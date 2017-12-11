“Why was ‘The Big Sick’ completely shut out of the Golden Globes?” links
  • December 11, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

SFFILM Awards Night

The Big Sick is a beautiful & funny movie starring a wonderful Pakistani-American actor named Kumail Nanjiani, and featuring a brilliant supporting role for Holly Hunter. The entire film was snubbed for Golden Globes nominations. [LaineyGossip]
The Leftovers got snubbed for its final season too. [Pajiba]
This poor dog needs better parents. [Dlisted]
What in the world is Emily Ratajkowski wearing?! [Go Fug Yourself]
That creepy story about the girl who got plastic surgery to look like Angelina Jolie? The whole thing was a hoax. [The Blemish]
Douchebag kicks woman in head. [Starcasm]
Porscha Williams talks about her dinner with NeNe Leakes. [Reality Tea]
All of these feminist tweets are on fire! [Buzzfeed]
Christian Louboutin is a Jedi, I think. [OMG Blog]
The new Tomb Raider poster isn’t as bad as the first poster, but it still looks like they stuck Alicia Vikander’s head on someone else’s body. [Looper]

SFFILM Awards Night

 

21 Responses to ““Why was ‘The Big Sick’ completely shut out of the Golden Globes?” links”

  1. AV says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    If any of you haven’t watched The Big Sick, you definitely should. It’s so charming and funny and engaging, without being saccharine. You’ll definitely enjoy it!

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Has Josh Homme always been such a raging a-hole?

    Reply
  3. Neelyo says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I’ve followed movies long enough that I am still in shock that people take the Golden Globes seriously. They were always treated as a joke up to even the early 2000s. It’s amazing how the red carpet plus airing on NBC has given them some veneer of credibility.

    Reply
  4. mia girl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I really don’t understand how The Leftovers received no nominations. I mean WTF?
    At the VERY least Carrie Coon… and Mimi Leder is amazing as a EP & Director.

    Reply
  5. Flora says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I watched it in the cinema and I can’t say I enjoyed it much.
    Holly Hunter was excellent as usual though.
    I don’t get the Zoe Kazan hype.

    Reply
    • nancypants says:
      December 11, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      It wasn’t that great.
      It had the potential to be great.
      I saw it at the theater with my husband and 16 year old daughter and while it wasn’t bad, it wasn’t great.
      We were a little disappointed.

      I’ve loved H. Hunter for years and years and I like Kumail and would probably see another of his movies if he does one.
      This one just wasn’t award worthy.

      Not every one wins a prize.

      Reply
    • TheCassinator says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      +1 — while it had some good aspects (Holly Hunter) it was just an overall ok movie. I really like the cast and the story, but the way the whole thing was put together…I think the director was the weak link.

      Reply
  6. INeedANap says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The Big Sick was so good it made me like Ray Romano, and I loathe that man on screen (have no opinion about him IRL).

    Its snub is a dang crime.

    Reply
  7. JenB says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Would the fact that it was distributed by Amazon make a difference?
    Saw it in the theater and loved it! (Also it’s on Prime video for free if you’re a member.)

    Reply
  8. Jerusha says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Everything said about The Big Sick.👆🏻👆🏻 It was wonderful, should’ve taken several nominations.

    Reply
  9. Ruth says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Because it wasn’t good

    Reply
  10. eulalie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    cant believe Get Out didnt get a nom for Best Screenplay. one of the most original films Ive ever seen.

    Meanwhile, default white girl coming of age story based on the filmmaker’s real life getting Best Screenplay nod? check check check.

    but then again, GGs always are a joke. Lady Gaga’s people paid for hers a few years ago. Kirsten Dunst was gonna win but then they managed to get Gaga to get it. Pathetic.

    If the rumblings are true and a Franco expose is in the pipeline, I’m really worried his defenders will write it off as some sort of nefarious grab during his awards season campaign. I was hoping it would have been released sooner if it really is out there and going to be soon.

    Reply

