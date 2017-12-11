“Why was ‘The Big Sick’ completely shut out of the Golden Globes?” links

The Big Sick is a beautiful & funny movie starring a wonderful Pakistani-American actor named Kumail Nanjiani, and featuring a brilliant supporting role for Holly Hunter. The entire film was snubbed for Golden Globes nominations. [LaineyGossip]
If any of you haven’t watched The Big Sick, you definitely should. It’s so charming and funny and engaging, without being saccharine. You’ll definitely enjoy it!
Everything you said is true. A very enjoyable movie with likable lead characters. Almost no false notes (I had just one quibble). Do we not recognize what this is any more and appreciate it?
Such a great film. But what the hell is going on? Why wasn’t that nominated?!?! Idiots!
A very good movie and knew nothing about it going in. So the whole plot line was a surprise. Based on a real life experience.
I absolutely loved it. Kumail was so lovable; Zoe Kazan really made me believe her, and both Holly Hunter and Ray Romano had scene-stealing moments, particularly because Ray’s character was so NOT funny that it somehow turned back into hilarity again. It was also incredibly funny when it was telling unfunny jokes – the writing was what held it all together.
Has Josh Homme always been such a raging a-hole?
My boyfriend loves Queens of the Stone Age but apparently yes.
He’s had issues in the past and he had/has a temper but this level of douchebaggery (him kicking the camera, cutting himself etc) is a new low for him. I’ve met him a couple of times backstage and he’s a very sweet and polite guy but his drinking and god know what has gotten completely out of control lately and he’s a mess on stage.
I’ve followed movies long enough that I am still in shock that people take the Golden Globes seriously. They were always treated as a joke up to even the early 2000s. It’s amazing how the red carpet plus airing on NBC has given them some veneer of credibility.
You would think after the Weinstein stuff people would see that all awards are more about the producers pushing things than actual merit. It’s about ratings and what distribution company pays more for that Winner of… on the DVD package.
I really don’t understand how The Leftovers received no nominations. I mean WTF?
At the VERY least Carrie Coon… and Mimi Leder is amazing as a EP & Director.
+1
Justin Theroux’s booty should have won a nomination for each of the three seasons. Robbed!
I watched it in the cinema and I can’t say I enjoyed it much.
Holly Hunter was excellent as usual though.
I don’t get the Zoe Kazan hype.
It wasn’t that great.
It had the potential to be great.
I saw it at the theater with my husband and 16 year old daughter and while it wasn’t bad, it wasn’t great.
We were a little disappointed.
I’ve loved H. Hunter for years and years and I like Kumail and would probably see another of his movies if he does one.
This one just wasn’t award worthy.
Not every one wins a prize.
+1 — while it had some good aspects (Holly Hunter) it was just an overall ok movie. I really like the cast and the story, but the way the whole thing was put together…I think the director was the weak link.
The Big Sick was so good it made me like Ray Romano, and I loathe that man on screen (have no opinion about him IRL).
Its snub is a dang crime.
Would the fact that it was distributed by Amazon make a difference?
Saw it in the theater and loved it! (Also it’s on Prime video for free if you’re a member.)
Everything said about The Big Sick.👆🏻👆🏻 It was wonderful, should’ve taken several nominations.
Because it wasn’t good
cant believe Get Out didnt get a nom for Best Screenplay. one of the most original films Ive ever seen.
Meanwhile, default white girl coming of age story based on the filmmaker’s real life getting Best Screenplay nod? check check check.
but then again, GGs always are a joke. Lady Gaga’s people paid for hers a few years ago. Kirsten Dunst was gonna win but then they managed to get Gaga to get it. Pathetic.
If the rumblings are true and a Franco expose is in the pipeline, I’m really worried his defenders will write it off as some sort of nefarious grab during his awards season campaign. I was hoping it would have been released sooner if it really is out there and going to be soon.
