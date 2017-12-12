John Cena calls his proposal to Nikki Bella ‘the greatest moment of my life’



I dig John Cena, not only because he manscapes (a concept I didn’t really have an opinion about until recently), but because he seems like such a sweet guy. He still holds the title for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation, which is all kinds of awesome. He’s also made a successful transition from wrestler to actor. His latest project, the animated feature Ferdinand, comes out on Friday. It looks adorable and earned two Golden Globe nominations yesterday. John plays the title character, a huge but gentle bull.

At Sunday night’s premiere of the film in Los Angeles, John confessed that he was a teddy bear at heart, as evidenced by his romantic proposal to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella during Wrestlemania 33 in April. John told Entertainment Tonight, “I think over the years those misconceptions are being shattered one by one. You know, I do have a bold and sometimes stern exterior with the WWE, but moments like me proposing to Nicole in front of 75,000 fans at Wrestle Mania lets everyone know that there’s times that are tough but you’re never too ashamed to say you’re in love.”

He told ET he recently re-watched the proposal and admitted, “Well, it’s the greatest moment of my life. It was like world colliding. WWE has been my family for the last 15 years and Nicole is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with so I was… it was the first time I had the chance to watch it back and it’s the best moment of my life.” While promoting Ferdinand on Good Morning Britain last week, John got teary-eyed while watching the clip with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, and when Piers asked what would have happened if Nikki said “no”, John replied, “I put her in an environment where she couldn’t say no.”

Aww, what a sweetheart. Ferdinand director Carlos Saldanha agrees, which is why he cast John as the lovable steer, telling Variety “He looks like Ferdinand, he’s so big and he’s so gentle. When he came into record the first pages, it was like magic. He became the character. He is the character. Once that happens, it’s all good.”

Nikki couldn’t make the premiere and John expressed his disappointment on the red carpet, confessing, “I hate doing these things without her, and I know she wanted to be here but we still got a great movie and I’ll be thinking of her when I see it.” He added that, “We don’t get too much time with each other, and it’s kind of a way for us to steal a date out of our schedule so I was looking forward to seeing her. I haven’t seen her in a few weeks. I’ve been going around the world and she’s been busy as well.”

The couple will have some time to reconnect over the holidays, which John is looking forward to. “I think the gift we both long for is time with each other, so it’s both of us consciously carving out a few days to just have the company of each other.” But, don’t worry, wrestling fans, as John will be making an appearance on the December 25th episode of RAW.

Even though John and Nikki haven’t yet set a date, they are both happy, which is good. There is a mystery afoot here however…back in April, the couple’s French bulldog, Winston, had the pleasure of announcing the engagement of his parents on Twitter. However, the adorable pooch hasn’t posted anything since November 15. WHAT HAPPENED TO WINSTON? I need to know.