Prince Harry & William attended ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere & hung out with BB-8

A lot has been made over the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already “breaking the rules” or perhaps “rewriting the rules” when it comes to royal coupledom and royal traditions and all of that. But what strikes me about everything following Harry and Meg’s engagement week is that she went dark in a hurry. Like, there’s still some protocol she must adhere to, and by that I mean… she has to make the effort to NOT overshadow her future brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan couldn’t come to last night’s London premiere of The Last Jedi, because if she came then Kate would have been expected to come and then the royals would have “blown their money shot” of Meghan interacting with Will and Kate. Thus, William and Harry went to The Last Jedi premiere without their significant others.

Harry and William also visited the London set of The Last Jedi when they were filming last year. Reportedly, William and Harry have cameos as masked stormtroopers or something. When they first walked onto the carpet last night, they were greeted by BB-8, who formally bowed to both princes.

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

BB8 bowing to Princes William and Harry 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/qWEo4OSn9r — Off Set (@WeAreOffSet_UK) December 12, 2017

This made me angry. And then I felt dumb for getting so angry! I anthropomorphize too many things, and as I watched Will and Harry barely reacting to BB-8 and my first thought was “Praise BB-8 for being a good droid, g-ddamn it, that was really cute!” Like BB-8 is sentient or something. Obviously, there was a dude controlling BB-8’s animatronics and the bow was worked out beforehand. Still, it was cool and it deserved more of a reaction than Will and Harry smiling vaguely and not acknowledging the bow. I am totally overreacting, I know.