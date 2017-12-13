Daisy Ridley wore a Calvin Klein trash bag to the UK ‘Last Jedi’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, aka The Film That Will Single-Handedly Rescue the Sh-tty Box Office Receipts of 2017. I don’t even have to look it up – I’m sure The Last Jedi is on track to make a bajillion dollars. In the first month. So why, perchance, is the cast still being forced into this crazy international hustle? If ever there’s a moment to just sit back and let the commercials do their work, it’s right now. But no, the cast flew en masse to London for the premiere.

I do think Daisy Ridley has started phoning it in a little bit with her style. She wore this Calvin Klein dress to the London premiere and I loathe this on her. First of all: enough with the black! She’s a young woman and she thinks black makes her look chic. She could stand to lighten things up. Second of all, this fabric is a trash bag tragedy. She looks like she’s wearing a repurposed Hefty bag. Third thing: I really dislike Daisy’s skirt lengths during this promotional tour. I get the feeling that she’s been aiming for tea-length, but it’s not working out, and now everything looks so awkward on her. Bonus Mark Hamill!

Laura Dern wore Alexander McQueen. I mean… I sort of understand this, but not with the black boots. If you’re going to wear a gown which would look more at home at the Golden Globes, fine, that’s your call. But own that and style accordingly. Don’t wear black boots with your frilly, ruffled, pink gown.

Gwendoline Christie is so tall and regal that she makes this Iris Van Herpen sack dress look like the most fabulous thing in the world.

Oscar Isaac with his partner and baby-mama Elvira. Since I like Oscar so much, I won’t talk sh-t about Elvira’s bangs, okay?

I totally forgot that Benicio del Toro is in this. He seems confused by it as well.

Domhnall Gleeson is The Real Ginger Prince.

John Boyega’s out here looking like 007. Nice velvet, man.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

39 Responses to “Daisy Ridley wore a Calvin Klein trash bag to the UK ‘Last Jedi’ premiere”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I like Daisy’s dress a lot. At least it fits. Her hair on the other hand is not cute at all. She should have it all slicked back into a pony tail.

    Out of all the women I love Gwen’s the most. I think because it is transparent in certain places it keeps her from looking like Ms. Roper.

    Laura’s shoes don’t go with that dress, but I like the dress.

    No realy thoughts on the men. John at least stand out because of his blue velvet jacket.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I don’t know, I kinda like Daisy’s trash bag. She looks JUST like Keira Knightley in here, though. It’s scary.

    Reply
  3. Slowsnow says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I really like Daisy’s dress. I enjoy non precious, experimental materials.

    Reply
  4. Margo S. says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Bencio kills me. Looks so messed. I love him lol!

    Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I kinda like it, but then I kinda don’t. I don’t like where it wraps around her neck and the material looks too wrinkled, but other than that I think she looks nice. She has a gorgeous face. I love seeing Isaac here (he wasn’t at the LA premiere, was he?). That grey in his hair is really working for him. I’m so excited to see the movie. Can’t wait!

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I always forget how teeny tiny Oscar Isaac is! Handsome as hell though!

    Gwendoline Christie, we are not worthy. That is all.

    Mark Hamill looks fantastic, I hope (if he wants it) this movie brings more live acting outside Star Wars for him. He’s a terrific character actor.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:59 am

    The trash bag dress actually looks better than everyone elses dress. It just looks a little uncomfortable. Black is a common color to wear, I’m not trying to look chic whenever I wear it

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I am here for Oscar. But John Boyega’s look – smooth!

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Like the trashbag, honestly. And she looks pumped. I think it’s cute.

    Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    She’s in a space movie, so black and metallic on the red carpet. Lots of ladies theme dress their promotional tours.

    I think both black dresses looked underwhelming on her. She’s very pretty but the dresses are just there. Maybe the hair is really pulling the whole look down further, idk, but it feels line phoning it in, but I get the sense she’s actually trying.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      December 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

      That’s what I assumed she was going for, too – a gentle nod to the movies’ most famous villain.

      I suspect the issue is her height. She’s 5’7″, which isn’t short for a woman, but it isn’t tall either. Those ankle dresses can sometimes be a tad overwhelming on anybody who isn’t 5’9″ or bigger.

      Reply
  11. Anon says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Trash bag dress: yes.

    Hairdo: no. It makes her look like she is wearing leftover “elf” ears from The Lord of the Rings.

    Reply
  12. Mei says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Ankle length dresses are quite ‘in’ at the moment, I think we’ll see quite a few more over the awards season.

    Reply
  13. Des says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    “Oh how much like a trashbag could it possibly look?” I wondered, clicking on the link.

    Very. It very much looks like a trashbag.

    Also, I like the black boots with the pink frilly dress.

    Reply
  14. Veronica says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Honestly, out of the whole cast, I think John Boyega is the only one who really has an eye and a fondness for fashion. He’s the one showing up in velvet, unique colors, etc. I think Daisy defaults to black because it’s an easy color to wear, and she’s not particularly stylish on her own. (Not an insult! Some people just aren’t into fashion.)

    I feel like OF COURSE Oscar Isaac has a partner named Elvira. Of course he does. God is he aging well.

    Reply
  15. Frosty Flakes says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Really like the trash bag dress!

    Reply
  16. CynicalAnn says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:38 am

    John Boyega for the win!

    Reply
  17. browniecakes says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Loved what Daisy wore for the much warmer LA premiere,, the dress with the star appliques.

    Reply
  18. magz says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Where is Adam?

    Reply
  19. Other Renee says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:34 am

    The Hefty bag looks ridiculous. Only the men look good but I scroll quickly through their pics because unless a man is wearing something unique and silly, their suits all look the same to me.

    Reply
  20. Penfold says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Mark Hamill looks fit and healthy! Love it.

    Oscar Isaac- woah boy. So fine. I love the little grey hair coming in. He’s going to look great with silver hair. (Just wish he would’ve buttoned his jacket here)

    Gwen- dress kind of looks like a shower curtain, but she pulls it off.

    I think this might be the only movie I see in the theatres this year- the last was was great fun to see with a crowd somim looking foward to this one, too :)

    Reply
  21. Jag says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Love the color black on her, but don’t like the detail on the bottom of the dress.

    John Boyega’s suit is a bit too tight, but he looks good otherwise.

    Reply
  22. tealily says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    It’s somehow very “Star Wars” though.

    Reply
  23. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Am only here for dishy Domnhall and his is looking fine!

    Reply
  24. Lauren says:
    December 13, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I love Daisy’s look here! I saw the last jedi today at the movies, it was really good though I cried a few times specially during the ending titles when the in loving memory of our princess came out.

    Reply

