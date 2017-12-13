Daisy Ridley wore a Calvin Klein trash bag to the UK ‘Last Jedi’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, aka The Film That Will Single-Handedly Rescue the Sh-tty Box Office Receipts of 2017. I don’t even have to look it up – I’m sure The Last Jedi is on track to make a bajillion dollars. In the first month. So why, perchance, is the cast still being forced into this crazy international hustle? If ever there’s a moment to just sit back and let the commercials do their work, it’s right now. But no, the cast flew en masse to London for the premiere.
I do think Daisy Ridley has started phoning it in a little bit with her style. She wore this Calvin Klein dress to the London premiere and I loathe this on her. First of all: enough with the black! She’s a young woman and she thinks black makes her look chic. She could stand to lighten things up. Second of all, this fabric is a trash bag tragedy. She looks like she’s wearing a repurposed Hefty bag. Third thing: I really dislike Daisy’s skirt lengths during this promotional tour. I get the feeling that she’s been aiming for tea-length, but it’s not working out, and now everything looks so awkward on her. Bonus Mark Hamill!
Laura Dern wore Alexander McQueen. I mean… I sort of understand this, but not with the black boots. If you’re going to wear a gown which would look more at home at the Golden Globes, fine, that’s your call. But own that and style accordingly. Don’t wear black boots with your frilly, ruffled, pink gown.
Gwendoline Christie is so tall and regal that she makes this Iris Van Herpen sack dress look like the most fabulous thing in the world.
Oscar Isaac with his partner and baby-mama Elvira. Since I like Oscar so much, I won’t talk sh-t about Elvira’s bangs, okay?
I totally forgot that Benicio del Toro is in this. He seems confused by it as well.
Domhnall Gleeson is The Real Ginger Prince.
John Boyega’s out here looking like 007. Nice velvet, man.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like Daisy’s dress a lot. At least it fits. Her hair on the other hand is not cute at all. She should have it all slicked back into a pony tail.
Out of all the women I love Gwen’s the most. I think because it is transparent in certain places it keeps her from looking like Ms. Roper.
Laura’s shoes don’t go with that dress, but I like the dress.
No realy thoughts on the men. John at least stand out because of his blue velvet jacket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a new thing or something I just noticed? All dudes fancy jackets seem 3 sizes too small. Why does anyone want his crotch prominently displayed while wearing a tuxedo? see John Boyega.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I kinda like Daisy’s trash bag. She looks JUST like Keira Knightley in here, though. It’s scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably not a coincidence. Actresses are preferred to look a certain way. Imagine the reverse idea: Rey is an athletic black woman, and Finn is a reedy Brit looking dude from Oxford.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Skeletor. NOT attractive… and also very much like shovel-faced Knightley.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? Skeletetor ? She’s not even that thin? She looks healthy and toned to me..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Daisy’s dress. I enjoy non precious, experimental materials.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I like it too. Smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I would prefer balck shoes though.
And you can never wear black too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to like Daisy’s dress – she looks great in it – but that fabric is tragic. Some years ago, my daughter’s art school threw themselves a “prom” and challenged everyone to make their outfits from unconventional materials. Daisy’s trash bag dress would have been right on theme and looked great next to my daughter’s hot pink duck-tape dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bencio kills me. Looks so messed. I love him lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda like it, but then I kinda don’t. I don’t like where it wraps around her neck and the material looks too wrinkled, but other than that I think she looks nice. She has a gorgeous face. I love seeing Isaac here (he wasn’t at the LA premiere, was he?). That grey in his hair is really working for him. I’m so excited to see the movie. Can’t wait!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always forget how teeny tiny Oscar Isaac is! Handsome as hell though!
Gwendoline Christie, we are not worthy. That is all.
Mark Hamill looks fantastic, I hope (if he wants it) this movie brings more live acting outside Star Wars for him. He’s a terrific character actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trash bag dress actually looks better than everyone elses dress. It just looks a little uncomfortable. Black is a common color to wear, I’m not trying to look chic whenever I wear it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am here for Oscar. But John Boyega’s look – smooth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But why is Oscar’s partner Elvira wearing a dress that is longer than her coat? I know it was probably cold but go for a wrap shawl instead. That’s all I’ve got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she’s pregnant, it’s freezing as f**k in London and she’s not an actress and feels no need to shiw off…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s 40°F/4°C there, you big British babies. I woke up to 17°F/-8°C when I left the house this morning in Northeastern America, and we’re not even in the worst of our winter yet! ;P
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@M are you sure she is pregnant? Their kid was just born in April. I mean, it’s possible, or she might just still have some pregnancy weight on (which is 100000% fine).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the trashbag, honestly. And she looks pumped. I think it’s cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s in a space movie, so black and metallic on the red carpet. Lots of ladies theme dress their promotional tours.
I think both black dresses looked underwhelming on her. She’s very pretty but the dresses are just there. Maybe the hair is really pulling the whole look down further, idk, but it feels line phoning it in, but I get the sense she’s actually trying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I assumed she was going for, too – a gentle nod to the movies’ most famous villain.
I suspect the issue is her height. She’s 5’7″, which isn’t short for a woman, but it isn’t tall either. Those ankle dresses can sometimes be a tad overwhelming on anybody who isn’t 5’9″ or bigger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trash bag dress: yes.
Hairdo: no. It makes her look like she is wearing leftover “elf” ears from The Lord of the Rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ankle length dresses are quite ‘in’ at the moment, I think we’ll see quite a few more over the awards season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Oh how much like a trashbag could it possibly look?” I wondered, clicking on the link.
Very. It very much looks like a trashbag.
Also, I like the black boots with the pink frilly dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, out of the whole cast, I think John Boyega is the only one who really has an eye and a fondness for fashion. He’s the one showing up in velvet, unique colors, etc. I think Daisy defaults to black because it’s an easy color to wear, and she’s not particularly stylish on her own. (Not an insult! Some people just aren’t into fashion.)
I feel like OF COURSE Oscar Isaac has a partner named Elvira. Of course he does. God is he aging well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unlike Benicio del Toro…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh my god, I know. And it makes me so sad because I had such a crush on him when he was younger. I guess those wild years eventually do catch up with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Benicio is showing every one of his 50 years. He’s definitely been “enjoying” them.
Although in fairness when your Star Wars Latino male representation so far has been Jimmy Smits, Oscar Isaac, and Diego Luna?…well the bar has been set a bit unfairly high. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really like the trash bag dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Boyega for the win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved what Daisy wore for the much warmer LA premiere,, the dress with the star appliques.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is Adam?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Hefty bag looks ridiculous. Only the men look good but I scroll quickly through their pics because unless a man is wearing something unique and silly, their suits all look the same to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark Hamill looks fit and healthy! Love it.
Oscar Isaac- woah boy. So fine. I love the little grey hair coming in. He’s going to look great with silver hair. (Just wish he would’ve buttoned his jacket here)
Gwen- dress kind of looks like a shower curtain, but she pulls it off.
I think this might be the only movie I see in the theatres this year- the last was was great fun to see with a crowd somim looking foward to this one, too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the color black on her, but don’t like the detail on the bottom of the dress.
John Boyega’s suit is a bit too tight, but he looks good otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s somehow very “Star Wars” though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am only here for dishy Domnhall and his is looking fine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Daisy’s look here! I saw the last jedi today at the movies, it was really good though I cried a few times specially during the ending titles when the in loving memory of our princess came out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse