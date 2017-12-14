“Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes” links

Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes next month. Good for her! [Jezebel]
This is the point that needs to be repeated over and over: think of all the art that could have been created by women who were marginalized, abused, harassed, assaulted, raped and shut out. That’s what needs to be discussed. [LaineyGossip]
Matt Lauer is trying to save his marriage. I would imagine that Annette is trying to save enough time to down three mojitos at ladies night in Amsterdam. [Dlisted]
Lauren Conrad cut her hair! It looks cute. [Wonderwall]
Disney just bought Fox. This is going to be a nightmare. [Pajiba]
James McAvoy explains how he got so beefy and ripped. [JustJared]
When Christmas plays go wrong: little kids fighting over the Jesus doll. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Allison Janney & Margot Robbie seem mismatched, but it’s fine. [GFY]
Note by Celebitchy, we’re very carefully following the FCC’s Net Neutrality hearing, which was just cleared out due to a security concern. (At about 12:50 EST) It’s widely anticipated that they will roll back Net Neutrality and today, which will threaten a free and open internet. My favorite statement on this comes from Commissioner Clyburn. “The fight to save net neutrality does not end today. The agency does not have the final word, thank goodness for that.” Commissioner Rosenworcel, who also dissented, said “Let’s persist, let’s fight, let’s not stop here or now. It’s too important, the future depends on it.” The FCC has not held a single public hearing on this issue.
Update by CB: Net Neutrality has been overturned by the FCC. On a panel of five people, two women and three men, both women dissented.
Oprah deserves this. She is absolutely inspirational in terms of what she has achieved in business and her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Oprah’s not some shady actor or producer they’ll have to rescind the award from in a few months time when disgusting allegations come out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO Right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WORD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think she hasnt LOST any of the awards she was UP FOR !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“On a panel of five people, two women and three men, both women dissented.”
Of course they did, because women seem to be the only people with some sense of ethical responsibility these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, some of them. Not the more than 50% of white women who voted for Trump, though.
I’d love to ask some of the abstaining voters last year how their “moral conscience” is doing after a year of watching a corrupt president literally overturn basic laws of decency right and left. The FCC is just icing on the cake where civil rights are concerned. Unless it’s effectively challenged in the courts and in Congress, it’s going to have profound repercussions for freedom of speech and information down the line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Net Neutrality overturn is detrimental to all of us, both politically and financially. Keep fighting the good fight Celebitchy staff, we’re fighting it with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first I read “following the FCC’s” as meaning Celebitchy was following new draconian FCC rules and was about to tell us what we don’t dare talk about now….:) All clear now. Whew.
Poor Baby Jesus needed a walk around anyway. And by a sheep? Bonus. But this video is going to follow that sheep forever. If she is elected POTUS, they will play it at the inauguration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse