“Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes” links
'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' HBO Film Premiere - Arrivals

Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes next month. Good for her! [Jezebel]
This is the point that needs to be repeated over and over: think of all the art that could have been created by women who were marginalized, abused, harassed, assaulted, raped and shut out. That’s what needs to be discussed. [LaineyGossip]
Matt Lauer is trying to save his marriage. I would imagine that Annette is trying to save enough time to down three mojitos at ladies night in Amsterdam. [Dlisted]
Lauren Conrad cut her hair! It looks cute. [Wonderwall]
Disney just bought Fox. This is going to be a nightmare. [Pajiba]
James McAvoy explains how he got so beefy and ripped. [JustJared]
When Christmas plays go wrong: little kids fighting over the Jesus doll. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Allison Janney & Margot Robbie seem mismatched, but it’s fine. [GFY]

Note by Celebitchy, we’re very carefully following the FCC’s Net Neutrality hearing, which was just cleared out due to a security concern. (At about 12:50 EST) It’s widely anticipated that they will roll back Net Neutrality and today, which will threaten a free and open internet. My favorite statement on this comes from Commissioner Clyburn. “The fight to save net neutrality does not end today. The agency does not have the final word, thank goodness for that.” Commissioner Rosenworcel, who also dissented, said “Let’s persist, let’s fight, let’s not stop here or now. It’s too important, the future depends on it.” The FCC has not held a single public hearing on this issue.

Update by CB: Net Neutrality has been overturned by the FCC. On a panel of five people, two women and three men, both women dissented.

TriBeCa TV Festival - 'Released' - Premiere

 

9 Responses to ““Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes” links”

  1. African Sun says:
    December 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Oprah deserves this. She is absolutely inspirational in terms of what she has achieved in business and her life.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany :) says:
    December 14, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    “On a panel of five people, two women and three men, both women dissented.”

    Of course they did, because women seem to be the only people with some sense of ethical responsibility these days.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      December 14, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      Well, some of them. Not the more than 50% of white women who voted for Trump, though.

      I’d love to ask some of the abstaining voters last year how their “moral conscience” is doing after a year of watching a corrupt president literally overturn basic laws of decency right and left. The FCC is just icing on the cake where civil rights are concerned. Unless it’s effectively challenged in the courts and in Congress, it’s going to have profound repercussions for freedom of speech and information down the line.

      Reply
  3. INeedANap says:
    December 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    The Net Neutrality overturn is detrimental to all of us, both politically and financially. Keep fighting the good fight Celebitchy staff, we’re fighting it with you.

    Reply
  4. jwoolman says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    At first I read “following the FCC’s” as meaning Celebitchy was following new draconian FCC rules and was about to tell us what we don’t dare talk about now….:) All clear now. Whew.

    Poor Baby Jesus needed a walk around anyway. And by a sheep? Bonus. But this video is going to follow that sheep forever. If she is elected POTUS, they will play it at the inauguration.

    Reply

