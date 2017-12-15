Susan Sarandon unironically thanked black voters for voting for the Democrat

Embed from Getty Images

Democrats keep winning big elections this year, from the Virginia governor’s race to, just this week, the special election for the Senate seat in Alabama. The reason for so many of these Democratic victories is quite simple: black women. Black women have been coming out to vote like crazy. We could argue – and pollsters are arguing right now – about WHY African-American women are coming out to vote in droves for Democratic candidates, but I think that question sort of dismisses the historical reality: black women have always voted in really high percentages, even when their votes are being actively suppressed, even when they don’t particularly like the candidates they’re voting for.

Black women vote out of self-interest – the lesser of two evils is an okay choice to make, especially if the more evil choice is violent white supremacy and even more oppression and marginalization. It wouldn’t be so notable if the majority of white women didn’t consistently vote against their own interests all the damn time. A majority of white women voted for Donald Trump. A majority of white women voted for Roy Moore. A majority of white women will consistently vote against their own reproductive freedom, the health and safety of their children, equal pay, their own ability to work without being harassed, their own ability to exist without being abused and a lot more. And a minority of white women will make it all about being “pure” and having “ideals.” Women like Susan Sarandon. This is what she posted yesterday, after Doug Jones won the Senate seat in Alabama.

Thank you African Americans in Alabama who organized and fought their way to the polls despite so much voter suppression. Thank you Selma once again. Respect. pic.twitter.com/aU3C1rG70A — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) December 13, 2017

Says the woman who threw away her vote on a third party candidate, leaving African-Americans to pick up the slack in an attempt to keep a sexual predator and white supremacist the hell away from the White House. If you have a few minutes, read through the comments on that tweet – people were not having any of it. I wonder how she explained the African-American turnout for Hillary Clinton? Did she “thank” those millions of voters for turning out to stop an unhinged predator? Or nah?

