Susan Sarandon unironically thanked black voters for voting for the Democrat

Democrats keep winning big elections this year, from the Virginia governor’s race to, just this week, the special election for the Senate seat in Alabama. The reason for so many of these Democratic victories is quite simple: black women. Black women have been coming out to vote like crazy. We could argue – and pollsters are arguing right now – about WHY African-American women are coming out to vote in droves for Democratic candidates, but I think that question sort of dismisses the historical reality: black women have always voted in really high percentages, even when their votes are being actively suppressed, even when they don’t particularly like the candidates they’re voting for.
Black women vote out of self-interest – the lesser of two evils is an okay choice to make, especially if the more evil choice is violent white supremacy and even more oppression and marginalization. It wouldn’t be so notable if the majority of white women didn’t consistently vote against their own interests all the damn time. A majority of white women voted for Donald Trump. A majority of white women voted for Roy Moore. A majority of white women will consistently vote against their own reproductive freedom, the health and safety of their children, equal pay, their own ability to work without being harassed, their own ability to exist without being abused and a lot more. And a minority of white women will make it all about being “pure” and having “ideals.” Women like Susan Sarandon. This is what she posted yesterday, after Doug Jones won the Senate seat in Alabama.
Thank you African Americans in Alabama who organized and fought their way to the polls despite so much voter suppression. Thank you Selma once again. Respect. pic.twitter.com/aU3C1rG70A
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) December 13, 2017
Says the woman who threw away her vote on a third party candidate, leaving African-Americans to pick up the slack in an attempt to keep a sexual predator and white supremacist the hell away from the White House. If you have a few minutes, read through the comments on that tweet – people were not having any of it. I wonder how she explained the African-American turnout for Hillary Clinton? Did she “thank” those millions of voters for turning out to stop an unhinged predator? Or nah?
Oh, @&#* off, Susan.
Perfectly put. I seriously hate her.
Yes, she needs to have a seat. Far, far away.
Thank you, everyone. I thought it was just me who’d had enough of this woman. She really needs to put a sock in it.
I was subscribed to the Our Revolution newsletter for quite sometime because while I’ve cooled off on my feelings about Bernie, I still support their overall message and I don’t mind Nina Turner. This week I got a newsletter through Now Revolution from Susan Sarandon and immediately unsubscribed. letting them know exactly why.
She’s f*cking toxic at this point and extremely damaging to the Left as a whole. Divisive, ignorant, privileged–all of that. Ugh.
yeah, this. she’s so clueless.
There was not a lot of traffic on the Omarosa thread yeasterday, so I’m going to repost this for those who missed it.
December 14, 2017 at 9:48 am
Yesterday there was a lot of to the point discussion of how Black Women saved Alabama and the USA from the RacistHomophobeMisogynistXenophobePedophile Horse Abuser Moore. They deserve our thanks and more. Here are some concrete, tangible things that we can do:
http://www.thecut.com/2017/12/black-women-turnout-roy-moore-doug-jones.html?utm_campaign=thecut&utm_source=fb&utm_medium=s1
Thanks, Jerusha! I belong to a local progressive mailing list, and I got an email yesterday about a post that originated on Facebook: as a Resistance Action of the Week, every week between now and the November 2018 election, donate $5 to a progressive candidate you may not know about, somewhere in America. She is linking a “candidate of the week” and is asking to be sent additional progressive candidates.
I think this is a great idea and will be doing this!
That’s great! Posters here donated to Doug Jones, now we need to donate to Iron ‘Stache and others who need our support. If you have a link to that information, please share.
I’m sure Black women everywhere are dropping all heavy lifting they do to to take a moment to appreciate Susan’s largess.
Thank you, Susan, for sharing. Don’t forget to pat yourself on the back for being so aware.
Man, Reductress got it spot on!
http://reductress.com/post/white-women-thank-themselves-for-thanking-black-women-today/
No thanks, Susan!
Heh. Spot on.
Thank you and thank Nikita Thomas for this: “Maybe those white women should start putting their energy into finding out why so many of their own people voted for a pedophile.”
What a troll.
This woman is nuts/fake activist. After all she did produce a spawn that endlessly writes about posh motherhood and first world deep deep problems such as “the best first birthday presents” for a child. (Yes, I hate read her daughter’s blog and cackle in my office when I am procrastinating thankyouverymuch).
Her daughter’s Instagram is the shit of nightmares.
Had to hold back the vomit when I saw that nonsense.
Ooooooohhhh I *have* to check that. She is truly, spectacularly revolting.
Stupid, white, rich b*tch is all think when I hear her name and face. She yells revolution then runs off to her penthouse to talk crap on twitter whilst sipping champagne.
I can always tell when someone doesn’t have a real black friend in their life because she should have had her baby hairs snatched for trying to thank us. Girl sit your dumb ass down before I do it for you. I don’t have the energy for these damn idiots. Getting my pressure all up
Yes!!!
Words fail me. Am filled with hatrrd and rage. Cannot bear her smug face another minute.
I so feel that.
Honestly, f*ck white feminists and f*ck Susan Sarandon!
I have been sitting here staring at your comment for a very long time. I do not know what to say to the first part of your sentence other than it saddened me greatly. I know there is much work to do, and so much more to learn, but if we don’t start by working on it together, how do we grow?
@Carey, maybe you should take your great sadness and use it to mobilize white feminists who don’t “work together” with black women and other WOC when they are abused, subjugated, maligned, harassed, or discriminated against, and feel completely unsupported by the general (white) feminist movement (until it’s time to thank black women for saving the day in places like Alabama).
It seems like that is where the problem is — it’s not with people expressing feeling excluded from the mainstream movement…it’s with the people (white feminists) doing the excluding.
And black women came for Susan on Twitter yesterday. It was glorious
FYI: For anyone ever planning a trip to Alabama’s white sand beaches, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are in Baldwin County which went 62-38 for Child Molester. Dauphin Island is in Mobile County which went 56-42 for Jones. I think Baldwin County is Whiter than Vermont.
Just putting this out there.
Peak white feminism. This b!@(h can take several seats. Black women are in this mess because of people like her the last election.
I’m gonna quote the Pajiba headline from the other day. Shut Your Stupid Mouth, Susan Sarandon. Signed, Everyone.
http://www.pajiba.com/web_culture/shut-your-stupid-mouth-susan-sarandon-signed-everyone.php
Black women never do this for entitled white women like Susan. We remember how you were SO QUICK to vote third party because of your “conscious”.
If we thought we could save ourselves without yall we would. Esp since we are the first sacrificial lamb every damn time.
As a black woman, from Selma, that voted – have several damn seats Susan
P.S. I live in Birmingham now, and I did walk around Wednesday saying “You’re Welcome” to everyone I saw because I am officially Petty Patty
I LOVE this.
Sarandon is dangerously out of touch. Her celebrity amplified her views, helping disinformation about the campaign spread far and fast. She needs to apologize.
I’d like to lock her in a cabinet with Trump and all his dummies. She earned them!
I’m so proud of my fellow black sisters in AL for coming out in droves to defeat a child molester, racist character. This woman needs to stop talking.
While I admire her advocacy for AIDS victims, her tweet is condescending. She’s completely out of touch.
