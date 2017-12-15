GlobesBlackout: Actresses plan to wear black to the Golden Globes for solidarity

There were several stark and conversation-altering moments in the 2017 Oscar season. Meryl Streep using her Cecil B. DeMille Award speech to trash Donald Trump was pretty great. Mahershala Ali standing up at the SAG Awards to talk about diversity and inclusion as Trump’s “Muslim Ban” went into effect was also an interesting moment. While the 2017 Oscar season was in the shadow of Trump, the 2018 Oscar season is in the shadow of Sex-Predatorgate. Women in Hollywood are standing up for themselves and for each other more than ever before. So how will that translate at various awards shows? Well, here’s one thing: at the Golden Globes, women are going to wear black for solidarity.
Women in Hollywood are making a statement. Amid sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, a source tells E! News that more than thirty female actresses who are attending and or presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes have vowed to wear all black to this year’s ceremony. The insider shares that it started as a small group but has grown and the women see it as a sign of solidarity. This news was also confirmed on The Morning Breath show by hosts Jackie Oshry and Claudia Oshry on Thursday.
“So all of the female actresses and attendees, or most of them at least, are standing in solidarity together in a form of protest. There all going to be wearing black, obviously to protest the injustices that have been taking place in Hollywood since forever,” the hosts shared.
Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11. Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Stone are just some of the actresses nominated for their work this year.
Eh, it’s a start. I don’t hate it, honestly. If there’s a sea of black gowns and black suits at the Golden Globes, why not? What’s the harm? Plus, it will cut down on the frivolous chitter-chatter. Suddenly, #AskHerMore is a real thing – when actresses are asked about why they’re wearing black, they’ll have a chance to talk about solidarity and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other women and maybe it will all be real. Was anyone paying attention to the last Paris shows? Which designer did a lot of black in their Resort collections?
Also: Angelina Jolie has been waiting for this act of fashion solidarity all of her life. Now all we need to do is convince people to wear sack dresses in solidarity at the SAGs.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If they can back this up with some good interviews on the red carpet then yes. If not then what’s the point? Again this feels performative like when people wear ribbons or signs of solidarity and pat themselves on the back. Instead of wearing the ribbon and going a step further in action.
So we shall see. Withholding judgement to see how it pans out
I’m with you. Wearing black in protest? How about not go if you want to protest?
Or if they want to go, skip glam squad and go in jeans and shirts, all black. Just to show that women are not just accessories.
Add something red for power and there. No one will ask who are you wearing… No one will ask who made your hair or which diamonds are those.
Bluhare, brilliant concept. Let’s have all the women (and men who stand with them) not attend and see what happens.
Excellent point. Not going would speak volumes. Picture if ALL the female actresses weren’t there? I would LOVE it.
Agreed Bluhare. Esp if MEN leveraged their power to boycott. It would move the needle more.
This seems just so shallow it’s eye roll worthy
Poor plan. Because not going in protest primarily hurts the people not going. Women are there to see and be seen, making connections and impressions to benefit their careers. Let the men stay home and miss an advantageous opportunity- as if.
How does it hurt the people not going? They are people doing a job. And they find that work environment hostile. So why go pay homage and thank all these people who were complicit in what’s been going on?
I get what you’re saying; however, let’s be real. It’s sexist as hell. Men in black tuxes and women all dolled up like, well, dolls. Maybe they make connections but the people who will count if they don’t go? The nominees have already got them.
To be fair, this is written from the perspective that I find the whole masturbatory award thing ridiculous.
I disagree because it would be women, once again, falling on their swords because the men have screwed up. Work your ass off in an often dehumanizing industry but miss out on your rewards because other people are abusers or complicit. To me this sounds like people who said that Selma Hayek should have just pulled the plug on Freida if Weinstein was so bad. How about reporters ask the men how they plan to mprove going forward while the women catch up, laugh and drink good scotch around a roaring Marchesa fueled bonfire.
Please. Wearing black in “solidarity”? That’s about as effective as when celebs stood around a few years ago, holding up a piece of paper with #bringbackourgirls.
I assume Meryl will be wearing red?
ZING!!!!
What will Kate Winslet be wearing I wonder ??
I think it’ll help take some of the frivolous fanfare out of it and bring more focus to what’s important. I mean, it’s still an awards show so some frivolity is to be expected, but it’s a start.
I don’t like it. Fashion is such a fun part of the awards. And it seems again that women can be only taken seriously if they wear sack and ashes?
Does that mean that we cannot discuss serious matters if we wear bright colours and sparkly things? To me it veers into the ‘she deserved it because she was wearing a short skirt’ direction.
Yeah, not feeling it.
I think you nailed why it makes me uneasy. What does fashion have to do with sexual harassment?
Also – it started with a small group and grew seems a little “on Wednesdays we wear pink!” Cliquey.
I’m with you. While I can appreciate the gesture of solidarity, I would hate to see women have to give up their choice of dress because it isn’t black. And let’s face it, if they don’t wear black they’ll be talked about for weeks for not supporting the movement. I love the idea, just wish it was executed differently.
Agreed. Being made to wear black when it’s not your preference would feel like a form of oppression to me.
Besides, it seems to me that we should be celebrating women being strong enough to speak out and black isn’t really a celebratory color.
I’d rather all the women decide to wear anything BUT black, frankly.
No one is making them wear black, Elizabeth. It’s an individual choice to be involved or not.
I’m sure there will be a few who would prefer not to be involved in any way but might feel internal or peer pressure to represent. Personally, I wish I could wear PJs all the time. But the fact that I need to get dressed in other clothing to go out in public isn’t oppression.
I think it’s more about the visibility. A bunch of people wearing black creates a large visual display.
And in response to Emc’s comment, I don’t think it’s a big sacrifice to give up your choice of dress. Taking a stand often involves sacrifice, and wearing a black dress is frankly no sacrifice at all. Protest makes people feel uncomfortable. Yeah, I’ll miss the fashion, too, but the very idea of protest involves some discomfort. It may not be my preferred choice, but I’m not going to judge how other people decide to speak up, take action, or protest when it doesn’t involve anyone getting hurt or threatened.
Last night someone on another site said something really dumb about this: Basically that the actresses should dress modestly in sweats and wear no make-up to prove that they aren’t “sex objects”. As if victim-blaming isn’t already part of the problem. That would send a terrible message.
I don’t mind the black though.
Meryl Streep can go screw herself, she sickened me with her hypocrisy- she has always been a complicit. Was it not her who signed a petition defending Roman Polanski or have we forgotten? Have we not learn anything by now? All these scandals- Hollywood child sex abuse (cdan did a horrifying blind, these people are fking monsters), women’s rape and abuse, men’s rape and abuse. Most of them are complicit and aware but are saving their own collective asses.
All Women should boycott the awards all together. That would send a message. No fashion, no stupid questions, be the shortest tv coverage ever. Unless they get treated fairly & with equal pay & are protected to report any harassment & unfair treatment, they should boycott all industry events.
Agreed. Boycotting makes a much stronger statement
That’s saying they should refuse to recognize the work of their peers. Perhaps they should refuse to work with the studios/production co’s where that treatment goes on–yes, refuse that contract or have more specific language put in the contract..what on earth does the academy have to do with it?? No one is forced into the competition..you have to submit your name, it’s not a draft. Although I think most will look better without pink feathers and orange glitter, I hope anyone who shows up in turquoise isn’t branded a traitor. Showing unity isn’t about looking alike–It’s about respecting and supporting each other and, believe it or not, the award is a symbol of peer respect.
The only problem with that is that it would be an example of women limiting their visibility and where they go as a response to sexual assault.
I think if women in Hollywood are going to respond to this as a group in any way, it’s important that they make sure their response isn’t one of the things women are pressured (or in some societies, forced to do) in order to keep men from committing sex crimes.
Please…
I would prefer them to show up in off the rack sweats.
Their agents are still their puppeteers and nearly none of them (except Gina Rodriguez) are walking away from their talent agents in solidarity for their peers who were hurt by the predatory agents who served them up on a platter.
This is a pointless gesture imo.
Boycotting the awards would be a far more powerful and meaningful move.
I have to agree. They should boycott in stead.
Good that they’re doing this, but isn’t black already the color that so many of their dresses have always been? There must be something else more noticeable that they could do
Maybe they could all wear flats.
Excuse my French. This is s*ite. I am done with Hollywood and their privileges…. Am I supposed to happy that they finally stood for injustice that they didn’t do like “forever”. Am I supposed to give a big “thank you” because they finally spoke out for societal woes that is happening now that that has going on for a long time.
Too little to late. I am not giving of these celebrities any pass. They can take their “solidarity” and shove it.
OMG… so with you!
I think the #askhermore isnt even in actresses best interest. Right now sure. But in general is it not. They get paid to wear the dresses so its obvious that they will need to talk about them. And lots of actresses dont want to be asked more. Should we ask Cate Blanchett about Woody Allen? Goop about Goop and the snake oil? Emma Watson about offshore companies? Amy Schumer about racist jokes? Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep about signing the Polanksi petition? Lena Dunham to describe the sound it makes when you throw WoC under the bus?
All of them about gentrification and how that connects to their talk about equality? Abou what they do to uplift WoC?
I doubt they would actually like it. What they want is: Give us an opportunity to face softball questions that make us look good and progressive.
The widow wears all black in her sorrow. Is this the death of Hollywood. Why not have all the men wear a scarlet letter on their tuxes. Maybe the tradition of awarding ones self for doing a good job according to those who voted for you isn’t meant to be…..am I talking about trump or award shows. What a year.
Boycott all the awards
And fire the horrible agents
Much better action than looking good in Black
What Queenb said, 100%
I don’t mind the idea, but wearing black is so classic it weakens the gesture. It’s better than a boycott in this case – because the visual message is stronger by presence, than by absence, imo. But, gah, the black. Anything else would be better. Red. Dragon red. Don’t Eff With Me Red.
Yeah.
Before they even came up with this idea to all wear black , lots of them probably already had chosen a black dress months ago to wear to the awards like they usually do. Wearing such a common classic color definitely weakens the gesture and a boycott would be better
I would have gone with red too. To me that feels like strength, whereas black in this context feels like mourning.
Either way, I hope they all do it and loudly and proudly say why.
I don’t like the idea? But if we are going to make it why not red? as symbol of woman revolution and continues flame.
Black symbolises other events
They are going To wear black to pretend they are standing with the victims while in true they are selecting who is worth attention or support and still complict with abusers in general.
This year just showed a lot of harrassment and powerful abusers but also how hollywood hypocresy feeds this behavior and praise the predators
Yes!
Considering the runways, there’s only 4 dress colors at the moment: Black, Nude with embroidery, Apple Red and Banana Yellow. (Throw in metallic too)
All the award shows, like all the carpets and fashion events lately, were going to have a high number of black dresses already.
I guess the carpet interviewer will be forced to ask if the black was for #metoo which is at least better than the usual chatter
What do you mean, it’s a start? This is something the women, the oppressed, are doing in response to something perpetrated upon them. It’s not like the perpetrators are wearing black in solidarity. This is not a case of, “too little, too late.”
Black dresses – how daring.
It seems like a light gesture, but at the same time, it should bring some attention and keep the conversation going – which I think is important, as predators are still being outed frequently.
I get the idea that a boycott would be a stronger gesture, but at the same time, I think it could also backfire for many, in a career where visibility is important. The nominees and winners deserve to have their moment of recognition, and I’m hoping many of them use their platform to speak well about all this.
When did we go back to calling actresses “actress” as opposed to “actor”. For a while it seemed to me that publications would use the term “actor” to include females. I got the impression they thought “actress” was sexist? But now i see the term has returned.
How about wearing whatever the h@ll you want but in every interview talk about the serious issues facing Hollywood?
This, so much this!! And while we’re at it let’s stop using clothing as the visual cue for a woman’s thoughts/stance/appropriateness. Is irony not stamped all over this dumb idea?
