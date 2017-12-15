Taylor Swift hunched like Quasimodo when she was with her boyfriend last year, huh

As we now know, Taylor Swift couldn’t have asked for a better year. Her 2017 was great: her album sold well, she became a snake, she made sh-tty music videos that her fans defended incessantly, and she got a new boyfriend: Handsome Joe Alwyn, who looks very much like he could be her anemic brother. She and Handsome Joe are SO HAPPY (and so private) and this time it’s for real, you guys. You don’t even know how NOT FOR REAL it was with those other guys. What were their names? Adam ScottishFace Deejay? Tam Hiddleswarg? She can’t even remember because they were so awful and SO 2016. Her friend Todrick Hall opened up about how Taylor was basically Quasimodo when she was with one of her boyfriends last year:
Taylor Swift is sitting on top of the world with a record-breaking album, an upcoming tour and a blissful relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but it took some stumbles for her to get there. The 28-year-old Grammy winner’s close pal Todrick Hall opened up about their friendship — and Swift’s tougher times — in a new interview with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on Thursday morning.
“I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her. I love it,” he said. “There was a time last year … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.”
The Broadway star, 32, ended up sending Swift a “picture of her as Quasimodo” and warned his friend not to let a guy turn her into the fictional character born with a hunched back.
“I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over,’” said Hall. “Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident … I’m so, so happy for her.”
Hall also gushed about the “Gorgeous” singer, saying she “wears her heart on her sleeve.”
“Every time I bring anyone around her to her house, she can’t even have a good time because she’s making sure everybody has water, ‘Do you need anything?’” says Hall. “If I fall asleep, she’s the first person to go get a blanket and put it over me and be like, ‘Buddy, like are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘You’re gonna be the best mom in the entire world.’ She’s just so thoughtful.”
To be fair, it could be Calvin Harris. I don’t think Taylor was happy with Calvin Harris in the last months of their relationship. She was actively looking for a jumpoff in those months, and she found her jumpoff at the Met Gala in the form of dragonfly. But for some reason, I do think Todrick is referring to the dragonfly, Tom Hiddleston. “There was a time last year… she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.” Taylor dated Calvin Harris for more than a year – roughly February/March 2015 through May-ish 2016. I feel like Todrick was being very specific about it being last year, and The Glorious Tiddlebanging was so brief, really. It was just a few short months in the summer. It involved swan pastries and canoodling on the beach and a worldwide love tour, and yes, the bloom was off the rose for Taylor rather quickly. By September 2016, I could see how she would start “hunching over” when Tom’s name came up.
I know we’re supposed to be following the new Taylor Swift snake branding, which means that she’s not giving interviews to drop her blind item clues about her songs. But I’m amazed by how she manages to keep putting it out there that she hated every part of the Tiddlebanging. I’m sure she is embarrassed about it now – but she should also acknowledge that she was super into it at the time. That “I Heart TS” tank didn’t come out of nowhere.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Loved her hair in those pictures, very flattering.
I was thinking the same thing as I was reading the post. Her hair looked great. I’m not sure her hair had as good a 2017 as the rest of her.
I think it’s Harris. He’s a crap human being and I can see even Swift wanting out of that relationship, eventually.
+1
Nah, you can tell from the way this is worded he meaning Hiddleston (“there was this time last year…”, the fact that he never met him also implies shorter relationship). Although I don’t think she was particularly happy with either.
This kind of blinds are irresponsible. The implication could be that he was overbearing or cruel, when it could also just be that she was not happy and knew she would have to end it (no one’s fault really). It’s kind of unfair when it’s this vague.
I agree about blinds, but I think the general response to this one will be laughter.
Good point @Third Ginger.
But wow putting this out there is sooooooooo petty. She really burns those bridges post-relationships huh?
I thought they meant haunched over because she was taller than him.
No. Tom H. is six foot two.
she’s wearing flats in the Tiddles photo. I wonder if he was sensitive about his height and this was a dig.
Or maybe she was hunched over in shame and embarrassment at how her usual mo of parading a bf for the press was being roundly ridiculed. So much there were articles in the press theorising that it was for a music video 🙄
Some hilarious pettiness to brighten the dark, closing days of 2017. Also, I think the young people forget Mr. Q is the hero of the story, bad posture and all.
I hate when she tries to rewrite history. She does that every so often, and it’s like girl we were there. You made us be there. Tom didn’t force her to travel around the world with him. Tom didn’t force her to walk with his family in the streets. Tom didn’t force her to call the paps as they kiss in the Rhode Island rocks. They both were stupid and embarrassing as hell, but you can’t make it seem like it was one sided. WE WERE THERE, we remember it.
This 100%. Also – that stuff about her ‘taking care’ of people? I know a few people like that who are just doing it to be control freaks. In charge. And they love to play the martyr when it’s not appreciated enough.
She’s always been known as excessively generous. I think that part of her is genuine. Sheeren used to talk about how she would knit scarves for him and send him baked goods just because she thought it would cheer him up. Idk, I won’t throw the baby out with the bath water. I do think she’s generous and especially attentive to close friends, family etc.
As horrible as she is when she decides someone is the enemy, I can imagine she’s very sweet to those who are on her good side.
He didn’t throw that big embarassing July 4th photo op either. That’s all hosted by none other than Ms. Perfect.
Ironically, the very man she continues to bash also spoke about her kindness.
I appreciate her trying to model a brand of feminism for the new generation, but why does it always have to involve a boyfriend accessory? I imagine her time is extremely valuable, why waste it on people you don’t care about who don’t care about you?
Buts does Taylor’s brand of feminism extend beyond not criticizing anything she does? Is there more to it than that?
Eh? This dude was asked about her he answered. I’m waiting for the “it’s horrible that Taylor is using a black man as an mouth piece” comments that will come as they did about him being in her video.
That’s to say this man has no agency and can’t *gasp* actually like Taylor as an person.And think for himself. If anything I’m offended that this very accomplished man is being asked about Taylor in the first place.
However, at the same time I would not want friends who just spew my business, so I supposed he asked if it was okay if he spoke his feelings on it. (As you should.)
Who knows?
First of all, can I remind everyone that she is 28 years old. 28! She’s pushing 30 and acts like this. Grow up Taylor.
And second, damn, her and Joe do look related. This is like Benedict and his wife. They legit look like siblings… Weird.
As my last post disappeared I’ll just this time
As did my Christmas greetings for you!!
Christmas greetings to you and yours third ginger, and a happy, healthy 2018. Glad I am not the only one being ostracised. Though apparently you mustn’t put my username in your posts. I have to post and amend it.
You must’ve said the wrong thing. Have you been sticking up for K. Middleton? Lol
She always had bad posture. I always imagined her hunched over her phone all day, reading about herself.
“I don’t know if I’m suppose to say this but”…. yea ok like we don’t know Tay Tay would shut you down and have your family kidnapped unless you officially retracted your statement!! Haha besides that fakery… can’t wait for the next man when its for real, real, real and she is finally happy but she’s totally still a feminist becauset she supports ALL women unless they say something critical of her, and she will remain the voice for all victims BUT will never speak out against white supremacists, nazis or being the perfect Aryan poster girl cause she knows her audience & dollar dollar bills yall!
First of all, of course she has a friend named Todrick Hall.
What’s going on at her house that people need to be checked up on periodically and be comforted with blankets and water? Is she hosting Ayahuaska vision journeys?
“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything”
You 100% are supposed to, Todrick. Doing a good job, buddy.
Tbh if she was hunched over and sad about her relationship w Hiddles, it’s probably more to do with her own decision to be with a guy she didn’t really want to be with, including by her own admission making out she really liked him (and associated “guilt”/wanting to end it) than about Tom himself. I think she was unhappy with the situation(s) she kinda put herself into and because she resents last year she resents Tom too – even though tbh he was probably the best part of last summer for her, Kimye considered.
So yes, this is irresponsible because it takes something that is probably “she wasn’t happy with him because she didn’t love him, also maybe her plan to shove Calvin’s face in it backfired” and turns it into yet another bad boyfriend dragging Taylor down.
It was a mess of her own making and you can’t just blame the other person for being more into you than you are them. Which is kinda what she’s been doing ever since the breakup. At least Tom didn’t try to palm anything off onto her, nor has he kept the drama going past saying his piece. I respect that more than whatever this nonsense is.
Tom Hiddleston is a handsome, talented actor (forget the crappy movies, watch him play Henry V in ‘The Hollow Crown’ ). Totatally charming on Graham Norton where his imitations and self effacing side winks really make me like him. I think he is a very nice guy and a gentleman in the ‘Gary Grant ‘ genre who dated her and then they had a whoops moment . She always falls head over heals and he was like WTF is this, am I dating a 16 year old girl or a women?
I like him better then her but he knew this was a career opportunity and it would never of worked out as they have nothing in common. I don’t know these people but speculation on a gossip site leads to a parting of the ways was in the stars for these two.
