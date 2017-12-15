“The poster for ‘Ocean’s Eight’ is here and it is pretty good” links

Join the dream scheme. #Oceans8 hits theaters June 2018. pic.twitter.com/W4HOEc3kzY
— Oceans8Movie (@oceans8movie) December 14, 2017
Oooh, the poster for Ocean’s Eight is here! [Buzzfeed]
Terry Richardson’s victims continue to tell their stories. [Pajiba]
What the Fox-Disney merger really means. [LaineyGossip]
Stormy the Cow is my literal spirit animal. [Dlisted]
Daisy Ridley’s stylist must be exhausted. [Go Fug Yourself]
Omarosa is such an a–hole, my God. [The Blemish]
Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement is being saved for KUWTK. [Starcasm]
Kim Zolciak is ready for Baby #7. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump loves a white (supremacist) Christmas. [OMG Blog]
The Last Jedi could break records, YA THINK? [Looper]
I love you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/G1chwXVBxo
— michael brown (@boyinquestion) December 14, 2017
Does that say “with Rihanna?” How in the world does she get a higher designation than everyone there except for Helena Bonham Carter, who got the coveted “and?”
It’s a nice poster, but I really hope that the movie is good and not another “Ghostbusters” debacle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna’s picture is much smaller and her name all the way at the end where most people don’t notice. Only movie buffs understand what the titles “with” or “and” mean. Names and pictures in the foreground are what the average person notices. I’m sure RhiRhi fans would prefer her name and picture as first not towards the last?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That might have been an aesthetic choice on the part of the designers so they didn’t have two “and ____ and ____” on the front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one has Oscar winners and not just SNL alum, so you will like it better I bet. And the time is right for this movie.
I liked girl Ghostbusters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumor is the movie’s gonna be garbage (weak script, too many reshoots) and that Rihanna’s part has been reduced to that of a glorified cameo even though the marketing team will milk her involvement in it to the last drop… Then again, rumor was that Wonder Woman was going to be a mess too and look how that turned out. Fingers crossed it’s good but I’m not holding my breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of Rihanna the actress, but whatever! This movie is obviously meant to be pure entertainment so bring it on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that makes sense seeing that she’s not an actress. They could give these roles to the hundreds of struggling and talented young Black actresses out there but it’s meant to be stunt casting with a famous person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the film is at all true to the original formula, Rihanna’s role was always going to be a glorified cameo.
She’s not a lead character. She’s playing the kind of part Don Cheadle and Eddie Jemison played in Oceans 11, where they had like 4-5 minutes of screentime focused on them, and about another 5-6 minutes where they were around as part of the group and had a few lines. So maybe at a stretch 15 minutes all up if you count the scenes where they’re just visible in the background.
That’s all people should be expecting from Rihanna in this film. If her main part is cut down to two minutes then there was an issue, but otherwise it’s as expected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yaaaaas
rihanna is soo gonna slay
l love sandra as Danny’s sister
crazzzzzy lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you read what you’ve typed before you hit ‘submit’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not nice Blossom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I! Am! So! Hyped! For this movie!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have that poster saved as my phone screensaver already. Ocean’s 8 is on my must watch list for 2018, together with Infinity War, Black Panther and A Wrinkle In Time. I’m loving Mindy’s project choices post TMP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol who’s gonna pay to see this lame movie ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ME!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me. I would enjoy it even more if Anne and Sandra were not in it and Kate was playing a lesbian… 😆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am, opening night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
at first glance, I thought this was another #metoo moment…… :/
as a movie, the line up looks pretty good – may have to see this one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like most of those actresses, but I’ll still see it. Albeit not in the theater (so. loud.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poster is probably ten times better than the movie will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree.
I laughed at the tweet with the multiple Rihannas because I also think she looks the most badass. Cate Blanchett looks oddly like Anna Farris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something to look forward to in 2018. I’m so there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is no3 from the left Amal?
Edit: or maybe Anne I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, this Disney deal is massive. Hmmmm
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/12/disney-21st-century-fox/548492/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno. Making a (probably one-off) all-female instalment of a male-oriented franchise is kind of lame, imo. I’d much rather see an original series of high quality films that uses its female characters as assets and not gimmicks. Call me cynical, but when this bombs, producers are going to be like: “Female-led action thrillers don’t sell”, when as the 4th(?) film in the series, it didn’t really stand a chance against the smelly fanboys of an established franchise. Like the disastrous Ghostbusters reboot, I’m worried this’ll do more harm than good. Bring on creativity and new material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same thought at first. Why do the ladies have to remake a male concept when we are perfectly capable of making our own. Same with Ghostbusters.
But I’m buying a ticket for Rihanna, Sarah and Helena. They tricked me into it with their sneaky casting 😛
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would prefer an original concept rather than the whole ‘female remake/installment’ thing, but – after this year of hell – I will support ANY film that puts women front-and-centre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse