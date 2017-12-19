Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias secretly welcomed twins Nicholas & Lucy

Anna Kournikova

For those of you who are too young to know who these people are, I’ll tell you: Anna Kournikova was famous for being a tennis player (briefly) and then she was famous for being really hot (while wearing skimpy tennis dresses). Enrique Iglesias was/is famous for being a singer, although his heyday was definitely more “circa 2001” (as was Anna’s). 2001 was also the year that Anna and Enrique got together. There were rumors over the years that they had gotten married OR that they were going to break up because she wanted to get married and he didn’t. No one really knew anything – at some point, Anna and Enrique became intensely private about their relationship. It wasn’t that fake “privacy” act that so many stars employ (cough Taylor Swift) – Anna could go years without being seen or photographed. So is that shocking that in the midst of what was a years-long disappearing act, Anna quietly got pregnant, gestated for nine months and gave birth to twins without anyone knowing until it was all over?

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are first-time parents — she gave birth to twins over the weekend … TMZ has learned, but the real miracle is … no one had a clue she was pregnant!

Sources in Miami tell us Anna had a boy and a girl Saturday in Miami, and their names are Nicholas and Lucy. The only thing overshadowing the blessed occasion is the fact they kept this whole thing a secret for 9 months. Fact is … Anna’s been way out of the spotlight for more than a year now. The last photo we can find of the 36-year-old in public is this shot on a boat in Miami … from November 2016.

They’ve been together since 2001, and although there have been marriage rumors for years — fueled by a HUGE rock on her hand — neither’s ever confirmed it. Congrats to the fam … and welcome to MILF-dom, Anna!

[From TMZ]

Nicholas is already a name popular in Russia (where Anna is from), and I’d be willing to bet that “Lucy” is actually Lucia or something more Russian-sounding. In any case, whatever they’re doing works for them, so God bless. I used to think she was an annoying famewhore, but I admire her disappearing act, and I respect that she truly got her private life. As for Enrique… well, sure, congrats to him too.

AG_120468_020

AG_120468_008

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.

 

54 Responses to “Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias secretly welcomed twins Nicholas & Lucy”

  1. Lee says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Congrats to them for really their private life private!! Another proof it can be done!

  2. Nicole says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Rumor is that they are married and have been for a while. She wears a ring and he mentioned something about getting married in the future or in the past (aka they already got hitched).
    16 years together is nothing to scoff at. So congrats to them. They clearly make it work and honestly keeping the public out of their relationship probably helps

  3. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Congrats. They’ve always been low key and no drama.

    I like some of his music and he has always come across as a really nice, respectful guy – the opposite of his philandering father.

  4. JEM says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Man, that ring really is enormous.

  5. Maya says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Congratulations to them..

    It seems while his grandfather was a famous womaniser, Enrique is totally one woman kind of man…

  6. V4Real says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:31 am

    A lot of people know who Enrique is.

  7. OSTONE says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:42 am

    While his “heyday” in the English world was more like 2001 when the big Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Shakira and Enrique crossovered, make no mistake they are still a huge deal in the Latin world. They still release hits and are as relevant as ever. Anyway, congrats to Anna and Enrique!

  8. konspiracytheory says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:44 am

    “The only thing overshadowing the blessed occasion is the fact they kept this whole thing a secret for 9 months.”

    What!?! Oh, TMZ…never change.

  9. Ce2495 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Enrique still very famous…. maybe just in the Latin and European world but his popularity did not end in 2001. I can bet he still recognized in the USA. Congrats to the couple!

  10. Kiki says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Since when do I care? I mean that’s good that they kept their private life private, however are they relevant? Maybe in the Latino America region but now? I really want to k ow

  11. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:08 am

    So, some latin TV station told the story of how the news came out: a patient in the clinic saw Enrique on the hallway and a **doctor** confirmed it was him and told her that AK gave birth to twins. I am pretty sure the doctor was not supposed to share this?

    Congrats to the parents and good wishes to them and the twins.

    • Lena says:
      December 19, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Is there also a non disclosure agreement (don’t know if there is a real term for that) between the patient and the doctor in the US?

      Giving birth is not a disease in itself but it seems out of line for a doctor to share this information, he could have “just” confirmed the identity of Enrique…

      Reply
      • Laughysaphy says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

        Well if that was in the United States, that doctor or health care professional violated the HIPAA law by revealing their names, and health conditions (pregnancy), which is protected health information. Also just a really crappy thing to do.

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

        Giving birth in a hospital is a medical act and as far as I know that should be protected by confidentiality. Also, I don’t see it as the doctor’s business to confirm his identity either. It should be the family’s prerogative to choose when to disclose the information. They are low-key after all.

      • MissMarierose says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:47 am

        There’s a law called HIPPA that makes it illegal for medical folks to disclose private patient information in most cases. But it’s not a criminal law so it’s not like that doctor would be arrested. He would likely face some administrative penalty in his hospital and he could be sued by Kournikova.

  12. Tan says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Enrique has on an average one big radio hit every year that plays non stop on radio till your ears burn and yet you wanna dance to it.

    It’s pretty haydayei
    Congrats to the couple.

  13. manda says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:13 am

    He is soooooo cute! OMG! I love Enrique. Happy for them! They’ve been together for a while.

  14. Snowflake says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:20 am

    He is so sexy and handsome! 😄

  15. Suki says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I bet there kids are gorgeous. Anna just glows and sparkles.

  16. Louise says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:31 am

    “Welcome to the MILFdom”
    Seriously?

    Reply
  17. Wen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Wow they have not aged a bit! I love how stealth they are, good for them.

  18. Miss Kittles says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Well they don’t live in LA so I’m sure it’s easy to keep a low profile. Plus she’s retired & he’s no longer topping the charts. I am a fan of his tunes however. So was it really a secret or did they just not call E! News?!

  19. Hazel says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Wow! Nicholas and Lucy – such normal names against their Hollywood counterparts. Anyways, congrats to them.

  20. Alexandria says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

    An approved Russian collusion.

    Reply
  21. Becki says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:59 am

    GAH, they are such a hot couple!! Good for them for keeping their private life private & bless them as they get through the first year with twins!!! It’s a rough one :) Congrats!!

  22. Tiffany says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I still remember her marriage to Sergei Federov. I side eye HIM still to this day.

  23. Sonya says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Neither of them are really famous anymore so it would be easy for no one to care about them. But there were pictures of her looking pregnant like back in 2011 and something probably happened with that pregnancy, which is why they kept it completely quiet.

  24. JA says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I believe Enrique put out a new song earlier this year and possibly touring so still relevant. He’s also Latin music Royalty[his dad is HUGE] so yea congrats for keeping it secret… you see celebrities it can be done but you’d probably not like the non attention! :’-)

  25. Tess says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Whoohoo! I hadn’t heard of them in forever, good for them!

  26. Solomur says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Wow! I honestly thought they broke up a long time ago! That’s what I call “private” :)
    Congratulations!

  27. Bridget says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Anna has always been incredibly private, but it’s pretty obvious that they’ve been married for years. She gets a lot of flack for not being a tennis champion, but she had talent and was plagued by injuries. Aside from her season on the Biggest Loser, she seems happy to just do her thing in Palm Beach.

    • Luca76 says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

      No she never had a great talent as a tennis player she never won anything major she just had proential for a minute and was blonde. Sort of a precursor to Sharapova but way nicer/better attitude. When the modeling and sponsorship money came in she took it and became a minor celebrity and no one can blame her for that.

