Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias secretly welcomed twins Nicholas & Lucy

For those of you who are too young to know who these people are, I’ll tell you: Anna Kournikova was famous for being a tennis player (briefly) and then she was famous for being really hot (while wearing skimpy tennis dresses). Enrique Iglesias was/is famous for being a singer, although his heyday was definitely more “circa 2001” (as was Anna’s). 2001 was also the year that Anna and Enrique got together. There were rumors over the years that they had gotten married OR that they were going to break up because she wanted to get married and he didn’t. No one really knew anything – at some point, Anna and Enrique became intensely private about their relationship. It wasn’t that fake “privacy” act that so many stars employ (cough Taylor Swift) – Anna could go years without being seen or photographed. So is that shocking that in the midst of what was a years-long disappearing act, Anna quietly got pregnant, gestated for nine months and gave birth to twins without anyone knowing until it was all over?

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are first-time parents — she gave birth to twins over the weekend … TMZ has learned, but the real miracle is … no one had a clue she was pregnant! Sources in Miami tell us Anna had a boy and a girl Saturday in Miami, and their names are Nicholas and Lucy. The only thing overshadowing the blessed occasion is the fact they kept this whole thing a secret for 9 months. Fact is … Anna’s been way out of the spotlight for more than a year now. The last photo we can find of the 36-year-old in public is this shot on a boat in Miami … from November 2016. They’ve been together since 2001, and although there have been marriage rumors for years — fueled by a HUGE rock on her hand — neither’s ever confirmed it. Congrats to the fam … and welcome to MILF-dom, Anna!

Nicholas is already a name popular in Russia (where Anna is from), and I’d be willing to bet that “Lucy” is actually Lucia or something more Russian-sounding. In any case, whatever they’re doing works for them, so God bless. I used to think she was an annoying famewhore, but I admire her disappearing act, and I respect that she truly got her private life. As for Enrique… well, sure, congrats to him too.