Meryl Streep to Rose McGowan: ‘I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape’

As we discussed yesterday, Rose McGowan tweeted out some insults directed at the women who will wear black in solidarity at the Golden Globes. Rose specifically insulted Meryl Streep, writing: “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.” Rose has since deleted the tweet. I suspect that Rose is a bit like old-school Demi Lovato – she gets herself all hyped up and starts bashing people right and left on social media, then she regrets it and deletes the offensive tweets. Anyway, I’m not sure if anyone really expected Meryl to respond, but Meryl did. Meryl offered a statement to media outlets, directed to Rose:
It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.
I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.
I don’t know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home. I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room. I have been to his office once, for a meeting with Wes Craven for “Music of the Heart” in 1998.
HW distributed movies I made with other people. HW was not a filmmaker; he was often a producer, primarily a marketer of films made by other people- some of them great, some not great. But not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us. We did not know that women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers.
HW needed us not to know this, because our association with him bought him credibility, an ability to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.
He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know. Apparently he hired ex Mossad operators to protect this information from becoming public. Rose and the scores of other victims of these powerful, moneyed, ruthless men face an adversary for whom Winning, at any and all costs, is the only acceptable outcome. That’s why a legal defense fund for victims is currently being assembled to which hundreds of good hearted people in our business will contribute, to bring down the bastards, and help victims fight this scourge within.
Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth. Through friends who know her, I got my home phone number to her the minute I read the headlines. I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers. No one can bring back what entitled bosses like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and HW took from the women who endured attacks on their bodies and their ability to make a living.. And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this.
I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry. That’s where the cover-ups convene. Those rooms must be disinfected, and integrated, before anything even begins to change.”
As I keep saying, just as we need to believe women when they tell us they were abused, we need to believe women when they say they didn’t know. We can nitpick and scream “but you should have known!” because hindsight is 20/20 and don’t we feel smug when we yell that? But really, most people didn’t know the half of it. We knew he was gross. We believed that he was sleeping with consenting women as a quid pro quo for movie roles. In gossip, we made his victims complicit for decades. My point? I believe Meryl. I believe this: “He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.” For real.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
“He needed me much more than I needed him …” Yes that’s what got me to, and actually, it’s that line that makes me believe Meryl. She’s a strong advocate now, and that’s what counts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her statement here.
I didn’t believe her until now.
She made the point correctly when she says ‘he needed us not to know’. Spot on.
And Rose needs therapy, at this point. She needs rest. Easy to say than doing , I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SilverUnicorn is a life coach! Love it all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100%. Her statement is very powerful and true. HW needed her and other powerful women not to know because that gave him creditability. To see powerful woman comfortable around him put his victims at ease, which makes him all the more of a demon. It makes me sick to think how calculated the bastard was and he deserves what he gets.
And yes, Rose does need therapy. Her anger is still there and it’s very raw. I’m not saying she is wrong in what she is feeling but therapy would help her begin to mend herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Angie0707
Hopefully not, as I wouldn’t wish my life, abuse and rapes included, upon my worst enemy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ross’s message is getting lost in her unfocused rage. I hope that she is able to harness that rage to effect change rather than spiral downwards and lose credibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree with the criticism of Rose. She is a victim and she’s been traumatized many times over. She has the right to express herself as she feels without judgement from others and not make her trauma and feelings a PR exercise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still cannot believe her. How come so many actors outside of hollyweird heard? Nope, she just didn’t care. He did it for decades, she just turned the blind eye. Don’t let her perfectly structured word confuse you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugs wounded healer SilverUnicorn.
Over time I think we evolve because this is hard and new. This is why I think early statements by some were just honest and others weren’t. The ones that weren’t truthful didn’t believe this would turn into a movement and now they can’t shut up overexplaining.
The victims keep talking of course, but some admitted they knew he was a pig as we all did and made their statements and carried on.
Classic tactic and it is how Terry Richardson, John Casablancas, Gerald Marie (married Linda E) and other trash lured young girls.
There are well knowns who don’t harass established people so that they can use them as bait. They go above and beyond for their bait and give them marked special treatment.
But it is usually highly regarded superstars like Meryl and Nicole K with distinguished careers. A lot of women are coming to the realization they have been used as lures, and it is a sickening feeling.
Kaiser, Thank you for keeping the narrative going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get rose. She was silenced and attacked for so long. Her pain only made worse by the fear. Now she’s able to speak and it’s coming out as continuous screaming. This is her therapy. It’s cathartic.
I believe Meryl was somewhat guarded. I also believe she remained willfully ignorant.
He was abusing his power, but you assume everyone is consenting… which… ugh makes no sense if you think about it. She just didn’t think further. Those around her kept it under wraps. And she worked with him very guarded from this. She didn’t defend him. She didn’t help him. It is what it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believed her before and I believe her now and I want us to stop focusing on whether an actor/actress knew or should have known and focus instead on the executives who paid out the hush money settlements that kept the system intact for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Let’s start shining the light on big studio executives that have been wheeling and dealing with these predators for ages. The established studios and corporate talent agencies need to start getting exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah there were actually articles on how he prepared for the expose to drop and apparently he wrote to important people saying it would help him/make him look good to be seen with them, or something along those lines. I mean rich powerful people behind the scenes, not actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Meryl and it’s about time some people attack other women who “might” have known about the attacks.
We should all focus our energy on the men and punish them..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing. There’s so much anger being thrown at the women who haven’t made the best statement, or didn’t make a statement fast enough. Why are we focusing any of our rage towards anyone other than those doing the assaulting and those legitimately saying victims are lying.
Let’s stop letting any of that angry energy be moved away from the criminals and creeps that are 100% standing with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn
I am totally worried nobody is talking about jailing Weinstein and Singer, possibly throwing the keys of their cells away for the eternity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I hate that this has devolved into a women attacking women thing and not an all women standing together to attack Harvey thing. Why do we women do this? Even when we are all victims of misogyny, we somehow can always find some other woman to attack or blame or focus on. All of our energy needs to be devoted to attacking, discrediting, and bringing down hard The men who use and abuse and take advantage and prey on us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a taught behavior because of the misogyny, but also a weird, screwed up survival tactic. It’s easier to separate yourself from something scary by saying “oh well this woman messed up by doing ____” and finding some sort of way to blame them for what happened so that there’s a certain amount of safety left in your own life. The whole “well, this wouldn’t happen to me because I wont ___” kind of thing. And because we’re the same gender, we find it easier to find fault, I think. I know my husband will get annoyed by certain men a lot easier than I do – I can tolerate a certain amount of funny douchey tendencies as long as those tendencies aren’t hurtful or serious or punching down. But he’ll look at it as a guy being a douche, and that’s that. I think for some reason it’s a lot easier to judge a woman when you’re a woman and a man when you’re a man because you often share MORE experiences with them, and can compare it directly to your own in a way you might not automatically do for the opposite gender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya Based on your logic, we should be attacking Rose since she “definitely” knew that Weinstein was a sexual predator. Attacking women is pointless and counter productive. The only people who should be attacked are Weinstein and his co-conspirators.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you misunderstood my comment. I was meant to say we shouldn’t attack women..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*sigh*
At this point I agree with whomever said yesterday a large part of this is ego driven. Trying to give the benefit of the doubt but all this infighting screams “I want to be the ONLY crusader in this fight” more than “I want to end this fight for the next” (see Pantsuit Nation when it got a bit of attention).
There’s just been reactions and fights on twitter between celebs that now feels gross. Idk it’s hard because we know some of these women are victims. But the mudslinging is just no.
Whatever let them fight it out because we know others are doing groundwork behind the scenes as always
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like how rose had to bring Harvey’s wife into too..saying maybe everyone should wear marchesca. Everyone is so quick to blame the wife or other women…I highly doubt Georgina knew her husband was a rapist. Blame the abuser and the enablers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 2015, the wife said she would divorce him if charges were brought against him in the case with the Italian model. They weren’t and she stayed.
This year, the wife let him put out a statement saying she stood by him and after Hollywood abandoned him did she turn around and leave him.
Never forget what happened during those 4 days between first article and HW losing his power.
If Hollywood had rallied behind HW, wife would have stayed as she did in 2015.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK. Maybe she believed him, all his lies….who knows, maybe she was abused too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believing the actresses has nothing to do with her and Alyssa triggered that response because Georgina is participating in Fashion Week in February. Alyssa tried to smooth the path some, and it unleashed this rage from Rose because I guess the press will start reporting it.
HW is involved with that label even now because it is all he has left of anything he has built behind the scenes. He always has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you LAK and magnoliarose. I think the same about HW’s wife. Rose’s Marchesa comment was spot on. As well as the many others she’s made. What I don’t understand is that Meryl Streep has somehow made this into a conversation about her again? Who died and made her a spokesperson for all of Hollywood? It just seems a little bit self serving…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, the more I hear about this, the more I think some people are doing it for financial benefit and ego.
I read the style section on the Hollywood Reporter a lot and there was an article last week saying Rose is launching a skincare line that will have some sort of social element.
Hmmm call me cynical. I work in the cosmetics industry so I know how the game works but I don’t think Rose is that transparent in terms of her motives. Victim yes, but flaws double yes.
Nicole thoughts on Tavis on CNN turning up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AfricanSun
Ok. But do we need perfect victims? … generally we are speaking about women whose careers were drowned, I.e. with consistent financial losses too.
I don’t know if I would say no to financial deals in her position, no matter what my ‘newly found fame’ was based on….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I’m fine with her benefitting financially since her career was completely stalled. Like Silver said we don’t need perfect victims and lord knows I want her to take accountability for her defense of a rapist as well.
However, there’s something off about Milano, Tamlyn, McGowen and Streep having fighting words in the press every week when they could be laying the groundwork for others. They could be making it safer for WOC to come forward. Instead they are fighting like children over that one toy. Like I said it’s icky.
I haven’t watched but I’ll look it up when I get to work in a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole
Agree with everything you said.
We are losing focus about 1) less privileged people who have no voice 2) damn, the perpetrators!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think nearly everything Rose does is informed by these experiences. I don’t think that means there is cynical motive behind it.
I know when my mom passed away, for years afterwards I was so strongly drawn to anything that related to experiencing loss. I still am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natalie thanks for sharing. And I agree. I mentioned yesterday about how the trauma is likely affect how she is going about handling this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@African Sun
I am deeply cynical usually, but her choice to make a living has nothing to do with this. HW is still behind the scenes attempting to smear and has allies so I would take some articles with that in mind.
Actors live in the spotlight and when it dims some of them will do anything to get that back. However, their egos are part of them all the time so everything they do can seem that way even when they mean well or have good intentions. I am sure they do enjoy the attention, but it doesn’t suggest they aren’t sincere at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Nicole. I think, at this point, most of us are better off thinking about what we can do to better protect women in our own workplaces and spaces and perhaps donating to grassroots, under-the-radar women’s projects doing the same.
I think Rose is entitled to her rage – although she has said some dreadful things in the course of catharsis. I’m hoping she’ll run out of the vicious side of her steam soon. I think Meryl suspected – how could she not? – and took as much care to not actually *know* as Weinwank did in ensuring she didn’t actually *know*.
What I think is that it has become clear that Hollywood is so totally corrupted that it is virtually impossible there is a single person working within it who has entirely clean hands. And while this all plays out, it would be nice if we could just understand that all the decent people are going to have some very big regrets. No point excoriating them now, whether their name is Rose or Meryl. Let’s save the ire for the perps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏👏👏👏👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I think that’s going to be my focus going forward. Tbh a lot of how this has played out has left a sour taste in my mouth for many reasons.
I’ve donated to a few campaigns for black women and i have a few local orgs (battered womens shelters, women focused therapy groups) that I donate too regularly. I’ll be focused there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think it’s for the best. It seems obvious that the elites are incapable of dealing with their cesspits – I don’t know why we are even wasting emotional reserves worrying about them to be honest. I think focusing on improving our own, plebby, environments will be much more fulfilling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been irritated with some of Meryl’s statements in regards to this topic, from her dismissal of her own Dustin Hoffman story to being offended in her initial statement about Harvey that anyone would think she would know. Nevertheless, there are bigger fish to fry…but I do think Rose is right, silence is the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this whole predatorgate 2017 thing has forced a lot of people to “learn on the job,” in regards to making statements and learning, through the conversations surrounding this topic, which statements and ways of thinking are appropriate, supportive, and helpful and which statements and ways of thinking are inappropriate, outdated, hurtful, patronizing, victim-blaming, etc. As long as people seem to be learning and their statements continue to get better (like Meryl’s), I feel like they deserve a pass for any awkward or problematic initial statements and reactions. However, someone like a Matt Damon who just keeps digging and digging himself into a hole of misogyny and victim-blaming and mansplaining, I’m not okay with. These are the people who won’t learn and refuse to challenge the rape-culture “boys will be boys” views that they’ve been brought up on and have relied on all their life to justify their own and others behaviors and to discredit women who tell their stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. We are evolving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am also irritated by some of her comments, as “I don’t like young women being assaulted”.
** I ** don’t like “cherries”, but will still eat them from time to time. No, I am not getting overdramatic over the wording.
There is no way she didn’t know what was happening. Plus, she has at least one daughter in the industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they need or want to discuss this any further, I hope they’ll do it in private.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In her statement, Meryl says she only went to the press after contacting her privately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I read that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Meryl and the other women that said they didn’t know. I think most of us knew he was a creep, but from what I’ve read on Gossip sites most people thought his victims were consenting. I understand that Rose is angry and upset, but she’s not helping anything by attacking all of these other women. Maybe she needs to take just a slight break from Twitter and reconvene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twitter can be the devil at times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say that social media is the devil, most of the time.
Having said that, she needs to take a break, yes. It’s like she is shooting at the clouds, at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose is going in really hard on Meryl but she wanted people to forgive her for that N word debacle that I am refusing to push under the rug, just because her voice in this movement is the loudest.
Meryl is not perfect but nor is Rose. She could do with some self-reflection especially with how black women and other women of colour have been treated during Weinsteingate.
Seems like a lot of infighting is happening between the women, while the men are on the sidelines watching, praying and hoping they aren’t next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And being thankful that its distracting attention away from them. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee, exactly and they are probably hoping this will continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the men are supporting each other, even when they are disgusting assholes. See Damon camping for the Afflecks.
Women, we don’t even have each other’s back right now. That needs to change, and we need to start supporting others. Rose was silent for years, or oblique and opaque, she can’t get mad at people who can’t speak or aren’t ready yet. And she can’t determine if that’s the case or not. And finally, supporting all women means not using racially charged and ignorant language. She needs to apologize for that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ African sun…Rose also defended a pedophile, which I also refuse to let go of. So she had two unforgivable & crappy moments for someone who is supposed to be unofficial voice of a movement. I don’t think I can allow that many missteps and those type of ones, quite frankly. I speak from experience, I was assaulted myself and I would never say , “oh he was a nice man,” about a pedophile. So, Rose needs to address that and many need to stop excusing her remarks on that. It’s not messy, it’s wrong of Rose to do. Just like her Twitter post with the N word. No excuse for it. I just wish people on this site would stop making excuses for her on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I’m surprised that her comments defending Victor Salva haven’t been brought up by a mainstream news source in light of the fact that she’s been in the media so much, as of late. It’s not as though they’re difficult to come across.
I’m a survivor of assault myself, though I too agree with the commenters saying that they think a portion of her involvement in the movement is ego-driven. And oh, would ya look at that, Rose also has a book coming out. I wonder if she’ll address her defence of a convicted child rapist/pornographer in it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Victor Salva is not her responsibility, and she doesn’t have to address it. His victims and their families aren’t her responsibility. She has no role in that.
Rose is talking about her experience, and she owns that, but Victor has nothing to do with her nor does a bad interview from years ago. No one is a hero all the time for everyone. I said some dumb stuff here, but I can’t change it now. She can’t correct that interview. There has to be room for forgiveness and understanding.
When we tear down another woman, who is a victim and who was a large part of the spark that has released this wave we are behaving like proxies for the MRAs. They are waiting like hyenas to rip her ax apart, but we shouldn’t join in.
It feels like when rape victims are blamed for dressing too sexy, or are shamed about their past.
Many deserve criticism, but I can’t see how she is one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘I don’t condone rape’ cue https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=24k19ybIqIs
People excusing Meryl really don’t understand how impossible it is NOT to have known what was going on.
This industry thrives on gossip. All the miscreants are known. Most people simply make a calculation on what they can live with and alot of ‘didn’t happen to me’ and ‘will pretend i don’t know’ coz i need to work with this guy.
Meryl is using lots of words to pretend she didn’t know when everyone knew. She’s not some super special diety who lived in a vacuum of no industry gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says it all doesn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that some people didn’t know the extent of it.
And Meryl probably lived in a pampered bubble more than others, she might have known something but not everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work in the film industry. I can’t tell you how many meetings i’ve attended with people at all spectrums of the power structure which start with gossip about various people. To extent of TMI and a laughing acceptance of the gossip subject because they bring in money or awards or they are superconnected so everyone better stay on their good side.
HW was so pathological that TV and films and award shows increasingly contain references or characters based on him in the past decade.
When Seth McFarlane DURING THE OSCARS 2013, which Meryl attended, makes a joke that the female nominees can stop pretending to be attracted to HW as they have finally received their nominations.
When Courtney Love says it out loud in 2005 to Hollywood red carpet that her advise to aspiring actresses is not to attend hotel meetings with HW https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g70XbYd0bZ8
Not to mention general chat at parties and asides to people even as they suck up to HW.
That is some bubble she lives in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
I used to perform on stage. The behaviour you describe is only for us, the ‘plebs’ (affectionaly said); the big names I came to meet were often described as so sheltered from our peasant-y stuff that it beggars belief.
So in this regard, she ‘might’ have not known the extent of the whole thing. Or, at least, I consider it a possibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silverunicorn: i’ve never worked in theatre. I remain surprised at the level of gossiping i’ve encountered. People tell you stuff that definitely falls in the TMI category. The more important they are, the quicker they are to gossip. It’s quite amazing. And that’s why i don’t believe in her ‘bubble’.
Just about the only top actor who can plausibly claim to live in a bubble is Tom Cruise because C0$ goes to extraordinary lengths to keep him there, but even so, i’d struggle to accept the bubble excuse from him since he is practically no 2 over there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
I do think both industries are a bit different and I am sorry if I look biased based on my experience. But probably none of us is wrong as I guess there is more gossiping around in the film industry whilst the difference of ‘status’ is a lot more felt in theatre (again, my experience, which only encompass theatre, musicals, classical music and opera).
Some big names are really untouchable and totally live in a bubble. Not a coincidence Spacey’s first accuser was a movie actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of the movie Heartburn where her character “didn’t know” that her husband played by Jack Nicholson was cheating on her. I could never understand how she “didn’t know”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like politics…they pick and choose what they want to put up with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lak, Meryl lives in a bubble…not much penetrates it, I’m not sure what is being excused here but she is not responsible for Harvey Weinstein nor complicit. Nor is her silence even complicit. I’m getting tired of this attacking the actresses bit. And Harvey did need her far more than she needed him so I believe he made sure not much reached her ears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People saying that Meryl is excused from knowing because she claims so.
I can’t stress enough how impossible that is. It’s like not knowing what a POS Scott Rudin is, but we still work with him.
To be clear, i’m not saying she is responsible for HW or his bad behaviour. Just as Matt Damon and Clooney and Affleck Ben etc aren’t responsible for his behaviour.
But to pretend to live in a bubble so absolute whilst working in an industry whose raison d’etre is gossip, real or not, is not believable to me.
Regular people will accept her excuse because most people don’t gossip to that extent and they don’t work in an industry that has all but institutionalised certain kinds of poor behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lak…most knew he was a bully & even said so. Most thought he was cheating on his wife with a bunch of consenting adults and said so, and didn’t bother to look further and most said so. George Clooney said he heard of the casting couch but thought they were rumors Weinstein made up. Maybe no one opened their eyes like Ryan Gosling said and ignored. It’s possible that’s what Meryl Streep did. But if we going on with they had to know, it somehow detracts away from the slimeball who did this to begin with. I want the focus to remain on Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Purplehazeforever
Yes focus should be on the monsters. At this point it’s impossible to understand who could know or not. Waste of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Focus isn’t off HW. By pointing out all the ways HW was enabled, which included the silence of otherwise good people, we keep spotlight on him.
George and Matt are not going to publicly admit to anything. Heck it took several tries before Matt finally admitted he’d known about GOOP from Ben since the 90s. He went as far as praising her for how she handled it.
And Ben’s response to Rose when she told him about her ordeal, quote,’ Goddamit, i told him to stop doing that!’ That was also in the 90s.
Silverunicorn: Scott Rosenberg sums up beautifully the problem of silence.
https://etcanada.com/news/264156/screenwriter-scott-rosenberg-says-everyone-knew-about-gluttonous-ogre-harvey-weinstein/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
Thanks for posting that article, very interesting!
I wish I could share your optimism. I do think that the focus on HW is fading away, see what (expletive swearwords here) Matt Damon is doing…. totally pushing the focus off the real problem with underlying tones of ‘witch hunt’ ‘pitchforks’ etc.
And Singer? Westwick? Toback? All the others?
Has anyone been even formally charged of anything at this point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK. I agree. She knew …something. And even if gossip was kept from her, it couldn’t have been kept from her daughter. I don’t believe her.
Someone who has had an incredibly successful career spanning decades is not dumb. Meryl generally knows how to manage her public image. What we saw before were momentary missteps and now she’s back on message.
The issue here is everyone looked around to see how other people were handling it and followed accordingly. And I certainly don’t blame the victims and I don’t necessarily blame women like Meryl either (That “Harvey Weinstein is God” was straight-up nonsense, though. Bad look, Meryl). It is a traumatizing thing to push forward when no one else is and it is survival instinct to resist doing this. It makes what women like Rose McGowan did all the more extraordinary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
I’m so offended by the PR manouvering going on even if i understand why they are doing it and the necessity for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.”
That’s the truth of it, there. And I think people forget what that does to men like Harvey Weinstein, whose whole self image and persona is built on the idea that everyone else, ESPECIALLY women, need HIM much more than he needs them. When he couldn’t use that on some women, he doubled down on those he could.
Both Streep and McGowan are problematic – Streep is a Polanski apologist and has shown herself to be tone deaf when it comes to intersectionality in feminism. McGowan brushed off working with and defending a convicted child molester. The constant purity test of who has had it worse isn’t helping any of the millions of women who are voiceless.
I’d like to see the spotlight swing back to the woman who created the #metoo movement. That’s an important face and voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Especially the last part 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I’m highly skeptical that she knew nothing at all. She knew something. Most likely knew about the harassment but with this statement I’ve come to believe that she didn’t know about the sheer extent of it. This is true: Weinstein coddled the people he needed for his power, and I can absolutely see him try his damndest to keep people he needs in the dark and treated well.
Weinstein showed his ugly to people he knew would have no shot at winning a round against him, people who he didn’t really need to keep himself on the top.
What a mess, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her. It is also important to acknowledge that a lot of people have no interest in gossip and they move in circles where nobody talks about gossip, so why would they know? Take Wind River. This is a story about the abuse of native women that the writer/director encountered when he lived on a reservation. He has been waiting to tell that story for at least 20 years. Do people honestly think he would agree to a rapist attaching his name to this particular passion project? So no, I Don’t think everybody knew and blaming everybody is unfair and unhelpful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a general comment: it’s difficult for me to believe that Meryl didn’t know the truth about HW. She is a very important person in Hollywood and knows many people and the insides of the industry, good and bad. As a Hollywood veteran. No age shaming here, just facts. HW’s ways were an open secret from what I get by reading CB. It’s highly unlikely she didn’t know the extent of his abuse. IMHO this is damage control but I salute her for parts of her statement.
I don’t see that a traumatized person like Rose picking up the phone immediately to contact Meryl. These things take time and trust. Meryl chose to release this statement way too soon and that makes me think that Meryl and her team chose to do damage control instead of taking some time to do things right and respectfully of Rose. Meryl’s burnt the bridge with Rose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she’s Oscar campaigning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I had no idea. How many men in the Academy with voting rights? Friends of HW from what I’ve gathered re: Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar successes. I’ve never cared about the Oscars but I may pay attention next year just to see how #metoo is played in the most important industry awards of the year. And Hollywood’s complicity re: sexual abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She’s not a great actress for no reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless its Polanski, right? Go away, Meryl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t you tell rose to go away too…she worked for victor silva, a director convicted of abusing children, she said he was a sweet guy. This wasn’t rumours about the man, he was convicted in a court of law.
I think all of Hollywood needs to be cleansed, it’s a cesspool
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Ok, fine I believe she might have not known re: Weinstein. But her track record says she she’s fine with supporting Polanski so she can remain cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to be a messy as hell awards season. The happiest actors and actresses right now are those who have nothing imminent to promote and/or are filming or onstage doing a play. Basically those with perfectly valid excuses not to be around this season. Mess!
There are no perfect victims, there are no perfect advocates. Dismantle the system that allowed this to happen, that’s what is important here. I don’t care who has worked with who, who said what, who has supported who in the past. I care about dismantling the system that allowed this. to. happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“HW needed us not to know this, because our association with him bought him credibility, an ability to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.” I absolutely believe that’s the way Harvey Weinstein- and probably many other calculating predators in positions of power- have operated. There are certain people they have around them for business/ positive PR reasons who don’t get to see one particular side of them.
The more she’s said, the more I’ve come to believe her about Harvey. The only reason why I initially doubted her a little is because of her number of years in the business. But her signing a petition for Polanski several years back is still something that needs to be addressed. Hopefully this can be a time for some celebrities to think about and apologize for times they’ve defended predators in the past. I’m not going to jump aboard the ‘cancel/revoke feminist cards of actresses for ever having worked with Weinstein’ bandwagon though. Partially because of the valid reasons already brought up for why many people thought what was going on was privileged rich girl prostitution, And partially because something about arbitrarily deciding “If you share with us that Harvey victimized you, we’ll believe you didn’t know the truth about him. You’re innocent only because of what he did to you. But if you don’t have a juicy story of abuse and violation to share with us, then you’re automatically a guilty liar and you knew (or knew and blew, depending on how you look),” just doesn’t sit right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to cancel people who worked for HW. Exception his brother and board at TWC. The people who are testing my last nerves are the ones like Matt and Meryl using PR , poorly if i may add, to comment on this.
Rose and Ashley and Asia and Mira and Roseanne had a 4 day window where no one, including Meryl or Matt spoke up. HW used those same 4 days to rally Hollywood support. He failed and lost everything. And ONLY AFTER that fact did Hollywood speak up.
There are perhaps 10people who spoke up during this time including Ellen Barkin and Jessica Chastain. Whilst HW was still all powerful. They tweeted their support of the ladies.
Glenn Close, when she finally spoke up, said she heard the rumours and chose to ignore them. She’s not getting dragged because her comment was sincere and not with an eye at the PR of it all.
I can’t imagine what those 4 days did to the 5 ladies that initially spoke up. We can see it with Rose. And i think she’s dragging Meryl because of those 4 days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The people who are testing my last nerves are the ones like Matt and Meryl using PR , poorly if i may add, to comment on this.”
I agree with this statement a lot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she knew and knows about Polanski, but still signed a petition to pardon him. Not forgetting the I’m African and I’m not a feminist but a humanist because I love men. yeah, she’s still cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking too! She has been very complimentary of Polanski.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose has been lashing out in her anger and targetting a witch hunt to people.
If Meryl hadn’t responded as desperately as she did, she would have been at the receiving end of complicity insults.
However , this still brought out a more emotional and involved statement from merly streep, rather than a generic one, because she needed desperately to remove the blame.
Yet somehow cannot accept the way it came about.
Why is it women are always targeted, right or wrong, by other women and they have to end up defending themselves desperately?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally, someone is calling Rose out for attacking other women. She needs to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she chose her words carefully. She didn’t not know about: the rapes. She knew he was a bully, a womanizer, a pig. Someone who used his pull to get people to do things for him. Everyone knew about his massages and showers.
Best case scenario, she probably assumed, like many other men in Hollywood, it was consensual and they were all trading flesh for favors knowingly; he was just a dog, and the women were desperate for fame. But still a long shot with how known it was.
I think she knew. I think she ignored or chose to minimize. But I think HE is responsible for HIS actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“As I keep saying, just as we need to believe women when they tell us they were abused, we need to believe women when they say they didn’t know.”
Yet the comment section always says J. Law MUST’VE known and that she’s covering for him. I say this every time. Which one is it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok nobody knew about Harvey but what woddy allen, casey affleck, mel gibson, Polanski, depp… There were police involved, pictures, videos, audios, witness etc but i keep seeing those men working and being celebrated just fine.
Jimmy kimmel, The next oscar host invited them after the accusations to his show but is preaching about so many issues.
I completely understand why it sounds so cynical to believe about changes when there is a selective complicit all around
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all so messy and can only continue to be so for some time. That sounded to me like Streep saying that she was somehow above the concerns and vulnerability of regular women because she is a great AAArtist. Her talent her insulated her. How many Streeps never make it to the screen because of the blind eye turned to these abuses, we won’t know?
She needn’t have waited by the phone for Rose to call either but made the move herself. Another case of noblesse obliges and probably personal denial. At the end of the day, we need to move forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” Her talent her insulated her.”
That’s what I was wondering about too in her statement A lot of people like Skeet Ulrich said they had heard about Weinstein. But the people at the top levels claim they didn’t. I’m baffled that the people at the “lower” levels had heard about him but everyone at the top tier levels insist they knew nothing.
I can believe she didn’t know about the rape, but she did mention she didn’t known about assaults. However, assault can cover a lot of different behaviours that don’t involve penetration. On some level, I think most people could have heard about the latter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to overstate her responsibility here. Predators are completely responsible for their actions not Streep. Certainly her eventual stature in the industry gave her some protection. But why should women have to earn protection with stature?
She was quite happy to be in the store window being lauded and fetted in HW financed projects, but she certainly knew how the sausage was being made in the back room. “I’m so brilliant, I don’t know what happens in the land where mere mortal women dwell below.” She’s seems to be insinuating something I don’t like. It’s messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Meryl and Rose. I believe that our Rose has been irreparably damaged. In all ways possible. I understand her pain. I hope she will allow Meryl to take up her torch and offer her some relief. I also hop she finds help and knocks off the substances she uses that make problems worse not better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman was making movies and raising a bunch of kids. Why should her world have been focused on random gossip that might have been tossed around occasionally about when she was in the room? I absolutely understand why it would occupy Rose’s mind 24/7 and be the most important thing in her life but I don’t get the expectation that everyone was living in Rose’s world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Meryl.
#rosearmy is so egotistical. Rose, this is not about you! Also, Victor Salva? You defended a child rapist, Rose. Care to comment?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an effen cry baby Meryl is… waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, I didn’t know!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hard to believe a person can work in an industry 40+ years and not know?
I don’t believe Meryl.
Go wear Marchesa Meryl, it suits you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will Rose ferociously defend another child rapist? Maybe she should wear Marchesa too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HW had a rep as a creepy womanizer. I knew this when I didn’t even know what he looked like and I am as far removed from Hollywood and even film watching in general as one could possibly be. I am sure she didn’t know about Rose specifically but she knew something and Rose’s point is that everyone enabled him via silence. And that’s just the truth of it. Is it fair for Rose to call out Meryl specifically for that because clearly everyone is at fault in some way, including myself. There is this culture of silence amongst us and Rose is raging against that, she just doesn’t have the finely tuned speech to express that.
Additionally, Streep should have called Rose HERSELF. It wasn’t in Rose’s court to do so, it was squarely in Meryl’s and then to throw out the idea that she is just too big a figure in Hollywood and HW made a point of hiding it from her because of that… it’s just further insult.
Sit down Meryl. There is no defense because no defense is necessary. What she should have said is that she supports Rose’s desire to speak what was once the unspeakable. End of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a nasty, self involved response.
Why not say “You have a right to be angry. I benefited from this monster. I don’t stand with you because I am not a victim, but I stand behind you. How can I help?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone needs to hire you as a publicist, stat. Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her statement has a ring of truth to it. And while I think the black dress protest is dumb AF and will bring no real change I believe that Meryl didnt know. I also believe she is a hypocrite for defending and supporting Roman Polanksi who we ALL KNOW is guilty. But Rose is a hypocrite as well for working with convicted child molester like Victor Salva. And around and around we go…perhaps the lesson here is to take what is being said by these celebs with a grain of salt. The blind spots a lot of them have about their own complicity is damaging to the actual movement. Let’s maybe take the spotlight off of celebs in the #MeToo movement and make it about the silent victims who don’t have a public platform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the go black protest two ways: a) a way for actresses to support victims without hurting their careers, or b) a way for people who care about their careers to pretend they care about victims. At this point, I think everyone can take a stand and skip awards season to make a real difference, Meryl included and especially, because she’s so powerful. She just doesn’t want to. Amber Tamblyn is playing both sides at this point too-her husband is a predator (and I’m NOT talking about the Charleyne Yi thing) and I think she’s pulling back the reigns on her own protests a bit because she’s starting to realize her own circle is not innocent. She’s not as pro-feminista as she comes across.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose is turning a lot of people off, including me, with this bullying women. My opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if people didn’t know about the extent of Weinstein’s behaviour (isn’t that what Matt Damon claims), I don’t think it was necessary for them to be so complimentary of him in their speeches. As Meryl says, he was a marketer of films, not an actual filmmaker, so that makes the praise for him in their speeches even stranger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to be on neither side. I think Rose is incredibly angry at the world and just lashing out because she spent so many years being ostracized. But she is so angry she’s not really solving anything. Hopefully she’ll get treatment.
As for Meryl she’s not responsible for HW. But I do believe she was well aware of what happens in the industry because she was once a younger woman and had to put up with a whole host of these behaviors herself. So like everyone else she learned to keep her head down and serve those masters including her support for Roman Polanski. So I do think she’s a bit of a hypocrite and part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One question often pops in my head: would Mamie Gummer have heard anything, and does no one in the Streep household ever gossip? I’m not going to insist that Meryl Streep knew something, but these meandering questions do pop into my head whenever she says something publicly about Weinstein. All of her kids are in the industry on some level, and none of them EVER gossip with her?
I do think her talent to some degree would have insulated her, and I can believe that Weinstein probably went to great lengths to hide information from her. I just don’t think her kids would have hid what they might have heard from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone posted (possibly on another site) that she warned her daughters not to work with him. I have no idea if that’s the case. It still doesn’t mean she knew he was a rapist though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can believe she didn’t know he was a rapist. But she mentioned that she didn’t know about assaults. And assaults cover different kinds of behaviour. It’s that kind of behaviour I have a somewhat difficult time understanding how she couldn’t have heard anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point. All of her daughters are aspiring actresses, they have to have heard things or asked her questions about various rumors – right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t fault Meryl, but not just because of any eloquent public statement. I just get uncomfortable reading statements basically saying “Yeah, HW is a criminal and all, but I will devote energy in placing blame on others for (maybe, possibly, can’t know for certain they knew, but whatever,) not going straight to the police based on a hunch.” That comes dangerously close to a “boys will be boys” attitude by ultimately blaming others (Meryl) for a monster’s evil choices that he and he alone made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse