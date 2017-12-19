Jill Stein is now being investigated for her Russian associations, how interesting

Here’s a depressing piece of news: Robert Mueller is apparently expecting his investigation to work throughout 2018, according to the Washington Post’s sources. Mueller’s team “expects” to be working through the next year “at the minimum.” Meaning there probably won’t be any Christmas indictments. But maybe some Fourth of July 2018 indictments? Ugh. Meanwhile, there are lots of rumors that Republicans in Congress are going to try to shut down the Senate and House committee investigations in the coming weeks, not months. That includes the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia investigation, led by Richard Burr and one of my senators, Mark Warner (Warner is the ranking Democrat on the committee). The Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation is looking to wrap up soon, only it turns out they have their sights set on a new lead: Jill Stein.
The top congressional committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has set its sights on the Green Party and its nominee, Jill Stein. Dennis Trainor Jr., who worked for the Stein campaign from January to August of 2015, says Stein contacted him on Friday saying the Senate Intelligence Committee had requested that the campaign comply with a document search.
Trainor, who served as the campaign’s communications director and acting manager during that time, told BuzzFeed News that he was informed of the committee’s request because during his time on the campaign, his personal cell phone was “a primary point of contact” for those looking to reach Stein or the campaign. That included producers from RT News, the Russian state-funded media company, who booked Stein for several appearances, Trainor said.
“Then I was told by Jill just to wait for further instructions,” Trainor said, adding that he was told the campaign would contact him in the next week with instructions, presumably from the Senate Intelligence Committee, for executing the document search, including precise search terms. That has not happened yet, Trainor said.
When asked Monday what the committee was looking for from the Stein campaign, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the committee’s chairman, responded, “collusion with the Russians.” Burr said that the committee is “just starting” its work investigating two campaigns, but did not elaborate. Stein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stein has not previously been a major focus during the Russia investigations on Capitol Hill, but her name has surfaced occasionally. The Senate Judiciary mentioned her in a letter to Donald Trump Jr. in July, requesting copies of “all communications to, from, or copied” to the president’s son that related to Stein and a long list of other, more prominent figures in the investigations. Trainor said he would be surprised if Stein ever communicated with Trump Jr., who participated in an interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee behind closed doors for more than nine hours last Wednesday. “Don Jr. has been incredibly cooperative with the committee,” Burr said Thursday.
Stein’s name has also come up in the context of a 2015 dinner hosted by RT in Moscow. Stein sat at the same table as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Michael Flynn, who served as Donald Trump’s first White House national security adviser until he was ousted just 24 days into the job. Flynn recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting a criminal investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Trainor said he expects the Senate Intelligence Committee will want to know more about the Moscow dinner, but that he wasn’t employed by the campaign at that time and therefore wouldn’t have any documents related to the event. Stein has said that unlike Flynn, she was not paid to attend the dinner and paid for her own travel costs. Trainor said he believes the committee is primarily interested in Stein’s appearances on RT, “vilifying anyone who’s ever appeared on or talked with anyone on the RT network.”
I’m not saying Jill Stein is a Russian operative. But here are some facts. She sat with Mike Flynn and Vladimir Putin at the same table in Moscow in 2015. Russia paid for Facebook ads encouraging people to vote for Jill Stein. The Green Party “debate” was hosted by RT, the propaganda machine of Putin’s government. She cozied up to Julian Assange too, who at this point is fine with being a weaponized tool of the Russian government. I’m not saying Stein is a Russian operative. I’m saying it’s a good thing that she’s being investigated.
Flynn, Putin, & Jill Stein.
Hillary is not in this picture because her heart beats for America. pic.twitter.com/dCgRHkxXkF
— Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) December 18, 2017
Republicans are trying to divert the focus away from Trump to Jill.
However, I don’t like Jill and her supporters who didn’t vote for Hillary so glad she is being investigated. There were lots of stories about Jill not attacking Trump but instead only focussed on Hilary.
But come on Mueller -give the world a wonderful Xmas present by taking down either the son or the son in law.
I am not even American and yet I want the traitor gone and punished legally.
Maya, yes, feel the same….Burr doesn’t want to go after Trump. But, given that his committee is still active and has to “deliver,” let it go after the sniveling sideshows. Maybe he can can find something on Susan Sarandon, too.
3rd party candidates are often shady. They know they can’t win, they just want to get that good PAC money and they do it by pretending they stand for something.
Check her bank accounts. Especially the ones off shore.
I feel like in a way this points back to trump and republicans. Of course Russia and trump would want to divide liberal and progressive votes. If stein gets more votes, Hillary gets less. Green Party votes are not coming from would-be republicans, they’re coming from would-be from democrats.
I’m sure the committee thinks that they’re pulling focus away from trump, but if they thought about it even a little bit, they would see that this all leads back to Russia interfering with our election for the sole purpose of getting trump elected. I hate that Stein did this though, went to the dinner, took money for Facebook ads, cozied up to Putin. How much did she hate Hillary and America and democracy in general to do things that she had to have know would only help trump in the end bc there was no way in the world that even with Russia’s help she would win the presidential race.
I’m not an American, but GOD!!!! Apparently all of your candidates (except for Hillary, I guess) had ties with Russians, and they meddled in the election in a big big way. Maybe this Jill was only used as a pawn to divide votes that would have gone to Hillary and thus ensuring the Orange One would win.
Considering this is Russia and America, it is really shocking that this has happened.
I had a horrible thought. What if this is a stalling tactic on the part of Mueller and his team, in order to butt tRump more time? I’m not liking this.
You think Mueller is helping Trump? What makes you say that? Genuinely curious.
This isn’t a stalling tactic, this is an extraordinarily complicated case, and I think people forget how long investigations like this last. That we’ve already got pleads/charges this soon in is good.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/mueller-is-moving-quickly-compared-to-past-special-counsel-investigations/
This is actually a fairly rapidly moving case. When you have a situation this complex with such potentially serious repercussions for the government, the investigation has the responsibility to be a thorough as possible. The fact of possible collusion has implications well beyond just Trump and the state of American democracy, at that.
No she did as well no one likes to talk about that though. they are all in on it.
It really is astonishing that these people would even consider cozying up to the Russians. I think it speaks to their ignorance or hubris or both. And had the Democrats been suspected of doing so, the narrative would be much different. It kills me.
Plenty of old-guard self-styled lefties still associate Russia with the original ideals of Socialism. They have a hard time getting past their early awareness of the persecution of Communists in The US (blacklist, HUAC, McCarthy) and reflexively view any criticism as right-wing politics and repressive. It’s a confused US perspective rooted in US history but ignorant of both past and present realities in Russia, which is still autocratic, oligarchic, anti-democratic and culturally narrow with a lot of hungry people. I think it’s a fascinating country that also has much to admire but people like Stein only see what they want to see.
I’m not sure Stein views Russia through that idealistic socialist-leftie lens, or maybe I’m being too cynical.
As for people seeing only what they want to see about Russia, I’d say Trump and his ilk are the prime example of that! Truly, I feel like they have no idea about the reality.
I would be too terrified of Polonium tea to go anywhere near Putin and his cronies.
Money talks, that’s why.
I got busy on Twitter last night and whooo boy. It listed ALL the people in congress who got heaps of rubles for SOMETHING. People also explained that when Trump talks about his infrastructure plan, it’s actually a giant money laundering scam. Then they said the Atlanta blackout was deliberate, and ONE PLANE (from Israel?) was allowed to arrive and depart the darkened airport. They pointed out that Trump never acknowledged the dead people on the train derailment , but just talked about infrastructure. Lots of conspiracy theories, including that his tweets now are not written by him, and seem to have code words in them (!). There is a LOT going on with Russia we know nothing about.
The “one plane” theory sounds like a Fox-esque or Info Wars type conspiracy theory, as does the coded tweet one. But it’s definitely true that Trump didn’t offer condolences initially after the train accident — but that’s definitely not a conspiracy, just typical lacking-in-humanity Trump, don’t you think? Are you/they saying the derailment was deliberate so he could push his plan??
When the president is almost officially a Russian asset – and I would trust Clapper on that – there will be a lot going on with Russia. Like Putin “thanking” the CIA.
I can’t wait to hear Susan Sarandon’s commentary on this one.
Ha! We both had similar thoughts! See my comment down thread.
Oh don’t worry I saw her handle on a LOT of tweets yesterday.
This! Susan was the first person I thought of when I heard they are investigating Jill Stein.
I disagree. I think Stein is likely dirty as hell. None of this shit is coincidence. This is a carefully orchestrated election theft that Putin pulled off. I think it extends to the GOP, Stein, Wikileaks, Fox News, and possibly certain other MSM outlets.
Oh, and Trump is being extra quiet on Twitter. He’s basically just posting MAGA platitudes, not the normal unhinged crap. Mueller may be closer than he’s admitting. Baby Fists is extra scared.
She had a seat next to Flynn at RT’s banquet to honor treasonous Americans.
Yes, she did. That picture has been out for quite a while and I had a feeling her being there was going to come back and bite her in the a$$. This is a chick whose political savvy is a fantasy only she enjoys. She wanted to play with the big boys but look where it got her–a chance to become an unwitting right-wing puppet and diversion for #trumptreason.
Yes and I know extreme left media has over and over said there’s not any proof of Russian interference when there’s an abundance of proof.
Maybe the Russian interference is revenge for this: http://img.timeinc.net/time/magazine/archive/covers/1996/1101960715_400.jpg
Well, that certainly wasn’t our best moment, at all. Or the shock doctrine.
But, the USSR/Russia have been trying to influence US elections for decades. But this time, they had help, with the GOP.
And Putin can’t stand Hillary.
ETA:
This New Yorker article is still one of the best for the ‘why’
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/06/trump-putin-and-the-new-cold-war
PBS has a good 2-part documentary out on Putin. It goes a long way towards explaining his worldview and why we’re in his sights.
P
That’s a really good article. Thank you.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if somehow Susan Sarandon falls into this investigation too? She was/still
is so weirdly (stupidly) vocal against Hillary and put her truck on Stein’s lot – maybe she’s compromised by the Russians? Dun dun DUN!!
…Ok she’s probably not and just simply an as*hole, but this tweet always seemed a bit weird.
https://twitter.com/susansarandon/status/815320954108788736
Goodness gracious!
Well done Mia girl.
Something tells me Sarandon won’t say anything…
Susan has been anti-Clintons since the 90s and the Haitian refugee crisis. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-clinton-solution-for-refugees-guantanamo/2015/11/23/7bf338a4-91f4-11e5-8aa0-5d0946560a97_story.html?utm_term=.11ac1f5154cf
Whilst Bill as president had ultimate responsibility, Hilary was a very active and effective enabler/ campaigner/ lobbyist for his ideas. You can find lots of examples of politicians including Warren telling stories about Hilary lobbying them for Bill’s ideas.
During the 2016 campaign, Clinton also aligned herself with people that Susan has been protesting for decades eg Kissinger and Negroponte.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Susan would never support Clinton given their history.
I’m looking at you, Susan.
So RT is to Russia what Fox News is to the US? I just don’t get how trump can get away with promoting and praising Fox News?! He has some kind of arrangement with them?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like RT is a Russian-backed and Russian-flavored Fox News for US viewers. It is Russian propaganda or promotion and meshes well with FOX these days.
Is it because they occasionally cover Milo? I mean, I honestly don’t get it. From what I’ve seen of their coverage of American politics, it seems like they hot both sides. They definitely aren’t liberal-leaning but they are VERY far from Fox level-propaganda. I honestly like checking out their international news coverage because it seems more unbiased than some EU-based sites I follow.
IDK maybe I’m a Russian spy too
Just call me Natasha Kittenovski!
No not at all. It’s FAR from Fox News propaganda-level, at least in terms of how the cover American politics. In fact, they are pretty damn critical of Republicans and the current administration.
I’m actually surprised at how many Americans seem to subscribe to this same misperception about RT. I blame it on the current state of Russiaphobia. Putin is a manipulative POS but not everything Russian is inherently bad, guys.
When Russia owns our president and was the one to put him in office, and when RT is acknowledged to be talking with the voice of the Kremlin, I’m going to assume it’s inherently bad.
Sorry but Fox News put Trump in office, RT didn’t do that. At least click on the website before you guys go all red scare on me.
@ Kitten. I used to watch it when I had it as an option on TV. I don’t believe I’m all “red scare” when they’ve since been required to register as foreign agents. They are considered an arm of the Kremlin.
Although I think Fox is there, too, but RT formally is.
Is it mean to say Na, na, na, na, na, na!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha, once you’re over 18 that’s reclassified as sophisticated political commentary.
What?! Jill Stein was part of an effort to subvert the Hillary vote? I’m shocked—shocked!
(That was sarcasm. This was obvious from the second she announced she was running.)
Yeah everyone is gonna slam me but I have to say: I highly doubt Stein had anything to do with Russia. She has explained ad nauseum why she was sitting at a table with Flynn and Putin. I’ve posted links here before, but a quick Google search will tell you everything you need to know.
I mean look, Stein is a smug, manipulative, self-righteous shit-starter but that doesn’t mean she would be bold or stupid enough to get involved with a foreign power’s desire to infiltrate an American election. I question her involvement with Assange (another POS) and I don’t like her, but I’m not going to do to her what everyone did to HRC after Benghazi and the infamous email scandal. People are already deciding that Stein’s a Russian operative before even allowing the investigation to play out. Honestly, the way people are frothing at the mouth over this proves that left is just as reactionary as the right.
I think her campaign needs to be investigated, but not because I think she colluded with russia. I think Putin viewed her and the Greens as potential ‘useful idiots’. It’s a way to perhaps find out what other avenues Putin was exploring in terms of playing with the election.
Yes that is completely possible.
As I said below, the investigation *could* be in her own best interest as public suspicion about her connection to Russia has been plaguing her for quite sometime. That’s if she is found to be innocent, obviously.
I definitely think the Green’s 2016 finances need to be looked at. I also don’t really trust the Senate Republicans to do an accurate investigation. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller gets to it eventually, because part of the scope of investigation is how Russia interfered with the election, and not just Republican/Russian ‘coordination’.
I’m not going to slam you, but I am going to disagree with you. She did in fact attend a dinner with Vladimir Putin. She knowingly entered a two party race – and for the time being, that’s what we have, that’s what our constitution makes possible – as a spoiler. She accepted money to the tune of 6-10 million for a recount that never happened and with no account, money that may have been in part laundered. If she’s being investigated, it’s not as a fun accessory. They’ve found reason to investigate her.
Again, she was seated at a table with Putin and Flynn at an RT gala. She said a few words to Flynn but didn’t really know who he was beyond a general (this is believable AF to me because Stein barely knows how politics work, much less the players). She said nothing to Putin because she doesn’t speak Russian and there was no translator there. In the photos, she does not look cozy with Putin-she doesn’t seem to be engaging with him at all. It’s easy for me to believe that people at an international event may be seated with people they don’t know and have never met. Stein is a political figure, it’s not surprising that RT would seat her with other political figures.
“If she’s being investigated, it’s not as a fun accessory. They’ve found reason to investigate her.”
Sure, and they found reason to investigate HRC as well. MULTIPLE times actually. That’s kind of the point I’m making here: when everyone decided HRC was guilty before the investigation played out we were all pissed off about it. Let’s be better than that. Stein has said she will publish her communications on her website for full transparency and that she plans to cooperate. This doesn’t sound like a guilty person to me but what do I know. *shrugs*
Honestly, I’m really f*cking sick of defending her on this issue but it drives me crazy to see the Left act like the Right. If Stein is guilty, then I’m all for dragging her but deciding she’s guilty because of a photo with Putin and the fact that she’s being investigated (as one of TWO campaigns)–well that’s just not evidence of guilt. Frankly, at this stage the investigation might be in her own best interest as the Russia shit has been dogging her for a over a year now.
*IF* she is vindicated then maybe people will just dislike her for all the legitimate reasons we have to dislike her instead of deciding she’s a Russian operative without any substantial proof. And you know what? I have no problem with the idea that she would be found guilty. It’s not like I’m some Jill stan and it’s not like I’m invested in her innocence, I’m just asking people to reel it in a bit.
@Betsy, Jill Stein ALWAYS enters two party races. Here in MA, she has run for governor, senator, and secretary of state when the contest was clearly between a democrat and a republican. Well, except for the secretary of state position, which is pretty much Bill Galvin’s job for life.
@Kitten – “Sure, and they found reason to investigate HRC as well. MULTIPLE times actually.” I think once is fair. Sorry, but attending a dinner in Russia AT the table with Putin and Flynn? The recount? This doesn’t smell Benghazi to me, it smells like something that needs investigating. Her name has been in Senate Intelligence Committee investigation letters off and on throughout the summer. I don’t think she’s so pure as some might hope.
I remember you defending Jill Stein in another thread about her. That she was actually smart and had cohesive policies? If I am actually thinking of another commenter, and that wasn’t you, I apologize. I like your comments, and respect you — this is just my own opinion.
At this point… I think it’s wise to be cautious about Jill Stein. I think HRC and Jill Stein’s Russian shenanigans are worlds apart in terms of scandal. Jill Stein’s name keeps insistently popping up with ties to the Russians. There’s really no reason for her name to be cropping up as much as it does… She’s not running for President, and she’s not an immediate challenger to anyone in terms of power. There have been incidents where she’s been tied with Russia and other weirdness, and I think that bears investigating.
If she’s not tied to the Russians, then they won’t be able to link her with them. If she is… She’s probably in a world of trouble. I also don’t think anyone’s frothing at the mouth over Jill Stein. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but she’s a big girl and can presumably take care of herself on the political stage.
Hi CSISFC-
Yes I have defended Stein on this particular issue out of fairness, because I know how I felt when I saw everyone condemning HRC before the investigation was completed.
But politically, I have never cared for Stein. She was not someone who would have ever gotten my vote, much less even tacit support. I think she would have made an awful president and I will never forgive her for the way she came after Clinton. She was one of the people front-and-center peddling the false equivalences and saying Trump and HRC were equally-awful. I think she sucks, but I don’t think that alone is proof that she is colluding with Russia.
I agree with everything you said. Let it play out–let’s see what happens. If she’s guilty then it’s good that we have that out in the open and she should face the appropriate punishment for her actions.
I have defended her as well. Here in MA, she has run for state-wide office, including governor, several times. During the 2002 governor’s race, she held her own in debates against Shannon O’Brien, the democrat, and Mitt Romney, the republican. I would never vote for her either and if the FBI thinks there is reason to investigate, so be it.
It was only a matter of time before Stein was investigated. She might be completely Innocent but there is too much there to not look into at least.
Hahaha… thats all I got. Hopefully something comes of it like she’s fades away into oblivion and takes dumb a $$ Sarandon with her
And Glenn Greenwald.
I bet there’s more to come, she’s not the only third party type candidate who was shady IMO.
hahahahaha Enjoy your probing distractor Stein.
