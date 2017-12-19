The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ trailer is out and OMG, it is everything we needed it to be

Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Sandra Bullock work in the rain for "Ocean's Eight"

YES. I’m into this. Warner Bros released the first trailer for Ocean’s Eight (or is it Ocean’s 8?) this morning and it is one of the few bright spots of this craptastic year. Ocean’s Eight features Sandra Bullock as “Danny Ocean’s sister” (meaning, George Clooney’s sister) and the “head” of a group of female con artists and compromised specialists pulling off one big heist at the Met Gala. The other women are played by Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and Awkwafina. This entire time, I thought Anne Hathaway was part of the girl-group of con artists, but judging from the trailer, I think Hathaway is the mark. I think she’s the Andy Garcia of Ocean’s Eight. Here’s the trailer:

I love it, you guys. I’m sure some of you will try to piss on my love for this, but seriously, I’m going to see this. I’m going to see this on opening weekend. I love that Anne Hathaway seems to be playing a bratty celebrity and someone who possibly screwed over Bullock’s character. I love that Mindy is playing the jeweler. I love Cate’s Mick Jagger vibes. I love Rihanna’s everything. I love that Paulson seems to be playing the stay-at-home mom who already gave up her life of crime. I LOVE ALL OF IT. There are a handful of roles for dudes: James Corden has a small part, as does Richard Armitage and Damian Lewis (who is not in the trailer??).

According to Variety, the film also features cameos by: Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams. COME ON. SERENA IS IN THIS??

Los Angeles premiere of 'All The Money In The World'

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, poster courtesy of Warner Bros.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to “The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ trailer is out and OMG, it is everything we needed it to be”

  1. Onerous says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Is it weird that I thought that was Caitlyn Jenner in the lead photo?

    Reply
  2. MMC says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I hope it has the same fun, cool vibe of Ocean’s Eleven (the Clooney one, haven’t seen the original). I loved it, just a fun, easy popcorn movie and good Lord, Brad Pitt!

    Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Take my money.

    Reply
  4. Goats on the Roof says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Is that Danny Ocean’s tomb Sandy is drinking in front of?

    Gonna give it a chance for obvious reasons but I got excited about the all-female Ghostbusters reboot and that was trash, so I am trying to keep my expectations low.

    Reply
  5. V4Real says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Ok, I think I’m there. It looks pretty good. And there’s plenty of Rihanna in the trailer, unless that’s all we get.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Female power. I refuse to call it girl power. Trailer looks good and I’m in love with the cast. Only two things would make it better: uma needs a character and they all go after Harvey. Ok, sorry. Fantasy land.

    Looks great and it’s about time we see females taking the drivers seat and driving with all female cast. I hope it breaks records!

    Reply
    • Sweet Dee says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:44 am

      I appreciate what you’re doing, but I’d stop short of literally calling women “females,” which is counterproductive. Firstly because the word is not a noun, it’s an adjective — describes a sex of a species.

      But secondly and more importantly because it is used derogatorily by men. No man calls you or anyone else a “female” respectfully. It’s dehumanizing language as the term is most appropriate on nature documentaries.

      Reply
  7. Toot says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Agree. That did look good.

    Reply
  8. Ruth says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:30 am

    It looks basic and unfunny

    Reply
  9. HappyXamp says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Not gonna lie, I’m in this for Richard Armitage.

    Reply
  10. A Croatian says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I like the trailer, except for the song!!! It’s so overused in trailers and films, I really feel it could have been some other song, less expected.
    I love the song as a song, but it’s becoming really predictable.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Hathaway can’t be the mark. Otherwise, who is the 8th member?

    Reply
  12. Poop says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Anyone else get a “try-hard” vibe from this? I wish it were more badass without trying to so hard to be!

    Reply
  13. Wednesday says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I’ve had zero genuine interest in seeing movies in a theater for a few years and esp. recently since the Hollywood/the world as a whole is toxic. However, this is a movie I finally feel like I’m the target audience of and I know I’d enjoy it. I really appreciate the diversity of the cast and how women are shining. Will put my money where my mouth is and go see it!

    Reply
  14. LittlefishMom says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Sandra does not age. Helena rules. Love it except I can’t stand Anne Hathaway.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Take all my money.
    There’s a lot of movies that will be taking my money. This, Black Panther, Infinity War, A Wrinkle in Time…just all my money. Bonus is I don’t believe anyone in these movies are comprised (don’t ruin this for me 2018) so they are also safe to consume.

    Reply
  16. Eliza says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Meh. Looks like a complete copy, no new twist. I wish they didn’t dumb it down because wo-men. Oceans 11 was the hardest heist EVA, up against unbreakable security systems, and armed guards.

    They’re going into the MET ball as waiters to take a necklace (probably with marked stones so limited buyers; unlike O11′s cash which they can split right away) with realistically 1-2 security detail attached, and Anne H is targeted b/c let me guess she stole her BF /husband (like Tess was “stolen”!), and it needs to be done in public, instead of the hotel because plot needs more glamour and doesnt need to be rational – they’re woman theives.

    Reply
  17. Gutterflower says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I wanna see this, but I can’t do cinemas anymore. It’s always so crowded and the sound of people eating, the smell of popcorn, and my god do they have to play it so LOUD?? I will wait to watch at home lol.

    Reply
  18. tracking says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Looks so fun, I’m in!

    Reply
  19. MissMarierose says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:55 am

    You had me (Cate Blanchett) then you lost me (Matt Damon) then you had me again (SERENA).
    I’ll be there on opening weekend.

    Reply
  20. JeanGray says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I feel like they made every effort to tick off every race/ethnicity box here but forgot a Latina. I’m not gonna lie I was annoyed over it when the first announced cast and I’m still feeling some type of way about it.

    Reply
  21. Kali says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:15 am

    😂

    Reply
  22. browniecakes says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Sarah Paulson for the win.

    Reply
  23. Christina says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I love Helena Bonham Carter!

    Reply
  24. Ytbtet says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I’m watching this regardless of review ps

    Reply
  25. Shijel says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Yeah I’m into this. Don’t expect a masterpiece but it’s got so many excellent actresses in it, I’m gonna get my beer and my popcorn and just let my brain loosen its coils a little. Be happy for 1.5 hours. Cool!

    Reply
  26. K says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I’m excited for this, it looks fun and the cast is amazing. This is a theater viewing.

    Reply
  27. Neelyo says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Nope. Like the all-black versions of broadway musicals that were prevalent in the 60s, I find these types of stunts to be pandering and in no way groundbreaking.

    The original movie was just an excuse for The Rat Pack to hang in Vegas, it wasn’t a good film and I’m not even sure it was a hit.

    Plus I can’t stand Bullock (those extensions!!), Hathaway and don’t care about the rest. Later!

    Reply
  28. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I will watch it, but I am not feeling Sandra Bullock anymore. She’s the same in every movie/comedy. Trying too hard.

    Reply
  29. a reader says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I AM HERE FOR THIS!!! It looks like so much fun and I love everyone in this cast! <3 <3 <3

    Reply
  30. Dids says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Danny Ocean is dead? I hope it is just a decoy tomb because I’ll need to grieve….

    But that movie seems awesome. I love the original with all my heart, but this cast is a dream come true. I CANT WAIT.

    Reply
  31. MC2 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Excited for this one & I will actually take my butt to the nasty theater. Hey- movies always talk about having to cater to men cuz that’s who comes to theaters….maybe part of it is because movie theaters SUCK and women know it.

    Reply
  32. Cherrypie32 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Different and lesser known cast + different name for the movie = pretty meh Trailer. I’m still going to see this for the entertainment though and Im here for Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

    Reply
  33. Lucy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I. AM. SO. PUMPED. Can’t even talk about it *swirls around with arms wide open*

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment