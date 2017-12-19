The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ trailer is out and OMG, it is everything we needed it to be

YES. I’m into this. Warner Bros released the first trailer for Ocean’s Eight (or is it Ocean’s 8?) this morning and it is one of the few bright spots of this craptastic year. Ocean’s Eight features Sandra Bullock as “Danny Ocean’s sister” (meaning, George Clooney’s sister) and the “head” of a group of female con artists and compromised specialists pulling off one big heist at the Met Gala. The other women are played by Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and Awkwafina. This entire time, I thought Anne Hathaway was part of the girl-group of con artists, but judging from the trailer, I think Hathaway is the mark. I think she’s the Andy Garcia of Ocean’s Eight. Here’s the trailer:
I love it, you guys. I’m sure some of you will try to piss on my love for this, but seriously, I’m going to see this. I’m going to see this on opening weekend. I love that Anne Hathaway seems to be playing a bratty celebrity and someone who possibly screwed over Bullock’s character. I love that Mindy is playing the jeweler. I love Cate’s Mick Jagger vibes. I love Rihanna’s everything. I love that Paulson seems to be playing the stay-at-home mom who already gave up her life of crime. I LOVE ALL OF IT. There are a handful of roles for dudes: James Corden has a small part, as does Richard Armitage and Damian Lewis (who is not in the trailer??).
According to Variety, the film also features cameos by: Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams. COME ON. SERENA IS IN THIS??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, poster courtesy of Warner Bros.
Is it weird that I thought that was Caitlyn Jenner in the lead photo?
I keep thinking that is Amal Clooney in the movie poster, but it is Anne Hathaway
Ha, so did I! My immediate thought was “really now, George Clooney’s wife gets cast in the female version of Ocean’s Eleven… nepotism at its finest” oops, lol.
I thought it was Katie Holmes…
Came to say this I saw it and I thought – what did this idi0t (Jenner) say again? Oops
I hope it has the same fun, cool vibe of Ocean’s Eleven (the Clooney one, haven’t seen the original). I loved it, just a fun, easy popcorn movie and good Lord, Brad Pitt!
The original was very cool. You can’t get much cooler than the Rat Pack.
Take my money.
haha mine too. Looks so fun!
Same, honestly!
Mine too. Looks like fun escapism with a great cast.
Add my money to the pile☺️
Is that Danny Ocean’s tomb Sandy is drinking in front of?
Gonna give it a chance for obvious reasons but I got excited about the all-female Ghostbusters reboot and that was trash, so I am trying to keep my expectations low.
We’re harder on women. Half the guy films are trash (if not more).
Go to girl movies. $$ power, so they will make more.
Uh, I just said I was planning to see it, did I not?
And yes, male-led films are often trash too, but I don’t give them my money.
I only go to movies if they are good no matter who the lead is.
I’m not giving you money just because you have all female leads.
I watch a lot of films by women, old and new, usually on dvd since they don’t play in theaters in my little burg. Women in Film has some great lists. I did the 52 Films By 52 Women pledge last year and actually watched more than 52. Saw some great works.
http://womeninfilm.org/fifty-two-lists/
Jerusha, thank you! Will check this out!
Yes, Jerusha, thanks!
Ok, I think I’m there. It looks pretty good. And there’s plenty of Rihanna in the trailer, unless that’s all we get.
Female power. I refuse to call it girl power. Trailer looks good and I’m in love with the cast. Only two things would make it better: uma needs a character and they all go after Harvey. Ok, sorry. Fantasy land.
Looks great and it’s about time we see females taking the drivers seat and driving with all female cast. I hope it breaks records!
I appreciate what you’re doing, but I’d stop short of literally calling women “females,” which is counterproductive. Firstly because the word is not a noun, it’s an adjective — describes a sex of a species.
But secondly and more importantly because it is used derogatorily by men. No man calls you or anyone else a “female” respectfully. It’s dehumanizing language as the term is most appropriate on nature documentaries.
Agree. That did look good.
It looks basic and unfunny
Not gonna lie, I’m in this for Richard Armitage.
A-yup
I didn’t even know he was in the movie lol
Oh yeah me too – loved Richard since North and South..
Mr Thornton has always been my favourite period hero – much nicer than Mr Darcy and much more handsome..
Yup, my Pretend British Boyfriend has a role in it so I’ll definitely be there.
I like the trailer, except for the song!!! It’s so overused in trailers and films, I really feel it could have been some other song, less expected.
I love the song as a song, but it’s becoming really predictable.
I was expecting ‘Sisters Are Doing it for Themselves’ but maybe they’re saving that for the second trailer.
Hathaway can’t be the mark. Otherwise, who is the 8th member?
I was wondering the same thing haha! Maybe someone comes in last minute? Sandra says they need “7” people. So either this is just kinda poorly named, AH is in, or there’s an 8th surprise member somewhere.
Maybe Damian is the mark. And Anne is revealed to be the 8th member who joins last minute. Hence Damian’s absence from the trailer?
Anyone else get a “try-hard” vibe from this? I wish it were more badass without trying to so hard to be!
Isnt this the whole gimmick? The mens version of this was the same. Apart from you know Clooney wanting to make himself appear like the president of Hollywood.
The Clooney/Pitt films are loaded with moments where they try and act like badasses or act suave. Even the original Frank Sinatra led Oceans 11 has a few jokes about the guys trying to look and sound like the cool guys who pull of heists in the movies. That’s always been the vibe of these films.
I thought that was the point of the guys’ version as well. They all try to be the coolest but really, they’re all a bunch of nerds and even part-time losers if you think about it.
Like, trying hard to appeal to the audience. There’s no “self-awareness” in this one like in the men’s version.
I’ve had zero genuine interest in seeing movies in a theater for a few years and esp. recently since the Hollywood/the world as a whole is toxic. However, this is a movie I finally feel like I’m the target audience of and I know I’d enjoy it. I really appreciate the diversity of the cast and how women are shining. Will put my money where my mouth is and go see it!
Sandra does not age. Helena rules. Love it except I can’t stand Anne Hathaway.
She doesn’t age because she froze her face. She’s in her 50′s.
Take all my money.
There’s a lot of movies that will be taking my money. This, Black Panther, Infinity War, A Wrinkle in Time…just all my money. Bonus is I don’t believe anyone in these movies are comprised (don’t ruin this for me 2018) so they are also safe to consume.
See you at the movies.🙋🏻 All of them!
Wooooo
Meh. Looks like a complete copy, no new twist. I wish they didn’t dumb it down because wo-men. Oceans 11 was the hardest heist EVA, up against unbreakable security systems, and armed guards.
They’re going into the MET ball as waiters to take a necklace (probably with marked stones so limited buyers; unlike O11′s cash which they can split right away) with realistically 1-2 security detail attached, and Anne H is targeted b/c let me guess she stole her BF /husband (like Tess was “stolen”!), and it needs to be done in public, instead of the hotel because plot needs more glamour and doesnt need to be rational – they’re woman theives.
I wanna see this, but I can’t do cinemas anymore. It’s always so crowded and the sound of people eating, the smell of popcorn, and my god do they have to play it so LOUD?? I will wait to watch at home lol.
Looks so fun, I’m in!
You had me (Cate Blanchett) then you lost me (Matt Damon) then you had me again (SERENA).
I’ll be there on opening weekend.
I feel like they made every effort to tick off every race/ethnicity box here but forgot a Latina. I’m not gonna lie I was annoyed over it when the first announced cast and I’m still feeling some type of way about it.
I have found that Latinos are unfortunately the forgotten, lukewarm minority -__-
I noticed this too. Side-eye. We disproportionately go to the movies in higher numbers when compared to other ethnicities. Not too excited about this movie.
😂
Sarah Paulson for the win.
I love how her career has zoomed in the last few years. And she’s great in interviews, too.
I love Helena Bonham Carter!
I’m watching this regardless of review ps
Yeah I’m into this. Don’t expect a masterpiece but it’s got so many excellent actresses in it, I’m gonna get my beer and my popcorn and just let my brain loosen its coils a little. Be happy for 1.5 hours. Cool!
I’m excited for this, it looks fun and the cast is amazing. This is a theater viewing.
Nope. Like the all-black versions of broadway musicals that were prevalent in the 60s, I find these types of stunts to be pandering and in no way groundbreaking.
The original movie was just an excuse for The Rat Pack to hang in Vegas, it wasn’t a good film and I’m not even sure it was a hit.
Plus I can’t stand Bullock (those extensions!!), Hathaway and don’t care about the rest. Later!
Bye!
The Wiz is a cult classic btw.
Hello!!! I am not referring to The Wiz, but the Pearl Bailey HELLO, DOLLY!, the all black GUYS & DOLLS, KISMET, etc. not original shows like THE WIZ.
Now goodbye.
I agree. This is relying solely on the “all-female” cast pandering. From the trailer, it doesn’t look funny or exciting. I hope I’m wrong.
I will watch it, but I am not feeling Sandra Bullock anymore. She’s the same in every movie/comedy. Trying too hard.
I AM HERE FOR THIS!!! It looks like so much fun and I love everyone in this cast! <3 <3 <3
Danny Ocean is dead? I hope it is just a decoy tomb because I’ll need to grieve….
But that movie seems awesome. I love the original with all my heart, but this cast is a dream come true. I CANT WAIT.
Excited for this one & I will actually take my butt to the nasty theater. Hey- movies always talk about having to cater to men cuz that’s who comes to theaters….maybe part of it is because movie theaters SUCK and women know it.
Different and lesser known cast + different name for the movie = pretty meh Trailer. I’m still going to see this for the entertainment though and Im here for Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.
I. AM. SO. PUMPED. Can’t even talk about it *swirls around with arms wide open*
