The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ trailer is out and OMG, it is everything we needed it to be

YES. I’m into this. Warner Bros released the first trailer for Ocean’s Eight (or is it Ocean’s 8?) this morning and it is one of the few bright spots of this craptastic year. Ocean’s Eight features Sandra Bullock as “Danny Ocean’s sister” (meaning, George Clooney’s sister) and the “head” of a group of female con artists and compromised specialists pulling off one big heist at the Met Gala. The other women are played by Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and Awkwafina. This entire time, I thought Anne Hathaway was part of the girl-group of con artists, but judging from the trailer, I think Hathaway is the mark. I think she’s the Andy Garcia of Ocean’s Eight. Here’s the trailer:

I love it, you guys. I’m sure some of you will try to piss on my love for this, but seriously, I’m going to see this. I’m going to see this on opening weekend. I love that Anne Hathaway seems to be playing a bratty celebrity and someone who possibly screwed over Bullock’s character. I love that Mindy is playing the jeweler. I love Cate’s Mick Jagger vibes. I love Rihanna’s everything. I love that Paulson seems to be playing the stay-at-home mom who already gave up her life of crime. I LOVE ALL OF IT. There are a handful of roles for dudes: James Corden has a small part, as does Richard Armitage and Damian Lewis (who is not in the trailer??).

According to Variety, the film also features cameos by: Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams. COME ON. SERENA IS IN THIS??