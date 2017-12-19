Seriously though, Donald Trump needs both of his tiny hands to lift one small cup

I started this year needing to call Donald Trump something other than Donald Trump. I felt that way through much of 2016 too, because the act of typing “Donald Trump” made me sick. It still makes me sick, although I go in phases where I don’t want to refer to him as various nicknames because nothing about this is cute or charming or normal. He’s a monster, a white supremacist, a fascist and an unhinged lunatic. But seriously, how fitting is the Emperor Baby Fists moniker? A month ago, Trump was widely mocked for drinking water in the middle of a speech. It wasn’t so much that he drank water, it was that he used both hands to hold a small bottle of water, and he drank from the bottle like a tiny little baby. It sounds like a petty thing to criticize, but just keep in mind: this is the king of pettiness we’re talking about. Anyway, this happened during Trump’s speech on Monday:

Such tiny hands, such a small glass. Why does he drink water this way? Does he not know how to hold small cups and glasses with one hand? Was he never taught how to do that because people just figured “this poor orange baby will always have sad tiny hands, he’ll have to use both hands to hold everything”?

What else is going on in the Soviet Republic of Trumpland? Members of the Trump team are going to have meetings with Mueller’s people this week. WaPo says that probably means that Trump will “ratchet up tensions” with Mueller (and never say one bad word about Putin). And surprising no one, former intelligence officials continue to say that Putin is “handling” Emperor Baby Fists like an asset. No derp.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

54 Responses to “Seriously though, Donald Trump needs both of his tiny hands to lift one small cup”

  1. queenE says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Dentures make your mouth dry…bigly

  2. Astrid says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I have no words…

  3. velourazure says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I wonder if he’s starting to get Parkinsons or some other kind of tremor disorder. My Uncle couldn’t hold a glass with one hand when he started to get it.

    *not expressing sympathy, just wondering.

  4. tracking says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

    A good friend who works in National Security was there, and commented on this very thing. Said it was very odd, but interpreted it as nerves (eg nervous he might drop the glass so clutched it with both hands). Also said his hair didn’t look as weird or his skin very orange like she expected. All of which was disappointing to me.

  5. SoulSPA says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Maybe he’s tired from being the asshole he is (***not POTUS***) or suffers some sort of neurological damage due to age or lifestyle or consumption of certain chemicals. Needs two hands for a tiny glass of water. What else could it be?

  6. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:28 am

    It’s been speculated that this is yet **another** indicator of dementia or predementia. Now seriously. He is definitely suffering from some condition that affects his ability to be CiH. This is SCARY. Is he really running the country? Or is he just a public persona? Who is **actually** running the country?

  7. Kaye says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I’ve always favored “Baby Huey” as a nickname.

  8. Jerusha says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Which comes first-impeachment or assisted living?

  9. Neelyo says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I think that’s how his Nanny Lulu, the only woman who ever showed his kindness, taught him to drink his apple juice and he’s been doing it that way ever since. He’s such an angry man baby.

    Charles Foster Insane.

  10. Nicole says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Its amazing that they basically said trump is a foreign asset. I mean its true but i’m glad people are clearly stating that

  11. PunkyMomma says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:01 am

    May I point out that this is exactly how most rodents (squirrels, raccoons) hold their food?

  12. squashtherumors says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I think why people even commented on his water sipping, is that Trump mocked someone else for taking a sip of water during a speech. Remember how he mocks people with disabilities? We really shouldn’t make fun of his probable dementia, but he is such an odious person it is difficult to not make fun of his tiny hands, cotton candy pissed-stained hair, loose dentures.

  13. Rose of Sharon says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:32 am

    It’s all right if your readers jump all over me, but The People elected Donald Trump president and should be addressed properly. Perhaps Ms. Clinton should not have shut out Dem candidates who would’ve had a much better chance at being nominated president. As I’ve mentioned before, the Republicans ran a more honorable primary with over a dozen candidates. The Democrats coronated only one until the upstart Senator Sanders wrecked their plan.

    I believe President Trump holds his water glass with both hands to avoid shaking. It’s not very nice to make fun of another person’s illness.

