Seriously though, Donald Trump needs both of his tiny hands to lift one small cup

I started this year needing to call Donald Trump something other than Donald Trump. I felt that way through much of 2016 too, because the act of typing “Donald Trump” made me sick. It still makes me sick, although I go in phases where I don’t want to refer to him as various nicknames because nothing about this is cute or charming or normal. He’s a monster, a white supremacist, a fascist and an unhinged lunatic. But seriously, how fitting is the Emperor Baby Fists moniker? A month ago, Trump was widely mocked for drinking water in the middle of a speech. It wasn’t so much that he drank water, it was that he used both hands to hold a small bottle of water, and he drank from the bottle like a tiny little baby. It sounds like a petty thing to criticize, but just keep in mind: this is the king of pettiness we’re talking about. Anyway, this happened during Trump’s speech on Monday:
just an extremely normal way to drink out of a small glass of water pic.twitter.com/GmBbpubBkj
— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017
Such tiny hands, such a small glass. Why does he drink water this way? Does he not know how to hold small cups and glasses with one hand? Was he never taught how to do that because people just figured “this poor orange baby will always have sad tiny hands, he’ll have to use both hands to hold everything”?
What else is going on in the Soviet Republic of Trumpland? Members of the Trump team are going to have meetings with Mueller’s people this week. WaPo says that probably means that Trump will “ratchet up tensions” with Mueller (and never say one bad word about Putin). And surprising no one, former intelligence officials continue to say that Putin is “handling” Emperor Baby Fists like an asset. No derp.
Dentures make your mouth dry…bigly
he allegedly slurred words in this speech, too. he said “Korean Peniswalla” instead of “peninsula”.
a LOT of comments suggested that he’s sedated…as in, a lot of posters said “that’s what I’m like when I take a Valium”.
would also explain why he needs to hold stuff with both hands; prob feels like he doesn’t have a good grip otherwise.
I thought he sounded sedated, too.
He’s doddering to the point where he’s not sure he can hit his mouth or avoid dropping the glass.
I have no words…
.
I wish he didn’t..
I wonder if he’s starting to get Parkinsons or some other kind of tremor disorder. My Uncle couldn’t hold a glass with one hand when he started to get it.
*not expressing sympathy, just wondering.
As much as he wants us to believe he’s a strapping young dude, he is in his 70′s…….and will suffer from the same situations as those his age do. He has the tiniest little mouth, not that this is age related, just he is so aesthetically unpleasant to look at. As with all people, the outside doesn’t matter, but in his case the ugly on the inside is reflected on the outside.
He’s being careful not to knock his dentures loose.
He’s been showing signs of dementia for quite awhile, so his forgetfulness and shaking could be Parkinsons disease dementia. My neurological meds sometimes make me shaky and clumsy
same here. my armchair diagnosis would be Parkinson’s – mood swings, tremor and dry mouth, to name just a few symptoms.
yeah, but he’s not shuffling when he walks. Isn’t that an early symptom?
With the onset of dementia in my mom she would drink from glasses using two hands. This is a woman who could and would (she lived alone) drink milk from a gallon jug. It makes you wonder what is going on health wise with him. My 5 year old granddaughter has smaller hands than he has and can pick up a cup that size with one hand and drink from it using only one hand.
I’ll speculate this all day long. His medical reports during the campaign were basically… Trump is the healthiest man ever. He’s in outstanding shape. And here’s no medical data to support these claims…
His age, his lifestyle, his observed behavior over the years of naps and confusion. No… He’s early to midrange something. Personality aside I believe he’s not in control of his mental or physical faculties.
A good friend who works in National Security was there, and commented on this very thing. Said it was very odd, but interpreted it as nerves (eg nervous he might drop the glass so clutched it with both hands). Also said his hair didn’t look as weird or his skin very orange like she expected. All of which was disappointing to me.
Maybe he’s tired from being the asshole he is (***not POTUS***) or suffers some sort of neurological damage due to age or lifestyle or consumption of certain chemicals. Needs two hands for a tiny glass of water. What else could it be?
The caffeine in his 12 cans of diet Coke he drinks every single day would make anyone a little shaky
Well I don’t remember where the 12 cokes a day came from, but if it came from the WH I could think of a “conspiracy” to deflect from “POTUS’s” *real* state of health with the upcoming mandatory? health report. Said it!
NYT reported it, but I think he denied it he also denied watching several hours of TV a day.
It’s been speculated that this is yet **another** indicator of dementia or predementia. Now seriously. He is definitely suffering from some condition that affects his ability to be CiH. This is SCARY. Is he really running the country? Or is he just a public persona? Who is **actually** running the country?
Clearly no one is “actually” running the country. Donald Trump put that whole conspiracy to the test, and yes, the person who is the President DOES matter.
Yes, the person who is the president does matter, that’s the whole point. My guess is that there are groups of people acting for their own interest.
@Pumpkin, would you mind explaining what you mean by CiH? Thanks 😃
Sorry about that, I meant CiC as in Commander in Chief!
I’ve always favored “Baby Huey” as a nickname.
I like “Donny Two Scoops”.
“Diaper Donnie”
Fabulous!
I thought diaper Donnie was Jr’s nickname?
I just call him Orange Toilet.
Baby Huey and Donny Two Scoops sound a tad bit “endearing”. President Grab them by the Pussy is not. And anything connected to Russia would do. Something with Traitor? A game of words on traitor.
#IQ45
Jerusha, you win!
Which comes first-impeachment or assisted living?
Impeachment, I hope. And SOON.
No to impeachment, because then we have Pence, who is much worse than the orange idiot.
Yes, squashtherumors. Pence is worse.
Pence is dirty, too. Flip Congress, replace Yertle with just about anyone, and do a twofer impeachment. A girl can dream, can’t she?
I forgot about Pence Assisted living then, not that he is not on some kind of assisted living anyway.
Jerusha, I don’t know you, but I wish your dreams will come TRUE!
I think that’s how his Nanny Lulu, the only woman who ever showed his kindness, taught him to drink his apple juice and he’s been doing it that way ever since. He’s such an angry man baby.
Charles Foster Insane.
Its amazing that they basically said trump is a foreign asset. I mean its true but i’m glad people are clearly stating that
May I point out that this is exactly how most rodents (squirrels, raccoons) hold their food?
Urrrggghhhh, PunkyMomma! At least rodents have their own deserved place in the animal kingdom. Orange Baby Fists not so much. Like, not at all.
Aaaagh, I have squirrels and raccoons in my backyard and they are CUTE!
I think why people even commented on his water sipping, is that Trump mocked someone else for taking a sip of water during a speech. Remember how he mocks people with disabilities? We really shouldn’t make fun of his probable dementia, but he is such an odious person it is difficult to not make fun of his tiny hands, cotton candy pissed-stained hair, loose dentures.
It’s all right if your readers jump all over me, but The People elected Donald Trump president and should be addressed properly. Perhaps Ms. Clinton should not have shut out Dem candidates who would’ve had a much better chance at being nominated president. As I’ve mentioned before, the Republicans ran a more honorable primary with over a dozen candidates. The Democrats coronated only one until the upstart Senator Sanders wrecked their plan.
I believe President Trump holds his water glass with both hands to avoid shaking. It’s not very nice to make fun of another person’s illness.
The People elected HRC. The EC selected #IQ45. I don’t have to properly address a lowlife who denigrates everybody and is destroying our country. Would you have proudly said Mein Fuehrer 75 years ago?
http://twitter.com/damienstaybusy/status/941307089934102529
*If* he is ill then he *should not* be where he is. That is extremely dangerous not only for the USA but more than half of this world. And he *should not* be a racist misogynist far-right pro-violence arsehole. If his hands are shaking and his speech slurred now that *is* a very very serious cause for concern. The WH should take action and deal with this situation asap.
The “people” elected Hilary Clinton. Popular (vote) comes from the Latin word for people, btw. No, it is not nice to make fun of another person’s illness. #IQ45 should know better too, he mocked a disabled person during the campaign, very graphically at that, to a wide audience, at that. Shame on him.
Get real. 3 million more people voted for Ms. Clinton and Trump wouldn’t have won without the help of Russia. Like @squashtherumors mentioned, Trump mocks the disabled, made a big joke about the way another politician drank water, etc. Trump is showing so many signs that he may be unhealthy and it’s important to know and discuss the facts to keep the world safe.
I’m a disabled person who shakes every day, but with all of Trumps cruel comments, I have no problem with the things people here are saying about him
It ALSO wasn’t nice when he made fun of the reporter with a disability.I am so tired of the hypocrisy and double standards.
The People elected Barack Obama President (twice) and that didn’t prevent Republicans and other right wing racists from disrespecting and calling him all kinds of names. Amazing how sanctimonious folks can pick and choose when it suits them. Trump is the worst thing to ever happen to this country and will never deserve the respect of its citizens.
There’s nothing honorable about what the Republicans did. Nothing.
