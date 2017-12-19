Seriously though, Donald Trump needs both of his tiny hands to lift one small cup

Embed from Getty Images

I started this year needing to call Donald Trump something other than Donald Trump. I felt that way through much of 2016 too, because the act of typing “Donald Trump” made me sick. It still makes me sick, although I go in phases where I don’t want to refer to him as various nicknames because nothing about this is cute or charming or normal. He’s a monster, a white supremacist, a fascist and an unhinged lunatic. But seriously, how fitting is the Emperor Baby Fists moniker? A month ago, Trump was widely mocked for drinking water in the middle of a speech. It wasn’t so much that he drank water, it was that he used both hands to hold a small bottle of water, and he drank from the bottle like a tiny little baby. It sounds like a petty thing to criticize, but just keep in mind: this is the king of pettiness we’re talking about. Anyway, this happened during Trump’s speech on Monday:

just an extremely normal way to drink out of a small glass of water pic.twitter.com/GmBbpubBkj — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

Such tiny hands, such a small glass. Why does he drink water this way? Does he not know how to hold small cups and glasses with one hand? Was he never taught how to do that because people just figured “this poor orange baby will always have sad tiny hands, he’ll have to use both hands to hold everything”?

What else is going on in the Soviet Republic of Trumpland? Members of the Trump team are going to have meetings with Mueller’s people this week. WaPo says that probably means that Trump will “ratchet up tensions” with Mueller (and never say one bad word about Putin). And surprising no one, former intelligence officials continue to say that Putin is “handling” Emperor Baby Fists like an asset. No derp.

