T.J. Miller was accused of raping & assaulting a woman in college

It feels like TJ Miller outed himself as a massive douchebag years ago, but it was actually over the summer. He gave a series of terrible interviews, where he sounded like the biggest mediocre dude-bro who ever white-privileged. I’m sure those interviews were supposed to be read like “oh, isn’t he so funny and isn’t this all just performance art?” No. He’s just basic and awful and snide and rude and real a–hole. As it turns out, he’s also a rapist and an abuser. Surprise.

The Daily Beast spoke to a woman – who does not want her name in the article – who says that TJ repeatedly assaulted her and raped her when they were in college, attending George Washington University. The Daily Beast confirmed various parts of Jane Doe’s story with other students and friends who attended GW at the same time. The Daily Beast also says that there have been long-simmering rumors about TJ in the stand-up comedy world, and he apparently tried to make “jokes” about violence against women, and many female comedians have refused to work with him over the years. You can read the full Daily Beast story here.

The first incident of violence occurred when Jane Doe was very, very drunk, and she has a fractured memory about that night, but she remembers TJ violently shaking her as they had sex, and she remembers him punching her in the mouth (she woke up to find she had a fractured tooth and a bloody lip the next day). He claimed she had fallen down some stairs. She says she didn’t really know what to do or how to process her fractured memories of that night. A few weeks later, they met up again at a party and they went back to her apartment, where they began to have consensual sex. Soon things became more violent – he strangled her, he sodomized her without her consent and he penetrated her with a beer bottle. She called it a “five hour ordeal” and she wasn’t drunk on that night. It was a year later before Jane Doe had the courage to go to campus police to tell them what had happened. As you can imagine, nothing happened to TJ legally or within the college.

After the Daily Beast published their story, TJ and his wife Kate issued a joint statement, because TJ is literally hiding behind the nearest woman as a way of dealing with this. Here’s their joint statement:

We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. – Kate & T.J. Miller

[From TJ’s Instagram]

Um… no. Just no. He left bruises all over Jane Doe. He punched her in the face. He raped her. This is not some Mean Girl shenanigans or some kind of weird college Fatal Attraction situation. When people show you who they are, believe them. TJ has been showing us who is for a solid year. Believe it. Believe Jane Doe too.

Oh, and in the wake of the Daily Beast story, Comedy Central canceled TJ’s new show. Film critic Danielle Solzman – who is a trans woman – also says that TJ sent her a transphobic email wherein he insulted her and dead-named her and told her that she wasn’t really trans. She has the receipts too. Adult film actress Dana DeArmond also came out in the wake of the Daily Beast story to say that TJ kissed her without her consent and harassed her when they worked together.