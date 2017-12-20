T.J. Miller was accused of raping & assaulting a woman in college

It feels like TJ Miller outed himself as a massive douchebag years ago, but it was actually over the summer. He gave a series of terrible interviews, where he sounded like the biggest mediocre dude-bro who ever white-privileged. I’m sure those interviews were supposed to be read like “oh, isn’t he so funny and isn’t this all just performance art?” No. He’s just basic and awful and snide and rude and real a–hole. As it turns out, he’s also a rapist and an abuser. Surprise.

The Daily Beast spoke to a woman – who does not want her name in the article – who says that TJ repeatedly assaulted her and raped her when they were in college, attending George Washington University. The Daily Beast confirmed various parts of Jane Doe’s story with other students and friends who attended GW at the same time. The Daily Beast also says that there have been long-simmering rumors about TJ in the stand-up comedy world, and he apparently tried to make “jokes” about violence against women, and many female comedians have refused to work with him over the years. You can read the full Daily Beast story here.

The first incident of violence occurred when Jane Doe was very, very drunk, and she has a fractured memory about that night, but she remembers TJ violently shaking her as they had sex, and she remembers him punching her in the mouth (she woke up to find she had a fractured tooth and a bloody lip the next day). He claimed she had fallen down some stairs. She says she didn’t really know what to do or how to process her fractured memories of that night. A few weeks later, they met up again at a party and they went back to her apartment, where they began to have consensual sex. Soon things became more violent – he strangled her, he sodomized her without her consent and he penetrated her with a beer bottle. She called it a “five hour ordeal” and she wasn’t drunk on that night. It was a year later before Jane Doe had the courage to go to campus police to tell them what had happened. As you can imagine, nothing happened to TJ legally or within the college.

After the Daily Beast published their story, TJ and his wife Kate issued a joint statement, because TJ is literally hiding behind the nearest woman as a way of dealing with this. Here’s their joint statement:

We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.”

We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.

It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. – Kate & T.J. Miller

[From TJ’s Instagram]

Um… no. Just no. He left bruises all over Jane Doe. He punched her in the face. He raped her. This is not some Mean Girl shenanigans or some kind of weird college Fatal Attraction situation. When people show you who they are, believe them. TJ has been showing us who is for a solid year. Believe it. Believe Jane Doe too.

Oh, and in the wake of the Daily Beast story, Comedy Central canceled TJ’s new show. Film critic Danielle Solzman – who is a trans woman – also says that TJ sent her a transphobic email wherein he insulted her and dead-named her and told her that she wasn’t really trans. She has the receipts too. Adult film actress Dana DeArmond also came out in the wake of the Daily Beast story to say that TJ kissed her without her consent and harassed her when they worked together.

  1. MeowuiRose says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Not shocking about him at all but horrifying what she went through. That is a very oddly worded statement. What’s with all the WEs. Totally hiding behind his wife for sure.

    …what is dead naming?

    Reply
  2. Sam the Pink says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Let’s be honest – is this really that shocking? I mean, there were men accused that surprised me. TJ Miller is not among them. It is not a far cry from serious douchebaggery to something like this, because it’s been clear he has little respect for others for a long time. I hope this at least means we never have to deal with another comedy special.

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I have no problem believing Jane Doe. I also feel like that statement was ripped from the plot of a movie I saw recently. Who comes up with this sh*t? It’s such a tired cliché, the rejected woman who turns into a revenge-seeking psycho. I rolled my eyes every two seconds reading this.

    No, dude, we see you.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Not shocked at all.

    This guy is the poster boy for all the whiny, misogynist, white boy, but I’m a nice guy why don’t these whores like me assh*oles polluting the internet and the planet at large today.

    Reply
  5. wood dragon says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Ugh. Yeah. Won’t miss this one.

    Reply
  6. Squiggisbig says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Horrifying.

    His explanation that this woman was just obsessed with him, an unattractive, unfunny, douchebag, is laughable.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It’s been so interesting to see the pattern: One accusation is made ….”what! I would never! False! Think of the real victims! Mean girl!”…..More accusations of abuse and harassment are made…..”silence”.

    He has a supporting role in a Spielberg movie coming out next year. Uh oh. Call Christopher Plummer?

    Reply
  8. Des says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I want to know what’s up with his wife. From the sounds of it, going by all the women on social media who’re now talking about how he hit on them, he’s been cheating on her for years. Is she a victim too or his enabler?

    Reply
    • ell says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:13 am

      i think they used to be together, then they split for a long time, then got back together and married, so no cheating. i know because i remember listening to a podcast in which he was saying that, can’t even remember where.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

      a little from column A, a little from column B.

      I’m sure he’s been gaslighting her…”you’re crazy…I’d never hit on her…SHE hit on ME…you’re imagining things…” etc.

      ETA: ell, that doesn’t mean he didn’t cheat on her. just means that there was a period of time that it wasn’t “officially” cheating.

      Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:06 am

    What a horrible, garbage person he is. I’m not sure what to say about his wife. Denial is a powerful thing. But I have to point out that it wasn’t TJ who forcefully kissed Dana DeArmond, it was the director of Skull Island (can’t think of his name). She does claim that TJ harassed her, though.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Yeah, true. I feel like it’s getting lost in the TJ Miller horror situation that Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is being given big bucks to direct films after only one or two indies, said some misogynistic sh*t and forcefully kissed a woman against her will. I know he’s not directing the sequel to Kong but I’m pretty sure he’s signed on to another big budget project.

      Reply
  10. Basi says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I read the headline and immediately thought “yep. Not surprised with that one”. Beyond awful.
    Of course, not making light of the horrible ordeal woman went thru. I believe her and hope she has found peace.

    Reply
  11. Div says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I feel terrible for the victim. He had a history of violence and/or saying violent things, so I wasn’t that surprised to learn about his past.

    I’m curious to see what the studios do for his next few films ever since the Christopher Plummer re-shoot situation. I feel like most would just ignore the situation and or shelf the films, but a) it is now impossible since Ridley showed it can be done and b) too much money is invested in his upcoming films for them to be shelved. Most of them are far enough away, and his roles aren’t lead roles, that he can probably easily be replaced….but Ready Player One is coming out in four months. Is the studio really going to push a Spielberg film with him in it, especially knowing that other studios will probably replace him in their upcoming films, or not?

    Reply
  12. IMO says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I feel awful for the victim.
    The join statement is disgusting and not a surprise at all, it is the selective support going on again after all this abuser is such a champion of the oppressed and victims in general.

    Reply
  13. ell says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

    obviously i believe her, but i’m ridiculously frustrated by his wife. i understand it might not be easy to accept and that she might be in an abusive relationship with this asshole, but she needs to wake up. lots more women have come up saying how he harassed them, and i’m sure many more will speak. he’s just that guy.

    Reply
    • Hmm.... says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Look, I don’t know what the wife’s deal is but I am getting so disheartened seeing comments that only focus on the women involved. The joint statement gives me pause and makes me uncomfortable. Maybe she enables him or maybe she, too, is a victim. I don’t really know from just reading this article.

      What I do know is that your comment was more critical of her than of him. He’s the one being accused of horrible things. Jane Doe didn’t implicate the wife in any of this.

      I vote to stop speculating about the women orbiting these awful men’s lives and get on to what really matters: their reprehensible behavior and criminal acts.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        December 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

        ‘What I do know is that your comment was more critical of her than of him.’

        you’re barking at the wrong tree. read better.

        i called *him* an asshole, said that ‘he’s just that guy’ i.e. a serial harasser and a rapist, conceded she might be abused by him too. BUT, i am ridiculously frustrated by the women who stick by these men. two things can be true, and yes it warrants criticism. i vote to not excuse anybody who’s complicit to the men who commit these horrible acts, how’s that?

  14. Samantha says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    The approach to denying sexual assault allegations have changed. It’s “I/we support all women but THIS woman is lying & ruining it for everyone” or “Every accusation is believed, this is a witch-hunt folks!”.
    Anyway, the accusations, like all the other ones coming out with metoo, seem very credible.
    The “false” accusations, despite what people tend to say, very very rarely are revenge scenarios. They’re usually cases of needing an alibi or due to mental illness.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      December 20, 2017 at 10:13 am

      what gets to me is when people use the ‘they’re lying to get attention’ excuse to justify why they don’t believe the accusers. who wants this sort of attention?? in miller’s case it’s even more ridiculous because he’s saying all of this is done over a long lasting revenge to separate him from his one true love. it’s pathetic.

      Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I’ve never heard of him, but looking at him…. yeah, he looks like trash.

    Reply
  16. Crystal says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Thank you so much for covering this!

    My thoughts are much the same as yesterday in that he is disgusting and I am not shocked.

    Reply
  17. Pinetree13 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    The full article is horrifying. The fact that she lost her virginity to him is also so sad and disturbing.

    Reply
  18. Jordan says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Comedy Central is still airing marathons of that 70s show. Eff them all.

    Reply
  19. Electric Tuba says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    He needs to be kept away from the public. I’m talking a psychiatric facility that is guarded. After piecing together these claims against him and things he has admitted doing himself coupled with admitted medical history and the ongoing use of mind/ reality altering party drugs there really is a worry that he could take a life as well as his own.

    He’s out there talking about it all, telling us he’s nuts and people were just like, “yeah funny party on man derp derp.” Toxic and dangerous man.

    Reply

