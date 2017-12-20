T.J. Miller was accused of raping & assaulting a woman in college

It feels like TJ Miller outed himself as a massive douchebag years ago, but it was actually over the summer. He gave a series of terrible interviews, where he sounded like the biggest mediocre dude-bro who ever white-privileged. I’m sure those interviews were supposed to be read like “oh, isn’t he so funny and isn’t this all just performance art?” No. He’s just basic and awful and snide and rude and real a–hole. As it turns out, he’s also a rapist and an abuser. Surprise.
The Daily Beast spoke to a woman – who does not want her name in the article – who says that TJ repeatedly assaulted her and raped her when they were in college, attending George Washington University. The Daily Beast confirmed various parts of Jane Doe’s story with other students and friends who attended GW at the same time. The Daily Beast also says that there have been long-simmering rumors about TJ in the stand-up comedy world, and he apparently tried to make “jokes” about violence against women, and many female comedians have refused to work with him over the years. You can read the full Daily Beast story here.
The first incident of violence occurred when Jane Doe was very, very drunk, and she has a fractured memory about that night, but she remembers TJ violently shaking her as they had sex, and she remembers him punching her in the mouth (she woke up to find she had a fractured tooth and a bloody lip the next day). He claimed she had fallen down some stairs. She says she didn’t really know what to do or how to process her fractured memories of that night. A few weeks later, they met up again at a party and they went back to her apartment, where they began to have consensual sex. Soon things became more violent – he strangled her, he sodomized her without her consent and he penetrated her with a beer bottle. She called it a “five hour ordeal” and she wasn’t drunk on that night. It was a year later before Jane Doe had the courage to go to campus police to tell them what had happened. As you can imagine, nothing happened to TJ legally or within the college.
After the Daily Beast published their story, TJ and his wife Kate issued a joint statement, because TJ is literally hiding behind the nearest woman as a way of dealing with this. Here’s their joint statement:
We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.”
We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.
It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. – Kate & T.J. Miller
Um… no. Just no. He left bruises all over Jane Doe. He punched her in the face. He raped her. This is not some Mean Girl shenanigans or some kind of weird college Fatal Attraction situation. When people show you who they are, believe them. TJ has been showing us who is for a solid year. Believe it. Believe Jane Doe too.
Oh, and in the wake of the Daily Beast story, Comedy Central canceled TJ’s new show. Film critic Danielle Solzman – who is a trans woman – also says that TJ sent her a transphobic email wherein he insulted her and dead-named her and told her that she wasn’t really trans. She has the receipts too. Adult film actress Dana DeArmond also came out in the wake of the Daily Beast story to say that TJ kissed her without her consent and harassed her when they worked together.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not shocking about him at all but horrifying what she went through. That is a very oddly worded statement. What’s with all the WEs. Totally hiding behind his wife for sure.
…what is dead naming?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Using a trans person’s former name after they have changed their name as part of their identity.
(Any member of the community who wants to add on or tweak my wording, please weigh in-that’s just my understanding.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a terrible thing to do. Totally disrespectful and invalidating. He’s an Ahole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dead naming is intentionally using a trans person’s former name. It’s considered offensive because it’s intentionally refusing to respect the trans person’s new identity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, wow, it is the height of disrespect. He sounds like an utter creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When a transperson chooses a new name or their right name, calling them by their old name or “dead name” is deadnaming them. It’s a transphobic practice designed to remind them that you don’t agree with their correct gender – you think their birth gender was “correct”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I’m not shocked and the statement is just odd. He was garbage before and he’s vile now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just had to look up what ‘dead-naming’ means too…I’m only 36 and I swear this site uses a new term every week that i have to look up. It’s going to be so easy to lose touch when I just can’t be bothered to search terms anymore, did language always evolve as fast as it has in the last 10 years!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s due to social media. We are all talking to each other all the time from all over the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sent that critic a totally unhinged email telling her she was just an ugly dude and a freak masquerading for attention and that she used TJ and comedy improv world connections to get ahead and to never ever contact TJ again and that was the last time he would try and help someone.
You want to know what prompted that? Danielle showed the email she sent TJ and apparently all she said was that TJ may want to take the word tranny out of his website description because it’s transphobic and offensive. It was like a two sentence email. TJ obviously is not put together at all. He probably got Jane Doe/Sarah kicked out of that group himself. And who goes to the trouble to set someone up by having housemates who she barely knows witness some troubling stuff on his part?? If it quacks like a duck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AND they put **her** name, the wife, before **his** to make their statement more “powerful”.
I BELIEVE Jane Doe.
I have never heard about him before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest – is this really that shocking? I mean, there were men accused that surprised me. TJ Miller is not among them. It is not a far cry from serious douchebaggery to something like this, because it’s been clear he has little respect for others for a long time. I hope this at least means we never have to deal with another comedy special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the stories about him last night, and my first reaction was didn’t we know this already? I’m not sure where I got that idea from, because I can’t think of a thing I’ve seen him in, but I was so sure that he had already been accused to assault this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I was so sure that he had already been accused to assault this year.”
He was arrested and eventually sued for slapping an Uber driver around this time last year so he clearly has a prob w/ keeping his hands (and ignorance) to himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it was not shocking at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no problem believing Jane Doe. I also feel like that statement was ripped from the plot of a movie I saw recently. Who comes up with this sh*t? It’s such a tired cliché, the rejected woman who turns into a revenge-seeking psycho. I rolled my eyes every two seconds reading this.
No, dude, we see you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seriously…it’s the a-hole guy who says “all my ex-gfs are CRAZY” to prevent the current girl from thinking HE’s the jerk in the relationship. it’s what so many men do to take away any credibility from the accuser…”oh she’s just an hysterical woman; you know how they are dude-bro”.
F*CK THIS GUY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he screams gaslighter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not shocked at all.
This guy is the poster boy for all the whiny, misogynist, white boy, but I’m a nice guy why don’t these whores like me assh*oles polluting the internet and the planet at large today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Yeah. Won’t miss this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrifying.
His explanation that this woman was just obsessed with him, an unattractive, unfunny, douchebag, is laughable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’ve never met him or seen him in person, only on tv, and he makes my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been so interesting to see the pattern: One accusation is made ….”what! I would never! False! Think of the real victims! Mean girl!”…..More accusations of abuse and harassment are made…..”silence”.
He has a supporting role in a Spielberg movie coming out next year. Uh oh. Call Christopher Plummer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to know what’s up with his wife. From the sounds of it, going by all the women on social media who’re now talking about how he hit on them, he’s been cheating on her for years. Is she a victim too or his enabler?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think they used to be together, then they split for a long time, then got back together and married, so no cheating. i know because i remember listening to a podcast in which he was saying that, can’t even remember where.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a little from column A, a little from column B.
I’m sure he’s been gaslighting her…”you’re crazy…I’d never hit on her…SHE hit on ME…you’re imagining things…” etc.
ETA: ell, that doesn’t mean he didn’t cheat on her. just means that there was a period of time that it wasn’t “officially” cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a horrible, garbage person he is. I’m not sure what to say about his wife. Denial is a powerful thing. But I have to point out that it wasn’t TJ who forcefully kissed Dana DeArmond, it was the director of Skull Island (can’t think of his name). She does claim that TJ harassed her, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, true. I feel like it’s getting lost in the TJ Miller horror situation that Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is being given big bucks to direct films after only one or two indies, said some misogynistic sh*t and forcefully kissed a woman against her will. I know he’s not directing the sequel to Kong but I’m pretty sure he’s signed on to another big budget project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the headline and immediately thought “yep. Not surprised with that one”. Beyond awful.
Of course, not making light of the horrible ordeal woman went thru. I believe her and hope she has found peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel terrible for the victim. He had a history of violence and/or saying violent things, so I wasn’t that surprised to learn about his past.
I’m curious to see what the studios do for his next few films ever since the Christopher Plummer re-shoot situation. I feel like most would just ignore the situation and or shelf the films, but a) it is now impossible since Ridley showed it can be done and b) too much money is invested in his upcoming films for them to be shelved. Most of them are far enough away, and his roles aren’t lead roles, that he can probably easily be replaced….but Ready Player One is coming out in four months. Is the studio really going to push a Spielberg film with him in it, especially knowing that other studios will probably replace him in their upcoming films, or not?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel awful for the victim.
The join statement is disgusting and not a surprise at all, it is the selective support going on again after all this abuser is such a champion of the oppressed and victims in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
obviously i believe her, but i’m ridiculously frustrated by his wife. i understand it might not be easy to accept and that she might be in an abusive relationship with this asshole, but she needs to wake up. lots more women have come up saying how he harassed them, and i’m sure many more will speak. he’s just that guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, I don’t know what the wife’s deal is but I am getting so disheartened seeing comments that only focus on the women involved. The joint statement gives me pause and makes me uncomfortable. Maybe she enables him or maybe she, too, is a victim. I don’t really know from just reading this article.
What I do know is that your comment was more critical of her than of him. He’s the one being accused of horrible things. Jane Doe didn’t implicate the wife in any of this.
I vote to stop speculating about the women orbiting these awful men’s lives and get on to what really matters: their reprehensible behavior and criminal acts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘What I do know is that your comment was more critical of her than of him.’
you’re barking at the wrong tree. read better.
i called *him* an asshole, said that ‘he’s just that guy’ i.e. a serial harasser and a rapist, conceded she might be abused by him too. BUT, i am ridiculously frustrated by the women who stick by these men. two things can be true, and yes it warrants criticism. i vote to not excuse anybody who’s complicit to the men who commit these horrible acts, how’s that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The approach to denying sexual assault allegations have changed. It’s “I/we support all women but THIS woman is lying & ruining it for everyone” or “Every accusation is believed, this is a witch-hunt folks!”.
Anyway, the accusations, like all the other ones coming out with metoo, seem very credible.
The “false” accusations, despite what people tend to say, very very rarely are revenge scenarios. They’re usually cases of needing an alibi or due to mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what gets to me is when people use the ‘they’re lying to get attention’ excuse to justify why they don’t believe the accusers. who wants this sort of attention?? in miller’s case it’s even more ridiculous because he’s saying all of this is done over a long lasting revenge to separate him from his one true love. it’s pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard of him, but looking at him…. yeah, he looks like trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you so much for covering this!
My thoughts are much the same as yesterday in that he is disgusting and I am not shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The full article is horrifying. The fact that she lost her virginity to him is also so sad and disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comedy Central is still airing marathons of that 70s show. Eff them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to be kept away from the public. I’m talking a psychiatric facility that is guarded. After piecing together these claims against him and things he has admitted doing himself coupled with admitted medical history and the ongoing use of mind/ reality altering party drugs there really is a worry that he could take a life as well as his own.
He’s out there talking about it all, telling us he’s nuts and people were just like, “yeah funny party on man derp derp.” Toxic and dangerous man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse