Meghan Markle is declared Hello Mag’s 2017 Woman of the Year: eh or yay?

I was actually sort of pleasantly surprised by how few publications went with “Sparkle” headlines in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement. Some did, of course, because it’s literally the easiest rhyme to make for headline-writers. Plus, it helped that Meghan actually does “sparkle” – she has bright, intelligent eyes and she’s vivacious and friendly, as opposed to aloof, duty-bound and dull. In any case, Hello Magazine went with a “Sparkle” headline to announce that Meghan is the 2017 Woman of the Year… for their publication. How do you feel about the choice to use an older PR photo instead of a candid shot? Hm.

Anyway, there are lots of smaller stories about Meghan and Harry this week. A “royal commentator” named Richard Fitzwilliams spoke Entertainment Tonight about how Meg and Harry’s marriage is “based on love” and how the royals have really taken to her quickly. You can read his comments here – he’s not saying anything new, at all.

Meanwhile, Israeli designer Inbal Dror has confirmed that she’s one of the designers to be asked to provide sketches and ideas for Meghan’s wedding gown. Dror made his sketches public, which is a sure sign that she’s not going to be chosen – you can see the sketches here. I’m glad she’s not going to be chosen because the dress in those sketches is horrible. Like, a lace panel in a deep V-neck, with boob ruffles? No thanks. I would absolutely love it if Meg chose an American designer, even if it was classic Vera Wang or a more conservative Ralph Lauren look. She’ll probably go with a British or Canadian designer though. Even though so much of her life will be micromanaged from here on out, I do believe that Meghan gets to make all of the decisions about her dress. Not even the Queen gets to have input. I hope it’s classic and chic and yet memorable.

  1. Honest B says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Sad when to be woman of the year your main achievement is getting engaged to a Prince.

  2. Maya says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Why? I like her but she hasn’t done anything to inspire other women..

  3. QueenB says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I mean she is going to help them to some big sales next year. Im sure they love her, so why not?

  4. sus says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:23 am

    In terms of getting attention and becoming more well known, it’s probably an apt choice. But there are definitely other women out there who have done greater things this year than bag a prince.

  5. Nicole says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I mean no sorry. No. Her big accomplishment in 2017 is getting engaged to a prince. Nope. I loathe when magazine do crap like this.
    Anyways those sketches were terrible and not like Meghan’s style at all (or what I think she’s shown her style to be). I think she will go for classic with a twist

  6. Clare says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:28 am

    How bloody depressing that a woman is chosen to be ‘woman of the year’ NECause she became engaged to a prince.
    Speaks volumes about the value of women in our culture.

  7. aquarius64 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Women who came forward on sexual harassment charges against powerful men are the women of the year. I like Meghan and I’m happy for her, but this is a celebrity magazine. It’s going to go with the person who is hot copy. And no to the sketches. Hit slits and plunging necklines are a no go for a royal wedding.

  8. Enough Already says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    This is peak cringeworthy.

  9. Snowflake says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Oh you guys. She’s the first mixed American divorcee to marry into the Royal family. This is a big deal.
    I’m happy for them

    • Olenna says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I’m happy for them both as well, but her race, nationality and marriage status are not achievements. To be recognized by a tabloid for the criteria of getting engaged to a prince is definitely not an achievement. I would hope that this not a serious life goal for any one.

    • magnoliarose says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

      It is just a gossip magazine. Woman of the Year for sales and there is interest in her.
      She is 36 and aware what she is doing, and she isn’t throwing over an A-list career or leaving behind a big family, so I hardly see a tragedy in the making here.
      She can be a full time humanitarian on a much larger scale, and that seems to be what she loved to do anyway. Feminism is about women choosing their paths for themselves, and she decided hers. And if she longs for children her age is a significant factor.

    • Lilly says:
      December 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      Agreed and it’s Hello magazine. She cares about worthy issues and someone doesn’t have to be incredibly famous to obtain my unconditional regard for good work. My biggest kudos to the unsung heroes, of which I’m sure there are many here.

      Also, Meghan and this wedding are saving my bacon on not becoming too overwhelmed with other matters and the poor getting screwed over today AND Puerto Rico is still suffering.

  10. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I have nothing against MM, but how about selecting a GROUP of brave, sexual violence survivors women.

    • Spicecake38 says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Let’s just hope the brave women will be named on more serious and newsworthy publications.

    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      December 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

      So what if it’s a celeb/gossip magazine? So what if a more serious publication gave the title already? Why not spread the message further?

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:25 am

        ITA @pumpkin fsp. And timing is everything re: survivors. There will be time to cover Meghan in many magazines but in this very serious far-reaching matter of systemic sexual abuse it is important to keep the momentum going. If only could Meghan say something about it. That would be great. Imagine how far and wide the message could be sent from such a platform as the BRF. Not sure though she’d do it. It’s too political for some ermmm the BRF plus Meghan was a working actress. I’m not implying anything, I like Meghan, but that’s a possibility about the way some people might think.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        I think if Hello gives this accolade to MM well then,okay,just please don’t let her/ the wedding,etc overshadow those silence breakers in more serious publications.I don’t know if I’m making sense,but like MM will be very publicized but I think the more important message of the #me too MUST be continued until every person is taken seriously.I’m fine with Hello putting Meghan on this cover,but yes I’d love to see harassed and assaulted victims on any and every cover.Just this time I think they went for popular and light over serious and very heavy subject matter-only time will tell how far this goes to highlight victims and their stories We must not be silenced because this matters so much And I’ve been touched inappropriately in the workplace too so this movement must continue!And yes Soulspa Meghan speaking out would be groundbreaking,but I have my doubts that she will due to BRF not wanting to take sides on controversial issues???We shall see

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        BRF avoids many controversial issues, but wades in to others. Camilla has taken on work with sexual assault survivors, providing wash gift sets for them to use after forensic examinations.

  11. Jessica says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Did Catherine get this in 2010? It looks like Kate and Will got something similar in 2010 (media personalities of the year).

    https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/201012164672/hello-magazine/personalities-of/the-year-2010/

  12. Beth says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    That’s ridiculous. What has she done to deserve this? There’s so many women who have done brave and important things this year that are a lot more inspiring than getting engaged. I wouldn’t even know who she was if she hadn’t been with Harry.

  13. Nancy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Why she be awarded the title Woman of the Year for getting engaged. I would think that title belongs to a woman of accomplishments, not of her significant other. Take two steps backward women’s movement.

  14. Sixer says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:50 am

    HAHAHAHA. They’re running an online poll to see if we agree. Here are the contenders:

    Meghan Markle
    The Duchess of Cambridge
    Princess Diana
    The Queen
    Adwoa Aboah
    Ariana Grande
    Rose McGowan
    Claire Foy
    Amal Clooney

    Four of nine from the BRF! And one of them’s dead!

    (If I had to pick from this lot, and seeing as it’s supposed to be a British-focused award, I’d choose Grande, because she did a great deal for Manchester.)

    • Jessica says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:00 am

      I think it’s sad that The Queen, Diana and Kate are on this list. None of them had remarkable years and yes Diana’s not alive. The Queen last year yes but not this year; DoC got pregnant and reduced her workload. Meghan spent 11 months in Canada, did one engagement and then went home to visit her mother. Next year would have been better if they insisted on giving it to her.

      My pick was Ariana or Claire Foy.

    • magnoliarose says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Adwoa Aboah. She is the face of inclusive, authentic beauty coupled with activism and sophistication. She’s 25 and just breaking out, and she overcame depression and addiction. Adwoa is a whole person and not a 2 D empty vessel.

      She signals a change in the right direction. No more mutilating our bodies and packing on makeup to hide who we are. A woman can be a model and use her platform for positive change. The days of the Instamodels and fakery and all the sleaze is over.
      Modeling is one of the rare industries where women outearn men by far so shouldn’t we decide the standard and shouldn’t we appeal to women. Once men became involved and pushed women out, they exploited the models and introduced sex. Thanks to that pig pedophile John Casablancas the industry became flooded with scumbags. BTW he and 45 were tight. They took everything over and pushed women out, and young women lost that layer of safety and protection.

      So to me, she is a refreshing much-needed change and another step toward dismantling patriarchy. All women should be represented as we redefine how we are portrayed in the media and pop culture. I hope VS and SI eras are over.

  15. Enough Already says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Prince Harry has officially taken over his grandfather’s duties as captain of the Royal Marines. Good on him.

    Reply
    December 20, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I love it just for the sheer reason it’s going to p!ss off the haters. Royal dish still has their harry section closed down. I hope Meghan does great in her new role because it will give the haters more reason to seeth.

    • SoulSPA says:
      December 20, 2017 at 9:31 am

      I’ve heard of royal dish around here but never visited that site. I am intrigued they’d closed their Harry section as you’ve said. Mind telling why? I couldn’t really get it from your comment. No snark. Thanks 😉

      Reply
        December 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

        I am curious too.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

        It wasn’t because of Harry but because of Meghan. Many commenters made racist comments and certain nicknames were used that had racial connotations. One commenter expressed her discomfort with the use of a racialized nickname and advised she would contact the ACLU if the nickname continued.
        Then the board was shut down.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

        RD had shut down discussion about these two before, because it had gone completely over-the-top early on. RD is horrible about some royals, but they are also the most active when it comes to non-BRF royals. I tried skipping some sections and just focusing on the others, but gave up.

        RoyalGossip is still openly racist, sexist, conspiracy theory central, etc. They have set up a private members-only area to bash MM. Even in the *open* section posters imply MM is a prostitute who forced this relationship on Harry by threatening to claim he sexually assaulted her. Posters there also think W&K’s kids are not their biological kids, Pippa is their gestational carrier, etc.

        I wish I was kidding.

  17. Falum says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:57 am

    For doing what exactly? So stupid. The adoration of Kate and now Meghan is so cringe

  18. harla says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    No, no, no it’s much too early for this! Just like when, I think Vogue, named Kate a “style icon” within a year of the wedding, this is just much too soon.

