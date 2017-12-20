Meghan Markle is declared Hello Mag’s 2017 Woman of the Year: eh or yay?

I was actually sort of pleasantly surprised by how few publications went with “Sparkle” headlines in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement. Some did, of course, because it’s literally the easiest rhyme to make for headline-writers. Plus, it helped that Meghan actually does “sparkle” – she has bright, intelligent eyes and she’s vivacious and friendly, as opposed to aloof, duty-bound and dull. In any case, Hello Magazine went with a “Sparkle” headline to announce that Meghan is the 2017 Woman of the Year… for their publication. How do you feel about the choice to use an older PR photo instead of a candid shot? Hm.
Anyway, there are lots of smaller stories about Meghan and Harry this week. A “royal commentator” named Richard Fitzwilliams spoke Entertainment Tonight about how Meg and Harry’s marriage is “based on love” and how the royals have really taken to her quickly. You can read his comments here – he’s not saying anything new, at all.
Meanwhile, Israeli designer Inbal Dror has confirmed that she’s one of the designers to be asked to provide sketches and ideas for Meghan’s wedding gown. Dror made his sketches public, which is a sure sign that she’s not going to be chosen – you can see the sketches here. I’m glad she’s not going to be chosen because the dress in those sketches is horrible. Like, a lace panel in a deep V-neck, with boob ruffles? No thanks. I would absolutely love it if Meg chose an American designer, even if it was classic Vera Wang or a more conservative Ralph Lauren look. She’ll probably go with a British or Canadian designer though. Even though so much of her life will be micromanaged from here on out, I do believe that Meghan gets to make all of the decisions about her dress. Not even the Queen gets to have input. I hope it’s classic and chic and yet memorable.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Hello.
Sad when to be woman of the year your main achievement is getting engaged to a Prince.
Thought exactly the same thing!
It is sad. And just think if it wasn’t for her dating Harry most people on this site and all over the world wouldn’t even know who she was. Pretty much her claim to fame is being with Harry.
Eh, I don’t know… quite a few of my colleagues were watching and recommending Suits well before she began dating Harry. Definitely not a household name, but not unknown either.
PR aside, I do believe she will at least try to make the world a better place, which is more than I can say for most people.
And I can tell you almost all of my colleagues and friends had never heard of her before Harry. I’m betting that the largest majority didn’t know who she was. She’s not like this actress who had a breakout moment in a film and now she’s well known, her breakout moment was dating a Prince. Without him we wouldn’t even be talking about her right now.
But watching and recommending Suit’s still doesn’t speak for her. How often do people watch a show and not know the name of a supporting actress. She’s not THE main draw of that show at all. Nobody is watching the show because of Rachel – they’re watching the show for Harvey/Michael/Louis.
Literally the first time I’d heard anyone refer to her by name was when Reitman’s was trotting out her fashion collab. And it was like “Oh. That’s the woman from Suits – guess they couldn’t get a big name”. It wasn’t like “Oh man – Meghan Markle had input!? I should buy this!”.
Especially in the year of sexual assults and so many sad sad stories… But hey, that doesn’t matter, a girl is gonna be a princess or a dutchess or whatever. Give her woman of the year award.
Personally, if they didn’t want to give the award to someone from hw, why not rihanna? She made a killer makeup line which spoke to all women. Aaaaaall.
+1000
@Sarah754 and thread
Not hearing or seeing Princess Henry Sparkle I/w around Hollywood is a great thing – that she has been of substance/ selective/careful and not in (with the excess of Hollywood) , in spite of around celebrity connection for decades .
Same same. Anyway, Hello is only a lightweight magazine concentrating on Royalty and Celebrity. So it is sort of expected.
Yes, good point.
Same thought!
Patriarchy in full swing. Still at the point where your best achievement as a woman is to marry an influential man.
I saw a tweet last night that made me cackle… Merry Christmas and Happy 1618 to you all 😂😂
My thoughts exactly!
It’s Hello! magazine, guys! It’s not like this is Time calling her Person of the Year! I think you’re taking it too seriously. She’s probably the one who caused circulation to surge the most.
For glossy gossip-type rags, I absolutely think she’s a good choice for that.
That is my thought. It is like In Touch Weekly or US, so it isn’t that deep. If it were Harper’s or The New Yorker it would be over the top and meaningful but this is just to sell some rags.
That explanation makes perfect sense. She’s upped their circulation and will do so in the next year. Logical reason for them to make her their cover girl.
^^^THIS. All these people here angry at Hello making her “Woman of the Year”… seriously? It’s HELLO! Hello is probably the fluffiest royalist magazine out there. They do spreads on the royals and aristo types in every issue. This isn’t an “award” or anything meaningful. It’s a cover given to a woman who had the biggest royal news of the year. Not a big deal or “symbol of the patriarchy” LOL
Yes.
Exactly. She’s giving up every part of herself – career, charities, feminist opinions, her blog, holidays with her mother, religion, country, perhaps citizenship – to be with a man. I worry for her, because they’re building her up to eventually tear her down. I’m not so sure she’ll be “sparkling” a few years from now. And I think that Harry will bore her intellectually.
Every part of herself? Isn’t that a bit extreme? Besides, criticizing her choices denies Markle her own agency.
Oh, she has every right to give up this stuff. She definitely has her own agency. Personally, I wouldn’t give up these things, and find it quite extreme.
She gave up charities that had too-overt political or religious ties in exchange for spending the rest of her life having a charity reach most of us can only dream of. She has given up blogs before; now she’ll be able to use her writing abilities for speeches, books (Philip has written a dozen or so), etc.
She doesn’t have to give up being a feminist, please see Maxima and Letizia as prime examples. Many other royals have given up their citizenship and religion to marry in, she is no exception.
I worry about her being built up to fail. We haven’t seen what-or-how she’ll do in this role and how it will differ from the image she presented as an actress. We’ll have to wait and see. If she is smart, she’ll learn from Fergie’s mistakes.
Every part of herself?? Give me a break… most women literally give up THEIR NAMES when they get married. She has only exhanges some things for others. People do it all the time. She seems happy with her choice and as a 36 year old woman I am sure she thought long and hard about what was important to her. As for her giving up holidays with her mother? Who is to say that once they are married her mother wouldn’t come to the UK and spend holidays with them?? She wasn’t religious and I know people who have converted to Judaism and Catholicism to get married. Both od which are pretty hardcore when it comes to converting
Perfectly said.
I thought the same thing. I think the magazine needs a nice push back.
Then they wonder why girls don’t dream of being scientists.
Disgusted.
Why? I like her but she hasn’t done anything to inspire other women..
Right. Although maybe she’s inspiring other women to land a royal?
I don’t really mind this, though, a bit of mindless fluff in an otherwise pretty grim media world.
I mean she is going to help them to some big sales next year. Im sure they love her, so why not?
I was thinking in terms of this-She’s no woman of the year but she has and will sell magazines big time,and she IS someone to watch in the next year and hopefully for years to come .
In terms of getting attention and becoming more well known, it’s probably an apt choice. But there are definitely other women out there who have done greater things this year than bag a prince.
I mean no sorry. No. Her big accomplishment in 2017 is getting engaged to a prince. Nope. I loathe when magazine do crap like this.
Anyways those sketches were terrible and not like Meghan’s style at all (or what I think she’s shown her style to be). I think she will go for classic with a twist
I want her dress to have a full or slightly full skirt and I want it to have pockets,don’t even know if that’s still a trend,but I think it is subtle yet kind of cool,plus if she’s super nervous she can slip a xanax or two inside 😏
I might despise People Magazine, but they did have a set of sketches for potential wedding dresses. I like the one by Suzanne Neville, but in the end it might be too trendy for a royal wedding.
How bloody depressing that a woman is chosen to be ‘woman of the year’ NECause she became engaged to a prince.
Speaks volumes about the value of women in our culture.
As bluhare infers upthread, consider the source. It is a gossip magazine that focuses on royalty, not TIME.
Women who came forward on sexual harassment charges against powerful men are the women of the year. I like Meghan and I’m happy for her, but this is a celebrity magazine. It’s going to go with the person who is hot copy. And no to the sketches. Hit slits and plunging necklines are a no go for a royal wedding.
This is peak cringeworthy.
I have to agree. I’m feeling second-hand embarrassment for her right now.
Oh you guys. She’s the first mixed American divorcee to marry into the Royal family. This is a big deal.
I’m happy for them
I’m happy for them both as well, but her race, nationality and marriage status are not achievements. To be recognized by a tabloid for the criteria of getting engaged to a prince is definitely not an achievement. I would hope that this not a serious life goal for any one.
Plus an American divorcee has married into the British royal family. Not a monumental moment.
It is just a gossip magazine. Woman of the Year for sales and there is interest in her.
She is 36 and aware what she is doing, and she isn’t throwing over an A-list career or leaving behind a big family, so I hardly see a tragedy in the making here.
She can be a full time humanitarian on a much larger scale, and that seems to be what she loved to do anyway. Feminism is about women choosing their paths for themselves, and she decided hers. And if she longs for children her age is a significant factor.
Agreed and it’s Hello magazine. She cares about worthy issues and someone doesn’t have to be incredibly famous to obtain my unconditional regard for good work. My biggest kudos to the unsung heroes, of which I’m sure there are many here.
Also, Meghan and this wedding are saving my bacon on not becoming too overwhelmed with other matters and the poor getting screwed over today AND Puerto Rico is still suffering.
Everyone except the 1 percent are getting screwed over today.
I have nothing against MM, but how about selecting a GROUP of brave, sexual violence survivors women.
Let’s just hope the brave women will be named on more serious and newsworthy publications.
They were, that’s the point. HELLO! focuses on celebrity and royal coverage, so for them, it is a good choice.
The women who were sexually harassed were named Person of the Year by Time Magazine, a serious publication. They are on the front cover of last week’s edition and are referred to as “Silence Breakers, the voices that launched a movement. “
@Notasugar I think you said more clearly what I was trying to-MM is fine for celeb /gossip magazine covers,abuse victims for serious publication.
bluhare said it first
So what if it’s a celeb/gossip magazine? So what if a more serious publication gave the title already? Why not spread the message further?
ITA @pumpkin fsp. And timing is everything re: survivors. There will be time to cover Meghan in many magazines but in this very serious far-reaching matter of systemic sexual abuse it is important to keep the momentum going. If only could Meghan say something about it. That would be great. Imagine how far and wide the message could be sent from such a platform as the BRF. Not sure though she’d do it. It’s too political for some ermmm the BRF plus Meghan was a working actress. I’m not implying anything, I like Meghan, but that’s a possibility about the way some people might think.
I think if Hello gives this accolade to MM well then,okay,just please don’t let her/ the wedding,etc overshadow those silence breakers in more serious publications.I don’t know if I’m making sense,but like MM will be very publicized but I think the more important message of the #me too MUST be continued until every person is taken seriously.I’m fine with Hello putting Meghan on this cover,but yes I’d love to see harassed and assaulted victims on any and every cover.Just this time I think they went for popular and light over serious and very heavy subject matter-only time will tell how far this goes to highlight victims and their stories We must not be silenced because this matters so much And I’ve been touched inappropriately in the workplace too so this movement must continue!And yes Soulspa Meghan speaking out would be groundbreaking,but I have my doubts that she will due to BRF not wanting to take sides on controversial issues???We shall see
BRF avoids many controversial issues, but wades in to others. Camilla has taken on work with sexual assault survivors, providing wash gift sets for them to use after forensic examinations.
Did Catherine get this in 2010? It looks like Kate and Will got something similar in 2010 (media personalities of the year).
https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/201012164672/hello-magazine/personalities-of/the-year-2010/
But that award has a different tone than this one
What two boring personalities to showcase
That’s ridiculous. What has she done to deserve this? There’s so many women who have done brave and important things this year that are a lot more inspiring than getting engaged. I wouldn’t even know who she was if she hadn’t been with Harry.
Why she be awarded the title Woman of the Year for getting engaged. I would think that title belongs to a woman of accomplishments, not of her significant other. Take two steps backward women’s movement.
HAHAHAHA. They’re running an online poll to see if we agree. Here are the contenders:
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Diana
The Queen
Adwoa Aboah
Ariana Grande
Rose McGowan
Claire Foy
Amal Clooney
Four of nine from the BRF! And one of them’s dead!
(If I had to pick from this lot, and seeing as it’s supposed to be a British-focused award, I’d choose Grande, because she did a great deal for Manchester.)
I think it’s sad that The Queen, Diana and Kate are on this list. None of them had remarkable years and yes Diana’s not alive. The Queen last year yes but not this year; DoC got pregnant and reduced her workload. Meghan spent 11 months in Canada, did one engagement and then went home to visit her mother. Next year would have been better if they insisted on giving it to her.
My pick was Ariana or Claire Foy.
In an open choice, I would have picked Eni Aluko – the woman who took on the FA, the ultimate in old boys clubs, never shut up in the face of a torrent of abuse and disbelief, and WON.
Adwoa Aboah. She is the face of inclusive, authentic beauty coupled with activism and sophistication. She’s 25 and just breaking out, and she overcame depression and addiction. Adwoa is a whole person and not a 2 D empty vessel.
She signals a change in the right direction. No more mutilating our bodies and packing on makeup to hide who we are. A woman can be a model and use her platform for positive change. The days of the Instamodels and fakery and all the sleaze is over.
Modeling is one of the rare industries where women outearn men by far so shouldn’t we decide the standard and shouldn’t we appeal to women. Once men became involved and pushed women out, they exploited the models and introduced sex. Thanks to that pig pedophile John Casablancas the industry became flooded with scumbags. BTW he and 45 were tight. They took everything over and pushed women out, and young women lost that layer of safety and protection.
So to me, she is a refreshing much-needed change and another step toward dismantling patriarchy. All women should be represented as we redefine how we are portrayed in the media and pop culture. I hope VS and SI eras are over.
Prince Harry has officially taken over his grandfather’s duties as captain of the Royal Marines. Good on him.
Yes, that seemed like such a perfect fit for Harry. He has shown his dedication to the troops, so there is a mutual respect that William would not have in the role.
Ok, I like this. *nodding*
Philip looked very small in those photos.
I love it just for the sheer reason it’s going to p!ss off the haters. Royal dish still has their harry section closed down. I hope Meghan does great in her new role because it will give the haters more reason to seeth.
I’ve heard of royal dish around here but never visited that site. I am intrigued they’d closed their Harry section as you’ve said. Mind telling why? I couldn’t really get it from your comment. No snark. Thanks 😉
I am curious too.
It wasn’t because of Harry but because of Meghan. Many commenters made racist comments and certain nicknames were used that had racial connotations. One commenter expressed her discomfort with the use of a racialized nickname and advised she would contact the ACLU if the nickname continued.
Then the board was shut down.
RD had shut down discussion about these two before, because it had gone completely over-the-top early on. RD is horrible about some royals, but they are also the most active when it comes to non-BRF royals. I tried skipping some sections and just focusing on the others, but gave up.
RoyalGossip is still openly racist, sexist, conspiracy theory central, etc. They have set up a private members-only area to bash MM. Even in the *open* section posters imply MM is a prostitute who forced this relationship on Harry by threatening to claim he sexually assaulted her. Posters there also think W&K’s kids are not their biological kids, Pippa is their gestational carrier, etc.
I wish I was kidding.
For doing what exactly? So stupid. The adoration of Kate and now Meghan is so cringe
No, no, no it’s much too early for this! Just like when, I think Vogue, named Kate a “style icon” within a year of the wedding, this is just much too soon.
