“Someone should get Noomi Rapace a new stylist for Christmas” links

OMG Noomi Rapace. This outfit! Bonkers. [Go Fug Yourself]
I wish Piers Morgan would STFU. He should make that his 2018 resolution. [Pajiba]
Hong Chau will probably save the Oscars from being so white. [LaineyGossip]
Lady Gaga is already in the Vegas-residency stage of her career. [Dlisted]
Kate Upton shaved her armpits. [The Blemish]
Farrah Abraham is still messy AF. [Starcasm]
Are Lisa Vanderpump & Kyle Richards still friends? [Reality Tea]
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are in Paris together? [Wonderwall]
Robot Trump is somehow grosser than Original Trump. [OMG Blog]
Checkmate, only with sex. [Jezebel]
The trousers and boots on Noomi are ok, I’d actually wear them. The makeup and hair is a No.
Joel Edgerton is strangely attractive.
Joel is one of my longtime crushes. He’s understatedly attractive and a great actor.
Love Joel he’s a great actor director and screenwriter curious to see how he does with Boy Erased AND he does a damn good American accent. Also not bad on the eyes 😳 but that suit ummm
I was about to throw out my giant satin upside down black bra. But now I know I can wear it as a shirt.
A Christmas miracle.
LOL my thoughts exactly. I was wondering what to do with my pregnancy bras that are too big now. ^_^
There was a not a story or link about it but Eva Longoria is expecting a baby boy next year. Mazal !!!
I figured something was up with the radio silence on her IG the past week or so.
This is good news! I was always hoping she would have the chance of becoming a mom for some weird reason
I just like her and always liked when things are successful for her. I know someone people don’t like her and I never understood why.
Does anyone else think that the animatronic Trump was originally Hillary Clinton? It sure doesn’t look him…looks like it started as something else and they just added all kinds of fat to it
YES!!!! I totally agree with you that it started as Hillary. Which is just AWESOME LOLLLLLLLL. The second or third pic gives a hint of Joe Biden too. Not at all Agent Orange.
At first I thought it looked exactly like Jon Voight in some images, but I can see original HRC in there as well lol.
She’s got a blade runner thingy going on here. She can pull it off. But that giant black bra is ridiculous.
That’s what I was thinking – she’s angling for a role as a replicant in a Blade Runner movie. Angry misfit in a dystopic world, right in her wheelhouse.
Her? what about Mr. Wild West saloon dandy next to her!!!
The reconstructed skull found at Stonehenge looking like Jim Carrey totally made my day. That, and the reconstruction artist looking like Prince Albert.
Honestly? I don’t mind her style. It’s crazy, for sure, but she owns it and is clearly having fun.
The bra hanging from the back strap is an interesting look! Love the pants though. Yikes.
Noomi looks great! She can actually pull off her crazy outfits.
I kind of love it, the make-up, the hair, the entire outfit, even the parachute bra. She looks fun as hell.
You go, Noomi! Don’t change a thing. So much more interesting than a cutout, netting, beads, whatever boring gown.
I don’t like the bra part…other than that it’s fine.
Noomi is an AWESOME actress!!!! I don’t even like most things on earth at all right now but I can certainly say I was surprised to find myself loving every bit of her performance in What Happened to Monday and everything else she’s been in.
Sorry for the outburst haha
I really like Noomi, both as an actress and for her cray cray outfits. This particular getup is just ugly, but when it works for her Noomi looks phenomenal.
Gah, I haven’t read RT in eons — too much one voice, one mind over there.
There was a IG pic posted on twitter Monday showing NoomI and Rob Pattinson in a cozy photo. Also pap pic of her leaving The Bowery Hotel supposedly in RP’s sweatshirt where he was seen wearing it the day before at The Bowery. Hmmm…are they dating?
