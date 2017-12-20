“Someone should get Noomi Rapace a new stylist for Christmas” links
'Bright' premiere in Tokyo

OMG Noomi Rapace. This outfit! Bonkers. [Go Fug Yourself]
I wish Piers Morgan would STFU. He should make that his 2018 resolution. [Pajiba]
Hong Chau will probably save the Oscars from being so white. [LaineyGossip]
Lady Gaga is already in the Vegas-residency stage of her career. [Dlisted]
Kate Upton shaved her armpits. [The Blemish]
Farrah Abraham is still messy AF. [Starcasm]
Are Lisa Vanderpump & Kyle Richards still friends? [Reality Tea]
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are in Paris together? [Wonderwall]
Robot Trump is somehow grosser than Original Trump. [OMG Blog]
Checkmate, only with sex. [Jezebel]

'Bright' premiere in Tokyo

 

24 Responses to ““Someone should get Noomi Rapace a new stylist for Christmas” links”

  1. Wal says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    The trousers and boots on Noomi are ok, I’d actually wear them. The makeup and hair is a No.
    Joel Edgerton is strangely attractive.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:50 am

    There was a not a story or link about it but Eva Longoria is expecting a baby boy next year. Mazal !!!

    I figured something was up with the radio silence on her IG the past week or so.

    Reply
  3. Odetta says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Does anyone else think that the animatronic Trump was originally Hillary Clinton? It sure doesn’t look him…looks like it started as something else and they just added all kinds of fat to it

    Reply
  4. Jenna says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:57 am

    She’s got a blade runner thingy going on here. She can pull it off. But that giant black bra is ridiculous.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Her? what about Mr. Wild West saloon dandy next to her!!!

    Reply
  6. alexandria says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    The reconstructed skull found at Stonehenge looking like Jim Carrey totally made my day. That, and the reconstruction artist looking like Prince Albert.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Honestly? I don’t mind her style. It’s crazy, for sure, but she owns it and is clearly having fun.

    Reply
  8. Pandy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    The bra hanging from the back strap is an interesting look! Love the pants though. Yikes.

    Reply
  9. sus says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Noomi looks great! She can actually pull off her crazy outfits.

    Reply
  10. Shijel says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I kind of love it, the make-up, the hair, the entire outfit, even the parachute bra. She looks fun as hell.

    Reply
  11. Lexilla says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    You go, Noomi! Don’t change a thing. So much more interesting than a cutout, netting, beads, whatever boring gown.

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I don’t like the bra part…other than that it’s fine.

    Reply
  13. Electric Tuba says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Noomi is an AWESOME actress!!!! I don’t even like most things on earth at all right now but I can certainly say I was surprised to find myself loving every bit of her performance in What Happened to Monday and everything else she’s been in.
    Sorry for the outburst haha

    Reply
  14. Frosty says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I really like Noomi, both as an actress and for her cray cray outfits. This particular getup is just ugly, but when it works for her Noomi looks phenomenal.
    Gah, I haven’t read RT in eons — too much one voice, one mind over there.

    Reply
  15. Totally old says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    There was a IG pic posted on twitter Monday showing NoomI and Rob Pattinson in a cozy photo. Also pap pic of her leaving The Bowery Hotel supposedly in RP’s sweatshirt where he was seen wearing it the day before at The Bowery. Hmmm…are they dating?

    Reply

