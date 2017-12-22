Robert Pattinson & Emma Watson are allegedly ‘enjoying secret dinners together’

Do you think that Robert Pattinson has a “type”? I do, although it’s difficult to really define that type – the woman would need to be a bit avant-garde, very artsy and fashionable but not really “frilly.” Plus, he seems to go for women with similar builds – slender/athletic, a lot shorter than him. I’m using both FKA Twigs and Kristen Stewart as the template for Rob’s type – watch, now that I’ve done this, he’ll end up with some buxom blonde who loves to wear frilly pink dresses. Or maybe he’ll end up with Emma Watson? See, I don’t think Emma is his type, at all. But she’s also not completely NOT his type either.
It’s been less than a month since news broke that Emma Watson split from tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight. But she’s already moved on — with Robert Pattinson, a source tells In Touch.
“They’ve been texting and enjoying secret dinners together in LA and London,” says the source, explaining that Emma, 27, and Robert, 31, have been friends since they filmed 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
“They share the same sense of humor,” the source explains to In Touch, “and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right — until now.”
Gossip Cop is pissing all over the idea that Emma and Rob are secretly doing anything together. Which makes me think that maybe they are!! No, as I said, I just don’t see Emma as his type, but I can’t really pinpoint why that would be. I think Emma is too straight-arrow for him, like she’s too much of a Type-A, organized, not-avant-garde person. But who knows? Sometimes people go against their types and that works out better for them. If Rob and Emma did get together, it would bring out some craziness in their fandoms, that’s all I’ll say.
No way is she going to date someone that famous. She is super lowkey, especially in her love life. He still has so many crazy fans.
Five years ago I’d agree, but these days he’s not as popular. Just judgeing from the fact that gossip sighst rarely write about him and he’s not on the weeklies that often either.
He’s the 8th most searched actor on JustJared this year, so he’s not that unpopular either… He’s a “serious actor” now, he himself said he’s trying not to be seen in between promos to be more believable when in character.
If you go to the Gossip cop article there are already a huge number of comments and fighting about Kristen Stewart. Just like Tom Hiddleston isnt famous to the general public, he has/had stans. Emma dates non famous dudes and Robert certainly still is very famous. Also the whole Harry Potter/Twillight fandom wars and the Emma vs Kristen angle is just way too much attention for Emma to be interested in. Even if he was a guy she would date.
There arent many famous guys with that many that crazy fans.
There’s an extremely adorable clip of them at comic con together for goblets, all the cast were on that dais panel and she couldn’t reach her water and Rob like a true gentleman quickly got it for her, and everyone looked at him like he was crazy for reacting so Johnny on the spot, and she blushed and he blushed and giggled and it was clear Rob had a super crush. She was like 15 or 16 and he was like 17-18. It was so cute
I’m just saying. Lol
RPattz is quietly seeing Noomi Rapace, she was seen leaving The Bowery Hotel (where he stayed) and wearing his clothes in early December, his stalkerish fans know it… This Emma Watson rumor is BS, and yes, he has a type…
Now that I would believe. Noomi Rapace is totally his type!
Isn’t NR a married woman?
She’s been divorced since 2011 and she has a 14 year old son. At 38 Noomi is six years older than Rob but it sounds like he’s looking for someone low-key and mature since he likes to fly under the radar.
Yeah this I can believe. I don’t see him as Emma’s type.
I would believe him dating Noomi far more than see him dating Emma.
Yeah the fans of HP/Twilight would not handle this well. I just can’t see them together. I see her with some brainy business man / humanitarian and I see him with quirky artists.
I mean, for all we know they could have bonded while filming Goblet of Fire…? But honestly, it’s probably nothing serious, assuming it is anything at all.
In Touch is the source. They’re the least reliable tabloid.
LOL! Tabloids have been shipping them ever since the Harry Potter/twilight days.
Just went to GossipCop, they’re also debunking the rumor that Rob is dating Kate Beckinsale, there’s even a pic of them together… he’s probably kinda old for her though, he’s 31 and the last guy she dated was 22, lol
Lord, all these rumors…is he with Emma, or Kate Beckinsale or Noomi? Probably none of them but if I were guessing I’d put my money on Noomi. She is exactly his type.
And Rob can’t keep his boyish Edward Cullen face forever, he’s now a mature, handsome dude.
Handsome? Not a universal definition. I think he’s just icky & unhealthy looking.
Run, Emma, run.
As a Potterhead, I’m digging (shipping?) this. Though it’s probably not true.
I don’t think he’s her type. She’s very low-key, and doesn’t date other actors I believe.
He was so cute in Harry Potter. It’s unfortunate how badly he’s aged since then. The British man curse I guess.
To each his or her own, I guess, but many believe he’s aged perfectly, from a cute boy to a Hollywood classic Bond-like gentleman.
Agreed. I think he’s really good looking. Then and now.
Funny, I feel the opposite.
While he was cute to be sure, I thought he was kind of lanky in Harry Potter.
I find him more attractive now.
I highly doubt this is true. She is far from his type and high maintenance. She has no edge or sass. I don’t think her career is going anywhere either.
She’s a terrible actress. Likability can carry you for awhile but the lack of skill is too obvious. I can see her quitting acting and focusing on charity work in future.
So true. Everything I’ve seen her in, I wince through because she’s just not good.
I hopes she does quit and go into philanthropy — I might like her then. She bugs me in the same way that Natalie Portman does, as they’re both pretentious despite not being terribly skilled at their work.
I like Rob. As everyone is saying, he seems to prefer a bit of edge.
Emma is pretentious which doesn’t help. I remember rolling my eyes when she said if fans ask for selfies she says no but she only says no to adult fans. I was like girl bye! Get over yourself.
I’ve loved her as herminone forever, but then she ruined Belle for me. Two favorite film heroines. I wish Belle would have been Emmy Rossum.
I still like Emma in theory but not so much her acting.
I can see them being friends and catching up, but romance? Not so much. But maybe a holiday fling?
I would love it!
I kind of want this to be true. They have very similar experiences dealing with crazy fandoms, and they both seem pretty chill.
Pretty sure this is nonsense, and totally agree that Emma is not his type. He hasn’t been in London in ages, he’s been in the US doing promotion. It’s hilarious how the tabs all start creating supposed romances for him the second he becomes single. Although each tabloid seems to have chosen a different person that he’s having a secret romance with, lmao. Katy Perry, Kate Beckinsale, Emma… I think there was a “mystery blonde” in there too.
I agree, it’s an easy story now that he is single. I don’t see him with an Emma-type woman either. He definitely seems to go for the edgy types.
What in fanfiction.net hell?
I’m not sure I would classify Kristen Stewart as avant-garde or artsy or fashionable! She always came across as a nervous tomboy who was very insecure but she had a certain awkwardness I could relate to. FKA Twigs was fashionable/artsy/avant-garde. The one thing Kristen and Twigs did seem to have in common is that they didn’t seek the limelight and were low-key about their relationships.
As for Pattinson and Emma, as interesting as that pairing would be, it just reads as Twilight/Harry Potter fanfiction to me.
Stay well away Emma. His fans are insane. Especially the midde aged/older ones who obsess over his every move. There are less of them now but the crazy ones are still there
Rob needs to stay away from any kind of famous types. Someone with private social media (hopefully anonymous) so the crazies have no place to flock. He also needs to just live his life and stop being really precious about who he dates bc that just doesn’t help at all. It only encourages the crazies
Just wondering what being “really precious ” about a relationship means? Serious question.
LOL, you beat me to it… was just scratching my head about how he’s not living his life and is being really precious about who he dates…
Because he dated Kristen for 4 years and ducked and dived from.paps and any questions about their relationship so much that it made promo awkward and he did the same with Twigs for 3 yrs even though there wasn’t even the excuse he was working with her. He doesn’t have to spill his guts but just chill out a bit about it all.
I have a feeling this was floated by Emma’s team to give her a boost in coverage, because they knew it would be uncontested—Rob’s side never says anything about who he may or may not be dating. Pretty sure there’s nothing to it.
To his enormous credit, I think ‘feminist’ is part of his type. Makes me think he is one. That’s hot.
I dunno Celebitchy, you picked out a couple o’ Emma pics that favor Stewart! I think Stewart would like to thinks she’s avant garde, artsy and very fashionable, but I see her as every other one of us who has gone through maturation phases. In trying to be different, somehow us different ones end up looking all the same lol. She’s awkward and she knows it so she makes it all about being aloof and ‘above it all.’ On the other hand, I think Emma tries too hard for perfection. Life will only let you down if you demand it to be squeaky clean and neatly pressed. As for the relationship status…eh.
All the fashion labels flock to Kristen though. She was #1 on the Glamour best dressed lists for multiple years. I know she dresses like a ternager in her own time but she looks awesome on the red xarpet and does taje risks. If you wanna talk about someone trying too hard then look at FKA Twigs.i get tired looking at her with her Johnny Depp-esque 40 accessories hanging off her.
Emma’s style is pretty boring 99% of the time. Its the typical englush rose Kate Middleton thing. She looks nice but its pretty vanilla. But maybe Rob wants vanilla after kstew and Twigs
Can confirm. Saw them together in London and at my work.
Lol #CONFIRMED
What happened to FKA? Did I miss something? Oh nooooooo!
How have I never noticed before that he has obviously broken his nose at some point?
