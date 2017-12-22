Robert Pattinson & Emma Watson are allegedly ‘enjoying secret dinners together’

2017 GQ Men of the Year Party

Do you think that Robert Pattinson has a “type”? I do, although it’s difficult to really define that type – the woman would need to be a bit avant-garde, very artsy and fashionable but not really “frilly.” Plus, he seems to go for women with similar builds – slender/athletic, a lot shorter than him. I’m using both FKA Twigs and Kristen Stewart as the template for Rob’s type – watch, now that I’ve done this, he’ll end up with some buxom blonde who loves to wear frilly pink dresses. Or maybe he’ll end up with Emma Watson? See, I don’t think Emma is his type, at all. But she’s also not completely NOT his type either.

It’s been less than a month since news broke that Emma Watson split from tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight. But she’s already moved on — with Robert Pattinson, a source tells In Touch.

“They’ve been texting and enjoying secret dinners together in LA and London,” says the source, explaining that Emma, 27, and Robert, 31, have been friends since they filmed 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

“They share the same sense of humor,” the source explains to In Touch, “and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right — until now.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

Gossip Cop is pissing all over the idea that Emma and Rob are secretly doing anything together. Which makes me think that maybe they are!! No, as I said, I just don’t see Emma as his type, but I can’t really pinpoint why that would be. I think Emma is too straight-arrow for him, like she’s too much of a Type-A, organized, not-avant-garde person. But who knows? Sometimes people go against their types and that works out better for them. If Rob and Emma did get together, it would bring out some craziness in their fandoms, that’s all I’ll say.

Paris premiere of 'The Circle' - Arrivals

GQ Men of the Year Awards, Los Angeles

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Robert Pattinson & Emma Watson are allegedly ‘enjoying secret dinners together’”

  1. QueenB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:09 am

    No way is she going to date someone that famous. She is super lowkey, especially in her love life. He still has so many crazy fans.

    Reply
    • Lola says:
      December 22, 2017 at 7:13 am

      Five years ago I’d agree, but these days he’s not as popular. Just judgeing from the fact that gossip sighst rarely write about him and he’s not on the weeklies that often either.

      Reply
      • Rosecoloredglasses says:
        December 22, 2017 at 7:24 am

        He’s the 8th most searched actor on JustJared this year, so he’s not that unpopular either… He’s a “serious actor” now, he himself said he’s trying not to be seen in between promos to be more believable when in character.

      • QueenB says:
        December 22, 2017 at 7:30 am

        If you go to the Gossip cop article there are already a huge number of comments and fighting about Kristen Stewart. Just like Tom Hiddleston isnt famous to the general public, he has/had stans. Emma dates non famous dudes and Robert certainly still is very famous. Also the whole Harry Potter/Twillight fandom wars and the Emma vs Kristen angle is just way too much attention for Emma to be interested in. Even if he was a guy she would date.
        There arent many famous guys with that many that crazy fans.

    • Casey__. says:
      December 22, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      There’s an extremely adorable clip of them at comic con together for goblets, all the cast were on that dais panel and she couldn’t reach her water and Rob like a true gentleman quickly got it for her, and everyone looked at him like he was crazy for reacting so Johnny on the spot, and she blushed and he blushed and giggled and it was clear Rob had a super crush. She was like 15 or 16 and he was like 17-18. It was so cute

      I’m just saying. Lol

      Reply
  2. WestHollywood says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:12 am

    RPattz is quietly seeing Noomi Rapace, she was seen leaving The Bowery Hotel (where he stayed) and wearing his clothes in early December, his stalkerish fans know it… This Emma Watson rumor is BS, and yes, he has a type…

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I mean, for all we know they could have bonded while filming Goblet of Fire…? But honestly, it’s probably nothing serious, assuming it is anything at all.

    Reply
  4. Louise177 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:22 am

    In Touch is the source. They’re the least reliable tabloid.

    Reply
  5. B says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:32 am

    LOL! Tabloids have been shipping them ever since the Harry Potter/twilight days.

    Reply
  6. Angela says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Just went to GossipCop, they’re also debunking the rumor that Rob is dating Kate Beckinsale, there’s even a pic of them together… he’s probably kinda old for her though, he’s 31 and the last guy she dated was 22, lol

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:44 am

    As a Potterhead, I’m digging (shipping?) this. Though it’s probably not true.

    Reply
  8. FishBeard says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I don’t think he’s her type. She’s very low-key, and doesn’t date other actors I believe.

    He was so cute in Harry Potter. It’s unfortunate how badly he’s aged since then. The British man curse I guess.

    Reply
  9. magnoliarose says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I highly doubt this is true. She is far from his type and high maintenance. She has no edge or sass. I don’t think her career is going anywhere either.

    Reply
  10. Tig says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I can see them being friends and catching up, but romance? Not so much. But maybe a holiday fling?

    Reply
  11. serena says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I would love it!

    Reply
  12. Snazzy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I kind of want this to be true. They have very similar experiences dealing with crazy fandoms, and they both seem pretty chill.

    Reply
  13. Another Anne says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Pretty sure this is nonsense, and totally agree that Emma is not his type. He hasn’t been in London in ages, he’s been in the US doing promotion. It’s hilarious how the tabs all start creating supposed romances for him the second he becomes single. Although each tabloid seems to have chosen a different person that he’s having a secret romance with, lmao. Katy Perry, Kate Beckinsale, Emma… I think there was a “mystery blonde” in there too. :)

    Reply
  14. Dani2 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    What in fanfiction.net hell?

    Reply
  15. Amelie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I’m not sure I would classify Kristen Stewart as avant-garde or artsy or fashionable! She always came across as a nervous tomboy who was very insecure but she had a certain awkwardness I could relate to. FKA Twigs was fashionable/artsy/avant-garde. The one thing Kristen and Twigs did seem to have in common is that they didn’t seek the limelight and were low-key about their relationships.

    As for Pattinson and Emma, as interesting as that pairing would be, it just reads as Twilight/Harry Potter fanfiction to me.

    Reply
  16. Falum says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Stay well away Emma. His fans are insane. Especially the midde aged/older ones who obsess over his every move. There are less of them now but the crazy ones are still there

    Rob needs to stay away from any kind of famous types. Someone with private social media (hopefully anonymous) so the crazies have no place to flock. He also needs to just live his life and stop being really precious about who he dates bc that just doesn’t help at all. It only encourages the crazies

    Reply
  17. PlayItAgain says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I have a feeling this was floated by Emma’s team to give her a boost in coverage, because they knew it would be uncontested—Rob’s side never says anything about who he may or may not be dating. Pretty sure there’s nothing to it.

    Reply
  18. Nic says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    To his enormous credit, I think ‘feminist’ is part of his type. Makes me think he is one. That’s hot.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I dunno Celebitchy, you picked out a couple o’ Emma pics that favor Stewart! I think Stewart would like to thinks she’s avant garde, artsy and very fashionable, but I see her as every other one of us who has gone through maturation phases. In trying to be different, somehow us different ones end up looking all the same lol. She’s awkward and she knows it so she makes it all about being aloof and ‘above it all.’ On the other hand, I think Emma tries too hard for perfection. Life will only let you down if you demand it to be squeaky clean and neatly pressed. As for the relationship status…eh.

    Reply
    • Falum says:
      December 22, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      All the fashion labels flock to Kristen though. She was #1 on the Glamour best dressed lists for multiple years. I know she dresses like a ternager in her own time but she looks awesome on the red xarpet and does taje risks. If you wanna talk about someone trying too hard then look at FKA Twigs.i get tired looking at her with her Johnny Depp-esque 40 accessories hanging off her.

      Emma’s style is pretty boring 99% of the time. Its the typical englush rose Kate Middleton thing. She looks nice but its pretty vanilla. But maybe Rob wants vanilla after kstew and Twigs

      Reply
  20. IndifferentCat says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Can confirm. Saw them together in London and at my work.

    Reply
  21. Shelley says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    What happened to FKA? Did I miss something? Oh nooooooo!

    Reply
  22. Vovacia says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    How have I never noticed before that he has obviously broken his nose at some point?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment