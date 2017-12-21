“Angelina Jolie just straight-up loathed a journalist on sight” links

Do you ever just loathe someone on sight, for no real reason? That’s happened to me, and it happened to Angelina Jolie this year. [LaineyGossip]
I still don’t understand why Meryl Streep is being attacked with this kind of specificity. It really makes no sense to me. [Dlisted]
Stand with the people of Melbourne today. [Buzzfeed]
The scariest moments in non-horror films. [Looper]
This is getting swept aside during the holiday season, but the Glenn Thrush situation is bad, and the NY Times is not handling it well. [Pajiba]
LeAnn Rimes wants attention. [JustJared]
Barry Manilow for president? Sure, he would be better than Trump. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The current issue of Porter has an excellent cover. [GFY]
Now this was hilarious 😂(Angie)
As for the Meryl Streep thing at this time I think people need to be open that there is possibly more to the story. RM seems pretty specifically mad at MS and though it could just be displaced anger she might have her reasons.
Apparently the street artist is a Trump supporter.Explains it all really:
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/dec/20/meryl-streep-she-knew-harvey-weinstein-posters-sabo-artist?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
I still stand by what I said about leaving room for Rose to have information that the public has. That doesn’t mean I condone the artist or his motives.
Meryl Streep is acting as if she met Harvey a few years ago, she’s been friends with him for well over 20 years. Working as close as she has with him to get her the underserved Oscar nominations there is no way she did not know about his predilection for intimidating young women. Everyone else around Harvey knew, yet they too did not speak out.
Re: Melbourne… it is truly terrifying how much damage one man can do in this world, and so quickly and effortlessly. My heart hurts. Prayers for Melbourne ❤️
That “She Knew” billboard is disgusting. Like, wow. Talk about women being each other’s worst enemies. On the positive side, I’m taking a good look at my own reactions in the wake of all this.
Yeah, the whole attack of Meryl is troubling to me. And it made me look a bit into why Rose McGowan would try to target her. What I ended up doing instead was to read a bit about Rose. And I’ve come away with more wariness of her. She took money from Weinstein to hush up about her initial assault. And I don’t fault her for that. But she, of all people, should understand why people may know things but not speak up. More recently, as reported in the NYT, she was offered more money for continued silence and she counter-offered for $6M. She pulled the offer after the NYT published the Weinstein piece that started it all. Her excuse was that she wanted to torture him. But she’s getting a huge side-eye from me. I feel like she’s a bit of a hypocrite. And her most recent comments on Trans women are just terrible.
Rose is simply not well and has not been well for a long time. She doesn’t have to have a rational reason for fixating on Streep. It’s a difficult situation. Streep should be careful not to get entangled with her. It will be counterproductive and futile.
I get “Danger, danger, Will Robinson!” feelings every time I read something by Rose and my instincts on such things tend to be correct. I also get that feeling from pictures of her. Not sure, maybe something in her eyes. Something is not right with her.
I had no idea about the 6M counter offer, thanks for mentioning that. Wonder why no one else is mentioning that…. My issue with rose is she’s so angry at people who probably heard rumors or 2nd hand info and stayed quiet but she knows it for a fact and she stayed quiet. Maybe she should take a good look at herself first
@jwoolman – agree fully. Rose has been permanently harmed in a way that I worry she can’t come back from beyond where she is now. I don’t fault her for it. PTSD and what she’s been through is hell to survive and she was ignored and held down on how she was treated for a very long time. I’m just ignoring her pleas for rising up as an army etc and letting her be. She deserves kindness and support but I’m not taking any directions from her. I’m worried about her.
Women are each other’s worst enemies? Urgh. One woman is upset with another woman and said so publicly. She’s been more upset with the actions of men but the misogynist press loves a ‘cat fight.’
A man created and put up those posters, a man who is exploiting women for his own political (and no doubt career) reasons.
I believe Rose, but her anger seems militant, misplaced and counterproductive. She seems troubled and going off the deep end.
I’ve hated a lot of people on sight and I’d probably hate them even more if they chased me down to talk to me *shrugs*
This reporter reminds me of Carrie in that SATC episode where she obsessed over getting “the face” from Aiden’s old girlfriend. Get over yourself!
I wouldn’t want to be chased down either.
Maybe there’s more to it. But the journalist pretends to be clueless… Like maybe she or her station trashed Angie. Who knows.
Etalk is on CTV, they don’t trash celebrities, and the show is quite Angie friendly.
Does she get any deeper than this? ‘Cause I would side-eye her too.
Angelina did an interview with etalk the night before so it wasn’t an issue with the station or show.
Danielle is top in her field, has been doing her job at etalk for at least 15 years iirc. She took it in stride that Angie hated her. She needed a quote, as she was the lead for the show that night.
I love Angie’s face in this vid. 😂
She answered the question about the kids so Let It Go.
It’s really not that serious, guys. Danielle wasn’t really complaining. Etalk is doing their end of year roundup thing, and that was something funny and noteworthy for them in 2017, that’s why it’s being reported. This happened months ago at TIFF. There’s no need to defend Angie, she’s not really being criticized, it was just an observation.
Sorry to sound trite but I’m a humanist and lover of animals and I never hate people on sight – that’s so disappointing. You can get an instinct about people but hating them on sight without knowing anything about them?
This lady doesn’t have a beeschy, grumpy, sleazy, etc look to her. I think Angelina totally hated her on sight! She looks incredibly thin, thinner than you’d expect, in video, by the way.
I don’t think AJ “hated” anybody on sight. This woman is trying to make a story out of nothing.
I don’t care I love it. Go Angie
Unless someone has clear evidence that Meryl knew of all this and decided not to care, or did something to protect HW, this attack on her is inappropriate. I don’t think she’s handled her response to any of it very well at all, but FFS, shouldn’t the focus be on those who actually committed these awful crimes and harassment? Why is a woman apparently only tangentially related to this situation being blamed?
Nicole Kidman made a couple of all-encompassing statements standing for all women coming out and sexual harassment in the workplace, but nothing specific going into her relationship with Harvey, I don’t think. I noticed that at the time. But given that she worked on not one or two, but lots of Harvey Weinstein movies, probably as many as Meryl, she was probably smart. I remember for Lion she met with Harvey for lunch discussing the movie. Everything she said would have been picked apart, and she probably would have been attacked by Rose.
But seems to me like people from hw suggest that she knew… And if not, are we gonna pretend that polanski didn’t get standing ovation? And even with all that, she made it about her. How come Angelina only shared her experience and didn’t continue talking? Streep, like Sarandon, thinks she’s leader of the free world. Not just an overpaid actress.
These alt-right wing nuts just want to cause a commotion for everyone just because good people want against Trump. They will feel it when they got no money and their lunch money taken away by Trump. Meryl Streep may not have know but she is part of the problem but blaming her for HW mess is ridiculous… She didn’t do the mess he did.
Disgusting treatment calling on one specific individual. I don’t buy Meryl didn’t hear anything but this is bullying. Toxic.
Wow. That cover is absolutely gorgeous and truly does feel escapist like the author of the article suggests.
Also. That whole Angelina Jolie thing is too much. So what if she doesn’t want to talk to you or side eyes you. I guess it must be hard for a privileged pretty white girl to get overlooked. She needs to get over herself and IMO it’s unprofessional to have made such a big deal out of it. Team Angie on this.
What does her being white have to do with anything?
Why does the reporter feel entitled to an interview?
…because she is on the PRESS LINE at a movie premier! Angie was trying to publicize her movie, press were invited. They had a special area for them to ask questions of Angelina to promote her movie. This does seem odd to me. Not a big deal, but certainly odd.
Yeah but promoting a movie is pretty painful from what I have heard actors say. Yeah, they should be grateful for what they’re doing and be willing to push their product,
but it seems to get very repetitious and sometimes just outright stupid. Perhaps this country is in the state it’s in because people can’t seem to deal with more than soundbites.
Promoting a movie can be painful (the same questions over and over, dealing with international hours and schedules). However, when it is YOUR movie that you produced, etc., you have control over how and when it gets promoted.
Typically, in that role, you are wanting to do all that you can to get your project out there. A film is years of work. If no one sees it, that’s heart breaking. Also, you can chose to skip the red carpet if you want, but most of the time that works when there are others who can work the line in your place. As she has no co-stars for this film, it’s her project, she is the one who has control over the promo.
FWIW, If she had a sincere beef with this reporter, I am guessing they wouldn’t have allowed her on the press line.
@Trash: “Painful” meaning spending a WHOLE DAY or two talking about the same thing over and over again. Talk to a customer service representative about repetitious. Perhaps this country is in the state its in because people actually think that one hard day of work excuses people from being polite.
I’d agree with you if the reporter were throwing a fit about Angelina ignoring her at a party or something, but the woman was working. It was her job to get a sound bite, so of course she’s going to do everything she can to get that clip for her show. That’s what she is being paid to do.
Some celebrities make it harder for reporters and some make it easier. I think the woman is just amused because Angelina typically makes it easier. For whatever reason she was not having the reporter that night. But the reporter was laughing about it, not whining.
Maybe it’s unprofessional for them to discuss it, but I like the “inside baseball” perspective, the behind the scenes gossip that comes with covering celebrities.
That Angelina thing is so bizarre. Maybe it was a case of mistaken identity and she thought the journalist was someone else.
Of course sometimes you just don’t like someone, but she’s a pro and she was there to promote her film. I can’t imagine her doing that unless she legit thought she was someone else she had a bad experience with.
The true bizarre thing, the reporter is so sensitive about it. Jolie can ignore her if she wants and isn’t obligated to talk to every reporter. Maybe Angie also has goes instinct. The reporter comes off as female catty to me.
This lady was just doing her job – which was to bring back a sound byte for her station. Angelina spoke with literally every outlet. Why on earth would you call her catty for just trying to do her job?
Am I missing something? I didn’t see any loathing in the video at all. The ” mean look” at the beginning is literally just a glance. Like you lock eyes with someone you don’t know and then you look away.
That whole video is so dramatic lmao. Nothing else to talk about?
I feel like I’m missing something too. Seems like the journalist didn’t get a good soundbite, so made up this other story. There’s nothing to see here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@eto – I feel the same as you
According to Lainey, Angelina skipped her twice and literally every other outlet had spoken with Angelina. So the reporter unplugged the feed and physically moved to the end of the line to catch her as she went past. When the reporter shouted a question about Angelina’s kids, she kind of reluctantly stopped and answered the question.
The screenshot of Angelina’s face on LaineyGossip is where you can tell she’s clearly peeved about something. I really think it was a case of mistaken identity because according to the reporter, she’d never met Angelina. And Angelina was friendly with etalk the night before, so it wasn’t an issue of her not liking the outlet.
I agree Angelina looks like she disliked that woman on sight, and why would she skip E twice when she’s talked to everyone else?
I have no idea what Duana looks like, but maybe she was the object of Angelina’s ire. On the final episode of last season’s Show Your Work, around the time of the Vanity Fair kerfuffle, Lainey and Duana discussed how Angelina demanded that the NYT not edit a single word of her editorials. Duana couldn’t believe that the NYT complied with that demand and she let out this sigh that went beyond exasperation. It sounded like utter disgust and Duana is a AJ fan.
If this is the reason, well, damn, she’s damn lucky no one broached the VF controversy. I have little confidence that she would’ve smoothed out the controversy. She would probably be in contention with Damon’s foot in mouth press tour.
That’s interesting, was Duana there that night? She also did a podcast with Lainey on the Vanity Fair interview scandal about the traumatized kids, but I don’t remember what her take on it was.
I’m still of the mind that it had to be bad blood or mistaken identity. There is no way Angelina (or any sane person) would just decide she didn’t like a stranger out of the blue and intentionally avoid them at an event to promote her movie.
I mean maybe she wouldn’t be as warm if she got a bad vibe, but literally skip them twice? She was obviously peeved about something.
The VF controversial interview wasn’t Angie’s fault./s Nothing ever is. Remember she sent her lawyers after the journalist, who being a professional had recorded it on 2 devices. VF stood behind it of course. Then silence from Angie even though she had called out the woman’s professional integrity.
I think we have all, at one time or another, met someone we irrationally intensely dislike at the first meeting.
I honestly call myself out for that. You get a sixth sense about someone that tells you the person might be dangerous, but otherwise I make an effort to not hate people on sight. It’s straight up prejudice!
I can honestly say that I disliked both my future in-laws within an hour of meeting them.
I am not joking.
I dearly wish I would have followed my gut instinct on the entire family.
My years involved in that family cost me heavy emotional damage.
Gut instincts = Follow them.
Laughed so hard, can’t imagine why Angelina would take an instant dislike to Danielle, this entertainment reporter is highly regarded.
The “she knew” poster is designed by the right wing to foment dissent. Don’t pay any attention to it. From the Guardian:
“A rightwing guerrilla artist in Los Angeles has claimed responsibility for posters that depict Meryl Streep as an enabler of Harvey Weinstein, calling them revenge for the actor’s criticism of Donald Trump. Sabo, a former US marine who considers leftism a “disorder”, told the Guardian on Wednesday he created the posters that show Streep with a red stripe across her face and the text “She knew”, a reference to accusations that she had knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse of women.”
P.S. The right wing discrediting of Meryl will also hurt the movie “The Post,” which shows Washington Post editors as heroes in their release of the Pentagon Papers. And as we know, the Trumpkins want nothing more than to weaken journalism.
THANK YOU!
Such important information.
Interesting, thanks for all the info. My armchair diagnosis is the real “disorder” lies with this guy.
The Meryl posters are apparently “revenge art” by a trumpian.
Yes I had read that somewhere as well.
It’s that Sabo loser, who has put up a bunch of other dumb stuff in LA. He is the one who did those Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour signs. He’s a favorite among the Milos, Mike Cernovichs, Jack Poscibiecs, and Paul Joseph Watsons of the world. The right hates Meryl because she spoke out about Trump but they are also reveling in the Weinstein stuff since he was an outspoken liberal and has connections to Obama and Clinton.
Yes, page six has a link to it here. What an @ hole.
https://pagesix.com/2017/12/21/artist-behind-meryl-streep-she-knew-posters-revealed/
Oh my! That was hilarious!!
I don’t see any dislike in Angelina in that video, the journalist imagine Angelina didn’t like her lady get over yourself.
I kind of think that Meryl is being targeted because of her “I want to thank God, Harvey Weinstein” comment. It’s really not entirely fair because Harvey Weinstein probably completely kissed her ass–isn’t Meryl the most popular actress of our time? She’s basically royalty and one of the few actress who genuinely is regarded as truly, incredibly talented in her craft. She’s been named #1 on lists of greatest actresses ever for years. The idea that Harvey Weinstein ever talked shit to her, treated her poorly or even slightly disrespected her is incredibly slim. She’s one of the few actresses who has had the power to take her talent anywhere and make anyone a ton of money. She very well may not have known.
I laughed at the video of Angelina, but I also felt for her! I love her and I think a lot of aspects of Hollywood are so gross. Can you imagine being essentially hunted down by a reporter after making it so clear that you weren’t interested in speaking to them?! That woman earned those daggers Angie had in her eyes!
You’re wrong on both counts. 1) as numerous people stated above, the artist who created the works is a huge Trump supporter. So Meryl was actually targeted because she’s specifically spoken out against Trump. And 2) Angelina wasn’t hunted down. She was on a PRESS LINE. A PRESS PERSON on the PRESS LINE was snubbed and was just trying to do her job. In that scenario, Angelina doesn’t get to “make it clear that you’re not interested in speaking to her”. You suck it up and you sell your movie and don’t be a dick.
I have a feeling this isn’t their first go-round either. And of course Danielle running with the footage of AJ icing her, while amusing for us, is meant as a a jab to AJ. Hm, and Danielle wonders why AJ doesn’t like her. Also, “collegial” – hey no doubt the same people see each other all time at r.c.’s – still doesn’t mean that much. Danielle could get over herself.
Right on!
OMG, Eve, how lovely to see you, and on an Angie thread, no less. Hope all is well with you, and you have your shank at the ready, should you need it! Wishing you a very Happy Holiday, m’dear.
@ Antipodean:
Oh, you know I love The Jolie. Now more than ever because she managed to get rid of that shapeshifter.
Well, things have been really hard for us and I’m counting the minutes for this year to be over.
I think this has been a hard year for people all over. It will all improve eventually when we finally get rid of the Orange Peril. He is poisoning the world entire with his hideous person, and elitist agendas.
I have thought of you often in the last year or so, and wondered how you are doing. We have missed your unique input, and comments. I am thrilled to see you back on form.
I also agree that Angie is more interesting now she has lost that excess 200lb waste of space man/boy.
AJ looked and saw a barbie doll and probably figured she’d be asked who designed her dress.
Pretty women can’t be smart now? What kind of BS is that?
No, I don’t think that … but AJ might?
Maybe Brad slept with her or someone that looks like her? When Angie’s approaching her at the end, she doesn’t look angry imo she almost looks traumatized
I used to like Jolie. A lot. But lately she rubs me the wrong way. She looked like a high school mean girl getting a thrill out of putting this woman in her place. Maybe the stress of the divorce + the bad press from that movie is getting to her. I used to think she was cooler and had more class than this.
She’s always seemed kind of cold to me, such an unlikeable person in my opinion.
Literally nothing happened in that video, I think people are just projecting.
Yeah I agree, it was nothing really.
If anything, the reporter was giving AJ dirtier looks. That look the reporter says Angie gave her was just a passing glance. The other times she just smiled apologetically and kept walking.
Angelina answered the reporters question about the kids.How arrogant of the reporter to think that AJ cares enough about her to dislike her.There are dozens of reporters there I doubt she spoke to everyone of them. Did they whine about it too
LOVED Jolie here.
*Waves at Eve!*
Hi, dear!
:*
Poor Jolie
maybe she avoided her because she knew it’d become tv tabloid fodder no matter what she said? this entire video proves angie’s point.
AJ is known to be rude to reporters. She kicked a reporter out during the press junket of ” A Might Heart’ in 2007 I remember. She is known to only do interviews with reporters who kiss her arse.
She also was rude to a interviewer at Telluride when asked about the child abuse controversy. I think she is someone who thinks she can do no wrong.
I am glad her crap film was not nominated for an Oscar.
@Ariela love that….batten down the hatches now wont you?
You know what I have no opinion on her getting nominated but the whole AJ is rude to reporters thing who cares. In the scheme of what we know about some of the celebrities that were gushed over for years being a little bit catty at times is no biggie. Especially considering some of those same reporters (not necessarily the reporter above) may have in fact been creatures of Harvey Weinstein and spreading bs stories about her. Because it’s documented that did happen to anyone he thought of as an enemy.
On the other hand, Lainey had an article a few years back talking about what a gracious interview she was, so I guess it depends on the situation? Celebrities are human, after all. I’ve had some catty moments in my life I’m not proud of, they just weren’t caught on camera.
Poor reporter
That reporter is an entitled, unprofessional, catty person. That first “look”? Angelina was looking directly into the camera…not at the reporter. Unless she was also holding that damn camera, which is impossible. She also declines the question with a smile – not with contempt or anger. And then she finally does stop at the end and answers her inane question — looking tired, not angry. There’s a whole lot of projection going on.
To be honest in that first contact moment Angelina was looking slightly to the side of the camera, not at the camera.
Actually “that reporter” is a highly regarded professional entertainment reporter. As Lainey wrote Angelina had answered questions from every reporter but skipped Danielle twice. The other reporters noticed Jolie had ignored her and were giving her looks filled with pity. Danielle ran to the end of the line and asked a question about her children because she knew Jolie would answer.
On another note years ago I was at a film release and a reporter didn’t want to interview an “unknown” actor who had a role in the film. She was looking for the director of the film, she didn’t bother to get the actor on camera. It was too bad because Russell Crowe had earlier that day signed up to be in The Quick and The Dead with Sharon Stone and Gene Hackman. I have a photo somewhere of her ignoring him..he was very gracious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. That’s hysterical.
Yeah, cool story misogynists, but I’ll keep my hatred and disgust centered on the actual perpetrators instead of directed at the women who may have very well felt powerless within the system to stop them.
“[My kids] taught me to experience joy,” said Angie. “DON’T YOU SEE HOW JOYFUL I AM?! CAN YOU TELL BY MY SCORNFULLY CURLED UPPER LIP!?!?! I saw what she did. I’m going to call it the Fleeting Stinkeye in the future. I don’t know if I’ve ever done one, since I don’t carry a mirror around socially, but if I have, I hope it was as good as Angie’s. Having said that, Shut up, Angie.
I laughed when she talked about experiencing joy…because she seemed so joyless. It seemed like she was stressed and in a hurry.
I laughed when the dumb reporter after being so intent on chasing Angie down had the stupid audacity to ask Angelina a question already posted from some other interview that she had already done with someone else and an answer where she already explained herself. Not to mention it’s a subject matter that she’s talked about often. How about asking her about the film, or any number of other original questions? That blonde is as dumb a doorknob and catty. Even still Angelina was gracious and answered the question, and this is how the reporter responds bi proclaiming ‘Angelina hates her,’ and essentially I’m plowing other mean girls to hate Angelina because of it. We see you lady.
I thought women this year were done with this kind of catty Chelsie Handler type shite, especially this year.
@Casey: From what Lainey wrote, Jolie spoke to every other reporter there, but blew this lady off twice for some unknown reason. The woman was there to do her job, which was to get a soundbite. From what this reporter said, she resorting to asking about the kids so that Jolie would feel obliged to answer and give her the soundbite she was there for.
I’m not sure how that would be considered “dumb” or “having the audacity”. She got what she needed for the job she was there to do, even if it wasn’t what she had intended to ask in the first place.
Rose McGowan is one of the worst offenders of this Harvey Weinstein situation. She took a buy off to keep her mouth shut years ago. If she cared so much about women and what a horrible human being Harvey is, she shouldn’t have accepted a bribe. She should have ran to the police and to the press. But NOW she wants to fault Meryl Streep?? Rose just wants to be recognized as saying “look at me!! It happened to me too!!” She’s kicking herself that Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are getting the credit for outing Harvey first. And, they DIDNT take money in exchange for silence. I have no sympathy for her. Wish she would sit down and shut up now.
Hmm I didn’t consider that maybe Rose McGowan or someone knows something more about Meryl Streep…
I remember seeing that clip earlier. I laughed then at her. She was actually telling etalk that she had to go her daughter who was calling her at the end of the interview. But you guys know that Lainey is obsessed like most of the journalists. Just read what the one who was there the first day Angie reported.
They all get on the carpet and clamour over her and yet find a reason to slam her every chance they get. The most epic snub was Ryan Seacrest and E! redcarpet. I mean she flat out ignored Ryan. And it was big news for a couple of weeks, yet Ryan did not tell why she refused an interview with him that day,. He had been talking badly about her days prior on his radio show. Remember them calling her cold on the red carpet with him for the first several years because she was clearly uncomfortable with the media on the carpet because of the shite.
Idk what this lady did but Angie has a history of ignoring people who shite on her and do I blame her, NO! These people are ridicously stupid. There has been a stone wall developed over the years and they still are writing the same ole BS.
She has been executed twice at he hands of BP and JA and for once I believe she feels relieved and free. I know that sounds bad but listen to her in her last interviews and that podcast. It wasn’t all about the drinking and smoking; it was being smothered by all that baggage. I don’t even think she wanted to marry him. Let’s revert back to BTS, remember when Pitt asks her if she hates him and wanted her to hit him. It think there was a resentment of him for the way she had taken all the blame for everything about and in the relationship via the media. That would wreck any relationship. Maybe why he drank so much more. This has always been my medium from day one. I have had a problem with him never defending her in any way since 05 because of his image. Something her lawyers alluded to in the divorce emails.
Maybe Angie thought she looked like a cheesball.
