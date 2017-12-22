‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ trailer: love it or leave it?

Well, Christmas came early if you loved the 2008 movie musical Mamma Mia or if you, like me, adore Cher. After being leaked earlier this week, Universal officially released the trailer for Mamma Mia 2: Electric Boogaloo Here We Go Again on Thursday morning.

Channeling Stefon from Saturday Night Live, this trailer has everything: lush scenery, ABBA tunes, Pierce Brosnan apparently singing (dear God, no), Christine Baranski’s fabulous purple luggage, ugly overalls and…wait for it…CHER. Christine and Pierce join Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth from the original movie, but star Meryl Streep is only shown in scenes from that original movie. Could this mean that the Dynamos are now Donna-less? Say it isn’t so! Of course, fans of the movie (and of Meryl) freaked out.

 

 

 

If MM2 director Judy Craymer did kill Donna off, that really sucks. I guess she’ll be there in spirit anyway. The plot of Mamma Mia 2 tells her story in flashbacks, with Lily Taylor playing young Donna and some very well-cast up and coming actors play younger versions of Tanya, Rosie, Harry, Bill and Sam (Young Bill? Yes, please). Dominic Cooper brings the romance, playing a new character named Sky and Cher plays Donna’s mother. I will admit, I wasn’t too psyched about this until La Cher stepped on screen. Dammit. The icon is reported to be performing two musical numbers in the flick, so it’s more than just a cameo.

I’m really torn about this movie. I said before that it’s the sequel we weren’t really sure we ever needed, and this trailer didn’t totally sway my opinion on that. On one hand, this could be a complete travesty, causing possibly dead Donna to roll over in her fictional grave, but on the other hand…CHER. Damn you, Universal.

This is my last post before Christmas, so I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! And, for a present, here’s the holiday ditty I just cannot get out of my head. Enjoy the time with family and friends and I hope Santa is good to all of you!

Photos: YouTube, Instagram

 

29 Responses to “‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ trailer: love it or leave it?”

  1. LizB says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:13 am

    “…playing a new character named Sky”

    Um, he was in the first one! Am I missing a joke?

    Reply
  2. Tamaris says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Every movie that has lots of abba songs in it im going to LOVE !!!!!!
    Mama mia Cant wait :-)

    Reply
  3. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I might see it just because it was filmed in Croatia, so I might see some familiar places.
    And I think our media reported that Meryl was seen filming here, so she’s probably in the movie.

    Reply
  4. manda says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Nope, not a fan of the movie but could live on that Greek island and sing songs and have fun my with my friends for the rest of my life. That aspect looks great

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Susan Lucci dancing with Henry Winkler. Didn’t know I needed that, Corey, but I did. Merry Christmas! And Cher!

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Oh, and that’s Lily James, not Taylor playing the young Donna. That made me go “huh?” when I first read it (I just now came back to watch the trailer) since Lily Taylor is in her late forties.

    Reply
  7. Patricia says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I am an avowed hater of the romantic comedy genre. But I feel really drawn to this! The trailer made me smile and laugh.

    Reply
  8. Mata says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Nope, nope, nope. There was no reason to kill off Donna.

    Reply
  9. Alexandria says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Perked up only when I saw Cher. Whhaaaaat

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Merry Christmas to all of you at CB, and to all my fellow CBers who celebrate. 🎄🎅🏻

    Let’s hope Santa Mueller gives us everything on our lists. ❤️

    Reply
  11. MissAmanda says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    so Cher is 71 and is playing the mother of a (deceased?) Meryl Streep, who is 68…interesting.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Musicals make me cringe. Can’t help it. Breaking out in song is an excellent way to get rid of me lol.

    Reply
  13. xdanix says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I’m… a little bit torn, on this one.

    On the one hand, I LOVED the first one. Like, saw it multiple times in cinema, own multiple copies of it on dvd because I wore out the first one re-watching it loved it. I was SO EXCITED to hear they were making a second one, it pretty much made my week when I heard. And this trailer made me beam with the sheer joy that came through the screen, and seeing all the old cast back and so HAPPY to see each other in the DM pap pics was lovely. So yeah, I am looking forward to it.

    But… but but but… killing Donna? It won’t be the same at all without Meryl, for one thing, and for another, no matter how joyful and fun they make the rest of the film, no matter how far beyond her passing it’s set or how at peace with it the rest of the characters are supposed to be… if they truly do kill Donna I don’t see how the film will ever really be a happy film, the way it’s supposed to be. For me, at least, there’ll be that bittersweet sadness that will take away from the joy of it all.

    That said, Meryl definitely, definitely did do some filming for this. She was mentioned as being on set, photographed on set, and even appears VERY briefly in behind the scenes footage with Dominic Cooper and the 3 dads. I know she could have easily just been doing flashback scenes or whatever, but until we know otherwise I’m going to hold out hope that Donna IS still alive, and for whatever reason they’re just not featuring her in the promotion right now! :D

    Reply
  14. Lindy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Mamma Mia is one of my cheese ball guilty pleasure pick me up movies. I watch it if I’m sick or feeling blue. If they killed off Donna then I’m just not here for the sequel, Cher or no Cher.

    Reply
  15. Albert says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I’m confused – didn’t the first movie tell enough of Donna’s backstory through flashbacks? Do we really need a prequel?

    Reply
    • xdanix says:
      December 23, 2017 at 10:21 am

      I was thinking that too!

      I’m a little more on board with the idea now, having seen the young actors, as they do all look pretty charming and like good fits for the parts, but really- we know the whole story, we know how it ends for each of them. I don’t get why what looks like a very large part of the movie (to judge by how long the “prequel” cast filmed versus the original cast) is going to be given over to re-telling the stories we know- I’d rather spend the time catching up with the versions of the characters we know and love from the first film and finding out how they’ve spent the last decade or however long it’s been for them!

      I don’t know, maybe they felt like they didn’t have enough of a story to tell just with the “present day” cast? I don’t see how that’s possible though- I feel like you could easily mine most of a movie just out of Rosie and Tanya’s double act, and that’s before you introduce Sky, Sophie, Donna or any of the dads, all of whom I can’t wait to see (I know they probably haven’t brought Harry’s very attractive Greek boyfriend back from the first, but I would not object to catching up with him either! :D ).

      Ahh well. I’ll support it and see it, regardless… but I certainly do share your questions as to why it was necessary to give half the film over to re-telling the story we were already told rather than just living out a new Kalokairi adventure!

      Reply

