Jennifer Lawrence is spending time with her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky again

We learned, just before Thanksgiving, that Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky had split. Back then – just one month ago! – we still thought J-Law might fart her way to several big Best Actress nominations at the major awards shows. Now we know that the Golden Globes and SAGs completely ignored ‘mother!’ for (frankly) better films. Maybe the breakup was a sign that D-Aron and J-Law didn’t really give a sh-t about their Oscar campaigns. Maybe the bad reviews of the film were enough to end their love story. Who knows? Well, as it turns out, Jen and Darren are maybe back together. They were spotted out together in New York this week.
Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence and ex Darren Aronofsky, just two months after their breakup. E! News learned last month that the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 48-year-old Oscar-nominated director, who directed her in his recent movie mother!, broke up in October after a year of dating. A source said at the time, “It was amicable and they are still friends.” On Wednesday, Lawrence and Aronofsky were photographed walking into a residence in New York City, with her carrying her small dog Pippi. Neither star has commented.
“They are not officially back together but are spending time together again,” a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. “They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens.”
I have a lot of feelings about this and none of those feelings are good. I’m a big fan of the clean breakup, the I-never-want-to-see-you-again-and-I-mean-it breakup. Jennifer found a way to get out of a complicated romantic entanglement and she should have just turned her back and walked away. Clean. But that’s not how many people do it, so now they’re dealing with each other again. It’s not going to get any better, you know? He’s still the douche who kept the camera rolling when she was injured. He’s still much too old for her, not just in years but in maturity. This was always a mess. But whatever, they’re both adults.
Also: I have a theory about the under 30 celebrities and how few quality men there are in that bunch. It feels like J-Law might have gone back to D-Aron because she didn’t have many good-quality boyfriend options.
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky just might not be over after all. https://t.co/thravAwzJP
— E! News (@enews) December 21, 2017
Its not like Darren is this paragon of a quality dude. I guarentee you the same kind of “Im such a misunderstood artist” type also exists in younger dudes. In a hot body with a handsome face. She is wasting her youth on an egg with scarfs.
This! If you’re going to be with a D bag, at least make it a hot one.
Yeah I might agree there’s a shortage of under 30 guys in her sphere but she’s 27! The under 40 crowd has some candidates.
Sigh…just don’t do anything stupid like get pregnant by this guy.
An egg with scarves!!!! 😂 😂 😂 😂
I just snorted at this. omg
QueenB, you nailed it.
“Egg with scarfs” forever. Thank you, QueenB
Page Six gave a source yesterday that said they’re “just friends” who are hanging out, nothing more so I don’t think there’s anything to worry about CB.
Apparently the mother DVD just came out, so I’m guessing those photographs were a way of promoting it.
Oh my, she could date somebody not Famous…..
You think only a celebrity would work, how small minded.
And no there is no Royalty in HW, only overpaid People, so a rich Person could easily date a normal Person, happens all the time, they are all civillians.
He looks like Himmler and apparently has a similar personality. No. Just, no.
Omg he really does!!!
@Juls
This comment is really bad since he’s Jewish and his grandparents had to flee from Nazi Europe
Sorry, I didn’t know about his family history. But that doesn’t excuse him being an abusive asshole, one that happens to look like HH to me. Just an observation, there was no intent to offend.
Maybe the scarves are the source of his powers for getting beautiful women to settle for his pretentious ass.
Johnny Depp, too. You could be onto something.
Does anyone kind of miss when Jennifer was doing photoshoots and going through her phase of random interview quotes?
She seemed fun before. Now she seems like she takes herself too seriously. That terrible interview with Adam Sandler for example
Theory: he was a condescending a-hole when they dated and was a withholding prick when their movie flopped. He dumped her and is now begging to get her back and she’s just dragging him around by his dick but not sleeping with him until she meets someone new. The she’ll really crush his balls. No shame in that game.
I still wish that Jennifer Lawrence + Robert Pattinson rumor was true. He would be good for her. Because yeah the 30ish and under crowd of male actors is pretty slim or taken.
Nothing better than time by yourself. How about stay single and enjoy herself for a while, see how that feels? Better than staying with this basket case, that’s for sure.
He’s hot!
So is a burning sewer.
Hey JLaw, why is your guy Aronovsky on the Polanski petition?
That’s a bad look.
Ask HIM.
Seriously. So now in addition to all the other male behaviors we already hold females accountable for, we’re also going to hold women accountable for rape culture- supporting statements their exes made nearly a decade ago? Even if the woman in question wasn’t with this ex at the time, and was probably still in her teens when it happened? Men are getting to be quite a liability for women. Maybe it’s time to start looking into revoking some of THEIR rights for a change.
He’s hot?? he’s not!!!…to each his own I guess.
I dunno, if she dated this guy and dated Chris Martin too, she clearly digs something about guys not in their twenties. Leave her to it.
I like to see she and brad for a few at least it be a fun
But I do agree that there aren’t many dating options for JLAW. I mean, it’s difficult for us, “normal” people but for a celebrities like her. I’m sorry to be mean but I feel like young male actors are either players or not relationship material. She also doesn’t have that many opportunities to meet someone who can deal with her fame and understand what she’s been going through (I know, if I were a guy that I possibly couldn’t even if I really tried). Women have it harder tha men.
