There’s a petition to get Matt Damon’s cameo edited out of ‘Ocean’s Eight’

It was bad luck for everybody involved that the Ocean’s Eight trailer came out in the same week that everybody came to the late realization that Matt Damon is an absolute jackass. Matty D has given a series of absolutely terrible interviews in which he criticized the victims of sexual abuse and harassment, mansplained the levels of harassment and dictated how upset people should be for each level, and cast himself as one of the few enlightened souls who could properly adjudicate which sexual predators can keep their careers. This week of sh-tty press came months after Matt completely mishandled the questions specific to Harvey Weinstein, and it came a few years after he was a racist douche to Effie Brown.
So, basically, Matt Damon is canceled. Or he should be canceled, far and wide. The problem is that he has some kind of cameo in Ocean’s Eight. Plot details are closely guarded, but we know that Matt is one of the few “original Ocean’s cast members” to have a cameo in the all-girls movie. Now there’s a petition to get him edited out of the film! I don’t think people are asking for Christopher Plummer to be cast in Matt’s role or anything, they just want Matt edited out completely, which could be easy enough to do if he only has a cameo. You can see (and sign) the petition here. Thousands of people have signed the petition so far, and here’s why:
The all-female reboot of Oceans 8 was supposed to be an empowering film for women. The movie spotlight the talents of its tremendous female cast and showcase the savvy and prowess of its characters. But that was before allegations that Matt Damon — who has a well-publicized cameo in Oceans 8 — not only ignored but enabled his friend Harvey Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior by trying to squash a New York Times report in 2004 that detailed instances where Weinstein had used his position as a high-powered studio executive to harass and even assault women.
Damon also recently gave an interview where said he’d still work people who had been accused of sexual misconduct, on a “case-by-case” basis. This behavior is beyond enabling — it’s just gross. Matt Damon should not be in this movie.
Damon’s inclusion would trivialize the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Weinstein — a show massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out. It would also send a terrible message about the inevitability of — and lack of accountability for — sexual harassment in the workplace that four in ten American women experience.
I’m calling on Oceans 8 producers George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh to toss Damon’s Oceans 8 cameo where it belongs: on the cutting room floor. Will you join me?
You know who I miss now? The late, great Bernie Mac. Bernie would have been great for a cameo. They can’t get Casey Affleck because… yeah, well, he’s even worse than Matt. Scott Caan is kind of useless. Brad Pitt…? I could see why Brad wouldn’t do it. So the answer is quite simple: hire Don Cheadle for a cameo. His character was always so weird anyway, why not have him turn up in Ocean’s Eight?
Also: the Daily Beast had a good piece about why Matt is Hollywood’s Large Adult Son. Matt Damon is the Dreaded Laramie of Hollywood, basically.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Warner Bros.
Yeeees! F&uck him anyway…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% support this. Matt and his medieval ideas making a cameo in any women-centric film is pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Julia roberts , catherine zeta jones and ellen barkin should do the cameos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
excellent point, I’d love to see that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. More ladies. At the very least Julia because she helped with the schemes eventually
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t see any of those ladies pulling off a decent cameo. A cameo that doesn’t look like they’ve wandered into a film stage. Much like ed sheeran GOT or Jimmy Fallon Band of Brothers.
Damon had a major role in the 1st movie and most successful of the reboot. His cameo is probably tied in well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me a little bit happy. It won’t happen, but I hope he knows people are pissed at him, and that he needs to start reassessing how he thinks about things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
I won’t sign the petition (it’s only a cameo and I’d bet for just a few seconds) but I’m glad someone is showing him that backlash is not only online, it’s going to hit his wallet too, sooner or later.
And given that some Star Wars fancretins started a petition to remove some women from The Last Jedi (too many women!! The horror! No respect for traditions!! It was a men’s fest until this cr@p movie!), this one about Matt Damon seems, at least, to have a point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it will be good for him, so he understands that the Sun doesn’t shine out of his a**e, but at this point there are not a large number of signatures. I know it seems like a lot, but there are a lot of trolls out there who would gladly jump on any bandwagon. It serves the anti-liberal brigade too because they hate him and the story is getting some backlash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does the cameo involve the ladies pushing him in front of a speeding train if so i’ll be first in line when it opens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha I’d pay top dollar to see that!
This is wonderful news. Finally that douche is being brought down a peg or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao! Perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can just see Matt crying out in frustration. ‘But I didn’t rape anyone!!!’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And women around the world responded: dear Matt, like you said, we are viewing men case by case and you showed yourself to be a d bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it’s true. He has done nothing illegal, nor has he condoned anything illegal. He has only been guilty of political incorrectness and not reading and understanding the way people feel. If we start removing cameos on the basis of people not saying the things we want them to say, it becomes a very slippery slope.
Of course the only reason that the studio would do it is if they believe that financially it’s the right thing to do – (significantly) more people will see the film without him in it than with him. So are you saying that you won’t see it as is in any paid format, but will commit to seeing it if they amend it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate: I won’t sign the petition, but he’s not being cancelled for “political incorrectness”. This term is being misused frequently to couch tragic opinions as unpopular reality. Damon’s comments were horrible and the worst of them were not included in the petition. He was way too sure of himself and his popularity that he thought he could pull off being the perpetrators apologists. He’s cancelled for good in my book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good idea and hopefully he will not be in the movie where it’s an all female cast.
A man who doesn’t understand the trauma the victims goes through when raped, sexually harassed, bullied and silenced – doesn’t belong in a movie where they celebrate women.
I have always said that the reason men had been “ruling” over us is because we women let them.
With Trump being elected President – we women finally said enough is enough. We won’t be silenced anymore and we are demanding the same respect we give men.
We won’t need diligence but will follow the Gandhi way – protest and don’t spend any money on these predators…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t cancelled him because I’m not giving up on my Bourne movies, I’m still going to watch them, and love them just as much.
If he’s not removed from Ocean’s Eight, I’ll still watch it.
I will not support any future movies he headlines, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is cancelled for me. Meaning I won’t see any future movies with him.
But… heck I won’t throw away my Bourne dvds!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Bourne series comes in book form, too. Way better than the movies. The author is Robert Ludlum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doesn’t make any sense compartmentalizing this. You are either in or out supporting women not in the muddy water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to see Ocean’s 8, and I’m not going to let what amount to one minute of Matt Damon’s face ruin it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unlike Depp’s face ruining Fantastic Beasts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. When I was watching FB and JD was suddenly there, it was quite unpleasant and completely took me out of the film. I’ll not watch the next one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve come a long way since Mike Tyson’s cameo in The Hangover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just such a tool. “The preponderance of men don’t do this thing” – OH REALLY? So you’ve never hit on a coworker in the middle of work? Or told her she was pretty? You’ve never gone up to a woman at the bar and drunkenly slurred things to her? You’ve never repeatedly called a girl, even after she’s said “yeah naw” to you? You’ve never “asked for consent” in a way that didn’t allow her to *fully* consent? You’ve never put your hand a bit lower down on a woman’s back during photo calls? STFU, Damon. You really are a tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donna Cheadle FTW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agree. since they can’t get the late, great Bernie Mac (I MISS YOU BERNIE!), then Don Cheadle would be the next choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not fair. People just don’t understand me. I mean, I married a person of (almost) color right off the bar, a real world woman, I am so down to earth, I even made a cook cameo in The Entourage. Why are people not understanding me? I am all about the arts without considering personal aspects of life. Haters just want to hate, I just don’t get why people hate me so much when I am not even a racist. Signed off, tone-deaf Matt Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
cool cameo not cook!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he has daughters ! Lots of them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, to be completely honest, I know his cameo won’t keep me from buying a ticket for the movie. I do get why people would want him to be edited out, though, and I support it. Also, just a random fun fact I got from someone who worked on the set: Apparently Awkwafina’s character will be some sort of equivalent to Matt’s Linus (similar type of con artist).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with all the cancelling this one and that one is all this shunning of bystanders to real crimes may wind up cancelling women’s voices instead. I want the culture of complicity that protects people like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby to end, but attacking Matt or Meryl as though they are guilty of actual crimes is not the way to accomplish that. Matt may be an entitled ass, and wrong, but really all he’s done is say things I disagree with. Same with Meryl. I don’t believe either of them when they claim they didn’t know, but I fear that pillorying people like them is going to lead to backlash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“but I fear that pillorying people like them is going to lead to backlash.”
Your last thought is spot on. It’s probably already happening.
And a petition to get him edited out is silly, absolutely silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God there are some logical people around here. This whole boycotting someone for saying something is getting f*ing ridiculous. Do you think that’s the proper way to affect change? Is not seeing Matt Damon’s face in a LARGELY FEMALE CAST movie worth bringing down the entire project?? This is the same thing that happened with Feminism and why people don’t want to publicly align themselves with the movement, lest they move from “men and women are equal” to “MEN SUCK; KILL THEM ALL”. Jesus Christ.
Also love that there is a petition to get Matt Damon out of a cameo, but not against all the douchebags that actually did the assaulting. Priorities, people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayem, spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. All this cancelling is silly and shortsighted. Bigger fish to fry than Matt Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll see the movie either way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good. asshat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that all sexual harassment is equal. Getting an appraising look, hearing a comment, and being touched are not the same levels of offense, to me.
I’m not offended when a male co-worker, knowing I’m nervous about giving a big presentation, tells me that I “look good’ just before I take the podium. A pat on the shoulder when I say I’m leaving work because the vet just phoned & my dog has to be put down? Nothing offensive there to me.
Some comments are offensive & sensible women should be able to differentiate without screaming “sexual harassment” every time they hear a male voice. If a lesbian female speaks a compliment to a woman or touches her arm, is that harassment? By earlier comments in this thread, maybe so. A lesbian boss I once had complimented my child on her appearance. Egads!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“tells me that I “look good’ just before I take the podium. ”
I would scorch him, to be honest.
All sexual harassment is not equal only in front of the law. Personally, I’m disgusted by all of it. They need to keep their inane comments to themselves. Also, I don’t give a d@am if I look good before lecturing others or presenting anything. As long as I am clean and showered (exactly like the men do!) I am fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what you are saying about the compliment. I had almost the same situation, a big speech. I was petrified and my (male) co-worker gave me a pep talk right before and at the end of it told me I look amazing, which made me smile, boosted my confidence and helped me relax. I did great by the way! And maybe every woman doesn’t “need” a compliment to do well. I suppose I don’t “need” one either, but it made me feel good in the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I know it’s the wrong thing to say these days because we have to run full tilt with every accusation, but I hate how Harvey Weinstein is going into the same bucket as Al Franken in the annals of history. Serial rapist and predator with 80 accusers is NOT the same thing as grabbing a woman’s waist, not even close. I read a comment by someone who was sexually assaulted, meaning raped a gunpoint, lamenting that her trauma and years of therapy are minimized by women calling a butt grab sexual assault. And now we’re going to throw Matt Damon in the bucket for speaking? This is the movement going too far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does your looks have to do with you being nervous about giving a speech? They could have easily said don’t worry you’re going to do a great job, because they know you know what you’re doing and you got your speech lockdown.
Your looks don’t make you capable of giving a speech or being nervous about it.
Personally I’d rather have someone compliment my skill because they I know what I’m talking about then compliment my looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does your looks have to do with you being nervous about giving a speech? They could have easily said don’t worry you’re going to do a great job, because they know you know what you’re doing and you got your speech lockdown.
Your looks don’t make you capable of giving a speech or being nervous about it.
Personally I’d rather have someone compliment my skills because they know that I know what I’m doing then compliment my looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Taxi and @Morgan, I totally agree, and I think it’s also why Taylor Swift got a little bit of backlash for being the “voice against sexual assault”. This wealthy white woman can (counter)sue over someone squeezing her butt and yet none of Bill Cosby/Harvey Weinstein/Etc’s rape victims are even getting their cases tried, much less winning them. Yes, it’s still a sexual assault, but it’s like comparing a papercut to a stab would. You’re both bleeding, but one is far worse than the other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is off topic as far as Matt Damon goes, but I just can’t get excited for this movie. I get that they are all new characters and perhaps the storyline differs to some degree, but it still feels like being thrown the leftovers. All these movies that are like reboots or remakes or offshoots of male-centric originals are not exciting or empowering or gamechanging to me. How about some brand new ideas? Characters and story lines that are created wholly as women-centric? I don’t want to see a female James Bond – apart from not wanting to line the pockets of the original misogynistic creators who contributed to the sad state of affairs in Hollywood right now – I want to see somebody new. I loved Melissa McCarthy’s Spy more than any Bond. I haven’t seen Atomic Blonde but why couldn’t something like that be franchised instead of pushing for Charlize Theron to be the “first female Bond”?
Ok, back to Matt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most movies will be reboots at this point. And most actors will sign onto collaborating reboots. They pay well. They’re guaranteed to not be awful mostly. And they’re easy. With back end deals and possible sequels.
This movie looks entertaining enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the cameo also includes Cherry Jones (who played his mom), it must stay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Cherry Jones!! Wish she was one of the main characters to be honest. Then you’d really have a movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Cherry Jones!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp… much as I dislike him and feel his comments were straight up douchebaggery, I’m not gonna vilify him and act like he’s guilty of criminal behavior like the other guys that have been accused of actually abusing folks…
Damon is a hypocrite douchbag, but let’s not vilify him like he’s done what the others have just cause he’s an idiot apologist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn
I view Damon’s actions like this. Weinstein is assaulting a woman. Damon walks by the hotel door. Hears the attack. And not only does he not help the woman. He actively tries to keep anyone from discussing this attack or helping the women. Even after they speak up.
He’s pretty awful. He knew. He knows. He did and does (blind item via Jessica chastain)all he can to silence victims and protect the assaulters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Signed and shared to Facebook. Fuck that guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I signed the petition because this f*cker sucks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally trivial issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But we’re still cool with having Cate Blanchett star in it? The same one who defends Polanski and Allen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A very valid question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point. It seems the people pushing this petition are being rather selective in their indignation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was the Winslet of her Allen film. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just removed two MD movies from my Netflix queue. Done with this dbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still annoyed by his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse