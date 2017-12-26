Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate & the other royals walked to church on Christmas

So I won’t be accused of favoritism, let me just say at the onset that I didn’t like what Meghan Markle OR the Duchess of Cambridge wore to the big Christmas Day pap-walk. I thought they both chose terrible coats. I’m used to not-liking Kate’s coats, but I had such high hopes for Meghan. Oh, well. These are photos from the big royal walk to St, Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham. Apparently, thousands of well-wishers lined the path, hoping to get a glimpse of Meghan specifically. The royals knew that this was their big money shot: Meghan interacting with royal family members other than Harry. They saved the shots of Meg interacting with Camilla and Queen Elizabeth, but Prince Philip was in the same frame as Meghan in many photos, because he was walking just ahead of her.
The big money shot was Kate and Meghan together, and they did walk together, with Harry and William walking on the other side of their ladies. You know the positioning was worked out ahead of time. Neither woman shot daggers at the other, and both seemed smiley and happy. Meghan and Harry are reportedly staying at Anmer Hall with the Cambridges, so Meg and Kate have probably gotten to know each other a bit better over the holiday.
For the big church stroll, Meghan wore an expensive ensemble. The tan coat is from Canadian fashion house Sentaler, at a cost of $1295. She wore Stuart Weitzman boots ($795) in brown goatskin leather, and a Chloe purse costing $1550. She also wore Maison Birks diamond earrings costing $7K. Of the entire ensemble, I would imagine she’ll get the most use out of the earrings. The hat, on the other hand… like, I don’t hate the hat. I loathe the coat, but I’m okay with the hat. But the hat was widely discussed in the British media as being, like, too chocolatey? I think that shade of brown suits Meghan more than the tan shade of the coat.
Meanwhile, Kate wore a $3500 MiuMiu tartan coat with a fuzzy collar and shiny gold buttons. The material looks crazy-stiff, like she’s wearing a scotchgarded Christmas-tree skirt. She chose this because of the buttons, I know that for a fact. She paired the coat with a Mulberry clutch, Tod’s pumps and some Kiki McDonough citrine earrings she’s worn several times before.
All in all, I think this whole thing was probably pretty successful. I look forward to many joint appearances to come with Meg and Kate’s Annual Ugly Coat Competition.
Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
These hats of Kate & Meghan look ridiculous, all this money and no taste. Meghan’s hat looks like a dog made p#o on her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 those hats are hideous. I’m not sure, but wearing strange hats must a regular thing for the British or the BRF. What a huge waste of money these ugly hats are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t see the poop. I tried. I like that hat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I don’t like the color brown, but the shape is very sophisticated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it too. And I like her coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. It’s just a beret with some fuss on it (because it has to play with the fussy Windsors).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@heidim Me too! I like the coat! I would totally wear that. The boots too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the hat, although I recognize most hats they wear are silly in general. I’d have liked the look more if she wore a low side bun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see poop here. To me, it looks like they tried to coordinate a palette that worked with his hair. No kidding! If you look at the picture in which they are speaking to the elderly woman in the wheelchair, the purse and the hat all seem to sort of bounce off his hair color in an amusing/funny way.
I don’t think her coat is interesting at all and the hat is meh. I do like the purse though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! Besides, MM should know you never, ever, wear a tan / brown combination for formal occasions, especially when your know that your pics will be massively published worldwide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never have known that! No snark here at all, but do you think that’s a cultural difference? I’m American and would venture to say Americans, especially younger generations, don’t know a lot of rules like that. We have the white shoes only between Easter and Labor Day thing and wear black to funerals, but that’s about it….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^this..
Kate and Meghan’s hats are not flattering. It also looks like everyone else (aside from the Queen) dress fairly normal for stuffy royals – they both stick out and not in a good way. I’m not sure why there is a need for Meghan to carry a handbag everywhere she goes either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen and Camilla were both carrying black handbags.
Countess of Wessex had a sort of outre outfit on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t mind the hats. Kate looks properly wintry/Christmasy-though I wish for ONE pregnancy, she’d get actual maternity clothes so it fit her properly! Those buttons strain! Meg, on the other hand…I like the coat and hat, just not in those colors, and especially not for this occasion. She also looked quite nervous at times (who wouldn’t in that crowd!), esp. before the curtsey. Poor thing also looks like she’s lost weight, that or her contour/blusher was on too thick.
But, most importantly, they all looked very happy together, and that’s most important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hats were horrid. I liked everything else about Meghan’s outfit except for the hat.
One thing that struck me in seeing them all together was just how tiny Meghan is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Meghan’s look except the hat is fug and I’m not into the color scheme for Christmas morning. Kate’s outfit would have been more appropriate on Charlotte.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM’s coat is too big on her.
Even without the hat it’s not a win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s small-boned like Rania and Letizia. The photo from the day of the announcement, with her lifting her hand, showed how tiny her wrists are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
P@@? How silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought was that her hat looks like she’s wearing a button mushroom on her head. She’s a beautiful woman, but that hat is absolutely not flattering on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Chloe purse is amazing. Kate’s coat looks like a blanket, but hey, I’m about as far from royal as it gets, so whatever works, right? Also, I love that Queen Elizabeth went bright.
Happy Boxing Day, everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QE2 wasn’t going to me out done by MM. It was a super bright shade of orange her outfit but I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The queen dresses usually in bright colors so she is easily seen from afar by everyone. I think she is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I love the purse.
And I’m going to have to disagree with Kaiser and say I like the coat too. I don’t love it – or would have been more chic if it had been a bit more streamlined and less blankets – but it looks nice and cosy. I’d wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The purse is nice but not the coat, it is too large, and I don’t like the hat. The boots are ok, but they would have looked better with a different coat. Where is Burberry? Has neither of them heard of Burberry? I have heard of Burberry. Burberry. (whispered across the pond)
Breakdown: Meghan A Study in Brown
MM boots needed a more streamlined coat in another color with a stiffer material. Or keep the camel but with darker boots. Camel coats are classics and the one my grandmother bought me when I was 16 I still wear, and it is still stylish after nearly 20 years. It is an investment piece but not this one. I don’t care for more than one slouchy item on a body.
The belted trench look is better with a lighter fall or spring fabric where the bunched material becomes part of the detail.
To wear so much brown some apparent differences in texture, materials, and lines look better because of the muted color.
Conclusion: Her California lack of winter style is showing. I doubt she was worried about photo friendly winter clothing in Canada. Californians often resist winter clothing. Not terrible but we have work to do.
Breakdown: Kate The Lifesize Christmas Doll
What is there to say. She manages to make Miu Miu look basic and tired. Another coat as a dress with tights like a giant four-year-old in heels. I like tartan. Some of my best friends are Scottish, but the Russianesque hat reminds me of my relatives in the 80s.
Good stuff: Her Majesty looked great as did Camilla. The older ladies saved the fashion parade. Well done Cams.
In the video, you could see Kate say something to Meghan that seemed like reassurance which was nice. Kate looked happier than usual and more genuine as if she was actually enjoying herself. William told Harry to button his damn coat. Lol MM sometimes looked terrified which I understand, and Kate again seemed to say something reassuring. I choose to think they had a lovely time and Kate ALWAYS looks happier when she isn’t alone with Prince Dour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate looks so happy because Willnot is actually holding her hand for a change. I don’t think I’ve ever seen them hold hands. Usually he looks like he’s ignoring her. Kate’s coat looks ridiculous and, for the 3000 pounds, even more so. When else could she wear that tree skirt except at Christmas time? I’m giving MM a break here because she’s totally new at this whole parade thing with the not-quite-in-laws and she needs to find her groove. I love the handbag the most but even Harry looks mismatched (and like he’s freezing too), so he’s no help. MM will grow into her role IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM: I’m mostly inclined toward agreeing with all you wrote. I love the purse but only like everything else. I’m still deciding on the hat. It seems to swallow her head. Like it’s too big g and floats around on her head or something. MM almost looks a bit too muted brown and beige—even her makeup, which I don’t usually look at on people.
I also enlarged the pic. She is wearing a nice deep burgundy velvety looking skirt or dress. A coat of that deep of a color would have looked better on her instead of being all swaddled in beige.
Kate: Agree. No further comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM’s boots are annoying the hell out of me for several reasons, the main one being the effect of her skinny calves wrapped in chocolate under a coat that hits right at her skinny calves.
Also WTF is Harry wearing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with your comments, magnoliarose. Meghan has a short waist and long but thin legs. Basically, her proportions are the exact opposites of Katie’s. Her coats should fit to lengthen her waist and be shortened to match her average height. She should buy boots specifically made for narrow calves. There are good brands out there like one of Katie’s favorite, Aquatalia, that would fit better. Hat-wise, if you’re going for elegant or sophisticated, wear one that compliments the shape of your face and hairstyle. If you just want attention or are going for the outrageous, it doesn’t matter. Meghan’s hat missed the sophisticated mark due to it’s volume and shape. As for Katie’s choices, well, it’s Katie–take it or leave it. I loved TQ’s bright outfit and thought Meghan may have chose the monochrome look to not stand out, but of course that was pointless. But, it was good to see some rapport developing between the soon-to-be sisters-in-law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes time, and I agree she will grow into it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest, it’s Harry who looked the most nervous and the worst dressed. His overcoat pockets were completely pulled apart by the time he walked from the church home, like he had been stuffing his hands in them and pulling them out repeatedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen is the The QUEEN for a reason, she always shines. The monarchy should die with here JMO. The whole church pap walk is ridic.
Katie Buttons doing 1983 Diana cosplay with that coat, and Meghan??? She would have been better off just being herself and not wearing a goofy hat. And the expense?? How many kids went without a Christmas dinner while these folks play dress up for church?
Oy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good to see she’s jumping right into the hat game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate actually looked happier than she usually does…I have a feeling these two will be pretty tight. I was skeptical at first, but it looked like Meghan was deferring to her and William a bit for direction, and Kate may find herself liking the role of mentor on all the tedious protocol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Helping someone else makes you happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate always seems more relaxed during pregnancy and with her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it looked like she **was** deferring to K and W while **ignoring** Harry – who then signaled with his arm the moment she had to curtsy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her ignoring Harry also during that video. For a second, I wondered if they had had a tiff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same before I scrolled. I have hopes for a good relationship and friendship. I get the feeling Meghan is friendly and easygoing, and that would be great for Kate. Maybe they could do events together. She looks happy and relaxed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Meghan will help Kate find some sort of awareness. No one else in Kate’s life seems able to help her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 75k dress kind of awareness?
My hopes were dashed with that event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Maybe MM and Kate can be sort of friends. Kate could use a friend since she doesn’t seem to have any other females in life except her mother and sister. I really see Meghan though, becoming friends with Zara or even the York girls as well. I think she needs to stay at arms length of the Carole sphere of influence. Carole could turn this into a matter of “keeping you enemy close” while trying to undermine MM in Kate’s favour. She does have a connection with the Daily Mail after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked very, very nervous. Especially before her curtsy, which made me queasy. I know it is probably unpopular here, but to see an American descendent of slaves bow down to anyone disturbs me. Kate may be happy because the criticism is off of her.
As far as the fashion, Kate looked very Christmas-y. Meghan’s coat swallowed her and her boots looked too big. I think she would look better in a more streamlined coat, like Kate’s. But those saying she is 5ft7in? When seeing her next to Kate, if she is 5ft7in, then Kate is 6ft2inches! I think Meghan is tiny -maybe 5ft 4in tops, and very petite, too.
I liked her hat, and felt bad for her, cause she looked very unsure of herself in some of the pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s in the video of them coming out of the church and walking down to where the Queen gets in the car is where you can really see that she seems very unsure of herself. I felt for her. She was very nervous. Sometimes like a deer caught in headlights look. But she got through it, no flubs. Well, the tongue out was unfortunate, but few, except the Daily Fail, etc., seem to be making a big deal about an unflattering shot caught at the wrong time.
Yeah, there is no way she is five seven. Another celeb fibbing on their height.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Veronica that she especially would have to curtsy is so gross. But I hope it works out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that was the video. She was visibly nervous.
And only a moron would think she was sticking her tongue out, like the Daily Fail said. Come on, people! She probably had dry lips. What a thing to make up.
Welcome to your future life, Meghan. Is anyone here surprised by the passive aggressive take down of her already?
@Luca, I hope it is worth it to her. I hope it is true love she feels for Harry and that it lasts; otherwise, it will be a tough life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the whole curtsying thing is ridiculous.
I don’t feel sorry for MM, though, she wanted this life and she’s getting it. I think she’ll be fine, she’s an older bride and she’s an actress, so she is used to composing herself and performing. I know I couldn’t do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Meghan’s coat, but hate the shape of the hat.
The outfit I hate the most is The Queen’s, because I just can’t with orange on someone with cool coloring. Especially with black accessories. Feels more Halloweeny to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same – I like Meghan’s coat a lot, her boots and bag. But the shape of the especially the front, I don’t like
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Meghan’s coat, but not the hat, boots, or saddle bag/canteen. But I usually enjoy her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the hat — looks like an acorn cap. The coat would look more streamlined without the tie belt, but whatevs. Probably a diplomatic choice to go with a neutral color palette so it doesn’t look like she’s “competing”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I just have less patience with Americans wearing those silly hats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the hats most of the time. Isabella Blow wore crazy hats, but I liked it precisely because they were whimsical and over the top. They fit her personality.
I think this Philip Treacy would have looked better:
https://www.philiptreacy.co.uk/en/collection/aw17/OC-362c
I like this one but with a different outfit:
https://www.philiptreacy.co.uk/en/collection/aw17/OC-368
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least not that particular shade of orange. It’s just so so orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually like HM’s style especially at Christmas but IMO, this year was a miss, Camilla usually looks good too but this year I found her look garish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two of them were very bright this year. Like, we can see them in the middle of a blizzard kind of bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely loved Camilla’s coat. Beautiful colour, well fitted, and I loved the matching hat. I thought she looked the best of anyone.
Meghan’s coat was too baggy and Kate’s coat, well not a fan of plads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like either outfit but both of them look beautiful and happy.
Is this the first time W&K are seen holding hands in an official outing?!
Lady Louise Windsor is so tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have at the Christmas walk before. Definitely not their norm though. I don’t like Kate’s coat. She’s always so on the nose with her choices. Oh! Christmas? Tartan plaid? Yes.
And someone pointed out Meghan’s hat looked like the poop emoji and now I can’t unsee.
But other than that seems like everyone looked and did fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG the poop emoji LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate and William have held hands on the Christmas walk before, nothing new for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be nice if Harry’s and Meghan’s example helped relax William into showing more public affection for his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Been waiting for this on CB. The Daily Flop’s comment section is in pieces as usual.
So much to unpack, where to begin but the biggest thing that stood out to me was the pressure on Meghan for the courtesy, at least that was the focus on many sites that were covering the story. Flex those knees Meghan LOL and she did.
I think Meghan looked wonderful and I love that she chose the brown beret that shows off her skin tone. I also think Kate looked nice and she stepped up her game. They have to look relatively conservative since they are heading to church.
Salute to the young mum on Twitter who got the money shot!
I’d love to know Meghan’s hair regimen in terms of relaxing or blow drying. Her hair looks awesome.
Merry Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Japanese ionic straightening ? Plus great conditioner and Lainey says almost all celebs have extensions. Her hair is thick looking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those all sound possible. Her natural hair from when she was a child looked very long and thick as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh and Merry Christmas! If that’s all her real hair, no matter what the straightening technique she must be meticulous or lucky that’s a lot of hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m somewhat underwhelmed by Meghan’s style (so far). It’s appropriate and she looks fine, but I’m not as into it as I thought I’d be. However, her skin, hair, and makeup are always on point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I had such high hopes for her, but first the ridiculously overpriced sheer engagement dress, then the boring walkabout outfit and now this insipid one. She needs a better stylist. Her hair and makeup are on point though.
I’ve never been a Kate fan, but she looks far more festive and Chrimassy. She just glowed in those pictures and frankly looked more beautiful than Meghan a hollywood actress. Those are words i never thought i’d say.
Meghan is gorgeous but she needs to step up her game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t want to stand out too much maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Meghan’s hair is gorgeous. While people have gone on about how “white” Meghan’s and Harry’s children will be, I think they will probably inherit Meghan’s very curly childhood hair. I hope she leaves it beautiful/natural when they are young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has naturally curly hair from childhood teen photos speaking as a curly haired African American living in London if she finds some one who can blowdry straighten or whatever cling for dear life. Its not easy to find from my perspective and the dampness is hell. I use to use a flat iron 2x a day but gave up back to my curly self.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember there were some good salons in Bow that could blow dry African/Afro hair quite well. Maybe have a look in Bow or Stratford.
I think she relaxes her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she wears hair extensions all the time except for work. Her natural hair is very similar to my cousins’ hair, and both of them have thick “biracial” textured hair that straightens like hers. Their hair is a lighter color, so it stands out more, but hers is dark, so it photographs flatter.
Her face looks pretty and very youthful. She looks a lot younger here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, magnoliarose, there is no such thing as biracial textured hair. One does not have to be biracial to have Megan’s hair because hair texture isn’t strictly by racial lines. Just wanted to throw that out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amunet, come on the beauty industry wants to make more money that’s why they are forcing a new narrative about hair texture as opposed to race. A few years ago, all anyone heard was black hair this, Afro hair that, now all of a sudden they see the coins in the black hair industry and race has become erased.
Hair types do come from ethnic/racial backgrounds and it is madness not to consider this.
Younger pictures of Meghan show curly Afro hair that is normal but it seems that her curl pattern now is completely gone because she’s straightened it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at Lady Louise! So tall, and looks like she’s on her way to being stunningly beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But every time I see a photo of her it looks as if her clothes are either too small (always) or an afterthought. Here, I’m pointing a finger at her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I recall when LL was younger and her mother repeatedly sent her out in public in the same ill-fitting coat while she, herself, was trying to up her wardrobe game with newer, more expensive coats and dresses. I actually felt bad for the kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olenna. I remember those days too. I used to think to myself “is Sophie one of those women who can’t tolerate their girls looking halfway decent or better than them” or “perhaps she just doesn’t “like” LL—hasn’t attached to her (due to the difficult birth and all)” etc., etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to say I love the boots, they’re probably cool in the box. They look odd on and her legs look like stems. For $795, they should look perfect! I like her coat though, Kate’s not so much, but she looks pretty. In Chandler Bing’s voice, Harry, could you wear any more blue!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you, the boots are bothersome. They look unintentionally slouchy, the same way super cheap boots don’t stay up and get an 80s scrunch vibe. For nearly $800, they should come with someone who perfectly fits them to your legs. Im now afraid MMs style will suck, the whole look is a miss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I had high hopes for Meghan but all three times I’ve seen her footwear game it was bad. Oversized stilettos for the engagement and non-fitting or badly looking boots on two occasions – the first one after the engagement announcement and now this. And her clothes were a nearly miss too, on all those occasions.
Of course I cannot comment on what we haven’t seen that’s royal work ethic. But with all the hype of her fashion lifestyle blog, well connected female friends in fashion and access to good advice and fashion, this is all we got. So far it’s a miss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely! She is no fashion or style icon for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
800 dollars for suede boots aren’t outrageous at that level of fashion, but her stylist has not figured out how to dress her tiny bone structure. I don’t give up this early. Diana was a disaster until she figured it out. It is one thing to be stylish in California or casually but the world stage is different. You have to find designers that fit your body type even after you have them tailored and you have to be firm and clinical about it.
I want to know where they are finding these stylists. Only nepotism can account for it, and Meghan will have to gain her strength and decline some of these looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnoliarose
I agree Diana was a disaster, but she was so young!
Meghan is in her late 30s, and she has been professionally working on and with her looks for more than 15 years. She had access to professional stylists, designers, facialists, makeup artists, photographers, during this whole time. I am not impressed by the results, I have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana also had to deal with the 80s — one of the worst decades in fashion. Even the extremely beautiful actresses from that period looked kind of terrible during that decade. Maybe Jackie O and Mallory from Family Ties are the only ones that I think looked fine from that period (Mallory seemed to have the common sense not to get a perm — why didn’t anyone else?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. The is an unimaginably big day of firsts, for both MM and the Royal Family. Why wouldn’t she want to be perfectly polished from head to toe? Everything is just so sloppy and ill-fitting. And Chloe handbags is a very “BoHo” line. That’s the cute bag for when you’re meeting your girlfriends for lunch in great jeans and a crisp white shirt, etc. Not for Christmas day church service with the Queen of the British Empire, you know? Thought it was a weird choice.
The coat was plain sloppy. She should have gone to McQueen or Burberry for an immaculately tailored show stopper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan has the tiniest, skinniest legs and those boots are drowning her. Same thing with the coat. She’s a tiny person and that ill-fitting wrap coat swallows her whole. It’s like she or her stylist has no clue how to dress her frame. They keep picking these overwhelming fabrics and she looks like amateur hour. I’d be willing to bet her stylist is working with her from the internet and not in person. I love Megan and want her to look fabulous, but she needs to stop listening to whomever is dressing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering if it was just me. I don’t like those boots and they look terrible on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy, I thought it was just me. Those are the weirdest fitting boots and make her legs look like toothpicks. In the one shot with Harry where he is reaching out to the lady in the wheelchair you can see where her left heel is a few inches from the back of the boot. Either they are too big or by the time she walked a little, her toes had slid down and bunched up in the toe box. Just looks uncomfortable.
Love the bag, love the coat, love everything. Except the boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy, I thought it was just me. Those are the weirdest fitting boots and make her legs look like toothpicks. In the one shot with Harry where he is reaching out to the lady in the wheelchair you can see where her left heel is a few inches from the back of the boot. Either they are too big or by the time she walked a little, her toes had slid down and bunched up in the toe box. Just looks uncomfortable.
Love the bag, love the coat, love everything. Except the boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do look perfect – they’re 70s slouchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most long/ high boots will probably look like that on her legs. Go back and look at their engagement photo. I remember noting that she has very skinny legs (but not in a mean way). She wore shoes that have ankle straps, if I’m not mistaken, and that’s when the skinniness of her legs caught my attention. Could have not been straps but I do remember thinking that her legs and ankles are too small for the type of shoe she was wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy, she’s got twiggy calves!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol….poor thing is trying, bless her heart. She’s under the microscope, and to some extent I think she is loving it, but when she starts getting critiques, probably not so much. I remember hearing about Twiggy obviously, but didn’t really see her until she judged on ANTM. She is now over 60, but still attractive. Everyone is talking about MM when poor Harry looks like a blue smurf! @midigo: People forget Diana was 36 when she passed away, the same age Meghan is NOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
magnoliarose: Diana was tall and thin, a designer’s dream. People are saying on this thread anyway, that Meghan is 5’7. I’d say closer to five four. She wears very high heels all the time. I would think it is harder to dress someone that little. I’m sure designers will be falling over themselves to dress her. She’s doing ok. Petite and cute, always smiling which is a plus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Kate’s Coat if I were that thin I’d get something like that, she looks amazing. and Meghan’s bag is kind of cute. All the brown is interesting. She took off her gloves, is this normal for royals? As fasniators go those don’t seem too weird or ugly. Not sure what Kate’s hat is but she looks pretty in it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I saw Meghan take off her right glove to shake hands with well-wishers (clergy, the public) then put it back on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are several royal ladies who do that (Maxima, Mary). In some parts of Europe, it is considered rude for a woman to keep her glove on when shaking hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking off the gloves to shake someone’s hand is normal good manners — sort of like taking off mirrored sunglasses when you talk to someone. I remember when there was a fuss about HM not taking off her gloves but it was put out there that she left hers on because of how many hands she needed to shake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate both outfits!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hat was terrible — looked like an acorn to me. And the coat was too big. So overall, I was pretty disappointed in this fashion outing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I see the acorn. But I still find it cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Acorns are so cute though. Yes the coat and boots are loose. Maybe wrong for a royal but I like how it looks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never thought I’d say this, but Kate actually has more charisma than Megan. Megan is fine on her own or with Harry. But put her in a group and she disappears. All that sludge brown doesn’t help either. Too drab.
Kate is glowing these days. There’s something about her that seems genuinely happy lately, compared to previous years where she’d looked tense and like she’s always aware of her surroundings. She’s more…serene now. I think she and William are looking happier and more relaxed too, probably because the media scrutiny is not on them right now with Megan the newcomer commanding all attention. Kate looks like she (finally) belongs in the royal family. She shows more gravitas and presence nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if Kate has more charisma. But she’s definitely look more relax these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m extremely surprised but I agree with you. More charisma, prettier and taller. She has almost model-like height and it shows. I thought Meghan was a stunning beauty but when I saw her being so petite next to Kate she disappeared. I’m also surprised for such a big event Meghan disappointed style-wise. Kate’s outfit isn’t great either but she’s glowing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comparing the two on their height? Really? Like being petite were Meghan’s shortcoming. Erm. Like, no. Meghan is gorgeous. Kate pretty at most. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder so … whatever. Kate smiles with glee all the time, whether appropriate or not. The burden is on her now with Meghan near. The games have begun. Oh dear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. It was more so because her outfit was bland. Many petite women steal the show and tall women end feeling huge next to them. It’s all in how you are styled and the lines of your body. Meghan has long, lean lines, even though not tall. She was swallowed up in her outfit, baggy boots, bunchy, long coat, bland makeup. She just didn’t stand out to begin with, so Kate all glowing and with color and all leggy did stand out.
The next time it could be the exact opposite. Kate being in something that makes her feel clumsy and stuffy next to small-boned Meghan, who might be in something form-fitting and very flattering and to her knees or a little above, not long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what i posted earlier. i’m shocked at how Kate so easily outshined Meghan, but i think it could be simply because Meghan was essentially wearing a glorified bathrobe (again!)
You are right that Meghan sort of disappears in a crowd setting but its normal for her to be unsure. In a few years she’ll have the confidence these occasions warrant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking maybe Meghan didn’t want to stand out too much. The media might have accused her of trying to steal the spotlight from the current Queen and future Queen (consort?). If you choose that much brown and beige, my assumption is that you want to be boring on purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Petite usually gets labeled as cute, until you reach a certain age. I see people arguing over height, but Kate, to me, at least, appears more regal, just as her mother in law did. Meghan looks like a twenty something happy go lucky girl, when in actuality, she is a 36 year old woman. Kate towers over her, even with MM in very high heeled boots. Her smile says move over Gidget, I’ve got this! @liriel, Kate comes off better in these photos. Let the royal wars begin, bc from hereon in, they will be compared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked really nervous. Just think of what her holiday was like. Alone with her new fiance, 6000 miles from home, a public event in the most photographed, criticized, and stuffy royal family in the world. Just excoriated for a 75k sheer gown. (Which WAS a misstep.) No mom a drive away to run home to, the way Kate always did. Racist in-laws, Camiila looked she rolled her eyes at her in one video I saw. She is totally out of her element. Holding on to Harry, almost clinging. I read real fear on her face. Completely understandable.
I felt bad for her; she is smart, she may adjust, figure it all out. But she is doing it in the world’s biggest spotlight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. It looks as if MM’s confidence was both shook and shaken. Part of me wondered what could have possibly happened between that first outing together, the larger family dinner, and this event.
Kate should have been the more relaxed and comfortable one. By know, not only should she know the drill but what to expect. I also suspect that Kate will be more relaxed because she’s no longer the sole person who will be watched and criticized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had to have known this. I think she will be OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
African Sun, can anyone not Britsh, not growing up in these circles, really have any idea of what they are getting into? I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think on some level you’d have to know given how often William and Harry talk about it in relation to both themselves and their mother. Even in private, I can see them being upfront with their partners about what to expect. But I think you go in hoping the lifestyle will counteract the negatives. I’m pretty sure I’d make the same “mistake” (put in quotes, since maybe it’s not a mistake as yet for her).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only that Veronica, but her dog broke both its legs so she is probably upset about that. I think the reason she looks so much shorter is that when she is curtsying she bows her head slightly whereas Kate is looking directly at the Queen. I’d put her at 5’4″.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica, I suppose my point is she probably knew in advance that she would be doing public curtseys et al. I think the curtsey is just not a big deal because it is done in many other countries to varying degrees.
Has anyone seen an old video I believe of some ministers literally crawling on their hands and knees to the King of Thailand or Cambodia don’t? They were literally crawling.
I think she will adjust and be OK. It is the bed she made, though a golden one at that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about charisma, but Kate was definitely sure of herself and quite confident, which was an interesting change! Meghan seemed to come alive again when she did the line, greeting the public…that is definitely her strength.
It’s funny that all it took for the British press to fall in love with Kate again was for an American to come into the family. They are going out of their way now to praise her curtsey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KMs curtsey? Given that KM still failed at her curtsey it is *interesting* if it is being praised. MM while nervous still executed a solid curtsey complete with head bow timed exactly when Harry and William also bowed their heads, while KM still forgot to bow her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugar, yeah this! Keen fans happy today because the Daily Flop has decided that Kate had a better curtsey. She looked good but Meghan did fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t say Kate had more charisma than Meghan, but I would say she definitely handled this event better. She does have more experience, of course, and she comes from the culture, which I think helps.
I think that Meghan was fine. I do think Celebitchies might be a tad disappointed in that she isn’t going to go into the royal family and immediately steal the thunder, as was predicted here. She was going to be more stylish, more confident, establish patronages, give great speeches, charm the family top to bottom, and have the country eating from her hand – all from the get go. She will find her footing but it will take time and people just have to be patient.
And she may even be friends with Kate. That would actually be a positive I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is more charisma, it is that KM enjoys the attention she gets at this event. Just like the christening that was designed as a public circus and pap walk, where she really enjoyed being the center of attention. KM struts out like “Look at me, I made it” during certain family events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Meghan’s ensemble, even the hat. I hated Kate’s ensemble, especially that hat. The Middleton women need to retire that thing! I would have liked Kate’s coat if it was 1: a maternity coat and 2: longer. But…Kate seemed happy and engaged, which was great. Meghan looked nervous at times. It was nice to see the Wales’ branch actively instructing her on proper protocol and enjoying themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You basically wrote what I was going to write! Although I don’t “love” Meghan’s outift, I think she looks nice and it’s appropriate for the occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middleton women in those hats have some Russian vibe to them, Camilla, on the other hand, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady Louise looks more polished than either Kate or Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she was born a lady..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Edward’s daughter right? Why is she a lady and Beatrice and Eugenie princesses?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC it was her parents’ choice to style her “Lady”. Her brother is a “Lord”. But technically they are a princess and a prince because their father is a blood prince. Titles are passed through the male line IIRC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Edward and Sophie chose to have their children styled with titles that reflect the children of an Earl rather than royal titles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edward and Sophie formally declared that their children would not be styled prince or princess and not be HRH. They also took less exalted titles at marriage than was expected — an Earldom rather than a Dukedom, with the promise of Phillip’s Dukedom of Edinburgh instead. (True fact: they came up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex because Edward loved the movie Shakespeare in Love.)
It’s an open question whether this was a genuine preference on Edward and Sophie’s part, or whether they were advised to go that route in the aftermath of Diana’s death and a general feeling that the Windsors were out of touch and getting too expensive. They could actually reverse course and style Louise and James with the HRH Prince/Princess titles at any time (just as Camilla could style herself Princess of Wales, if she and Charles decided to ignore public outrage).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked both coats but I don’t care for either of the hats. Sophie’s coat was out of place to me, I liked it but it see too fancy for the occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Sophie’s coat and she looked gorgeous, but I agree, it was not the right occasion for it and she just must have been freezing too, it did not look very warm!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would have looked better as part of a formal evening Christmas event to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice to see Meghan wearing boots not shoes, I always find the shoe-coat combination in winter strange.
So she is vegan but not against wearing genuine leather. I know it is not the same, but still.
And the hat matches Harry’s hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Strange combo but that’s what QEII does, maybe that’s why Kate does it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That color looks good on her. And her make up is so spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not vegan, remember, Harry proposed over roasted chicken. At least that‘s what they said in the engagement interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Where did the vegan thing come from about Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s not vegan otherwise the roast chicken proposal wouldn’t have happened as Vegans don’t eat any meat or wear anything from animals.
Royal reporters have been wrongly quoting what Meghan has said in the past which is she eats vegan/vegetarian meals during the week and meat on the weekends to help keep herself in in shape when she was shooting suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That makes sense.
I also read in the DM comments that she didn’t leave the old dog behind – as she had adopted them with her ex, they each got one, and this would also make more sense than ‘too old to fly’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, surprised to see her goatskin boots. I’ve not followed her clothes choices before and just assumed she led a vegan lifestyle. She just must be a vegan for health/dietary reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not liking the hat. Looks like an unraveling toilet paper thingy stuck to it. The color is good.
Love her coat and boots though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really disliked Megan’s outfit. On paper it’s fine. Beige coat, brown accessories. Classic. But all the details are off. The coat’s quite nice, but she’s too short and slight for such a long, bulky, wide collared style. The boots are terrible. It looks like they’re falling down. Fitted boots in that shade, lovely. The hats fine, but then the bag and gloves just makes it all a bit too matchy-matchy.
I think she is going for a mix of Carolyn Bessette minimalism and classic Ralph Lauren-ish style in what she’s chosen to wear so far, but it takes a really, really good eye to properly pull that kind of thing off. Every choice has to be perfect.
Hate Kate’s whole outfit as well btw, but this is like the 20th time she’s worn some variation of it so I can’t be bothered getting into it! For good measure, Harry’s coat is very poorly fitted, and clashes with Megan’s outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you entirely about Besette and Lauren. It’s a good strategy, but the fit on some of these pieces are off, which negates the whole classic, rich but effortless looking vibe.
Mm will get better. She has to play it safe so as not to be the flashy american actress.
I’m hopeful for her fashion future, and I need it in 2018. Also loving the idea of mm and Kate connecting and mutually supporting…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so hope those two (Kate and Meghan) are at least public besties. The followers are already pitting them against each other. How refreshing if they presented a united front of loving sisters-in-law. Some of my closest friends are those I have little in common.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is too short for Bessette’s style, now it’s clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, next to Kate, she is tiny. She comes up to Kate’s nose. I think she is maybe 5 ft 3 in, not the 5 ft 7 in she is listed as. Either that or Kate is 6ft tall.
Her clothes have swallowed her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on cut and styling. Princess Marie of Denmark (Prince Joachim’s second wife) is 5’2″ or 5’3″. She sticks to simple and classic in the daytime and looks great. It is her evening wear that is the big problem for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that both women look happy and comfortable. Sadly though, I agree that MM’s whole outfit is too baggy and slouchy. She looks like she dressed up as the paper bag princess. I think the hat is okay though.
I feel like I’ve seen Kate in this look before too. She seems to be trying to make “Scottish-Zsa-Zsa-Gabor” a thing…or did I see this outfit on Miss Piggy at some point? Some sort of 80s/90s throwback. This is what she probably thinks of as “classic” but just comes across as outdated. I think if Kate wants to look classic a better style icon for her to emulate would be Audrey Hepburn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should admire Bessette but not try to pull off that look wholesale. Bessette was tall and broad shouldered, and economical through the chest region. Meghan is not any of those things. She can incorporate pieces of the style but the whole shebang is not something she should emulate.
For photographic purposes, she should stick to tailored items. The will play up her petite and slight stature and allow people to focus on her lovely face, instead of searching for it in a sea of swimming clothes.
There is simply no way she is 5′ 7″, and I’d say even 5’5″ is a stretch. I estimate between 5’4″ and 5″5″, which is neither short or tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dislike Kate’s coat, buttons….again. Megan looked stylish. I was looking forward to seeing Megan with the rest of Harry’s family but it all seemed to fall flat!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that Meghan’s coat is fine, it’s her hat that I don’t care for. It’s got a weird shape to it. I don’t particularly like her boots but they are okay. Kate looks like she is from 1987 with that outfit. I think that Harry and Will look the nicest of all of them.
Since Meghan is a brown-skinned person of African descent maybe we could refrain from the her hat looks like poop comments??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, if you think a poop hat and being a poc are related then maybe you’re the one fixated on race.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So if she was a white skinned woman of Australian descent you’d be fine with people saying that the hat looks like poop?? Why should skin color have anything to do with opinions of her hat? It’s an ugly hat that looks like poop and would be just as ugly on anyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a hat that would look like poop on anyone. Nobody is bringing race into it; it’s a hat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a pet peeve of mine but her name is Meghan not Megan. I’m not sure why so many people get this wrong. Her name is in The article. Can we please spell it right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chill out. Elizabeth/Elisabeth (mine), Jamie /Jaime, Caitlin /Kaitlyn, Steven /Stephen. There’s multiple ways to spell a name that still sounds the same way. I’m sure Meghan isn’t insulted and crying because someone didn’t spell her name the way she does
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many people are secretly and veiled in their racist comments so that’s why comments like that rear their ugly head.
I got the impression many people on other sites as well didn’t like her wearing brown because it reminds them of her ethnicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both coats are overpriced and not so amazing. Meghan’s was too big for her petite frame, Kate’s coat was her size.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how both of them looked. Kate’s hat seems super cozy! Didn’t love Meghan’s, though, but I’m willing to give her a pass on it, she has room to improve. I did love her little purse and boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Louise supposed to be in front of Philip, or do they remove the sticks from their bottoms on Christmas day? I’m glad to see she’s finally being dressed like a young lady versus an over-grown child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally, the money shot. LOL. I was not expecting Meghan and Kate to look so …. I don’t know what word to put here but I didn’t like either. Just my opinion. I’ve seen more pictures already because I did check the fail.
Kate: basic coat. When they curtsied when TQ she out of the four (two young couple) she was smiling, smiling, smiling with her head up looking up front. Harry, Meghan and Will all had their heads down/looking towards the ground. Basic short curtsy, Meghan deeper and IMHO more respectful. Nevermind Kate’s smile, again!
Meghan: coat seemed to be very similar to the one from the first engagement photo shoot. The boots seemed loose on the calves. IMHO those beige and brown hues did not favour her.
I don’t understand one thing. Nearly all were dressed for winter but Sophie had 3/4 sleeves and no scarf. Some of the women wore shoes, others boots. One a seemingly fur hat, others fascinators and others other kinds of head pieces? All participating at the same church event in wintertime.
Belated Merry Christmas and season’s greeting to all! And a small token of appreciation from yours truly to all fabulous, amazing, witty , intelligent and funny CB writers, moderators and posters alike! Half a token with my humble excuses because I can’t get the link through:
Youtube video: ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” live at the Opera 1976. Great tune, funny costumes, amazingly bad lip singing and obvious lack of coordination among the performers but hugely deep curtsies at the end and a beautiful now Queen Silvia of Sweden. Loud applause for #CB, #community
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not a requirement to bow the head during a curtsy. Sophie, Beatrice, and Eugenie all look at the Queen and smile when they do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. Maybe you’re right. Maybe the three ladies you mentioned have a different relationship with TQ. Two granddaughters and seemingly Sophie is TQ’s fave.
Anyways, I made that remark because Katie stood out for me among the four – the two couples I mean. And I always get the impression of Katie being ill-adjusted and that her smile is mainly a facade to hide from being uncomfortable. Well, most of the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Harry and Will had their heads down because they were literally bowing with their heads as men do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was smiling more than normal for the money shot. I love her smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many of the British royal ladies bow their head at the beginning of the curtsy, then raise their head and smile while rising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Meghan has taken to theme dressing already lol…it looks like she is wearing a Christmas Pudding on her head. The rest of her outfit was underwhelming as well. But I will say its nice to see Meghan and Kate looking happy and relaxed with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Louise. She may become the tallest woman in the family.
Kate’s coat works only für Christmas. Very festive. The hat is very Anna Karenina.
She’s glowing and looks super healthy.
Meghan is short but dresses like a tall woman. That coat skrinks and widens her visibly.
That hat is ugly but funny. It doesn’t sit right.
I love her handbag.
She removed her gloves just to show off her ring and always touched her hair and made grimaces. She was extrem nervous and even looked at William and Kate for guidance.
Sophie looked out of place with her outfit, but she looked awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie looked good, but I it was sooooo out of place in this setting. It looked like she attended the wrong function by mistake. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan isn’t short! She’s 5’5″, which is average.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan comes up to Kate’s nose if you look at pictures. She isnt 5ft 5in unless Kate is 6 ft tall! They always make you taller for modeling and acting! And Meghan looks petite.
She dresses for a tall woman, as others said. Hopefully, she will find her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re so right. Anna Karenina, touche! So Russian-like. Now we see why Meghan shouldn’t be inspired too much but Bessetty – she is too short, petite for such style. Her being 5.7 was a spread lie. I’m seriously disappointed in her fashion-wise. Oh, and we always knew that but pictures can lie. Only after I saw H, M, K and W did I realise Kate’s the prettiest and Meghan is cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate is beautiful in some pictures. I like her without her hair near her face. I think Meghan is also beautiful, gorgeous smiley eyes, but less striking when surrounded by so many tall people. It is harder to be the center of attention in a crowd when shorter than everyone else by a lot.
And her choice of colors/lack of colors didnt help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both ladies look beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Unlike most commenters, I really liked Kate’s coat. It was festive and colorful — perfect for Christmas. I don’t mind her hat, tho’ I would have gone with something less furry and more sophisticated.
While I thought Meg’s coat was a bit bland, it may have been intentional that she tone it down on her first big outing with the family. Let the higher ups on the totem pole have the eye-catching colors — like ORANGE! — which I loved on QE2 and HOT PINK! on Camilla.
I kinda liked the hat and really liked her boots. I thought she looked great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Kate’s outfit. I thought it was bright and cheerful for Christmas, and fit with going to a Christmas church service. She’s still carrying her pregnancy well, and the coat flattered that. I love the black hat on her auburn hair. She did look happy and serene.
Meghan’s outfit was just okay. Very drab and no color (no blush) to her face to offset it. So everything just became bland from head to toe. The awful color hat didn’t help. I must be the only one who didn’t like her hair. I thought it looked stringy. Maybe she needs to get rid of the extensions and cut her hair a tad shorter to a few inches below her shoulder and wear it like she used to do on promo for Suits. There’s some fantastic photos of her with long hair (but a little shorter) with some long layers in it. The coat dwarfed her in some photos with it all bunched up the way she does it. And she’s much more petite than everyone else, so looked even tinier in that coat. But still no faux pas. She looked put together.
Watching the video of them walking out of the service, Meghan seemed nervous. Kate and William seemed to be talking to her and helping her, and she seemed to listen to them more than responding to Harry. I think she was so nervous having all of the family there and worrying about having to do her curtsy, which she did a good job, but I’m no expert on it.
It was nice to see them all getting along and Kate and Will talking to her
and making sure she was okay.
I thought William’s outfit was nice. I liked the dark coat, etc., and looked good next to Kate’s ensemble. Harry’s coat was ill-fitting around the pocket area. I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with his coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but Meghan’s hair is not stringy, black people’s hair and/half black biracial can have thin, dry, brittle etc type of hair to show off damage but stringy is something it’s never gonna be and it’s healthy looking and well maintained; also she’s not wearing weave as soon as daily mail said this people have used it, Meghan is not wearing weave, she doesn’t need to, her hair is already thick and full, now could be she wearing extensions …sure, but her hair has been that length for more than a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said it looked stringy in this outing, off to the side and with the wind catching it at times. I wasn’t inferring she has stringy hair all the time. It’s obvious she has thick hair, and usually her hair is one of her best features. But trimming her ends wouldn’t hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought weave and extensions were the same thing? Can you explain the differences? Thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snowflake, weaves for black women have wefts. Using thread and needle, the weave wefts that are sewn into the hair through cornrows (plaits that lie down on the scalp essentially). But this is for basic weaves for example – Beyonce & Rih have more complicated ones called lacefronts etc.
Meghan does not wear weaves. Her hair is absolutely 100% hers though she might have relaxed her hair or do Brazilian blow outs as it is bone straight, and her pix when younger shows a stronger curl pattern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you!
Kate looked occasion appropriate, and I know she loves theme dressing and sometimes its too much…but this time I loved it…the hat looked Russian yes, but made her look cute.
Also, the shoes and coat combo might be weird…but again the Queen pulls it off since years, and I think Kate thinks its how royal dressing is…
Meghan for me looked a bit out of place. Like all these Safari colors…with her skin, eyes and hair just don’t look elegant and christmassy.
The coat made her look short…but again all long coats look weird on people who are shorter than 180 cm…the boots seem too big for her and the hat is just funny…also that bag is a summer collection one? Again….safari feel.
It seems obv she tries to play it safe, but it also is sure that she has no clue what to wear since shes engaged….
Like she had this Suits style since years….aka business casual, and it looked good on her…as she is not a twenty-something anymore. But now I think she is confused and looks at all these role models u guys mentioned…but all those are tall, model-like women, and she is not.
This coat reminds me of her camel maxmara coat, which she wore many times with a simple white shirt and jeans…even that coat is for tall women, but somehow she looked good in the oversized thing (although I remember it touched the floor on her, even though it originally shouldn’t have ).
ALSO, totally agree with the fact that she looks so confident and well dressed alone (before her royal time), but now she seems nervous and invisible smiling like a crazy person all the time She will gain some confidence in her new life, find her own style again hopefully… like Kate did during the years…(even though she still seems uncomfortable sometimes when all the attention is on her).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan &Kate both look nice. Im a sucker for any plaid. Eugenie was best dressed. Her coat was gorgeous and different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Eugenies coat is the best. Love the colours and the cut!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My two cents: M’s hat goes well with her boots. I can’t help wondering how they would look with a black coat instead of tan, or how she would have looked with black boots and coat and a brighter hat. I don’t love the hat, but there are traditions to keep up! Who thought orange was a good color for the queen? Kate in plaid and buttons of course, but she looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s coat is essentially an alpaca blanket – I love it!! I loved the browns togetger even if the hat shape was a tad bon-bon-ish. As a person who hates the cold I think some of her choices are to be warm…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Kate’s coat and LOVED Megan’s. I thought both ladies looked lovely and both brought their hat game. Everyone seemed to be attentive to Meg and getting her through the walk and the curtsy. I hope the rest of their day went well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How tall are Sophie and Edward? Louise looks so tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The good news is that she is marrying her love, the bad news is that she will have to wear odd hats in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brilliant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t “shoot daggers at each other”? Why would they ever do that? It’s a highly, highly publicized event and they know the world is watching. It would be ridiculous and petty if they did, especially at their first public appearance together. They’re grown women, not middle school girls, so it’s kind of insulting to both to imply they would act that way. Also, we have zero reason to think they dislike each other aside from a weird old Lainey blind. Sorry, that seems completely unnecessary, but maybe I’m just thinking too much about it after getting minimal sleep on my grandma’s couch. *shrugs*
I do think it’s interesting that W + K were holding hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They hold hands every Christmas service outing.
And I agree that it’s an insulting comment to make about two mature women who are with close brothers, especially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So far, I haven’t seen any comments about Andrew’s eldest daughter’s scowling in almost every photograph. Is it just me? I get his daughters mixed up; I believe the eldest is Beatrice? She looks grumpy, IMHO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice is the ginger one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad Meghan wore a proper hat rather than a fascinator, hopefully that bodes well for further hat wearing occasions. Kate looks like a fancy nutcracker, it cracks me up. Autumn Phillips was best dressed of the bunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Meghan looked toned down – no Hollywood make-up, suitably beige so as not to upstage the RF who were really bright colourwise. And Kate’s coat! A thing of my nightmares! It is so like a horrid coat my mother made me wear in grade 3. Shudder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate completely outshoned Meghan. She looked regal and was glowing.
Meghan’s outfit looked drab. Her make up and the beige/brown outfit all blended in together. Meghan’s hair also looked horrible. Needs a haircut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. We expected things to be opposite. Honestly Kate is tall and is glowing now, she didn’t need a showy outfit, this one wasn’t her best yet she outshone Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but the hair across her face and the subsequent need to brush it off one picture out of 2 is as annoying as it was for her future sister in law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing that at 96 how great Prince Phillip looks He’s still tall and walking strong, unaided. So many men seem to shrink with old age. I love Prince Phillip’s coat, also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will always be Tywin Lannister to me, and scares me a little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I am wrecked! Now trying to remember Tywin Lannister evil quotes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A life of leisure, paid for by others, and the best healthcare/food/etc. will do that for one’s dotage…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s weird what a difference clothes make to someone’s looks. In Hollywood clothing she looks like a “star.” But now that she has to wear “proper” professional looking she looks like a regular person to me. Even her actual face looks slightly different (it looks longer – did she get a different make-up artist?)
It does seem like she really wants to quit in though. There were certain points where she looked bit nervous, and given her previous show of confidence it surprised me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she does look different, almost like eva longoria. i’m sure hollywood photos were photoshopped to whatever they thought would look best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, when I watched her ‘Hollywood” pictures I was convinced she’s stunning but I see she’s pretty but not gorgeous. It really surprised me! Especially seeing her next to pregnant Kate, Kate looked like a model and she looked like a cute nervous girl. I feel a relief, celebrities are not that pretty *I really thought Meghan was a stunner and I didn’t even have to see her without make up, in gym clothes and gym her to notice*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you but maybe it’s not just clothing but a lot of factors (photoshop, angles) She looks very pretty but nothing more. I’m surprised to say it but now I’ve realized Kate’s stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, the word “quit” should have been “fit.” I meant to say she does seem like she wants to fit in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh to the christmasy plaid, I think Meghan played it safe nothing showy. Meghan still out dressed Kate even though she had to wear that weird hat thing since that’s what they do over there.
Damn it I totally thought Meghan and Kate would hate each other oh well there is still time for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read Meghan is around 5’2″. I’m an I inch shorter than her and also a petite frame. I’m here to say it is really hard to find proper fitting clothes when you have this build. Regular sized clothing doesn’t fit in the shoulders or arms. She really needs petite size (or custom) to get coats and tailored clothing to really fit properly. Likewise with tall boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5’2 not 5’5? It makes sense. When I heard she was 5’7 I was like ‘no way’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google says Meghan is between 5’5″ and 5’7″, so she’s not short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe we will never know but i bet she is somewhere between 5ft2-5ft4.
Every actress makes herself taller so i wouldn’t believe Google. IMDB even lists her as 5ft7.
No way. Google says Kate is 5ft9. Look how much taller she is in the pictures above
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way she’s near 5″7. We disputed Kate being 5ft9, some said 5’8 but it doesn’t matter. Every actress lie, I think Meghan is around 5ft4, it was good to compare her height with Kate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am 5’2 and stood next to Harry’s wax figure in London and she is NOT 5’2. I was wearing flats and barely touched his shoulder, I look like a garden gnome next to him.
She’s more 5’5, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there any photos of her close to Sophie? I think Sophie is maybe 5’4″ on tall day, so look for pictures of them next to each other then look for heel heights. That is a height guess, based on pictures of Sophie through the years. She’s a little taller than Marie in Denmark, a little shorter than Mary of Denmark (but usually wears shoes with 1-2 inch shorter heels than Mary).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked her coat. Hats ok, loved the boots, not really on board with the purse. I think she toned it down so not to “upstage” the other royal women. She would have torn apart if she wore a bright color like the queen and Camilla.
Maybe she was just nervous with the situation, who woudnt be. I saw video of people including her in conversation so that was nice. I think her curtsy was fantastic.
Either way the haters already found something to trash her over from yesterday. The pic of her tongue which was most likely a pic of licking her lips. But oh boy, was she called a lot if nasty names over that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding the tongue pic, I thought that a young person in the crowd stuck his/her tongue out and Meghan was jokingly sticking her’s out in reply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also didn’t like the coats they chose but I did like Kate’s hat and shoes. As for MM, why does she insist on tying her coat like it’s a bathrobe? MM must have borrowed a few clothes from Kate, such as her hat. MM has lost her individuality already, it’s a speed record into BRF programming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a group event and I think she’s going along with the uniform.
But I agree with you in that she needs to lose these belted oversized coats pronto. The may be warm and comfortable but they do not photograph well on her. Combined with slouchy boots and flowing hair, she looks like she is drowning in her clothes. Wear a fitted, buttoned coat with slouchy boots, pull the hair into a ponytail, and she would look much more pulled together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think a fedora style hat on MM would be spectacular. As for Beatrice, I’m surprised there hasn’t been more attention with regard to her choice of footwear. She wore what looked like Keds running shoes on the church walk. I’m all for comfort but that was a little OTT. But perhaps there’s more to the story such as a minor back injury (maybe she’s getting into a workout routine?) we don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were two different church services and many sites have combined the two. I think for the formal service she wore black mid-heel boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore the sleeves of Meghan’s coat. Would look better with buttons (even hidden) than the bathrobe tie though. The boots look like they are falling off. And the hair. Sigh. Note to Meghan, when you are going to be standing outside in the wind, pull it back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on, folks! Don’t flag in your Markle enthusiasm. This is her new job and she is doing just what some on here predicted, going along to get along. I think the coat is super ugly myself, so I am 100% with Kaiser. It’s a roomy bathrobe that doesn’t photograph well, but was probably warm. I also think it’s a particular brand of royal ugly that will endear herself to the in-laws and help her ease herself into the family. She has a spot of Meg fun in the handbag and boots, and that is perfect.
Someone upthread says that now she looks more ordinary, and I bet Meg is very happy to hear that. I have a feeling that is exactly what she is trying to do here.
She can shine at her individual events, but she will defer when she appears with the group, and she does it very well here. And the fact that she seems friendly with Kate is a good sign, people. She needs allies within that family. This woman is no fool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it also means that she looks normal, you could see “Meghans” on the street. I thought she was a stunner yet here, with make up, styled hair she looked short and pretty but that’s all. It’s actually refreshing to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Kate’s outfit at all, but her face looks really beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glowing, right? When I remember her gaunt face.. This face makes Kate look so so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so healthy and beautiful! They both do, even if their outfits are not amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what i notices is that she never lets go of his arm.. a bit wierd to walk that way, for both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the video Harry cocks his elbow inviting her to hold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if the coat (or maybe it’s the boots rather than the coat) would have looked better if she got it …fitted? Some of the stuff looks ….baggy. The colours beige and brown aren’t terrible in and of themselves (a lot of professional women wear these colours and don’t look particularly boring or odd to me) — it’s more the fitting I think that looks off. But. I can’t figure out if it’s the coat or the boots. The boots look odd to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM’s coat, boots and bag were pretty-just not together. I think she deliberately dialed it down. Smart move.
I don’t know why Kate refuses to wear maternity clothes. The coat she wore is a pea coat-meant to wear with pants. She insists on wearing short coats, short dresses during her pregnancy. Don’t get me started on opaque pantyhose and shoes. Why can’t she wear cute boots? And why the citrine earrings with that coat? She has so many earrings!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘cos Kate always has to show off her LEGS LEGS LEGS LEGS………and wears really short stuff when pregnant to make up for the fact she can’t wear her clothes as form fitting as usual.
I think with the citrine earrings she was trying to play off the gold coat buttons?
Meghan is really a tiny slip of a girl isn’t she? Kate looked Amazonian next to her! I thought Meghan’s makeup looked perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s coat is FAR too tight, if she doesn’t want to be bigger than a size 6 then why get pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Kate and Meghan don’t look smashing but I guess their outfits are ok for church. I don’t like their coats but I prefer Meghan’s if I had to choose. Meghan can try wearing fitting boots and smaller lapels, because she looks overwhelmed. And a nice chignon. Both ladies look pretty nice and good to see Kate looking a bit more relaxed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me the Xmas day style awards go to Sophie Wessex and TQ. I lived Sophie’s outfit.
Meghan was ok, liked the coat and hat. Kate was ok but as usual she makes great individual pieces look cheap with the unfortunate way they are put together – even with a stylist she still can’t put a good outfit together.
Meghan certainly brings the premiere red carpet poise to these events which makes Katie Keen look even more awkward with her rictus smile on full display.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tired of Harry’s light navy blue suits. There. I’ve said it. Did he order like 10 of them? Can he not wear a darker blue suit or even suits in different colors? Charles does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, did you notice Kate’s coat had buttons on the front AND back? I think that was her Christmas present to you.
Meghan looked so nervous! I can only imagine how stressful: first Christmas with the inlaws, royal inlaws no less, plus being in a foreign country and apparently her dog broke its legs?! I don’t normally feel sorry for her and think she’s been a bit tone deaf so far, but yesterday I just wanted to cheer her on and send a hug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the spirit of Christmas is alive and well on Celebitchy! 🎅
So I’ll throw my 2penn’orth in. I actually think Kate looks fine and like the hat. However, I think Meghan’s outfit is awful – the boots and coat look like a little girl dressing up in her mum’s clothes and as far as the hat is concerned I don’t even know where to start! Sorry Meghan lovers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The coat was so similar to her engagement coat, I don’t understand why she would repeat it so quickly. The purse was very cute.
Can’t help but remember last year how it was all about the Cambridges spending time with the Middletons and they all went to church together in Buckleberry and Carole put together a shooting party on Boxing Day for Wills. The Middleton clan isn’t reported on much lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mids got backlash after last years stunt which was the result of a Will tantrum over not getting his own way – it was speculated that he wanted Mids invited to Sandringham but was refused. It looked really bad on the whole lot of them esp as TQ and DoE we’re both sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the concept of MM’s outfit but it’s not fitted properly. She’s fairly petite so fit becomes doubly important. She could have had the boots taken in so they fit around the ankle and bag less. The coat, which looks like it’s supposed to be oversized, is a bit overwhelming. I like the hat, it’s a sophisticated shape. Also, the colour scheme is good: neutral and blends in. She doesn’t need to stand out as she’s the new family member-to-be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to……”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually loved Meghan’s ensemble. She does a good job of wearing funky, classic clothes if that makes any sense. Kate dresses like she is 3 decades older or a Talbot’s shopper. Her clothes have no style to them and yet they are so expensive. I can at least understand why Meghan’s clothes are expensive. They have style.
I thought it was interesting that Meghan, William and Harry lowered their heads when bowing/curtsy to the Queen while Kate stared straight at her. Isn’t she supposed to lower her head or is that not required?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I think they’re both boring-looking in *this* set of photos. But maybe they’re supposed to be. (I thought Kate’s coat could have been longer — she has the height so extra inches on the coat wouldn’t have hurt her).
Sophie seemed to be the one to go va-va-voom, and, well, at this event she looks kind of weird (well, when I compare her to everyone else who looks kind of measured and staid).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While it’s not my favorite outfit, and I agree that her coats are dwarfing her more petite frame, she was going for understated during her first big group outing. I watched the video and she looks so nervous, not her usual confident self-and seeing Harry/Will/Kate give her instructions (“okay, when we get to the bottom of the stairs, we’re all going to stand there, and then right when the Queen looks over at us, you’re going to curtsy”) and hanging on to Harry’s arm the whole time, I felt bad for her. It’s got to be totally overwhelming. In the past, when I’ve seen her interviews, she’s seemed a bit affected and very practiced-this was the first time I thought she seemed really unsure and genuine. I think she’ll grow into it-but she’s never going to want to outshine the Queen or the senior royals when they’re all together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the hat or the color combo at all (I wear tan/darker brown combo quite a bit myself), and I LOVE her boots and purse. But the coat? I like the color but not the way it fits her. It looks too bulky, something a little more fitted maybe? I honestly have a coat that fits like that, but I’m just a pleb with not too much money to spend on expensive clothes. I hate wearing it though LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say, I really felt for Meg here. She was nervous and it showed. It actually made me like her a bit more. I never really could relate to the glamorous and completely put together Meghan. I do think her coat overwhelmed her – as a petite woman myself, it’s easy for clothes to do that. But I think she looked nice and not overly glam, which, after the 75K dress flop, was a smart move.
I don’t know if this sounds weird or not but I really just want to be her friend. I’m sure this whole thing cannot be easy at all even though she and Harry are genuinely in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in the camp that thought that everything looked slightly too big on Meghan. I liked Kate’s festive outfit (though it’s really more FESTIVE!!! than festive) but I think she should have left the top button undone to relax the look a bit.
I’m just shy of 5’10” and no way is Kate 5’9” if she’s able to wear heels that high and not be nearly as tall as William. I would put Kate closer to 5’7” and Meghan closer to 5’4”…
Report this comment as spam or abuse