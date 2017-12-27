Will Prince Harry & Meghan be ‘banned’ from inviting the Obamas to their wedding?

The royal family attends a Christmas Day church service in Britain

It felt like it was only a matter of minutes – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, and some of the first comments about it were “oh God I hope they don’t have to invite Donald Trump to the wedding.” I’ve said this whole time that it’s unlikely that Harry and Meghan would be “required” by the palace or the government to invite the Trumps, because of Harry’s position in the line of succession. He’s not the direct heir to the throne. He’s not even the heir’s heir. Harry is currently the fifth in line to the throne, soon to be sixth after Kate gives birth to the third kid. The fifth in line doesn’t have to invite the American #NotMyPresident. Harry gets to invite pretty much whoever he wants. And I hope he does invite the Obamas, because he’s been close to both Michelle and Barack Obama for years. But there’s a problem – apparently, Theresa May’s government worries that Donald Trump will throw a huge tantrum if Harry invites the Obamas and NOT the Trumps.

Government mandarins are urging Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of infuriating Donald Trump. Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US president and wife Michelle at their big day on May 19.

The 33-year-old prince has become good friends with the Obamas since bonding with them during the Invictus Games. But Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.

The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known. Meghan made disparaging comments about him on social media during his election campaign last year.

There are deep fears among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that another perceived national snub will make it impossible for Theresa May to meaningfully engage with Trump. A senior government source said: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

As the wedding is not a state occasion, the Government only have a consultative role in its organization and heads of state will not be invited. The guest list is instead being drawn up in full by Buckingham Palace rather than the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – which presides over national events such as state funerals.

Dear British people, British government officials, British establishment: the American people will not be offended if Harry and Meg choose not to invite the bloated orange monster to their wedding. If Trump does throw a tantrum about the Obamas getting an invitation, we’ll actually think it’s really funny. Our two countries still have a special relationship regardless of the infantile neo-Nazi sitting in the Oval Office. We’ll totally understand if your ginger prince wants to publicly snub the Trumps and welcome the Obamas. We love the Obamas too!

PS… Harry’s podcast interview with President Obama is out today. You can go here to hear it:

Royal attendance at Wheelchair Basketball

First Lady Michelle Obama Meets Prince Harry

119 Responses to “Will Prince Harry & Meghan be ‘banned’ from inviting the Obamas to their wedding?”

  1. lightpurple says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Won’t anybody think of poor Princess Nagini!

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Maybe Meghan. She did fawn over Trumpette/Princess Nagini when she interviewed her on her blog, didn’t she? I am not saying Meghan really liked her, there are reasons why bloggers interview certain people. But Meghan interviewing and fawning over the daughter of a sexist racist b***rd like DOTUS was even before becoming DOTUS speaks louder than words. Read: Meghan was an opportunist and did not care or was not intelligent enough to figure it out. Never mind the engagement with Harry a few years later. It only shows a certain pattern of reaching certain heights by associating with certain people. Some of them being bad people, like Nagini.

      Reply
      • ELX says:
        December 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

        I think you are making some fairly large assumptions based on a working actress’ attempt to build a lifestyle blog side business. I would not assume that fawning over a “fashion designer” who was having some success at that time in an effort to build that business reveals anything other than a desire to build a blog business. Celebrity Instagram and blogs are fake intimacy, that’s part of the sales process. I would not assume that blog showed much of the real Meghan any more than GOOP is a complete representation of Gwyneth Paltrow, or Draper James is all Reese Witherspoon.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 27, 2017 at 10:39 am

        In MM’s defense Ivy fooled a lot of people in NYC social circles because she was thought of as the acceptable Trump and she worked that angle for many years. Her press was always positive until now when 45 has been front and center and exposed. Before he wasn’t in everyone’s face all the time, so his full vile repulsive sociopathic self-wasn’t primarily known.
        She has mastered the art of talking without saying anything. And she built up an image that is easy to push when it isn’t scrutinized like it is now and all her dirt has come out.
        So, what the world knows of her now was not what she even seemed up close and personal. But she was laughed at behind closed doors for her extensive surgeries and her absurd modeling career. Her father kind of made her a bit of an eye roller.
        Ivy desperately wanted to hob knob in certain circles, but that last name is kryptonite, and it is easy to see this with her choice of a husband. Crooked J is the son of a disgraced criminal New Jersey family whose tawdry antics became public knowledge. I swear my grandparents would have drugged me and locked me in the attic before even a date with him. Jewish or not. Grandparent’s story or not. And she would have had plenty of help.
        Her bestie is shady Wendi Deng. Enuff said.

        So take that into account. MM wouldn’t know this stuff about her.

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 27, 2017 at 11:16 am

        ELX: Meghan chose to cover Nagini. Smart people or their smart teams choose well who to be associated with. Meghan did not choose well or did not do enough research to realize that her association with Nagini could raise some brows in regards to ethical considerations. Like the backlash over I don’t remember which singer and an Oscar winning actress who were paid lots of money to sing for, and host some party as far as I remember, with two highly questionable political and business people from somewhere in Europe and Asia. The precedents are there. Those two women chose more money and more fame, and they or their teams chose wrong people. And who suffered the backlash?

    • Megan says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

      Trump doesn’t want to go, it’s Ivanka who is desperate for the invite. I hope they invite the Obamas and Chelsea Clinton.

      Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I said this on a previous thread but it bears repeating. Diplomatically, M+H cannot invite Obama without appearing to invite Trump. I got vilified for it at the time but it’s true.

    They can get around it, however, by allowing Trump to turn down the invite (he will say he’s too busy), even though he wasn’t truly invited and everyone knows it. Then Obama can come. Or Melania could come for Trump. But it would be shocking and a breach of protocol if the Obamas come and the Trumps were not even invited. Personal friendships aside.

    (ETA I would LOVE for Trump to get shafted. Of course Meghan and Harry don’t want Trump there! But it’s not worth starting a war over).

    Reply
  3. Ela says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

    As someone, not from America nor the UK, this is infuriating and not the least bit funny.
    Does the entire world need to be held hostage to one man’s whims?

    Reply
  4. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

    “Royals: They’re just like us!” Wedding-guest problems edition.

    I hope they invite whomever they like, and wonder just how much this story is based in fact, but just in case there are alternate solutions:

    1. The Obamas let them know in advance that, regrettably, they’ll be taking a long-planned vacation in May, and plan to celebrate with them after the honeymoon. Maybe throw them a separate party.

    2. They invite Ivanka, who “represents” daddy, and seat her with some cousins, maybe the one who worked briefly in NYC.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Do it, Harry! Invite all the Obamas!!

    Reply
  6. Shelly says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I thought there’s was a private wedding at Windsor like Sophie and Edward so this was not an issue. I thought the rule apply to state weddings like Kate and Will

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m raging that he would have to even think about inviting Fuckface Von Clownstick to their wedding. It’s Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and this orange jackass will find a way to make it about HIM, especially if he and Eva Braun are invited in lieu of the Obamas. Isn’t it bad enough that they’re going to be polluting those shores come February?

    Theresa May needs to concentrate on the very real issues facing her country right now and spend less time worrying about a jerk who would throw a tantrum about anything at the drop of a hat anyway.

    Reply
    • LaMaitresse says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I really wonder about Theresa May’s competencies as PM with inane comments and worries such as this. I personally loathe the woman, and cannot fathom why she is still a politician let alone PM of the UK. Who in the UK really gives a monkey’s f if that Orange Garbage person’s bulbous nose is wrongly out of joint if he’s not issued an invite? It’s not a matter of great political importance it’s a family wedding, albeit of Royals!

      Reply
      • Olenna says:
        December 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

        I really don’t understand our government anymore, so I’m in no place to criticize yours. But, JFC, what impactful repercussions do the MPs (or the PM) actually believe could happen if that ignorant POS feels insulted? I mean, May already pissed him off when she criticized him for that racist retweet, so what’s the worse he could do? This wedding is not a state event. I don’t imagine there is one first-world head-of-state that truly respects him and actually wants to invite him to their country outside of a world leaders’ meeting.

      • Indiana Joanna says:
        December 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

        May is allowing herself to be held hostage by baby fists’ tantrums, which are a manifestation of his weak, sordid, pathetic self esteem.

  8. Talie says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    His wedding will probably not have any acting heads of state, right…well, except for the Prime Minister.

    If it was William, then I could see Trump getting an invite, but I’m pretty sure the Obamas didn’t even attend his wedding, right?

    Reply
    • lower-case deb says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

      even for William’s wedding it’s the US Ambassador who came.

      the commonwealth countries sent their governor generals, monarchies sent their crown princ(ess)es, and the rest of the world sent ambassadors…

      the Obamas can be lumped in with Friends of the Bride and Groom, miscellaneous Celebrities and Notable Peoples.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:08 am

      The Obamas were not invited to William’s wedding which was a state event. There is no need to invite Dump to this wedding, which is not a state event. The problem is that Thereasa May has not gotten around to doing a state visit with this turd and that is now putting Harry’s wedding as a target. Telling Harry that Obama, a private citizen and friend, cannot be invited because Dump is a goddamn racist baby who hates Obama with every fibre of his soul, is a failure of the part of the UK government to to their job. Harry’s wedding is not political for anyone but this deranged dictator.

      If they cave on this then who else are they going to bend for? There are plenty of dictators who are going to follow suit.

      Reply
      • inthekitchen says:
        December 27, 2017 at 9:35 am

        I think William’s wedding was actually classified as a “semi-state” event so they could get around snubbing the Obamas. I don’t know if that’s a technical designation or just something made up by the media to explain the Obamas’ non-invite, but I remember that term being used as an explanation as to why neither Obama was there.

        For Harry, there is even less official reason for the US president to be invited and I hope they stand up to whomever is pressuring them and have their Drumpf-free wedding.

    • LAK says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

      William didn’t want a state wedding and tore up the official guest list for such an occasion (his words). Officially the wedding became a ‘semi-state’ wedding which was BS given they had all the other accoutrements of a state wedding, but it allowed William to invite lower tier representatives of various countries and minimise the diplomatic aspect of his wedding.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire were there. (But, of course, the Queen is their head of state). And William and Kate’s wedding didn’t need to be a state wedding because he was not the heir to the throne (unlike Charles and Diana).

      Reply
      • Arpeggi says:
        December 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

        I certainly hope that JT wouldn’t be invited/come. Unlike Obama, Trudeau is an active leader and he is the PM of a Commonwealth country. Inviting him while not inviting the other Commonwealth leaders wouldn’t be acceptable. And Trudeau will be up for re-election soon, so inviting him would be a clear display of partisanship, which members of the BRF cannot do. It would also look bad for his re-election if he spent time and taxpayers’ money to attend the wedding of a royal, while there are more important things to do. And it would be a breach of etiquette to have the Canadian PM there but not the Governor General who is the actual head of the state.

      • Tina says:
        December 27, 2017 at 11:50 am

        The Governor General is the Queen’s representative in Canada. She is the actual head of state.

  9. Catwoman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Invite those you want to share your day with and don’t worry about Trumputin. He’ll find something else trivial to get pissed off at Theresa May at with or without an invitation. Such a fragile ego surely correlates with a very small penis.

    Reply
  10. Arabella says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Lol! I’m up for trump not being invited, but can you imagine the tweet? “Pr. Harry called and begged for me to come to his wedding (would do anything for it). I said no thanks, I’m busy. Enjoy! #maga!”

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Sadly that pretend tweet is pretty dead-on. But, yeah…the tweet storm that would ensue would be *insane* (more than usual, that is), and totally worth it.

      Reply
      • Giddy says:
        December 27, 2017 at 10:42 am

        I can see the insulting tweets now: “Everyone is saying that red hair shows lack of masculinity. SAD.” or “People are angry that their HEAD OF STATE was left out of a large event. INSULTING!” or “Am far too busy to attend unimportant events.”

        Bigly is a bloated child prone to tantrums. He’s an idiot who has managed to strip all dignity from the office. I say let Harry invite the Obamas, and invite no Trumps at all. Even if DT was there he would find something to be insulted about, so just insult him up front.

  11. Rhys says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    They already made it clear the wedding won’t have a state significance – smaller venue, no day-off go the people. They can invite Obamas to their event.

    Reply
  12. The Original G says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    IMHO, no middle-aged married couple cares about attending a wedding of a charity acquaintance. A gift and a phone call will do it.

    By now, all the players here are adept at avoiding bad optics publicly.

    Reply
  13. LaMaitresse says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Why does Trump have to be invited in the first place? Obama wasn’t invited to William’s wedding, mind you he actually had strategic military action going on during that time (Bin Ladin), and the Queen invited them to the palace at a later date. I believe only the commonwealth countries had a representative at the wedding, our Governor General was in attendance . Now, I do know that protocol and etiquette is extremely difficult for an odious cretin like Trump to comprehend, but an invite to a Royal Wedding is not a given just because you are the current US President!

    Reply
  14. Shambles says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    F*ck it, and f*ck him. PLEASE infuriate him. Please god give us the satisfaction of knowing that he knows the true American President got invited to the wedding and not him. Give us 48 hours where he’s so pissed off that all he can do is tweet, as that’s 48 hours that he won’t be firing Bob Mueller or robbing sick children to give to the rich.

    As we approach the 1-year mark at the threshold of hell, let me just give a resounding F*CK TRUMP. Always.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Shudder. No way I would invite the man to my wedding. He would make it all about him and overshadow the whole event. Talk about stealing someone’s joy… and why should they invite someone they and their families have never even met?

    Reply
  16. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I feel the need to point out that this story comes from The Sun. Not that they want to stir anything up, or have anything against Obama.

    Reply
  17. Nicole says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I would be very surprised if they DIDNT invite the Obamas. Harry was a guest at their first major event for their foundation. Obama was a guest on Harry’s podcast. They regularly show up to support the causes closest to each other. Meghan does not like trump at all and neither does harry (and what seems like a large chunk of the BRF). I doubt harry is going to give a flying F what May thinks.

    And May if you’re THIS worried about trump maybe grow a pair. He’s already slighted you online so I’m not sure why you’re going to bat for him (well I know why).

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Look, it’s MY wedding!

    I’m inviting RuPaul, Norman Reedus, Eminem, k d lang and Thom Yorke.

    Mr and Mrs Obama plus the kids are invited too, along with Mr Mueller, Adam Schiff and Sally Yates.

    It’s my wedding and I will invite who I want. The rest can sod off.

    Reply
  19. Deedee says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I hope they invite the Obamas, their daughters, Michelle’s mom, he’ll, even Obama’s brother in Kenya before they invite the trumps. Trumps head would explode.

    Reply
  20. Rhys says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I actually think that’s what will happen: Trump will make sure to twit that he WAS invited but due to the security around him decided to decline to let everyone enjoy the wedding. He will definitely let others know he was very much invited.

    Reply
  21. The Original Mia says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Harry said this morning he didn’t know if the Obamas were coming. I took that to mean they will be invited. He and Meghan are under no obligation to invite any Trump to their wedding. This isn’t a state affair. And as far as I know the British Parliament decided to not invite 45 to the U.K. for a visit due to his hateful, gross year in office.

    Reply
  22. Tate says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I am so so sick of this man baby.

    Reply
  23. babykitten says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    There’s Michelle, demurely crossing her ankles in BRF protocol. Then there’s Harry, showing off his package with legs spread wide, pants snug. Maybe he really did have a crush on Michelle. Who doesn’t?

    Reply
  24. aquarius64 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Trump wants adoring crowds wherever he goes, and there is no guarantee he will get that if he comes to the UK for any reason. I think there are planned protests for the working visit in February. Imagine the outcry if the Orange Menace tries to get an invite. Wedding Crasher will the kindest sobriquet.

    Reply
  25. trishy says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Invite the Obamas, and Tiffany Trump. Can you imagine his orangeness’ tweets? “Losers and C-listers on the invite list? SAD!” #poortiffany

    Reply
  26. Jo says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    We’ll probably hold another referendum about it. We haven’t voted on anything for a while.

    Reply
  27. Lila says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I would love to see Prince Harry invite the Obamas to his wedding and give Donald Trump the snub.

    Reply
  28. A says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:04 am

    5 dollar says it was Michelle who introduced them. She and PH just have that complicit look.

    Reply
  29. Petty Riperton says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    This much fuss over a wedding between a D-list actress and the 6th person in line for the throne.
    May needs to put her big girl panties on host little twitter fingers in Jan or Feb get it out the way instead of trying to hold someone else’s wedding hostage.
    William didn’t want the Obamas at his wedding and made the security is too much excuse to why they weren’t invited. I don’t remember this much worry over Barry’s feelings over not getting invited. Little fingers will tweet through oh well.

    Reply
    • dodgy says:
      December 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

      The parliament doesn’t want Trump to come here, and given his tweets and rants, what he does is classified as hate speech. But the Tories do want to sell off the NHS (re: the TIPP plus steriods) and supposedly need to keep him sweet whilst selling our country’s silverware to the highest bidder. I’d hope that Prince Harry tells May to go whistle though.

      Reply
  30. Marie says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I follow several royal families and hope couple will follow what others have done for an official state wedding. That is invite government’s head of state. If he or she cannot attend, then someone is sent to represent the US government. My guess is that First Lady Trump goes.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 27, 2017 at 11:15 am

      William didn’t have a state wedding, no reason why Harry would have one. This is more on the scale of Joachim and Alexandra’s (Or Joachim and Marie’s) weddings, Friso and Mabel’s, Felix and Claire’s. Not the big event of the heir’s wedding, but a smaller more private family event. No need for foreign government representation at this one.

      Reply
  31. Josie says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    At the end of the Today programme on the radio this morning, Harry said they hadn’t made up the guest list yet “I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the guest list together yet. Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not, wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise”

    Reply
  32. minny says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Please forgive my jumbled thoughts. This will be a stream of consciousness fueled by my anger.

    1st- How weak is the May government to even float this idea.
    2nd- President Obama was not invited to W&K’s wedding (a state event) this cannot be overstated.
    3rd- If Harry decides to acquiesce to this ridiculous request- Trump will spend zero time in touting the loser credentials of the British government. Someone needs to explain to May that Trump is for Trump.
    4th- I have read on this site and others that Harry is sooo insignificant and that he couldn’t be further from the thrown. So why is this even a question. Unless Harry is … Ooh never mind.
    5th- I will be really disappointed if Harry is bullied into not inviting the Obamas (private citizens) to his wedding. Trump is after all a horrible bully.
    And finally Ivanka was a supporter of the Clintons (for years) and really good friends with Chelsea Clinton. All of this obviously before the “The Great Scam” was perpetrated. This is not an excuse just context for MM’s connection.

    Reply
  33. emerald eyes says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I am guessing that the Obamas, even if invited as friends of the couple, will not show up as a couple. I am also guessing that no Trump from top to bottom will be invited. The logistics and security would overwhelm everything.

    It’s possible MIchelle Obama will attend if she can. And that would be cool.

    This wedding should not be turned into a big F*ck You to Trump, and that is what would happen if the former president were there. It’s unfair to the participants, their families and their guests. The Obamas have always been sensitive to that sort of thing, and I am sure they understand. It’s essentially a private wedding of a public person, not a political mandate.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

      It would be unfair to forbid H&M from inviting whomever they want to their wedding.

      Harry appears to have close working relationships with both Michelle and Barack Obama. They have worked on projects together for several years. Harry was invited to the first conference for their fledgling organization. I can see these four doing work together for years, and I’d love to see MObama on the board of Sentebale. No good reason why H&M should be forced to omit these friends from their wedding.

      Reply
  34. Amelie says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Barack and Michelle weren’t invited to Kate and William’s wedding in 2011 (though a lot of other heads of state were). I forget the reason why, maybe security reasons but I do remember they both met Kate and William about a month later at Buckingham Palace for an official State visit so that may have been why since they were going to England so close to the wedding date. So if the Obamas do get invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, they can always throw the “we didn’t invite the current sitting US president in 2011 so hush Trump.”

    He’ll still throw a fit but everyone will be amused he is throwing a tantrum about it. At this point, anything can set Trump off so I’m not sure why anyone would bother tiptoeing around him for the sake of a royal wedding. He isn’t friends with Harry or Meghan and he won’t be invited. Who cares if Trump gets angry. He is impossible to work with in general, this won’t make things better or worse.

    Reply
  35. happy girl says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Oh dear God, I want Trump’s head to explode. Can you imagine those petty, unhinged tweets???

    Even if the Obamas declined, the slight and jealousy would be palpable and popcorn worthy :)

    Barack Obama is now a private citizen (mostly) and has been very close to both William and Harry. They even had a “family dinner” all together at William and Kate’s private residence a couple of years ago (no government reps, no other royals, just them as friends).

    Even when William and Kate married in a massive wedding at the Abbey, the American President, Barack Obama, was not invited. So go fuck yourself Orange Nazi, nobody wants you anywhere, FOOL.

    Reply
  36. Hazel says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:18 am

    What a load of nonsense. They’ll invite their friends & family, just as Will & Kate did. Half of bucklebury’s shopkeepers came, as did the Beckhams. Nothing diplomatic about that wedding, nothing diplomatic about this one.

    Reply
  37. upstatediva says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I listened to Harry’s Obama interview, as well as one he did with a tech CEO and one with his father on climate change. He calls Chuck “Pa”. I did not know that; it’s sweet. He clearly has a close relationship with his Pa, and that, for some reason, made me happy. The interview with Obama was a nice opportunity for BO to share his feelings on this latest transition (out of the presidency) and to highlight the issues (youth empowerment) that the two share.
    Theresa May is an idiot to let this rumor/sentiment/whatever circulate about the wedding invite; it makes her look weak and distracted from her job. I think that Michelle might show up at the church, and Barry (like Meghan at Pippa’s do) can sneak into the party and do some Dad Dancing.

    Reply
  38. Linda says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    The Trumps, Obama’s or Trudeaus will not be invited. That would all be too political for the BRF to invite some so they will invite none of them.

    Reply
  39. Starryfish says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    The only legitimate reason for even considering inviting Drumpf is the fact that the bride is American, it’s natural that there would be significant representation from the country of her birth. Unfortunately for us and Meghan, right now there is a lack of non-loathesome options to fill that official representative role.

    Reply

