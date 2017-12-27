Will Prince Harry & Meghan be ‘banned’ from inviting the Obamas to their wedding?

It felt like it was only a matter of minutes – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, and some of the first comments about it were “oh God I hope they don’t have to invite Donald Trump to the wedding.” I’ve said this whole time that it’s unlikely that Harry and Meghan would be “required” by the palace or the government to invite the Trumps, because of Harry’s position in the line of succession. He’s not the direct heir to the throne. He’s not even the heir’s heir. Harry is currently the fifth in line to the throne, soon to be sixth after Kate gives birth to the third kid. The fifth in line doesn’t have to invite the American #NotMyPresident. Harry gets to invite pretty much whoever he wants. And I hope he does invite the Obamas, because he’s been close to both Michelle and Barack Obama for years. But there’s a problem – apparently, Theresa May’s government worries that Donald Trump will throw a huge tantrum if Harry invites the Obamas and NOT the Trumps.

Government mandarins are urging Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of infuriating Donald Trump. Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US president and wife Michelle at their big day on May 19. The 33-year-old prince has become good friends with the Obamas since bonding with them during the Invictus Games. But Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t. The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known. Meghan made disparaging comments about him on social media during his election campaign last year. There are deep fears among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that another perceived national snub will make it impossible for Theresa May to meaningfully engage with Trump. A senior government source said: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.” As the wedding is not a state occasion, the Government only have a consultative role in its organization and heads of state will not be invited. The guest list is instead being drawn up in full by Buckingham Palace rather than the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – which presides over national events such as state funerals.

[From The Sun]

Dear British people, British government officials, British establishment: the American people will not be offended if Harry and Meg choose not to invite the bloated orange monster to their wedding. If Trump does throw a tantrum about the Obamas getting an invitation, we’ll actually think it’s really funny. Our two countries still have a special relationship regardless of the infantile neo-Nazi sitting in the Oval Office. We’ll totally understand if your ginger prince wants to publicly snub the Trumps and welcome the Obamas. We love the Obamas too!

PS… Harry’s podcast interview with President Obama is out today. You can go here to hear it:

The full interview between @BarackObama and Prince Harry is available as a podcast here https://t.co/ar9Vkb0kcY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 27, 2017