Will Prince Harry & Meghan be ‘banned’ from inviting the Obamas to their wedding?

It felt like it was only a matter of minutes – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, and some of the first comments about it were “oh God I hope they don’t have to invite Donald Trump to the wedding.” I’ve said this whole time that it’s unlikely that Harry and Meghan would be “required” by the palace or the government to invite the Trumps, because of Harry’s position in the line of succession. He’s not the direct heir to the throne. He’s not even the heir’s heir. Harry is currently the fifth in line to the throne, soon to be sixth after Kate gives birth to the third kid. The fifth in line doesn’t have to invite the American #NotMyPresident. Harry gets to invite pretty much whoever he wants. And I hope he does invite the Obamas, because he’s been close to both Michelle and Barack Obama for years. But there’s a problem – apparently, Theresa May’s government worries that Donald Trump will throw a huge tantrum if Harry invites the Obamas and NOT the Trumps.
Government mandarins are urging Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of infuriating Donald Trump. Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have told aides they want the former US president and wife Michelle at their big day on May 19.
The 33-year-old prince has become good friends with the Obamas since bonding with them during the Invictus Games. But Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.
The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known. Meghan made disparaging comments about him on social media during his election campaign last year.
There are deep fears among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that another perceived national snub will make it impossible for Theresa May to meaningfully engage with Trump. A senior government source said: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”
As the wedding is not a state occasion, the Government only have a consultative role in its organization and heads of state will not be invited. The guest list is instead being drawn up in full by Buckingham Palace rather than the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – which presides over national events such as state funerals.
Dear British people, British government officials, British establishment: the American people will not be offended if Harry and Meg choose not to invite the bloated orange monster to their wedding. If Trump does throw a tantrum about the Obamas getting an invitation, we’ll actually think it’s really funny. Our two countries still have a special relationship regardless of the infantile neo-Nazi sitting in the Oval Office. We’ll totally understand if your ginger prince wants to publicly snub the Trumps and welcome the Obamas. We love the Obamas too!
PS… Harry’s podcast interview with President Obama is out today. You can go here to hear it:
The full interview between @BarackObama and Prince Harry is available as a podcast here https://t.co/ar9Vkb0kcY
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
Won’t anybody think of poor Princess Nagini!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Meghan. She did fawn over Trumpette/Princess Nagini when she interviewed her on her blog, didn’t she? I am not saying Meghan really liked her, there are reasons why bloggers interview certain people. But Meghan interviewing and fawning over the daughter of a sexist racist b***rd like DOTUS was even before becoming DOTUS speaks louder than words. Read: Meghan was an opportunist and did not care or was not intelligent enough to figure it out. Never mind the engagement with Harry a few years later. It only shows a certain pattern of reaching certain heights by associating with certain people. Some of them being bad people, like Nagini.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you are making some fairly large assumptions based on a working actress’ attempt to build a lifestyle blog side business. I would not assume that fawning over a “fashion designer” who was having some success at that time in an effort to build that business reveals anything other than a desire to build a blog business. Celebrity Instagram and blogs are fake intimacy, that’s part of the sales process. I would not assume that blog showed much of the real Meghan any more than GOOP is a complete representation of Gwyneth Paltrow, or Draper James is all Reese Witherspoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In MM’s defense Ivy fooled a lot of people in NYC social circles because she was thought of as the acceptable Trump and she worked that angle for many years. Her press was always positive until now when 45 has been front and center and exposed. Before he wasn’t in everyone’s face all the time, so his full vile repulsive sociopathic self-wasn’t primarily known.
She has mastered the art of talking without saying anything. And she built up an image that is easy to push when it isn’t scrutinized like it is now and all her dirt has come out.
So, what the world knows of her now was not what she even seemed up close and personal. But she was laughed at behind closed doors for her extensive surgeries and her absurd modeling career. Her father kind of made her a bit of an eye roller.
Ivy desperately wanted to hob knob in certain circles, but that last name is kryptonite, and it is easy to see this with her choice of a husband. Crooked J is the son of a disgraced criminal New Jersey family whose tawdry antics became public knowledge. I swear my grandparents would have drugged me and locked me in the attic before even a date with him. Jewish or not. Grandparent’s story or not. And she would have had plenty of help.
Her bestie is shady Wendi Deng. Enuff said.
So take that into account. MM wouldn’t know this stuff about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ELX: Meghan chose to cover Nagini. Smart people or their smart teams choose well who to be associated with. Meghan did not choose well or did not do enough research to realize that her association with Nagini could raise some brows in regards to ethical considerations. Like the backlash over I don’t remember which singer and an Oscar winning actress who were paid lots of money to sing for, and host some party as far as I remember, with two highly questionable political and business people from somewhere in Europe and Asia. The precedents are there. Those two women chose more money and more fame, and they or their teams chose wrong people. And who suffered the backlash?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump doesn’t want to go, it’s Ivanka who is desperate for the invite. I hope they invite the Obamas and Chelsea Clinton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bonus points if they invite Hilary and Elizabeth Warren. It may trigger the dotard into a rage stroke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, then it must be done!
Hahaha, Ivy dear Ivy no one wants a soon to be convicted con artist at their wedding. HM must not breathe that air and risk cooties.
This made my day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Bidens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said this on a previous thread but it bears repeating. Diplomatically, M+H cannot invite Obama without appearing to invite Trump. I got vilified for it at the time but it’s true.
They can get around it, however, by allowing Trump to turn down the invite (he will say he’s too busy), even though he wasn’t truly invited and everyone knows it. Then Obama can come. Or Melania could come for Trump. But it would be shocking and a breach of protocol if the Obamas come and the Trumps were not even invited. Personal friendships aside.
(ETA I would LOVE for Trump to get shafted. Of course Meghan and Harry don’t want Trump there! But it’s not worth starting a war over).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is NO WAY DT can start a war with one of our allies over not being invited to the wedding. He can tweet-cry about it and attempt to punish them economically but being as it’s the UK he’d have a really difficult time with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an exaggeration to prove a point. But this is a man you can bait with a tweet, so it’s not that far off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diplomatically? Who the hell cares what the 6th in line to the throne does diplmatically?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well apparently the U.K. government cares enough to warn them about it. You’re shooting the messenger here. I’m not saying what SHOULD happen, I’m telling you what is MOST LIKELY to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump woul probably have some outrageous demands for security and anride in the Queen’s carriage, so when the UK has to say nope to those demands… voila! Problem solved!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Security concerns would be another acceptable excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#IQ45 would sh1t himself in the presence of TQ. But I totally believe he would request a ride in the carriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want to see Andrew. Talk about awkward.
No worries Tangerine Menace will stay stateside with his Bronze Bride.
What the heck is up with her BB shellac she looks like she fell into a vat of bronzer? I saw her Christmas photo next to the Tange, and I yelped out of fear. True story and I kept replaying it over and over forcing my husband to listen to my ranting.
Finally, he just got sick of me and pretended to nap.
But???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, though, isn’t Obama a private citizen now? Just for the sake of argument – if Prince Harry was a friend of Dubya and wanted him and his wife to attend his wedding, would it cause an international crisis as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“if Prince Harry was a friend of Dubya and wanted him and his wife to attend his wedding, would be cause an international crisis as well? ”
No, Tanguerita. No it wouldn’t, and I think we both know why it wouldn’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t make these arguments. Trump hates Obama, targeted him during Obama’s presidency and continues to attack his record. Trump didn’t go after W. Both Obama and W would also still be called President, which would stick in Trump’s bloated craw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it wouldn’t, because Trump isn’t racistically (that is probably not a word but you know what I mean) obsessed with Dubya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that’s exactly what I mean – inviting Obamas wouldn’t be a breach of protocol. And who the f..k cares about feelings of the Bloated pile of Cheeto dust? He certainly never does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the record, if Harry was friends with a war criminal like Bush, i’d be out protesting the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Virtual high-five and hug for you, LAK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree completely, Annabelle B. Precedence was set when (current) President Obama was not invited to William and Kate’s wedding. So, there is no standing tradition to invite the current US president to a non-State wedding of the monarch’s grandchild (even when that grandchild is going to be king – William). So further-down-the-line Harry is under no obligation to invite Trump, especially since his wedding is more private and smaller than William’s. The Obamas can be invited simply as friends of the wedding couple and charity partners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fine if no presidents are invited. But this would be seen as choosing one very recently former President over the sitting US President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you @inthekitchen. Invite the Obamas as friends and charity partners. Private citizens for as much as the former first couple can be but Obama is not in office. Sparkles’ wedding is not a state occasion. If they don’t invite any other head of state except for monarchs, there should not be any problem.
@Annabelle Bronstein: I totally hear you. But the problem should stand with DOTUS who, notwithstanding his position in the oval office, has proved to be accepting of white supremacists and being a sexist and misogynistic arse**le. I understood from the article that the British government has a consultative function here, meaning they can express an opinion but not make a decision. Plus, why make a circus with DOTUS out of the Sparkle wedding? DOTUS’ visit to the UK was postponed already. And Melania does not deserve to be at the wedding either. She’s expressed support of her husband publicly not only tacitly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was any other President, I’d understand the need for formal invitation from Harry and Markle wrt diplomacy but Trump spits in the face of all protocol and decorum so Harry can probably get away with the snub. Trump’s a narcissist and dumb but he’s not dumb enough to shun, in any meaningful way, one of our oldest allies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s possible that Harry breaks protocol here (it’s really his obligation and his friendships). I’m just saying it’ll be a pretty big deal if he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AB what protokol do you keep talking about?? There is no protocol for this situation. Obama is a private citizen and a friend of the groom, who is never going to be a king.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tanguerita one of the most followed protocols of all: being royal comes with the understanding that you will not be political or display political views, but you will instead work with whichever party is in power. This move would be seen (right or wrong) as being overtly political.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tanguerita: Considering the Foreign office is spitting tacks about this particular invitation or the lack of one shows protocol exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, you’re right. He won’t come, of course, because of security, but he wants that invite. Maybe Melania would show…or Ivanka, if her husband hasn’t been indicted by then.
It’s no use creating a Twitter storm about something so meaningless. And apparently the British gov is demanding it, otherwise they wouldn’t have planted those stories in the tabloids yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Under no circumstances should Ivanka be considered for anything other than the investigation into Russia’s election tampering and money-laundering. She has no position and it is a sad indication of how far we have fallen so quickly that anyone would ever consider her for representing the president, a president who should not be invited to that wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s true. I don’t want this to become a political sh%tstorm and overshadow Meghan and Harry. Better, in this instance, to do the passive aggressive thing and let Trump save face.
Can’t we just have one nice thing without Trump ruining it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, stop acting like you know more about protocol than the average royals-watcher, A.B. Saying your statement definitively doesn’t make it any less ridiculous.
There is no protocol that requires the 6th in line to the throne to invite the current POTUS and not invite good friends who happen to be the former POTUS and FLOTUS.
We’re seeing “protocol” being thrown to the wind with this couple, so I do not expect 45 to be there. Perhaps not the Obamas either, due more to it not being as “big” as Wills was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I said, it’s fine if no presidents are invited. Choosing one President over another would be seen as political favoritism. The royal family protocol has been politically neutral for quite some time, a deal they made to preserve the monarch. If Meghan and Harry are breaking longstanding protocol of being politically neutral, it’s a big deal. How is this so controversial? It’s not as if I’m arguing this is the right way to do things, but it is the way the BRF does things.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/nov/29/meghan-markle-royal-protocol-donald-trump-brexit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone, not from America nor the UK, this is infuriating and not the least bit funny.
Does the entire world need to be held hostage to one man’s whims?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, tragically, infuriatingly – right now the world *is* held hostage to one man’s whims. Thanks, US Congress, for your dereliction of duty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One question in all of this: Has Trump even indicated that he wants to be invited and actually go? For someone with an ego as big as his the wedding would be a nightmare of bad press, protests, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Royals: They’re just like us!” Wedding-guest problems edition.
I hope they invite whomever they like, and wonder just how much this story is based in fact, but just in case there are alternate solutions:
1. The Obamas let them know in advance that, regrettably, they’ll be taking a long-planned vacation in May, and plan to celebrate with them after the honeymoon. Maybe throw them a separate party.
2. They invite Ivanka, who “represents” daddy, and seat her with some cousins, maybe the one who worked briefly in NYC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Eugenie? I have a feeling that she may be a bridesmaid so that won’t work. Ivanka could sit at the back somewhere next to Princess Michael of Kent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, and wear insulting jewelry too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully in the back, behind a column (without ANY sight line!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka is angling for an invite with her 3 weeks late tweet of congratulations but under no circumstances should they legitimatize her with an invitation. There is no royalty in the US. Ivanka Trump is not a princess. She was not elected to any position. She is not an ambassador or Secretary of State. There is absolutely no legitimate situation in which she would or could represent the presidency or the American people. And does she even know either of them? No. No. No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do it, Harry! Invite all the Obamas!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course the Obamas will be invited. I am convinced MO was the “mutual friend” who set up PH and MM on that blind date in the fist place so her slot on the invitation list is guaranteed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought there’s was a private wedding at Windsor like Sophie and Edward so this was not an issue. I thought the rule apply to state weddings like Kate and Will
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s televised, Trump will want representation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As discussed above, the sitting US president was not invited to W&K’s wedding. No reason for a sitting US president to be invited to the private wedding of the soon-to-be 6th in line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m raging that he would have to even think about inviting Fuckface Von Clownstick to their wedding. It’s Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and this orange jackass will find a way to make it about HIM, especially if he and Eva Braun are invited in lieu of the Obamas. Isn’t it bad enough that they’re going to be polluting those shores come February?
Theresa May needs to concentrate on the very real issues facing her country right now and spend less time worrying about a jerk who would throw a tantrum about anything at the drop of a hat anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wonder about Theresa May’s competencies as PM with inane comments and worries such as this. I personally loathe the woman, and cannot fathom why she is still a politician let alone PM of the UK. Who in the UK really gives a monkey’s f if that Orange Garbage person’s bulbous nose is wrongly out of joint if he’s not issued an invite? It’s not a matter of great political importance it’s a family wedding, albeit of Royals!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand our government anymore, so I’m in no place to criticize yours. But, JFC, what impactful repercussions do the MPs (or the PM) actually believe could happen if that ignorant POS feels insulted? I mean, May already pissed him off when she criticized him for that racist retweet, so what’s the worse he could do? This wedding is not a state event. I don’t imagine there is one first-world head-of-state that truly respects him and actually wants to invite him to their country outside of a world leaders’ meeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May is allowing herself to be held hostage by baby fists’ tantrums, which are a manifestation of his weak, sordid, pathetic self esteem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His wedding will probably not have any acting heads of state, right…well, except for the Prime Minister.
If it was William, then I could see Trump getting an invite, but I’m pretty sure the Obamas didn’t even attend his wedding, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
even for William’s wedding it’s the US Ambassador who came.
the commonwealth countries sent their governor generals, monarchies sent their crown princ(ess)es, and the rest of the world sent ambassadors…
the Obamas can be lumped in with Friends of the Bride and Groom, miscellaneous Celebrities and Notable Peoples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Charles and Diana got married I believe the US representatives were the ambassidor and Nancy Reagan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, echoing, Nancy attended but her husband did not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Obamas were not invited to William’s wedding which was a state event. There is no need to invite Dump to this wedding, which is not a state event. The problem is that Thereasa May has not gotten around to doing a state visit with this turd and that is now putting Harry’s wedding as a target. Telling Harry that Obama, a private citizen and friend, cannot be invited because Dump is a goddamn racist baby who hates Obama with every fibre of his soul, is a failure of the part of the UK government to to their job. Harry’s wedding is not political for anyone but this deranged dictator.
If they cave on this then who else are they going to bend for? There are plenty of dictators who are going to follow suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think William’s wedding was actually classified as a “semi-state” event so they could get around snubbing the Obamas. I don’t know if that’s a technical designation or just something made up by the media to explain the Obamas’ non-invite, but I remember that term being used as an explanation as to why neither Obama was there.
For Harry, there is even less official reason for the US president to be invited and I hope they stand up to whomever is pressuring them and have their Drumpf-free wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William didn’t want a state wedding and tore up the official guest list for such an occasion (his words). Officially the wedding became a ‘semi-state’ wedding which was BS given they had all the other accoutrements of a state wedding, but it allowed William to invite lower tier representatives of various countries and minimise the diplomatic aspect of his wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire were there. (But, of course, the Queen is their head of state). And William and Kate’s wedding didn’t need to be a state wedding because he was not the heir to the throne (unlike Charles and Diana).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I certainly hope that JT wouldn’t be invited/come. Unlike Obama, Trudeau is an active leader and he is the PM of a Commonwealth country. Inviting him while not inviting the other Commonwealth leaders wouldn’t be acceptable. And Trudeau will be up for re-election soon, so inviting him would be a clear display of partisanship, which members of the BRF cannot do. It would also look bad for his re-election if he spent time and taxpayers’ money to attend the wedding of a royal, while there are more important things to do. And it would be a breach of etiquette to have the Canadian PM there but not the Governor General who is the actual head of the state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Governor General is the Queen’s representative in Canada. She is the actual head of state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Invite those you want to share your day with and don’t worry about Trumputin. He’ll find something else trivial to get pissed off at Theresa May at with or without an invitation. Such a fragile ego surely correlates with a very small penis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I mean it’s so easy to distract him. Just throw lots of printed emails in his face followed by Hillary’s book. I hope that book is thick like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! I’m up for trump not being invited, but can you imagine the tweet? “Pr. Harry called and begged for me to come to his wedding (would do anything for it). I said no thanks, I’m busy. Enjoy! #maga!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly that pretend tweet is pretty dead-on. But, yeah…the tweet storm that would ensue would be *insane* (more than usual, that is), and totally worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see the insulting tweets now: “Everyone is saying that red hair shows lack of masculinity. SAD.” or “People are angry that their HEAD OF STATE was left out of a large event. INSULTING!” or “Am far too busy to attend unimportant events.”
Bigly is a bloated child prone to tantrums. He’s an idiot who has managed to strip all dignity from the office. I say let Harry invite the Obamas, and invite no Trumps at all. Even if DT was there he would find something to be insulted about, so just insult him up front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They already made it clear the wedding won’t have a state significance – smaller venue, no day-off go the people. They can invite Obamas to their event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMHO, no middle-aged married couple cares about attending a wedding of a charity acquaintance. A gift and a phone call will do it.
By now, all the players here are adept at avoiding bad optics publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s pretty clear that, to the Obamas, Harry is not “a charity acquaintance.” There is obvious warmth between them that comes from real friendship, not passing interactions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe just Michelle should go, as well as Ivanka or Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is this about including Ivanka in anything? She is nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does Trump have to be invited in the first place? Obama wasn’t invited to William’s wedding, mind you he actually had strategic military action going on during that time (Bin Ladin), and the Queen invited them to the palace at a later date. I believe only the commonwealth countries had a representative at the wedding, our Governor General was in attendance . Now, I do know that protocol and etiquette is extremely difficult for an odious cretin like Trump to comprehend, but an invite to a Royal Wedding is not a given just because you are the current US President!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He forgot (aka doesn’t know) that the American revolution severed ties with the UK, in particular that of the royal family governing the US. But he is a moron and thinks he is king and wants to go to all the parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck it, and f*ck him. PLEASE infuriate him. Please god give us the satisfaction of knowing that he knows the true American President got invited to the wedding and not him. Give us 48 hours where he’s so pissed off that all he can do is tweet, as that’s 48 hours that he won’t be firing Bob Mueller or robbing sick children to give to the rich.
As we approach the 1-year mark at the threshold of hell, let me just give a resounding F*CK TRUMP. Always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. Amen. Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always and forever: F*CK TRUMP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
✊🏻 Onward, together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely, I want that pos to know he is NOT invited and the Obamas are. F*ck him. Let him lose his shit over it, good. It is H & M’s wedding and they should be able to invite who they want (esp given that it’s not a state wedding). The British govt shouldn’t be catering to this ahole, at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shudder. No way I would invite the man to my wedding. He would make it all about him and overshadow the whole event. Talk about stealing someone’s joy… and why should they invite someone they and their families have never even met?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also the security surrounding the US president is crazy and it would cause issues with the wedding. It is probably why Obama never attended William and Kate’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama wasn’t invited to W&K’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the need to point out that this story comes from The Sun. Not that they want to stir anything up, or have anything against Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sun seems to be the mouthpiece of the government nowadays. Theresa May has done one on one interviews with them vs when even the BBC and other news stations couldn’t get her to answer any kind of questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be very surprised if they DIDNT invite the Obamas. Harry was a guest at their first major event for their foundation. Obama was a guest on Harry’s podcast. They regularly show up to support the causes closest to each other. Meghan does not like trump at all and neither does harry (and what seems like a large chunk of the BRF). I doubt harry is going to give a flying F what May thinks.
And May if you’re THIS worried about trump maybe grow a pair. He’s already slighted you online so I’m not sure why you’re going to bat for him (well I know why).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, IIRC, hasn’t the trip Trump is suppose to take to the UK been downgraded from a state visit to a working visit? To me this is a nothing burger and they can invite Obama and not worry about it. Also agree that the protection detail for Trump to be there would cause problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, it’s MY wedding!
I’m inviting RuPaul, Norman Reedus, Eminem, k d lang and Thom Yorke.
Mr and Mrs Obama plus the kids are invited too, along with Mr Mueller, Adam Schiff and Sally Yates.
It’s my wedding and I will invite who I want. The rest can sod off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they invite the Obamas, their daughters, Michelle’s mom, he’ll, even Obama’s brother in Kenya before they invite the trumps. Trumps head would explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and Chelsea Clinton…someone up thread suggested Chelsea and I haven’t stopped giggling since!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think that’s what will happen: Trump will make sure to twit that he WAS invited but due to the security around him decided to decline to let everyone enjoy the wedding. He will definitely let others know he was very much invited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry said this morning he didn’t know if the Obamas were coming. I took that to mean they will be invited. He and Meghan are under no obligation to invite any Trump to their wedding. This isn’t a state affair. And as far as I know the British Parliament decided to not invite 45 to the U.K. for a visit due to his hateful, gross year in office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so so sick of this man baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s Michelle, demurely crossing her ankles in BRF protocol. Then there’s Harry, showing off his package with legs spread wide, pants snug. Maybe he really did have a crush on Michelle. Who doesn’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yessssssssssss. I also saw Harry’s manspread and I was ohmygaaaaawd, Harry! Don’t you know better? LOL. #soroyal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump wants adoring crowds wherever he goes, and there is no guarantee he will get that if he comes to the UK for any reason. I think there are planned protests for the working visit in February. Imagine the outcry if the Orange Menace tries to get an invite. Wedding Crasher will the kindest sobriquet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Invite the Obamas, and Tiffany Trump. Can you imagine his orangeness’ tweets? “Losers and C-listers on the invite list? SAD!” #poortiffany
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ll probably hold another referendum about it. We haven’t voted on anything for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see Prince Harry invite the Obamas to his wedding and give Donald Trump the snub.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5 dollar says it was Michelle who introduced them. She and PH just have that complicit look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This much fuss over a wedding between a D-list actress and the 6th person in line for the throne.
May needs to put her big girl panties on host little twitter fingers in Jan or Feb get it out the way instead of trying to hold someone else’s wedding hostage.
William didn’t want the Obamas at his wedding and made the security is too much excuse to why they weren’t invited. I don’t remember this much worry over Barry’s feelings over not getting invited. Little fingers will tweet through oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The parliament doesn’t want Trump to come here, and given his tweets and rants, what he does is classified as hate speech. But the Tories do want to sell off the NHS (re: the TIPP plus steriods) and supposedly need to keep him sweet whilst selling our country’s silverware to the highest bidder. I’d hope that Prince Harry tells May to go whistle though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I follow several royal families and hope couple will follow what others have done for an official state wedding. That is invite government’s head of state. If he or she cannot attend, then someone is sent to represent the US government. My guess is that First Lady Trump goes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William didn’t have a state wedding, no reason why Harry would have one. This is more on the scale of Joachim and Alexandra’s (Or Joachim and Marie’s) weddings, Friso and Mabel’s, Felix and Claire’s. Not the big event of the heir’s wedding, but a smaller more private family event. No need for foreign government representation at this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My comments were about what should happen at a state wedding. I know that US Ambassador to UK attended William’s wedding and could see current one being invited also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the end of the Today programme on the radio this morning, Harry said they hadn’t made up the guest list yet “I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the guest list together yet. Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not, wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please forgive my jumbled thoughts. This will be a stream of consciousness fueled by my anger.
1st- How weak is the May government to even float this idea.
2nd- President Obama was not invited to W&K’s wedding (a state event) this cannot be overstated.
3rd- If Harry decides to acquiesce to this ridiculous request- Trump will spend zero time in touting the loser credentials of the British government. Someone needs to explain to May that Trump is for Trump.
4th- I have read on this site and others that Harry is sooo insignificant and that he couldn’t be further from the thrown. So why is this even a question. Unless Harry is … Ooh never mind.
5th- I will be really disappointed if Harry is bullied into not inviting the Obamas (private citizens) to his wedding. Trump is after all a horrible bully.
And finally Ivanka was a supporter of the Clintons (for years) and really good friends with Chelsea Clinton. All of this obviously before the “The Great Scam” was perpetrated. This is not an excuse just context for MM’s connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am guessing that the Obamas, even if invited as friends of the couple, will not show up as a couple. I am also guessing that no Trump from top to bottom will be invited. The logistics and security would overwhelm everything.
It’s possible MIchelle Obama will attend if she can. And that would be cool.
This wedding should not be turned into a big F*ck You to Trump, and that is what would happen if the former president were there. It’s unfair to the participants, their families and their guests. The Obamas have always been sensitive to that sort of thing, and I am sure they understand. It’s essentially a private wedding of a public person, not a political mandate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be unfair to forbid H&M from inviting whomever they want to their wedding.
Harry appears to have close working relationships with both Michelle and Barack Obama. They have worked on projects together for several years. Harry was invited to the first conference for their fledgling organization. I can see these four doing work together for years, and I’d love to see MObama on the board of Sentebale. No good reason why H&M should be forced to omit these friends from their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barack and Michelle weren’t invited to Kate and William’s wedding in 2011 (though a lot of other heads of state were). I forget the reason why, maybe security reasons but I do remember they both met Kate and William about a month later at Buckingham Palace for an official State visit so that may have been why since they were going to England so close to the wedding date. So if the Obamas do get invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, they can always throw the “we didn’t invite the current sitting US president in 2011 so hush Trump.”
He’ll still throw a fit but everyone will be amused he is throwing a tantrum about it. At this point, anything can set Trump off so I’m not sure why anyone would bother tiptoeing around him for the sake of a royal wedding. He isn’t friends with Harry or Meghan and he won’t be invited. Who cares if Trump gets angry. He is impossible to work with in general, this won’t make things better or worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear God, I want Trump’s head to explode. Can you imagine those petty, unhinged tweets???
Even if the Obamas declined, the slight and jealousy would be palpable and popcorn worthy
Barack Obama is now a private citizen (mostly) and has been very close to both William and Harry. They even had a “family dinner” all together at William and Kate’s private residence a couple of years ago (no government reps, no other royals, just them as friends).
Even when William and Kate married in a massive wedding at the Abbey, the American President, Barack Obama, was not invited. So go fuck yourself Orange Nazi, nobody wants you anywhere, FOOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a load of nonsense. They’ll invite their friends & family, just as Will & Kate did. Half of bucklebury’s shopkeepers came, as did the Beckhams. Nothing diplomatic about that wedding, nothing diplomatic about this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I listened to Harry’s Obama interview, as well as one he did with a tech CEO and one with his father on climate change. He calls Chuck “Pa”. I did not know that; it’s sweet. He clearly has a close relationship with his Pa, and that, for some reason, made me happy. The interview with Obama was a nice opportunity for BO to share his feelings on this latest transition (out of the presidency) and to highlight the issues (youth empowerment) that the two share.
Theresa May is an idiot to let this rumor/sentiment/whatever circulate about the wedding invite; it makes her look weak and distracted from her job. I think that Michelle might show up at the church, and Barry (like Meghan at Pippa’s do) can sneak into the party and do some Dad Dancing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Trumps, Obama’s or Trudeaus will not be invited. That would all be too political for the BRF to invite some so they will invite none of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only legitimate reason for even considering inviting Drumpf is the fact that the bride is American, it’s natural that there would be significant representation from the country of her birth. Unfortunately for us and Meghan, right now there is a lack of non-loathesome options to fill that official representative role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse