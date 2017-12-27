Meghan Trainor on her engagement: he ‘made all of my dreams come true’

I don’t know what you got for Christmas, but I’m hoping Santa was good to each and every one of you. As someone who got some jewelry for the holiday, but not THAT jewelry (damn), I have to admit I’m slightly jealous of singer Meghan Trainor, who got engaged to actor Daryl Sabara over the holiday weekend.
The singer and judge on the new reality series The Four, which premieres on January 4, has been dating the 25-year-old actor, best known for his role in the Spy Kids franchise, since October of 2016. Back in April, Meghan wrote a song dedicated to Daryl called “Marry Me.” Well, I guess that worked. But girlfriend has had marriage on the brain for quite a while, as evidenced by her 2015 song “Dear Future Husband.”
The fruits of Meghan’s labors bloomed on Thursday, the day before her 24th birthday, December 22. Surrounded by a tunnel of sparkly Christmas lights, as well as friends and family (I’m assuming), Daryl got down on one knee and popped the question. Meghan, of course, accepted through her happy tears. The next day, the excited bride-to-be posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, with her song “Hopeless Romantic” playing in the background. She captioned the clip:
I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️
I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️
Daryl shared the video with his social media followers as well, writing, “Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancée in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor.” Meghan later posted a collage of photos from the couples relationship (so far), stating, “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you❤️”
I got married (for the first time) at 24, and I really wanted to at the time, so I can sort of identify with Meghan’s desire to walk down the aisle. But, as I discovered, I was too young. Does anyone else think Meghan is too? I’m not asking as a fan mind you, I’m just curious – because although “All About that Bass” was as annoying as a pop song can be, I will admit to getting a little sassy to “Me Too’ at the gym and hey, she was a judge (albeit in a WTF Unicorn onesie) on RuPaul’s Drag Race, so I can’t hate on her. They look cute and happy, so I hope it works out for them. Congrats, you crazy kids.
Photos: Instagram, WENN.com
Why do women always insist on calling the man to be “the love of my life”? Isn’t it just enough that he loves you and wants to marry you? He has to be The Love of your entire life. You are 24, how do you know what kind of love you will want in 10 years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband called me that last night and I thought the same thing! We have been together for 8 years, but in a lifetime that’s not all that long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so glad you said that! There’s a lot of pressure in this phrase. We need a new phrase that means “My great love, my big love.” But mostly, once you love someone – isn’t that already big and great?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. “The Love of My Life” if for nothing else puts so much pressure on relationship. Just loving someone and having a good time together isn’t enough anymore. You can’t just have a comfortable and satisfying relationship, it must to be fireworks. Sex must be bombastic. The ring must to be the size of an ostrich egg. And of course, you have to post tons of cute pictures of the two of you on FB otherwise your relationship doesn’t really exist. It must be THE love of one’s entire life or what would your neighbor think?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get it. After all, that’s how it’s *supposed* to be, and what you’re *supposed* to want according to all the fairy tales and romantic movies and so on. You find your True Love and live happily ever after. There are plenty of people who, consciously or not, buy into that.
And for some people, it’s true. They do find someone that they adore and click with so well. Those are the “marriage is easy” people. The real ones. While many claim to be in that category, they are actually few and far between, but they do exist.
For the majority of us though, there’s really no such thing. For me it’s enough to love my husband and be loved by him in return. In all honesty he’s not my Great Love, but neither should he be. That’s a lot of weight for one person to bear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You must be a joy to be around, Rhys. Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The love of my life….so romantic and so overused. One could probably find that love in every city in the country. But she is young, it sounds romantic and until phase one love disappears, she will use all the clichés. I was married for four years at her age and at 38, still married to my mister right. Since I’ve never not been married it seems, can’t imagine being single. Good luck to her, she looks like Kelly Osborne in some pics, not that I will hold that against her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a proud non feminist who body shames girls. Can’t stand her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she say in the song that even skinny girls think they’re fat? So she wasn’t body shaming them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. All About The Bass. Love yourself as you are. Good advice, bad song!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m that age and I think it’s very very young. I know there will be a million stories now of people who married young and are happy, but I think *most* people are not mature enough.
But marrying this young is quite rare in my country, none of my friends are married, or close to being married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I now I’m not romantic but stories like this rub me the wrong way. They sell an antiquated vision of marriage. If two people are in love, and want to commit to a marriage, why is it the man that is supposed to gatekeep. It’s all up to him because of course all women are just waiting to be asked and all men are ambivalent about being tied down. I hope they discussed this before hand and the big show is just for social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Junie Cortez?!?!?!? She’s marrying JUNIE CORTEZ?!? Omg.
But… I can’t stand her. Sorry. You can see the smugness with which she writes her songs in her facial expressions, and it really bugs. She’s annoying as hell and so are her songs, but good for them I guess? 🤷🏻♀️
I, too, think early 20s is way too young, as someone who is in that stage and does not feel ready to enter a lifelong, legally binding contract at all. I also cannot stand women who frame “all their dreams” around getting engaged/married (I know a LOT of them, sadly), and the fact that she used her own song in the engagement announcement makes me dislike her even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for you, Shambles. I think there’s a reason people tend to wait longer these days to get married. I personally have come to realize it’s an antiquated institution that has way too much importance placed on it by society…but I know it’s still the “holy grail” for many people. No need to rush into it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, ESmom. I mean… I’m happily with my beautiful, lovely boyfriend, and he will most likely be the person that I marry (again, unlike Meghan, I can’t say I’ve known since I met him that I wanted him to be my husband. Because that ish takes time, you know?). Even so, at 23, the thought of saying yes to an entire lifetime with one human is terrifying. Maybe that’s terrible, but it is what it is.
Happiest holidays, my friend. I always appreciate your presence here. *hugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like you have the right attitude. Enjoy your lovely BF…the future will work itself out. Best to you, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people in their early-mid 20s today can feel secure about their prospect for living a couple more decades than their grandparents, even moreso their great-grandparents, and it takes longer to finish education and get any kind of financial security or traction in a career, plus there are more models of “delayed” childbearing. No wonder younger people have a different timetable for making these more serious commitments.
I don’t know this singer but if they feel old enough to be married, why are they acting like they’re 14?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you 24 is reasonable time to get married
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because that is what we, as women, have been told to want. It’s a leftover from the times when, not all that long ago, the only thing a woman could do to secure her future was to land a good husband. Getting married was the be all end all of a woman’s life, and thus finding a man who could not only provide for you and your future offspring but that you loved and enjoyed being around was the ultimate goal.
Nowadays as women are part of the workforce in their own right and do not require a partner to accomplish, well, anything, the idea that getting married is “making all your dreams come true” is in a way a quaint sort of luxury. It’s not necessary, so now it can be romanticized and exaggerated in the way that we tend to do with serious concepts that no longer present life or death consequences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incredibly well put. Both of your comments on this thread are fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems that too many girls and women these day are still in love with the idea of being married, and the whole walking-down-the-aisle shenanigans. I feel like it clouds many people’s judgement when finding a partner.
My friend planned to be married before 30 (she’s 29 now), refers to her husband (1.5 year dating, .5 year married) as her dream man, and gushes about him like she’s been waiting for him her whole life. Because I actually know her outside if the life she portrays on social media, it’s kindda sad because he’s far from it! 1. It’s so much pressure to put on your partner, 2. Setting yourself up for disappointment because no person is perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A former coworker of mine used to complain about his wife almost daily during breaks, detailing all the ways she pissed him off or did things that he thought were stupid. He basically gave the impression that he didn’t like his wife and if it weren’t for their kids he would be out of there. I was friends with him on facebook and his wife would often post glowing, gushy things about how wonderful her husband was and how lucky she was to have him. It always made me cringe and think, “girl, do you know how he talks about you?” I would be mortified if my husband spoke about me like that to anyone, let alone on a daily basis to people who didn’t know me. Obviously I don’t know what really goes on in their relationship, but it was super awkward to see those two public sides of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Those gushing posts about one’s personal relationship – why are they even necessary? It’s not a competition. I find this to be particularly common among Americans. Gushing and screaming about their perfect husband, boyfriend and soulmate. One of the most private moments of one’s life, an engagement, must be broadcasted all over the internet. So odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if you hadn’t asked, I was gonna say that I think 24 is too young. I mean we now know the brain isn’t even fully developed at that age! If one of my sons said they wanted to get married at that age, I’d probably be panicking a little bit. But at the same time, at that age mistakes are part of the growing up process and that is one of the tougher ones to make.
On the flip side, my husband’s bro and sister in law got married at that age and it’s been 35 years of what seems to be true love. What do I know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a few of my friends marry young, 24,25,26. I’m still single and never married. And the one’s who are still together change and grow together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was surprised to read that she only just turned 24, I thought she was maybe closer to 30. And I agree, 24 imo is too young. But then I’m a bit of a late bloomer, not having married until I was 35 and having my first of 2 kids at 38 (second one at 41). They seem happy & in love, so I hope they’re able to make it work for the long haul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“What do I know?”
Not enough to be judging other people’s choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ouch.
Merry Christmas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The grump of Christmas is here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too young. For most people, the partner you pick at 24 is NOT who you’d pick at 44.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I met my husband when I was 25, but we didn’t get married until I was 29. Have a long engagement, Meghan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I met mine at 25, too. I was 30 when we got married. Looking back, I was really young. I’m glad we took our time with things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m lacking the whole marriage enthusiasm. The ring thing, dropping on your knees, love of my life, soulmate… oh please. If there ever was a perfect proposal it was when Miranda proposed to Steve over a 3$ beer in SATC.
I know, I know to each their own, but for me it seems like an industry is selling an ideal that is so hard to keep up with. It is sold esp. to women. There is so much pressure how it has to happen and how it has to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree! Not only am I not interested in the spectacle of weddings, I just don’t think it’s realistic that I, personally, will find that magical Prince Charming whom I will love for my entire life (Btw have you seen Aziz Ansari’s take on this? Hilarious and on point!) Of course to each their own. Most people don’t share my opinion or experience and that’s fine.
However, this is the same twit who claimed she’s not a feminist, doesn’t vote, and gushed about admiring Ariana Grande’s thigh gap (WTF, what has this world come to?!). Those things were covered here on CB. That takes me from IDGAF to “get off my lawn, you lousy kids!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true! I guess I’m not a romantic, but I can’t wrap my head around the idea that the proposal is making “all the dreams come true”. Finding a good, loving partner sounds like one of the dreams, but it seems like she already had that before the proposal so what’s so special about wedding and marriage these days? Back in the day when people were not able to live together or even spent time together without a chaperon, getting married would be a huge deal, but right now it’s just a piece of paper, which doesn’t even guarantee that a relationship will last any longer than regular dating. “OMG – we will pay lower taxes!” seems like a better reaction. I get the practical benefits of marriage, so in the future, I plan to elope without making it a huge deal.
My friend recently got engaged after 4 months of dating (she’s in a hurry because she’s 28 and she doesn’t believe in birthing children after 30) and she got mad at me for not screaming in her face when she told me, but I can’t and won’t understand. I don’t want to be an asshole, so I pretend to be happy for her, but my honest reply would have to be: “So this shady guy you barely know just bought a ring he can’t afford and now you get to take a huge loan together to pay for an unnecessarily expensive party for 200 people, most of whom you don’t even like? – good for you!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How cute are they? Good luck kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Expiration date or no, they should be supported. Life’s too short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married at 23 and divorced 12 years later. I was way too young and I suspect most people are. I also think the myth of sometime making all your dreams come true is a terrible one. No single human being can bear that much weight in life. You need someone who will be your partner through thick and thin and work together toward your dreams. Women get sold this fairy tale story. I’m remarried now and my husband and I are a team. It’s a whole different relationship than the one I had when I got married the first time, and it’s so much happier and more satisfying. I think this girl is going to have impossible expectations for marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
24 would’ve been way too young for me to have made such a serious decision. When I was that age, I thought I was with “the love of my life,”but it ended up he wasn’t. Unfortunately, most of my friends and family who got married that young and before they were ready, ended up divorced. At 39, I’m in love, but still in no rush to walk down the aisle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m paranoid, but… his eyes don’t smile. I hope she’s not in for a bad surprise and that he’s genuine about it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be the stereotypical “I got married at 24 and am still happily married at 41”. We also had a multi year engagement before we got married. I didn’t feel like that was too young at the time and still don’t (for us). Neither of us are the same people we were then, but for the most part we’ve grown together. We are very much a team. And I love him more now than the day we married.
But I do hate the word “soulmate” with a passion. So cheesy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like she is 12. She’ll grow up. It is inevitable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married at 24, now married for almost 2 and my husband and I have been together almost 6 years total. My husband and I were definitely ready but I feel like she isn’t. It seems like she’s getting married for the wedding part, not the marriage part. I wish them luck and hope it works out though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t tend to judge people who marry later in life, so I’m not going to judge someone who chooses to get married earlier in life. Marriage is a personal decision made between the two parties involved. And these days it’s kind of a crapshoot. I know people in their forties who have been married since they were 19/20 and they are happy. I know people who got married at 35 to people they dated for five years and they were divorced within a few years. For every tale of someone who bemoans the fact that they got married too young or too old; you can find happily married couples who did the same thing. Kanye shrug.
If you feel that you are too young to be married at 23 good for you for recognizing that. It doesn’t mean that someone else with different life experiences and a different maturity level may be too young to be married at 24. And can we please stop judging women who desire a more traditional lifestyle! Lots of women want to be married for whatever reason – and that’s their decision. There are lots of women who don’t want to be married for whatever reason and that’s their choice. No need to knock one or the other.
As someone who would like to be married, I sometimes wish I would have settled down earlier in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with your statements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn you, mirror neurons!
(wipes eyes, not crying, nope.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww everyone is being so nice, don’t read my comment.
I am a cynic and I give this less than 5 years. They are both too young, and her ideas about marriage and what it will bring are juvenile.
That said, she’s happy, he’s happy, good for them. A marriage of five years, a relationship of five years, is not a failure. It just won’t live up to making her life perfect and fulfilled like she thinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it really matter when you’re talking about pop stars in Hollywood? A starter marriage in your 20′s is hardly new. Jessica, Christina, Britney, Katy… I can go on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. At first I thought she was kinda young but then who cares. Some people get married way older, still end up divorced. Just do it if you wanna. Ha.
Honestly I met my husband when I was a teen. We got married… I think at 23? 22? And the funny thing is, I was like EH, if it doesn’t work out I can get divorced. It’s 17 years later now. Who knows what else is down our road. We could end up getting divorced, or we could live happily ever after. Right now it’s good. It’s been good. Just enjoy life as it comes!
Though I will say this – we didn’t waste a cent on a whole ceremony, so if it all went to shit at least we didn’t lose money? We also didn’t do an engagement ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I’m going to be that person…..I got married at 21 & my husband was 20!! We have been married for 15 years now & are quite happy!! As someone stated, we grew and changed TOGETHER. We knew we wanted to be together forever, so we made a commitment to each other & that’s that. I agree, that getting married young is not for everyone, however, for us, it works!
Report this comment as spam or abuse