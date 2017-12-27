Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian thousands of dollars in blue-chip stocks for Xmas

It feels like Kim Kardashian was blonde for all of 2017. She wasn’t though, was she? Let me look…no, she’s only been blonde since September. It just feels like forever in Kardashian-years. I guess Kim realized that she was in danger of becoming boring with her white-blonde hair, because she changed it up for the holiday season. No, she didn’t go red or even green. She went BLUE. Blue hair. Ice blue, pale blue, winter blue, whatever you want to call it. Honestly, you guys? I don’t hate it. The Instagram above is courtesy of her current hair guru, Chris Stapleton. He is responsible for the blue. Blue is the Kardashiest Color.
Meanwhile, I honestly expected to hear about the birth of Kim and Kanye’s baby – via surrogacy – before Christmas. I thought the baby was due in mid-December, but I guess I did the math incorrectly – maybe the baby is due mid-January? In any case, the Kardashian-Wests celebrated Christmas with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And Kanye outdid himself with his gifts for Kim:
Kim Kardashian West received the perfect stock-ing stuffers for Christmas. The media mogul was surprised by her husband, Kanye West, with several lucrative investments to some of today’s wealthiest companies — including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Adidas. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the news on her Instagram story, telling her followers, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.”
She continued, revealing that gift cards and a small toy weren’t her only presents.
“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”
Kardashian West’s shared a glimpse of her stock certificates including the one for The Walt Disney Company stating the reality star had received “a gift from her husband” of 920 shares to the company that is valued at approximately $100,000. In the caption, she wrote, “best husband alert!” Her Christmas present also included 995 shares of Adidas stock, which has a value of $169.40 per share as of Tuesday afternoon for a total of $168,553. While it’s likely that the rapper spent about $100,000 for the rest of the stocks, Kardashian did not reveal all the values.
I know they’re vapid and greedy and they worship money, but… great Christmas presents, right? I truly believe that Kanye loves that Kim is “good at business” and that she makes her own money. I think she has brought in more money than Yeezy throughout their marriage too, and Kanye is more than fine with it. Maybe this is his way of saying, “Baby, you take charge of all of our investments and all of the money I bring in.” Which is nice – Kim is truly better at all of that, so why not? Plus, Kim can actually USE this gift – it’s not a piece of jewelry she’s scared to wear, and it’s not an ugly purse she’ll only use once. She can actually put these stocks in her safe deposit box and just sit on them for decades.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“And just sit on them for decades” followed by that butt pic? Bravo 😂😂😂😂
Also I read somewhere that Khloe is only 6 months along!? I guess the pregnancy rumors started the instant she was inseminated because I feel like we’ve been hearing about the secret pregnancy for MONTHS.
Aaaah, I didn’t catch that. Well then, touché on the pic placement.
Yes exactly, caught that too – and also, if you have that kind of (implanted, yes?) bottom, do you have to, like, PLACE it every time you sit down? Can you just plop down without thinking anymore, or is it like wearing a full skirt where you have to tuck and smooth every fold?
That butt shot… WHY? The thing about the Kardashian fake rears (and others like them) is that they want huge butts but not “thunder thighs” and that’s what throws everything off. A natural large backside doesn’t just sit on top of any ole leg. It needs a nice shapely thigh/leg to balance it out.
Gee Kanye
How romantic
?
It’s not Valentine’s Day : )
Actually, love this. And it’s a total Rich People gift. They’re rich people.
I love it too. Super practical and smart. Shows he values her investment sense.
I got my BF musical underwear. Does that make me a bad person?
I would love this. Way better than cut roses or a stuffed animal for me.
It shows you are actually thinking of our future together, maybe even planning our retirement, it’s a literal investment in their future than could be spun into a multitude of romantic thoughts.
Stocks or bonds are a great gift! My grandparents used to do that for us. Plus she’s not into jewelry right now, so… *shrugs.
Her looks of late have taken a turn into nopesville. I guess she didn’t get the memo that athleisure is over.
A friend of mine got Apple stocks for her 13th birthday. This was in the early 90’s btw. She eventually cashed out to pay for law school.
Good for her! Smart girl.
Side note but I think about this poor schmuck every time I make a bad financial decision: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/get-there/what-if-you-sold-10-percent-of-apple-in-1976/2016/04/15/9f64f4f4-00e3-11e6-9d36-33d198ea26c5_story.html
Great gift, indeed! I wish I could afford to do that for my son on every occasion. This is the one thing I can’t criticize them on. This is very smart.
I think this is a great gift. Rather stocks than an expensive car or clothes. Which depreciate in value.
Well, I guess that’s good. She doesn’t seem like she would be good with her money. She is going to be a mess once she hits 40. There was a picture of her and North with Santa and North was barely in there. Her voice and narcissism is so annoying.
she has parlayed a sex tape into a 175-million net worth. that’s just her – she can include her whole family’s net worth in that earnings b/c they’re all famous off her back. i’d say she’s pretty good with money.
this is depressing but fun. it takes her half a day to earn my yearly salary:
https://www.missyempire.com/you-vs-the-kardashians/?source=webgains&siteid=54264
that site. She kept racking up the dollars as I just stared!!! I quickly closed the window to avoid becoming depressed.
and I agree. this girl is a PRO at making and managing money. It seems her sisters are quite adept as well.
Wow, that was actually quite interesting; depressing, but interesting.
Her hair wouldn’t look bad if she wasn’t wearing an outfit that matches her blue hair. That seems like something a teenager would do.
The emerald ring I got is definitely more romantic than stocks and bonds, but if those are what she wants, I guess it’s okay
I’m sure it’s difficult to buy for people who have everything-so, sure, great gift.
I’m not saying blue chip stocks isn’t a smart idea or a good gift, but splashing it around that you, a multi-millionaire gave your wife, also a multi-millionaire, a gift of $100K+ in said stocks is kind of crass. But so is the whole family, so it shouldn’t be a surprise.
With a US Treasury Secretary caressing newly minted dollars with his luxury-glove-sporting wife, her bragging is totally in keeping with the times.
Yep, and she’s a private citizen (relatively). She don’t work for me. I’m fine with it.
A personal finance writer for one of the big papers once wrote, “If it’s on your ass, it’s not an asset.” I don’t know how to apply that to the Kardashian women, though.
What does this mean? English isnt my first language.
English is my first language, and I don’t get it either.
I think it’s in reference to women’s magazines common statement othat fashion can be an investment.
The point is that if you are wearing it, using it and therefore decreasing its value, it’s not an investment.
The interesting counter point is that for celebrities like Kim K, actually wearing an object may actually increase it’s value in the aftermarket. But for us plebeians, that 30k for a Birkin bag, it’s better invested in stock than in a bag. In ten years time the returns are very, very different.
The very good joke that WATP is making is that Kim invested in surgical alterations that actually became part of her brand. Literally what she has on her ass is responsible for her fame (in a loose sense).
I thought Kanye was having financial problems? Where did he get money for that kind of gift?
When ever I hear about people in a huge debt like Kanye is, I wonder how and why they’re still living like millionaires. If there’s a way to live like this while broke, I wish they’d tell me how
Kim’s money?
Kanye is paid, and he easily does well based on royalties for his albums which routinely go gold or platinum, his work with adidas.
I guess next to mirrors, money would be her greatest interest. So, good gift?
That butt just looks so cheap and dumpy. I hope she minimizes it. You can still be shapely without looking like a freak.
Excellent gift!!! Wow….
