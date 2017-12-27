Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian thousands of dollars in blue-chip stocks for Xmas

It feels like Kim Kardashian was blonde for all of 2017. She wasn’t though, was she? Let me look…no, she’s only been blonde since September. It just feels like forever in Kardashian-years. I guess Kim realized that she was in danger of becoming boring with her white-blonde hair, because she changed it up for the holiday season. No, she didn’t go red or even green. She went BLUE. Blue hair. Ice blue, pale blue, winter blue, whatever you want to call it. Honestly, you guys? I don’t hate it. The Instagram above is courtesy of her current hair guru, Chris Stapleton. He is responsible for the blue. Blue is the Kardashiest Color.

Meanwhile, I honestly expected to hear about the birth of Kim and Kanye’s baby – via surrogacy – before Christmas. I thought the baby was due in mid-December, but I guess I did the math incorrectly – maybe the baby is due mid-January? In any case, the Kardashian-Wests celebrated Christmas with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And Kanye outdid himself with his gifts for Kim:

Kim Kardashian West received the perfect stock-ing stuffers for Christmas. The media mogul was surprised by her husband, Kanye West, with several lucrative investments to some of today’s wealthiest companies — including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Adidas. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the news on her Instagram story, telling her followers, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.” She continued, revealing that gift cards and a small toy weren’t her only presents. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.” Kardashian West’s shared a glimpse of her stock certificates including the one for The Walt Disney Company stating the reality star had received “a gift from her husband” of 920 shares to the company that is valued at approximately $100,000. In the caption, she wrote, “best husband alert!” Her Christmas present also included 995 shares of Adidas stock, which has a value of $169.40 per share as of Tuesday afternoon for a total of $168,553. While it’s likely that the rapper spent about $100,000 for the rest of the stocks, Kardashian did not reveal all the values.

I know they’re vapid and greedy and they worship money, but… great Christmas presents, right? I truly believe that Kanye loves that Kim is “good at business” and that she makes her own money. I think she has brought in more money than Yeezy throughout their marriage too, and Kanye is more than fine with it. Maybe this is his way of saying, “Baby, you take charge of all of our investments and all of the money I bring in.” Which is nice – Kim is truly better at all of that, so why not? Plus, Kim can actually USE this gift – it’s not a piece of jewelry she’s scared to wear, and it’s not an ugly purse she’ll only use once. She can actually put these stocks in her safe deposit box and just sit on them for decades.