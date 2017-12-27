Katherine Heigl gushes about her husband on 10th anniversary: ‘I get to call him mine’

Embed from Getty Images
Katherine Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelly, have been married for ten years can you believe it? I did not think they’d last, if only because Katherine has a reputation for being difficult. I mean we’ve heard her say and do ungrateful things, it’s not hearsay, but given all we’ve learned about her industry in the past few months I see her through a slightly different lens. She definitely went too far with it, but I imagine that if she was a man her career would not have stalled like it has. So maybe I’ve had a slightly skewed perception of her to date. Regardless she loves her husband madly and she’ll tell us about it. Katherine recently instagrammed two photos with Josh, a recreation of a Royal Tenenbaums-themed picture they took when they first started dating, along with the original photo. She also wrote a screed to him and their relationship on their tenth anniversary.
So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy “ I got this” attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!
Yes relationships are hard work but did she need to post all that? I get that some people are more effusive than others, but the editor in me always wants to cut her sh-t way down. She didn’t need to reveal that she thought about smothering him in his sleep. Plus I’m pretty guarded about my private life, but I’m not relying on sponsors for my Instagram either. The more she reveals, the more press she gets and the more paid posts she gets. Like this one, below.
Some mornings are meant to be spent staying cozy in bed, especially since I found the most comfortable bedding I’ve ever slept in from @cariloha (my kids are pretty fond of it too!) Their bedding is made from bamboo, so it’s more breathable and soft and I can’t get enough. You’ve gotta try it for yourself. Here’s an exclusive code: ‘KATHERINE20’ for 20% off their website! #BambooNation #Ad
I buy that she loves her husband and that she adores her kids. As EW reminds us, she told People Magazine earlier this year that she was open to having more. Plus she loves animals and founded an animal charity in her late brother’s name. She still grates, but imagine what she’s had to put up with and how that can toughen a person. I mean I wouldn’t be BFFs with her, she still seems like an entitled a-hole, but I feel like I understand her just a little bit more.
I let @joshbkelley talk me into a bike ride with him and let me tell you, the couple that bikes together, stays together. At least until the end of the ride at which point, the wife talked into this ludicrous adventure, races into the house, grabs a bag of ice for her lady parts, calls a divorce lawyer and files for everything he’s got. So, yeah. I didn’t really like it. 🙄 But I’ll probably try it again anyway. Cause that’s how I roll. 😏
Another NYC night, another martini, another spectacular dinner, another birthday cake! Ok guys we can officially stop celebrating my birthday now! 😜I could not have had a better time in the city these last few days. This trip is exactly what I needed! And @scarpettarestaurants was the best possible way to end my phenomenal getaway! What a damn fine meal we had!! @ldvlife thanks for hooking us up with such a wonderful experience!!! I could not be more grateful for the royal treatment we enjoyed!! And thanks to the absolutely lovely, peaceful, decadent stay @jameshotels I’m sad to leave but so anxious to get home to my crew of kids!! Till next time NYC!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sponsored #thoseheavenlydays #i❤️nyc
I mean, in her defense I don’t think the things she said were all that crazy. Knocked Up was kinda sexist and the writing on Greys was absolutely terrible. They made her talk to Dead Denny for almost a whole season. I’d mouth off for that, too. I tend to think she got more hate than she deserved.
THIS.
I didn’t follow it closely, but this was my impression as well.
I’ll never forget how they made her resuscitate a (really shitty looking fake) deer on back of a truck. Izzy only got such stupid scenes and storylines.
All the GhostDenny stuff…
I don’t think she’s a very nice person, but the toughness she and her mother needed to succeed in modeling and acting, two industries geared to the destruction of young women, cannot be underestimated. She’s her own worst enemy a lot of the time, but I’m equally sure that she’s had experiences that would turn anyone hard, mean, and selfish. It’s only okay, however, for men to be flagrant a—holes in the pursuit of art and career, we decided that as a society a long time ago. Maybe that’s starting to change.
To be fair:ghost Denny was the season after she had the entire set/shooting schedule altered to suit her feature film schedule and then complained about the bad writing and long hours. Denny was all about revenge (which doesn’t make it okay but I see where the writers were coming from)
I like her.
I really don’t care that she speaks her mind and doesn’t take bs from people. I like it.
I agree! I think things happened that we don’t know about and she reacted. Maybe not how others would have reacted but I respect her for standing up for herself. That’s a tough thing to do on that industry.
There was a lot more to Heigl falling out of favor than a few unwise comments (although announcing that she would not submit herself for Emmy consideration because the writing on her show had gotten so crappy was more than just unwise).
One of the trades did a story about what a nightmare diva she and her mother were. Fame went to her head in a big way and she pissed a lot of people off and left herself with no allies.
This. Katherine’s own antics were bad enough iirc, but there were so many stories about her momager running around making all sorts of ridiculous demands. Her mom’s diva antics were still a story after KH went away for awhile and then landed that show a couple years ago. I remember reading how they hadn’t learned their lesson.
I believe she stated that the writing for her character was the problem. And it actually was.
Nice post about her husband. It’s so nice to have someone to be there through thick and thin
She loves her husband, she loves her kids, she loves her animals. She’s been married 10 years which in Hollywood is like 50. Her post isn’t bad -that’s all I got.
I don’t follow her at all, never have, but this all seems kinda sweet. Melted my cold, black heart a little bit. Yes, she does gush maybe a little too much, but I can name more than a handful of people in my FB and IG feeds that are just as bad or worse. It gives me secondhand embarrassment…but for whatever reason people find this public soul-baring to be acceptable.
The picture is really great! The post, not so much. I don’t even post “I love you” or couple photos on my social media, so this makes my skin crawl. But to each their own.
Do they have 3 or 4 kids?
I hear you, me neither. I was just reading an insanely gushingly fawning FB post by a friend about her husband and how amazing he is and all I could think of was, can’t you just tell him this? Why do you need everyone to know? It was almost unseemly it was so personal and (to me) private.
They have three – two daughters and a son.
I think we can agree that Shonda is a horrible writer especially after two seasons on her shows ..can’t even watch Scanfal anymore. However it was kH holier than than thou attitude that was the nail in coffin. I think she tuned it down but the mother was still a problem on the state of union show last year
Shonda’s shows inevitably turn to trash after a season or two, but the writing wasn’t KH’s only problem. She appeared publicly ungrateful, bit the hand that was feeding her, and allowed her nasty mother to make demands on her behalf even though she had no managerial experience.
if she had only assaulted some women instead she could have an oscar
It’s not the sentiment (which I understand-my husband is wonderful and we’ve been married for over 20 years) it’s the overshare. I feel that way with people IRL who post this kind of stuff on social media too. Write it in a letter to your significant other-you don’t need to tell everyone else.
+1
“She didn’t need to reveal that she thought about smothering him in his sleep.”
See, I think it’s this part specifically that makes what she said okay. It keeps it from being all “omg, we’re so happy and everything is always perfect and LOVE!” It grounds her sentiments in reality and that’s why I’m fine with it.
She got way too much blowback for some honest comments about sexist writing. I like her and she seems like a pretty normal mom and wife.
In the original bathtub pic, Katherine looks like Kate Moss.
I’m glad Katherine has a husband she can lean on. It probably helps with an overbearing mother. Maybe she should have a sit down with Brooke Shields.
I love that Katherine hasn’t made insensitive comments about her bio child, as compared to her adopted two. Unlike Tom Cruise.
Eh, I think it’s a sweet post, maybe a bit long but it looks like all of her post are like that. She seems to genuinely adore him and her family.
If she was sexually assaulting people and a man it would’ve been covered up and her career would still be on fire. All this backlash and a lost career over possible diva attitude and speaking the truth about crappy writing and a sexist movie.
I’ve always liked her, maybe the fame did get to her a little bit but it gets to a lot of people. I appreciated her honesty about not bonding with her first daughter right away, she said her husband formed a connection instantly but it took her a few months. I thought that was pretty bold to come out and say, and of course she got attacked by the sanctimoms.
I have fallen in love so to speak with her on Roswell – i think her real personality shone there: guarded, apparently mean or rude, with a softer inside. Even i- A GA huge fan and follower after 14 seasons – thought those episodes after denny’s death were batshit crazy and weird. Did she handle it well? Probably not but shouldnt we be happy that she honored her craft and decided not to be rewarded for crappy work? Not a lot of people can claim they’d do the same.
What happened after was really the man driven hollywood machine tearing her down and shoving her career under the carpet. Wouldnt surprise me if half those rumors about.her diva attitude were spread by some butt hurt prick like HW or another.
I love Shonda and am inspired by her, but as a person who knows what it is to hold grudges, she seems to hold hers close to her heart.
Why would she give Isaiah W a chance to come say bye bye on GA on season 10 after his inexcusable homophobic rants, and not allow Izzie to come and stir shit up on GA for a change?
Anyway. I still like KH and hope she succeeds. And i liked her post, sometimes we get carried away when trying to explain how much we care about someone or a SO. 😊😅
Somehow seeing her little nugget in simple Carter’s PJs like we have for our two year old warms my heart. It is nice to see celebrities acting normal.
These days, any woman who has been labeled ‘difficult’ gets the benefit of doubt from me.
