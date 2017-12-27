Katherine Heigl gushes about her husband on 10th anniversary: ‘I get to call him mine’

Embed from Getty Images

Katherine Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelly, have been married for ten years can you believe it? I did not think they’d last, if only because Katherine has a reputation for being difficult. I mean we’ve heard her say and do ungrateful things, it’s not hearsay, but given all we’ve learned about her industry in the past few months I see her through a slightly different lens. She definitely went too far with it, but I imagine that if she was a man her career would not have stalled like it has. So maybe I’ve had a slightly skewed perception of her to date. Regardless she loves her husband madly and she’ll tell us about it. Katherine recently instagrammed two photos with Josh, a recreation of a Royal Tenenbaums-themed picture they took when they first started dating, along with the original photo. She also wrote a screed to him and their relationship on their tenth anniversary.

Yes relationships are hard work but did she need to post all that? I get that some people are more effusive than others, but the editor in me always wants to cut her sh-t way down. She didn’t need to reveal that she thought about smothering him in his sleep. Plus I’m pretty guarded about my private life, but I’m not relying on sponsors for my Instagram either. The more she reveals, the more press she gets and the more paid posts she gets. Like this one, below.

I buy that she loves her husband and that she adores her kids. As EW reminds us, she told People Magazine earlier this year that she was open to having more. Plus she loves animals and founded an animal charity in her late brother’s name. She still grates, but imagine what she’s had to put up with and how that can toughen a person. I mean I wouldn’t be BFFs with her, she still seems like an entitled a-hole, but I feel like I understand her just a little bit more.

Embed from Getty Images

This is adorable: