Did Meghan Markle convince Prince Harry to avoid the annual Boxing Day hunt?

Since yesterday’s Meghan Markle post was so popular, here’s another one for you royalist blokes to enjoy, with some additional photos of Meghan with the Windsors on Christmas day. I saw a lot of comments about Meghan’s curtsy, probably her first “public curtsy” to the Queen. I’m assuming she received some curtsy lessons before she met the Queen, several months ago, but this public, church curtsy was and is being analyzed like it is the most notable thing ever. You British people know that Americans don’t give a crap, right? I’m glad Meg curtsied to the Queen because Meg will be British soon and part of this family, but all of the analysis of who taught what to whom and whether Kate had to give her lessons… it’s just over-the-top. Here’s video – it’s clear that Harry reminded Meghan of what was about to happen, and she looked nervous, but she handled it well. She seemed relieved when the Queen was driven off.
Meanwhile, there are lots of other Meg stories. For one, her dog Guy was injured before Christmas. Something happened – no one knows what – and Guy broke two legs. Guy Markle is currently being looked after by veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, and Meg is apparently “distraught” and “very upset.” Also: Princess Michael of Kent offered a public apology about the “blackamoor” brooch she wore to the Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace – I updated last week’s post with her apology. And here’s another story: did Harry skip out on the Boxing Day hunt because Meghan is not keen on hunting?!?
Prince Harry is ducking out of the traditional royal Boxing Day shoot — in case he upsets animal-loving fiancee Meghan Markle. Keen gun Harry, 33, who first took part 21 years ago, surprised gamekeepers at Sandringham with his decision.
Dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William will take part in the annual ritual on the 20,000-acre estate. It marks a major departure for Harry, who earlier this month flew out to take part in a boar hunt in Germany while bride-to-be Meghan, 36, was away filming in Canada.
A royal insider said: “The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form. Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.”
A pal of Harry’s added: “If Meghan’s not comfortable with him doing the shoot, he wouldn’t want to upset her.”
Harry and Meghan are due to arrive in Norfolk today and will stay with William and Kate at Anmer Hall near to Sandringham. Meghan, who has two rescue dogs and likes to “eat vegan”, is the first unmarried partner to join the royals for the festive season. It is not known if she and Harry will stick around on Boxing Day when Prince Philip and the Queen will be among spectators of the shoot, which targets pheasants, partridges and the occasional duck.
Philip led the event until 2010 but in 2011 he had a stent inserted in an artery in his heart after falling ill at Sandringham and can no longer use a gun. Kensington Palace declined to comment yesterday.
I don’t see any stories about whether Harry actually DID skip the hunt yesterday, so I don’t know if he actually did. Meghan doesn’t seem to “eat vegan” as much as she eats healthy – I bet she only eats very lean meats, lots of salads and what have you. She’s an animal lover, for sure, but I don’t see her demanding that Harry avoid hunting altogether. I just think the British tabloids are looking to create little storms of controversy every day.
He was shooting 15 boars with his pals in germany two weeks ago so i don’t think meghan had anything to do with harry maybe skipping boxing day.
This Boxing day story ist bogus. Harry was hunting with his family and Meghan is ok with it.
He is a passionate hunter and made several hunting trips over the last year while dating Meghan. He spends most of his freetime and big money for his beloved hobby. If Meghan has a problem with all this it’s a little bit late now….
This killing animals for “sport” is ridiculous. IMO there is some mental illness element to it. I really cannot comprehend the appeal.
So much this. That he can kill boar for fun while trying to protect elephants from poaching is a level of cognitive dissonance I cannot comprehend.
I can’t fathom killing any creature for “sport”, but I do think hunting and using the animal for food is much more humane than keeping them in pens their entire lives before killing them. Many people in the Adirondacks hunt, and in that tough economy, deer meat sustains and feeds entire families over the winter months; hunting honestly makes the difference between eating well and hardship. I’ve heard that every animal killed by the royals is either eaten on the estate or donated for food, which is some comfort. Folks who live in the country have been raised to know where all their meat comes from; it’s not from cellophane wrappers, folks.. So unless you’re a complete vegetarian, I don’t understand the outrage. I find it weird, sad, and disrespectful that it’s organized like a big party, but they’ve been raised that way for many generations.
Killing for fun (or as they say “sport,” which what it is basically is repulses me. I’ve heard all the stories of hunting, it’s more painful for the animals to starve, etc. than to be shot and eaten. But, big game hunting to mount a head of an animal on your wall with the last seconds of fear in it’s eyes is beyond cruel and sadistic. Keenly aware the trump boys are all in. So killing to survive is fine, but for kicks it sucks. How about he doesn’t hunt and she gets rid of that God awful outfit she keeps getting photographed in. They need a new photo op stat.
I don’t know about mental illness being involved as much as tiny genitalia.
I hate hunting with a passion.
I know it is a tradition and the sport of kings and all that but for me, that is a deal breaker. One side of my family are hunters and fishermen, and they hunt boar. They have a pig roast a few times a year.
It is barbaric to kill a living thing for kicks and how we choose which animals are suitable to be executed is arbitrary. If someone started hunting Persian cats, I am sure there would be outrage.
Don’t get me started on fox hunting.
My superficial self just likes the fashion and galloping all over the countryside and hunting parties without hunting. Lol They have fox hunts with no fox, but then the issue is how the dogs end up unadoptable. The stories of cruelty are so disgusting that it just seems silly in 2017. There are responsible people I hear, but so far it only seems to be a country myth.
That boar hunt is exactly why I don’t believe this tale about MM having influence over PH participating in what is considered a family tradition. We’ve all known since the beginning of this relationship that she is going to have to fit in or walk away. I’m here for the fashion and wedding excitement, not to suspend disbelief.
Feral hogs are destructive and dangerous. I have hunted them myself. They will kill your livestock, your dogs, and you if they can. All while destroying your property. Also they breed massively. So yes, I can see wanting to save elephants which are not abundant, and help control the nuisance of wild hogs. FYI boars are males. Sows are females.
Side-eyeing the story too. She may not like it, but I won’t believe it until it is confirmed.
@Joy, I am not criticizing PH, and I do understand the feral hog situation. But, they are allowed to breed on private estates (like the Duke of Westminster’s) for these “boar” hunting events, which are considered sport and not just culling.
Oh alright. I was worried for a bit. Harry just loves killing animals.
How about convincing Harry to give back to service workers or the poor and needy? Wouldn’t THAT blow Wills and Kate’s chutney?? That would be keen! But I doubt they would be allowed to do so, it would make the Duke and Duchess look lazy and entitled and spoiled. God forbid.
huh…. what has a personal gift for christmas to do with giving back to the needy. Harry is also lazy, entitled and spoiled. I dare say more so then william and kate at the moment. All his private vacations in the last year alone (all his trips to meghan in toronto, 2 hunting trips with his pals out of the country, glamping in botswana, wedding in jamaica). And those are the ones we know about. He also did less engagements then william this year and william had a part time job until september.
Notok, according my friends who are Canadian and Scottish, I was informed Bixing Day is about giving to the less fortunate. I was stating that it would have been great to see Harry doing charity on Boxing day and not hunting with the aristocracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nancy
It is fun to royal watch. It keeps me from watching the fools in DC.
I have several brothers, so I am not as surprised by Harry’s “wild” behavior as a bachelor.
Why do you say William has a service heart? He seems miserable most of the time. No snark just curious.
Ha! I have a twin sister, one older and one younger and three brothers. Know a thing or two about partying! I said “servant’s” heart. Idk if you watched the documentary on HBO with William. It seems as though he feels it’s his duty to carry on the work his mother did. He does a lot of charitable work and truly seems so sensitive to me. He gets a lot of shit, but I think he has a quiet nature, like his father and feels he needs to honor his mother. He didn’t finish…..he barely began a relationship with her and wants her to be proud. I’m babbling on, but he seems genuine in his desire to help those in need.
I side eye that. Such a sexist implication- a woman changes her man for the best. Not to mention outdated. Then, when he stops exercising or visiting church, again, it’ll be due to her influence. He probably hates getting up early and was looking for excuse to get out of this animal killing spree.
“Such a sexist implication- a woman changes her man for the best. ”
+1
Mabye he’s doing it to spend more time with her, but I don’t think it’s a moral objection thing.
Also, is Meghan going to make purse carrying her thing? Because…NO. Leave it to Her Majesty. Carry clutches. It works better with the clothes and events they’re expected to attend.
I’m the total opposite – ban the clutches for daytime and keep the handbags! To me, clutches should be for an evening event or a formal event. I absolutely loved Meghan’s handbag from Christmas.
I don’t think any of them need a huge ‘market’ type bag for their engagements since they have no need to carry around a laptop or anything, but a nice handbag? Yep, I’m all for that!
I’m with you. I prefer seeing Meghan carting a bag with handles and not clutching a clutch in front of her crotch for dear life, the way Kate does.
I am handbag fanatic, so I am with you. Clutches are for evening, but handbags are more fun so it would be cool to see her taste in them.
Clutches are for evening and they look utterly ridiculous in the daytime. Kate always looks awkward with hers and winds up holding them for dear life across her front like a protective shield. A nice small daytime bag looks fine and classic.
“You British people know that Americans don’t give a crap, right?”
I don’t think the Daily Mail is representative of British people any more than Fox News is representative of American people (although I guess they’re both run by the same Murdoch dude?)
Translation: We Americans don’t give a crap about royal protocol except we all know we never are subservient to aristocrats. We look them in the eye and shake their hand.
We don’t care if a curtesy was properly executed. The whole thing is ridiculous.
And while I’m on my soapbox: had, Markle, could you lose the weird hats? And you’re Kate’s hair twin -think hard about that, girl.
Of course, if we’re looking to marry a royal, we do whatever the h-e-double toothpicks their sad customs require. But we do it only to seal the deal. We ain’t feeling it. It’s just hustle.
“We don’t care if a curtesy was properly executed”
I don’t think British people really care either. Well, maybe Ingrid Seward cares, but I really can’t picture this being discussed in a pub by the general public. Is a curtsey really that hard to execute? It’s not rocket science.
“We Americans don’t give a crap about royal protocol except we all know we never are subservient to aristocrats. We look them in the eye and shake their hand.
We don’t care if a curtesy was properly executed. The whole thing is ridiculous.We don’t care if a curtesy was properly executed. The whole thing is ridiculous.”
Its not like americans arent very much down with authority. The worship of celebs and personal cult around presidents for example is not any different.
Or you know getting butthurt over a piece of cloth (a flag) being burned or spat on.
Hey “you” Brits! Dailymail represents you according to some people
Thank you for your comment. The media maybe interested but a lot of British people are like myself and couldn’t give a flying fig about ‘bending the knee’ to an outdated institution.
As an American, I would curtsy to the Queen, because I have respect for her and her history. The rest of the lot, oh hell no…
Here comes when the media made her of an heroine and Harry had to do whatever she tells him to do, weeks ago he stop smoking because of her now this. What will be next?
Hunting and trying to save endangered animals in Africa? That family makes zero sense…
The pheasants {boats in Germany) and ducks are abundant, and they’re usually eaten, they can be hunted by people who also try to save endangered animals.
maybe germany was overrun by murderous boars and he helped out. Or he just loves killing animals for fun.
FTR: I can see the joke about germany being overrun.
Animals can be “imported” or “relocated” or “purchased” for these sickening events.
Anyone know if the birds get eaten? If they are eaten I have no problem with this tradition.
They aren’t killing animals to survive but for the love of killing. They call it sport.
I get it but don’t need to eat any meat survive. But I do. And god knows what kind of horrors the pig that gave my Christmas ham suffered. So I would feel hypocritical judging a hunter that eats the meat. My dad was a hunter and on our reservation there is no season. We can hunt all year for food. And many times we wouldn’t have eaten if he didn’t hunt. I’ve hunted and killed deer before. I find it distasteful but still eat the meat my father and brothers shoot. I think the hunted deer live and die much better than cows kept in pens and slaughtered by the 1000’s.
AANG, if my history knowledge is correct, Way back when- a lot of the game that was caught was also sent to the less fortunate.
I read a long whole ago that Philip does like to eat what he hunts, but they also do give a share to the needy. I think it was from a retired chef or game person for Sandringham.
Who needs lessons in curtsying? It’s pretty simple. Meghan did fine, IMO. If we’re going to critique, though, Kate looks like an Irish step dancer, about to hop around on one foot. Hell, I haven’t curtsied since my charm-school days (don’t ask) back in the 1860s, and I could’ve pulled off a more natural move than that.
Question: was it only the first row of royals that needed to bow/curtsy, not the whole group? If so, why?
ETA: Has any member of the BRF ever gone as bald as quickly as WIllnot?
First time that day the entire first row had a chance to curtsey to her that day.
They were staying at Anmer hall. None were seen at the earlier service. Probably arrived at group meeting point to walk to church without seeing HM who came by car.
Everyone else was at the big house AND attended the earlier service which means they all saw and curtsey-ed to her earlier in the day.
Boy, this is just the beginning for her. I feel so sad😯. They are going to pick her apart and over analyze this relationship to the max. Good luck girl!
I noticed on the video that Harry/Meghan, and then William/Kate approached and engaged with people in wheelchairs. William seemed warm and kept patting the one lady on the lap. I don’t know if it was fake, but it appeared genuine which is what counts. Meanwhile, everyone else, including the York sisters, swanned on by with a smile. I imagine they were grateful to be closer to the front again.
And why in the world, after sitting through a church service together, do people have to curtsy at HM as she left in her car.
As far as I can remember members of the BRF curtsy/bow the first time they meet each other on a given day, or at a given encounter. Afterward they don’t curtsy/bow. If I am right, the four (I need a nickname for both couples together!!) WK and Sparkles acknowledged TQ for the first time that day when she left the church.
That’s what I thought too…But then I don’t really get that because why wouldn’t they have curtsied inside the church when the queen came in (and everyone else was already there)? Especially because the church dude (would he be the vicar? Sorry, I am not familiar with CoE leaders) also bowed his head. But wouldn’t he have greeted the queen when she first entered the church and then given his bow then?
I am starting to think it was just for show…wanting to show the world that Meghan is abiding by the royal family “rules” and is happy to curtsy to QEII.
I guess you’re right @inthekitchen. Meghan plays the game and obeys by the rules as if an educated 36 old woman with lots of life and work experience would find it difficult. The easiest thing. A well executed curtsy. Shocking, isn’t it? Well, the bar is low anyway. And we were gratified with very few pics so we can only speculate on that. Another idea: maybe they also curtsy/bow when saying good bye but why the four in front and not the group behind them. I really need some curtsying etiquette lessons!
yeah this is what I was wondering too. They were with her at church! Wouldn’t you curtsy when you first saw each other?
I was so anxious for our girl Meghan during that video! How nervous to know a million million people are watching your every minute move in front of the last great monarch… your future grandmother in law. Sheesh. I would be freaking out. I think she did great.
Yes, she did great and I think she only looked nervous just before the curtsy. People claim she and Harry were at odds over something. I didn’t see that. What I saw was PW and PH, and maybe even Katie, coaching her and she could only pay attention to one or the other. PH had probably been prepping and reassuring her for days prior, but at this point she was trying not to feel overwhelmed. Her curtsy came off just fine.
I saw Harry being very protective of his nervous fiancee and his bro & SIL helping encourage/coach her through her first big family outing. She did fine on Monday and after a few more outings, she’ll look like she’s been doing it all her life. Meg seems ready-made for the job she’s chosen and a quick study.
I get the feeling Kate sort of likes having someone else around to take a little heat and to be the teacher.
So Harry proposed to Meghan while they were making roast chicken together, but according to The Scrum she likes to eat vegan. Right. So the rest of the story must be true also too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally get it.
wink, wink, nudge, nudge.
What was all the controversy, it looked like she bobbed up and down very obviously in the video.
I have to agree with the speculation yesterday that Harry and Meghan had some sort of tiff prior to this event. She obviously ignores him while fully engaged with WK, and when she does meet his eyes, she immediately looks away again. I don’t think it’s a sign of doom, but I assumed an actor could hide these things better. She’s only human.
Its also not like she is a one in a generation talent in acting.
whether or not Harry and Meghan had a tiff prior to the event is debatable, but she does look somewhat irritated at him. He keeps on whispering things to her and she is looking the other way.
I think it’s less likely they had a tiff than that the “direction” for the day was clearly for the four of them to be seen together for the first time, interacting happily. So Meghan, as an actress, was just trying to play her part and interact with W/K, while Harry wasn’t necessarily following along. I can imagine her thinking “that isn’t the point of this scene, Harry!”
@babykitten – In that video, I actually thought both W&K and Harry were being rude because Meghan seemed like she just wanted to stare straight ahead and pay attention to the queen (maybe focusing on exactly when she needed to curtsy?) but Will & Kate kept talking to her. Then Harry leans in and starts interrupting W&K – and you can see she’s trying to keep listening to W&K because they were talking to her first.
I think Meghan was just doing the best she could in a confusing/stressful situation, but Harry needs to chill a little bit. Although maybe Harry was also just nervous and stressed (on the stairs) that she would perform well for her first Christmas because when they do the walkabout, they both seem more relaxed.
About the acting thing – I think actors are often much more insecure or ill-performing when they are just being themselves. I am always amazed at how badly actors do when introducing segments at award shows – stumbling over words, sweating, looking really nervous, etc. I always think, why don’t they just treat those segments like an acting role and memorize what and how to say their bit?! So, maybe Meghan’s nervousness just shows she was being her authentic self…and who wouldn’t be a bit nervous in this situation?
Last night, my local TV station aired a Hallmark type Made-for-TV movie starring Meghan. It is from 2016. Looked like it was filmed in winter, and set in Denver, so roughly one year ago.
I understand she is in “Suits”, but only as one of many supporting characters in a large ensemble cast. I’ve never seen it, so cannot comment on her acting abilities.
However, here she was in the starring role. She got top billing as the lead, around whom the entire movie revolves.
My opinion is that she is a Journeyman actress at best.
She was never going to set the acting world on fire.
Right?? I mean they write she’s giving up her acting career?? lol. She’s 36, she was not the next JLaw waiting to happen. Welp, she’s going to be “famous” now, isn’t she?
I didn’t see it as she was irritated at him, irritated wives or fiancés dont usually cling to their partners bicep. I thought (in the video) she just looked nervous and was trying to not screw up I’m front of the press/entire royal family.
Also why did K and M curtesy but it doesn’t look like Camilla, Anne et al did?
LAK explained that you only do it the first time you see her for the day and the others had seen her earlier.
Side note : Does anyone else think Meghan resembles the actress Lea Michelle from Glee? In some pics of Meghan, if is amazing how similar they look
Same nose job? Their profiles are similar, otherwise I don’t think so. I tried to link a pic of Lea’s profile after the nose job, and it was endlessly long. It’s easily googled.
Speaking of nasal profiles, has anyone noticed that Meghan’s and Harry’s nasal profiles are incredibly similar? Profiles, not frontal – same ski jump.
The Queen was carrying an handled purse, not a clutch.
Wow influencing him already, well done Meghan
I find the whole thing kind of odd/confusing. WK/HM went to the later church service, right? The queen went to the earlier one? so they went to the church, went inside, paraded out, and then curtseyed? or did the queen sit through two services? (I thought I had read that maybe?)
It seems obvious that they “met” the queen that day before the curtsey, but I guess the curtsey outside was just for respect/tradition.
anyway – I think Meghan looked really nervous but did fine. I imagine it wasn’t just the cameras and crowds that were making her nervous, but participating in such a traditional event. It’s not like it’s the most important thing in the world, but it is very much a royal tradition so I can see being part of that for the first time would make someone nervous.
I just got a whole vibe from the Christmas day video that MM is very uncomfortable around this bunch and probably thinks it’s all ridiculous…which it is/they are.
To the lovely British people, I love your beautiful country and once you abolish the monarchy, trust me, hoards more of Americans will arrive in droves to tour the magnificent palaces and royal places that are now off limits! Tourism will be amazing!!
That is a rather Trumpian way of putting things.
Not at all. *puke* I just always hear the rationale of keeping the monarchy is tourism. From an American POV, tourism would be so much more interesting if the royal properties were public.
This is the beginning of the end the Brit press about to eat her alive. Build her up now it’s time for the take down.
Rather short honeymoon period…lol.
I thought her curtsy was fine. She just looked a little reserved. But I thought reserve was expected in the end anyway? Brits seem to prefer unpretentiousness (I think? Maybe? I’m just guessing? Anyone can correct me if I’m wrong).
Regarding the video she was trying to pay attention to what Will and Kate was saying. She was probably irritated that Harry seem to be cutting them off while they were talking to her. Rather than her and Harry had got into argument.
Can people stop with this she suddenly turned Harry into a different man BS. No Harry isn’t going to be a work horse and No Harry isn’t giving up shooting animals. These royal guys don’t choose women who will challenge them to be better. They choose good looking women who can handle the job aka trophy wives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel that she was irritated – just stressed and focused.
Think people are projecting on to Meghan.The sun said she is an animal rights campaigner and a vegan..no ,no she really isnt.I would say Meghan is more of a dog lover than animal and she does eat meat.Now when Harry is seen hunting,Meghan would be blamed for it.I also really don’t see much difference in the way she was treated preengagement to now.
“Please Honey, don’t go out and shoot any helpless animals today”
She looked nervous throughout the walkabout but hey I would be too especially since I don’t even have experience in the public eye. It takes a while for anyone to warm up to your in laws right? I thought her curtsy was fine. I saw the video again and I just need to say her smile is gorgeous.
My concern is that now that she’s living in Harry’s Home turf and subject to all the criticism that’s about to come her way, Harry won’t be very sympathetic to her struggles. She’s already clutching him for dear life. I certainly hope he’s more sympathetic to her than Charles was to Diana.
I really enjoy Harry, but he seems immature and a bit clueless. I don’t view him as good husband material…but rather a great friend and favorite uncle kind of guy…
The whirlwind romance doesn’t help either…reality can be cruel. William is sour, but Kate really doesn’t seem like she requires him to be any other way…she has her children and mother to keep her company. I worry for MM…hope she has a support system. Reminds me a bit of Diana being thrown to the wolves with a hapless partner.
Insert massive side eye. All of the stories seeks to be about how Meghan is “changing” Harry. As if she is some crone making him change his evil partying ways. I think Meghan doesn’t agree with hunting. But considering that Harry was hunting two weeks ago, it doesn’t seem like she is forcing him to believe the same as her. More likely, he wanted out of the hunt in the first place and maybe used her dislike of hunting as the reason why.
