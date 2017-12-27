Did Meghan Markle convince Prince Harry to avoid the annual Boxing Day hunt?

Since yesterday’s Meghan Markle post was so popular, here’s another one for you royalist blokes to enjoy, with some additional photos of Meghan with the Windsors on Christmas day. I saw a lot of comments about Meghan’s curtsy, probably her first “public curtsy” to the Queen. I’m assuming she received some curtsy lessons before she met the Queen, several months ago, but this public, church curtsy was and is being analyzed like it is the most notable thing ever. You British people know that Americans don’t give a crap, right? I’m glad Meg curtsied to the Queen because Meg will be British soon and part of this family, but all of the analysis of who taught what to whom and whether Kate had to give her lessons… it’s just over-the-top. Here’s video – it’s clear that Harry reminded Meghan of what was about to happen, and she looked nervous, but she handled it well. She seemed relieved when the Queen was driven off.

Meanwhile, there are lots of other Meg stories. For one, her dog Guy was injured before Christmas. Something happened – no one knows what – and Guy broke two legs. Guy Markle is currently being looked after by veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, and Meg is apparently “distraught” and “very upset.” Also: Princess Michael of Kent offered a public apology about the “blackamoor” brooch she wore to the Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace – I updated last week’s post with her apology. And here’s another story: did Harry skip out on the Boxing Day hunt because Meghan is not keen on hunting?!?

Prince Harry is ducking out of the traditional royal Boxing Day shoot — in case he upsets animal-loving fiancee Meghan Markle. Keen gun Harry, 33, who first took part 21 years ago, surprised gamekeepers at Sandringham with his decision. Dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William will take part in the annual ritual on the 20,000-acre estate. It marks a major departure for Harry, who earlier this month flew out to take part in a boar hunt in Germany while bride-to-be Meghan, 36, was away filming in Canada. A royal insider said: “The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form. Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.” A pal of Harry’s added: “If Meghan’s not comfortable with him doing the shoot, he wouldn’t want to upset her.” Harry and Meghan are due to arrive in Norfolk today and will stay with William and Kate at Anmer Hall near to Sandringham. Meghan, who has two rescue dogs and likes to “eat vegan”, is the first unmarried partner to join the royals for the festive season. It is not known if she and Harry will stick around on Boxing Day when Prince Philip and the Queen will be among spectators of the shoot, which targets pheasants, partridges and the occasional duck. Philip led the event until 2010 but in 2011 he had a stent inserted in an artery in his heart after falling ill at Sandringham and can no longer use a gun. Kensington Palace declined to comment yesterday.

[From The Sun]

I don’t see any stories about whether Harry actually DID skip the hunt yesterday, so I don’t know if he actually did. Meghan doesn’t seem to “eat vegan” as much as she eats healthy – I bet she only eats very lean meats, lots of salads and what have you. She’s an animal lover, for sure, but I don’t see her demanding that Harry avoid hunting altogether. I just think the British tabloids are looking to create little storms of controversy every day.