Vanity Fair suggested that Hillary Clinton take up ‘knitting’, so #CancelVanityFair

Hillary Clinton was totally fine in 2017. I’m sure she was depressed a lot of the time, but she kept busy in great ways – she took walks near her home, she wrote her book, she went to Broadway shows, she went out to lunch and dinner with friends a lot. When it came time for her book tour, she crisscrossed the nation and even traveled internationally to promote What Happened. The book sold well – it was actually one of the best-selling nonfiction books of the year and it broke records. There was still a lot of interest in what Hillary said and did because, oh right, millions more Americans voted for her than the Orange Poop. All of that interest was magnified by the fact that Donald Trump was and is still obsessed with her, and he tweeted insults and threats at her constantly throughout the year. We live in such bizarre days.

Anyway, my point is that it seems like millions of people still have a great deal of affection for Hillary, and we still respect her and want her to live an amazing life. We know that she wouldn’t have been a perfect president, but it’s like being stabbed in the heart every single day this year because she isn’t president. But it seems that over at Vanity Fair, Hillary is still an object of derision, and she must be publicly shamed for, like, living her life and writing a bestselling book and carrying on throughout this year with some grace and dignity.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

“Take up a new hobby in the new year… Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy ― literally anything that will keep you from running again.” For the love of God. This was really poorly thought-out by Vanity Fair. It comes across as sexist and mean for no real reason. According to the political sites, Hillary is forming committees and talking to old campaign staff… but that’s about what her role will be in helping candidates campaign for the 2018 midterm elections. Like, Hillary is still going to do what she’s always done – help raise money for Democratic candidates, help candidates connect to Democratic voters and more. Why wouldn’t she? And why would she need to be “shamed” by VF for it? Anyway, people are angry about this video. #CancelVanityFair is trending.

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States. Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

Wellesly Grad

Yale Law

First Lady of Arkansas

First Lady of the United States

US Senator

Presidential Candidate

Secretary of State

1st Female Presidential Candidate Nominated by a Major Party…

Maybe it's time for @VanityFair to take up a new hobby in 2018.#CancelVanityFair https://t.co/Vb9uEhNPWS — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) December 27, 2017

I'm 50 years old. Do you know how many times in my life I've had men tell me I should be married, home caring for kids, and/ or cleaning a house. 1000s! I'll be damned if I'll have some know-nothing VF 20 somethings insult other accomplished women like this. #CancelVanityFair — Amanda Blount (@amandablount2) December 27, 2017

Hey, @VanityFair, did you suggest hobbies for Mitt Romney, John McCain, John Kerry or even Al Gore…..?Just asking for the 65 mil ppl that voted for the ONLY female candidate of a national pol party to win the popular vote by 3 million. #CancelVanityFair #ourvoicesmatter — Vector Ø (@We_are_Vector) December 27, 2017

