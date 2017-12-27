Vanity Fair suggested that Hillary Clinton take up ‘knitting’, so #CancelVanityFair

Embed from Getty Images

Hillary Clinton was totally fine in 2017. I’m sure she was depressed a lot of the time, but she kept busy in great ways – she took walks near her home, she wrote her book, she went to Broadway shows, she went out to lunch and dinner with friends a lot. When it came time for her book tour, she crisscrossed the nation and even traveled internationally to promote What Happened. The book sold well – it was actually one of the best-selling nonfiction books of the year and it broke records. There was still a lot of interest in what Hillary said and did because, oh right, millions more Americans voted for her than the Orange Poop. All of that interest was magnified by the fact that Donald Trump was and is still obsessed with her, and he tweeted insults and threats at her constantly throughout the year. We live in such bizarre days.

Anyway, my point is that it seems like millions of people still have a great deal of affection for Hillary, and we still respect her and want her to live an amazing life. We know that she wouldn’t have been a perfect president, but it’s like being stabbed in the heart every single day this year because she isn’t president. But it seems that over at Vanity Fair, Hillary is still an object of derision, and she must be publicly shamed for, like, living her life and writing a bestselling book and carrying on throughout this year with some grace and dignity.

“Take up a new hobby in the new year… Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy ― literally anything that will keep you from running again.” For the love of God. This was really poorly thought-out by Vanity Fair. It comes across as sexist and mean for no real reason. According to the political sites, Hillary is forming committees and talking to old campaign staff… but that’s about what her role will be in helping candidates campaign for the 2018 midterm elections. Like, Hillary is still going to do what she’s always done – help raise money for Democratic candidates, help candidates connect to Democratic voters and more. Why wouldn’t she? And why would she need to be “shamed” by VF for it? Anyway, people are angry about this video. #CancelVanityFair is trending.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Vanity Fair suggested that Hillary Clinton take up ‘knitting’, so #CancelVanityFair”

  1. babykitten says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I had considered cancelling them already when they gave Steve Bannon a platform for his craziness.

    Reply
  2. cr says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I know that there was a lot of pushback against Hillary this year, most recently with the book release. But really, VF? Now you do this? It’s stupid and petty and clueless.

    Reply
  3. Carol says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Just goes to snow how sexist the fashion industry still is – I wonder if a woman wrote that – internalized misogyny is a helluva drug. I agree with the twitter comments – some childish, sexist, twenty something junior editor telling a fellow woman (a very accomplished woman) to f*ck off and step aside – girl, the men tell us that often enough that we don’t need it from a fashion mag too. Remember this next time mags like VF claim to be feminist, progressive, or pro girl power.

    Reply
  4. Hh says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    She WON the popular vote by almost 3 million. This idea that no one wanted her pisses me off. I’m so sick of relitigating 2016 because of this and Bernie Bros. Speaking of which, there are calls for him to run and he’s 5 years older than HRC with less executive experience. But okay, it’s not a sexism thing. It’s just that when a woman is up to bat, experience is gets shoved to the side. Cool. Cool.

    Reply
  5. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Why did they have to do this? Was that really necessary? Effing unbelievable.

    Reply
  6. PIa says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Gurr, I thought VF was moving towards a new direction with Radhika at the helm, but this seems like something that Graydon would not even do…

    Reply
  7. Janet R says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I wish I was a subscriber so I could cancel the hell out of them!

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    So f*cking mean spirited and stupid. They’re obviously trying to court the anti-Hillary crowd and it is gross. Bye.

    Meanwhile I’m over here crying as I read about all of Hillary’s accomplishments. She was literally the most qualified presidential candidate in history. It took the entire Russian mafia just to keep you out of the White House, Gal, and they still barely did it. We love you.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Tone deaf.

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Think how many people that had to go through in order to make it to the public. Just think about it.

    This is why I’ve said I hope Hillary Clinton never leaves the limelight. I hope she stays there, spitefully, supporting and fundraising and speaking her mind and pissing everybody off. Because regardless of how I feel about her politics, all I’ve seen for the past thirty years of my life is people telling her to sit down and shut up so the men can talk.

    Reply
  11. Tate says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    This was so completely unnecessary.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Hey, Vanity Fair, you know who needs to get a hobby? Not Hillary Clinton, whom I’m sure keeps herself quite busy, but Ivanka Trump. Yes, Ivanka Trump of the “let me use your tax $$ to fly myself around the world to promote my businesses and let me use your tax $$ to travel around the US to lobby for a whopping tax cut for myself and let me use your tax $$ to film myself walking in and out of rooms with people who should be so grateful to meet me while Daddy cuts the funding for their programs and let me use the photographer you pay for with those tax dollars to take pictures of my kids to post on social media to distract you from daddy doing bad things, like just yesterday when daddy cut fines for nursing homes found to violate Medicare safety regulations and I posted a picture of my little Ara…Ted… Joseph, yes I think that was Joseph, holding a fish that Jared pretends they caught instead of having the nanny buy it at the fish market, on a boat with the confederate flag proudly displayed behind them. Cute, right? ” She’s the one who needs a new hobby but maybe you could just stop telling women what to do?

    Reply
  13. Skippy says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Vanity Fair? I do not subscribe anyway. That was easy. I am not a Hillary fan, but I certainly hope she does as she pleases. And I certainly wish the best for her.

    Reply
  14. Fa says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Their new editor is a woman.

    Reply
  15. adastraperaspera says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Raise your hand if you are really sick of the harsh dystopian snark that passes for “too cool for school” these days. It’s nothing but the same ole’ chauvinistic crap that’s been shoveled at women for centuries. “Forget well-researched, thoughtful articles–things that sound like a 15-year-old bully writes them will really make us look cutting edge,” said Vanity Fair. Nope.

    P.S. No one at VF is good enough to take out Hillary Clinton’s trash.

    Reply
  16. Lila says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Here is the bigger issue about the choice Vanity Fair made.

    There is a war being waged on the media by the President.

    When they decided to do this little bit about Hillary Clinton, they added another side to fight and added #CancelVanityFair to the mix of antimedia sentiment.

    Reply
  17. Sofia says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I don’t subscribe, but I unfollowed on all social media platforms. It’s the least I can do.

    Reply
  18. T.Fanty says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Although the comment is kind of Max Landis level, there’s a point there. HRC was bulldozed into the nomination because it was her turn and the DNC assumed that a wealthy white woman was the same thing as the first candidate of color. She may have won by 3m, but there is a reason more people stayed home than ever before and it wasn’t just Russian trolling. HRC is emblematic is a dynasty and a political rot in the system that made “drain the swamp” seem appealing. I’m okay with her going away, although I recognize that Vanity Fair should think it’s ‘jokes’ through a little. Come and talk to me about Kamala Harris, or Kristen Gillibrand. I’ll defend those two to the death.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment