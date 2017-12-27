Vanity Fair suggested that Hillary Clinton take up ‘knitting’, so #CancelVanityFair

Hillary Clinton was totally fine in 2017. I’m sure she was depressed a lot of the time, but she kept busy in great ways – she took walks near her home, she wrote her book, she went to Broadway shows, she went out to lunch and dinner with friends a lot. When it came time for her book tour, she crisscrossed the nation and even traveled internationally to promote What Happened. The book sold well – it was actually one of the best-selling nonfiction books of the year and it broke records. There was still a lot of interest in what Hillary said and did because, oh right, millions more Americans voted for her than the Orange Poop. All of that interest was magnified by the fact that Donald Trump was and is still obsessed with her, and he tweeted insults and threats at her constantly throughout the year. We live in such bizarre days.
Anyway, my point is that it seems like millions of people still have a great deal of affection for Hillary, and we still respect her and want her to live an amazing life. We know that she wouldn’t have been a perfect president, but it’s like being stabbed in the heart every single day this year because she isn’t president. But it seems that over at Vanity Fair, Hillary is still an object of derision, and she must be publicly shamed for, like, living her life and writing a bestselling book and carrying on throughout this year with some grace and dignity.
Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017
“Take up a new hobby in the new year… Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy ― literally anything that will keep you from running again.” For the love of God. This was really poorly thought-out by Vanity Fair. It comes across as sexist and mean for no real reason. According to the political sites, Hillary is forming committees and talking to old campaign staff… but that’s about what her role will be in helping candidates campaign for the 2018 midterm elections. Like, Hillary is still going to do what she’s always done – help raise money for Democratic candidates, help candidates connect to Democratic voters and more. Why wouldn’t she? And why would she need to be “shamed” by VF for it? Anyway, people are angry about this video. #CancelVanityFair is trending.
So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States.
Now #CancelVanityFair is moving.
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017
Wellesly Grad
Yale Law
First Lady of Arkansas
First Lady of the United States
US Senator
Presidential Candidate
Secretary of State
1st Female Presidential Candidate Nominated by a Major Party…
Maybe it's time for @VanityFair to take up a new hobby in 2018.#CancelVanityFair https://t.co/Vb9uEhNPWS
— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) December 27, 2017
I'm 50 years old. Do you know how many times in my life I've had men tell me I should be married, home caring for kids, and/ or cleaning a house. 1000s! I'll be damned if I'll have some know-nothing VF 20 somethings insult other accomplished women like this. #CancelVanityFair
— Amanda Blount (@amandablount2) December 27, 2017
Hey, @VanityFair, did you suggest hobbies for Mitt Romney, John McCain, John Kerry or even Al Gore…..?Just asking for the 65 mil ppl that voted for the ONLY female candidate of a national pol party to win the popular vote by 3 million. #CancelVanityFair #ourvoicesmatter
— Vector Ø (@We_are_Vector) December 27, 2017
I had considered cancelling them already when they gave Steve Bannon a platform for his craziness.
I agree with VF. Her time in politics are over (I’m not a trump fan).
By the way, her book was awful.
I know that there was a lot of pushback against Hillary this year, most recently with the book release. But really, VF? Now you do this? It’s stupid and petty and clueless.
Just goes to snow how sexist the fashion industry still is – I wonder if a woman wrote that – internalized misogyny is a helluva drug. I agree with the twitter comments – some childish, sexist, twenty something junior editor telling a fellow woman (a very accomplished woman) to f*ck off and step aside – girl, the men tell us that often enough that we don’t need it from a fashion mag too. Remember this next time mags like VF claim to be feminist, progressive, or pro girl power.
If it was a young woman, she is going to be quite shocked in 10-20 years when she starts getting the same thrown back at her.
And knitting??!?!??!? It’s just so much sexism and ageism in one word.
I am a serious knitter. The contemporary knitting community includes all genders and age groups.
She WON the popular vote by almost 3 million. This idea that no one wanted her pisses me off. I’m so sick of relitigating 2016 because of this and Bernie Bros. Speaking of which, there are calls for him to run and he’s 5 years older than HRC with less executive experience. But okay, it’s not a sexism thing. It’s just that when a woman is up to bat, experience is gets shoved to the side. Cool. Cool.
Ugh Bernie is going to be 80. Normally I am not ageist but its hypocritical the same people saying HRC was too old are totally ok with an 80 yr old white man running. Have we learned nothing from Ronald Reagan and Trump???
Why did they have to do this? Was that really necessary? Effing unbelievable.
Gurr, I thought VF was moving towards a new direction with Radhika at the helm, but this seems like something that Graydon would not even do…
She began on Dec 11, this is something that was likely approved before she took over.
I wish I was a subscriber so I could cancel the hell out of them!
So f*cking mean spirited and stupid. They’re obviously trying to court the anti-Hillary crowd and it is gross. Bye.
Meanwhile I’m over here crying as I read about all of Hillary’s accomplishments. She was literally the most qualified presidential candidate in history. It took the entire Russian mafia just to keep you out of the White House, Gal, and they still barely did it. We love you.
Agree completely.
Tone deaf.
Think how many people that had to go through in order to make it to the public. Just think about it.
This is why I’ve said I hope Hillary Clinton never leaves the limelight. I hope she stays there, spitefully, supporting and fundraising and speaking her mind and pissing everybody off. Because regardless of how I feel about her politics, all I’ve seen for the past thirty years of my life is people telling her to sit down and shut up so the men can talk.
This. All. Day.
Totally agree with your last sentence. She got a lot of grief from heads of state (male!) in her previous job as well.
Yes.
This was so completely unnecessary.
Hey, Vanity Fair, you know who needs to get a hobby? Not Hillary Clinton, whom I’m sure keeps herself quite busy, but Ivanka Trump. Yes, Ivanka Trump of the “let me use your tax $$ to fly myself around the world to promote my businesses and let me use your tax $$ to travel around the US to lobby for a whopping tax cut for myself and let me use your tax $$ to film myself walking in and out of rooms with people who should be so grateful to meet me while Daddy cuts the funding for their programs and let me use the photographer you pay for with those tax dollars to take pictures of my kids to post on social media to distract you from daddy doing bad things, like just yesterday when daddy cut fines for nursing homes found to violate Medicare safety regulations and I posted a picture of my little Ara…Ted… Joseph, yes I think that was Joseph, holding a fish that Jared pretends they caught instead of having the nanny buy it at the fish market, on a boat with the confederate flag proudly displayed behind them. Cute, right? ” She’s the one who needs a new hobby but maybe you could just stop telling women what to do?
Spot on. This would have been more in keeping with what I thought was VF’s POV. Not sure why they decided to target Hillary. But your last sentence sums it up best. Sigh.
Vanity Fair? I do not subscribe anyway. That was easy. I am not a Hillary fan, but I certainly hope she does as she pleases. And I certainly wish the best for her.
Their new editor is a woman.
Raise your hand if you are really sick of the harsh dystopian snark that passes for “too cool for school” these days. It’s nothing but the same ole’ chauvinistic crap that’s been shoveled at women for centuries. “Forget well-researched, thoughtful articles–things that sound like a 15-year-old bully writes them will really make us look cutting edge,” said Vanity Fair. Nope.
P.S. No one at VF is good enough to take out Hillary Clinton’s trash.
I know what you mean about mean-spirited snark being en vogue, but I think the Backlash of Wholesomeness is coming.
Vice, one of the progenitors for this chavanism masquerading as snark, has just had their come to Jesus moment. I’m hoping this is signaling the end of bro culture and cool girls. I mean, in the end, it’s the same old stuff, they’ve just gotten smarter about the wrapping.
It’s more likely just signaling their change to something different but equally bad, but one can hope.
Here is the bigger issue about the choice Vanity Fair made.
There is a war being waged on the media by the President.
When they decided to do this little bit about Hillary Clinton, they added another side to fight and added #CancelVanityFair to the mix of antimedia sentiment.
I don’t subscribe, but I unfollowed on all social media platforms. It’s the least I can do.
Although the comment is kind of Max Landis level, there’s a point there. HRC was bulldozed into the nomination because it was her turn and the DNC assumed that a wealthy white woman was the same thing as the first candidate of color. She may have won by 3m, but there is a reason more people stayed home than ever before and it wasn’t just Russian trolling. HRC is emblematic is a dynasty and a political rot in the system that made “drain the swamp” seem appealing. I’m okay with her going away, although I recognize that Vanity Fair should think it’s ‘jokes’ through a little. Come and talk to me about Kamala Harris, or Kristen Gillibrand. I’ll defend those two to the death.
Yes. I don’t think that the tone of the comment was needed, but I could not agree more. Go away already
“She may have won by 3m, but there is a reason more people stayed home than ever before and it wasn’t just Russian trolling.
I understand the long-standing exhaustion with the Clintons. But, as low as turnout was, it’s not the lowest, in terms of numbers or percentages:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_turnout_in_the_United_States_presidential_elections
https://www.statista.com/statistics/262915/voter-turnout-in-the-us-presidential-elections/
Thank you. For those of us who voted against her in the PRIMARIES, that was what much of that vote was about. Many of us still voted for her in the main election simply because she was better than the idiot, but the fact that another candidate got such traction with the democratic nomination should have been taken as a warning.
Agree we should be looking to younger candidates. Have a friend who worked Gillibrand’s campaign years ago who speaks highly of her. I would like to see her run.
