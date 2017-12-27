“Tom Brady broke his diet on Christmas with some buttery biscuits” links
Tom Brady broke his insane diet to make & eat biscuits on Christmas. [Dlisted]
What are the biggest under-the-radar cultural shifts? [Pajiba]
Here are the contestants for Lainey’s annual Gingerbread competition. [LaineyGossip]
Issa Rae looked wonderful this year. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you get high with Monica Lewinsky? [The Blemish]
I hope to write and read fewer stories about neo-Nazis in 2018. [Buzzfeed]
Kelly Bensimon makes mink Birkenstocks?! [Reality Tea]
An American police department sent Prince George a toy police car. [Wonderwall]
A lip balm commercial has a gay twist! [OMG Blog]
Would you call the police to complain about your food? [Jezebel]

7 Responses to ““Tom Brady broke his diet on Christmas with some buttery biscuits” links”

  1. Val says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Nobody saw him eat them..

  2. Deets says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Lol, do you think they ate those? Noooo. Those are for the children.
    At the most, Brady and Gisele each clandestinely licked one side of a single biscuit before shoving their shame down the garburetor and eating their customary raw green chard dressed in pumpkin seed oil and miso.

  3. Savasana Lotus says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:39 am

    What a tool.

  4. Sansa says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Toms diet Geru trainer was banned from Patriots statium at Foxboro , this regime he is on is some cra custom diet that he is convinced will keep hom playing football…he is getting up there I don’t know how many years he has left. Five if he is lucky, that the point of the silly diet.

  5. Slowsnow says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:57 am

    The Pajiba article about under-the-radar cultural shifts if really interesting.
    I especially noticed the dressing down shift. My older kids (a boy and a girl) dress up for prom or a nice party but sports clothes are very in and they’re always comfortable. Some friends of theirs like to dress up more but it’s a question of personality and not a cultural prerogative. Also, tattoos and piercings are accepted at university or retail and many other jobs. We have definitely loosened up.

