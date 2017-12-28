Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston are fine, they ‘do their own thing a lot of the time’

For months – years, really – the tabloids have eagerly claimed that Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux is in shambles. The stories picked up again this year, because Jennifer’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is now single and “Brad & Jen: Forever!” stories sell. Personally, I think you can believe that Jennifer’s marriage to Justin isn’t 100% great AND it as nothing to do with Brad. That’s what I believe – Jennifer and Justin’s marriage has issues and it has nothing to do with Brad, and it has everything to do with the fact that Jen and Justin barely see each other. Well, Us Weekly is here to tell us that Jen and Justin are totally fine… and they barely see each other.
For most of last fall, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were weekend lovers. While the pair filmed separate projects in September, a source close to Aniston says the 48-year-old “would fly to New York” from Atlanta to be with her man, in town filming upcoming Netflix series Maniac with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. The pal adds the pair “also spent time together in Austin,” in recent months.
But when shooting wrapped on Aniston’s flick Dumplin’, she headed for sunshine instead of extending her Big Apple stays. And despite the recent rumors of an impending split, an insider says the time apart, “doesn’t mean they are getting divorced or having problems.” The couple (who wed in 2015) simply “do their own thing a lot of the time,” reveals the source. “She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn’t an issue. It doesn’t mean they’re splitting up.”
Theroux may love the East Coast, but there’s no place like home for the holidays. By December 21, a source revealed, the 46-year-old Leftovers actor and his love had reunited to spend Christmas together at their Bel Air home. From there, they plan to ring in the New Year with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “They are both independent people and don’t spend every minute together,” says the Aniston pal. “But there is a ton of love and laughter between them.” And as for the whisperings: “They don’t let all speculation get to them.”
I think there are many solid marriages and partnerships based on the idea that you don’t have to spend every moment together, and that you should have separate interests and a life apart from your partner and spouse. I get that, I really do, and whatever works for you, go ahead. I just feel like Justin and Jen are living separate lives almost exclusively, and that their marriage is basically just on paper at this point. But we’ll see, of course.
That article hit the nail on the head. She’s a California, sunshine and beach girl and he’s a NY guy. That’s readily apparent. That being said, NY in the summer/fall, and Cali for the winter ain’t a bad deal. Skipping out on east coast winters sounds great. No need to be a tough guy. Lol!
I don’t have any interest in most celebrities and haven’t much followed these two beyond the rare interview. As individuals they seem to take themselves and their “art” very seriously, so blah. But for some reason I hope their marriage lasts the distance.
That bottom photo makes it readily apparent, she’s all tan and beachy hair and sleeveless endless summer dresses and he is an East Coast hipster through and through.
But, hey, if they can make that work more power to them.
Damn he is one good looking man. I don’t see the issue here. I like my alone time too.
I completely understand their relationship, having a very similar one myself. If my husband had a regular 9to5, M-F job and was home every night we probably no longer be married. I love my husband very much but we married a bit later in life (similar to Jen & Justin), had our own lives prior to marriage and don’t have a ton of common interests, so while on paper it might not sound like a recipe for marital bliss, I can tell you after 20+ years we are doing great.
So Kudos to Jennifer and Justin for making your relationship your own and ignoring how society thinks a relationship/marriage should be.
And kudos to you, too!
Me too! My husband is a conservative activist and plans on moving to DC later this spring, meanwhile, the kids and I are planning on moving to LA (daughter is an animation/storyboard artist and my older son plans on being a video game developer). We’ve been married for over 20 years and I’m fine with living apart. So are the kids.
The kids and I have ZERO interest in living in DC and because of my husband’s political leanings, he has ZERO interest in living in California. He’ll be in DC Monday through Thursday and fly to be with the family on weekends.
You don’t have to be with the other person all the time to have a workable and content marital situation. Do what works for you and your marriage.
At their age, they’ve probably adapted to doing their own thing. I’m 41, and if I ever were to get married again, I think I’d like similar. I’m sort of into doing my own thing, but companionship and love is nice too. I was married to a Navy guy and my next long-term relationship was with a guy who directed tours in South America; I got used to my “other half” being away for long periods of time. Later, I dated a guy who lived right across the street from me and it was so weird. Fun at first, but I used to really wish he’d just … go on vacation or a business trip or something LOL
I remarried later in life, too, and we have our own interests and our own schedules. Doesn’t mean we’re not happy and in love. He travels a lot for work between NY and LA and we’re not together all the time. But it works for us.
Anyone else detecting facial fillers on Jen?
Big-time, big-time. Yep. It’s almost ruined her smile.
I dont like Jennifer Aniston(team joli!) but this seems like its not a big deal. Theyre an older couple,no kids, I kow plenty of older couples who do this.
Why is this been sold as a negative, they are both of an age that they know what they like in life and have found something that works for them. It is never a good idea to make one person your sole reason for being, have a full life in all aspects. I also note that these stories are written where she should accommodate him and what he prefers, like a good little housewife.
Hm. I’m undecided. Isn’t that WHY you get married, to spend your time with that one person? I understand time apart for work, but it sounds like a separation marriage at best. Maybe they just don’t want to divorce because it’s expensive… no idea.
I had a relationship like this. We were a couple but lived very independently and guess what. Over the years, we formed totally different goals, characters, wishes, friends etc. That’s what happens when you are living this way. Im totaly fine with being independent in a relationship etc. but too much just doesn’t work. One day you wake up and think, gosh we have nothing in common anymore he doesn’t know my life. And this will happen to them too sooner or later. The love just stops when you dont spend enough time together. That’s my experience. Maybe they can do it better. I mean, me and my ex we lived in the same house, not 3000 miles away like them, but after a few years we spend too much time apparat from one another. And then you see a stranger in your house and then it was over. He started dating other women because why not? He looked like a single man he was a lot of the time alone. Like me. i did not do that but i wasn’t angry. It was a mistake for our relationship to spend too much time apparat from one another. I hope they can work things out because i could not stand the gossip again over her sad lovelife. And now that brad is single, the media would co totally crazy.
Lol. Still ,all the Aniston critics who know more about their marriage than the two of them.
My husband and I, married 20 yrs, do things on our own a lot. I have never felt the need to be joined at the hip to my husband. Human beings are not built nor meant to be together 24/7. It is unnatural to live your life chained to another.
She had been spending time in New York with him pretty regularly until this fall. It wouldn’t surprise me if that fracas with the neighbor put her off. I could see her being all new-age-y and “babe, that dude is harshing my mellow and I lose my zen here.” Heck, I’d rather hang out in my big private mansion too in the face of that. Anyway, thought she had always been portrayed as a clinger and it seems she is anything but. So good for her.
I wonder why they bothered to get married, at their ages, and with their preferences.
#14 There is a vast difference between being together 24/7, and living on the opposite side of the country most of the time. Surely you can see that.
man…. I hope not another divorce for jen
Oh, I think they’re fine. I think they suit each other; it’s just too bad someone had to get dumped for it.
My husband and I spend a lot of time apart and do our own thing and have totally separate lives sometimes. I love it and our marriage is great!! Not everyone has to be together all the time.
