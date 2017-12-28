Prince Harry & Barack Obama talk about social media & Trump’s inauguration

Prince Harry’s guest-editorship of BBC Radio 4’s programming happened yesterday. There were many pre-taped interviews, and one live interview, where Harry talked about Meghan having her first royal Christmas. When asked about his Christmas with Meg, he said it was “fantastic” and “she really enjoyed it… the family loved having her there.” He also said: “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing tim. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.” He said that Meghan has “done an absolutely amazing job” and that she’s “getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.” Which is… an odd thing to say, considering she seems to be on good terms with her mother. Meghan’s probably not super-close to all of her family, but Harry makes it sound like he took in a poor American orphan.
Anyway, the biggest headlines from Harry’s BBC extravaganza were about Barack Obama. Harry was asked if he’s going to invite the Obamas to the wedding and he said “I don’t know about that – we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together. Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.” Then there was his big interview with Obama, which apparently went over really well. Some assorted quotes from Harry & Barry’s Wild Adventure:
Whether Obama missed the White House cinema or bowling alley more: “Cinema. We call it a movie theater, but that’s fine.”
Michael Jordan over LeBron James? “Jordan… Although, I love Lebron, but I’m a Chicago guy.”
The Good Wife or Suits. “Suits, obviously.”
What he was thinking about during Trump’s inaugural: “You know, the first thing that went through my mind was sitting across from Michelle how thankful I was that she had been my partner throughout that whole process. You know, you’ve gotten to know Michelle quite well and she is spectacular, funny, warm person. She is not someone who was naturally inclined to politics. So, in some ways, despite the fact that she was as good as a first lady as there’s ever been, she did this largely in support of my decision to run. For us to be able to come out of that in tact—our marriage was strong, we’re still each other’s best friends, our daughters turning into amazing girls, amazing young women—the sense that there was a completion and we had done the work in a way that preserved our integrity and left us whole and that we hadn’t fundamentally changed I think was a satisfying feeling. Now, that was mixed with all of the work that was still undone and the concerns about how the country moves forward. But overall there was a serenity there more than I would have expected.”
Social media issues, like bullying & “fake news”: “Well, most of this is happening outside of government. In the United States in particular, we have a very strong First Amendment. As a former constitutional lawyer, I am pretty firm about the merits of free speech and the question, I think, really has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices and a diversity of views but doesn’t lead to a balkanization of our society, but rather promotes ways of finding common ground. I’m not sure government can legislate that. But what I do believe is that all of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the internet.” One danger of the internet, Obama continued, “is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.
You can read more from the interview here – as always, Obama can talk someone’s ear off. It’s the professor in him – he can make interesting subjects seem dull, and he tends to over-explain stuff like a teacher. Still, it was an interesting interview and Harry is not bad at conducting an interview at all. He might even have a future doing this kind of thing.
God I miss him. And the way he speaks about Michelle makes me jealous that he’s not my husband. The love that they have for each other is amazing.
I miss him too and his lovely wife and I am Canadian. I cringe every time I hear the vomit pile that you have in office speak. He enrages me so much, I turn the volume off. I keep hoping he will be impeached so that your country can heal. Rant is over, sorry.
Well, at least Obama has more than a fifth-grader’s vocabulary, unlike our current Orange One in office, so that made me teary-eyed, remembering we once had a brilliant, articulate, dignified man in office.
Yes. I could listen to him talk all day. I love that he can go into depth on such a wide range of subjects. It’s such a contrast to the less than inch deep grasp of everything that Trump has, except pettiness and hate. Makes me want to just weep.
I agree with you both. I’m surprised at how powerful my emotions still are every time I hear Obama speak.
I agree that President Obama is always a treat to listen to. He makes dull subjects interesting. He’s the only president I’ve ever been able to listen to for an entire speech or press conference.
One of my favorites was his press conference with Cameron just before the Brexit vote. I know he was criticized for stepping into the Brits’ business, but I was in awe of his presence and knowledge. Just so proud he was our president–brilliant, handsome, eloquent, high-minded. Not like the doughy blowhard over-privileged Cameron. The British press who were present may have been more polite than ours but to me they seemed a little in awe of him too even as he gave extra long responses to their questions.
He should of spent his time taking to young leaders who are changing there communities rather obama it was a waste of an opportunity he needs to stop bitching about the internet and show people how they can use it effectively their are plenty of young bloggers helping educate about mental health instead we got to men essentially patting each other on the back
But Barry and Obama have both spent time recently talking to young folks about community-building and leadership. They can’t talk to each other, too?
Lobbit:
Harry also interviewed his father. Who knows who is on deck for other interviews? While only 2 in number so far, these interviews could be an additional platform for Harry to begin doing what you’ve mentioned especially if you think of the work that has been done on behalf of the Prince’s Trust, the work Michelle and Barack plan to do (Harry was with Michelle in Chgo back in October/ November), and even the work he/Will/Kate are doing.
If not, then this is just another lark and oh well🤷🏽♀️.
Lobbit:
My response was for Danielle. I’m sorry.
An interview with President Obama is never a waste.
Nothing new was learned
Hope he’s working with some new Democrats. Cos he’s one of the best speakers of our time and his presidency wasn’t perfect but it felt safe. Obama and his family were and will stay picture perfect for any royal or president family.
I’d have interviewed Obama even if the questions were as mundane “do you eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches” or “which flavor of ice cream do you like”? But I don’t see this interview as being about BO (he has a team to get his word out as well as a gizzion followers on Twitter. This is more about Harry and a favor to him. And, honestly, I also think the real catch is Michelle but deference for an ex-president (as well as Harry’s father (his position as POW) was given out of sentiment and “common sense”.
Please. As Lobbit says they have both spent a lot of time on the front lines with young leaders and I’m sure they’ll also get their time in the spotlight.
It was an interview with Prince Harry, not 60 Minutes. It was also targeted to a British audience, not the US market. In every interview someone is going to take issue when their particular area of interest is not addressed as much as they’d like.
Are you kidding me? He interviewed the former POTUS.
Should have, not should of. I didn’t hear any bitching.
@Minx,
Agreed. “I could care less” sets my teeth on edge.
*should have
@Bethie, we had the same thought. “Should of” is my most hated grammatical error.
Pedro45–yes, that and “I could care less.”
@Minx, I replied in the wrong place. I totally agree with you.
FFS.
He just did a PSA for My Brother’s Keeper with Chance the Rapper and Steph Curry. Yes, he’s reaching out to young people.
Obama is so gracious and intelligent. Give that interview a listen if you haven’t – it’s really interesting. I though Harry did well, too, asking interesting questions. Obama seems to have really found his feet post presidency. I am sure they are relieved the spotlight is off.
The Meghan remarks were a bit odd – I laughing at the thought that anyone could “find their family” within the angling ranks of the Windsors – but I find that whenever a Windsor talks about the “family” it’s always very guarded and almost in code. I understand that they don’t want to reveal too much, but it is always a little weird.
I think it was more the idea of having siblings, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, etc. around. Family-wise, it has been Meghan and her Mom as a duo for a long time. She didn’t live with her father, didn’t live with her half-siblings, hasn’t seen those half-siblings in over a decade, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama’s thoughts during Trump’s inauguration were sweet and positive, and it was nice of him to think about Michelle. The rest of us were tearing our hair out, screaming at the tv and getting drunk.
I listened to the interview yesterday and I just wanted to cry. Articulate, logical, funny, optimistic, I miss him so much! 😢
I listened yesterday as well and it stirred up some emotions, good and bad, about the past and future. I remember that bih Palin mocking Obama’s campaign slogan of hope and wish I could dredge up some now.
Um….. so…. I’m turned on by this? Barack is just so damn well-spoken and intelligent and he loves the sh!t out of his wife and now I need a moment alone. 😳
Oh Lord, forgive me for seeing this comment!
lmao!!!!!
I know, their marriage is so genuine and loving. Love it
His comment was odd, but also could mean that Meghan didn’t spend Holidays with her siblings or with her extended family.
He did great with Obama! I miss having an articulate, intelligent president who loves and respects his wife.
IMO “The family she never had” is very telling, even with the “softening” “I presume”. It was dumb of him to say that and super offensive to her mother. He has no business saying that, especially considering how toxic **his** family is.
I don’t think it was a slight to Doris. It was the two of them until she was 18. More likely, a slam to her toxic siblings. And his family isn’t toxic. They are just a family with many quirky people and personalities.
As if quirky and personalities means that they are alright. Maybe it’s easy to forget the endless scandals, “distant” and “cold” personalities, lack of love and emotional support, extra marital affairs played up in public, entitled characters, numerous divorces, liaisons with questionable people, apparently no real sense of family, little work, endless expensive and secrete vacations. That’s some of the things we know of, that we’ve seen and read, coming from certain BRF members.
Meghan is brave enough to enter the family, and for me the fact that Harry said she was doing a good job at becoming closer to his family is sad. Because they’re both aware of “the job” as it transpired from the engagement interview. “Great love story aside”. Early days.
I didn’t take it as an insult to Meghan’s parents. I don’t think Meghan had an extended family growing up. The Windsors are always around one another. It’s a big family with grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. and they are with one another in one capacity or another most of the time.
I think that’s all he meant by that.
I agree with you, Sherry. I take it as she didn’t grow up having lots of little kids and other folks around, and now she will.
I also agree with your take Sherry.
BTW Doria not Doris. It does seem like it was Meghan and Mum for a long time. Having siblings, in-laws, cousins, big extended family around would be new.
Yeah, I took Harry’s remark as off-the-cuff, nothing mean about it.
I wonder about MM’s life after she marries, though. Someone said in a thread that KM can always spend time with her mother and family, they are readily available, and I’ve been thinking about that. Who will MM have, besides Harry? She’ll make friends, she’s a likable person, but it’s not the same as having family to fall back on. I’m sure her mother will do what she can, but it will be hard.
The interview he did with his father was really cute. And I was surprised that he asked some interesting questions of Obama…not a total softball.
I took Harry’s comment about the family to mean the size and all the crap they do for Christmas. He said the family element and the work element. That public walk was work, and most famiiles don’t have to do that.
Here’s a link to the interview with the comments.
https://youtu.be/O7-Vh6qJdcI?t=1m12s
Maybe since Meghan was essentially raised as an only child (doesn’t seem as if she has a close relationship with her much older half siblings), she was happy to spend time with Harry’s larger extended family???
Exactly.
I absolutely think it’s this. She has no other siblings (other than those trashy, older half-siblings) and I’m sure she does love being around a big family. Harry has first and second cousins that were there at Christmas who I’m sure are a lot of fun.
Yes, I get that. However calling it “an amazing job” on Meghan’s part is beyond odd. I bet UK taxpayers are keen to explain Harry a thing or two about what doing a good job means to them.
True. The royal “job” is very different to normal people’s jobs, but Meghan is being studied by everyone publicly, and lord knows what pomp and circumstance they do in private for Christmas, and Meghan seems to be handling it well, so that’s what the good job probably meant.
As far as good job goes, this UK Taxpayer and quite a few others like me, some of whom are republicans, others royalists, are reasonably happy with him – thank you!
Really really enjoyed listening to this. It comes across that these guys really admire and respect each other. It’s nice.
Standouts for me:
1. Barack talking about Michelle. It will always make me melt.
2. The lightening round. That was fun
3. Mentioning the Christmas. I completely forgot that the kids would be there and honestly Meghan would be a fun aunt just like I’m sure Harry is the fun uncle.
4. Just the general knowledge these guys have. Such a change in leadership because Obama actually knows what tf he’s talking about.
There’s more but I found the interview enjoyable. Maybe Harry and Michelle can do one in the future.
Why not post this yesterday?
It’s so depressing to watch President Obama….now. After a year has passed, the grieving process still remains. He is real, relatable and sane. I can’t say one positive thing about the thing now in the WH…..just wish he’d go away. It’s Thursday, and we get to see yet again HH and MM strolling along in those garish outfits, which at first glance were tolerable, but are now annoying. Time to change the pics please.
Obama continues to impress.
I don’t know where he continues to pull that graciousness from concerning 45 because I’d be like, “remember 8 years of non-stop “you’re not a citizen” and “quit bowing to other world leaders, they don’t respect us” and “our goal is to obstruct everything”?? Yeah, f*ck all y’all”.
He’s a better person than I will ever be.
Oh definitely! I could not hold a civil conversation with Trump if I was Obama. the Obamas are truly the classy family.
I miss Barack and Michelle and wish them both the best.
Yes, Obama can be long winded at times in his answers, but he speaks in intelligent, coherent sentences and has a grasp and command of the English language. To go from a President with such class, dignity and respect for others to a hateful, ignorant orange racist is heartbreaking.
I always remember too that that Obama’s earned everything they have. They were smart, got into Ivy League schools based in their academic merits, paid for it with loans and scholarships, got jobs on their own, were not handed anything. Meanwhile, we elected a fool who, if he had to make it on his own, well, it’s laughable. He too has an Ivy education but acts like a bullying grade schooler and at this point does anyone actually believe he knows “The Art of the Deal?!”
Gah! I miss him and Michelle so much! I actually started to tear up a little bit as I read the excerpts, because not only do I miss Obama but I also miss having an intelligent & articulate person in the WH.
In one sentence, and without notes, Obama used the words diversity, multiplicity, and Balkanization. The orange menace couldn’t even pronounce those correctly. Remember what it was like to have an educated, intelligent, informed, and articulate President? Me too. *sob*
**sob**
*sob*
I think the family comment was meant as not many people could ever know what it’s like to be part of a royal family hence ‘family she has never had ‘
I think Harry is talking about the toxic siblings that are trying to cash in on the royal marriage. Half sis Samantha went to DM to complain about how the family is described and it was “fun”. As for Obama at the wedding, I think the surprise is 44 is going to be Harry’s supporter along with William.
I’m hoping for Prince Seeiso (Sentebale co-founder) to make an appearance. I know, dreaming. I suspect he’ll be in the congregation though.
If Harry’s smart he’ll hit Barack and Michelle up for advice on how to build a solid marriage/ partnership, the love those two have for one another melts my cold dead heart.
One puzzling thought, please don’t tell me Harry watches the Kardashians and has a favorite? Why else would he ask that question?
I love this interview and the one he did with his father! It was truly wonderful to hear how close Harry is to Charles, it brought tears to my eyes. Am so tired of the hurtful jabs commenters make at DM about him not being Charles’ son.
I would LOVE to hear Harry interview the Queen! Maybe her only interview??
“There’s always that work element there as well.” Is he talking about church? Or walking two blocks to church after arriving in a chauffeured Bentley? I’m not seeing much work from their holiday at Sandrigham. These people live in a bubble.
