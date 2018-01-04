Bono: ‘Music has gotten very girly…hip-hop is the only place for young male anger’

Just know that I was prepared to yell at Bono for some of the sh-t he says in his new Rolling Stone cover profile, but after reading most of it… there was a context, and that context softened his message. Bono spoke to Rolling Stone about many things – about the fear of dying, the power of love, the different kinds of love, how to write a good pop-rock hook, his Biblical inspirations and a whole lot more. You can read the full Rolling Stone interview here. What I found most interesting was how Bono sees himself – and U2 – in the changing landscape of the music industry, as a 50-something rocker in an age dominated by streaming and female pop stars. Here are some interesting passages:
Where U2 fits into the streaming model: “The table has been gamed a little bit. Right now, streaming is on the ad-based model. And that is very, very young, and it’s very, very pop. It’s dominated by frequency of plays, but that is not actually a measure of the weight of an artist. When you move from an ad-based model to a subscription model, a funny thing happens. Then, the artist who will make you sign up is actually more valuable. The one you pay for. If you are a teenager and you are listening to whatever the pop act is, you’re probably listening to them 100 times a day. It’s a teenage crush, but in a year’s time you won’t care about that. But artists that have a connection with you and your life, you pay for the subscription service.
The transition period: “This is really a transition period. It has been very unfriendly to a lot of artists. I knew Spotify would come through for people, but a lot of my friends were angry for believing me because they said, “We are just getting micropayments.” I said things were going to change once this gets to scale, and it is going to take a while. It is going to be unpleasant; not a good time to be Cole Porter right now.
How he finds new artists: “The band is always listening to music, and I have got my kids. Jordan is a music snob, an indie snob. Eve is hip-hop. Elijah is in a band, and he has got very strong feelings about music, but he doesn’t make any distinction between, let’s say, the Who and the Killers. Or, you know, Nirvana and Royal Blood. It is not generational for him. It is the sound and what he is experiencing. He believes that a rock & roll revolution is around the corner.
Whether he believes the rock revolution is coming: “I think music has gotten very girly. And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good. When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don’t care. The moment something becomes preserved, it is f–king over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde. In the end, what is rock & roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock & roll tends to have that, which is why the Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam. Eddie has that rage….It will return.
If you read the “music has gotten very girly” quote without context, as I did at first, you might get angry. Like, why is it a bad thing that so many women are dominating pop music these days? Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande… these women are CARRYING the music industry right now. To dismiss “girly music” is to dismiss the women who are working their asses off and the predominantly female fanbases who adore them.
That being said, Bono isn’t completely wrong – music is cyclical, and at some point, rock bands and male anger channeled through rock will be back in the mainstream. What I’d like to ask Bono is… does he think that rock from enraged, angry white men is the only thing that will cycle back in? Will rock still be badass if it’s an angry young woman fronting the band?
cover courtesy of Rolling Stone, additional photo courtesy of Backgrid.
Masculinity so fragile. Men and women can make “hard” music or “soft” music. As long as it’s good who cares?
+1
Also thanks for playing into the association of hip hop and violence, Bono.
In full context, I think he was saying that hip hop is the only place for that palpable rage that translates into powerful music. I wish he hadn’t brought gender into it, but I’d do get what he’s saying when I think about the flaccid, milquetoast corporate rock bands that are so popular compared to say, the energy, creativity, and powerfully indignant prose of an artist like Kendrick Lamar. I took what he said as a compliment, meaning that hip hop has the energy and anger that modern rock lacks.
And I’m really sensitive and protective of hip hop so I was ready to be pissed when I read the header but with full context, I actually agree with him. He said “anger”, not “violence” which are two very different things. You can be angry without being violent, particularly when expressing that anger through an art medium, which is a healthy and relatively benign way to channel rage.
I think he is saying that the decline of rock music means there is nowhere for angry white men to express their rage. Because you know how oppressed white men are.
Maybe he should give girly music another try. There is plenty of rage at the racist patriarchy in there.
@Exactly, Kitten. Bowie said the same thing praising Kendrick Lamar. He said rap had become the rock of this generation as far as having something to say.
Bono was saying the same thing, and was bemoaning what has happened to rock. I mean, Bono has Kendrick Lamar on their new album in an outro of one song and then moving into an intro to the following song. He was not dissing rap.
@Jayna- I’m wondering if people here even know that U2 and Lamar have collaborated on several different tracks together on each other’s albums. I don’t think that speaks of someone who hates hip hop but rather someone who recognizes and appreciates it for the creative and powerful force that it is. Something that–as he points out–is lacking in many other modern genres of music.
I didn’t know they collaborated and appreciate your telling us that. Lamar fits the ‘powerful voice of rage’ model perfectly. I don’t keep up with a lot of music but this past year he caught my attention.
@Kitten You’ve articulated everything that I was struggling to say! I too was bothered by this at first but with a bit more reflection I understand what he’s getting at. I also wish that he had left gender out of it, but I think the underlying message isn’t wrong.
@Kitten, I totally agree with you. The only thing that sort of irritates me is that whenever I think of “flaccid, milquetoast corporate rock bands”, the 1st name that’ll come in mind is U2 (then Coldplay).
I know they are trying to stay relevant and they probably really like music (I think their desire to have people like Kendrick on their records stems from genuine admiration), but they are what is wrong in rock & roll (sleeping with Apple and forcing their album down everyone’s throat was the last straw). I mean, Bono can sing all he wants about how bloody amazing Joe Strummer was, but it won’t make him close to how brilliant that guy was, the spark is gone.
And yeah, there are plenty of girls that are angry too and need express it.
@ Arpeggi- yeah I know what you’re saying but their early work like the album “War” (“Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Pride” etc) was chock full of sociopolitical anthems back in the day.
And even if we acknowledge Bono’s arguably problematic behavior (who could forget #tourbusgate), you can’t say the guy doesn’t care about politics.
On that note, can anyone name one current, Grammy-winning rock band that makes writes songs with a similarly political focus? I don’t mind being wrong…but I’m having trouble coming up with even one…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, How about Green Day? Bruce Springsteen? Granted these guys aren’t young but they’re still making music that reflects the times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kitten is making great points. I wish he hadn’t thrown gender in there, but I think he is correct in recognizing the need for aggressive music that screams back at the oppressors.
And rock music isn’t confined to white men (though they have been the standard for decades). I think a LOT of people would be into a Rage Against the Machine type group that spoke to the issues of our time. Living Color was also a great non-white rock band that was socially aware. TV on the Radio had some great rage-ers on their earlier albums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lamar is pretty good but he’s a bit of a God botherer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Masculinity so fragile.”
Well, both masculinity and femininity are fragile because people are fragile. That’s just how it works.
Rosetta Tharpe* needs a word, Bono.
*The lady who invented rock and roll
I think in the current climate girls are pretty angry too! Maybe that’s the angle the rock revolution will take
Is there going to be a rock revolution? That statement caught my attention. My 16 yo son plays in a rock band and in his world it’s going strong. And while it’s male dominated, females are by no means excluded.
It would be good to have more angry girls in music right now. Someone bring Beth Ditto back to the mainstream.
Yes! Men have been allowed to be angry in music for so long, and for the most part women had to be pretty and sweet and marketable. I do hope if there is a rock resurgence, there are a LOT of female voices in there.
Anyone interested in all-female-rock with a righteously angry edge should check out Savages. I love them!
And if I think of some of the most powerful male voices of 90s rock, I think of Thom Yorke and Maynard Keenan, who articulated isolation and disenchantment as much as anger.
Girls were always angry. But this generation is so disappointing. Alanis, Shirley Manson, Lauren Hill, Skin, Bjork, Debbie Harry, Tori Amos, Dixie Chicks, sorry for spelling, there were always women who spoke up. And they were everywhere.
Now its all about Instagram and outfits. I get it, it’s part of the persona, but Bowie had several personas, still, it was about music. Not looking pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s great that Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande are getting the attention that they deserve. But it’s not my jam. I couldn’t pick out one song they do. There is still good rock music out there, it’s just not main stream but not hard to find. Rock has always been the underdog.
Because women aren’t angry?! I’m amazed that some still managed to pull this kind of bs considering what’s happening right now.
I think his point is that no they aren’t right now.
The big names in rock and pop (not hip hop and rap) music sing girly love songs. Sorry, but true.
There isn’t anything like Garbage, Hole, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Janice J. out there right now.
He looks like Robin Williams. I was confused for a minute.
Pay your damn taxes.
Hahahahaha YEs
Yep, in your home country.
It amazes me that he can be so clueless when, at concerts where people are paying to see him, he starts banging on about Africa and starving people while paying an accountant to avoid the quite frankly, tiny taxes in Ireland anyway. He did this a few years ago at the Elevation tour (I was a huge fan in the 80′s of U2, Joshua Tree is still one of my favourite albums along with Achtung Baby and I have read a lot of books about them by people who know them “U2 at the end of the world” by Bill Flanagan is a personal favourite, so I do normally if i can, go and see them if i can get a cheap ticket…don’t hate me). He starts going on about Africa and showing images of people, and someone in the pit shouted so loudly his mic picked it up “shut the fuck up and sing With or Without You!!”
My fav U2 moment ever
Sorry, it was the Vertigo tour. The Elevation one was amazing, I saw them at Slane, same year they did the Superbowl halftime in 2002 and also his father had died the week before the second show at Slane. He does annoy me so much at times but they hold such a place in my heart when I was younger, their music was everything to me.
So he cares about the AIDS epidemic in Africa and has met with all presidents (Republican and Democrat) to get more aid. Except Trump. He doesn’t trust Trump.
U2 will always be like that and bring issues up in concert, but not to the detriment of the concert. It’s a fast-paced musical event. It’s who they are as artists. What is so great about probably a Republican yelling out “Sing With or Without You” during that? Your favorite U2 moment ever?
But my favorite moment last tour was Bono bashing Trump in a very artistry way with the rarely-heard song Exit with the screen clip of a snake oil salesman named Trump promising to build a wall (the clip was from an old western TV show), and Bono performing as a character, not himself. Riveting and makes a strong point.
And who would hate you for seeing U2 all the time, like me also? LOL They fill stadiums every single tour when promoting albums. Plenty of people love them all over the world, even if annoyed at times by them. They are a beloved band, the biggest band in the world. It’s just fashionable to hate him, but their ticket sales prove otherwise as far as they are very much beloved by fans worldwide for their showmanship and musicianship and catalog of music.
It was Croke Park in Dublin so i doubt it was a republican. Im well aware of how they are at concerts, like i said I’ve been to a majority but being Irish and paying money during the height of a recession to be entertained, being lectured about africa by a person dodging paying taxes in his own country (this news was new at the time so people who were losing their jobs and homes, didnt sit well with the home crowd.
Ive been a fan since the late 80s and i continue to support them but i can admit when he misses the mark and this was one of those times
@LIndy, thanks for clarifying. I get it.
If the Queen can skip taxes…
But srsly, Bono is a showman. He says sth important but moves on to the next, fluffy topic in a heartbeat. Bob Geldof syndrome.
“There’s Maroon 5, I guess. ”
He might not be strictly talking about women. It’s possible he could be talking about Adam Levine and Maroon 5.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I don’t know why I put quotes around my first statement. Typing too quickly.
I had the same thought. I don’t think he left the context of men in music. I think he was describing male rock bands as playing girly music. This is still rather problematic because of the implied exclusion of females in his anger genre. But I didn’t take him as commenting specifically on women in music here.
That’s exactly who popped in my head. I think he definitely worded it poorly by using the word girly, but I think he probably is referring to Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, etc.
Ha ha! So true about Adam Levine… It is easy to have a kneejerk reaction about the girlie music comment, except for the fact that every time I get in my niece’s car (17 years old) and she’s streaming, I feel like we are listening to the exact same song over and over and over with some female’s voice fed through autotune and very few band members playing actual instruments. I try to introduce her to both female and male rock artists when I can’t take it anymore, but so far only the Cure has caught her attention. I would love for girls today to listen to some Garbage! I think we just all miss having more variety in popular music, that’s why I still have a Sirius account.
Well, at least she got one right. The Cure isn’t a bad place to start.
Bono. How to stay relevant despite being irrelevant for three decades…
A couple of things.
1. Isn’t having reliable disposable income the difference between listening to ad-supported music and subscription-based music? If fans of his chosen music are older, then they can pay. Seems like more of an age difference (also with teens being more fad-driven) than a “commitment” difference.
2. Clearly in his world rock = white, male, guitar.
3. Anger can be expressed through other musical means than guitar.
4. Other people than young white men might actually have more reason for anger right now and they can express it any damn way they want.
5. He can go hang out with Schwarzenegger and talk about the girly men.
6. It’s always a good time to be Cole Porter.
Word.
But he wasn’t talking about female anger. Maybe female anger is going strong.
He was talking about where rock has gone, which is his genre, and let’s face it, predominantly male. That was the subject. Rock fans always talk about what is now called so-called rock and how heavier rock isn’t played on the radio, is rock over? I think his point was rock used to be filled with anger at times and dealing with real-time events and where is it during this political climate and world turmoil? Go back to the Clash, the Ramones, Neil Young, Bob Dylan.
I saw no where where he was saying other genres weren’t or couldn’t touch upon it. He was talking about his genre and how much of it is watered down now.
“Girly” was the wrong term to use. Typical Bono, foot in mouth, when he was trying to say something and botched it.
ITA completely and said as much upthread. “Girly” was a sloppy and careless word to use but I understood what he was saying.
“Girly” is more than problematic, it’s dangeroys. You know what else can make someone angry? Having your essence strangled and reduced to heteronormative, gendered bullshit.
Enough Already- yes this. I hate when girly is used in that context. But Bono is oh so wise or something- I guess.
Isn’t this story about a week old? This nitwit doesn’t need the attention.
Male anger is all around though; rape culture, the reemergence of Nazis, friggen Emporer Baby Hands. And male anger was also all around during rock’s hayday. Honestly, I’ve had my fill of male anger. Let 2018 be a continuation of the trend of female fury! If he can’t handle the “girliness” of Beyonce etc (which is so demeaning as a side note) let’s have female rock musicians overrun the charts. I guarantee you, he’ll still consider it “girly” music. This isn’t about music, this is about him trying to stay relevant in an industry that’s moved on.
I’m not convinced that rock was ever really about male anger. I don’t think anger is the word. Has U2 released angry music? And if so, why did I miss it? I’m sure someone can name a few bands that are/were about that but in general, I’m not buying into this narrative.
Thank you. I always thought rock was about making Dad proud of you…which is hardly unique to sons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean..it depends on how you define “anger”. I feel like people on this thread are taking the word a bit too literally.
When I think of “angry” rock I think of old-school punk bands of the 1970s like Sex Pistols or grunge bands from the 1990s like Rage Against the Machine. I think of “anger” as stemming from a sociopolitical dissatisfaction–a rebelliousness–rather than an actual smashing-guitars-and screaming-into-a-microphone type anger.
U2′s early music absolutely fits the former category, not so much the latter.
Kitten is right. Rebelliousness is a better term, and “anger stemming from a sociopolitical dissatisfaction.”
They’ve written plenty of songs about the problems in their country. But, let’s face it, U2 writes a lot of music that has Christian undertones. Where people think a song is about a love song, he is writing about God or Jesus and Bono’s own struggle.
Another example with political overtones.
Bullet the Blue Sky written by Bono and Edge, came about because of a trip. “Lyrically, the song was inspired by a trip that lead vocalist Bono made to Nicaragua and El Salvador, where he saw firsthand how local peasants were affected by United States military intervention in the region. Angered by what he witnessed, Bono asked guitarist the Edge to “put El Salvador through an amplifier.” “Bullet the Blue Sky” is one of the band’s most overtly political songs, with live performances often being heavily critical of political conflicts and violence.”
Early U2 could be kind of angry but current Bono/U2- not so much.
i don’t think he means that women dominate the music scene, i think he means girly as in the music is girly whether men or women produce it. which is annoying, i hate the term ‘girly’ .
and also, why male anger specifically? women have a lot of anger too. not to mention that as a musician he should know there have been plenty of female fronted acts who were pretty angry. still are, like for instance wolf alice. he’s just an old man with old ideas, tbh.
A lot of the young alt rock acts or what is called rock these days aren’t touching on anything anger-filled, like bands or artists did back in the day.
He says rap is the only genre touching on that, and has filled the spot. But what is rock doing these days, is his question? Yes, girly wasn’t the best term to use.
I love Bono. I say it proudly. He says his big mouth always gets him into trouble, and it does. Half of what he says it a mess, but the other half rings true. LOL This band is still very driven and still all friends. Can you believe they are still all together and want to put out new music? It never happens this far along, a band still together and love each other. I love the Irish lads from U2 and will be proudly at their next tour this year. Rock on, Bono.
I love their new album, Songs of Experience. It is what they call “defiant joy.” I kind of needed it, because I have been listening to heavy albums. It lifts me up but is melancholic at the same time. Bono almost died this past year. He won’t talk about what it was, but he faced his mortality. And it has aged him quickly. Many of the new songs are kind of like letters to his kids and wife. One song is about refugees and is about while people are vacationing and swimming in the ocean, out in the water there’s the refugees at the same time out in the water somewhere else dying. Another is one of their best songs on the album, the nuanced “Summer of Love,” a sparse tribute to a real Syrian citizen who continued to nurture his garden amid the carnage of Aleppo.
Summer of Love. It shows they can still write an interesting song, sounding sexy, but really has something to say if you listen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25SFRatOYKc
There are defiant rock albums about what is going on, but it’s older acts, it seems. Depeche Mode’s “Spirit” is bleak, but when I”m in the mood to face the world as it seems to me, their dark, undulating synth about the bleakness of our times, becoming immune to real-time death and events on the internet, global warming, Trump/Brexit overtones, it’s my jam. They still manage to put in some sexy beats on the album about troubled love. Their song, Going Backwards, hits the nail on the head. We are f’ckn going backwards.
Going Backwards.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxv9TTmk18o
Wrong spot
What’s with everyone ignoring all the good music that came out this year? I keep hearing people complain that all there is these days is Taylor swift, Beyoncé and rap music. Incubus released an album in 2017 that was amazing, foo fighters had a great album, queens of the stone age, royal blood…primus has been releasing music non stop the last how many years? There is great music out there..you just have to look past the front page of iTunes and the radio.
I think he was talking about “new music” as in new artists. Both Incubus and Primus have been around for decades and would fall into what he’s describing as the “subscription” model.
I agree, I’ve been listening to Beware of Darkness, Together Pangea and Airways; they’re all making great music. I also like New Politics, shame their new album sounds like it was made for 13 year olds.
Highly Suspect are also very popular, I’m not a fan but they’re not bad I guess.
Newer artists. Not older and established.
This isn’t a controversial statement, it’s true in some regard. Why does he only mention male anger? Because that was the point he wished to make. Why doesn’t he mention anything about the Iranian protests or the fact that banana and chocolate trees are struggling? Why haven’t you? Because that’s not the point your making. People need to chill out sometimes, what were once powerful ideas are becoming so inbred by their own rhetoric that they are becoming absurd.
Lol…
I generally enjoy the overanalytical aspect of this forum but in this case, I tend to agree with you.
How is it overanalytical though? Despite the context, the bottom line is he used a gender construct/word “girly” to negatively describe what he finds weak and/or passive, which he is associating with being female by using the word “girly.” No one is “over analyzing” anything. I get that you’re a fan, but language is important and if he was as woke as he claims to be, he could have just said “weak” or “passive” or whatever he “actually meant” instead of “girly.” He doesn’t get a pass from me.
Um excuse me? Never said I was a fan–haven’t listened to any of their shit since Joshua Tree–only that I completely agree with him that most popular, modern rock is garbage-y, self-soothing, superficial shit of little-to-no substance.
Whereas underground Hip hop is a bastion of engenuity and social/political observations with cleverly sampled beats and lyrics. As a white girl, the black experience as expressed through hip hop is not something that I will ever truly understand. But as a music-lover, it appeals to me because it most effectively mirrors the anger I feel.
And you don’t have to agree, but don’t be so damn simple, man. Don’t try to invalidate a carefully articulated argument by dismissing me as a “fan”. That’s lazy shit that need to stay on the Swift threads.
And look, in the past I’ve used the word “girly” in a throwaway way without thinking about the meaning behind it. It’s a careless thing to do but nowhere near as “dangerous” as your hyperbolic comment makes it seem. “Dangerous” would be actually accusing women only of making tepid, lukewarm, “girly” rock music which isn’t even remotely what he said. He was making the point that current rock is sanitized, lifeless, and unsipiring. Should he have used those descriptors instead of “girly”? Sure. But one poorly chosen word is not something to lose your shit about, especially when the larger point he was making was a worthy one.
@Kitten, your long lost right above is spot on.
Dear god, kitten’s defense of “girly” not being a big deal reminds me of Matt Damon saying that a pat on the butt is no big deal, but assault is, or whatever he said. This line of thinking, that some sexist actions and comments are ok while others are not—now that’s dangerous.
It’s annoying because he makes it sound like that particular demographic has more need or valid reason to express anger than anyone else- when in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s an out-of touch take, considering everything that’s been happening in the world. A lot of the reactions to it aren’t really outrage, just eye-rolls (I know that was my reaction!) over this tired narrative of how put-upon that group feels in this country. It would have been best if he had left gender out of it. That’s all.
When men get angry, people die. Yes, it is more important for them to channel their anger into something constructive.
Thank you @Otaku Fairy. Angry = teen boys. Say whaaaat? Non controversial?
All the music he mentions was so important to me, a girl, as an angry teen-ager (or rebellious, which is a word I prefer). And of course there were girl bands like Hole, the Slits, L7 and whatnot etc. Why does he consider girls don’t need that vibe in music?
And he seems so out of touch: The Kills, Lewis del Mar, Alt-J, are the Cole Porters of this generation.
And he has Father John Misty for the white angry dude spot!
Also, I think that Lana del Rey is an angry girl in a very very clever way.
JosieH, I wasn’t talking about who is more likely to be violent, I was talking about the silly idea that they have more reason to be angry. There’s a difference between the two.
People dying or suffering other forms of abuse isn’t ‘just how men behave’ because of anger, a sign that not enough concessions have been made in society for male anger, or a sign that other groups of people have been given too much space. It’s a symptom that there’s something seriously wrong with the way they’ve been socialized for a very long time- and that it’s lead to entitlement and violence.
Totally agree. Girly, girl and so on are so often used as a negative.
Also I’m so glad men can channel their anger into so many things, truly I am. But women don’t get such a luxury. Maybe now, finally we do. But for a veeeerrrryyyy long time an angry woman was not something that was tolerated. Even in music and art.
Women can be angry, too. And we need to channel our anger, too.
He says it like it’s a bad thing. Another day,another OWM running off at the mouth.
God could he lose the 90s goatee? Tells you everything you need to know about which era his thinking is stuck in. Courtney Love probably frightened him back then, and he still hasn’t recovered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahaha @Chaine, sounds about right
I want to listen to women channeling their anger musically, I’ve had enough of men’s rage, the world is filled with it. One of my favourite rock bands to listen to while cleaning is Dorothy…it helps me to feel less domesticated, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To your first point, I agree. I’m sick,of fragile male anger expressed all over the joint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Music has gotten very girly? There is no context that makes this statement ok or softens his message. It’s condescending. Can we stop excusing misogyny?
Man, he managed to go full sexist (women’s emotions are alien and inferior to male expressions of anger) AND racist (hip hop – a traditionally black and predominantly masculine genre – is “aggressive”) in one paragraph. That is some impressive white dudeing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was the pinball of the clueless white dude he would have hit all the ding ding spots indeed.
I mean, it’s more frustrating for me because I can see the valid point he’s trying to make about the sanitizing of music at a mainstream level, but it irritates me because he falls back on the same gendered notions of emotional expression that reflect his social privilege. Rap became a vehicle for black rage and frustration because they weren’t given a vehicle elsewhere, but that statement ignores the very blunt reality that black women have been traditionally locked out or dismissed by that community (and rock, for that matter), and women in general have been restrained in the expression of their more passionate emotions by a culture that desires to render them sexual objects for consumption rather than allowing them to be human. Angry men are extolled as relevant. Angry women are condescended to and dismissed.
Calling the current situation “girly” doesn’t serve to prove any radical notion of the need for people’s anger to power music. It just reinforces the patriarchal notion that only male anger is justified, powerful, and inspirational. It’s also remarkably tone deaf given the current political situation in the United States. White, and particularly male, anger is what put Trump in office. Minority and female anger is what’s leading the charge against his administration.
But he’s Bono so 100 people will defend him.
Hip Hop and Rap ARE the more socially conscience forms of music currently in the forefront (which isn’t at all new- they were for decades). There has been a lot of male dominated rock groups with a channeled rage and socially conscience message since the dawn of the genre. Now music is much more poppy and empty of a social message. It’s brainless fun. There has always been brainless pop music, rock has come in waves (80s hair bands anyone?) and the mid 2000s had some particularly empty rap and hip hop. At this time, rock music with a message and this “channeled rage” isn’t on the forefront. That is what Bono wanted to say, but chose to use the word girly for some reason. Music tastes and popularity shift, that’s not a new concept. If a young male wants to put a message out there and channel his rage into music, rock is honestly still the way to go. The tide could easily turn back to rock. But nah Bono, just use the word girly dude.
It’s probably less than any particular genre lends itself to public messaging so much as what the current political climate is. Hip hop and rap grew from an oppressed minority culture, so of course it’s going to be used by that culture to promote awareness of racism and ethnic issues. Folk and traditional rock music gained prestige as a form of protest and youth counterculture music throughout the 50s-60s due to various social upheaval. The 90s saw the rise of a lot of indie rock female artists riding the high of third wave feminism (the Lilith Fair, Liz Phair, etc al). Young people find their channel and they utilize it. Conceit is the presumption that what spoke to the older generation is what will inform the younger.
Men have more testosterone and of course, anyone can be angry, but men certainly do need an outlet for that. In modern society, there aren’t many ‘safe’ outlets for such emotions. Think Brad Pitt in Fight Club. I don’t think he is wrong that young male anger needs an outlet. People are constantly raving on about toxic masculinity and ignoring that part of this is enabling men to be able to express strong anger and rage in a more healthy way. Of course women get angry and mad too, but the hormonal differences between men and women do make a HUGE difference.
Oh honey. No. It does not. Read a book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. No.
Spikes in testosterone increases activity in the areas of the brain related to threat response and awareness, but it does not genuinely inspire higher levels of violence by default. That’s not at all supported by any medical study or known data, nor does it explain the origin of intensely violent and aggressive behaviors in women or the inconsistencies in rates of violence and sexual assault between different cultures and societies. Beyond that, cognitive faculties are fully capable of overriding base physical responses in the vast majority of situations. Men are not animals, and it’s insulting to suggest otherwise. (And asks the question of exactly why the hell we’re letting them run anything if they can’t be trusted to overcome basic rage response.)
A better examination of the issue turns the sociopsychological lens on how society trains people to deal with strong emotional strain along gendered lines. Does the society allow men to channel emotions through behaviors other than aggression? Is dominance and aggression encouraged or excused? What is the status of women within the culture? Are they given extensive rights and influence on the culture? Is femininity respected and valued or associated with weakness and immorality? There’s a lot more research indicating sociological factors play a significantly more powerful part in shaping gendered behavior than any specific biological factors.
I completely disagree with him 100 percent. First things first, I remember dancing to U2 at underground clubs in the late 80s and sure, maybe they’ve long-sinced classified themselves as rock but… no. Their melodic waves and superior grasp of lyrical undulations thrust the band into alternative and alt rock way back when. I still wouldn’t give him the full ‘rock’ banner, but if we do (and we certainly can), then he hasn’t been listening to anyone but himself. I might be older, but I fully admit to never growing up when it comes to music. And my loves are all over the place meaning you might hear Sia on my playlist one second and the next second Alice in Chains. There is absolutely no shortage of phenomenal rock and alt rock today. Let’s go ahead and throw in metal and punk for good measure because the revivals (especially punk) are huge. This century has seen an enormous amount of male musical expression, and the fact Bono is saying the opposite is suspect. My personal playlist alone features dozens and dozens of new hard-rockin’ artists… more if we throw in females and mixed. Well known bands are probably pissed with his ‘revelations’ like 30 Seconds to Mars, Blue October, Awolnation, Theory of a Deadman, Imagine Dragons, Arctic Monkeys, Chevelle, Breaking Benjamins, Seether, Sick Puppies, Godsmack, Linken Park, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, System of a Down, Trapt, Korn, Audioslave… okay I’ll stop. There’s tons more though!
I thought the same thing, that U2 were never really “rock”. I think they’re even less ‘rock’ than Bon Jovi, and that’s saying a lot.
U2 is overplayed. They are on the same level as Coldplay for me. Over and obnoxious. Give me girlie rage bands over this mellow dramatic crap.
When Coldplay got big Bono lashed at them; and at Chris Martin for the ‘fair trade’ campaign.
It must’ve been hard for Bono to see somebody else become more popular by doing the same things he had done.
Coldplay, Snow Patrol, etc., are watered-down versions of U2. No one disputes that Coldplay will never ever be U2. And I like Coldplay a lot, for the most part. U2′s concerts are massive. The 360 tour in 2009/2010 in support of No Line on the Horizon is still the highest-grossing tour of all time, $730 million.
Coldplay got on the radio with airplay because they are younger. That’s what happens. It’s younger driven on radio. I think Vertigo in the 2000s got on. Maybe their last big hit. Bono and Edge had to come to terms with the fact that from somewhere in your 40s on you’re not getting on the radio. I think it does kill Bono that that happens. It’s life. But I like their admitted hunger for it. At least, they are honest.
But as far as tours, U2 is still the biggest rock band in the world. I’m thankful their next will be more intimate again, in arenas, for the type of show they want to perform after last year’s stadium tour.
The context does not improve his statement.
Right?! I don’t understand why people are defending him.
It does not. Not at all. Saying rock has become washed down and message-less is fine. But the use of the word girly and the whole young men have nowhere to channel their rage stuff is not made better in context.
I think it’s great that he supports Kendrick and hip hop, but hip hop is not really about channeling young male anger. Hip hop started out as a form of poetry and talking about social issues particularly important to the Black community in the 80s and 90s. Early rock and roll was basically young white guys who really liked black music and were able to capitalize on the genre because it was much harder for a black man to go mainstream than Elvis. I think the 1960s really brought out a lot of the socially conscience rock music (Bob Dylan among others and not that it wasn’t present in the 50s). The Vietnam war was really the catalyst for music with a message. Anger was there sure, but chalking it up to young angry guys is disingenuous. Women were very rarely “allowed” to be outwardly angry in the arts.
Hm. I took the girly comment as referring to a sensibility rather than sex. Like ed sheeran or Hozier
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And” I can’t find it in me to get wound up about it. It strikes me as his idea of an edgy rock n roll kind of statement lol
Yea, a sexist statement. That’s hilarious.
I love that a 37-year-old band, Depeche Mode, is outselling on tour Ed Sheeran, even with all of his hits.
Does it always have to be about white people? Good lord!
Whether you like it or not, white people are humans too. And this isn’t even about white people… ugh, your post…
Considering U2 hasn’t put out a good album since Joshua Tree, I’d ignore everything Bono says about music.
Are you kidding me? IMHO Achtung Baby is their best album, which came after Joshua Tree.
They’ve put out a lot of great songs since Achtung Baby. As far as a complete album being great, I would probably agree with you. They get in their own way, overthinking it. But many love Zooropa and Pop as experimental. Many love All That You Can’t Leave Behind. Many felt it was safe after reaction to the experimental Pop.
How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb had half an album of great songs. I will take half. No Line on the Horizon had half an album of truly great songs. Moment of Surrender is magnificent. I love their newest album, but just because it’s a great listen from beginning to end. There aren’t any truly brilliant songs on there, though. I’m glad they kept going and there are some really great songs that came out of that, even if not great albums.
They have put out one or two good albums, but nothing that compares with the success and longevity of Joshua Tree. Achtung Baby was fine, not dissing it I like it, too, but again nothing as solid as Joshua Tree.
And sadly, they have been riding on the success of Joshua Tree for the last decades. Musically they have not evolved at all, I’d say more of a regression into the bad pop/elevator music.
I used to be a fan till I realised around Pop, they just didn’t make any of the music I liked them for anymore. There was nothing raw left, just generic soft rock/pop. Which again is not bad per say, just not what U2 stood for to fans like me.
So I must disagree with you humbly, but if you enjoy them, that’s fine.
Fans are divided on Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby. AB is picked almost as often as JT in critics’ lists as far as which is their best album. My sentimental favorite is The Unforgettable Fire.
While I think they have since then come up with some amazing songs, like Kite, etc., and many songs I play a lot that came out since the ’90s, I don’t disagree with you about losing their rawness and becoming so concerned about their albums and spending too long on them that everything ends up far too polished as the end result on their albums. I can still find gems in their albums, though.
First, Bono needs to be quiet. Second, as a huge fan of metal, he has completely given no credit to metal for the release it provides most of us.
I think he was specifically discussing popular rock music, not metal or hardcore. But yes ITA that metal, punk, hardcore have a history of expressing sociopolitical ideas in an angry way.
White male anger, and even white female anger in some instances, always had outlets. Neither hurt for an arena to vent. But, I guess when society focuses on everyone else, those often centered as THE VOICE tend to cry for more attention.
as always, STFU, bono. we should’ve left him back in 1992 where he belongs.
Bono is not some entirely clueless dude. All men are clueless to an extent at times. But you can’t take a comment and paint a broad brush across his life and views. In 2017, on tour, he devoted three performances that were about women with tremendous visuals, the one below, and Miss Saravejo, and Mothers of the Disappeared. Those don’t include the performance against Trump and his wall and the division in this world he also did.
“Ulltraviolet (Light My Way).” Dedicated to their female crew and loved ones and women throughout the world. An amazing backdrop throughout the song recognizing great women throughout history to the present, like Michelle Obama ,who have paved the way and made a difference in this world, as he said, “Women who have persisted and resisted.”
Great clip where you can see the women on the backdrop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO-H3xU3bIc
He’s not a clueless dude, which is why I find his comment frustrating. We all make mistakes, and I think he has a valid point about mainstream music, but language has meaning. There are over 170,000 words in the English language. He chose a gendered feminine term, and he chose it knowing that as a celebrity he has a broad audience. That unfortunately says something about him and his social biases, whether he realizes it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some times I see Bono’s point and other times, yeah, I just want him to sing.
I’m on a rock music site, and most longtime rock fans bemoan the fact that classic rock music is dead as far as being a mainstream influence or for award shows, etc. It’s not that it’s not there and still around and new music to find. It just doesn’t find its way on the radio or no place on radio to play the songs, unless you go to Sirius.
This young group, Greta Van Fleet, started writing in their young teens. It consists of three brothers and a friend. Their songwriting is strong. They released an EPA and getting a big push. They are compared to Led Zeppelin, but trying to break out of the comparison and create their own identity. I’m rooting for these guys. They been killing it on a small venue tour and opening for bigger acts. A lot of older rock fans are going out to see them and support them. But will the young fans embrace them in large enough numbers to catapult them into a classic rock band hitting it big again, or is that era gone?
Flower Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufSj7bXnAmI
Black Smoke Rising
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhbMbiYb5bg
Mainstream music maybe. There’re still plenty of metal, hardcore, punk, Indy rock and country artists who express anger. Reminds me of people who bemoan the lack of diversity in Hollywood but won’t watch films films from non English speaking countries.
uh there is another male anger in the world-thats the problem. Maybe things should be more “girly”
As long as Eddie Vedder and Greenday are out there and others like the former band members of Rage Against the Machine, plus more who escape my immediate recall – forgive me: I can hear the music and see them in my head but for the life of me I can’t remember their names – outrage will be expressed in rock music. Like all of us , there is so much inspiration out there these days.
Two words. Maria Brink.
