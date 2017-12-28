“Roy Moore is contesting the election results because black people voted” links
  • December 28, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pedophile hobgoblin Roy Moore is contesting the Alabama Senate election results because he thinks too many black people voted. Seriously. [Buzzfeed]
A review of All the Money in the World, which I’m debating whether to see this weekend. Hm… this review makes it sound fine but forgettable. [LaineyGossip]
The Rosanne revival involves the same ugly couch. [Dlisted]
Remembering Carrie Fisher, one year after her passing. [Looper]
Paris Jackson has some terrible tattoos, my God. [Moe Jackson]
A review of Molly’s Game, which I have no desire to see. [Pajiba]
Gal Gadot will present at the Golden Globes! [JustJared]
Taye Diggs doesn’t Uber, he Lyfts. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Harry Styles was really feeling himself sartorially this year. [GFY]

16 Responses to ““Roy Moore is contesting the election results because black people voted” links”

  1. Eric says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Psst
    “Judge” Roy
    Bye Felicia

    Signed,
    The United States

  2. Nicole says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Good luck with that a-hole

  3. swak says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Article on CNN stating that Alabama will certify Jones as the winner. So bye bye loser!

  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Because in his hideous little world he can’t imagine he’s not superior to everyone else. God, he so pathetically awful.

  5. Annika says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Dude, YOU LOST. GAME OVER. Go home.

  6. Kiki says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:30 am

    ” You are a sad little man, you have my pity”.
    Buzz Light-year to Woody from Toy Story.

    He lost. Instead of taking his pride and dignity to congratulate Doug Jones. He blames Black people for his lost, the same too many black people that live in Alabama for their whole lives since slavery. Yes Roy, the same people that you say the America was great during slavery. Roy Bigot, pedophile Moore should just go home and lick his big idiot wounds. I pity Him

  7. Beth says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Thank goodness all of those black people voted! Roy Moore needs to get on his horse and ride out of town

  8. Nicegirl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Thank you, Kaiser. I’m going to refer to every pedophile from this day forward, as a ‘hobgoblin’. LOVE THIS, many thanks!!

  9. Saras says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I fought battles my foremothers/ forefathers brought up and I never thought we would be faced with such insane regression in 2017?!? We can be so much better as humans and i am glad we are starting to rally for good vs extreme evil. Come together in 2018 for equality for all!

  10. minx says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Go away Roy, you dried up piece of sh*t. Try to live out your few remaining years with a little dignity and grace, for a change,

  11. Other Renee says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:54 am

    If even Trump is telling you to give it up, *sshat, I’m pretty sure no one is gonna help you with that recount. Oh and please avoid the malls. I hear security had been alerted that you might have some spare time on your hands.

  12. Lori says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    He really has no shame.

  13. Peeking in says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I liked the original Roseanne, but Barr is so vapid on twitter in her support of Trump, I can’t support the revival.

  14. Milla says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Kaiser adopted a kitten made of gold and moore is a poop. There.

  15. Menlisa says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I prefer Lyft, they pay the drivers better.

