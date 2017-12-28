“Roy Moore is contesting the election results because black people voted” links

Pedophile hobgoblin Roy Moore is contesting the Alabama Senate election results because he thinks too many black people voted. Seriously. [Buzzfeed]
A review of All the Money in the World, which I’m debating whether to see this weekend. Hm… this review makes it sound fine but forgettable. [LaineyGossip]
The Rosanne revival involves the same ugly couch. [Dlisted]
Remembering Carrie Fisher, one year after her passing. [Looper]
Paris Jackson has some terrible tattoos, my God. [Moe Jackson]
A review of Molly’s Game, which I have no desire to see. [Pajiba]
Gal Gadot will present at the Golden Globes! [JustJared]
Taye Diggs doesn’t Uber, he Lyfts. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Harry Styles was really feeling himself sartorially this year. [GFY]
Psst
“Judge” Roy
Bye Felicia
Signed,
The United States
Good luck with that a-hole
Article on CNN stating that Alabama will certify Jones as the winner. So bye bye loser!
YES. In the ever-lengthening shadow of the November 2016 presidential election, we are reminded: Sometimes the bad guy still loses.
Because in his hideous little world he can’t imagine he’s not superior to everyone else. God, he so pathetically awful.
Dude, YOU LOST. GAME OVER. Go home.
” You are a sad little man, you have my pity”.
Buzz Light-year to Woody from Toy Story.
He lost. Instead of taking his pride and dignity to congratulate Doug Jones. He blames Black people for his lost, the same too many black people that live in Alabama for their whole lives since slavery. Yes Roy, the same people that you say the America was great during slavery. Roy Bigot, pedophile Moore should just go home and lick his big idiot wounds. I pity Him
Thank goodness all of those black people voted! Roy Moore needs to get on his horse and ride out of town
Thank you, Kaiser. I’m going to refer to every pedophile from this day forward, as a ‘hobgoblin’. LOVE THIS, many thanks!!
I fought battles my foremothers/ forefathers brought up and I never thought we would be faced with such insane regression in 2017?!? We can be so much better as humans and i am glad we are starting to rally for good vs extreme evil. Come together in 2018 for equality for all!
Go away Roy, you dried up piece of sh*t. Try to live out your few remaining years with a little dignity and grace, for a change,
If even Trump is telling you to give it up, *sshat, I’m pretty sure no one is gonna help you with that recount. Oh and please avoid the malls. I hear security had been alerted that you might have some spare time on your hands.
He really has no shame.
I liked the original Roseanne, but Barr is so vapid on twitter in her support of Trump, I can’t support the revival.
Kaiser adopted a kitten made of gold and moore is a poop. There.
I prefer Lyft, they pay the drivers better.
