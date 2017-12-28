“Roy Moore is contesting the election results because black people voted” links

Embed from Getty Images

Pedophile hobgoblin Roy Moore is contesting the Alabama Senate election results because he thinks too many black people voted. Seriously. [Buzzfeed]

A review of All the Money in the World, which I’m debating whether to see this weekend. Hm… this review makes it sound fine but forgettable. [LaineyGossip]

The Rosanne revival involves the same ugly couch. [Dlisted]

Remembering Carrie Fisher, one year after her passing. [Looper]

Paris Jackson has some terrible tattoos, my God. [Moe Jackson]

A review of Molly’s Game, which I have no desire to see. [Pajiba]

Gal Gadot will present at the Golden Globes! [JustJared]

Taye Diggs doesn’t Uber, he Lyfts. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Harry Styles was really feeling himself sartorially this year. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images