Joe Alwyn flew first-class from London to LA, probably to spend NYE with Tay-Tay?

2017 was a different kind of year for Taylor Swift. She still made tens of millions of dollars and sold a lot of music, but Tay-Tay was still dealing with the hangover of 2016’s Receipts. I’m not saying that as any kind of shade – I’ve listened to Reputation, and there are references to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West woven through the lyrics of many songs. Arguably, her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” was completely about the Receipts as well, even if I found Taylor’s message to be… strained, let’s say. Throughout the entire year, Taylor was also with “Handsome” Joe Alwyn, and he became her “muse” for many of the love songs on Reputation, although I’m still arguing that many of the songs started out as songs about Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, and she kept rewriting them so they would be about Handsome Joe too.
Anyway, here are some photos of Handsome Joe arriving a LAX on Thursday. He was seen and photographed flying out of Heathrow in London earlier on Thursday too – he flew first-class, he didn’t fly on Taylor’s private jet. According to the Daily Mail, he spent some time over the Christmas holiday in London, likely with his family. Considering he flew first-class on a commercial airline, I think it’s safe to say that Taylor was not in London with him over Christmas. She was probably in LA with her family, or maybe in Nashville, who knows? They obviously decided to meet up, post-Christmas, in LA.
So what will 2018 bring for JoeTay? I don’t know. I think all of the “sources” claiming that Handsome Joe is The One are probably wrong about everything. I think JoeTay will stay together-ish through her tour, probably, and then they’ll be over and then who knows? Either that or they’ll break up just before her tour. In any case, I haven’t given Handsome Joe enough credit: he has really great hair. Taylor has a thing for guys with great hair, doesn’t she?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Prefer Tom!
Same. I liked having fun gossip to care about. This Joe fellow does nothing for me (which is ultimately irrelevant because I don’t have to date him lol).
God. Forbid.
Poor kid. I thought he would’ve bailed by now.
And yes, Kaiser, many of those songs were written with Hiddles in mind and switched up to fit the current narrative. No wonder he was blindsided. 🐍🐍
Thanks, as always, for your caustic insight.
You know this is a leak from her team, nobody was caring what this kid was doing this time last year. I thought she wanted privacy????? He looks just like Taylor would if she was a guy. They both have all the right features to be attractive, but something just doesn’t add up.
He looks better here than I’ve ever seen him look. He still looks super young for her.
“They both have all the right features to be attractive, but something just doesn’t add up”
THANK YOU for putting into words what bothers me about both of them! So true.
Yes. It’s a bit odd, isn’t it? I was reading a book the other day where one of the characters was described as “almost handsome”, with all the ingredients of good looks but somehow there was something that caused him to fall just short of the goal. That’s what these two remind me of.
You must be joking ? no matter what you wanna say about her, Taylor is a beautiful woman.
@Lucy Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You may very well find her attractive, I don’t. Not a big deal.
Fair enough!
Beauty is also from the inside out, so, no.
Ugly is as ugly does.
He is not handsome. He looks like Milo Yiannopoulos.
He has really bad RBF.
Holding something in face.
Resting ‘British’ Face? 😉
LOL. Great username! “I was raised in Inja.”
Susie, haha. I always think of that scene when I see her screen name 😂🤣
I agree, it’s a good one!
If you look at the pictures on Lainey, there is a better balance of him looking non-bitchy, though he does look quite annoyed in several, lol.
I really don’t find “Handsome Joe” all that handsome. Am I the only one?
According to online comments no you are not. It doesnt help that he is sold to us as gorgeous which only leads to people having higher expectations.
I find him “creepy Joe” not handsome at all
He’s an unusual looking young man, but most beautiful people are slightly odd looking anyway.
He’s also extremely talented. Just really awful taste in women, apparently.
I just came to say the same. Currently, there are a bunch of really gorgeous male models, he’s definitely not one of them.
Why is he called Handsome Joe and not Gorgeous Joe since the embarrassing song about him is titled “Gorgeous”? When they split up, he will regret being the subject of all those gushy, vomit-inducing lyrics.
That song was originally about Tom Hiddleston. 🐍 changed it when she found her next victim.
He doesn’t look as young as he usually does, but that pissed off scowling expression makes him very unattractive
So true, especially when this must have been set up, why else would the paps care about his plans?
Also, at first glance I thought the straps of his backpack were ‘cold shoulder’ cut-outs and I started laughing so hard!
So did I! 😂😂
So performative! Feels like he’s playing the role of pap-hating STAH in a Hallmark Channel movie.
I will say: he looks the most…(let’s go with)…”manly” he’s ever looked in that bottom pic.
Well at least he doesn’t look 12 here so that’s a positive.
But yea I’ve completely forgotten that she even released an album. The saturation has not been as heavy. And I wonder if it’s becuase the singles have not been megahits like the ones from 1989.
I don’t know if her newest songs were megahits, but every time I go to Target or Subway, I cringe because one of those songs are playing. When I told a Target employee it was awful music, he groaned and said it’s on all day
makes sense she has a thing with target as they released her “magazines”. but yea for some reason i don’t feel the super hit like i did with 1989
Wow! This guy is charisma personified.
I just can’t get over the fact he is her spitting image.
Huh. I actually really like Joe on these pictures. He’s not what I’d consider traditionally pretty. Not particularly ‘golden retriever’ type beauty that HW and entertainment so prefers. And I’m in no place to comment on his RBF either, given that I have one myself and it’s -exhausting- when people keep commenting on it as if my neutral expression’s ruining their day.
Anyway, can we consider Tay’s new album a success? I don’t think we can. She really tried but it was like a flash for a moment and then it was just sad sizzle and then silence.
it went #1 in 14 countries and was the best selling album of the year in multiple countries.. that’s not a success?
I think “success” is relative here. Anything Taylor Swift put out was going to break records. But considering how much play 1989 got, this one has fallen a bit flat – to her standards.
Also, and this definitely doesn’t matter when looking at the numbers, but the reason this album sold so much for her was because fans bought so many copies each. With 1989, lots of people bought the album and gave it great word of mouth. Less people bought reputation. Virtually no one I know listens to it and we all liked 1989 well enough. And I know saying “no one I know” doesn’t account for much, as people are obviously listening to it..but I guess my point is that her mega fans went way hard on reputation, where as the public as a whole generally liked 1989, hence why it was everywhere for so long.
Taylor Swift is Star Wars of musicians. What would be considered resounding success for any other singer can be an underwhelming success for her. Although I am not convinced this album have been unsuccessful. We’ll see with next single how it will go for her.
@Gabbie of course she’s still successful, she has a crazy amount of stans that will buy anything she puts out. However, the rest of the public is not buying it as much they were for her previous albums. Look at the iTunes Charts. Her singles aren’t even in the top 20. Her album is like #4. In general, yes that’s still successful. But 1989 was #1 for like months and her singles were overlapping each other. She’s not as successful as she was prior. She hasn’t even sold out her tour yet.
Her album became the top selling album of the entire year in its first week (per Billboard). I think objectively, that is successful. It’d be hard to make the argument that the best selling album of the year was a failure.
I don’t like her music for the most part, but she does sell.
I was just saying the same. We know her fans bought 4 copies of her album for that ticket thing (stupid) so that inflates numbers which is not as impressive. I also feel like more DIFFERENT people bought 1989. Her singles were successful. The only single I know by name is the first and I couldn’t sing the chorus for the song. Which is not typical because even when i didnt like her music i knew her big stuff
Her first two singles from Reputation have already peaked and are now in the bottom half of the Hot 100 and dropping. End Game is at #42 and climbing, but not exactly burning up the charts. I noticed Last Christmas by Wham is at #43 – that song is almost thirty years old (and still better than any of Swift’s music).
i’m not sure she’s dealing with any hangover, she had the best selling album of 2017 and she reached it within the first four days. i think she’s alright.
He’s a cute kid. He looks … normal. Like a college kid on his way home from break. He does have RBF, but I do too so I can’t fault him for that. I literally have to remind myself to smile sometimes because I get in my own little world and my RBF makes people ask what’s wrong lol
He looks better in these pics, but also way too much like Taylor, they could easily be cousins or siblings.
He has the most amazing case of male RBF I’ve ever seen. Bless his heart.
I’m sorry, as far as I am concerned, the idea that Alwyn is “fulfilling” Swift as a woman is so ludicrous as to beggar description. I mean – honestly!
He’s hot. Like his RBF. Would date.
He looks like what would happen if Draco Malfoy and Ed Norton made a baby.
He’s…tall. That’s all I got.
His eyes look dead.
He has dead eyes. Like serial killer
What a resting b face this kid has. I don’t find him remotely attractive / but then, he is not my boyfriend. I like a little more charisma and mischievousness in a man
The guy is attractive in a bland way. He can act probably, but there’s zero charisma. He doesn’t have ‘it’.
Hiddleston has charisma and personality.
Damian Lewis is far more interesting.
Rufus Sewell is Rufus!! I still remember seeing him for the first time in Middlemarch and going ‘wow! Who is that?’
That young man has a long way to go. He’s still a little unripe.
I saw all his two movies. For me he isn;t a good actor – really wooden and with 0% charisma. And this dead eyes. Well Ta Tay contract toy boy is his only role now. I don’t see him as a big name in HW. There is a lot guys, even Brits, in his age who are far better and had a career. He will be forgotes as soon Snake cancel him as BF.
He’s needs to tighten up the sides of that cut. He definitely is veering dangerously close to old man mushroom head territory.
He looks like a petulant sixth former, Taylor can keep him!
As for calling him handsome, with a mardy face on like that LOLWUT??
He’s bland, but a bland boyfriend/husband who won’t outshine Taylor is what she needs. She needs someone who won’t look like a stunt. I’m sorry but I think Joe’s gonna stay for a while. They’ve been dating for well over a year now, (longer if you buy into the theory that she was actually with Joe since the Met Gala meeting and just used Tom to make sure Joe wasn’t tainted by the summer of 2016 sh!tstorm) he’s the longest boyfriend he’s ever had. I wouldn’t be shocked if she marries him. She dedicated an entire album to how amazing there relationship is, she has to go through with the relationship now. She alluded to an engagement several times in the songs. And she’s not gonna do much better to be honest. It’s not like anyone high up will want to date her after the Hiddleswift failure. Unless she wants to marry a music producer or someone incredibly wealthy, she’s not gonna find someone in the entertainment industry willing to settle down with her.
Also, I think maybe some of the songs on the album were about Calvin and then turned into Joe songs, but Tom. Nah. If you look her lines about him from Getaway Car and I Did Something Bad, Taylor makes it perfectly clear she had no real feelings towards him and was just using him. Calvin is a maybe, cause I think she was in love with him and hurt by him, Dancing with Our Hands Tied is certainly about Calvin in my opinion and I suspect End Game might be as well. Most of the songs were written though in the fall of 2016/winter 2017 so they would mostly be about Joe.
