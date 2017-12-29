Joe Alwyn flew first-class from London to LA, probably to spend NYE with Tay-Tay?

Joe Alwyn looks a little tired as he arrives to LAX

2017 was a different kind of year for Taylor Swift. She still made tens of millions of dollars and sold a lot of music, but Tay-Tay was still dealing with the hangover of 2016’s Receipts. I’m not saying that as any kind of shade – I’ve listened to Reputation, and there are references to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West woven through the lyrics of many songs. Arguably, her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” was completely about the Receipts as well, even if I found Taylor’s message to be… strained, let’s say. Throughout the entire year, Taylor was also with “Handsome” Joe Alwyn, and he became her “muse” for many of the love songs on Reputation, although I’m still arguing that many of the songs started out as songs about Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, and she kept rewriting them so they would be about Handsome Joe too.

Anyway, here are some photos of Handsome Joe arriving a LAX on Thursday. He was seen and photographed flying out of Heathrow in London earlier on Thursday too – he flew first-class, he didn’t fly on Taylor’s private jet. According to the Daily Mail, he spent some time over the Christmas holiday in London, likely with his family. Considering he flew first-class on a commercial airline, I think it’s safe to say that Taylor was not in London with him over Christmas. She was probably in LA with her family, or maybe in Nashville, who knows? They obviously decided to meet up, post-Christmas, in LA.

So what will 2018 bring for JoeTay? I don’t know. I think all of the “sources” claiming that Handsome Joe is The One are probably wrong about everything. I think JoeTay will stay together-ish through her tour, probably, and then they’ll be over and then who knows? Either that or they’ll break up just before her tour. In any case, I haven’t given Handsome Joe enough credit: he has really great hair. Taylor has a thing for guys with great hair, doesn’t she?

Joe Alwyn looks a little tired as he arrives to LAX

Joe Alwyn looks a little tired as he arrives to LAX

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Joe Alwyn flew first-class from London to LA, probably to spend NYE with Tay-Tay?”

  1. Louise says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Prefer Tom!

    Reply
  2. MI6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Poor kid. I thought he would’ve bailed by now.
    And yes, Kaiser, many of those songs were written with Hiddles in mind and switched up to fit the current narrative. No wonder he was blindsided. 🐍🐍
    Thanks, as always, for your caustic insight.

    Reply
  3. Red says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:46 am

    You know this is a leak from her team, nobody was caring what this kid was doing this time last year. I thought she wanted privacy????? He looks just like Taylor would if she was a guy. They both have all the right features to be attractive, but something just doesn’t add up.

    Reply
  4. susiecue says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    He has really bad RBF.

    Reply
  5. Morning Coffee says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I really don’t find “Handsome Joe” all that handsome. Am I the only one?

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He doesn’t look as young as he usually does, but that pissed off scowling expression makes him very unattractive

    Reply
  7. equalitygadfly says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:00 am

    So performative! Feels like he’s playing the role of pap-hating STAH in a Hallmark Channel movie.

    I will say: he looks the most…(let’s go with)…”manly” he’s ever looked in that bottom pic.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Well at least he doesn’t look 12 here so that’s a positive.
    But yea I’ve completely forgotten that she even released an album. The saturation has not been as heavy. And I wonder if it’s becuase the singles have not been megahits like the ones from 1989.

    Reply
  9. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Wow! This guy is charisma personified.

    Reply
  10. A Croatian says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I just can’t get over the fact he is her spitting image.

    Reply
  11. Shijel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Huh. I actually really like Joe on these pictures. He’s not what I’d consider traditionally pretty. Not particularly ‘golden retriever’ type beauty that HW and entertainment so prefers. And I’m in no place to comment on his RBF either, given that I have one myself and it’s -exhausting- when people keep commenting on it as if my neutral expression’s ruining their day.

    Anyway, can we consider Tay’s new album a success? I don’t think we can. She really tried but it was like a flash for a moment and then it was just sad sizzle and then silence.

    Reply
    • gabbie says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:31 am

      it went #1 in 14 countries and was the best selling album of the year in multiple countries.. that’s not a success?

      Reply
      • TaraT3 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

        I think “success” is relative here. Anything Taylor Swift put out was going to break records. But considering how much play 1989 got, this one has fallen a bit flat – to her standards.

        Also, and this definitely doesn’t matter when looking at the numbers, but the reason this album sold so much for her was because fans bought so many copies each. With 1989, lots of people bought the album and gave it great word of mouth. Less people bought reputation. Virtually no one I know listens to it and we all liked 1989 well enough. And I know saying “no one I know” doesn’t account for much, as people are obviously listening to it..but I guess my point is that her mega fans went way hard on reputation, where as the public as a whole generally liked 1989, hence why it was everywhere for so long.

      • Una says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Taylor Swift is Star Wars of musicians. What would be considered resounding success for any other singer can be an underwhelming success for her. Although I am not convinced this album have been unsuccessful. We’ll see with next single how it will go for her.

      • Alleycat says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:58 am

        @Gabbie of course she’s still successful, she has a crazy amount of stans that will buy anything she puts out. However, the rest of the public is not buying it as much they were for her previous albums. Look at the iTunes Charts. Her singles aren’t even in the top 20. Her album is like #4. In general, yes that’s still successful. But 1989 was #1 for like months and her singles were overlapping each other. She’s not as successful as she was prior. She hasn’t even sold out her tour yet.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Her album became the top selling album of the entire year in its first week (per Billboard). I think objectively, that is successful. It’d be hard to make the argument that the best selling album of the year was a failure.

      I don’t like her music for the most part, but she does sell.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

      I was just saying the same. We know her fans bought 4 copies of her album for that ticket thing (stupid) so that inflates numbers which is not as impressive. I also feel like more DIFFERENT people bought 1989. Her singles were successful. The only single I know by name is the first and I couldn’t sing the chorus for the song. Which is not typical because even when i didnt like her music i knew her big stuff

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:37 am

      Her first two singles from Reputation have already peaked and are now in the bottom half of the Hot 100 and dropping. End Game is at #42 and climbing, but not exactly burning up the charts. I noticed Last Christmas by Wham is at #43 – that song is almost thirty years old (and still better than any of Swift’s music).

      Reply
  12. gabbie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:23 am

    i’m not sure she’s dealing with any hangover, she had the best selling album of 2017 and she reached it within the first four days. i think she’s alright.

    Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:30 am

    He’s a cute kid. He looks … normal. Like a college kid on his way home from break. He does have RBF, but I do too so I can’t fault him for that. I literally have to remind myself to smile sometimes because I get in my own little world and my RBF makes people ask what’s wrong lol

    Reply
  14. Gaby says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:31 am

    He looks better in these pics, but also way too much like Taylor, they could easily be cousins or siblings.

    Reply
  15. a reader says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:23 am

    He has the most amazing case of male RBF I’ve ever seen. Bless his heart.

    Reply
  16. seesittellsit says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I’m sorry, as far as I am concerned, the idea that Alwyn is “fulfilling” Swift as a woman is so ludicrous as to beggar description. I mean – honestly!

    Reply
  17. Lucy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:38 am

    He’s hot. Like his RBF. Would date.

    Reply
  18. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:41 am

    He looks like what would happen if Draco Malfoy and Ed Norton made a baby.

    Reply
  19. jetlagged says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:16 am

    He’s…tall. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  20. Bliss 51 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

    His eyes look dead.

    Reply
  21. Jenna says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:20 am

    What a resting b face this kid has. I don’t find him remotely attractive / but then, he is not my boyfriend. I like a little more charisma and mischievousness in a man

    Reply
  22. wood dragon says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The guy is attractive in a bland way. He can act probably, but there’s zero charisma. He doesn’t have ‘it’.
    Hiddleston has charisma and personality.
    Damian Lewis is far more interesting.
    Rufus Sewell is Rufus!! I still remember seeing him for the first time in Middlemarch and going ‘wow! Who is that?’
    That young man has a long way to go. He’s still a little unripe.

    Reply
    • no no says:
      December 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      I saw all his two movies. For me he isn;t a good actor – really wooden and with 0% charisma. And this dead eyes. Well Ta Tay contract toy boy is his only role now. I don’t see him as a big name in HW. There is a lot guys, even Brits, in his age who are far better and had a career. He will be forgotes as soon Snake cancel him as BF.

      Reply
  23. DesertReal says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    He’s needs to tighten up the sides of that cut. He definitely is veering dangerously close to old man mushroom head territory.

    Reply
  24. seraph7 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    He looks like a petulant sixth former, Taylor can keep him!

    As for calling him handsome, with a mardy face on like that LOLWUT??

    Reply
  25. DiligentDiva says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    He’s bland, but a bland boyfriend/husband who won’t outshine Taylor is what she needs. She needs someone who won’t look like a stunt. I’m sorry but I think Joe’s gonna stay for a while. They’ve been dating for well over a year now, (longer if you buy into the theory that she was actually with Joe since the Met Gala meeting and just used Tom to make sure Joe wasn’t tainted by the summer of 2016 sh!tstorm) he’s the longest boyfriend he’s ever had. I wouldn’t be shocked if she marries him. She dedicated an entire album to how amazing there relationship is, she has to go through with the relationship now. She alluded to an engagement several times in the songs. And she’s not gonna do much better to be honest. It’s not like anyone high up will want to date her after the Hiddleswift failure. Unless she wants to marry a music producer or someone incredibly wealthy, she’s not gonna find someone in the entertainment industry willing to settle down with her.
    Also, I think maybe some of the songs on the album were about Calvin and then turned into Joe songs, but Tom. Nah. If you look her lines about him from Getaway Car and I Did Something Bad, Taylor makes it perfectly clear she had no real feelings towards him and was just using him. Calvin is a maybe, cause I think she was in love with him and hurt by him, Dancing with Our Hands Tied is certainly about Calvin in my opinion and I suspect End Game might be as well. Most of the songs were written though in the fall of 2016/winter 2017 so they would mostly be about Joe.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment