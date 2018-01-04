Meghan Markle was apparently on the shortlist to be a Bond Girl…?

Meghan Markle is the new Tom Hiddleston! Or something. To be honest, the British papers are always obsessed with James Bond, and dreamcasting the new James Bond and dreamcasting the future Bond Girls. That was a year-long drama with Tom Hiddleston, because the British papers wouldn’t let it go, this idea that Tom was in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. At the end of the day, Daniel Craig will return for another Bond movie. But he needs some new Bond Girls (because Lea Seydoux was kind of THE WORST) and now The Sun claims that Meghan Markle was – at one point – being looked at by Bond producers.
Meghan Markle was once shortlisted to be a Bond Girl, The Sun can reveal. The actress, 36, caught the eye of 007 producers in her role as Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits last year. Bosses wanted a glamorous actress for the upcoming films and thought Meghan would be a perfect fit.
Also on the shortlist was Baywatch stunner Ilfenesh Hadera, 32, who they thought could become one of Daniel Craig’s love interest in the upcoming 007 film Bond 25, which will be released in 2019. But Meghan’s then-fledgling relationship with Prince Harry, 33, ruled her out of the role, as producers believed she would be unattainable. She would have joined the long list of previous Bond girls, including Lea Seydoux, 32, and Eva Green, 37.
A film source said: “Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress. The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public. The brief was to find a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian. Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with Bond 25 in mind. But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four. Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow.”
Honestly, I would sort of believe that Meghan was, at one point, on some kind of longer list of potential Bond Girls. Producers of the franchise do like to cast women who don’t have huge profiles and they don’t have a problem with mere “television stars” either. Like, Teri Hatcher was a Bond Girl, peeps. But obviously, nothing happened with Meghan. Producers might have added Meg’s name to a list somewhere, but no one did anything about it because in 2016, no one was even sure that Daniel Craig would do another Bond film and nothing had been put together at all. Still, it’s a good headline: Meghan gave up Bond Girling for the love of a prince! Prince Harry’s Bond Girl!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, PCN.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha that was exactly what I was going to write!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! News media reported over the holiday that the Bond people were “ uh – no.” Assuming it’s from her camp, rather amateur attempt to get some glitter from an iconic British franchise…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably more likely that it is pure fiction attributable to some random British tab writer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Redgrl, totally agree. Tabs will put out any made up dreck to see paper/get clicks. I *seriously * doubt her people put out anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not coming from her camp for goodness’ sake. The last thing she wants is to emphasize acting and even when she was in Toronto Bond girl was definitely off message for her, lifestyle wise. Meghan is roasted chickens, margeuritas by the pool and spooning bananas not shaken not stirred, gold bikinis and stilettoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notsosocial – that’s why I said “assuming” – I also wouldn’t put it past any of the tabloids to make this stuff up. For a moment this morning I got very “conspiracy theorist” and wondered if it was part of a concerted effort to make her look bad. But the problem with that is her team’s history of oversell (the whole “belle of Toronto” nonsense, for example) makes people’ at the least suspicious that it comes from her. Which if it didn’t must be very hurtful and stressful for her.
@enoughalready – awesome! Spooning bananas & roasted chicken! Although I
still think “roasted chicken” is a code word for getting frisky with these guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Redgrl
There goes dinner lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough Already
Spooning bananas? What the what?
Is she eating bananas out of the peel with a spoon? Because that’s all I got. Besides snuggling aka spooning a banana..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as I saw “glamorous” I knew this was fake. She’s beautiful, but not glamorous. Glamour is a combination of stunning style and looks. A showstopper. Someone who walks in a room and you can’t look away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fake but unlikely to have come from her. Tabloids make up stuff all by themselves all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is the point where everyone comes out with the, “oh, you know we considered her for… role, president of the world, Vogues new EIC.” You name it. All just to say that they were ahead of the curve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of all the stuff to make up about her, this one is too funny for words. They need to try harder. And please make it believable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same LAK same.
Her team is so cringe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everybody assuming Meghan made this up? Tabloids lie all the time. It seems a little random.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it suits their negative biases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t her team. It is pure fiction made up because they always cast everyone as a maybe Bond Girl. Probably once someone said something in passing over a sandwich or some nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Dumbest PR move ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fake? Yeah, but given the disaster that W&K’s PR so often is, I keep wondering if someone at KP thought this would make her seem more glamorous in a very ‘British’ way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even on pro MM sites, when this story was reported, no one believed it. If MM and her PR people can exaggerate and lie about this, it means many of the pro MM stories may be lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK…This woman should be called the PRINCESS OF FIBS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PRINCESS OF FIBS is cracking me up. The combination of all-caps but with the word “fib.” Maybe Princess Meghan will also sit on a throne of lies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to fire her PR people, stat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My exact reaction. Sure, Jan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is very beautiful. But..Bond girl is a stretch. It’s going to be funny to see what the news is going to make of her “what if she wasn’t engaged to Harry” stories. Frankly, I had no idea who she was before and she probably would have gone the way of other basic cable TV stars and disappeared in a few years. I’m not trying to be mean, just saying..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I didn’t know who she was either until she got with a Prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Although to be fair if Teri Hatcher was a Bond girl, which I didn’t remember, it’s not that big of a stretch to imagine. I’d put her in the same category, which is more sweet and wholesome than glam and sexy. But to say they dropped her from consideration just because she was dating Harry is beyond ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Denise Richards was a Bond Girl too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eva Green was a Bond girl. It’s not a stretch to think Meghan could do it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had never heard of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never heard of her or Suits, and I still have never watched the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, she’s stunning but more in a classical way, not Bond bombshell like Hallie or Lea were. This story is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Her PR team needs to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The money spent on her PR team would be better spent on a team to help them polish their image and help them understand that they are taking some very wrong steps. Bond Girl, I don’t think so. Like it’s been said, beautiful yes but not a Bond Girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. The moment I read that header Hiddleston popped into my head.
And the fans weep. Oh the fun that could have been had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiddleston as James Bond, a jealous Taylor Swift storming around the set, Meghan the Bond girl as Harry skulks nearby, Hillary is President so we can all enjoy mindless gossip again. I’ll jump into whatever wormhole leads me to that alt-Universe 🙋🏽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Confession time!
So, the other day, we were watching “Kong: Skull Island” (How it happened, I couldn’t tell ya). The movie? God awful…so bad we started watching it like a “B-Movie,” which had the effect of making it hysterical. Anyway, the one thing I couldn’t get over was how attractive Tom Hiddleston is in that flick! He was legit hot in Kong! First time I’ve ever found him attractive — and finally understood why he could have been in the Bond running.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@equalitygadfly – he was great in the Night Manager too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way. He is no Bond. He is much too goofy. Plus his pretty is quickly disappearing especially after the fake Showmance with Tay and that speech he gave at the awards show.
Not many people outside of gossip know who he is and his buzz has cooled.
His PR is silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose – Hiddleston wouldn’t be my choice for James Bond – but he was surprisingly good in Night Manager – and actually had charisma, which surprised me. But I adore Daniel Craig as Bond. There’s just something about him. *sigh*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this a couple days ago. What a joke people are saying. Her own team put this out to make her sound like even more of a catch. Instead it makes her sound thirstier. She is not a good actress either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What evidence do you have that her PR people put this out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None. Linda (and others) thought it so it MUST be. Couldn’t just be papers filling up space/coming up with gossip, for gossip sake. Its not like she isn’t bringing in clicks or anything. It MUST be the masterminding gold digger, must be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are very right, Passerby.
Opinion = Fact.
I’m rather thick, so i keep forgetting this eternal rule of law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES, opinion = fact
Like the 75k dress that she got for 5k. For sure. Absolutely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Veronica:
I missed where this $75,000 figure came from….Would you be kind enough to let me know where YOU got this figure from? Are there receipts, a comment from the designer, a comment from Meghan, KP or any credible evidence that the dress cost $75,000 AND that she paid $75,000?
I am asking this honestly, by the way…..I’ll wait for your answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica
I am curious how you know it wasn’t? What area of the fashion industry do you work in that makes you think you know more than people who work in fashion or are exposed to the system of celebrity and designer? It is clear you don’t like her, but that is like dismissing what a brain surgeon says because you don’t like the patient.
Dislike her all you want, but I see no reason to insult commenters who try to explain how it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$75,000 figure is widely reported in the media.
I know for a fact that cost of luxury goods are actually quite high, much higher than what people except them to be as the quality of materials and labour used are high. So $5,000 for a $75,000 dress is improbable, unless the brand discounted and sold at a loss because it would be used for the engagement photo. The latter is actually not permitted, the royals are not allowed to get discounts or freebies. MM became part of the royal family the moment she got engaged. She has official protection, she lives on palace grounds, all covered by tax payers.
The $75,000 price tag as reported by multiple newspapers is of course more reliable and believable, over some anonymous people on a celebrity blog saying that it is $5,000 because they say they work in fashion, without providing any backup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella Dupont: that £56K was first tweeted out by a royal reporter. Not a DM reporter. He directly asked KP about it, specifically the estimated £56K cost and KP didn’t deny it. And when pressed further about purchaser they came back with ‘private purchase’.
The usual palace statement on such matters is ‘We do not comment on private matters / citizen / lives’. That usually kills any royal story / rumour.
KP not denying outright and deflecting with ‘private purchase’ is tautamount to truth in the royal reporting lexicon.
And DM and other papers wrote up the story with the £56K figure AFTER KP’s reponse.
As for the £5000 figure, that is definitely a made up sum which was posted as part of a couture expert opinion on this forum. They offered a guessestimate based upon their knowledge of the couture world and how it deals with PR clients on the level of MM’s current exposure and the fact it was several seasons old.
They didn’t say the dress cost £5000, only that they wouldn’t be surprised if it cost as little as that based upon MM’s circumstances.
The £5000 figure is now being posted as the true figure when it’s was speculation rather than fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was widely reported in the media? That’s your water proof source?
It was widely reported in the media that they were introduced by Markus Anderson. It turns out a woman actually introduced them.
It was VERY widely reported that Harry had a huge crush on her from watching Suits. It turns out he had never even heard her name until the introduction.
It was also widely reported that……..I think you catch my drift here……
So, you also don’t know where this $75,000 figure came from and whether its credible or not. You haven’t provided a shred of evidence or “backup” either, I’m afraid, so I put the question to you (and Veronica) again…….
Are there receipts, a comment from the designer, a comment from Meghan, KP or any credible evidence that the dress cost $75,000 AND that she paid $75,000?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looooooooooooooooool. And we only heard about it now when she got engaged to Harry. Even I was shortlisted to be a bond girl (till I woke from my dream).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Bond girl, sexist as it is…..a twenty something, leggy siren. Yep, that sounds like Meghan. Maybe the Bond girl’s sister at home?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many of the Bond girls were in their late 30s. Monica Bellucci was 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and Daniel Craig is a craggy-looking 49. It would make much more sense to cast Bond girls in their 30s opposite him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe so, but I see her more of Gidget goes to England. She seems little and perky, not the smoldering Bond type. Just my opinion, of course….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t see Bond girl, I see pretty girl-next-door.
She’s beautiful, I’ve said more than once that Harry is marrying up. I’m American so I like that she is bringing some new blood into the RF, god knows they need it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I could have seen it. I must say, I really enjoy her in Suits. But then again, I enjoy the show as a whole, and it features some pretty good female characters, which I wasn’t expecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, this is just The Sun making things up.
7 years on Suits and the best work it lead to was two of the lower tier Hallmark movies. Megan wasn’t on any shortlists for blockbusters.
Bond girls are very rarely A-listers, but they always have a certain level of fame and/or building hype around them (sometimes mostly in foreign markets, but still). Teri Hatcher was primarily a TV star when she did a Bond film, but she was a pretty famous TV star. Megan was…not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People forget that Terri Hatcher was momentarily an international star during her stint on that Superman TV show with Dean Cain. Even the much derided Denise Richards had a high profile when she landed her Bond gig.
Saying MM had any chance at Bond is on a par with reporters claiming her career was on the level of Cate Blanchett as they did on the day of her engagement announcement. Apparently she was merely keeping a low profile which is why none of us had heard of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jussie, I agree on all points (especially about the Sun and MM’s fame), but it’s a standing opinion around here that royals, and now MM, routinely leak info to and manipulate the press. Personally, I don’t care who leaks what. Celebrity news is celebrity news, and sites like this one wouldn’t flourish without leaks (and unnamed sources). My issue has always been why people take a negative stance on leaks; one would think a gossip fan would be rejoicing (or at least doing a Birdman handrub), instead criticizing the alleged leaker. But, it’s always a no-win for celebs when it comes to leaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make stuff all the time. Leaks aren’t this stupid. The Sun lies constantly and they know the royals won’t respond so they can. Like I said they took a passing comment and built a story around it.
It is a tabloid. People choose to believe what they want depending on who they like and who they don’t.
*shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean “giving up” would imply she actually had the role which I highly doubt was the case. You can’t give up a career you don’t have for a prince. Chances are she wouldn’t be doing a whole lot after Suits. She’s not some upcoming 20 year old actress. She’s closer to 40 than 30 and we all know next to nobody seems to enjoy writing decent roles for women, especially ones that don’t have the clout or youth on their side. Maybe some kind of USA network show, or the CW but honestly Suits was the only real substantial role she’s ever booked. And she’s not a main character in the sense that the show wouldn’t work without her.
She’s pretty. But she’s not drop dead gorgeous (subjective I know ) and the vast majority of people didn’t know who she was before Harry.
What is it with H and W and their love for women who layer on the black eyeliner. It’s such a harsh look. I’ve seen Meghan wearing copper colors as liner and its leaps and bounds better. Or heck, don’t toss it on the bottom lid too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so thirsty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give her some water! Someone definitely need to quench her and her PR teams thirst quickly, because all of the obviously false Meghan praising stories are starting to make her look a little desperate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Desperate for what though? She’s already bagged the Prince (despite the many nay-sayers who called her his stalker), so I’m just not sure what else you think she’s desperate for.
Besides, I don’t see her PR putting this out. It sounds more like one of the dozen bullsh*t stories that random reporters dream up and then all other papers just run with it without verifying.
But it’s another great excuse to Meghan-bash, so bash away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Bella.
I think it is strange because she really hasn’t done anything to warrant it but ok. At this point she is harmless. I usually roll my eyes at accusations of jealousy, but if it isn’t racism or defenders of Kate (who has a very absurd ax to grind with a stranger), I can’t figure it out.
Especially from the same people who said they hate Kate stories for this reason and MM hasn’t even been on the scene publicly much!
It will be interesting to see what happens with the next Kate story. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnoliarose:
It IS baffling. I don’t know where people find the energy to dislike someone they’ve never met so much…..lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO They know they lying, sis wasn’t on anyone’s radar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably saw her stellar performance in the Hallmark movie “When Sparks Fly” and knew she’d be perfect for the job. Seriously, her people can stop. She bagged her prince. Trying to pretend she was anything but a C-list actress is ridiculous. She was good on Suits. It’s a well written and acted show, but suggesting she was in the running to be a Bond girl is hilarious and they’re just trying to make it look like she gave up huge career opportunities, to marry a royal. Before she starting dating Harry, no one knew who she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Ouch. I’m only on the fringes of their love story but is it really her people putting this out now? She’s already landed the prince, why would she need to inflate her credentials like this? Has there been some backlash saying she’s not A-list enough for him or something? I feel like I’m missing something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because her people don’t know when to stop. It’s like that cringe story about how everyone in the city of Toronto loved her even though she’s like sixth billed on an average tv show. They see good press and then take it to a level of ridiculous for no reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her team inflates and fabricates as much as she does. Like she alwys mentions working for the US embassy in latin america…whereas she only did an internship for 3 months – an internship is very different than a full time job – even the hiring criteria is VERY different, not to mention the duties and duration will be different too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a very pretty, lower tier, working actress, from a decent cable show and some cheesy Hallmark movies, who had a couple of charities she did work for. She had a lifestyle blog, with a couple of thousand followers. The PR spin her “team” has been trying to push, makes her look terribly thirsty. Now she’s supposedly sacrificed a chance at mega stardom for Harry and her charitable interests have also been hugely inflated. If she loves him and he loves her, her prior career status shouldn’t matter, so the obnoxious push to exaggerate it is unnecessary. Other than the luxury lifestyle and attention she’ll get as a royal family member, I don’t really get why Harry is considered such a prize. After that awful interview he gave last year, I’ve come to see that he’s just a more charming and affable version of his lazy, entitled brother. Why people think he rates a woman who combines Meryl Streep with Mother Theresa is beyond me. Who she was when they met, should be good enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ann
I would bet a nice little sum of money that you were one of those people calling her a liar over the washing liquid commercial story.
I saw soooo many comments about how much of a liar she was. Until the actual video came out. Now it’s time to find something else to call her a liar over.
Just remember that reporters are constantly under immense pressure to come up with stories……..70% of the junk you see out there would have been dreamt up by some random reporter and then circulated afterwards. I just can’t see any PR people being so stupid over something so easily verifiable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom: an awful lot of “experts” with absolutely no evidence. They’re utterly convinced that Meghan is a gold digging famewhore who’s people leak all sorts of stories. And they take every single article as gospel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tabloid fodder. You know the writers are paid to make up stories about people in the public eye, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella- how much money? Coz I will win. You have a lot of free time to defend Meghan. Be on point- this is about her embellishments not some video for her class project – yes it was for the entire class mandated by the teacher….not an initiative by Meghan herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Ann:
Your comment:
“Her team inflates and fabricates as much as she does. Like she alwys mentions working for the US embassy in latin america…whereas she only did an internship for 3 months – an internship is very different than a full time job – even the hiring criteria is VERY different, not to mention the duties and duration will be different too”
I don’t think it takes a genius to see how you feel about this woman. You’ve left lots of comments up and down the thread, trying to build a case for calling her a liar.
For instance, you say “her team inflates and fabricates as much as she does”…….what are these fabrications exactly? Did she work for the US Embassy? Yes. Was it in Latin America? Yes. So where is the fabrication here? Are internships not counted as employment in the country you reside in? Because they do in mine. So there is no fabrication here. It’s only in your head, I’m afraid.
PS: Please endeavour to furnish us with a complete list of her fabrications, so we can see you’re not just fabricating reasons to justify your intense dislike of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop being absurd ladies.
EVERY single actress or actor according to the British tabloids was on the list to be a Bond something or other. If it were her people the story would have been planted in the US a long time ago.
Americans aren’ obsessed with Bond like that, and it isn’t an honor to play a Bond girl who is usually treated like furniture. And they have had mostly lesser known Bond Girls (who are women but called girls in 2018) and some unknown, but in this case I believe the entire story is made up. I just don’t think it is as far out of the realm of possibility as some do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tables turned for her really quickly. The hate is real….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even think it’s hate, more like really? This is a woman who appeared out of nowhere to get a blind date with a Prince of another country, at her age and her profession. People are curious and probably surprised, since this is definitely a different scenario than we’re used to. I can’t envision her at a tea holding up her pinky! She’s been around. Not to say this won’t be a workable relationship, just one we’re going to be reading about on a regular…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“at her age” – really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually her age is a key factor for her previous profession of acting.
WE may not like it….but yes it is not a ripe age for multiple offers unless she was an A++ list actress’
And her present career of being a royal future wife- age matters there too as she will be expected to have kids – harry has given interview after interview in past few years about wanting kids and a family…so age matters there too. So I dont think ‘age’ in this context is offensive to discuss
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been around?
Some of these comments are so full of it. The bullshit isn’t even veiled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already, the envy is real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already. – thanks for saying what I’m thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t you envision her at a tea holding up her pinky?
Isn’t it a good thing for a person to have experiences?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just got my hair done = refuse to bang my head against the wall.
The funny thing is I was so pleased about the Hank & Megs coupling (thanks magnoliarose) because I seriously needed an antidote to the anachronistic, internalized misogyny that often pops up around here. Throw in a few Trumps and Weinsteins and yes, you’ve got me digging into these sparkly Markly posts with abandon. So what the hell happened?
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already
Just ticked on your name…..Oh wow…..are you Erin Lee Daniels??!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already
You are welcome.
It is extreme against Meghan, and I am very disappointed. I think the story is terrific and I think it is incredible just like a romance novel. *wink wink*. I would think women would be cheering for the underdog, but then you know.
But you are right. We can’t have nice things. But I refuse to have it ruined.
Women of color have a hard time getting roles period, but that is held against her when everyone in entertainment knows success isn’t based on talent. It is connections, luck, hard work and being white and mainly male. So holding her career against her is unfair when out of work actors would do anything to be on a series that long.
This is why I find the digs against her tinged with racism and a lot of misogyny.
A part of me is glad she isn’t Jewish because then it would be all about the anti-Semitics screaming all over the place. Israel and money and all up in her spending and feelings about the Middle East.
But then I think how some women of color must read some of the comments, and I feel angry and also a bit of shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She’s been around.” I don’t think slut-shamer is your best colour, Nance. Do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella D
I am. *curtseys*
Pleasure to mert you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
magnoliarose
Lol now you see where my eternal romantic optimism comes from…
As a woc it is interesting. When Meghan’s relationship with Harry was still unofficial I was smiling to myself – those crazy kids. Longtime followers of Harry already know he has a decades long *cough* appreciation for woc and I found Meghan to be delightful. But then Harry came out swinging with that disastrous Porgy and Bess press statement and I thought uh-ohhhh. It was crystal clear that he really intended to be with this one so I knew the knives were coming out for her.
Schwing! Out came the knives.
I’m used to it. Meghan is used to it. But you never become impervious to it.
Even if you’re detached enough to get a giggle out of the creative new ways people use to tell their racist truth you never quite stop wincing when you hear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No hate, just a lot of eye rolling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“she’s been around”
“She doesn’t fit in”
“She’s a liar”
“She’s a nobody”
“She’s a narcissist”
It’s definitely hate. And as I said downthread it’s incredibly ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the same crap that Kate gets but I’m sure someone here will try to argue it’s not the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I’ll bite, MAF, it’s not the same as what Kate gets. Kate has been a royal for 7 years and has done less work than Sophie did in 3. Meghan hasn’t even married Harry yet. And there is a lot of racism and ageism in the criticism Meghan gets. I guarantee you no one was using the phrase “been around” about Kate in 2011.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate definitely had a honeymoon period. You can see it in the comments in earlier stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lobbitt, I wrote that comment relatively early in the day. Going back and reading, yes, some of the comments are harsh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Ann
“WE may not like it…”
We? Really? For someone who supposedly doesn’t like it, you’re doing a brilliant job of articulating and promoting the sexist and age-ist agenda – and rather gleefully, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a fair comment. Women in Hollywood continuously are fed up with ageism in their profession. Only a few still get good roles as they get older. Also, if she wants to have children, age isn’t a factor yet, but could be if they wait. Being an actress leaves you wide open to criticism and as the fiancée of royalty, it will be off the charts. She seems like a strong woman, I’m guessing she can take it. *At her age* We have all seen a few things by the time we’re on the dark side of 35. Not snark, truth. Being redundant, but at 36, she is exactly the same age Princess Di was when she passed. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella – Im flattered (eyeroll) that you seek only my comment and attack (hahhaha), Hollywood – meghan;s ex profession is sexist. Deal with it. Things may change but right now it is sexist and it is age-specific for the women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella maybe she will use a walker to get down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, her engagement to Harry was quick and undramatic, especially after a decade of Waity, so a few people in the tabs make a drama out of it to sell papers. The vast majority of people like her, just those that don’t speak loudly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t dislike her at all. I think it’s great that she’s lived a life and is educated. She’s had a real career of her own. She had seven years on a cable show. Most actors would kill for that. She also seems like a happy person who enjoys life, which is nice to see. Will and Kate look like sad sacks most of the time. I guess they think they’re being dignified. She and Harry seem to have genuine affection toward each other as well and I hope they’ll be happy. I just don’t buy the retelling of her story and I don’t believe it’s not at all directed by her people or KP. It’s not just tabloid stuff. Suddenly she’s was the most beloved person in all of Toronto and a humanitarian verging on mega stardom. Like I said above. Who she was when they met should be good enough. He’s just a royal. He isn’t finding a cure for cancer or sacrificing himself for the poor. I hope she’s not being made to feel she has to pad her resume, in order to be worthy of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@deanne – this! I wish them well but can’t help but find the upsell irritating. And more of my frustration is with Hank, who, as I believe you may have posted upthread, is more charming than Will but still fairly entitled and not the hardest worker. He was just better at hiding it. And, as I previously posted somewhere else at least he seems to have genuine interest in his causes, unlike Will & Kate who always look like they’re having teeth drilled. But in terms of optics, he should know better and unfairly she will get the lion’s share of the blame for his entitled attitude. I look forward to seeing how much work they actually do going forward. Hopefully they will contribute and take their responsibilities more seriously than W & K.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Redgrl The thing is that she doesn’t need to be upsold at all. Harry’s cute and personable, but he’s very entitled. I’m sure I would be too if I was raised that way. His involvement with the Invictus Games and sweetness with toddlers doesn’t erase it. I’m only an occasional DM reader, but went and looked at comments on some of the stories and there are some pretty thinly and not so thinly veiled racist comments about her.It’s discouraging for sure. Just like Kate, she’ll get the majority of the criticism and blame. I guess getting to prance around in the Queen’s diamonds also has a down side. Honestly, I hope she’ll be a breath of fresh air and put the rest of them to shame by working hard and really using her platform. That being said, the PR bs has to stop You are so right. W and K have looking uncomfortable down to a science.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she doing this? She doesn’t need to add some glitter to her resume now. In any case she is way out of his league in my eyes. What has he done? Was born lucky. She has managed to achieve something on her own. She doesn’t need to be pretending to have been considered for the role of bimbo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, maybe she was on a list somewhere as potentials, but I doubt it was the “short list” and I doubt she was at the top.
Her PR team is being really weird lately because I feel like they are just making these obvious mistakes that are not necessary now. Like, the time to put it out there that she was “so almost famous she was almost a bond girl” was maybe 6 months ago, to establish that she was a successful actress and “didn’t need Harry for fame.” Same thing with the expensive dress.* Time for her to wear one was to the TIFF or something to show that she could carry her own weight and money played no role in her relationship with Harry.
*I don’t really care about the expensive dress, and am kind of surprised at the backlash, but it seems according to the British posters on here and elsewhere that the backlash should have been expected.
She’s engaged to Harry now. They will be married in May. She just needs to keep her head down for the next 6 months and weather the criticism about being a gold digger or not being that famous or whatever. Her team needs to stop trying to make Meghan happen. She has already happened. That’s why I said this is all so weird to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO Meghan being on the short list is an attempt to get publicity for the next James Bond film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Bond people say this isn’t true. They didn’t put it out there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spare me. James Bond doesn’t need Meghan Markle to get publicity for the next film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna – LOL This +1,OOO. This screams another attempt to build up the resume of a C-list actress on a C-list show that was her only real success by 35, so she looks like a bigger deal than she ever was or had any hope of being. She’s no Naomi Harris. As for those people saying, Why do this when she already bagged her prize? Well . . . narcissism is never satisfied, that’s the problem. As the Bond people have denied this, and the tabs have no particular love for her so wouldn’t try to build her up, this looks to me like her PR or “friends” still leaking stuff they think will do her favors. They’re wrong. She needs to tell them to stop it, just stop it. Her brief from hereon in is dignity, public service, and a lid on advertising what a fantastic lifestyle she is going to enjoy from now on, with every whim her heart desires satisfied in an eyeblink.
OR – The other possibility is that the tabs are doing this because they know it will make her look ridiculous. It’s either her PR or the tabs sweetly sticking a knife in by leaking something that on its face is complimentary so they can’t be taken to court over it, but in reality (they think) damages her.
All that said, if this is ongoing hunger for attention and narcissism, and I’ve been suspicious on that score since the Vanity Fair cover, I feel sorry for Harry. Because profound narcissism is what Diana suffered from, and you know my theory about this stuff: fate always gives you a chance in relationships to go home in all the wrong ways. I’ve seen it dozens of times among friends, and have experienced it myself. If “home” was a dysfunctional place, it’s really hard not to keep looking for that to get a chance to “fix” it. And, or course, you never can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought Harry’s attraction to Meghan was in part bc she has a lot of similarities to Diana, and not just the “natural and warm” thing.
Also, and I know we are skeptics of BG, but they are saying that her people did put this out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@seesittellsit, narcissism you say? Wow, isn’t that a DSM-recognized mental disorder? If this is what you’ve diagnosed her with, maybe you should report this finding to KP, you know–for PH’s safety, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna LOL
And no I don’t believe some hater has insider knowledge of her PR team. She is under KP mostly now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because those low budget indie Bond films need all the help they can get, right? I’d be more likely to believe she was in line for another Hallmark movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think either side put this out. Meghan doesn’t need the publicity because she has a royal wedding coming up. The Bond people already have a giant publicity machine. It is a tabloid fabrication for views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait wait I’m very curious (really). How do people know for sure when it is self PR or it is the usual fake tabloid stories because tabloid writers are uh paid to write stuff anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I asked something similar above, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Murdoch or PR team? Who knows, but it will be forgotten in a split second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Alexandria
Thank you. I don’t understand why some people don’t engage the grey matter between their ears sometimes, before posting their abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is a convenient target as Nationalism rises. So they can sell some extra papers playing into that. Fleet Street is a profoundly cynical place full of people with a lot of ambition and very little scruples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. That’s ridiculous! Until she got together with Harry, this woman was unknown to everyone who didn’t watch Suits. If she’d never met him, people wouldn’t know who this “sexy, glamorous, good actress, ” even is. After they’re married for a while, people will lose interest in her and become bored with these silly fake stories
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no way her PR team put this out. Isn’t it pretty obvious that her PR team isn’t really HER PR team any longer? There’s a sloppy transition going on, because if she had people (in the way that Jon Stewart once asked about Michael Jackson – “Doesn’t he have PEOPLE? People who will tell him no? People who will tell him he’s making a bad decision?”) the dress wouldn’t have happened and surely they are not silly enough to put out a story like this.
At this point, the need is for her to be taken seriously and lose some of that hollywood-ness. If I were a betting woman, this is tabloid fanfic. I know people who have worked for top tabloids and yes, sometimes on a slow day, they do sit around and just make stuff up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. They make it up — funny how half the time, people here know to employ logic and say “that’s such nonsense, Just look, it came from the trashy Sun/Star/whatever! Not true!”
— but when they read something dishy they would LIKE to believe, it’s gospel and they “knew it all along, they could tell, this confirms it!”
This is why the tabs keep making money. And why tab writers can sit around making stuff up 👽👩🏻💻 and get paid each week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so right, Liberty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, THIS ^^^^ 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Right on point, Liberty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeppity Yep Yep. That is what my 4 year old says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has never used the Sun for PR so this is just made up. In the past US Weekly was used, but they were taken over by the same company as the Enquirer and many people left US Weekly. Why would she even release this at this time? She is trying to appear more conservative and a Bond Girl is usually a pretty looking doormat. This goes against the image she wants to project. It’s not her PR doing this.
For everyone complaining yesterday about how she isn’t a humanitarian despite all her PR pushing that image , it makes no sense that Jason would go to the Sun with a story like this which is contrary to that narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s clear she doesn’t have her PR anymore, not by any stretch. I posted this late yesterday in another post:
What does everyone make of the Mirror saying she has been “clear” that she will no longer do “paid show biz work” but that she is retaining her agent and PR to “to field calls and offers”. That doesn’t add up to me.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/meghan-markle-lined-up-play-11765154
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much like the story about the dog breaking it’s legs, I didn’t understand this one either. I mean why? Everyone knows your off the market for acting/holly wood jobs. If I were Meghan, I would not have allowed this to been leaked/released, it just makes the haters scream that she’s a gold digger even more. It’s just like when they announced the dog broke both its legs and wouldn’t say anymore, it looked bad and just reminded people she dumped another dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she did have a PR team,wouldn’t she be under KPs now since she isn’t an actress anymore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?!!! Get out of here with all that logic stuff. Shoo reasonable Sam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magdalin, the antecedents and the OTT PR push so far either from KP or her people( I believe it’s her PR people) is an indication that this isn’t fan fiction. Its PR, period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. She supposedly still hasn’t formally parted with her US team. Maybe she will after the wedding but if she’s keeping them around they must be working in some capacity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a bit uncomfortable with all the negative comments on MM posts. I usually keep track of names and many seem new or maybe they didn’t get on my radar like other regulars.
Maybe it’s because so much of today is tinged with racism. So, is this coming from KM people or just angry people they’re not marrying a prince?
Some of you need to check yourself and your anger. It leads to the darkside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is every negative comment about MM thought to be about her race? Why can’t it just be a negative comment because people feel the way they feel. Who cares if she’s white, black, yellow, brown, purple….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you so defensive about where your negativity is coming from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Really
If it walks like a rat and smells like a rat…..people are going to suspect it’s a rat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Bella. So every negative comment about MM is due to her race? I beg the differ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Tania.
Don’t be upset with my original comment. It is not personal and is not an attack on you. People feel a certain way about public figures/celebrity and it has nothing to do with race. It is just a personal opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, you’re right. Not every negative comment is racist. I personally tend to have a lot of patience and usually need a lot of evidence to justify calling someone a racist. For instance, I still insist on seeing more evidence before I conclude that Prince Philip is racist. (I know many here disagree with me!).
But let’s just be brutally honest here. An awful lot of Meghan’s critics are. (Not all, but a good chunk). Of course, it’s considered a bit graceless to be racist, so very few people will admit to it. But you can sense it in the way their comments pulsate with dislike and complete disdain. And in the way they reach and reach, for reasons to justify their feelings…………..until eventually they start fabricating some. It’s fascinating to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because most of it is.
She is being called uppity and should know her place but in language that the person thinks minorities can’t read.
I am not black but I am a minority and I see it and I hear it. This is the same excuse racists use to discriminate. They claim it isn’t racist and about the person, but it is too over the top without merit to be anything but ugly bigotry.
I feel like I am reading the Fox forums or Breitbart with these comments. Stop thinking we don’t see it because a lot of us do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose. +100
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? I just double checked, and none of our comments here had anything to do with race, just a little ridicule for how thirsty she’s starting to look. People of any race can be thirsty like Meghan seems to be, so why are you assuming it is about race? Maybe you’re confusing CB with DM.
@Really and the rest of us here can be defensive when you’re accusing us of something as serious as racism, when we actually said nothing that would make us guilty of racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you @ Beth for stating something so well. Maybe I was not able to articulate that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is she thirsty for something that a tabloid clearly made up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Beth is thirsty!”
There. It must be true? Right? Right? Uh, no. Tabs and gossip and truth don’t necessarily mix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t have to be blatant to be racist. That is so 1960.
2018′s language is much different.
I bet some comments aren’t, but a lot of them are obvious.
The leaps to believe any negative that is silly and name calling and insulting a harmless person who has just come on the scene is telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Really don’t presume to think I’m upset. I’m commenting, just like you. I’m not projecting my feelings onto her. She is a newly engaged woman of color to one of the oldest racist institutions in our history. People have come out of the gate making a lot of negative assumptions about her. LOOK AT ALL THESE COMMENTS! You really think a lot of it is not tinged with racism? I’d love to live in your reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We see it Tania. Some just refuse to or simply can’t (which,BTW is a great privilege). The comments in this post about how Meghan has “been around,” not being able to picture her holding a tea cup… Like, get real, we know what this is about. Not saying every negative comment is about race, but loads of them are. That’s one of the things about being a POC. You think…hm is it “me” or is it my race? Fun times!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tania. It is likely there are some people whose comments are tinged with racism. But it is also very likely that the majority are not. And while the monarchy may be one of the oldest racist institutions, I don’t think they and their courtiers are here commenting. Not everything has to do with race, and when people jump to that without proof, it actually can really hurt movements for equality, 1) because it makes people take them less seriously and be more likely to dismiss them because they see many examples where racism is yelled and they know for a fact that it is not, and 2) because it makes certain things impossible to discuss or touch.
Meghan seems to have fallen into a pretty classic trap, first she was well liked for seeming charasmatic, and then she seemed to like it a bit too much (I too, have fallen for that rollercoaster, thought she seemed sweet and then she looked so incredibly into the pap walk and paparazzi with harry in that one video, that I found it really offputting.
I mean, if you really think about it is stupid that people are penalized for being happy to have gained a higher socio economic status, while at the same time it is a very common dream to want to gain that status, but that is common, no matter your sex or race. There are certain situations that are very hard to maneuver through in a graceful way, because there is room for attack no matter which way you move (i.e. Kate looks bored and unhappy and like she dislikes being a royal – she’s terrible and ungrateful! Meghan looks delighted by the new set of circumstances – she’s thirsty!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I’m neutral about MM, but even if I slammed her it wouldn’t be because I’m “angry about not marrying a prince.” And if you post on CB as often as you claim to, you would see that KM gets thoroughly criticized, too, some of it fair, some of it not. Why are you presenting it as KM people vs. MM people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Minx I agree with you. The Middletons have nothing to do with this, and Kate is criticized for everything from skinny jeans to short skirts to long skirts to her accent. She is definitely fair game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that people really think that they’re able to somehow think outside the culture they live in. “ lalalala I can’t hear what you’re saying about race because I am incapable of racialized thinking despite the fact that we all live in an incredibly racialized society!”
Like, who do you think you’re fooling? It’s like saying you don’t see gender – as if there aren’t a gajillion cultural signifiers attached to gender that we consciously and unconsciously use to navigate the world we live in. It’s ridiculous.
ETA: and this isn’t me saying that anyone’s comments here are racist – the point is that it’s absolutely ridiculous to claim that race doesn’t matter. It matters a great deal and whether you are willing to admit it or not, it has a very real role in the way we interpret the world. It always has and always will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched the trailer of “When Sparks Fly” – is this that the movie that made them put her on the Bond Girl list?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, I’ll bite. I don’t follow James Bond or the Bond girls. And I only watched a few episodes of Suits.
Why is it so beyond the realm of possibility that she may be shortlisted for this role? She’s 36 not 96,still young. she is beautiful and sexy. She was an actress so she was known by the Bond people. I just don’t see why the idea seems so ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. The list of recent Bond girls would indicate that while some of them were well known at the time (Halle Berry), others were up and coming English actresses (Rosamund Pike, Gemma Arterton) and there were a lot of sexy Europeans, some well known (Sophie Marceau, Eva Green) and some less so (Catherina Murino, Olga Kurylenko, Bérénice Marlohe). There hasn’t been a North American Bond girl since Denise Richards (unless you count Stephanie Sigman) and a minor, sexy TV star is a perfectly plausible choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The bond girl types are pretty much showstoppingly beautiful..”
“MM is cute and pretty, but she is not bond girl type, and that’s oK. The world needs cute and pretty.”
Well aren’t you kind, LAK
I tend to agree with Tina and Maria. I think Meghan is very beautiful and has tons of sex appeal. But then again beauty is totally subjective… opinions on opinions on opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Bond girls are cast in much the same way as Victoria’s Secret models . A Bond girl IS basically a Victoria’s Secret model (physically) with acting talent and a heavy enough resume to still remain somewhat enigmatic . It’s a physical part, they have to be seductive, unattainable , a fantasy of sorts. Many A and B listers have never made the cut because they didn’t have that ‘thing’ that makes a Bond girl . You have to have the figure, the face, and the talent in that order , fortunately or not that’s just how these things work)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Monica Bellucci (Spectre) is stunningly beautiful, but she was 50 in Spectre and doesn’t have the figure of a 20-something. Bond girls are different now than how they used to be, and there hasn’t been a non-white Bond girl since Halle Berry. I think it’s plausible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t compare the showstoppingly beautiful Monica Bellucci with MM. Monica’s age and figure is completely irrelevant. She has always been showstoppingly beautiful and smouldering irrespective of her figure and age.
Further, apart from her international profile outside the bond franchise, she is often cast as the showstopping beauty in english language films. The fact that she’s not 20something with a figure to match hasn’t bothered casting agents.
Monica as bond girl is a case of ‘what took them so long?’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, LAK, I think Meghan is really beautiful. She’s incredibly hot in motion, much more so than in still photos. *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Olga Kyrilenko (so), the Ukrainian born French model cast as Bond girl? She hardly had much on her resume.
I also don’t think that age will be soon a problem. Not after Monica specifically and not in the way movies about hot women of (previously considered) older age dating whomever they want. Maybe it won’t be ever as acceptable as old men with young women but it’s nowhere near the way things were in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bond girl types are pretty much showstoppingly beautiful, usually cast from modelling or beauty contests or ‘has international profile already’ and afew new British actresses whose looks more than make up for their wooden acting.
MM is cute and pretty, but she is not bond girl type, and that’s oK. The world needs cute and pretty.
Rhys: Olga whatshername was a model which is one of the areas the Bond people cast their nets when looking for Bond girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s name in any article seems to be click bait so it’s not surprising that journalists are making up stories about her. She moves dollars. This blog is exhibit A, sometimes posting multiple articles on her in the same day. Let’s not let logic get in the way however of assuming that there is any value to her team putting something so ridiculous out for consumption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. It makes no sense for her, now KP, PR team to put out this story in UK. She would want to move away from being known as a actress. Completely made up fiction.
And the commenter above who mentioned her age and said, “she’s been around,” disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is gross. Full stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao..this is classic PR spin to make it seem like she is giving up a promising career to marry a Prince a la Grace Kelly. It doesn’t work because the only roles she could get off her ‘Suits’ fame were Lifetime/Hallmark movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps it’s a PR attempt to elevate her so people would be more in awe of her as a Duchess, like they’re getting bang for their buck. Maybe it’s a way to mitigate disapproval or skepticism about her worthiness by artificially inflating her status as an actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or perhaps it’s a sun rag item that means nothing. Why would her pr team put this out. She’s already trashed for breathing at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wish the tabloids would stop trying to spin her. I don’t know If she’s supposed to be the second coming of Diana, Grace, Teresa, or sliced bread some days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I could see this if Meghan and Harry were still openly dating, but she has the ring and a wedding date set. What she has given up is no longer a concern of hers which she stated in the engagement interview. She’s fully committed to her new life. So this PR is no longer needed or valid, IMO. Which is why I don’t believe this came from her PR team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is much too busy playing the role of the prince’s fiancee to play a Bond girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hatred in this thread is real. Im out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, really pathological.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wasn’t Harry’s fiancée at the time. And this is only day 4. Doesn’t bode well for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh damn it’s April 1st already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imao, i’ve never seen a complete 180 on these boards about someone so fast. Meghan posts went from “omg I can’t wait for the wedding” to ” ugh shes fake etc” shes been trashed for really no reason. I thought people would be happy she’s starting to work. I mean she’s done almost 2 events since being engaged. Oh boy I bet Kate is happy. Meghan is getting worse hate atm this she is. Kate’s looking like a saint for the daily mail and royal blogs.
I kind of love it. She’s got a pretty easy life now and it’s making her haters seeth. The wedding day is going to be great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You lost me at Kate. Is she gonna be the king or her husband?
This is cos for some reason people saw Meghan as some kind of supernova. But the reality is she will be able to do more once she’s a royal. She will pick few charities and just walk in designer clothes. Royals should be seen, not heard, as the saying goes.
The only thing we know is that we don’t know much about her. And that she’s marring into that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!!! The complete turn around on Megan on this site is just…SMH!!! I guess people were just being fake happy for her and Harry,this is why I don’t trust humans,never will. I wish her and Harry all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish them all the best too. Sure they will be fine. This woman hasn’t done anything to receive the hate she’s gotten. Now if the day comes and she becomes lazy then maybe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m happy for them. I think Harry is adorable, charming. Meghan is beautiful and intelligent. I don’t think she’s the second coming that she was being portrayed as for a while. I had never heard of her. I think they are in love. But I don’t expect much from the BRF. They live a high life and go out and shake a lot of hands as their job and do some more meaningful work in smaller doses.
When they have a baby, that will be a sweet time to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much nailed it, Jayna. And yes, I want to see a baby or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sam – Yes, exactly. To clarify my earlier post, I mean that her PR team was/has been quite savvy and smart. So, they either cannot be around any longer at all or at least not in the same capacity as before and KP is ruling the roost. KP PR has often been found lacking and something is just not right with what’s happening now PR-wise.
In other words, Meghan has better things to do than put out stories like this. A royal wedding to plan, an upcoming event/engagement, a new duty/role to fulfill and Bond girl stories, no offense to anyone, wouldn’t exactly add to public respect. Not for an incoming Duchess. If it was a story about her being almost nominated for an Oscar or Golden Globe, or she passed up an iconic role but a studio totally wanted her for it – okay maybe.
Something is amiss to me, not necessarily with her and Harry’s actions (if you can afford the dress, get it; if you want to run to Monaco, GO! and have fun) but with how they’re being translated to the media and public incorrectly. I have no horse in this race, obviously, but I feel badly for her. Not him so much.
Maybe I’m wrong, though. Maybe the problem is that she does still have her team and they’re not able to handle royalty very well and were better suited for Hollywood purposes. Two completely different things that converge in tricky ways, but nonetheless, very different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A poster pointed out above that she is retaining her agent and PR person on to “field calls and offers” and such. It wouldn’t surprise me if she is doing this , the last half of Suits season 7 is still yet to air, she may have done some publicity/photoshoots to promote the show and her goodbye. They could have been kept on to handle that. Also, lets not forget she’s not married yet she can pay for her own team if she wants to until she becomes a proper member of The Firm.
There has really been nothing to suggest that she has dump her own team in favour of being solely looked after by the KP PR team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatever The producers said they wrote her out a year ago so she won’t be required to and she didn’t even do any promotions for season 7 and she wasn’t engaged then,why would she for S7b?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…because she is leaving the show, S7b will be her final goodbye. I think she will have done some publicity to acknowledge this but it will most likely be minimal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her publicists must hate her. She needs to fire them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt she had a strong PR game until recently. They need to go in overdrive. Perhaps her Hollywood team isn’t suited or experienced enough to handle issues in the public sector. It’s an interesting comparison, actually. In the world of media and entertainment, you need to be glamorous, rich and talented. In the public sector, you need to be seen as serious, frugal and intelligent (even when you’re not).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your point is very apt about how MM’s new image is befuddling commentors on these stories.
On the one hand, you have those that can’t or won’t recognise that the royals are in the public sector, not the entertainment sector. Both sectors as differently navigated as you describe, with different requirements to be deemed a success regardless of the reality.
Very confusing when some royals cross lines into entertainment sector by offering fashion which isn’t a necessary requirement of their role and or offering only fashion and nothing else.
Then you have MM coming from the entertainment sector and going about her new life as if she were still in the entertainment sector of glamour and red carpets instead of her new sector of public sector frugality and humility.
In the entertainment sector, her she’s not put a foot wrong, but that same foot doesn’t play in the public sector. It reads completely differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, I didn’t really make the connection until Kaiser pointed out the idea of a transition team! I’m sure it’s not easy to suddenly have a new country and a new organization (the Firm) to which you’re now marketing yourself. It will be interesting to see what changes she makes, as Kate had to do as well (remember when Richard Ward started blabbing to everyone and she suddenly stopped going to his salon?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan was a “rising star”? What is the evidence for this?
This is way too “ try hard,” regardless of whomcame up with it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, I see can this story being generated from all sides. I can for sure see her PR team doing this (how many of you claim Kate does this when her and Will are dragged for not working?). I can also see the royal PR firm doing this (forget about that vacation to the South of France, talk about this). And I can for sure see some bored journalist doing this. And why? Because it gets her on the front page of the internet/cable entertainment news that’s why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MAF the story came out last week so I don’t think it’s royal PR trying to distract us from their trip and IMO it wasn’t a big deal and people were just doing too much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sells papers and they have skin in this game and need to create a persona to use to praise or beat up for the long haul. They want to build her up to sell more rags when she messes up. If they are too nasty, then KP will strike back and cut them off, so they try to be sly. It doesn’t help them in the future to be too nasty and turn into a villain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, I agree with you completely. MMs PR is still operating as if shes still in hollywood. The bond story is a response by her PR to those who describe her as a C-list actress in a third rate tv that doesnt have up to 200k viewers whom no one knew until she met Harry. Heck, the general consensus was that her association with Harry landed her the Vanity Fair cover which is usually reserved for A and B listers. In hollywood, how is this type of shade usually handled? Plant stories about how you were been sought after by Stephen Spiegel and how there are plans to make you the next bond girl or the game of thrones main act
In Hollywood, her PR wouldn’t have been criticised for any of the steps shes taken so far (the $75 dress, partying with Monaco tycoons, etc.) that’s what hollywood is meant for – hype.
But this is a different ball game. Even before the announcement of her engagement, British taxpayers funds were being used to cater for her. So, the expectations are different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lak , But you are not just criticizing her lack of “ humility “ and frugality “ in the public sector after just two appearances, every thing about her is being attacked now and it’s pretty obvious that a lot of people were just waiting for a reason to tear her down . I get why media outlets like Dm do it, but why do women who deny race, age, physical attributes or anger as motivation , take so much joy in tearing down a fellow woman in a society that is already so misogynistic.?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly, you need to calm down and stop reinterpreting comments based upon your own prejudices.
Pointing out the different spheres of entertainment vs public sector is not tautamount to misogyny.
Pointing out that so far MM’s mistakes are taking markers of one sector and using them in another which doesn’t play as well isn’t tautamount to misogyny.
And by the way, if you think my comments are misogynistic then you don’t know what that word means because nothing in my statement is belittling, exclusionary, objectifying or androcentric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 10000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her PR team threw this out there after being called out on her lies by her half sister. There are already 2 BG about Meghan lying to Harry about her childhood.
She was never up for a Bond Girl role, she was a Zzzz list actress who never made it big to Hollywood. All she had was a B list cable show nobody watched.
And she apparenlty leaked a story about Kate to Lainey back in 2017.
I personally think Harry should have gotten to know her a bit longer before getting engaged. They only were dating for 1 year and it was a long distance relationship as well. She was already divorced and was called out by her best friend for being a social climber.
I love the double standards here as well. Kate would get criticized if she wore a 75K Ralph and Russo engagement dress and partied with billionaires in Monaco while claiming to be a humanitarian like MM did. I think MM is a a user and an oppertunist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loool those blinds came after Harry’s comment and let be real,a lot of them come from delusional crazy MM haters that brag about making up fake stories and posting them on those sites and all of them have been wrong but go on…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it says alot about her how she is not close with her family and how she dumped her best friend, husband, dogs, live-in boyfreind to chase money and fame.
Nobody hates MM. People see her for the social climber and opportunist she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lo. Not everyone is lucky enough to come from an emotionally healthy family. Her family’s antics speak volumes about what kind of people they are. Her best friend and ex-husband are trying to make money off their connection to Meghan.
I don’t know the time-line on the boyfriend. No one outside of people close to them know it and the ex-boyfriend hasn’t said anything. She took one dog and had to leave the other behind. They haven’t specified the reason, so on that one I have nothing.
Personally, I’m giving Harry and Meghan a year which was what I gave Will and Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly, she was finished with her husband years before she met Harry. And she did not dump her dog. He is with her ex bf’s in Toronto. Her parents divorced when she was 6. So she bonded with her mother. I’m still not keen on the 75k dress but let’s keep the other stuff in perspective
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know , especially being in a position of such privilege before and after the announcement , it would have been pretty easy to just go out and do humanitarian things and let the work speak for itself. The reason people have so much ammo right now is because we have all been hearing really loud resume accolades for months and no real work to back it up. The reason people loved Diana is because she went into the field and got her hands dirty , she showed genuine interest in others. That’s also why no one really cared about the price of her clothes. But when both your parents had to file for bankruptcy a few years ago for trivial amounts like 15-30k , a 75k dress speaks volumes about where one’s priorities lie. Personally even if I did not have the money to help my parents back then , which was not true in this case, I would know better than to flaunt it here and now considering that bit of past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just stopped working a month ago. Was she supposed to throw herself into charity work the day after she arrived in the UK?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all , she hailed as a humanitarian for years prior to this engagement but the extent of the humanitarian work has been a couple of articles, speeches and a photo op with world vision. I mean seriously good for her and her PR team , they’ve clearly done a brilliant job. I’m just playing devils advocate for people who do hands on humanitarian work every week and don’t necessarily toot their own horn for it half as much as has been done here. I hope that again given the privilege and the position it is used to change the world , because I think we’d all much rather have her be another Incredible woman who goes down in history for all that she did for others rather than what many people are accusing her of. Right? But for now I have friends who have hands on done a lot A LOT more days in service to others in third world countries last year who do not call themselves humanitarians, they just let the work speak for itself (nor do they care if anyone even pays them on the back for it), that I can stand behind
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted to make a good first impression in her new job (because it is) – especially in the current media climate with the other two – would that be such a bad idea? It would be the savvy play
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People cared about how much Diana’s clothes cost. She got flak for spending too. There’s a story in the book put out by their housekeeper of Diana getting upset because she had spotted driving a new luxury car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan is getting some flack for not being genuine and/or being a social climber by some things that have been reported in the media. I’ve read stories that stated she left her husband for the celebrity chef in Toronto, and then left the celebrity chef (whom she was living with at the time) for Harry. I do think there is some merit to that. In their televised interview she said that they dated a year and a half to 2 years before getting engaged. Their blind date reported took place in mid July 2016 and their engagement the beginning of November 2017. That’s 15 and a half months at best. I’ve read that she actually first met Harry in May 2016 (when she was still living with her celebrity chef boyfriend) which is closer to the 18 months to 2 years that she stated in their engagement interview. I just don’t understand why she felt the need to overstate the time period of their relationship. I’m sure they knew going in what types of questions they were going to be asked.
I also do put some merit into what her former best friend had to say. They were best friends from the age of 2 until Meghan divorced her first husband. Her former best friend was appalled by Meghan’s behavior when she divorced her husband, and I’m wondering if that had to do with the fact that she divorced her husband for the celebrity chef? Her former best friend also said that she saw a change in Meghan with the more fame she gained. She said she would dump people when she no longer had a use for them for new friends, thus the social climbing label some have given her.
As for her half sister Samantha, I take what Samantha says about her with a grain of salt. There are however pictures of them together from about 8-10 years ago. Something happened to cause Meghan to become estranged from the vast majority of her family at that time. Samantha seems to think it was social climbing (in that she no longer had use for a family who would drag her down), but perhaps it was something else?
I think part of what has added fuel to the fire is that all of this has happened so quickly. They haven’t been dating very long at all, and all of that time it has been long distance. Do they really even know each other?
She’s part of the royal family now, so everything she does is going to be scrutinized from now on. I just remember all the years Kate was dating William and all the scrutiny she had to go through. Meghan’s been through nothing yet in comparison. They’re still going to get some negative comments no matter what, but buying a $55,000 dress for your engagement photos and jetsetting off to Monaco (even for a short holiday) is certainly not going to do anything to silence the critics, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse