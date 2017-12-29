“Please have a safe, happy and healthy New Year’s Eve and New Year!” links

Programming note: We’re taking off for the long weekend for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but we will be back on Tuesday with a full schedule ahead of the Golden Globes on January 7th. Please have fun and be safe on NYE and let’s all cross our fingers that the new year brings us lots of White House indictments, celebrity babies, weddings and fun gossip! See you next year!
Here are the best “comfort movies” of the year! [Pajiba]
Charlie Hunnam has the Man Flu. [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth have zero plans for a wedding. [Dlisted]
Here are the Fug Girls’ Best Looks of 2017. [Go Fug Yourself]
Star Wars fans are mad at Rotten Tomatoes now too. [The Blemish]
Mariah Carey wants you to keep your Christmas tree up until July 4th. [Buzzfeed]
If I had a reality show, it might be called The Frugal Bitch. [Reality Tea]
The Kardashians & Blac Chyna are still at war. [Wonderwall]
This “egg art” is a waste of time and food. [OMG Blog]
Lindsay Lohan was bitten by a snake in Thailand… sure. [Jezebel]
Photos courtesy of Berries.com and Olivia Notter.
Happy, healthy New Year to all. Well, to all except Princess Nagini and her dad. May they be indicted. May they also not get invitations to Harry’s wedding or Vogue covers.
Hear! Hear!
happy healthy new year to CELEBITCHY mag ,its article writers and commenters
we just love you
Happy New Year! I do know it s going to be a better one!!! )
2018 sounds likes good year for an impeachment!
Happy New Year everyone! Let’s hope 2018 isn’t a nightmare like 2017.
2017 really was a nightmare. For me personally it wasn’t so bad but every day I still woke up with that heavy feeling of despair and rage. 2018 simply has to be better.
Feliz Año Nuevo, everyone!! Be safe and try to enjoy as much as you possibly can. Remember, happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light
Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, New Year! May this New Year be the Year of Mueller, and may we see some peace in the world! Cheers everyone! Stay warm and safe! 🎊🎉🥂🤗
Happy New year! Take a cab / ride service/ designated driver and have safe fun. Hopefully we will find out there was LSD in the water system and 2017 was just a weird trip…
We’re supposed to believe that Lohan was out walking in the jungle for her health when she was bit by a snake? Hmmm
But her shaman told her it was good luck and positive energy!
It’s the funniest thing I read since finding out that Goop sells Psychic Vampire Repellent made of ingredients like moonlight, love and sonically tuned water and people actually buy it for 30$! They are all from some alternative universe I’m too uncouth to understand.
People like those Star Wars-haters irritate me so much. You didn’t enjoy the movie? So what – it’s not that serious!? They are mad at the director and producers for not making their fanfiction into a full-lenght film so now they are trying to ruin the fun for everyone who enjoyed it, but what’s the point? If only they could divert all this energy into protesting real injustice…
Happy New Year everybody. May it be the best yet!
Just looked at the egg art! Loved it!
Happy New Year everyone from everywhere, and a here’s hoping it not the total and utter cruddy pants the last one was.
Happy New Year to everyone! I hope 2018 brings you all good things.
Happy New Year to All
girding my loins for 2018,
Porcupette
Man flue. Ugh. I jave to deal with one at my house now. The constant need for attention, whinining and repeated checks for fever to get the comfirmation he is indeed dying…. I just can’t.
SM–OMG. I was knocked out with the flu two weeks ago, missed a week of work (I was late in getting my flu shot.). I just stayed in bed and kept my misery to myself–as long as the family left me alone (my kids are 25 and 18) I was okay. My husband, who DID get a flu shot, came down with the sniffles a few days ago; he has to share every detail of his supposed misery. Argh!
It’s going to be a wonderful year!
Orange jumpsuits will be all the fashion rage. Indictments! Flipping! Perjury! Collusion! Computer crimes! Money laundering!
Optimism trumps cynicism, Patriots. Keep your heads up and count your blessings as this shitshow comes down this year!
E
very happy NEW YEAR to CELEBITCHY mag and its COLUMNISTS and COMMENTERS
we just love you !!
