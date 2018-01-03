The Goth Globes are still happening & stylists are scrambling to find enough black gowns

As we discussed in December, ladies hatched a plan to wear black in solidarity at the Golden Globes on Sunday. There was immediate backlash to the proposed solidarity-fashion by none other than Rose McGowan, but it seems like the all-black thing is still happening. Even the men are getting involved. Basically, this is probably going to be the most goth Golden Globes ever. We’ll call it the Goth Globes. And I will feel at home. I’m wearing all black right now, not out of solidarity, but just out of habit. Apparently, stylists are having a hell of a time finding enough black gowns for the Globes though. Which is sort of funny.
What to wear to the Golden Globes? All black? “Me Too” buttons? Marchesa? Despite the wardrobe war of words that erupted over the plan for actresses to dress in all-black at the Golden Globes to protest gender inequality in Hollywood, the red carpet blackout for Jan. 7 is still on track. Representatives from L.A.’s fashion and accessory showrooms in the business of dressing celebrities are reporting a run on all-black clothing, from gowns to cocktail dresses to men’s suits. “Every request we’ve received thus far has been for black,” reports one publicist, noting that “it’s been quite a shuffle for fashion agencies.”
“We are working hard to get in more all-black options to support those who are adhering to the Golden Globes consensus,” and that includes menswear, said another rep, noting that Hollywood’s peacocks are turning it down a notch. “It’s going to be an inevitable thing out of solidarity. I think the majority of men are going go safe in a black suit with a white shirt so no one’s going to look the odd man out,” says New York-based stylist Michael Fisher, who is dressing nominees Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).
Although many A-list actresses team up with fashion houses months before the Golden Globes on one-of-a-kind, custom-made gowns — in 2017, Ruth Negga wore a custom silver Louis Vuitton, and Priyanka Chopra a custom Ralph Lauren hand-embroidered look that took 1,800 hours to make — even those special pieces are being ditched.
“We had a few custom pieces in the works that we’ve had to shift to the SAG Awards or Critic’s Choice Awards,” says a fashion publicist, adding that she expects accessories to play a more prominent role against the sea of black clothing, including “big and bold jewelry pieces and perhaps some custom clutches.”
The fashion frenzy started last week when reports surfaced about the planned protest, an idea that sources say originated with the prominently female Golden Globes nominated cast of Big Little Lies (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley) as a way to acknowledge the cultural awakening that began in Hollywood in October with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and has now touched nearly every other industry. Almost immediately, a black-lash began: Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Jenny Cooney wondered on social media, “Why should women not stand proud and in living color to show we will not be subdued and held down?”
Still, most image makers, not wanting to spoil the impact of whatever happens on the red carpet, are keeping clients’ Golden Globes dressing plans close to the vest. Stylist Karla Welch, who works with The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss says, “I support all women coming together to collectively make a statement in whatever way they choose.”
Basically, it’s not that those special, one-of-a-kind, handmade gowns in fuchsia, turquoise, blood red, gold, mauve, lilac, cobalt and orange are being thrown out the window. We’ll see those gowns at the Critics Choice Awards (on January 11th) and the SAGs (January 21st). Sunday’s Goth Globes will be a sea of black, with maybe some big statement earrings or a few red clutches. You know what the next thing is, right? The next thing is going to be “judging the women who didn’t wear black at the Goth Globes.” Like, those women will be called traitors or something.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If they never wore black, I would be into it, if they decided to go all in a black version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” gown, I would be into it, but they will all just wear nice black dresses as usual thinking they are actually changing the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, right? This all feels…cheapened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest.
The only person who will be judged by whether she does or doesn’t wear black, is Angelina Jolie.
If she does wear black, she’ll get dismissive comments like @char made, if she does not wear black It will be worse and she will be seen as not being a ‘girl’s girl,’ and supporting the cause nevermind that sexual violence and abuse in conflict around the globe has been her issue for years and nevermind it was she and Paltrow that bumped the whole story up to a ‘red alert,’ when they accused Harvey.
Everyone else, no matter what they do…will be good.
Women will never get to where we need to be when we cherry pick who is worthy of our support and who gets ignored because with *certain* gals we just can’t seem to put the meangirl in us away and stand up for them. There’s a reason why Rose and Ashley and the Italian model the NYPD wired up, had to tell their story 50x before anyone could even begin to care, including most other women.
Angelina could have publicly told what Harvey did/said years ago, and some of these women like Handler would have attacked her for being an untrustworthy demon and then both she and her CAA pal Paltrow would have maligned her for no reason on stage (like they did when Handler had her book out). It’s not just men who make telling our stories of abuse hard. It’s other women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed!i secretly want her to actually wear color this time as a “screw you fake Hollywood solidarity sh**”😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a stupid and hollow idea. Typical Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the actresses want make this empty gesture and wear black, they can walk into Macys, J.C. Penny or Nordstrom and buy something off the rack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wear something cheap and donate to the newly created women defense fund. That’s how they should do it.
But they won’t. They will still wear clothing worth thousands of dollars and name drop the creator. “This is #metutu by McQueen.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That made me lol. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^5
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your sentiment. I think this stunt is just unnecessary (especially men wearing black, don’t they always?)but they don’t buy their own dresses. It would not change how much money thay can donate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. Stylists have connections all over the place. They can find black gowns if they want to. There is a place in California called The Way We Wore, an upscale resale shop with gowns to die for. I bet they could find 20 easily there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough have been said about this so I am just going to take a moment to ogle at my husband Chris Pine.
Thank you thank you thank you for putting that picture up and making my day a little bit better..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya I hear you, girl. Just saw your husband in Wonder woman (finally) and you have great taste! That beard though, not so sure about that. Maybe I’m just too old to get the beardedness of late… I see beards everywhere on the subway here in Sweden, almost exclusively on the under 30 dudes and all I can think is either they watched too many episodes of Vikings or they’re just too lazy to shave…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty over this attitude of “if you really meant it, you should (fill in the blank) instead”. They needed something that would be easy for everyone to participate in, and notice that the people complaining are an HFPA person and a couple of fashion people. Eva Longoria put it interestingly: the awards shows publicize based on the actresses and their bodies and what they put on them (‘we’re not going to twirl for you and sell for your show’). It goes back to that attitude of women should just be quiet and be grateful for what they’re given.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. If this were the only thing they were doing, I’d think it’s hollow, but this is just a quick, easy thing for many of them to do to make a statement and keep the discussion going. It’s getting coverage here, isn’t it? It’ll be a story in most media outlets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Bridget and lucy2. I agree and if there are those who don’t wear black and participate in other ways, good for them too. I dealt with breast cancer and have been fine for over three years (yay!) and I never do the pink thing, but that doesn’t mean I’m for breast cancer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s really interesting when you look at it through the lens of women who’s bodies and images have been commoditised. They’re the ones who the event is essentially sold on (it’s not exactly a bunch of shots of tuxes that drive those website clicks) and yet they’re treated as though they’re there simply for decoration. As Lucy2 says, if this were their only action, it would come across differently. But I’m extremely uncomfortable with telling them that they need to just stay home as the only appropriate way of protesting. Isn’t the entire point the fact that women’s jobs are consistently and profoundly affected by the presence of workplace harrassment? And then people are suggesting… that women stay home and not do their jobs? How does that even make sense?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black doesn’t make much of a statement to me. And I can’t imagine them scrambling to find enough black dresses, that’s so basic of a color. I imagine a shortage of a more specific color. I’d feel it’s much more of an impact if they wore a different color like red or pink or shades of either. That would be cool. Red shows anger, pink shows vulnerability perhaps, or nude or blush. I’d much rather see a color than everyone wear black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The plan for them to make a statement by all wearing black is lame. Black is the most common dress color already, so I probably wouldn’t notice they were all wearing it for a special reason if I hadn’t read about it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t all the men already wear black to these things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, their buttons downs will be black too. Don’t you feel the support now? /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be interesting to see how many different styles we actually get. If we get the men wearing black as well, then it’s going to look like a funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black dress shortage? Just visit Jennifer Aniston’s closet. Problem solved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I was saying since yesterday until I got attack. Wearing black at an award ceremony is not going to make no difference to any cause…. What would make a huge difference would be that no one shows up at the golden globes.
This solidarity is nuff b**$***.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you’re suggesting that the women should have to miss out on a huge professional networking event because they don’t want to be harassed? Isn’t that attitude a part of the problem? Women are constantly being told that it’s their responsibility to remove themselves if they don’t want to be harassed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering it’s an awards show, I think people just wanted to do something to show support. I don’t think it’s the right place to do something huge. A lot of people want to enjoy the night and hope to win. It seems unfair to take that moment away from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nina, I came here to post the same thing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s great they are making sure that we still continue talking about this topic. This is one of the ways. I also salute them for the fund they have started to help the average working woman who also is seeking justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised the likes of Reese started this🙄…Sorry this is stupid!..I watch awards shows for the fashion & I feel cheated.Its pointless & superficial..Again if you want to make a statement don’t attend!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So. Stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse