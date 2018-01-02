Jessica Alba & Cash Warren welcomed baby boy Hayes Alba Warren on NYE

I always forget that Jessica Alba married Cash Warren almost a decade ago, and I kept forgetting for months that Alba was pregnant for the third time. Cash and Jessica welcomed their first child, Honor Marie Warren, nine and a half years ago. They welcomed their second child and second daughter, Haven Garner Warren, six years ago. I guess Cash and Jessica decided to make one last effort to go for the boy, and that’s what they got: on New Year’s Eve, they welcomed baby Hayes Alba Warren into the world.
Cash Warren is no longer the lone male in his and Jessica Alba‘s household! The spouses of nine years welcomed their third child and first son, Hayes Alba Warren, on Sunday, Dec. 31, Alba announced on Instagram Monday alongside the first photo of her baby boy shared to social media. The newest member of the family joins Alba and Warren’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.
“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” wrote the actress. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5” Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that read, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”
“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”
What do you think of theme naming, with the theme of “every name starting with one letter”? I think it can be done well, in interesting ways, but of all the H-names, Jessica and Warren sure choose some odd ones. Honor, Haven and Hayes? All are somewhat unconventional, so it’s not like they’re going Full Kardashian, plus the Alba-Warrens don’t have the alliteration thing going. Hell, maybe they’re just big fans of Chris Hayes (MSNBC journalist). Anyway, congrats to Jessica and Cash and baby Hayes. NYE Baby!
Congrats to them on the new bub. Hope everyone is healthy and happy.
It is nice to start this year with some happy news, hope the trend continues for everyone.
That will make for fun birthday parties. Congrats to them.
I always assumed that also but my best friend has a NYE birthday and it’s the worst! LOL Always freezing, most people travel for holiday or have set plans they always do, so birthday party plans most people can’t attwnd, the cover for any bar or club in insane, every nice restaurant is packed or booked out weeks in advance! Now, this is just her experience but it’s the pits it seems.
Congrats to them on the sweet baby. I am not a fan of the name at all. I am the weird one who refused to reuse an initial in our family! I organize by first letter of name. I can’t have all the same letter! Ha!
Congratulations to the Alba-Warren’s. You just know the kid is going to be a stunner when he grows up!. Regarding the names they have chosen for their children, the only one I really like is Haven I think that its a really nice name but Honor and Hayes aren’t my cup of tea.
And I think Haven is the grossest name of the bunch, right up there with the name “Harper”!
What’s “gross” about those names??
Aw, I like Haven, reminds me of a writer I really like, Haven Kimmel. But I hear you on Harper…it’s a bit overused these days.
I love Haven Kimmel too! I like the name for that reason, but haven’t been able to convince my husband.
Congrats to them, he’s beautiful! Looking at their Christmas photo Honor is looking more & more like her mother. I always thought she favored her father, but as she gets older…Haven is a little cutie, too. Beautiful family.
That Christmas picture is soo adorable. I didn’t realize how long it had been since I’d seen pictures of Haven and Honor; they look so grown up! Hayes is actually my favorite name of the three. The other two names aren’t my cup of tea at all. Congrats to the Alba Warren household on their new addition!
What a beautiful family…adorable baby.
Apparently (I read an interview somewhere), they were sticking with the one- or two-syllable, starts-with-h, must-be-a-word theme. ‘Hayes’ isn’t really a word — I would’ve gone with ‘Heath’, but then I really dislike themed/alliterative names for kids. Makes ‘em sound like a special collection you bought somewhere.
Anyway, kid got born into a happy, loving, uber-weathy family. Good going!
I have Sean and Siobhan.., I kind of like my collection of spawn.
my first thought was maybe “Hayes” is a surname in one of their families’…
“I guess Cash and Jessica decided to make one last effort to go for the boy” Or they just wanted to have another child. I don’t know why people assume another child means they are trying for a specific sex. There daughters look so different. I haven’t seen photos of them in awhile and they used to be papped all of the time.
Cash did post a photo saying it was the last one where he’s going to be the only dude….
They had a gender reveal thing on instagram saying that it was a boy about two months ago, so I guess they wanted to know the gender at scan time. Not necessarily gender selection.
Honestly, I suspect a lot of wealthy folks use gender selection in their family planning. Congrats either way.
Congrats to them! He is adorable.
I don’t mind the name, I prefer it to their daughters’ names even.
Cute baby, cute name
Congrats to the family, they seem lovely. The baby is adorable. As for the H names, I don’t mind it as much as when just the kids have the same letter for their first names — it’s much more obnoxious when both the parents do, too, imo.
My aunt’s name starts with a K. Her first husband’s name also started with a K, and they gave their daughter a K name. Her current husband has a K name and they named both of their sons with, you guessed it, K names! Too cutesy for me, but at least she’s consistent 😉
I’m not an Alba fan but congrats to her and her husband. I know a few people who have guven their kids names starting with the same letter. It’s always struck me as odd. But I do like her daughter’s names – especially Honor. Which is really just a riff on the french name Honore.
Gorgeous family
But what is up with those glasses in the header photo? Blegh
I know, I noticed them too. Funny how aviators look cool when they’re sunglasses and creepy/ugly when they’re just regular glasses.
I love that she just went about her pregnancy like a normal person without the need for constant pap shots or interviews on pregnancy. Had no idea she was pregnant. Her firstborn looks like her twin. Cash looks like an old man in the family pic.
“I love that she just went about her pregnancy like a normal person without the need for constant pap shots or interviews on pregnancy”
To be fair, she did that with her first two pregnancies. She probably got it all out of her system by the third pregnancy.
That baby is too cute. What a colorful little family with one girl with red hair. The oldest daughter looks just like her daddy and is so cute
