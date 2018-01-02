Jessica Alba & Cash Warren welcomed baby boy Hayes Alba Warren on NYE

I always forget that Jessica Alba married Cash Warren almost a decade ago, and I kept forgetting for months that Alba was pregnant for the third time. Cash and Jessica welcomed their first child, Honor Marie Warren, nine and a half years ago. They welcomed their second child and second daughter, Haven Garner Warren, six years ago. I guess Cash and Jessica decided to make one last effort to go for the boy, and that’s what they got: on New Year’s Eve, they welcomed baby Hayes Alba Warren into the world.

Cash Warren is no longer the lone male in his and Jessica Alba‘s household! The spouses of nine years welcomed their third child and first son, Hayes Alba Warren, on Sunday, Dec. 31, Alba announced on Instagram Monday alongside the first photo of her baby boy shared to social media. The newest member of the family joins Alba and Warren’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½. “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” wrote the actress. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5” Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that read, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.” “Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

What do you think of theme naming, with the theme of “every name starting with one letter”? I think it can be done well, in interesting ways, but of all the H-names, Jessica and Warren sure choose some odd ones. Honor, Haven and Hayes? All are somewhat unconventional, so it’s not like they’re going Full Kardashian, plus the Alba-Warrens don’t have the alliteration thing going. Hell, maybe they’re just big fans of Chris Hayes (MSNBC journalist). Anyway, congrats to Jessica and Cash and baby Hayes. NYE Baby!