Alexa Ray Joel got engaged over the holidays, check out her emerald-cut diamond

A lot of people end up getting engaged over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and celebrities are no different. I’m shocked that we haven’t heard something about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but there’s still time and maybe the gigantic ring isn’t ready. In the meantime, please enjoy this story: Alexa Ray Joel is engaged! She got engaged over the holidays to Ryan Gleeson.

Personally, I like Alexa Joel and I wish her well. I think she gets a raw deal overall because she doesn’t look like her mom, nor does she have the workhorse talent of her father. I find her beautiful though. And I like that her now-fiance didn’t get her some boring solitaire ring either, even though I’m not absolutely wild about this setting.

🕊⚓️🕊

A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on

That’s an emerald-cut diamond, which I love – you can really see the clarity of the diamond with an emerald cut. But, as I said, I’m not wild about the setting – I just imagine food and schmutz and everything else getting caught up in dead spaces of the setting.

Also: Alexa celebrated her 32nd birthday on December 29th. Her family and friends went away to Parrot Cay to celebrate her birthday and the New Year, and that’s where he proposed. Must be nice. *freezes ass off in Virginia*

🕊🖤🕊

A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

 

39 Responses to “Alexa Ray Joel got engaged over the holidays, check out her emerald-cut diamond”

  1. minx says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:47 am

    It had to be tough being her mother’s daughter, but I think she’s beautiful and has a gorgeous figure. Wish her well.

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:51 am

    All the rich girls get the rings, I want the bikini……the top is to die for. I don’t find her to be a beauty, but she does have a unique look. Idk what she does for a living, sing? Or she is famous in a Kate Hudson kind of way. Matters not I guess……

    Reply
  3. JA says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:57 am

    She’s not a blonde blue eyed beauty but she is attractive and very pretty…hopefully she loves herself as she should! Congrats, that ring is killer :-)

    Reply
  4. Dee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I honestly don’t find her mother or her half sister all that stunning. I think Alex is much more striking.

    Reply
  5. Jordan says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:01 am

    That’s a bright emerald cut diamond!

    Reply
  6. lolamd says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Hmmm can anyone ID that swimsuit?

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Not referring to anyone here, but I wish we, as a society, could leave the whole “only blonde and blue-eyed girls are pretty” narrative far, far behind once and for all. As for Alexa and Ryan, congrats!!! She seems over the moon, and the IG caption made me giggle.

    Reply
  8. LondonGal says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I think she’s absolutely stunning and by far and away the most beautiful of her Mum’s kids.

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Congrats to them! i too like the stone itself but not the setting.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 2, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      To me the setting and the diamond cut don’t seem very well matched. I have a similar setting and it looks beautiful with a round-cut inlaid diamond that has a lower profile. I can imagine that emerald-cut getting caught on everything because the setting doesn’t match the stone. (shrug) To each their own, I guess. Alexa seems to love it and that’s all that matters. I hope her and her fiancé are very happy. I hope she gets an iron-clad pre-nup, though.

      Reply
  10. WMGDtoo says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Her eyes are gorgeous to me. So big and expressive. I will say I LOVE THAT RING. Its stunning to me. Very different than some I have seen. Old fashion in a way.. Romantic.

    Her mother is superficial beyond the pale. And I can’t imagine what that does to a young girl when you are finding yourself. Hope she appreciates her uniqueness. There are many kinds of beauty. Makes the world so much better. Congrats to her and her guy.

    Reply
  11. Mar says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Beautiful ring, beautiful girl and cute guy.

    Reply
  12. Pamsicle says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Who is the fiancée?? Where do these kids get money for such huge rings? From Billy Joel?

    Reply
  13. Sequinedheart says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    I have a soft spot for Alexa. I can’t imagine growing up with crazy-famous and talented parents and then trying to come out from that shadow.
    I’m really not a fan of the ring design. It’s pretty fug but thats just one womans opinion. But good for them & their happiness in the years to come.

    Reply
  14. Whatever Gurl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    I can’t forget that she dated Albie Manzo from New Jersey Housewives!

    Reply
  15. themummy says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    The ring is ugly. I find her absolutely gorgeous (even before she started tweaking her face, and the tweaks were good ones–she didn’t go overboard), and she is actually insanely talented as a singer. She just doesn’t seem very ambitious in seeking a career as a singer (and good for her on that!). But that girl can SING, though.

    Reply
  16. paranormalgirl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Alexa Ray is a really nice human being. I had the chance to work with her during a charity event in the Hamptons last summer and she was just so easygoing and pleasant. And she’s quite pretty.

    Reply
  17. Dorothy K Zbornak says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    I personally find it tacky when people take pics of their engagement ring, looking at their ring, etc. The caption of that IG photo is about the ring rather than the engagement itself. I don’t know, I just bothers me.

    Reply
  18. Vovicia says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    What a gorgeous bikini.

    Reply

