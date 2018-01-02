Alexa Ray Joel got engaged over the holidays, check out her emerald-cut diamond

A lot of people end up getting engaged over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and celebrities are no different. I’m shocked that we haven’t heard something about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but there’s still time and maybe the gigantic ring isn’t ready. In the meantime, please enjoy this story: Alexa Ray Joel is engaged! She got engaged over the holidays to Ryan Gleeson.

Personally, I like Alexa Joel and I wish her well. I think she gets a raw deal overall because she doesn’t look like her mom, nor does she have the workhorse talent of her father. I find her beautiful though. And I like that her now-fiance didn’t get her some boring solitaire ring either, even though I’m not absolutely wild about this setting.

That’s an emerald-cut diamond, which I love – you can really see the clarity of the diamond with an emerald cut. But, as I said, I’m not wild about the setting – I just imagine food and schmutz and everything else getting caught up in dead spaces of the setting.

Also: Alexa celebrated her 32nd birthday on December 29th. Her family and friends went away to Parrot Cay to celebrate her birthday and the New Year, and that’s where he proposed. Must be nice. *freezes ass off in Virginia*

