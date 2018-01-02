Meghan Markle & Prince Harry jetted off to the South of France for a vacation

I won’t pretend that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t made some “missteps” in the past two months. They have. What could have been a lovefest of good press quickly turned into some nitpicking coverage of how much was spent on a Ralph and Russo dress, and whether Meghan comes from a happy family, and whether her half-siblings are a–holes. Many people gave the Duchess of Cambridge some time to figure things out and self-correct (or be corrected), and I’m hoping Meghan is given that same time. But you know what? Harry knows better. He knows this sh-t looks bad. Harry and Meghan have jetted off to the south of France for a New Year’s holiday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have celebrated the New Year in Monaco after taking a helicopter to the millionaire’s playground. The loved-up royal couple’s private flight was a considerable upgrade from their economy trip to Nice – where they are said to have sat beside the toilets among other passengers. In an attempt to remain incognito, the pair boarded their 9.55am flight from Heathrow before any other passengers and headed straight to the back of the plane, next to the rear toilets. They also took up three rows of economy seats, either side of the aisle, even though there were only themselves and three ‘edgy and nervous’ bodyguards in their party.
Harry, 33, apparently slumped down next to the window dressed in jeans, a jacket and with a baseball cap pulled over his face. Bride-to-be Miss Markle, 36, was sitting next to him in a black beanie hat and minimal make-up. According to one fellow traveller, the aircraft actually took off several minutes early, much to the surprise of other passengers, and shaved 20 minutes off its two-hour flight time. And if anyone hadn’t spotted the group by that point, they couldn’t mistake the two heavily armed officers from the French border police waiting for the party as they disembarked, ready to whisk them out through the VIP area.
Other sources have told the Mail that several members of France’s elite Service de la Protection – the police unit responsible for the protection of foreign dignitaries – have flown down from Paris to guard the couple during their stay. Asked if Kensington Palace had requested them, they said: ‘No, it would have been offered and would have been non-negotiable. After what happened to his mother in this country and the issue of terrorism, it would be insisted on even for a private trip such as this.’
All officers within the force are armed with a Beretta M9, while at least one of them would also have a machine gun. It is understood that Harry and Miss Markle flew out to celebrate the New Year with friends and plan to stay several days at a private residence in the Riviera region. The weather is perfect for a short break – sunny and a pleasant 15C (59F).
The trip to the South of France may well be a welcome break for Harry and Miss Markle before wedding preparations begin in earnest. One decision that has already been made is the catering firm they will use for their May nuptials. While royal household staff will man and cater the main event – and will be paid for by the Queen and Prince Charles privately – the couple have also employed society favourite Table Talk, most probably for the evening reception. The firm has royal pedigree – it was used by Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge for their 2011 wedding and by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, when she married last year.
So much for my hope that Meghan would easily put the Keens to shame right out of the gate. Why work when you can go on holiday in the South of France? Also: I’m confused as to where, exactly, they went. If they went to Monaco, they wouldn’t have French bodyguards. But if they went to Nice, they would be protected by French guards. Monaco is its own sovereignty, with their own police force/security force, right? Ugh. I mean… why invoke Diana’s death if they were just going to be hanging out in a billionaire’s mansion in Monte Carlo?
Oh, and now Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is getting into the action (again) of yelling about Harry’s “the family she’s never had” comment – go here to read.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I had some high hopes, but no….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no point in tossing away hopes at this point. It’s still courting. It’s still before the wedding.
Enjoying the down time before the work begins. This feels like they’re cramming in will and Kate’s newlywed bs period now. IF it continues well into the 1st year of marriage yea. Give up. We aren’t anywhere close to that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Florac. Too soon to tell right now. It’s a holiday most young and courting couples like to spend away. Let’s see what happens when they settle down.
I also think MM is not tone deaf. More rooted to what is reality. And I hope to God I’m right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wouldn’t condemn a newly engaged couple for going on a vacation WITH FRIENDS over the holidays!! You can be a hard working social activist without becoming a monk; I hardly think this discredits them in any way. Sheesh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is their 4th vacation that’s been publicized: twice to Africa; once to Jamaica; now Nice; and maybe Norway last winter? Bad idea, clueless on the optics. Especially after Harry’s comments about Christmas Day “work.”
I truly think Harry is Dim or just so privileged he has no idea about how this looks. I also believe if this was Kate and Wills, people here would be irate.
And Meghan isn’t going to work harder than wills, Kate and Harry. I can’t believe anyone thinks she will be allowed to do so, even if she wants and her burning ambition for work seems to be tamped down quite a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has been Kate and Wills a thousand times in the last 15 years. That was why Kaiser was disappointed. They are still sneaking off constantly it just rarely widely reported and on private planes.
Jamaica was a wedding, not a vacation.
I have been to weddings out of the country before, and for people in that social group or an actress, it isn’t remarkable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They went for New Years. I don’t see what the issue is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me either. I live in a major city but would have jetted off someplace other than here if I’d had the time and means. Their new year trip is no big deal. It’s what people do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s really no big deal and honestly from London you can sometimes pick up flights to Nice for £30 as a promotion. Also getting a helicopter to Monaco is pretty standard for rich (or not so rich but as a treat) people because i think the flight is about 15 mins. Let’s lay off them, off season you could have an amazing holiday there for not thaaat much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is anything either. I have visited friends or gone places for New Year’s Eve. A lot of people are with their families elsewhere or friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t know how anyone could complain about the royals not working during Christmas and New Years…no one else is bothering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the start of the whole spare mess with meghan. H&M will be criticised constantly so take the heat off the heir and their wife. Just wait. It’ll be an uphill battle. They will be attacked for everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FLORC – hadn’t thought that H&M would be used to take the heat off W&K as a matter of course, but I can now see it. Ugh. The comments on DM are brutal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are going to be the scapegoats. But it puts them in a no-win situation because he doesn’t get nearly the perks Willy does but people expect him to do more or the same. If I were him, I wouldn’t want to be the mule when I wasn’t allowed to outshine the heir either.
There is no winning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Much ado about nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I think envy is the real issue here.
Also why should Meghan be responsible for changing the monarchy? She loves Harry and needs to concentrate on her relationship with him. Very soon we will get lectures about ‘tax payers money’ and ‘government money’ ….boring! I want my royals to be nice people but also stylish and intelligent as well and leading high class lifestyles . H&M are a glamorous couple and jetting off to the French Riviera is what they are supposed to do. Many people with less money have more holidays than them, and before anyone bangs on that ordinary people are not tax funded, many rich private citizens also have unfair advantages.
We can’t all be equal, and what would we have to ‘bitch’ about if Harry and Megs were not jetting off for a mini winter break? They bring a ray of sunshine into most of our dull lives. I just hope that they get lots of privacy and no photos are taken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hoo boy, there is so much about your post…first, they can be criticized without accusations of envy or jealousy. Second, discussions of taxpayers’ money funding lavish lifestyles is “boring”, really? And people with less money take more vacations? And your comment that we can’t all be equal and they bring a ray of sunshine into our dull lives reminds me of Cecil Beaton in the Crown when he was taking Margaret’s picture. He said a scullery maid would find respite from her dreary, miserable, hopeless existence when she witnessed Margaret’s glamorous picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My kids are off school this week and loads of people I know are on vacation. Is she even supposed to have a “platform” prior to the wedding? Or is she just supposed to tag along on his events?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A bunch of my younger relatives are off too and went away for vacations.
I don’t know what she is supposed to do when they aren’t married? Is that a thing? I honestly have no idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? They went to ring in the new year together. What is the deal here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tempest, teapot. They didn’t borrow the Duke of W jet like W&K do, they sat in the cheap seats, back of the plane. Off for a few days for New Year, back doing an engagement together on January 9th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They sat next to the toilets no less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, dear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And so it begins…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They took a two-hour trip, which is what I do when I go from Chicago to visit family in ATL…during normal vacation time…I don’t get what the issue is….seriously…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you take a helicopter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the drive from Nice to Monte Carlo is 30 minutes. This is like taking a helicopter from LaGuardia to Lower Manhattan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didnt take a helicopter either. According to the news report I just watched they flew British Airways – economy class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They flew BA economy from London-Nice and took a helicopter from Nice-Monaco.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what if they did take a helicopter for a short ride? Once again, it’s rich people spending money or accepting freebies from other rich people. Nothing new here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the Hamptons were hot loads of people took helicopters, and I think many still do. Business people use them to go to the airport or out to Martha’s Vineyard is very common. Or LA to Santa Barbara or San Diego or Palm Springs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, flying Monaco-Nice, yes. It’s not a private helicopter, it is a regular shuttle service, and while it does cost more than the train, it’s not hugely expensive. It is by far the fastest and most convenient way of getting to Monaco. And the couple of times I have been — for work — all sorts of “regular” people were taking the helicopter, too, not just billionaires rushing to their summer mansions.
Not even a fan of Harry and Meghan, but nitpicking every little thing seems a bit much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There isn’t any. It was a two day trip. Guess they should have slammed with Katie and Bill in Norfolk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them.
Let them enjoy this time. Because after the wedding, shit gets real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Far, far too soon to give up on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would you give up on her? Her first responsibility is building a successful marriage and family life with Harry not making us the public feel happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her first responsibility is to be a full-time WORKING member of the royal family; the concerns are that she’ll end up like Katie Keen. Concerns which, I think, are based on nothing at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How on earth can that be her first responsibility? Of course she is marrying into the ‘firm’ but her relationship with Harry comes first, they both said as much during the engagement interview. Yes, they want to make a difference where they can but making their marriage work is more important than notching up engagements to please people who spend time counting that type of thing 🙄.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not blessed with the superior European train system. But if a train was good enough for HM and Phiip, was a helicopter ride necessary for Harry and Meghan? It’s a genuine question, and I really don’t need chapter and verse of every single time WK have used private planes or helicopters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They flew economy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re so thrifty.
I understand they took up 3 rows, on both sides of the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the big deal. After all, Meghan did work until the middle of November.
But the flying economy bit, they took up three rows of seats on either side. That comes up to nine seats on each side, eighteen on both sides. A real saving…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They travel with protection officers. Just admit they will never do anything right and keep it moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They traveled with 3 protection officers. That’s a total of 5 people in the traveling party. They don’t need 18 seats for a party of 5, even with safety precautions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently, they paid for the “18 seats”. So, what is the real issue here? Do you think they were given the seats free of charge?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the protection officers are anything like secret service here in the US, they call the shots on how many seats Harry buys on an airplane. if they want three rows between Harry and the other passengers, Harry has to comply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Economy tickets between London and Nice are REALLY not that expensive, for goodness sake. I would be willing too bet that the entire cost for the 18 seats is still a lot lower than the cost if they had bought 5 first class tickets.
Besides, they announced this trip a while ago, so there’s a very good chance they got good deals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the words South of France conjures images of Euro jet set and James Bond glamor. England to France is nothing. Literally.
From Nice to Monaco in a helicopter would not be expensive because it is less than 10 minutes. From Cannes it is similar. During the film festival, they run steadily and all over the Côte d’Azur especially to Monaco to gamble.
They aren’t very expensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if there is a train from Nice to Monaco or not. But it’s a very short drive. Silly to expose themselves in this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are many,many trains on this route, also offering first class carriages. Also via road its a very short and beautiful trip.
No need for a chopper – esp for environmentally conscious, vegan-loving Meghan *eyeroll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ann for the last time,Meghan is NOT vegan,she has never said she was and its the press that called her that because she said she ”tries to eat vegan” during the weekdays when filming but the girl loooves eating meat as witnessed from her insta.lord people love putting words into her mouth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably want to maximise their time if its a short break, and maybe their hosts have a helicopter, and wanted them to have time to shower and rest before dinner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sam: wow did Meghan send you here?
Whats with your tone “for the last time”?? huh
And I said vegan-loving..not vegan diet…considering she also wore some vegan leather etc.
Her curated lifestyle is far in contrast with what she actually does…not much practice what u preach..just another of those instagram perfect lives.
Fact is nice to monaco – chopper not really needed…though it accords wonderful aerial views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ann
I agree with Sam here…..it feels a little bit like you’re holding Megan up to some impossible standard of your own making….not hers. There’s meat ALL OVER her instagram.
With regards to the chopper ride……the french riviera is an extremely wealthy area and yachts and choppers abound. As someone mentioned upthread, there’s a great chance their hosts sent them the chopper either for convenience or a treat. either way, not a massive deal there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that they flew into Nice and then stayed in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat (that’s the route we took, though clearly we are neither royals, nor billionaires 😂), which makes Monaco a very short jaunt. Hope these two aren’t following in some very keen footsteps *cough cough*, but time will tell!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Bella said wealthy people use them and it isn’t unusual. Hotels offer the service too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hmmm, the 3 rows they took up amounted to 6 seats, as there are 2 seats per row. So…5 people took up 6 seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last time I flew economy there were three seats per row. Maybe it was a smaller plane and only had two seats per row, in which case they had 12 seats not 6.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all Harry, she knows better. She did a really good job managing her public profile and making the most of her C-list opportunities. He’s the one that doesn’t understand. The only surprising part to me is that she hasn’t told him they need to lay low after the past few missteps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won’t be telling him anything until they are actually married (and sensibly so). If she doesn’t pick up her socks afterwards, I’ll be disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she keeps following his advice as far as optics, he’ll lead her into a ditch where she’ll be blamed for everything and he will be teflon due to his blood royal status.
She’s the brains in this operation. She needs to take the wheel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, absolutely. I hope she can do so subtly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you all want them to be so ordinary and lead lives like us? Why is everyone so hellbent on turning Meghan into a bl**dy workhorse. I would not be surprised if she gets pregnant in 2018 and I would like her to put her feet up and have a safe pregnancy if that is the case. Princesses and Duchesses are not meant to work all week 9-5 in the public eye, they have other matters to be concerned with. Running my house wears me out, and I have ‘help’ so I can imagine the nightmare of having a small army of servants and bodyguards to monitor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not going to turn down a luxury vacation because of bad optics and she never will, even once they are married. This seems pretty standard for how the young royals travel and the privileges they expect for the “work” that they do. W&K do this kind of thing all the time and when the braying gets too loud that maybe they are spending too much money, they throw the cute kids out there for a photo op and everyone quiets down. H&M will be the same. Maybe they will announce new details about the wedding this week for people to coo over. I will say she does seem genuinely interested in making a difference and doing good work, but she certainly didn’t sign up for this to be all work and no play. And if you are going to deal with all the crap, you might as well enjoy the perks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly @LAK, her new job is managing Harry and making sure he doesn’t f*ck their PR shizz up
I hope this tiny run-up of bad press (“wobbly” curtsey that was just fine, alleged tongue-stick-out when she was only licking her lips) has made her aware of exactly where she (sadly) stands on the Royal food chain. Dead last.
For them (the DM) to start so hard and go all in with the negative articles suggests that they are very threatened by her potential and the Queen’s instant approval. Being invited to Sandringham (!) and the staff Christmas party(!). Doing her first Royal engagement (!) the week of the announcement of their Royal engagement. And aceing it all (JMO).
Yeah, this movie is called, ‘The Establishment strikes back’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too, agree with Lak. She is smart enough to know better. I think this is much ado about nothing right now (As others have said before me). It was New Year’s and they are still
Courting. Let the sh!t keep hitting the fan and MM will realize she better take the wheel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just how Kate gets all the blame.
She worked until recently, he never really worked in his lifetime. And he should be serving the country, cos the UK is paying for that lifestyle.
What’s their point, again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK – well put -agree with your assessment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK
You are 1,000% correct, re her running the show (if she knows what’s good for her, at least)…..I suspect she knows this already.
I do have a question though…..something that’s been worrying me as a full fledged pleb……
Is she/are they allowed to be commercially active (aka make money) somehow? Are they allowed to trade, run businesses, run commercial ventures at the same time as be working royals? Because the thought of her struggling financially should this whole thing go tits up (a la Fergie), leaves me short of breathe with panic.
Do you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella: technically they could, but it would be difficult to separate out the public and the commercial. Sophie and Edward tried it for a few years and they came acropper. To be fair, Edward was a dud from the get go whilst Sophie was running her own business as well as performing royal duties. Still, it became too easy for the media to accuse them of using royal privilege to run their businesses and eventually after the inevitable scandal, both quit.
Fergie was royally shafted in her divorce settlement. Handcuffed AND left up the creek without a paddle. With gigantic debts that they refused to cover. She had no other options except to monetise her status to recover. She’s still financially shaky, but not to the extreme she was at the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak…why do you say Fergie was shafted in her divorce? I am sure there was enough money for her to buy a modest property and live quietly but she wanted to continue to be in the limelight and lead a jet set life, and that is how she went bankrupt and was forced to put her name to all manner of tacky ventures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never understood why this family is so pitiless towards Fergie. I don’t know her story indepth, but i’ve never heard anything bad enough to justify the PARIAH status she seems to have tattooed on her fore-head.
With regards to Meghan, if I were her, I would sit down with the Financial advisers of the family and have several long conversations to determine what I can and cannot do wrt earning a living outside the family.
She needs to invest whatever she has wisely and leverage it to ensure that she’s always financially secure. In fact, for me, not being able to be independently, commercially active would be a major deal breaker.
Over my rotten corpse would I accept being the financially desperate, baby mama at the mercy of a pitiless establishment, designed to preserve the status and position of the royal-born against the “outsiders”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Elaine, I hope that HM adores Meghan, but it seems a little silly to believe that certain news media are “threatened” by it. I hope the BRF will pull Meghan into the fold and love her for herself. In the meantime, I don’t know that the rush is personal to Meghan (other than the obvious). Harry is a favorite, his grandfather is 96 years old, and maybe it’s important to him and HM that Philip be part of the festivities.
Also, although fertility medicine has become very advanced, Meghan is in the horribly named “geriatric pregnancy” territory. Many women have children effortlessly at this age, but Harry has always seemed to want more than the 2-3 that has become average of his brother/cousins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella Dupont, I’m just repeating things that I’ve read in the media at the time, and then supplemented here, but Fergie did some thoroughly humiliating things. It wasn’t so much an affair, it was getting photographed topless with a man who wasn’t your husband sucking your toes, and your small children being nearby. Then she was passed on to yet another American who was photographed holding her daughters.
I admired her greatly for her comeback tour at the time. She wrote what seemed to be a very honest book, where I learned of the existence of the “gray” men, she seemed to have Oprah rooting her on, she got a lucrative contract with Weight Watchers (?) and was working hard on paying down her debt. She had that very vulnerable moment in one of the her charities where they were very loving toward her and she cried. She seemed to focus very hard on her daughters, and maintained such a good relationship with Andrew that they continued to share a home. But she continued to spend outrageous amount of money, and I’m not so sure she cared whose money it was.
For me, the unforgivable act was when she was caught on camera selling access to Andrew. She looked either haggard, or even drunk, and it was just devastating. Even so, the BRF hides her away from Philip and includes her around Christmas. Some say when Philip dies Fergie will slowly come back into the family. I guess that may depend on Charles.
And a small part of me thinks the family resented how she came on fast and hard and became such a favorite, especially in the US. And people do so love to tear down those they’ve built up. Which is what concerns me with the OOT worship Meghan is receiving from some. It would be almost impossible to live up to that hype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s as if he’s having a tantrum. I would not have a partner like that for anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, we need new pictures. I’m so tired of looking at the poopy mushroom cap hat of doom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, if I see that God awful pic one more time…. The press is going to kill these two with overexposure. We don’t need to know every single detail. Give it a rest….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the engagement period. Of course it’s OTT overkill press until about 18mths after the wedding.
At the rate they are going, it might not last that long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, can’t see that poop emoji hat any more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The poopy mushroom cap hat of doom”. Well played.
And yes. I cringe every time I see it. Meghan, you were supposed to have great taste, come on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would distance myself from whoever picked out that hat of doom…..if it was Jessica Mulrooney, she’d be fired for giving such bad, non-savvy, fashion advice.
If it was Catherine (not out of the realms of possibility, no wonder she looked so happy and amused, the whole day!)………then well played, Kate. Never again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that hat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here, here. She looks like she’s wearing an acorn cap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SERAPHINA I think so too!! But I find acorns adorable so I just imagine Meghan as the Acorn Queen surveying her Woodland Empire. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They stayed in Monaco for two days over New Years. How dare they. None of the other royals are working but yes Harry (who actually had the last royal engagement of the year on December 27) and his future wife should be. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, none are working right now. It’s was a short holiday trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No but this is Harry and Meghan, they need to work asap. Why didn’t they do official walkabouts on New Years Eve? I’m sure the London police would have been more than happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Abs…..Looool! LMAO 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are rumours that she will go traveling for a bit before the wedding. If true, its easy to see how one holiday after another could look bad. This is essentially what people blast William, Kate, Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the logistics for protection for her, just to “go traveling” on her own, would be nightmarish. I seriously doubt that rumor is true.
***And welcome back everyone! I really missed this place over the last 4 days! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imqrious2
Same lol. Waiting for the first post of the day was like waiting in line for concert tickets lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Until she is on the luxury dole, I don’t think it is fair to expect the same from her at this point as if they are married. They are engaged, and she is being attacked like a spoiled wife. It is much too soon for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. This is just dumb. I type this sitting in bed in my pjs on my New Year vacation. They took a short vacation after a holiday packed with his family and royal traditions. They deserve a few days alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT?! No one is blasting Will and Kate because they don’t work ALL the time. They got criticism because they did (and still do) minimal…MINIMAL work. That’s the their vacations always raise eyebrows. Normal people vacation to get away from the stress of daily work life. But if you’re not actually working, then you’re just gallivanting on the public dime.
I don’t expect Meghan and Harry to work now or after their wedding. Everyone is allowed a honeymoon. I will also give Meghan a ramp up period. However, enjoy some time together and settle in. They’re making babies far sooner than Will and Kate did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is remarkable how people are so happy to support people who have no real accomplishments except being born from the right uterus. They deserve a vacation after holidaying with their family? That is the vacation to 99.9% of those who celebrate Christmas.
Hey, it’s not my tax dollars but I’m still shaking my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with this. If it wasn’t a holiday I would be side-eyeing it but nearly everyone I know (including myself) was off a lot these past two weeks. It’s prime holiday vacation time. One of my co-workers is in Florida on vacation for the next two weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They announced a joint appearance on Jan 9th. Silence from the Cambridges who haven’t done anything since early December.
This is New Years and if we can confirm that all other royals were working during this time then it is fair criticism. Otherwise this is a stretch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh KP just announced something for Kate and for Will Jan 10th… I guess the work shy articles are starting to have an effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, for people so desperate to see poor Meghan’s nose put to the grindstone KP have announced that:
‘Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit @ReprezentRadio in Brixton on 9th January, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact’.
I wonder what inevitable criticism this will draw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s swap H&M’s names for B & E and watch everyone call them good for nothings on permanent vacation……..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not so much Eugenie, who has held down a long-term job, but let’s face it, Beatrice DOES go on vacation after vacation. Wasn’t it last year she racked up SEVENTEEN TRIPS?? Yeah, that’s a permanent vacation. Girl hasn’t held down a single job past a year at MOST all of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imqrious2: it was the year before, and that was over an 18mth period reported as one year. Except for 2 fortnight-long holidays that she took with her boyfriend every year for the decade they dated, the rest were 2 day trips just like this one. She went to weddings, weekends away with various friends or her parents or visit with her sister…..all were reported as if she had gone for fortnight at a time. And all framed as though she were lolling about doing nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what full time job did she hold drying this period, LAK?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lak – agreed. I like Meghan too, but people here are treating her like the second coming of Jesus. Every mistake is brushed away and dismissed, but if anyone else did they same, they’d be pilloried.
She’s messed up with the dress, that’s undeniable. She was also, shockingly, completely outshined by Kate at the church thing, and had a terrified deer in the headlights look the whole time..but that’s not her fault, she’s new to this, but it did made me realise that Kate makes it all seem effortless. I looked back on the first time Kate attended the xmas service as the then fiancee, and she looked confident and polished. I have to admit i have newfound respect for her, if an actress can’t pull it off, it must not be easy.
I dont care that they go on holiday but the whole economy class thing seems silly. We know they are millionaires, why pretend to be part of the hoi polloi? It seems designed to mitigate criticism after that dress, but ( like the dress ) its so transparent that everyone can see through it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imqrious2 during that time she was doing a year long internship with Sony, and was hired on for a year after that. Then she did a business and investment training program, which is what I understand she’s working in now.
She’s a private citizen with famous relatives, hated ones which is why these two sisters have been kicked in the teeth from day one for no reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MrsBump, so would it satisfy you if everyone criticized MM, no matter how petty the slight? The bodice of the dress you disapproved of was lined. Did you see anything improper? I didn’t. You say KM out-shined MM like it’s a truth, not a subjective observation. From a fashion standpoint, I didn’t care for MM’s ensemble, but she looked attractive and presentable. What she didn’t look like, IMO, is immature and smug in an adult-size version of a Shirley Temple coat and gauche fur hat. You say MM looked nervous the entire time. In my eyes, that’s an exaggeration. I saw a minute or less of nervousness while she was being coached by 2 or 3 people. Bottom line, everyone one of us sees something in celebrities or royals that we do or do not like; we may even feel envious of them at times. But, I haven’t seen enough wrong with MM to want to find fault in everything she does, especially for taking a holiday trip that she likely had no input in arranging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the Yorks. They have problem parents but by all accounts are pleasant and friendly. They are in a strange position because of Fergie and Andrew. Not their fault at all but if Fergie had been great and dynamic, their lives would have been much better. Oh, an if creeper Andy wasn’t their father. He is disgusting.
It will only get worse when HM goes because Charles loathes Andy and I don’t think Fergie is high on his list either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@olenna – Of course i dont believe people should criticise MM for every slight. I think its unfair that Kate seems to be fair game for everyone though.
However a 57,000 pounds dress is not a small mistake, and my comment about it being sheer was a joke (see smiley face). She did however hand the Daily Mail hoard a stick to beat her with, with that choice of gown.
As for MM looking terrified, yes that was my opinion, and being an opinion it is of course subjective. I shouldn’t have to add a disclaimer next to it. You are entitled to disagree with it obviously.
Lastly i never criticised her vacation, simply their ill judged attempt at garnering positive feedback for flying economy, when nobody expects them to.
I understand that a lot of people identify with MM much more than they would ever do with Kate, but sanctifying one and crucifying the other leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I was genuinely impressed with how easy she makes the whole family parade look, and it took poor Meghan’s nervosity to make me realise that it’s not as easy as it looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imqrious2: the DM took a timeframe of 2014 to 2015. She was employed at Sony throughout 2014, and Employed from the Spring of 2015 at Sandbridge Capital. They included an official trip she took with Andrew to the UAE, Christmas at Sandrigham, those 2 fortnight-long holidays she took with her boyfriend, 2 visits to NYC to see her sister, a Sandbridge Capital work conference, 3 destination weddings, weekends at her family’s new swiss chalet, and weekend networking trips with her boyfriend for his work, and weekend trips with her friends.
Apart from the 2 fortnight-long holidays and Sandrigham, the rest were weekends away.
Further, her friends are the kind that own yachts and mansions worldwide and private jets to get to them, so it all looks excessive when it’s her equivalent of going away to a friend’s weekend place if said weekend place was a mansion in the South of France or a yacht and you were using private jets to get there. Much like Harry and MM for this holiday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MrsBump, thanks for the dress explanation but I understood your comments the first time. For the record, I really can’t be bothered with the opinions of DM readers. Collectively, they’re kinda like our MAGA deplorables: no reasoning with them, always feeling resentful, angry or shat upon, and forever the bigot or racist because they’ve got to feel someone is lower than they are on the class scale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to love her stepsister’s hustle. “Read my book with facts and photos!” 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or, be nauseated by it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂
Why beat about the bush?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman is the thirstiest hyena i”ve ever had the misfortune to observe. She doesn’t seem to have an iota of shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She shame free and an awful person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Essentially they are taking a vacation….from their vacation. Not much different from the rest of the younger Royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not one of the superfans of the couple – they remind me too much of Fergie and Andrew for that – but I fail to see the issue here. This period is always relatively calm for the royals and it was New Year.
What I’m interested about is who was with them. First, we heard about Meg’s mum but not her dad. Has Harry even met him? Will he be here at the wedding? Will he walk her daughter down the aisle? If not and Meghan and him are estranged, then fine. But if he plan to attend and is still part of his daughter’s life, it’s weird that he has not met Harry.
Second point is about the group of friends that is reportedly with them in the South of France (I think it’s near Nice, lovely city, awful people by the way). Since he began dating Markle, there have been lots of report about him changing for the better, maturing, etc. but I will not believe that if he’s still hanging out with the same group of titled assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie and Andrew are why I grow so tired of posters here accusing of “you know what” *wink wink* for those not jumping in joy for this wedding. I live my life on the daily evaluating my thoughts and experiences to work on and expunging any causal racism I’v absorbed throughout my lie.
None of my criticism has evolved around Meghan’s biracial history, in fact, I had never heard about her and didn’t realize she was biracial until posters here make such a thing of it. I happen to believe Meghan has an interest in hanging with the elites, and in the U.S., that’s not an evil thing. We are not as hung up on the class system, and many of us are disgusted by the fact that someone will profit for lifetime by who’s vagina they passed through. I’ve always thought the hatred for Carole Middleton was a bit over the top, and she seems more a modern day Boleyn. Luckily, they planned their child for more than mistress.
And for people who are genuinely stressed by those not having orgasms of joy hover this wedding, may I mention that many of use remember Andrew and Fergie. Fergie was the breath of fresh air that Americans at least adore. She and Andrew seemed made for each other. The chemistry was crackling, and they glowed like fireflies when they were with each other. Their love was strong enough that they continued to share a home after their divorce, raised two girls who are ten times the people their parent ever were, and there’s long been rumors that when Prince Philip passes on, a possible remarriage may occur. So those who lived through that period, well some of us are a little cynical of the it girl. Although I wish her the best. I think Harry will bore her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” I think Harry will bore her. ”
Only if he runs out of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Runs out of money, hmmm? So, you think she’s a gold-digger because there’s no other reason to marry Harry or in to this family unless it’s for material gain?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hmmm
Cheap dig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the parallels.
Fergie was a very young 26 who had no idea who she was, who has always looked to other people for affirmation. Andrew was HM’s hyper-indulged favorite, who to this day has every bad thing about him scrubbed and hidden away.
Harry has been lambasted from day one, ridiculed as a bastard for 3 decades, attacked as the spare, struggled in school because of undiagnosed dyslexia, used by his father and brother for PR. He’s finally started getting his act together and working with purpose, and hopefully has found a self-aware, confident adult who will be a good life partner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know anyone who adores Fergie. She was always begging for money or trying to get people involved in a money scheme. She latched onto wealthy Americans and is shady as all get out.
There is a lot of racism pointed toward Meghan. One way to tell is if more is expected of a minority than the majority. I see it on these threads all the time.
Some of the same posters excuse Kate but Meghan isn’t even married yet, but every single thing is censured. Already.
There is no chance to learn or make some mistakes as anyone would but instead she is supposed to be perfect RIGHT NOW. That is impossible. Harry doesn’t know either at this point.
They aren’t like Fergie and Andrew.
3 or 4 sightings and that is the conclusion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he will hang out with what you call, ‘titled assholes’, they are the people who have stood by him and will never run to to the Daily Dirt to sell stories for cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just who do you think sold the picture of Harry dressed as a Nazi or kissing Natalie Pinkham at a party while he was still very much with Chelsy? I think Skippy and Guy are his two best loyal friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shocker.
Also her family came all the way out of the woodwork last week. So cringe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a good example of something that should not be – and really isn’t – a big deal. They went away for a NYE trip with friends, like many people do, and considering how Harry grew up, and Meghan’s career, it makes sense that their NYE trip is not going to be renting a house in a small dinky mountain resort or an off-season beach town (both popular NYE trips around me, lol.) Things like security guards are a necessary part of their lives.
But….that said….it just “looks bad,” especially given the (stupid, in my opinion) controversy over her engagement dress. It furthers the image of a wealthy, out of touch royal family and its surprising that Harry either doesn’t understand that or just doesn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame Meghan for any of this. Right now she isn’t in a position to really take over the PR.
But Harry has been defiant and “what the hell” since the engagement and it’s not a great look. It
I hope Meghan does take over family PR once she is firmly ensconced as a royal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know why people think Harry and Meghan would be any different. Meghan would not bring about changes in Harry or the British royal family. She’d be like the rest of them, either by choice or to follow the rules of that family. If Harry doesn’t want to work, why would Meghan want to work? If she didn’t like the lifestyle and the perks of being royal, she wouldn’t have agreed to marry Harry. She gave up everything for him. Of course she wants his lifestyle and the privileges.
Truth is, they very well may be marrying for love. But we should stop denying that Harry’s status and title have nothing to do with it. Most women want financial stability in a partner. That’s a fact. Why shouldn’t Meghan love Harry AND want the wealth and privileges that come with him at the same time? Why is it a bad thing to consider that other factors aside from love played a part in their relationship? Does it make it any less romantic to think that Meghan may be like many women? Does it shatter people’s expectations that Meghan would be different and would put Kate to shame? Does it disappoint people to think that, maybe, Meghan isn’t so special and extraordinary after all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems so important to you that everyone knows she had a ulterior motive for falling for Harry. Why, and why can’t it just be love? I mean, I don’t care either way, but you seem bound and determined to make sure people know there was no way she just fell for Harry. It has to be his position and wealth too. I’m not trying to argue with you Rainbow, I just think it’s possible they simply fell in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible that they fell in love, but from what we’ve heard of Meghan, I don’t see what Harry has to recommend himself other than his money/title. She’s beautiful, successful on her own, and driven. He’s a laze-about, average looking fellow who has accomplished practically nothing and works less than his 95 year old grandparents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen
People don’t fall in love because of one’s resumé. I don’t know their situation but maybe Meghan found Harry to be warm, attentive, funny and emotionally accessible. Maybe he makes her feel adored, admired and swept off her feet. Maybe Harry found her to be full of integrity, captivating, caring and a safe emotional harbor. Maybe they can be themselves around one another. Maybe they make one another feel complete. Maybe they both feel like they finally got it right. I don’t know but why is it impossible to believe it could be love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its becoming increasingly clear too me that this couple are like a rorschach blot. it’s not really the individuals themselves that are interesting, it’s peoples perceptions of them that are.
It seems to me that peoples readings of the couple is really a reflection of who they are, their personality types and their thought processes in general……..
People’s views run the gamut from optimistic, cynical, hopeful, suspicious, admiration, contempt etc. and we see this reflected in the range of views about them as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see this as gold digging because there isn’t enough gold to be dug and you have to work while digging.
Miranda Kerry dug and didn’t have to lift a finger to do anything and won’t especially after giving birth to anchor the relationship and shop.
No one would go through this without feeling for the person very deeply, and in my view, this is what this is.
Harry is dyslexic, so it is mean to call him dumb. It is a Windsor family problem, and Beatrice has it too. I wager many of them have had it or have it now. That might be why they have a reputation for not being very bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care how they rang in the new year. I was off work too granted I work nonstop 5 days a week but that’s beside the point. I’m not wealthy. I don’t have that luxury.
Anyway, the family thing…they probably were closer in those years both her brother and sister mention – during her childhood. But if you look at when the last time either of them have spoken to her, it’s been several years. The two that are claiming family aren’t actually close to her. At least in the last decade-ish, and if you include her previous marriage, she probably didn’t have what she considered a close family where everyone gathers around and has a family meal at the holiday.
Then again, I thought what Harry said was a bit insensitive too. I’m sure at least one person in that family tried to give Meghan the family experience. It may not have been something out of the 50s, but she wasn’t an abandoned child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is this an issue. Seriously? I hope they enjoy their alone time celebrating the new year. They aren’t even married yet – she has plenty of time to jump in and get to work. But you know…we can already see that Meghan will be held to “higher” standards than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true Valiantly Varnished….Meghan will unfortunately be measured by a different yardstick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we knew that from the start though, no surprises there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Harry misspoke and people got too much time on their hands reading into it. It is a family she never had, imagine marrying into the royals, definitely unlike the family she has:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible he felt some pride at adding all his cousins and nieces and nephews to her life, and it just came out … well, backwards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how I read it. She is an only child who has had no interaction with her half siblings for most of her life. The BRF is not only a family firm, but a massive extended family to be thrown into all at once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How dare they go away during a holiday. A newly engaged couple enjoying a romantic New Years together, how horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🙂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL exactly!! Off with their heads *eyeroll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they aren’t any newly engaged couple and they owe some bona fides to the British public? She’s wearing a $200,000 engagement ring (for the record, Diana’s ring that Kate now wears was under $100,000, around $80,000), her dress for the engagement photos cost $65,000, and it’s a safe bet she isn’t paying any rent to help defray the costs on that cozy cottage at Kensington Palace.
In the game Meghan’s entering, perception is everything. That’s the whole point: they aren’t any newly engaged couple, and there are people out there in still-austerity Britain whose exhaustion is due to quite a bit more than picking out expensive clothes, waving to photogs on three days out of the last 45, and minding your Ps and Qs at two family meals.
It’s the way it looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Morning America just reported on it – they flew British Airways – ECONOMY CLASS. So everyone can put their pitchforks away now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about the helicopter? Or the fact that they took up 3 rows on both sides of the aisle? So normal and thrifty.
Yeah, the public isn’t being manipulated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they paid for those 3 rows what does it matter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who CARES if they took up three rows?? They paid for the tickets. Do you complain when large families on trips take up more than one row on a plane? I’m going to guess not. They sat in the back of the plane with three bodyguards. That’s about as low-key as you can get for a member of the royal family. Let’s stop pretending or expecting them to travel exactly like everyone else. It’s not realistic. But they didn’t travel in a rpivate plane with a multi car detail. Relax.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
6 seats. They took up 6 seats for 5 people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia, if there are two seats per row which we don’t really know, that makes six seats per side, both sides make twelve. Someone said that there was no first class on the flight which we don’t really know either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KLC, I would guess the taxpayers paid for those three rows on both sides. So it IS a big deal. Harry is lazy and not too smart. Meghan seems to be going along with him. This will be their 4th or 5th vacation this year. And still, many plebs cheer these do-nothings sucking up their tax dollars on vacays and extravagant helicopter rides.
Which they don’t pay for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maria, someone pulled up the seating for that particular flight. They found that there were 2 seats per row, I’m guessing this is a small plane and there were only 6 seats used. Speculation is that security sat H&M between their rows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all thought the soon to be wife of Prince Henry I barely do more than my brother of Wales would out work her new homegirl Katie Keen? LMAO The only thing I ever saw her doing is out dressing Kate which she has so she has lived up to my expectations already.
Any wife of Harry was going to have a hard time regardless. Considering Harry was the royal go to punching bag granted he brought some of it on himself but Willy was mr untouchable.
Harry’s wife would literally have to be perfect for the press to like her.
Which Meghan isn’t, so they should say f*** it and do their own thing let the chips fall.
Rich royal people doing rich royal people things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why flying in economic if your are going to buy 3 rows to be more private ? why no first class and be done with the whole” i’m just like you guys”? This seems like an unnecessary waste of money and not to mention all those people who where left without a ticket in New Year’s eve for this whim. They should hire a new PR team , this one is not doing them any favor in gain sympathy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because security would also need to be in First Class, and that would be an even higher cost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s so thoughtful about the taxpayers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there is a demand for more seating, an airline will oblige with an extra flight or two… at a higher ticket price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, they need new PR team. Harry seemed to be aware what a royal “Job” would mean for his future wife. And instead of organizing a proper help for all questions and occasions you get “Mehgan won’t need coaching-she’s a natural”. Even his mother- a born and bred English aristocrat got one. He is a total disapointment.
Actually heading straight into “village idiot” category for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to forget his own not well organized thoughts and words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is a whiner. He wants all the royal perks without having to work or be in the public eye. He thinks his life is so hard when he has no idea how other people live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there was apparently no first class on that flight thats why.
quote:”There was no first class on the short flight, but when they got to Nice they boarded helicopters for the seven-minute hop to Monte Carlo.
They spent two nights in the principality, and were then seen boarding helicopters AGAIN at 11am on Tuesday morning. “”
They availed a Helicopter Twice! lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont understand why people thought they would be different and they just keep doing things to make my thoughts on their do little and spend lots and vacations ahoy seen right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read Harry’s comments :
“Harry added that the Royals were ‘the family she’s never had’” Damn, that was cold.
They both could have handled this a lot better, all of this, but that comment, imo, was innecesary and hurtful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are typical royals who are enjoying the perks of their positions. As Harry always has. This is just st the beginning of a lifetime of some work followed by lots of vacations. Buckle up folks.
Since that’s how it is and always will be, it’s really all about how they manage their PR. Which hasn’t been done very skillfully so far. I lay the blame on Harry for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me three…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well you got to admit, Monaco sounds a heck of a lot better than staying in damp Sandringham shooting birds for fun. Maybe they will even get to meet some of the Monaco Serenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do we call spending an hour at a ribbon cutting work? What Royals do for ‘work” is pretty ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t have that many new things in this country. Most of it is not ribbon-cutting. Most of it is attending really dull meetings of organisations that would go bust without royal patronage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok so that is actually working? Sitting in a meeting for a couple hours a week? Do people have such low expectations of the monarchy that people actually believe this is work?
I am not saying they have to jackhammer streets for it to be considered working but they are essentially being paid millions of dollars a year to sit in a meeting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Klc: it depends on the royal. Some are more involved than others. They extend themselves beyond the meetings and photo ops.
Sadly, the most high profile amongst them eg WK are also the ones that won’t extend themselves beyond the photo op, even where they claim to hold meetings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I get paid to sit in meetings and I actually consider it work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Original G-
But I’m going to assume that like me – those meetings directly affect your work life. For a lot of the Royals they get to breeze in and out, put on a nice show, then move on with their life. They also likely have support staff doing the heavy lifting for them at these meetings.
Meetings that I attend are generally based on my day-to-day work life / operations. I don’t get to just sit back and watch and not think much more about it. I have to pay attention, be engaged, and pose any possible concerns beforehand to make sure that I don’t get screwed. I then have to go back to my job and carry on working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have any issues with this, Meghan worked on her show before the announcement of the engagement, she deserves some down time before the count down to the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the vacation is fine, but let’s not act like the lead-up to the wedding is going to involve her needing to work on it a lot. She’s not exactly going to be tracking RSVPs and working on a seating chart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher, I agree. She was filming her show until just before the engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I missing something? Cause I don’t see what the big deal is. I was off for 8 days from my job! It’s the holidays and New Year’s….if people are able to, they take time off to spend with the friends and families. Why would they be working during this time of year? I feel some are grasping at straws to dislike this couple…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg. people take vacations around the holidays like this. i’ve certainly traveled somewhere for new years eve. and who cares about the helicopter. i’d use the damn helicopter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they went to Monaco, can’t help but wonder if Albert and Charlene invited them? Albert has been asked about Meghan being an actress, with of course his mother becoming a princess. And he made a supportive comment at the time.
The DM had an interesting article about Michael Fawcett, Charles ex-valet 1/1/18 and his ‘annual salary’ and it states ‘Michael is probably the most influential person in the Prince’s life — and that includes the Duchess of Cornwall.’…I am curious if he will have anything to do with planning Harry’s wedding…like if they have to use him, hope not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what thought of when I read Monaco – princess grace and her kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who is with her sick dog? I mean tge one that has 2 broken legs (not the one she left in the US).
Maybe still in animal hospital? Or hopefully with people he knows? Poor doggie so much stress and pain in so little time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dog was left with good friends. I’m sure being well cared for so no need to worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably have a housekeeper at Nott Cott so the dog is probably at home. Pretty sure the other dog was left in Toronto with the chef who had joint custody. I read that he’d been shipped off to California which makes absolutely no sense since LA is a five -hour flight from Toronto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Citresse it was her other dog that broke its legs. I agree Ollie, that’s pretty awful (if it’s true).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this, is why the BRF must end. No one will ever be satisfied with them. If they don’t live the life of government civil servants (or even if they do) they will always be a target for the ambient anger of the general public. A mid-level royal and a mid-level TV actress are not news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vacation?! From What??
Every time I turn around famous folks are on a vacation break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megahn and Harry aren’t married yet. Does she really have to work pre-marriage? Did Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Kate, Camilla? Just wondering why anyone would expect Meghan to be a work horse in the months leading up to her wedding? She’s not, technically, a royal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the vacation is a big deal. Their lives are pretty much one big vacation. I don’t understand the comments about needing a break before the wedding, though. They’ll have the best (and most expensive) party planners at their disposal. They won’t be assembling favors and making seating charts! Many, many people plan their weddings without help while working full time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JEN I so agree! But I get salty when people complain of wedding prep in general, let alone 1%ers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t think this is a big deal. They went on a short vacay, most people are still on Christmas break. This ‘Meghan should be saving the world right now’ is a bit premature. I expect that they will have similar numbers to W & K and I don’t have high hopes for some amazing “platform”. This will evolve over time like everything else….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm…They took a quick trip over new year’s getting away after an intense visit with family during the holidays. The shock! The horror! This feels like what most people do or wish they could do. Slow down before we break out the pitchforks. They also just announced their next joint engagement for next week. Again back to work post-holidays like most folks. I know expectations are high (perhaps unreasonably so) but let’s keep some perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused, what’s the issue. This time last year they went on vacation and it was romantic now it’s a misstep, why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m completely confused by the outrage too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I already knew this was going to happen; I just thought it would happen after they got married.
Didn’t realize people have to work on New Year’s Day even when they aren’t emergency personnel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Non story – this if very much the Fail setting them up to make the DoLittles look better. Lets not forget that the DoLittles have an in with the Fail through the Mids – the vile Editor in Chief Paul Dacre is supposed to be a Middleton family friend (remember that rag is the only one that will print nice stories about the Marshmallow King and PippaTips).
If they were cancelling engagements to go on vacation, then yeah they should be called out for it. *cough*Twit and Twat cancelled several 2012 paralympic visits/events to go sunbathing nude on a balcony in the south of France to ‘prep’ for an overseas trip*cough* and *cough*Twit cancelled a hospice visit while pregnant citing HG but evidence of her at an airport in Scotland jetting off to ski was tweeted to the world*cough*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really…. dm didn’t write negative articles about kate for fifteen years with sniping headlines? LOL And those other things you wrote OLD news, very very very old news and not all true. Not to say they didn’t make mistakes ofcourse they did they are human after all. And those nicknames it is so childish and i have to laugh not because it is funny but because you think is …. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the length of the motorcade that Obama travelled in whilst in London, three rows of seats in economy class seems fairly modest to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Many people gave the Duchess of Cambridge some time to figure things out and self-correct (or be corrected), and I’m hoping Meghan is given that same time.”
Quite right. Some people are still saying Kate is easing into the job, nearly 7 years later!
For my part, it was 3 years before I got sick the excuse (I’m very generous, apparently!), so Harry and Megan have until May 2021.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They mentioned going somewhere warm in the engagement interview so I suppose Nice is moderate sunshine at this time but hey Megs wants to speak French again so she hinted. Of course I expect they didn’t want to out stay their welcome at Amner Hall besides it’s the hunting season full on fox hunting a veritable fest of shooting pheasant and lovely game. Sadly Harry has his hands tied behind his back on that one tradition. Him slumping in the back of that BA jet to south of France with his hat over his face next to the toilets and her in her beanie hat smothering him great start to the new year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I’m totally confused, how is this a mishap? They took a quick vacation for NYE. Also Megan has been a working actress for the better part of the last decade; that being said, she’s always had the luxury of being able to take vacations and get significant time off. Acting is not a Monday-Friday 9-5 job. You may work 16 hours six days a week for six months and then have 3 months off or longer.
They aren’t married yet! I would imagine that they will do some engagements but will keep the schedule light anyways until they actually tie the knot and that makes sense. God forbid they start doing all of these couple engagements and then don’t actually make it down the aisle. That would be a disaster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! If I were newly engaged to a prince he’d better take me to the south of France or Monaco for NYE! Especially if said prince came with a somewhat problematic family, a list of royal rules, and a press waiting to pounce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you “party like a tycoon?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking up 3 rows on a plane & the helicopter? What about global warming?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The plane was not chartered by PH, so it was going to leave a carbon footprint with or without him and MM. Can’t really answer for the chopper, but it was a short ride, both time- and distance-wise. As someone up-thread said, the security detail probably determined the protection radius needed to fly in the coach section. As private citizens, we have no idea the number or type of threats that are made regularly against the royals, so I won’t even question their security procedures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bbelle
Agreed. It would have been far more considerate and carbon friendly for them to have walked or hiked there and back. You are right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she be working for the RF at this point? They JUST got engaged. She’s not part of the family yet. She’s planning her wedding. Also, I imagine after the stress of being introduced to the RF, the world as Harry’s fiance, and all of that protocol, a little vacation is reasonable and probably a good idea. I see no problem with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
15 degrees Celsius, pleasant vacay weather? WTF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It certainly is a very mild and pleasant winter temperature.
I take it you aren’t from continental Europe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse