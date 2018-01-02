“Karlie Kloss worried the Snake Army by swish-swishing on Instagram” links
People think Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift might have “broken up” as BFFs because Karlie wrote “Swish Swish” on IG – as in, she’s pro-Katy Perry! It’s pretty clear that it was just a basketball reference and Taylie (Karlor?) is fine. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey wonders if Louis CK’s bro friends are clearing the way for his return too. I think Louis CK will attempt a comeback this year. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump celebrated the new year by being deranged. [Pajiba]
Did Kylie Jenner already give birth? Ugh. [Dlisted]
GFY’s top twenty posts of 2017! [Go Fug Yourself]
Amanda Bynes will make her big return to acting this year. [The Blemish]
Recap of Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]
An African-American reality star has a swastika tattoo. Huh. [Starcasm]
Start getting pumped for Black Panther right now. [Looper]

  1. Eribra says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:58 am

    My son is so excited for black panther. We watch the trailer all the time!

  2. Jillian says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    I wish Black Panther and FSF came out on the same day. BP would crush it.

    I watched What A Girl Wants. Good luck to Amanda Bynes. I’ve heard some rumors about what happened with nickelodeon.

    I’m over Taylor Swift

  3. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I wish someone would explain the appeal of Karlie Kloss to me. So bland.

  4. Nicole says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    They have a 4 hour cut of black panther and I’m like GIVE ME THIS VERSION. I’m ready. I gotta narrow down my outfit options but I’m ready.

  5. spidee! says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    https://nypost.com/2018/01/01/taylor-swifts-reputation-tour-shaping-up-to-be-a-disaster/

    Just sayin’

  6. yikesyikesyikes says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    *looks at swift fans freaking out over simple thing on karlie’s instagram*

    I know it’s mean to say get a life, but yo, these posters need to get one.

    anybody notice that her fans have been buying multiples of Reputation, keeping it at #1 in albums, but not a hit song in sight on Top 100? You can buy dozens of Swift’s albums, but sorry, you can’t buy a hit ;)

    • no no says:
      January 2, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      And multiples ticket for one person :) BCS at the end stadion will be still half empty. And about albums – it was what people here said before – her fans bought 10-15 copies of her album, but they can’t do it with songs. And her album is discount now in so many countries (in UK proce s lower that some older albums, like Ed S. one). In my country I saw he album in discount bins 2 weeks after relieas :)

  7. Margo S. says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I am so pumped for black panther. Opening weekend here I come!

  8. JEM says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Wow, Dave Chappelle. His comments are so disgusting. Louis CK’s victims should just suck it up? They didn’t want a career in comedy enough? Getting raped by Brad Pitt would be better than getting raped by Harvey Weinstein? Is he fucking serious?!? Spoiler alert: he’s fucking serious. Now all the dudes that are his fans are going to grab on to this bullshit flag and fly it proudly. Great.

    • yikesyikesyikes says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      what is so disturbing to me is, if you look at the comments today on the celebitchy article solely about Chappelle…SO many commenters are saying ‘this is irresponsibly out of context’ or ‘don’t judge it until you watch it’ and ‘he’s very intelligent w/complex issues, you should watch’

      Yes, cause I’m sure I need to understand the context of Chapelle saying a victim of CK has a ‘brittle ass spirit’ SMH
      Why are there so many women defending him in that comments section? It’s disgusting. We’ll get nowhere if that continues.

      • Erinn says:
        January 2, 2018 at 2:32 pm

        I’m against ignoring context in all cases. The thing is – context doesn’t always make things better. Sometimes it sheds a light on how much worse something was, sometimes it just leads to a better understanding of the comment as a whole. I honestly think it’s dangerous to throw context out the window and go with sound bites / headlines only – and I think we should all look at a whole conversation/quote instead of just taking a small piece of it at face value. Especially in the times of ‘alternate facts’ or wahtever bullshit is being shilled.

        That being said – what he said was disgusting. He can be incredibly intelligent, but Chapelle is also hella problematic and context isn’t going to magically make it okay. It was AT BEST incredibly insensitive and dismissive of the pain these women went through.

      • Sky says:
        January 2, 2018 at 2:46 pm

        Their are many female C.K fans that were defending him here and other places. It was the same with Cosby and Johnny Depp it’s really just sicking.

  9. Alix says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I don’t know why I’m blurting this out here, except I have no one else to tell: my mom just got scammed out of her life savings. She’s in denial, still thinking some dickhead from publisher’s clearinghouse is coming with the millions. and my mom is sharp as a TACK. but now she thinks WE think she’s crazy, and can’t admit that she’s been had. the cops have been called, etc., the money’s gone. my heart is breaking. thanks for reading.

