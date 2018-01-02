“Karlie Kloss worried the Snake Army by swish-swishing on Instagram” links

People think Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift might have “broken up” as BFFs because Karlie wrote “Swish Swish” on IG – as in, she’s pro-Katy Perry! It’s pretty clear that it was just a basketball reference and Taylie (Karlor?) is fine. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey wonders if Louis CK’s bro friends are clearing the way for his return too. I think Louis CK will attempt a comeback this year. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump celebrated the new year by being deranged. [Pajiba]
Did Kylie Jenner already give birth? Ugh. [Dlisted]
GFY’s top twenty posts of 2017! [Go Fug Yourself]
Amanda Bynes will make her big return to acting this year. [The Blemish]
Recap of Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]
An African-American reality star has a swastika tattoo. Huh. [Starcasm]
Start getting pumped for Black Panther right now. [Looper]
My son is so excited for black panther. We watch the trailer all the time!
I wish Black Panther and FSF came out on the same day. BP would crush it.
I watched What A Girl Wants. Good luck to Amanda Bynes. I’ve heard some rumors about what happened with nickelodeon.
I’m over Taylor Swift
I wish someone would explain the appeal of Karlie Kloss to me. So bland.
She was gorgeous until the weight gain and now looks kinda frumpy. Not saying she’s fat because I’m not crazy but she looked better before.
Your mileage may vary on that one. IMO, she was downright gaunt at parts of her early career. The weight gain has actually made her look more physically fit to me than bone skinny.
IMO, it’s the blonde hair that’s not doing her any favors. It washes out her features. She has a lot of “presence” in photography and the runway, which was heightened by the dark hair and bright eyes.
It’s tough to tell because she is 6ft tall, but yea – I have noticed the weight gain. The bleach blonde look – I feel she has looked more beautiful with a color besides that. It’s funny cause Swift has gained weight it seems and…well, I think it looks REALLY good on Swift. I don’t know, she just looks rosier, if that makes any sense at all? The fullness/thickness…I like it on her, makes her look great.
” until the weight gain and now looks kinda frumpy.” I’d hate to see what you think is thin or fit. I agree the hair color is not the best but otherwise she looks pretty and healthy.
I think she’s a pretty girl, but that hair color is not working.
I’m rooting for Amanda Bynes. I’ve also heard bad Nickolodian rumors.
I hope she & other girls take Dan Schneider down once and for all…..
They have a 4 hour cut of black panther and I’m like GIVE ME THIS VERSION. I’m ready. I gotta narrow down my outfit options but I’m ready.
THE CAST. I saw the full lineup and Im like AHHHHH GIVE. TO. ME.
https://nypost.com/2018/01/01/taylor-swifts-reputation-tour-shaping-up-to-be-a-disaster/
Just sayin’
Nahh it’s gonna be great, I’m going all the way to Seattle for it , I’m in Canada so it’s the closest show .
But how many seats will you be taking up?
Lucy…*WHOOSH*
Woah thats disgusting. She is banking on her young fans to spend insane amounts of money. And they dont even have a guarantee.
No one had to spend money , I didn’t and I got a good spot on the presale .
Well some her fans said that they paid 150$ for 1989 tickets. Now she want for the same tickets (in the same place) 500$. This is how she made all her records with albums – her hardcor fans will sell kidney to have a chance to see her. She is a griddy bland bish. And now has a problem – Her fans already bought tickets. Now tickets are on sale for GP – and people who aren’t her fans don’t give a s*it about her album. Which sane person will pay 300 – 500$ to see her? I still don’t get her fame – maybe she is super popular in US. But I’m form Europe and in my country her album was discount in stores like 2 weeks after release. I didn’t heard her song in radio. I think if she will came here, only some Swifities will be crazy about her – I’m sure she won’t sell all stadium. Media aren’t crazy about her – when Beyonce or RiRi came for concers, there was like 24/7 media craziness. She isn’t as big star as her fans think.
@no no
“her hardcor fans will sell kidney to have a chance to see her”
That’s pretty much any fan base ever. Name a famous person that SOMEONE wouldn’t sell a kidney for a chance to meet.
It’s unlikely it’ll be a disaster, but they may wind up lowering the prices. Most people really just don’t have that kind of money lying around, especially this time of year.
Yeah , they’ll want to sell it out and lower the prices.
I’m a huge fan but I can admit the pricing for this tour is insanely high and that ticket boost thing was a mess.
In comparison Adele’s most expensive ticket was $150 to make everything affordable. Without crazy gimmicks to get a better “spot” in line aka more money for Team Swift. I mean $400+ for tickets is insane esp when your demo are young teens and adults.
Not true. My pre-sale (from her website) tickets were $250 EACH. We had “good” seats, not great (ie: close to the stage]
*looks at swift fans freaking out over simple thing on karlie’s instagram*
I know it’s mean to say get a life, but yo, these posters need to get one.
anybody notice that her fans have been buying multiples of Reputation, keeping it at #1 in albums, but not a hit song in sight on Top 100? You can buy dozens of Swift’s albums, but sorry, you can’t buy a hit
And multiples ticket for one person BCS at the end stadion will be still half empty. And about albums – it was what people here said before – her fans bought 10-15 copies of her album, but they can’t do it with songs. And her album is discount now in so many countries (in UK proce s lower that some older albums, like Ed S. one). In my country I saw he album in discount bins 2 weeks after relieas
I am so pumped for black panther. Opening weekend here I come!
Wow, Dave Chappelle. His comments are so disgusting. Louis CK’s victims should just suck it up? They didn’t want a career in comedy enough? Getting raped by Brad Pitt would be better than getting raped by Harvey Weinstein? Is he fucking serious?!? Spoiler alert: he’s fucking serious. Now all the dudes that are his fans are going to grab on to this bullshit flag and fly it proudly. Great.
what is so disturbing to me is, if you look at the comments today on the celebitchy article solely about Chappelle…SO many commenters are saying ‘this is irresponsibly out of context’ or ‘don’t judge it until you watch it’ and ‘he’s very intelligent w/complex issues, you should watch’
Yes, cause I’m sure I need to understand the context of Chapelle saying a victim of CK has a ‘brittle ass spirit’ SMH
Why are there so many women defending him in that comments section? It’s disgusting. We’ll get nowhere if that continues.
I’m against ignoring context in all cases. The thing is – context doesn’t always make things better. Sometimes it sheds a light on how much worse something was, sometimes it just leads to a better understanding of the comment as a whole. I honestly think it’s dangerous to throw context out the window and go with sound bites / headlines only – and I think we should all look at a whole conversation/quote instead of just taking a small piece of it at face value. Especially in the times of ‘alternate facts’ or wahtever bullshit is being shilled.
That being said – what he said was disgusting. He can be incredibly intelligent, but Chapelle is also hella problematic and context isn’t going to magically make it okay. It was AT BEST incredibly insensitive and dismissive of the pain these women went through.
Their are many female C.K fans that were defending him here and other places. It was the same with Cosby and Johnny Depp it’s really just sicking.
I don’t know why I’m blurting this out here, except I have no one else to tell: my mom just got scammed out of her life savings. She’s in denial, still thinking some dickhead from publisher’s clearinghouse is coming with the millions. and my mom is sharp as a TACK. but now she thinks WE think she’s crazy, and can’t admit that she’s been had. the cops have been called, etc., the money’s gone. my heart is breaking. thanks for reading.
Oh no, I am so sorry. There are some barstewards about.
