“Karlie Kloss worried the Snake Army by swish-swishing on Instagram” links

People think Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift might have “broken up” as BFFs because Karlie wrote “Swish Swish” on IG – as in, she’s pro-Katy Perry! It’s pretty clear that it was just a basketball reference and Taylie (Karlor?) is fine. [Buzzfeed]

Lainey wonders if Louis CK’s bro friends are clearing the way for his return too. I think Louis CK will attempt a comeback this year. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump celebrated the new year by being deranged. [Pajiba]

Did Kylie Jenner already give birth? Ugh. [Dlisted]

GFY’s top twenty posts of 2017! [Go Fug Yourself]

Amanda Bynes will make her big return to acting this year. [The Blemish]

Recap of Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]

An African-American reality star has a swastika tattoo. Huh. [Starcasm]

Start getting pumped for Black Panther right now. [Looper]