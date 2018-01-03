‘Fixer Upper’ quitters Chip & Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child

Embed from Getty Images

Back in September, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that their then-currently filming season of Fixer Upper would be their last. Fixer Upper is the biggest show currently on HGTV, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are huge reality stars, with People covers, endless side projects and lots of revenue streams. Many wondered why they would abandon their main claim to fame, although most people believed they would be getting tons of offers from other channels, and perhaps that was the point of all of this. The Gaineses always claimed that they were ending Fixer Upper because of their family – they have four growing children, and the kids might not want their lives on television anymore. Well… maybe this is the real reason? Joanna is pregnant.

Call me twee, but I think that pregnancy announcement is adorable! I love that she’s cradling HIS bump. Chip has something of a beer/pizza/cupcake bump, which they’re always referencing on the show, so it was probably his idea. Anyway, in case anyone is wondering… Chip is 43 and Joanna is 39 years old, she’ll be 40 in April. Their four kids are Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. From the way they talked, I always thought Joanna was done having babies, although whenever she interacted with a pregnant woman or a baby, she seemed wistful, like maybe she wasn’t done. So, I’m happy for them. I don’t think this is why they are leaving Fixer Upper, but whatever. Congrats to them.

