‘Fixer Upper’ quitters Chip & Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child

Back in September, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that their then-currently filming season of Fixer Upper would be their last. Fixer Upper is the biggest show currently on HGTV, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are huge reality stars, with People covers, endless side projects and lots of revenue streams. Many wondered why they would abandon their main claim to fame, although most people believed they would be getting tons of offers from other channels, and perhaps that was the point of all of this. The Gaineses always claimed that they were ending Fixer Upper because of their family – they have four growing children, and the kids might not want their lives on television anymore. Well… maybe this is the real reason? Joanna is pregnant.
Call me twee, but I think that pregnancy announcement is adorable! I love that she’s cradling HIS bump. Chip has something of a beer/pizza/cupcake bump, which they’re always referencing on the show, so it was probably his idea. Anyway, in case anyone is wondering… Chip is 43 and Joanna is 39 years old, she’ll be 40 in April. Their four kids are Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. From the way they talked, I always thought Joanna was done having babies, although whenever she interacted with a pregnant woman or a baby, she seemed wistful, like maybe she wasn’t done. So, I’m happy for them. I don’t think this is why they are leaving Fixer Upper, but whatever. Congrats to them.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The family Von Gaines. That’s a LOT of children, and I have some feelings about that, but I’ll leave it at a hearty congratulations. I do like her and they make cute kids.
Some “feelings”? I’m #6 of 9 children, so would love to hear your feelings about others choice to have that many children! I’m waiting… please also bring your feelings on how many is appropriate or would ease your “feelings”!
I feel like the world is too crowded and more than two is excessive. Like why is any one person so important that they need to produce a half dozen or more consumers that are just going to hasten humanity’s demise? One of my two has absolutely ruled out biological kids and will adopt for that reason.
Everybody has feelings about things. Lots of times, people don’t even necessarily want or need any action regarding them. Sometimes people just like to express them. There are natural consequences that come from the expression (or lack thereof) of ones feelings and one is free to feel whatever they please, act on it how they please, so long as they take responsibility and ownership of those words and actions, because others will have reactions (and feelings!) about those words and actions… And they are allowed to have those feelings too!
I despise the use of “feelings” in quotes because it’s completely invalidating and goes backwards, not forwards. It’s the opposite of progress. If we can’t listen, even if we don’t agree or like it, we will go nowhere.
@domouse, the human race is killing this planet collectively so for you to say or imply that families that that have more than two children are the main issue is wrong. I can guarantee that my family of six is helping more than hurting this planet. Not only do we do our best in our daily lives we actually have a charity that we personally fund in Mexico that is stopping deforestation, cleaning ponds and streams, and building recycling centers. So maybe stop being so judgey and worry about how you impact the planet. People learn by example not by judgement.
@Chingona And still if everyone would choose to have six children, even if all of these people would be very conscious about our planet, there would not be enough resources in no time. Yes 6 people caring about their planet is beter than 6 that don’t give a sh*t, but 2 not giving a sh*t still trumps 6 that do care. Just because we eat, we poop, we consume and each of these 6 or 2 people procreates on their own.
Really, if everyone chose to have 6 kids the population would double in about 25 years, triple a few years later and then it’s a slippery slope. Have some fun with this tool to get a feel for it https://www.ined.fr/en/everything_about_population/population-games/tomorrow-population/
Logarithmic functions are not intuitive at all and this demonstrates what happens if everyone would feel the same way about having a large family.
So no, from a mathematical point of view, having a large family is not sustainable. Of course if some people have large families and some have no children, growth is contained, but it’s still a choice to be that family that asks more from this planet (especially looking at future generations). But that would not make it an equal choice and what makes you so special that others have to sacrifice procreation in order for you to have a large family? Why do your genes need to be more pronounced than mine? So…
@Wiffie I agree with what you say here Wiffie, but most of all, I agree with with this: ” If we can’t listen, even if we don’t agree or like it, we will go nowhere.”
That is what I hope for 2018.
@AAng do you not realize whay a slippery slope that thinking is? With that thinking what makes YOU so important that you think you can judge & decide how many children is enough for someone? I’m pro choice and with that comes the acknowledgement if a person choses to not carry a pregnancy then it gives others the freedom to chose to have as many children they want. However I cannot force you to believe in something you don’t so don’t force others to Have the same type of thinking as you.
Simmer down.
Shambles expressed no opinion, remember?
She is not “forcing” anyone, she is expressing her opinion. Like you are expressing yours.
Congrats to them! I know they’re not everyone’s cup of tea (and the church they attend definitely has its issues) but I really enjoy their show and think they’re such a cute couple. Their relationship and love for each other seems real and not just a put-on for the show. Best wishes to them and their family.
Cute announcement.
They have other offers to pursue, to do something fresh and w good $. And fewer homeowner issues.
I like them personally! They have the resources for that many children and they seem very hands on and involved in their kids’ lives so I don’t think adding another kid will throw that off in any way. Congrats to them, the baby will be born into a beautiful and (from what I can tell) kind family
I bet she’s kinda far along, and that they did leave because of a surprise baby. I’m her age with older children and if I found out I was pregnant again–especially if I had as many ventures going as her–I’d have to cut something! She can rest easy on royalties and Target products and Magnolia bakeries…so much $$.
I was thinking the same thing, this has to be the main reason they quit. They said it was to focus more on family, and this would make sense, lol. I think it’s cute!
I watched their show for the first time this weekend and I could see why people love it. They were really cute together and I liked both their design and execution.
The only thing that bugged me in the episode I watched was a little segment where she took two of her kids shopping with her. They seemed to want no part of it and the whole encounter seemed forced just to showcase the kids.
2018 has peaked already.
I get a sense of a bandaid baby. They’re too cute, too perfect, too too too.
I was thinking the same thing. There’s something very inauthentic about these two but I can’t quite put my finger on it. Then again, I am a cynical bitch.
I’m a cynical bitch too and thought the same.
Bingo. Season 5 says they are over the show and over each other. It was at times uncomfortable how annoyed she seemed with him on camera. Imagine the bad takes?
Chip is really annoying, TBF. My husband can be similar to him in that regard. Always joking, teasing and trolling me. It’s fun and I really love him but there are times when I cut my eyes at him and yell at him to stop.
We have a good marriage, we actually like each other and I would hate for someone to speculate that we are deeply unhappy because I roll my eyes at him or appear annoyed with him.
On last night’s new episode, they did a house for her sister’s family. They had 5 kids and announced during the the reno that number 6 was on the way. Jo definitely seemed wistful, so seeing that makes this make more sense (if that is the way of life for you).
I like them and they have plenty of money and support to raise this child so congrats & I hope for a safe pregnancy! My mom had my baby sister in her 40s which sadly didn’t go well for both mother/sister. My mom would get so sad/depressed when people commented on how late in life she was having a baby & how it was already joining a very large family. Nothing but positive thoughts for them!
This will make my mother in law distressed haha her oldest son and his wife had their 4th 18 months ago and when I asked if they were done she yelled “She’s 38, they better be done!”
Yea bc they don’t watch after the kids they have. Always shipped off to grandmas. I know two people that did episodes of two different HGTV shows. They filmed for two weeks 12-14 hour days to do one episode. I can’t imagine how much time it takes to do a full season of their show plus run the business (they actually have a massive design and construction staff), plus do magnolia, plus the target line plus everything else and be actively parenting 5 children. And that’s not judgement bc get that money but I can see why chips mom would be eye rolling
These two are like nails on a chalkboard to me.
Yep, yep.
It is some of the comments that are posted that make me want to skip reading pregnancy announcements. It makes me cringe that other people think they have the right to say how many kids a person should or should not have. Deciding to have or not have kids is a personal choice and I feel that no one should say how many kids are too many. If having a large family is whay you want, that is awesome. If having just one or two kids is your end goal, awesome. If you plan to not have bio kids and adopt, awesome. If your goal is to not have any children, once more awesome. No one has the right to tell you your reproductive choices are wrong. Just because something doesn’t work for one person doesn’t make it wrong. It always surprises me how many people think they have the right to tell others what their household should look like. I say mind your home and I’ll mind mine. I shouldn’t be able to look at your family model and say it is wrong, just as I don’t care if you look at mine and say mi e is wrong. Congrats to this couple, I wish them a healthy pregnancy and baby.
Same!! You said it well! I don’t understand the need people to judge others’ choices.
Agreed. I may not want that many children but I would never begrudge a person who feels like she wants a large family. I have twins and am okay with my two but I can see why more may be attractive (my dad has an insane amount of siblings and it is always fun and loud when we all get together). They live on a farm in Texas and obviously have the means to support their family. I hope she has a happy and healthy pregnancy.
Truth.
I have adopted relatives, and my newest godchild is adopted but her parents are a married gay couple, and they didn’t want to do a surrogate. They are fantastic parents but adopted a third because of biology. Some people judge that choice. I have friends and relative who chose not to have children. I have people in my life with fertility issues who chose different paths. Those decisions are judged as well.
I am quite sure there is something someone else chose that could be judged with research and charts and graphs to prove they made the wrong choice but then that person and can turn around and do the same back. It is better to try to stay in your own lane unless you are open to someone having many judgy opinions on your life choices.
If not. Keep it to yourself. If yes then still keep it to yourself.
Justmeagain: Well said! I couldn’t agree more!!
Absolutely.
I don’t care how many kids someone has as long as they can take care of them on their own. I do, however, have an issue with those on welfare who keep popping out kids and expecting the tax payers to support their dumb decisions. If you can’t afford to have one child, then why have two, then three, then four !
Just last night I watched the episode with her sister, who has 5 with a sixth on the way, and whined to my SO about how holy crap that’s a ton of kids. Then they announced this! Did they not hear me judging them???
I’m always surprised when modern super-rich families choose to have so many kids. I read somewhere that in places like the Upper East Side, it’s a statue symbol. “I can afford private school tuition x 5!”
My mom was one of 10, but they didn’t have access to sex ed or birth control, and needed that many kids to make money on their farm (since it was cheaper to feed another mouth than pay someone for their work).
Good for them! I just don’t get it. But it’s not my business to “get”, so who cares.
Wow, the people judging families that chose to have more than two children. I have four children and would have had more if not for health reasons. We can definetly afford our children. Our house was built green with all recycled materials and solar energy. We recycle everything, donate used clothing and goods, drive electric cars, have our own vegtable garden,etc. Even if we didn’t do all of that what gives anybody the right to say how many kids someone should have or not have. Many people who feel they are progressive are the first to judge people or women who chose to have multiple children or be stay at home moms. How about we all just do our best to make this world better and not judge others whose lives are different then ours.
Be careful or you might be accussed of (gasp) being religious! Or believing in a, “Magic Sky Daddy”?! It’s funny how so many commenters on here will shout for women’s rights, judgement free choices YET when a religious married couple with plenty of money/resouces decides to have children they get on their high horse and Judge Judy the F out of them! I agree, let them do what they want and you in turn can live how you want to live. You don’t owe anyone here an explanation for having 4 children or having none…sadly the saltiness from some of these commenters is a bit much.
My best friend is one of 10 and her husband is one of 13. They have 7 kids, 2 daughters in law, and 4 grandchildren. They live on a ranch in Wyoming. That’s their choice and it works for them. I have 2 kids and am perfectly happy with that. To each his/her own.
I’m not surprised, they’re very religious. Probably against contraception. They seem to be raising very happy kids with a connection to land and nature, so that’s really nice to see.
They are HOMOPHOBES!! Why does anyone like them??
Based on what? I don’t agree with everything our rabbi says, friends who are Catholic don’t go along with everything their priest or the Church promotes.
She’s been wanting another one. He didn’t really.
Oh please!! It’s not the overpopulation that is killing this planet, it’s the agricultural business and those that support it. So those of you bashing people for having children, you need to look at your own lifestyle before you judge others reproductive choices.
So, basically if you are still eating animals and using dairy, you’re the direct cause of planetary destruction.
Aww yay! I dont watch the show but the announcement is adorable and I’m in baby mode as I want to have baby number two this year and she’s not much older than me.
Great … religious intolerance and fascist mandates on women’s autonomy over their own body. Your comment makes me cringe. Maybe we’d should do a one-child rule like China? That worked out really well for women.
No one owns my body or my life choices. If you are pro-Choice, then this issue is part of that choice. I love my large family of origin and the one I chose to have. They are well cared for and dearly loved, and we make plenty of sustainable living choices including being mostly vegan, recycling, buying local and organic and using clean energy.
I believe that is a lot of uneaten meat and by products to start with and less toxic energy use and plastic.
A family of 4 eating a traditional American diet leaves a much more significant footprint than my family ever will. So instead of talking about overpopulation, which is something of a myth, maybe it is more important to focus on HOW someone lives their life.
Are you buying Fair Trade when you can, are you supporting local farms, are you walking or using mass transit or biking if possible do you research the origin of the products you use?
Jewish people were nearly wiped from the face of the earth, and we are only now near the numbers what we were before WW2. That is not the reason I chose to have a large family; I chose it because I loved growing up in one, but it is a good answer to make people mind their own business.
“So instead of talking about overpopulation, which is something of a myth, maybe it is more important to focus on HOW someone lives their life.”
Yes! Thank you!!
The carbon foot print that each human produces cannot be changed by being vegan, riding your bike or recycling, it can be reduced but the point is, simply being born creates a burden on the planet. Over population is not a myth sorry, you can try and make yourselves feel as good as you want, but it is true the world is overpopulated. Please don’t blame China or India because their foot print per person is significantly less than someone in the US – who are the most gluttonous consumers on the entire planet. And I did not say that I want to take anyone’s right to choose away – all I am saying is we need to be more conscientious of our decision.
Ditto.
You are honestly one of the only reasons I read the comments anymore MagnoliaRose, truly!
Some of the comments on here are Portlandia level parody, I can hardly believe they are real.
+1. There’s nothing mythical about the threat of overpopulation. I would go further and say, its -ve impact will hit future generations the most, not the current crop of parents who disregard collective reproductive responsibility for selfish reasons.
