Brad Pitt flirted with a blonde in LA & he introduced himself as ‘William’

Embed from Getty Images

Towards the end of 2017, the tabloids were in a tizzy about whether Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were fighting about whether Brad would spend time with the kids on Christmas, and they had every variation of those kinds of stories, like “Brad’s Christmas wish is to get back with Angelina” or “Angelina’s villainous leg calls Brad for Christmas.” I have no idea what really happened, but I suspect that they figured out some sort of divorced-parent thing where she got Christmas morning with the kids and he got the afternoon. At this point, I’m not even worried about Brad – Brad will be fine. Brad is moving on. Brad is flirting with random women and introducing himself as “William,” which is his first name.

Brad Pitt uses his given name when chatting with adoring women. We’re told Pitt flirted with a woman and introduced himself as “William” on a caffeine run at Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles. “He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket,” a spy tells us. Pitt struck up a conversation with a blonde in line: “She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn’t her,” our spy says. When the woman said, “I’m Lydia,” Pitt “put out his hand and said, ‘Hi, I’m William.’ She replied, ‘Oh, you look like a Bradley.’ And he responded, ‘Well, that’s my middle name’ and smiled and winked at her.” As Lydia exited she said, “‘Nice to meet you, Bradley . . . I mean William.’ He laughed to himself, then got on his bike.”

[From Page Six]

Is that Brad Pitt’s pickup line? “Hi, I’m William”? It always made sense to me that he used Bradley instead of his first name – he doesn’t look like a William or a Will. He looks like a Bradley/Brad. In any case, this is your 2018 update on William Bradley Pitt: he flirts with Bosworth-looking blondes in line for coffee and he’s making 2018 the Year of William. *wink*

Embed from Getty Images