Brad Pitt flirted with a blonde in LA & he introduced himself as ‘William’

Towards the end of 2017, the tabloids were in a tizzy about whether Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were fighting about whether Brad would spend time with the kids on Christmas, and they had every variation of those kinds of stories, like “Brad’s Christmas wish is to get back with Angelina” or “Angelina’s villainous leg calls Brad for Christmas.” I have no idea what really happened, but I suspect that they figured out some sort of divorced-parent thing where she got Christmas morning with the kids and he got the afternoon. At this point, I’m not even worried about Brad – Brad will be fine. Brad is moving on. Brad is flirting with random women and introducing himself as “William,” which is his first name.
Brad Pitt uses his given name when chatting with adoring women. We’re told Pitt flirted with a woman and introduced himself as “William” on a caffeine run at Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles.
“He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket,” a spy tells us. Pitt struck up a conversation with a blonde in line: “She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn’t her,” our spy says.
When the woman said, “I’m Lydia,” Pitt “put out his hand and said, ‘Hi, I’m William.’ She replied, ‘Oh, you look like a Bradley.’ And he responded, ‘Well, that’s my middle name’ and smiled and winked at her.”
As Lydia exited she said, “‘Nice to meet you, Bradley . . . I mean William.’ He laughed to himself, then got on his bike.”
Is that Brad Pitt’s pickup line? “Hi, I’m William”? It always made sense to me that he used Bradley instead of his first name – he doesn’t look like a William or a Will. He looks like a Bradley/Brad. In any case, this is your 2018 update on William Bradley Pitt: he flirts with Bosworth-looking blondes in line for coffee and he’s making 2018 the Year of William. *wink*
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He is a William after all.
Perhaps this is the case where he goes by Brad for SAG / Artistic purposes but st hole he goes by William?
Or he was just playing with being one of the most famous and identifiable men in the world so he just wanted to come across different by introducing himself as Eilliam. 🤷🏻♂️
Maybe he does go by William? IDK but he shouldn’t be shocked that people think he’s Brad given his level of fame.
Good for him
+1
A man who is now divorced or almost divorced flirted with a woman. Somebody call the moral police and arrest this man.
He probably made that woman’s day. She took her coffee to go with a smile.
Day? If Brad Pitt introduced himself to me, I’d file that one away for the next several years and dust it off anytime I was feeling down, lol.
@Millenial I know, right???? I was thinking she was very cool about it, I’d be a bumbling idiot and would be lucky to squeak out a “hi”. I’ve met plenty of famous people and I’m usually not a bumbling idiot, but I think William randomly speaking to me would throw me for a loop.
Hell, I met the Duchess of York once, and was so dumbfounded I couldn’t speak. The security guys teased me for years about the footage of me bouncing up and down (literally) outside the room afterwards.
If I met such a William, I think “overly bubbly” is the least he’d get
Yes, I hope both he and AJ get out there and date.
Lucky girl
Girl? He’s 50 something. Hopefully she was a woman. Full on grown up mature woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well this is a weird reaction.
Women refer to other (grown, legal) women – as well as themselves – as “girls” fairly routinely in our culture. “Lucky girl” is an especially common term, one that I’ve never seen used to indicate that the object of the phrase in a context like this was literally a child.
I get if you’re taking issue with the term “girl” being used in place of “woman” – but then you should just say that instead of making strange insinuations regarding this coffee lady’s “maturity” and Pitt’s age (much less the OP’s intent in their rather benign comment).
Lyka- You said that so well.
Cute story. Mild attempt at being incognito while grabbing a coffee.
God I hope that didn’t really happen, it sounds like the most toe curling exchange.
@Rose
Thank you. I think it sounded so toe curling because it sounded like the fakest exchange ever. I swear Page Six is even less believable than In Touch.
Why would a woman in line, unless she was an immature stan which is possible, refer to him as ‘Bradley’ and not Brad?
Are there loads of people out there who know his middle given name is Brad-LEY? Why wouldn’t she just say ‘you look like a Brad,’ to me?
Weird and fake.
I have to agree. Sounds like a bit of fan fiction. I can see him being a total flirt but this just sounds made up, or at the very least, embellished.
It doesn’t come off as sincere at all. Page Six fanfic for sure.
If that’s a recent picture, he is definitely looking less gaunt these days!
Lol that’s sort of cute. Can’t really see Brad as a William though.
In before the Stans come here with the “ He BOUGHT coffee!! He SPOKE to a woman!! He doesn’t love his kids!!!!!!!!”
I would do him in a heartbeat. Still fine.
I’m with ya Snowflake!!
Thanks NayNay! 😂
Do you two want to be left alone:)
Hey William, I’m available.
Why is it that anytime people of the opposite sex talk to each it’s claimed that they are flirting? There are some celebrities who are known by one name but use their given name in private.
Well in this case, sounds like hella flirting to me. *winks and giggles*
It sounded harmless and cute. Bouncy, cute girl introduces herself to him, and he gives his other name. She knows who he is and shoots back with he looks like a Bradley to her. He handled it in a cute manner. It’s better than all the surly celeb stories or celebs surrounded by bodyguards to even go shopping in high-end stores when they are alone, It must be a slow news day for Page Six.
I find this a benign, mildly cute little story.
No doubt he signs legal docs as William, so why not go by that name when on his own time? At least he didn’t lie to the woman or behave rudely.
If he ends up with a 20-30 something, I’m done with him.
the plane incident didnt do it?
LOL
” ‘Oh, you look like a Bradley.’ And he responded, “Nooooo, that’s the one who attacks children and drives off on a luggage car drunk; I’m William, the good one”. Wink.
Again with the plane incident? No, I have not canceled the people in my life that have gotten a drinking problem under control nor have I outright condemned a person for an incident of poor parenting for which they acknowledged their mistake and tried to make amends.
“Poor parenting” is a nice PR spin.
That’s not meant to diminish that he was wrong. But poor parenting is more accurate to me than the spin of repeatedly calling him a “child abuser” by posters on this site. Same incident, different opinion.
They are divorced
It’s 2018
Please move on
Sorry guys but that’s what came to my mind because this story was coined exactly for the kind of swoon comments I am reading here whilst I could not help thinking whoa, too son, William, too soon.
If he got his act together more power to him by the way.
So I won’t get in the way of your praise of this man’s good looks if you don’t get in the way of my sarcasm please. There’s room for everyone.
Whatever his name.I’d say yes.
I’ve seen him around town on his bike a few times over the years. His vibe is very “please don’t notice me”.
I’m jealous
Another Brad and a Blonde story. Predictable.
But seriously though does Brad only see his kids indoors? He was seen at a football game yesterday, plenty of parents with their children, but he couldn’t bring a kid along to enjoy the game with him?
He is with his father watching football game and he is single.he can flirt or date
I think the kids are very happy with Jolie
So you don’t have to bring he doesn’t see the kids thing up
Let me start by saying, I think he sees his kids plenty. At least most of them. I think he is avoiding being seen as sad single Dad as that might mess with his ‘image,’ so either he, or his PR, are going out of their way to avoid public snaps. Also, if his visits are still supervised he wouldn’t want some guy or gal tagging along with him and his kids.
That said, there are a lot of women out there who are fine with Brad being an awful parent and not seeing his kids (if true – and to be clear I don’t think it is) as long as the kids he’s not seeing are Angelina Jolie’s. No really. They’re just that awful.
He looks great
I thought it was a cute flirting story. He totally knew she recognized him but played along anyway while waiting for coffee. She did too. Hey I am married and I would have totally flirted with him that way because it is pretty harmless. I don’t even think it’s flirting with imtention to date or pick up someone. More like passing the time while waiting.
I guess he uses “William” when flirting with young blonde women because I just read a tweet last week from a guy who claims he introduced himself as “Brad”.
Ok, so turns out I didn’t know Brad Pitt’s name, now that’s a start of 2018 I didn’t expect (but I’ll take it).
I can’t decide if this is kind of cute or cringey.
I’m in my twenties and none of my friends (including me) find Brad Pitt attractive. We look at him & leo and, maybe its our age and the fact that they were at their peak before a lot of us even hit puberty, but they look like not-that-great-looking older men. I guess better than average but if they approached us at a bar/club we’d say ‘thanks but no thanks’
maybe 30+ somethings think he’s hot more than 20-somethings? pretty sure every gal I know my age and younger thinks Dicaprio is gross (and irrelevant/borderline hasbeen) and Brad Pitt seems like a ‘Cool Dad’ but nothing more. Actually, a lot of my friends kind of laugh and suspect Dicaprio is on the downlow and the model stuff is cover. I wonder if he really believes my gen and the next will fall for his facade – he shouldnt count on it. It worked in the 90s and early 2000s boo, good luck convincing us…we know what beardings are
