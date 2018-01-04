Director Barry Jenkins drunkenly live-tweeted ‘Notting Hill’ on a flight

I’ve had the urge to tweet through old movies at times. Last year, I went on some kind of John Cusack bender and couldn’t stop tweeting about Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity (the movies kept coming on, night after night, on some subscription channel) and I was trying to figure out which one was my favorite off-beat Cusack-rom-com performance. Director Barry Jenkins had a similar experience, but on a plane, watching Notting Hill without sound. It seems like his seatmate was watching Notting Hill, and so Barry decided to live-tweet the experience. Hugh Grant became “English Cat” and Julia Roberts was just Julia Roberts, but as it turns out, he’s a massive fan of both actors. He basically got drunk and live-tweeted the whole thing, without even hearing any of the dialogue.

In other news, the woman next to me is watching NOTTING HILL. A few choice folks will get the irony of this happening on my last flight of this sojourn. Also… Julia Roberts is STUNNING in this film. And holy shit Lester Freamon is in this?! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Okay so I can’t actually hear the movie, somebody help me, what’s up with Hugh’s character? He just made out with Julia Roberts and I’m like… HUH? Julia just looks waaaaaaaay too much for his character in this! But I can’t hear it so maybe he got game? Like English cat game??? — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Okay somebody tweeted me that Hugh owns a bookstore, but… on their first date Julia had that braid AND that onesie body suit tucked into jeans and flat heel boots, she was basically Jay-Lo on IN LIVING COLOR! Translation: TEW MUCH FOR HUGH!!! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

WHY IS THERE A SCENE OF HUGH GRANT SHAVING?! Everybody knows HUGH GRANT DONT SHAVE!!!! That dude ain’t NEVER NOT BEEN CLEAN SHAVEN!!! I doth protest!!! English cat game means HUGH AIN’T TO SHAVE BRUH!!!!! Flag on the play Coach Michell!!! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Clearly a period piece BTW: what kind of bookstore owner has a flat like THAT in NOTTING HILL? This one actually isn’t a joke, what we’ve done to our neighborhoods, to property values and the VALUE of certain jobs is so damn sobering, depressing — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Okay: Julia Roberts on a roof in Notting Hill. In Hugh Grants sweatshirt on a roof in Notting Hill. Little to no makeup. Reebok trainers. Wow. If I were Julia and I saw myself in the mirorr, SAW MYSELF looking that way, FEELING that comfortable? Okay THEN… then I would get it. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Random thought: the makeup artist working with Julia on this film is SUPERB. At first I thought it was too cute a tell to reduce her makeup as she grew comfortable with him but they stuck to it and it’s subtle and just superb. Hats off to script sup and make up artist there 🙌🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Okay so Hugh is in his bookstore now and as a lover of books and a believer of miracles I can see, I can FINALLY FULLY see how Julia Roberts as Jenny From The Block fell for this English Cat Game, I salute you book slinging grey Oxford wearing remnants of shaving Hugh Grant 🍷 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

He keeps going on and on like that on his flight back to LA. It was charming and he got thousands of likes and retweets. He should do that more often. I would watch that as a show – like, Drunk History, only they could do Drunk Barry Jenkins Does Commentary On Romantic Comedies. Or… Drunk Commentary with Barry Jenkins. Something like that. (Also: Notting Hill is one of those movies I always end up watching for a solid 20 minutes whenever it’s on. It’s no Grosse Pointe Blank, but it’s good.)