Director Barry Jenkins drunkenly live-tweeted ‘Notting Hill’ on a flight

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

I’ve had the urge to tweet through old movies at times. Last year, I went on some kind of John Cusack bender and couldn’t stop tweeting about Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity (the movies kept coming on, night after night, on some subscription channel) and I was trying to figure out which one was my favorite off-beat Cusack-rom-com performance. Director Barry Jenkins had a similar experience, but on a plane, watching Notting Hill without sound. It seems like his seatmate was watching Notting Hill, and so Barry decided to live-tweet the experience. Hugh Grant became “English Cat” and Julia Roberts was just Julia Roberts, but as it turns out, he’s a massive fan of both actors. He basically got drunk and live-tweeted the whole thing, without even hearing any of the dialogue.

He keeps going on and on like that on his flight back to LA. It was charming and he got thousands of likes and retweets. He should do that more often. I would watch that as a show – like, Drunk History, only they could do Drunk Barry Jenkins Does Commentary On Romantic Comedies. Or… Drunk Commentary with Barry Jenkins. Something like that. (Also: Notting Hill is one of those movies I always end up watching for a solid 20 minutes whenever it’s on. It’s no Grosse Pointe Blank, but it’s good.)

notting hill

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Director Barry Jenkins drunkenly live-tweeted ‘Notting Hill’ on a flight”

  1. skyblue says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:56 am

    His drunk tweet thread is a thing of beauty. Made my day!

    Reply
  2. Penguin says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Now this is what twitter should be for

    Reply
  3. Deedee says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I’m just here for the Woodford Reserve.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:02 am

    This is exactly the kind of drunk behaviour I enjoy from celebs. Not drunk-driving, not drunk-fighting. This.

    Reply
  5. Jamie42 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Absolutely love this! Especially knowing he can’t hear the dialogue!

    Reply
  6. Coz' says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I love it.
    Movie tweeting or texting is the best ! It is abslolutely addictive.
    I once both ruined and made my friends entire night by texting about that terrible Blake Lively / shark movie.

    Reply
  7. klc says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I love Notting Hill, I can’t not watch it if it is on. I watched it this past weekend.

    There is something about Hugh Grant movies that I love. I don’t even like Julia Roberts but there is something about the speech, “Standing In Front of a Boy.”

    This is one of the movies that has a “big” ending that everyone waits for, like Dirty Dancing or Sixteen Candles.

    BTW Julia Roberts was pretty good in the movie Wonder, I really loved that movie. It was the first non animated movie me and my daughter went to see. My daughter is still repeating the lines from when Auggie got into a fight at the end.

    Reply
  8. Lindy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    His thread was a total delight. I loved reading it! Kind of reminds me of something the Alamo Drafthouse does–if anyone’s ever in Austin, TX. It’s a movie theatre and every so often they run an older movie and have 3 professional comedians do commentary as the movie plays. It’s usually hilarious, and kind of like Jenkins’ live tweet. Now I need to go watch Notting Hill again!

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Hilarious.

    Reply
  10. Slowsnow says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Ok. This is me (but wayyy less funny) with the addition of my kids telling me to shut up and minus the alcohol. Maybe I should think of twitter, no kids and booze.

    Reply
  11. Penfold says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I’d love to hear what he thought of the roommate, Spike! That guy was a trip.

    Reply
  12. manda says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    This was just what I needed this morning!

    Reply
  13. yiza says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:53 am

    This is totally amazing.

    Reply
  14. Esmom says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Love, love, love this. Its ending was just perfection. I was smiling from ear to ear and lol’d a few times, too. I’m with those who think he needs to do this more often!

    Reply
  15. equalitygadfly says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Love it! So nice to wake up to.

    Reply
  16. Sarah B says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:28 am

    That was glorious and almost as good as a cup of coffee to wake me up today :)

    Reply
  17. Tallia says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Best thing I have read all day.

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I love this dude. I was so entertained by the thread when it was happening in real time

    Reply
  19. holly hobby says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I read his tweets on EW’s website and they are hysterical. He should have tweeted about the Proposal. That was the next movie before he signed off.

    Reply
  20. Ashley says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:29 am

    That was the first thing I saw on my timeline when I woke up,it was amazing! I watched Notting Hill on saturday and I loved every minute of it,there’s just something about Hugh Grant:)

    Reply
  21. Zondie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I’ve always liked Grosse Pointe Blank. Underrated movie

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    That was great.

    Reply
  23. BJ says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I have never seen this movie but now I may check it out thanks to Barry.

    Reply
  24. Peanut Gallery says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    LOL that’s hilarious. That makes me want to rewatch the movie tonight!

    Reply
  25. Call_Me_Al says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Is he talking about Lester Freamon the character from The WIre?

    Reply
  26. Ozogirl says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I love that movie! I remember when Howard Stern live tweeted Private Parts and it was very interesting. This is what celeb Twitter should be for! Not for retweeting product placements!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment