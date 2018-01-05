Ivanka Trump & Jared made a deal: Ivanka would be the one to run for POTUS

Even though it’s giving me panic attacks and a stomach ache, I know that I need to keep reading and covering sh-t from Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump administration’s first – and last? – year in office. The stories and quotes coming out of this book are… painful. Painful to me, as an American, to see just how sh-tty everything is. We knew it was bad, of course, but to have it all out there, written in black and white… 2018 is already as much of a sh-tshow as 2017. I’m hoping that Bob Mueller will save us, but maybe nothing and no one can save us at this point. Which isn’t to say that there aren’t some lighter moments in the book excerpts. By that I mean… light treason. Apparently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a “deal” with each other that she would be the one to run for office.
The “earnest” plan: “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.
How Javanka really feels about Donald Bigly: “The First Children couple were having to navigate Trump’s volatile nature just like everyone else in the White House. And they were willing to do it for the same reason as everyone else — in the hope that Trump’s unexpected victory would catapult them into a heretofore unimagined big time. Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job.
In other excerpts, Wolff reveals that most people in the West Wing view Ivanka more like First Lady anyway, and they view Hope Hicks as a surrogate daughter to Trump, like Hope Hicks is the Ivanka he never had: ever-present, willing to soothe him and engage him at any moment, with no agenda other than protecting him. That’s the problem with Ivanka: she had her ambition, her own agenda, her own goals. Her father was a means to an end, and that end is… becoming President Ivanka. God, I hope Ivanka and Jared are both next on Robert Mueller’s arrest list.
Also: New York Magazine did another excerpt from the book – go here to read. It’s about what happened on Election Night, and how Trump didn’t even want to be president.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Per the Urban Dictionary:
A woke bae is a boyfriend or (usually male) significant other who is progressive and enlightened in general. He is aware of current events and is sympathetic to plights against racism and sexism.
“My boyfriend suggested we go to the Women’s March on January 21st. I guess you could say I’ve got a woke bae.”
Ugh. Thanks Kelly. I really dislike all that silly and immature talk. The same as ‘cancelled’, ‘dickmatized’ and all these gimmicky babyish words that people like sheep on here all use. People need to grow up and stop using such absurd, ridiculous and childish terms. I wouldn’t be caught dead using them. Then again, I am not a sheep and never have run with the herd.
Ugh, ME TOO. I have no idea what any of it means either! I already feel like such an old lady at 34.
Hi! With the exception of ‘dickmatized’ (haven’t heard that one before) a lot of these terms popping up are taken from AAVE and then run into the ground with overuse by…others. See ‘ lit’.
Hi Caroline, three things:
1. The majority of words that exist, especially in English, were once strange and new- see Shakespeare, William. (I’m not a fan of a lot of current slang, and of course slang can die off, but still.)
2. Why come here if you despise the way “sheep on here” talk?
3. You may not be a sheep who runs with the crowd, but from over here you definitely seem like an a*s.
Have a great weekend!
People in this country are just stupid enough to elect this Nazi princess president too, judging by how many white women voted for her anus father and supported Roy Moore. This family’s infestation of presidential politics isn’t going to end with 45 unfortunately.
Yep it’s why on election night I had a feeling he would win. I just did not have faith that people wouldn’t vote for him
Amazing how arrogant people can be. I guess being President is up for grabs to any one these days. Who the F@#k does Ivanka think she is that she’s even remotely qualified for the position. I just can’t….
she is the daughter of a man that was not remotely qualified for the position. Yet we Americans allowed it to happen. It is scary what has happened. I just pray that the American People use 2018 to wake the hell up and start putting things right. Because as you said..
I just can’t either….
Dont take for granted that they will .Here in Florida mister Medicare fraudster Rick Scott who even though hasn’t announced his Senate candidacy yet is supposedly neck to neck with Bill Nelson who will be re-running in 2018.
She puts her name on stuff other people designed and made. I’d make a sarcastic comment about how that’s totes qualification enough to run a country but as it worked for her father I’ll just cry while rocking in a corner.
She calls herself an “entrepreneur”, but the word by definition means someone that creates NEW business.
I’m not sure that being parachuted into a top position at your father’s company, appearing on your father’s reality show and slapping the name your father made famous onto cheap polyester workwear and Aquazzurra knock-offs whilst waiting for him to die is technically entrepreneurial but half the US electorate was willing to vote for a barely-sentient rotting pumpkin just as long as there was an (R) next to it so…
She thinks she is a Princess and the thrown is her birthright. She uses our tax dollars to promote herself, to fly all over the world and do business deals for her own companies at our expense. We pay her travel, her lodging, her meals, and all of that for the staff that accompanies her (estimates are that she has a staff of over two dozen in the West Wing), office supplies and equipment, including software licenses, for all of them. Her twitter feed is endless self-congratulations of how she and daddy are responsible for the stock market and year end bonuses that many corporations give any way. She promotes STEM by posting pictures of herself with one or two kids in the background. She promotes military families with videos of herself walking into a room. She slaps her name on the ideas of others, including not just shoes and clothes and bags but an educational program developed by Obama that wasn’t funded by Congress and a jobs program for military spouses that was the idea of Jill Biden.
No other First Daughter has ever behaved this way, not even the ones who were more involved in their father’s presidency like Anna Roosevelt or Julie Nixon.
Correction: “throne,” not “thrown.”
drump spawn really are the epitome of trashy entitlement. There is nothing there to justify their grotesque self belief that they are capable. The fact that they steal other people’s ideas, money, connections and use them as their own shows their psychopathic propensities. Steal, pose, lie–Grifter Barbie’s lifestyle motto.
I’m here for your informed fire lightpurple!
The problem is , that for a lot of people this is the American dream: “Look! Anyone can be President!”
They see unqualified people taking on high level positions and it gives them hope that one day, they too will succeed……………… and there’s no reason to pursue an education or work hard to get there. All you have to do is say what others want to hear, and be attractive enough that they admire your appearance, because looks do count!
What they fail to recognize is that the Ivankas of the world get what they want through money and connections.
We don’t have to wait around for Mueller or for anyone to save us. It’s an election year. WE can save us.
THIS 🙌🏻 Let’s be our own hero
Exactly. And Muller’s hard work will go to waste if people don’t vote out the the Republican congress and senate. Impeachment is a political process voted on by congress. Muller’s evidence and facts don’t matter if we don’t vote Democrats into office to replace the corrupt and complicit GOP.
Rachael Maddow reported that Nunes-(Trump apologist) has now been grated access to sensitive information the DOJ and the FBI have been keeping to make a case against Trump. Speaker Ryan co-signed his access to the information. So now the Republicans will be actively working on tearing down the facts and going after witness testimony. The only way to remove Ryan as speaker is to vote in Democrats as the majority.
This is terrifying. I hope Ryan gets voted out. Unfortunately for us KY folk, McConnell isn’t up for re-election until 2020.
Nunes getting access to that information is a huge story that was under reported because of the Wolff book. A Trump toady, he’ll absolutely leak and compromise information.
My only hope is that Mueller has criminal evidence on Nunes, too — something along the lines of obstruction of justice and colluding with a foreign adversary.
Yep that little tidbit got buried under the details of the book. Wray and Rosenstein went to Eddie Munster to get a waiver and Eddie told them to get lost. The only good thing about it is that that weasel has to go to FBI headquarters to view the docs. They will not physically release them to him so he can’t “insert” some fake documents in the file.
Hell is coming for these people and it can’t come soon enough.
When the House flips, I hope Ryan runs home to Janesville, Wisconsin with his tail between his legs.
Yay! YES. The Nunes stuff is terrifying, though.
Incompetent, ruthless, and dishonest is just such a scary combination, w long-reaching consequences.
If Ivanka becomes first woman president instead of Hillary, there is truly no God.
If Ivanka becomes the first female president then Americans are truly dumb as $#!+ and we deserve what we get for not learning the lesson.
Or God’s a Republican. Party before humanity.
When did Kamala Harris change her name, and why in the hell would she change it to Ivanka Trump. This makes no sense.
From your lips to Gods ears (re: Kamala Harris ownin’ it!)
AHahahahahaha…AAAAAAAhahahaha…Bwahahahahaaaaaa!!! Omigod, that laugh was almost a completed sexual experience.
I pray that doesn’t count as a 3-way with Ivanka and Jared.
The delusion is strong with this one. Like father, like daughter.
Ivanka is her fathers daughter all right – she learned at his knee how to use and toss people aside. She will throw him under the bus to protect herself, hell am sure she’ll do the same to Ken Doll the min he becomes tainted.
DU, i agree with everything except the Ken doll comment. He looks evil. I can’t put my finger on it, but I get a creepy vibe when I look at him. I don’t think he’s void of thought or a follower to get to where he is, but something tells me he’s got a plan of his own that he is smart enough not to divulge
On a positive note, isn’t it amazing that we’re already getting so many behind the scenes stories and books, this early? It’s not even been one year since the swearing in! And the level of scathing detail is equally incredible, with the sources being the subject’s own inner circle.
I used to think she was just another amoral grifter. But I’ve come to realize she’s immoral – she’s fully aware of the evil of her ways.
Complicit, she’s not — cunning and calculating, absolutely. Along the lines of Lucretia Borgia, of who I’m guessing Ivanka thinks is a luxury spa in the Alps.
She’s played the Daddy Dearest card pretty well, but not well enough. She underestimated Bannon’s contempt towards her – he had her perfectly pegged as the one to take down everything.
I always thought “complicit” was too nice a term for her.
Remember when people railed about Obama being unqualified? *sobs for humanity. again.*
My only worry is that who the hell would have thought her daddy would be in the Oval Office. Like we say at work, crazier things have happened.
A lot of the deplorables on Breitbart have turned against them. I went on and read posts after the Bannon quotes were released. They consider them closet Democrats now,. Well, a lot of them do.
The delusion is real in Javanka.
Well yeah… How’s he going to run for president from prison?!
The base that supported her moron father is full of misogynists and anti-semites… and Nazis. She wouldn’t get the votes. Dump benefited from white male privilege on all levels, something she would never get.
Plus she’s Jewish. No way would the Nazi’s vote for her. However I’m sure she will dump the religion and Dickless Ken if it came to a shot in the White House.
Like I said yesterday… she sells clothes and shoes (I refuse to call it her fashion line since I’m 100% sure she only sees “her” designs once the actual designers did the work and showed it to her before it goes on sale). By that definition every random Z-list reality show celeb who claims to have a clothing line would be fit for the job as well. #KylieJenner2020
I hope they all will be indicted way before the next election comes around. Also, I would like to thank Kaiser for all these articles. I stumbled on this site sometime last year and I was stunned that German media seems to miss out on all these scandals. Sure, there’s tons of reports on Trump’s twitter madness around here and he’s seen as a laughing stock but much of the actually serious madness isn’t even really mentioned here. So thanks a lot for providing all this info to foreigners like me!
CB has kept me sane the past year.
Yes. Thank you, CB and Kaiser, especially – but every writer on here and this site for existing and mixing pertinent issues w compassionate takes and keeping us all up to date on these (frankly, terrifying) events that will all affect our lives. (And the commenters, too, I learn so much!) you made 2017 somewhat palatable – not an easy task.
We all kinda laughed that a reality celebrity could become president too. Oops?
She could never communicate with his base. Plus a lot of them wouldn’t want to see a woman have that much success. She couldn’t run as a Dem. Who would vote for her?
Sure it is. A dynasty of amoral grifters. Hope they topple soon.
The audacity of this family is amazing. But here here! -raises coffee cup-
It really is all about appearances for her, isn’t it. She has absolutely nothing in common with the American people, nothing.
Princess Nagini has nothing in common with humans. She had her face reconstructed like Princess Bala from Antz. https://www.google.com/search?q=princess+bala&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari#imgrc=gU1kykz8OUuRMM:
I see that grandiosity is a family trait. People are laughing at you, Ivanka.
I have nothing of substance to add because it has all been said. I’m just here to say that she looks like a preying mantis, which is fitting when you think about it. Good lord she’s ugly to me. Her inner ugly just shines forth.
The fact that they even consider themselves worthy of the presidency is a complete joke. She grew up in a princess bubble where everyone told her she was brilliant and intelligent. She is not.
Not in a million years, she is just as corrupt as her orange daddy!!!
