Ivanka Trump & Jared made a deal: Ivanka would be the one to run for POTUS

Even though it’s giving me panic attacks and a stomach ache, I know that I need to keep reading and covering sh-t from Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump administration’s first – and last? – year in office. The stories and quotes coming out of this book are… painful. Painful to me, as an American, to see just how sh-tty everything is. We knew it was bad, of course, but to have it all out there, written in black and white… 2018 is already as much of a sh-tshow as 2017. I’m hoping that Bob Mueller will save us, but maybe nothing and no one can save us at this point. Which isn’t to say that there aren’t some lighter moments in the book excerpts. By that I mean… light treason. Apparently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a “deal” with each other that she would be the one to run for office.

The “earnest” plan: “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump. How Javanka really feels about Donald Bigly: “The First Children couple were having to navigate Trump’s volatile nature just like everyone else in the White House. And they were willing to do it for the same reason as everyone else — in the hope that Trump’s unexpected victory would catapult them into a heretofore unimagined big time. Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job.

In other excerpts, Wolff reveals that most people in the West Wing view Ivanka more like First Lady anyway, and they view Hope Hicks as a surrogate daughter to Trump, like Hope Hicks is the Ivanka he never had: ever-present, willing to soothe him and engage him at any moment, with no agenda other than protecting him. That’s the problem with Ivanka: she had her ambition, her own agenda, her own goals. Her father was a means to an end, and that end is… becoming President Ivanka. God, I hope Ivanka and Jared are both next on Robert Mueller’s arrest list.

Also: New York Magazine did another excerpt from the book – go here to read. It’s about what happened on Election Night, and how Trump didn’t even want to be president.

