Ivanka Trump & Jared made a deal: Ivanka would be the one to run for POTUS

Even though it’s giving me panic attacks and a stomach ache, I know that I need to keep reading and covering sh-t from Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump administration’s first – and last? – year in office. The stories and quotes coming out of this book are… painful. Painful to me, as an American, to see just how sh-tty everything is. We knew it was bad, of course, but to have it all out there, written in black and white… 2018 is already as much of a sh-tshow as 2017. I’m hoping that Bob Mueller will save us, but maybe nothing and no one can save us at this point. Which isn’t to say that there aren’t some lighter moments in the book excerpts. By that I mean… light treason. Apparently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a “deal” with each other that she would be the one to run for office.

The “earnest” plan: “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.

How Javanka really feels about Donald Bigly: “The First Children couple were having to navigate Trump’s volatile nature just like everyone else in the White House. And they were willing to do it for the same reason as everyone else — in the hope that Trump’s unexpected victory would catapult them into a heretofore unimagined big time. Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job.

In other excerpts, Wolff reveals that most people in the West Wing view Ivanka more like First Lady anyway, and they view Hope Hicks as a surrogate daughter to Trump, like Hope Hicks is the Ivanka he never had: ever-present, willing to soothe him and engage him at any moment, with no agenda other than protecting him. That’s the problem with Ivanka: she had her ambition, her own agenda, her own goals. Her father was a means to an end, and that end is… becoming President Ivanka. God, I hope Ivanka and Jared are both next on Robert Mueller’s arrest list.

Also: New York Magazine did another excerpt from the book – go here to read. It’s about what happened on Election Night, and how Trump didn’t even want to be president.

67 Responses to “Ivanka Trump & Jared made a deal: Ivanka would be the one to run for POTUS”

  1. QueenB says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

    So Jared is wokebae?

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:04 am

    People in this country are just stupid enough to elect this Nazi princess president too, judging by how many white women voted for her anus father and supported Roy Moore. This family’s infestation of presidential politics isn’t going to end with 45 unfortunately.

    Reply
  3. IlsaLund says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Amazing how arrogant people can be. I guess being President is up for grabs to any one these days. Who the F@#k does Ivanka think she is that she’s even remotely qualified for the position. I just can’t….

    Reply
    • WMGDtoo says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

      she is the daughter of a man that was not remotely qualified for the position. Yet we Americans allowed it to happen. It is scary what has happened. I just pray that the American People use 2018 to wake the hell up and start putting things right. Because as you said..

      I just can’t either….

      Reply
    • LaBlah says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

      She puts her name on stuff other people designed and made. I’d make a sarcastic comment about how that’s totes qualification enough to run a country but as it worked for her father I’ll just cry while rocking in a corner.

      Reply
      • Elkie says:
        January 5, 2018 at 8:43 am

        She calls herself an “entrepreneur”, but the word by definition means someone that creates NEW business.

        I’m not sure that being parachuted into a top position at your father’s company, appearing on your father’s reality show and slapping the name your father made famous onto cheap polyester workwear and Aquazzurra knock-offs whilst waiting for him to die is technically entrepreneurial but half the US electorate was willing to vote for a barely-sentient rotting pumpkin just as long as there was an (R) next to it so…

    • lightpurple says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:47 am

      She thinks she is a Princess and the thrown is her birthright. She uses our tax dollars to promote herself, to fly all over the world and do business deals for her own companies at our expense. We pay her travel, her lodging, her meals, and all of that for the staff that accompanies her (estimates are that she has a staff of over two dozen in the West Wing), office supplies and equipment, including software licenses, for all of them. Her twitter feed is endless self-congratulations of how she and daddy are responsible for the stock market and year end bonuses that many corporations give any way. She promotes STEM by posting pictures of herself with one or two kids in the background. She promotes military families with videos of herself walking into a room. She slaps her name on the ideas of others, including not just shoes and clothes and bags but an educational program developed by Obama that wasn’t funded by Congress and a jobs program for military spouses that was the idea of Jill Biden.

      No other First Daughter has ever behaved this way, not even the ones who were more involved in their father’s presidency like Anna Roosevelt or Julie Nixon.

      Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

      The problem is , that for a lot of people this is the American dream: “Look! Anyone can be President!”

      They see unqualified people taking on high level positions and it gives them hope that one day, they too will succeed……………… and there’s no reason to pursue an education or work hard to get there. All you have to do is say what others want to hear, and be attractive enough that they admire your appearance, because looks do count!

      What they fail to recognize is that the Ivankas of the world get what they want through money and connections.

      Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:10 am

    We don’t have to wait around for Mueller or for anyone to save us. It’s an election year. WE can save us.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:11 am

    If Ivanka becomes first woman president instead of Hillary, there is truly no God.

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Not surprised

    Reply
  7. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    When did Kamala Harris change her name, and why in the hell would she change it to Ivanka Trump. This makes no sense.

    Reply
  8. Lahdidahbaby says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:23 am

    AHahahahahaha…AAAAAAAhahahaha…Bwahahahahaaaaaa!!! Omigod, that laugh was almost a completed sexual experience.

    I pray that doesn’t count as a 3-way with Ivanka and Jared.

    Reply
  9. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The delusion is strong with this one. Like father, like daughter.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Ivanka is her fathers daughter all right – she learned at his knee how to use and toss people aside. She will throw him under the bus to protect herself, hell am sure she’ll do the same to Ken Doll the min he becomes tainted.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      January 5, 2018 at 9:01 am

      DU, i agree with everything except the Ken doll comment. He looks evil. I can’t put my finger on it, but I get a creepy vibe when I look at him. I don’t think he’s void of thought or a follower to get to where he is, but something tells me he’s got a plan of his own that he is smart enough not to divulge

      Reply
  11. Christin says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    On a positive note, isn’t it amazing that we’re already getting so many behind the scenes stories and books, this early? It’s not even been one year since the swearing in! And the level of scathing detail is equally incredible, with the sources being the subject’s own inner circle.

    Reply
  12. PunkyMomma says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I used to think she was just another amoral grifter. But I’ve come to realize she’s immoral – she’s fully aware of the evil of her ways.

    Complicit, she’s not — cunning and calculating, absolutely. Along the lines of Lucretia Borgia, of who I’m guessing Ivanka thinks is a luxury spa in the Alps.

    She’s played the Daddy Dearest card pretty well, but not well enough. She underestimated Bannon’s contempt towards her – he had her perfectly pegged as the one to take down everything.

    Reply
  13. Esmom says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Remember when people railed about Obama being unqualified? *sobs for humanity. again.*

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Get over yourself Ivanka.

    My only worry is that who the hell would have thought her daddy would be in the Oval Office. Like we say at work, crazier things have happened.

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    The delusion is real in Javanka.

    Reply
  16. Ellen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Well yeah… How’s he going to run for president from prison?!

    Reply
  17. Nic919 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

    The base that supported her moron father is full of misogynists and anti-semites… and Nazis. She wouldn’t get the votes. Dump benefited from white male privilege on all levels, something she would never get.

    Reply
  18. Noely says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Like I said yesterday… she sells clothes and shoes (I refuse to call it her fashion line since I’m 100% sure she only sees “her” designs once the actual designers did the work and showed it to her before it goes on sale). By that definition every random Z-list reality show celeb who claims to have a clothing line would be fit for the job as well. #KylieJenner2020

    I hope they all will be indicted way before the next election comes around. Also, I would like to thank Kaiser for all these articles. I stumbled on this site sometime last year and I was stunned that German media seems to miss out on all these scandals. Sure, there’s tons of reports on Trump’s twitter madness around here and he’s seen as a laughing stock but much of the actually serious madness isn’t even really mentioned here. So thanks a lot for providing all this info to foreigners like me!

    Reply
  19. Lila says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:35 am

    We all kinda laughed that a reality celebrity could become president too. Oops?

    Reply
  20. Franny says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:51 am

    She could never communicate with his base. Plus a lot of them wouldn’t want to see a woman have that much success. She couldn’t run as a Dem. Who would vote for her?

    Reply
  21. Jordan says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:00 am

    This isn’t a dynasty.

    Reply
  22. Rachel in August says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    It really is all about appearances for her, isn’t it. She has absolutely nothing in common with the American people, nothing.

    Reply
  23. hmmm says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I see that grandiosity is a family trait. People are laughing at you, Ivanka.

    Reply
  24. Svea says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

    POTUS with bolt-ons? Trump’s enabler? Joke.

    Reply
  25. themumy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I have nothing of substance to add because it has all been said. I’m just here to say that she looks like a preying mantis, which is fitting when you think about it. Good lord she’s ugly to me. Her inner ugly just shines forth.

    Reply
  26. HoustonGrl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:48 am

    The fact that they even consider themselves worthy of the presidency is a complete joke. She grew up in a princess bubble where everyone told her she was brilliant and intelligent. She is not.

    Reply
  27. judy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Not in a million years, she is just as corrupt as her orange daddy!!!

    Reply
  28. I'm tellin ya says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I voted for Trump; I would NEVER vote for Iyanka!

    Reply

