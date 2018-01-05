Paris Hilton jokes about the similarities between her engagement ring and Cardi B’s

So, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged during a New Year’s jaunt in Aspen. In order to seal the deal, the 32-year-old actor bought Paris some pre-marital bling worthy of a heiress, a 20-carat, custom designed, pear-shaped stunner, which was estimated to have put Chris out around $2 million (which, if you go by the old “three months salary” unofficial engagement ring cost estimator, means that he brings in an impressive $666,666 a month).

The platinum-set ring was designed by Chris, and crafted by diamond expert/jewelry designer to the stars Michael Greene, who shared Chris’ inspiration for the sparkler with PEOPLE, recalling:

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request. The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

[From PEOPLE]

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a similarity between Paris’ ring, which she has been prominently displaying on the slopes courtesy of a pair of fingerless gloves, and another recent bauble that made headlines, rapper Cardi B’s pear-shaped jewel, bequeathed to her by Migos’ Offset back in October. Even though Cardi’s ring is a mere 8-carats, the two rings do kind of look alike, and you know that neither Chris nor Offset went to Jared for these.

Paris took note of a fan’s tweet that read, “Cardi B and Paris Hilton’s are twinning with the pear shaped rings ! @iamcardib @ParisHilton.” The 36-year-old reality show personality-turned-DJ replied, “Our future hubby’s [sic] obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals.” Aww, Paris… I guess money just can’t buy good grammar.

Is having a similar engagement ring anything like wearing the same outfit as someone to a party? I don’t know. All I know is that ring is ginormous. I’m a fan of much more subdued jewels, and of being able to lift my hand up quickly when need be. Anyway, congrats, ladies.

Life is Beautiful ✨💛✨

Nails by @jennys_spa_bx

51 Responses to “Paris Hilton jokes about the similarities between her engagement ring and Cardi B’s”

  1. Clare says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:03 am

    The ring, and the way she is showing it off – hilariously low end.

    Reply
  2. Millennial says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:06 am

    I’m not convinced either one of them has $2 million, so put me in the Synthetic Diamond Conspiracy Theorists category.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Paris looks great. She hasn’t gone overboard with tweaking her face. I think she does something, right? Or do you think she’s all natural? I think Paris is going to age well. Her old Buddy, Kim, OTOH, yikes! CardiB is really pretty. Yikes at those nails! Do you think they will wear those rings everyday or do you think they have an everyday ring? I would think it would put them at a high risk of getting mugged with that bling

    Reply
    • Pamela says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:01 am

      I can’t imagine wearing that everyday. I would be terrified of losing it. But maybe that comes from the fact that I don’t have millions of dollars.

      All that said… wearing it on the slopes? Fingerless gloves on the slopes? Come on!

      Reply
      • wendy says:
        January 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

        To be fair, we have no snow this year and it has been in the 40-50 degree range so she doesn’t even need gloves.

        Having said that, I think the fingerless glove thing is part of her DJ persona? I’ve seen her wear them a few times on other occasions, but there is NO WAY she covers that huge blob up.

      • Raina says:
        January 5, 2018 at 10:36 am

        Insurance on the ring. Problem solved. Too big for my taste but she probably won’t wear it much after the wedding. Half the people I know don’t wear their engagement or wedding rings.
        I lost mine. But, hey, I got divorced soon after so shrug. Wish I coulda Pawned it instead but what are you going to do

    • Rachel in August says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:55 am

      Weeeellll, she has gone overboard with rhinoplasty, to the point where she’ll likely have to have it rebuilt when she gets older; there’s not much left but a knife-blade. I saw a video the other day of her showing the ring off, such a poseur. Showing off her best facial angles, body angles, looking down at just the right moments to show off her huge false eyelashes. It was totally all about getting the best camera angle and not love. This creature is engaged to a fellow who wears a backward ball cap? How long do you give it, people?

      Reply
    • poop says:
      January 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      Not even her eye color is natural. She has custom made blue contacts.

      Reply
  4. It’sJustBlanche says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I can’t imagine the type of person who could plan on spending a weekend with this woman, much less a lifetime.

    Reply
  5. HeyThere! says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Cardi B must have small hands because her 8 looks like Paris Hilton’s 20!? Or, once they get so big they all look the same? Lol IDK My mind just went somewhere dirty.

    Reply
  6. Other Renee says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Paris honey, that ridiculous pose wasn’t sexy ten years ago and it’s still not sexy. But congrats on the engagement. Three times the charm!

    Reply
  7. River Song says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I don’t like huge rings or diamonds (I prefer semi-precious little stones) so I don’t find her ring pretty at all.

    I’m curious about this « three months salary rule »,  because I’ve never heard of that before. But I’m French – maybe it’s an American thing ?

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      January 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

      A jewelry store used to have ads saying that was the guideline. Probably to get men to spend more on rings!

      And no way they paid $2 mil for the ring. They probably got a steep discount for all the publicity it’s getting. I don’t think he designed and bought it either. I’d think he’d need a mortgage to buy that thing!

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

      Check out “Adam Ruins Everything” – it’s a TV show, but also you can find on YouTube. He basically goes through all these myths and social “rules” and debunks them – such a great show (and they provide citations). One of the episodes is either Adam Ruins Love or Adam Ruins Marriage and he gets into why diamonds are the preferred engagement stone (and where that came from/why it’s a ridiculous arbitrary tradition), the salary “rule” (What Bluhare mentioned), divorce statistics, etc.

      Reply
  8. Kimma1216 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Wait? Who is this guy and how long have they been together? He looks like he’s 15?!…

    Reply
  9. Wen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Another Hilton post? Oh god, someone is trying to make a comeback in 2018, can we please not go there?

    Reply
  10. Wellsie says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I just noticed how far she leans back when she poses… how does she stop from tipping over?!

    Oh, and these two are gross. Congrats, gross people!

    Reply
  11. Khymera says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Im a Cardi fan but i hate her ring too big too tacky. That goes double for paris who i never like, i always found her annoying was so happy when she was no longer a thing.

    Reply
  12. Jordan says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:02 am

    As someone who works in the jewelry industry, I freaking love pear cut diamonds.

    Reply
  13. Honeybadger says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

    That ring is ugly.

    Reply
  14. trollontheloose says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I would never trade my Etsy bought ring for my engagement and my mother in law ‘s vintage wedding ring that she gave to me. Her own grandmother wore it and gave it to her daughter who gave it to her daughter who gave it to me. it’s not worth a million but it’s priceless.

    Reply
  15. Jillybean says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    They’re nice rings and good for them all the best…. but are ya looking to get mugged?

    Reply
  16. Mimz says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I know this isnt the right forum but I was wondering why there was no uproar about cardi simulating sex on fb/ig live with her *classy* boyfriend a couple weeks ago? I mean, is it because she was a stripper? If it was Nicki doing that she would be dragged forever… i dont know.
    Maybe its just me. Strongly disliking her and what she represents.

    I used to really dislike Paris when i was younger and she was everywhere with that stupid show with Nicole Richie, but now I think she’s pretty harmless and even bland. Id take her over the Kardashians any day.

    Congrats to both couples and nothing nice to say about the rings.

    Reply
  17. JustJen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I’ll take 5 Hilton posts in exchange for zero cheeto nazi posts.

    Reply
  18. Sarah says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Dude looks like he has zero brain cells…so, only slightly less than Paris has! 😛 Would LOVE to hear five minutes of one of their conversations…

    Reply
  19. Rebecca Kwangware says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    money money money

    Reply
  20. trillian says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    I don’t get this engagement ring obsession at all. 99 % of all the rings look incredibly tacky to me. Like something out of a vending machine. Plus is this 3 months’ salary thing really true? Do “regular” women really wear several-thousand-dollar rings???

    Reply
  21. bcgirl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    why the H is Paris Hilton of 2003 on this site every other day??
    $?

    Reply
  22. Marianne says:
    January 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    yeah, I dont think $2million is Chris Zlyka’s “3 month salary”.

    Reply

