Paris Hilton jokes about the similarities between her engagement ring and Cardi B’s

So, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged during a New Year’s jaunt in Aspen. In order to seal the deal, the 32-year-old actor bought Paris some pre-marital bling worthy of a heiress, a 20-carat, custom designed, pear-shaped stunner, which was estimated to have put Chris out around $2 million (which, if you go by the old “three months salary” unofficial engagement ring cost estimator, means that he brings in an impressive $666,666 a month).
The platinum-set ring was designed by Chris, and crafted by diamond expert/jewelry designer to the stars Michael Greene, who shared Chris’ inspiration for the sparkler with PEOPLE, recalling:
“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request. The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”
Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a similarity between Paris’ ring, which she has been prominently displaying on the slopes courtesy of a pair of fingerless gloves, and another recent bauble that made headlines, rapper Cardi B’s pear-shaped jewel, bequeathed to her by Migos’ Offset back in October. Even though Cardi’s ring is a mere 8-carats, the two rings do kind of look alike, and you know that neither Chris nor Offset went to Jared for these.
Paris took note of a fan’s tweet that read, “Cardi B and Paris Hilton’s are twinning with the pear shaped rings ! @iamcardib @ParisHilton.” The 36-year-old reality show personality-turned-DJ replied, “Our future hubby’s [sic] obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals.” Aww, Paris… I guess money just can’t buy good grammar.
Our future hubby's obviously both have amazing & similar taste!😍💎 Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls 👑👑 #RingGoals 💍
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 4, 2018
Is having a similar engagement ring anything like wearing the same outfit as someone to a party? I don’t know. All I know is that ring is ginormous. I’m a fan of much more subdued jewels, and of being able to lift my hand up quickly when need be. Anyway, congrats, ladies.
Happy Birthday Hubby @offsetyrn i love you so muccchhhh.People see the jewelry and the money ,I see the hard work you put in and how caring you are for others .You take care of family, your kids, gang and friends! You always challenge me to work harder and be better! True King raised by a Queen 👑👑 I loveeee you ,You deserve the world and Me 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️
Photos: Instagram, WENN.com
The ring, and the way she is showing it off – hilariously low end.
So true, but then subtlety & humility have never really been her thing.
I’m not convinced either one of them has $2 million, so put me in the Synthetic Diamond Conspiracy Theorists category.
I think it’s real, but I do not believe for a second that he bought it. She paid for it herself. 😂
She probably negotiated with the jeweler for a discount in exchange for some amount of publicity. But yea…that ring has to be worth Chris Z’s entire net worth.
Meh…Credit card, she’ll pay the interest on it. And got a deal for promoting jeweller.
Congrats, whatever, yada yada. I’m at the point any news that isn’t catastrophic works for me.
Also, why does she pose like she’s about to fall backward. It’s too much. Is she playing the trust game with some unseen person standing behind her.
And he seems to fit with her.
No way he paid for it. He’s a little known actor.
I’m sure she cut a deal for it and kicked in some $$$. I also think it looks tacky as hell.
Of course, synthetic diamonds at this point are technically at the same level of quality as natural ones, so that’s not that big of a deal if that’s what really went down.
Paris looks great. She hasn’t gone overboard with tweaking her face. I think she does something, right? Or do you think she’s all natural? I think Paris is going to age well. Her old Buddy, Kim, OTOH, yikes! CardiB is really pretty. Yikes at those nails! Do you think they will wear those rings everyday or do you think they have an everyday ring? I would think it would put them at a high risk of getting mugged with that bling
I can’t imagine wearing that everyday. I would be terrified of losing it. But maybe that comes from the fact that I don’t have millions of dollars.
All that said… wearing it on the slopes? Fingerless gloves on the slopes? Come on!
To be fair, we have no snow this year and it has been in the 40-50 degree range so she doesn’t even need gloves.
Having said that, I think the fingerless glove thing is part of her DJ persona? I’ve seen her wear them a few times on other occasions, but there is NO WAY she covers that huge blob up.
Insurance on the ring. Problem solved. Too big for my taste but she probably won’t wear it much after the wedding. Half the people I know don’t wear their engagement or wedding rings.
I lost mine. But, hey, I got divorced soon after so shrug. Wish I coulda Pawned it instead but what are you going to do
Weeeellll, she has gone overboard with rhinoplasty, to the point where she’ll likely have to have it rebuilt when she gets older; there’s not much left but a knife-blade. I saw a video the other day of her showing the ring off, such a poseur. Showing off her best facial angles, body angles, looking down at just the right moments to show off her huge false eyelashes. It was totally all about getting the best camera angle and not love. This creature is engaged to a fellow who wears a backward ball cap? How long do you give it, people?
Not even her eye color is natural. She has custom made blue contacts.
I can’t imagine the type of person who could plan on spending a weekend with this woman, much less a lifetime.
All. Of. This. I get the feeling they’ll be next Nick Cannon/Mariah Carey story. He’s enamored with the idea of Paris, not Paris, herself.
Cardi B must have small hands because her 8 looks like Paris Hilton’s 20!? Or, once they get so big they all look the same? Lol IDK My mind just went somewhere dirty.
It’s the smaller stones set around Cardi’s diamond that makes it seem bigger, I think. Which also makes it look like cheap costume jewellery. Or maybe it just is cheap costume jewellery.
Paris honey, that ridiculous pose wasn’t sexy ten years ago and it’s still not sexy. But congrats on the engagement. Three times the charm!
I thought she had a back problem
I always assumed she had back problems too!
Me too- as soon as I saw those photos, my first thought was back problem! And she’s been contorting herself like that for years .
I don’t like huge rings or diamonds (I prefer semi-precious little stones) so I don’t find her ring pretty at all.
I’m curious about this « three months salary rule », because I’ve never heard of that before. But I’m French – maybe it’s an American thing ?
A jewelry store used to have ads saying that was the guideline. Probably to get men to spend more on rings!
And no way they paid $2 mil for the ring. They probably got a steep discount for all the publicity it’s getting. I don’t think he designed and bought it either. I’d think he’d need a mortgage to buy that thing!
Thank you, Bluhare ! After reading your answer, I googled it out of curiosity and I read about the De Beers story (I like learning about stuff like that ^^)
Check out “Adam Ruins Everything” – it’s a TV show, but also you can find on YouTube. He basically goes through all these myths and social “rules” and debunks them – such a great show (and they provide citations). One of the episodes is either Adam Ruins Love or Adam Ruins Marriage and he gets into why diamonds are the preferred engagement stone (and where that came from/why it’s a ridiculous arbitrary tradition), the salary “rule” (What Bluhare mentioned), divorce statistics, etc.
Thanks for the recommendation, Sunnydaze
Wait? Who is this guy and how long have they been together? He looks like he’s 15?!…
If that’s Tommy from HBO’s The Leftovers, I’m going to be very sad. He was really good in that series. The whole show was amazing.
I’m pretty sure it’s him. Damn.
Another Hilton post? Oh god, someone is trying to make a comeback in 2018, can we please not go there?
It makes my soul sad.
I just noticed how far she leans back when she poses… how does she stop from tipping over?!
Oh, and these two are gross. Congrats, gross people!
Im a Cardi fan but i hate her ring too big too tacky. That goes double for paris who i never like, i always found her annoying was so happy when she was no longer a thing.
As someone who works in the jewelry industry, I freaking love pear cut diamonds.
I looooove pear cut gems. I’ve been considering buying myself a right hand ring at some point at pear is in the forefront of that race
That ring is ugly.
I would never trade my Etsy bought ring for my engagement and my mother in law ‘s vintage wedding ring that she gave to me. Her own grandmother wore it and gave it to her daughter who gave it to her daughter who gave it to me. it’s not worth a million but it’s priceless.
They’re nice rings and good for them all the best…. but are ya looking to get mugged?
DM says she’s specifically hired a “ring squad” – aka new security just got for the ring. she’s a job creator, our little paris!
I know this isnt the right forum but I was wondering why there was no uproar about cardi simulating sex on fb/ig live with her *classy* boyfriend a couple weeks ago? I mean, is it because she was a stripper? If it was Nicki doing that she would be dragged forever… i dont know.
Maybe its just me. Strongly disliking her and what she represents.
I used to really dislike Paris when i was younger and she was everywhere with that stupid show with Nicole Richie, but now I think she’s pretty harmless and even bland. Id take her over the Kardashians any day.
Congrats to both couples and nothing nice to say about the rings.
Interesting that people seem to think she is harmless and either forget or didn’t know that she was infamously caught on video mocking people who went to public schools, abusing African Americans and using the N word. She really is nasty trash. I’ll take 500 Kartrashians over this nasty, vain, self-absorbed classist and racist any day.
Absolutely. I, for one, can’t stand listening to her talking. And it’s one thing to say you’re not a role model, and another very different thing is to be so low brow. That’s not even owning your sexuality, that’s.. just nasty.
I didn’t know that she was caught doing those despicable things, and I don’t understand what’s so inspiring in her lyrics.
Ok if you couldn’t tell, I really, really dislike her and hope her antics don’t rub off on our youth. We deserve better.
@Mimz As Caroline pointed out, Paris isn’t exactly “harmless”. She may not be on everyone’s radar now, but she’s shown herself in the past to be pretty racist and classist. I’ll never be able to warm to her.
wait, cardi b has a boyfriend? like in addition to her fiance?
I meant her fiance @olive
I’ll take 5 Hilton posts in exchange for zero cheeto nazi posts.
Dude looks like he has zero brain cells…so, only slightly less than Paris has! 😛 Would LOVE to hear five minutes of one of their conversations…
money money money
I don’t get this engagement ring obsession at all. 99 % of all the rings look incredibly tacky to me. Like something out of a vending machine. Plus is this 3 months’ salary thing really true? Do “regular” women really wear several-thousand-dollar rings???
why the H is Paris Hilton of 2003 on this site every other day??
$?
yeah, I dont think $2million is Chris Zlyka’s “3 month salary”.
