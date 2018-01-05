There’s a backlash to the Golden Globes ‘blackout’, but people will be wearing pins…?

As we head into Golden Globes weekend, I find myself in the midst of a familiar mixture of emotions: anxiety over the sheer volume of work involved with covering the Globes; excitement because I think this year’s Globes will be very interesting; and a sense of ennui because I worry that people will be talking about the wrong sh-t in the days after the Globes. The show will be about awards, the show will be about Seth Meyers’ jokes, but let’s be real: the biggest story will be the fashion, and whether all of the women wear black in solidarity, and what will be said on the red carpet, and all of that. Some sites are already preemptively announcing that they aren’t going to cover the fashion the same way in past years, because this year it isn’t even about the fashion. But what about those women who want it to be about fashion? What about the ladies who want to wear white or gold or red or teal or pumpkin?

As stars prepare for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the one sure bet is that the red carpet will be going dark, at least as far as the clothing is concerned. In solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, now officially named Time’s Up, the plan has been for actresses (and the actors who support them) to wear black to send a united message. But as buzz has built around the moment and the movement, the inevitable resistance from some attendees has taken hold as well. According to a PEOPLE source, “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”

[From People]

I said this a few days ago – I’m very worried that the story will become “why didn’t So-and-So wear black, she must hate rape victims!” No, please don’t do that. Many women will be wearing black, and some women won’t. We’ll be talking about their fashion either way.

Also: I would be willing to bet that almost everyone at the Golden Globes will be wearing the newly designed Time’s Up pin.

The hottest accessory on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday will be the Time’s Up pin, expected to be worn by leading ladies and men alike to draw attention to the sexual harassment prevention initiative launched Monday by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other prominent Hollywood women. Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips (Kingsman, Nocturnal Animals, W.E.) to design the pin during a private meeting last month at CAA where the Time’s Up initiative was hatched by studio heads, producers, agents and actresses who split into discussion groups to tackle different aspects of the issue. “I was probably one of very few women there who would be considered below-the-line,” says Phillips, referring to her role as a costume designer; she has also worked on fashion projects with Prada, Mr. Porter and Jeremy Scott over the years, and with pop stars Madonna and Lenny Kravitz on their onstage wardrobe. “Reese asked me to come to the actor’s group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters. We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime [L.A. jewelry designer] Michael Schmidt.” Phillips and Schmidt, who has made custom clothing and jewelry for every pop star under the sun from Madonna to Miley, first put their heads together with a few other creatives to design the Time’s Up logo, then designed the pin and had 500 of them manufactured in the U.S.A. in just two week’s time. “I met so many great women, and it was such an honor to be called to action,” Phillips says of the experience. The Time’s Up plan includes a legal defense fund for victims in all industries, legislative initiatives and a request that women wear black to the Globes. Phillips is now expanding her role with the group and calling on the fashion industry to donate to the fund, set up to help “any person in the workplace who has been harassed,” with the first $13 million seeded by Witherspoon and other Hollywood insiders. (The public can also donate via a GoFundMe site.)

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

You can see the Time’s Up pin at the link – it’s a somewhat stark black-and-white logo, but it will pop against an all-black gown or suit. As for celebrities only wanting to wear designers who have pledged money to Time’s Up… that’s interesting. I wonder how that will pan out during the awards season.