There’s a backlash to the Golden Globes ‘blackout’, but people will be wearing pins…?

As we head into Golden Globes weekend, I find myself in the midst of a familiar mixture of emotions: anxiety over the sheer volume of work involved with covering the Globes; excitement because I think this year’s Globes will be very interesting; and a sense of ennui because I worry that people will be talking about the wrong sh-t in the days after the Globes. The show will be about awards, the show will be about Seth Meyers’ jokes, but let’s be real: the biggest story will be the fashion, and whether all of the women wear black in solidarity, and what will be said on the red carpet, and all of that. Some sites are already preemptively announcing that they aren’t going to cover the fashion the same way in past years, because this year it isn’t even about the fashion. But what about those women who want it to be about fashion? What about the ladies who want to wear white or gold or red or teal or pumpkin?
As stars prepare for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the one sure bet is that the red carpet will be going dark, at least as far as the clothing is concerned. In solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, now officially named Time’s Up, the plan has been for actresses (and the actors who support them) to wear black to send a united message. But as buzz has built around the moment and the movement, the inevitable resistance from some attendees has taken hold as well.
According to a PEOPLE source, “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”
I said this a few days ago – I’m very worried that the story will become “why didn’t So-and-So wear black, she must hate rape victims!” No, please don’t do that. Many women will be wearing black, and some women won’t. We’ll be talking about their fashion either way.
Also: I would be willing to bet that almost everyone at the Golden Globes will be wearing the newly designed Time’s Up pin.
The hottest accessory on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday will be the Time’s Up pin, expected to be worn by leading ladies and men alike to draw attention to the sexual harassment prevention initiative launched Monday by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other prominent Hollywood women. Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips (Kingsman, Nocturnal Animals, W.E.) to design the pin during a private meeting last month at CAA where the Time’s Up initiative was hatched by studio heads, producers, agents and actresses who split into discussion groups to tackle different aspects of the issue.
“I was probably one of very few women there who would be considered below-the-line,” says Phillips, referring to her role as a costume designer; she has also worked on fashion projects with Prada, Mr. Porter and Jeremy Scott over the years, and with pop stars Madonna and Lenny Kravitz on their onstage wardrobe. “Reese asked me to come to the actor’s group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters. We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime [L.A. jewelry designer] Michael Schmidt.”
Phillips and Schmidt, who has made custom clothing and jewelry for every pop star under the sun from Madonna to Miley, first put their heads together with a few other creatives to design the Time’s Up logo, then designed the pin and had 500 of them manufactured in the U.S.A. in just two week’s time. “I met so many great women, and it was such an honor to be called to action,” Phillips says of the experience.
The Time’s Up plan includes a legal defense fund for victims in all industries, legislative initiatives and a request that women wear black to the Globes. Phillips is now expanding her role with the group and calling on the fashion industry to donate to the fund, set up to help “any person in the workplace who has been harassed,” with the first $13 million seeded by Witherspoon and other Hollywood insiders. (The public can also donate via a GoFundMe site.)
You can see the Time’s Up pin at the link – it’s a somewhat stark black-and-white logo, but it will pop against an all-black gown or suit. As for celebrities only wanting to wear designers who have pledged money to Time’s Up… that’s interesting. I wonder how that will pan out during the awards season.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
One thing is certain: Marchesa will be nowhere in sight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. You are right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. And I think this would be enough for a fashion statement for the GG. I am nkt so fond of this black gowns movement, I am on the side of “let the women shine”. As we have seen in the past year, women in Hollywood have to fight tooth and nail each day for their ideas, their projects just like women everywhere. Like what Salma Hayek had to go though to get Frida done. I want her millionaire husband to spoil her for thos occasion and she sure deserves to shine, just like any other woman celebrating that this monster was finally exposed and they can speak more freely as a result. These women walking the carpet on Sunday are a small minority representing the professional success of women in men dominated industries, they should shine like effing stars, feel pretty, special and comfortable and sexy which is all of our right to be enjpyed without being harrased or sexually abused for. In the end, I think it comes down to what they say on the stage and on the carpet, not that they just wear something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marchesa was already in decline, being worn just by the actresses that now we know, were forced to by HW. If you really like the whole Marchesa mood, you can wear Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, who are better designers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care for the pin. At first glance, with the t & u & m & p, in that font, is too similar to a trump campaign bumper sticker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, why not a clock?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s legit just Times New Roman (Bold). It’s one of the most common fonts out there. I had to reduce the letter spacing between the ‘S and the E but it lined up perfectly in photoshop once I did that. TNR is like the OG newspaper font – so it’s incredibly overused, along with Arial it’s probably the most common. Time Magazine, Vogue, and a bunch of others use it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many institutions require you to use it. Where I used to work it was TNR or you go back and change it to TNR after being lectured about it.
I have no real opinions about fonts as long as you can read them, but yeah, TNR is the most common one out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most term papers, regardless if it’s college or high school, will require Times New Roman. It’s simple and clean unlike the other fronts, like say Garamond. TNR is also easy to read in either 11 or 12 font size, unlike the other fonts. So, I wouldn’t considered it overused, it’s just practical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with pins: they make holes in your clothes. Would rather it be a pendant necklace or earrings, and agree: in shape of clock!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!!! Who wants to put a hole in a dress you likely have to return? Or just don’t want to risk ruining? I know I’m shallow but I’m hoping to see pretty dresses. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also thought it would incorporate a clock face of some kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think those who don’t wear black are going to get bad coverage and their team should tell them.
This might be silly but they are trying to make a point and if they can’t show that women can work together on this I think it’s going to go to the stereotype that women are catty and out for themselves which will make people take it less serious and see a way to keep the structure.
Again I think the wearing black thing is odd but I think all women should do it, because of the point makes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think every actress, producer, director etc. would be silly not to wear black, unless they have a great statement prepared about their choice.
I do hope people realise that not everyone who gets an invite to these awards shows is famous or wealthy or loaned a gown by any level of designer. I’m a bit concerned I’m going to see, like, the girlfriend of an audio engineer being dragged for wearing the one fancy dress she owns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
both of your comments are spot on. The thing that bothers me is that the Wear Black is overshadowing the films/actors/actresses/ and others that are being honored. It is not about the work. And that is what these Awards Shows should be about. So there’s that too for me at least. I’ll look forward to next year’s Award’s Shows. This year is just too gimmicky (for a great cause, but still)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
its a point to consider. Also you have to think about that a good number of people at the Globes are not Americans and while they probably have heard about Weinstein and metoo they not necessarily have heard about the dress code.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the black thing. It’s going to look like a big funeral. Why not wear bright colors cause your happy women are making progress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same thing on another site when this started, Lallyvee, and got shut down. I think the women should wear everything BUT black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because black is easy. Everyone has access to black dresses, even if you’re not a fancy brand ambassador.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you K. It’s about the message not about the dresses necessarily. Also, let’s appreciate the fact that just the conversation about this idea is keeping the real issue of Predatorgate in the conversation.
Yes, the show should about the work but Predatorgate has shown that for decades many women and men had to work while being harassed, assaulted and blacklisted.
I feel it would be utterly disingenious to put on an awards show of this scale and act like nothing has changed since Harvey Weinstein. In that context ‘just’ making a statement through the color of a dress actually seems pretty mild to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have a point, and for some of the same reasons, I do think they should all just make sure they wear black. But hopefully people will not use this as an excuse to scream “That woman didn’t wear black! Rape-Apologist! Narcissist! False feminist!” Hopefully people can be a little bit better than that. That’s exactly how I’m predicting political groups who have already demonstrated their hatred of women anyway to behave (like the Deplorables). But sometimes liberals and feminists aren’t much better when it’s an individual woman they dislike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree. If it’s been decided by whoever decides these things, they should all just do it. There are plenty of other awards shows and fashion events. If any styling team lets their client out wearing a different color they should be fired for doing her a great disservice. And as for the women who attend but aren’t actresses/famous, black is a pretty basic color and many women own a fancy dress that’s black or mostly black, and if not, it’s the easiest color to acquire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed – this is about solidarity for people who have been harmed, often by people in positions of privilege. Choosing to ignore this in favour of celebrating your own “power” ignores the fact that this power (even if newly found) is a privilege the vast majority affected don’t have. The whole point of Time’s Up is to support others, so how about putting aside your own interests for this part of the night (go to town otherwise) and wear black in support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But when that pin or color is mandatory basically its useless. Isnt it the same in the UK with the Poppies? You basically have to wear them so its not a sign of anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eeer no. You wear a poppy if you wish. You are not forced…..lots do not. No one is judged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that pin took two major people to design…it’s pretty generic.
I think the all-black has the potential to look striking…I suspect a few women may pull an Amal Clooney and wear white gloves to dress it up old school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing about the pin! They were talking like they were designing some grand, complicated piece of jewelry. It made me laugh though, so that’s good.
Also, I think the all black is interesting because the designs will have to be more creative to stand out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too was expecting something, well….. more. I get that they wanted to make a bold statement, with a militaristic and no nonsense feel, but the result is a bit bland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to see some women wearing pantsuits, regardless of their colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too! (No pun intended.) I think wearing pants makes a better statement, and the actresses could have a lot of fun with it. Anything from Gal Gadot’s pink gaucho suit, to Angelina’s tux.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! That’s an excellent idea. A nod to Pantsuit Nation.
As I read this article, I began thinking maybe white would be more appropriate: a tribute to the suffragette movement and the long road toward women’s equality.
But no. White is also bridal. Virginal. A symbol of purity.
We are not your brides.
We are not your toys.
We’re mad as hell and we’re done.
Shine in bright colors at the Oscars. Wearing black, for this one night, feels appropriate. A powerful sign of solidarity.
I keep thinking about the final scene from an episode of Big Little Lies. Shailene Woodley is running out her anger and singing with Martha Wainwright:
I will not pretend
I will not put on a smile
I will not say I’m all right for you
When all I wanted was to be good
To do everything in truth
To do everything in truth
I will not pretend
I will not put on a smile
I will not say I’m all right for you
For you, whoever you are
For you, whoever you are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m more interested in the fact that CAA had anything to do with this since you know they had a hand in Weinstein’s reign of terror
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They know their hands are dirty so their doing everything thing they can to deflect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone at lainey gossip ( can’t remember if it was Lainey or someone else) explained it very well: some of the actresses going to the GG this year won’t get another chance for a very long time or it’s their very first time at this kind of award show (eg. Mary J Blige). Shouldn’t they be allowed to look spectacular?
Sure, for the Reesees and the Meryls it’s just another night, they go every year but for Mary J Blige might be her first and only for a couple of years. We all know how many opportunities WoC get in HW especially if they are over a certain age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can find a spectacular looking black dress; it’s a color that looks great on everyone. But again; if a actress decides to not wear black it’s fine. No one is really going to get upset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What if they want to wear black? It’s a universal color and the easiest color in which to find a pretty dress. Honestly if it were my first awards show, the black uniform would be a relief. “Wtf do I wear? Oh thank goodness a black dress is easy.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but that’s just the shakes. Think about the year that the Globes were cancelled, or after 9/11 when the Emmy’s basically was held as a luncheon and the Oscars was incredibly scaled down. It just happens. Some years people will miss their chance for a big moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed. and again its a hollow gesture to me. so let them look how they want
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wearing the same color is a tradition in social justice protest movements. It’s a sign of solidarity and being united in a cause. It’s a visual symbol protesting inequality and abuse. It says, “Look how many of us there are. We won’t let this continue.” And wearing black can be classy as hell.
If nothing else, it’s very empowering to actually participate in a protest. Other people are acknowledging and sharing in your pain and outrage. You realize you’re not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think in today’s day and age…I think the defense fund is a better protest. For me wearing an expensive black dress makes no difference than an expensive dress of another color. It shrug worthy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with India Rose. The donations are fantastic, but the visual impact of this kind of social protest can be quite powerful. I’m looking forward to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the very fact that people are commenting on this on a gossip website demonstrates that it isn’t a hollow gesture, it is actually garnering publicity and donations for the legal fund, because every article about the black gowns will also mention the organization, their website, where to donate, and their other concrete goals. I am sometimes skeptical of the effectiveness of solely symbolic protests, but I actually love that this particular protest is completely thought through, with concrete goals that industries can be pressured to achieve, with both the carrot and the stick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole: but it’s not up to you how these women choose to protest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never said it was. I said for ME i find it shrug worthy and hollow. I’m all for people protesting every way they want. I find the defense fund to be more concrete than wearing a black dress. Esp when it can punish those that cannot find a dress or this may be their only chance at the GGs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep thinking of the reaction to Jenny Beavan, the costume designer for Mad Max Fury Road, and what she wore to accept her award. People (men) were shocked and outraged that she wore something she was comfortable in. That’s some radical s***.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was a moment!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women shouldering the burden of social commentary? Women being judged for what they wear? Color me shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a woman does wear black but it’s an immodest outfit (which I’m hoping at least one woman will do defiantly), she’ll be shamed for that too. You just know it- many have already used Sex Predatorgate as an excuse to slut-sha- oops, I mean, be more ‘questioning’ of starlet’s choices when it comes to feminine modesty. It’ll expose misogyny and victim-blaming on the right and the left. There will be quite a few tone-deaf “how can you discuss rape culture while dressed like that?” from both sides,
I completely support this protest and am looking forward to the Golden Globes this time, but Kaiser’s probably right- people will be lashing out at all the wrong people (women) for all the wrong things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otaku
*groan*
I’m afraid you hit the nail on the head. Someone should wear a black Marchesa that’s been shredded with scissors along with a Swarovski gag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should be able wear whatever color they want and not be judged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. However, someone has thought up this ‘wear black’ nonsense and now women are forced to comply yet again…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, let’s show our “freedom of oppression” by all being told to wear the same thing. Women in Hollywood (and all over) have been pushed down, boxed in, overlooked, treated as play things, silenced, etc…and NOW fellow women want to show their support for each other by somberly wearing black (essentially making everyone the same) and then shaming the ones who don’t? I’ll be more impressed with the people who DON’T wear black to this event. Stand up for yourself and be who you are, not what everyone else wants you to be – haven’t you spent enough time doing that already? Letting others call the shots?!
This whole idea is ludicrous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t care who is or isn’t wearing black. All I know is that I’m upset that this has become about dragging female actors who didn’t ‘speak up’ earlier or saying they didn’t know. This isn’t about them and the dragging of female actors over it is typical of a patriarchal attitude of blaming women. I’m haven’t been feeling movie season since Gravity/12YAS won but I’ll watch the red carpets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been wondering how this affects actresses who are contracted with a designer for red carpet events. Do they really get that much of a say in what they’ll wear? How many designers have multiple black dresses in their current lines (for those who dress several actresses)?
The whole thing feels knee-jerk and not well thought out. I mean, all the men are always in black so it will be really easy for them to show “solidarity”. This puts all the emphasis on the women conforming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The actresses with designer deals probably have it easiest. One of the fashion websites wrote about how everyone is scrambling for a black dress, because there actually aren’t that many of them. I would think if you’re contracted to a designer, you probably get first dibs on what they have. It’s everyone else that is having a hard time fighting for the leftovers. This is another reason not to yell at anyone who isn’t wearing black, maybe she couldn’t *get* a black dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guys have it easy; most of them wear black anyway, so they get points for solidarity whether they give a shit or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reading some of the stories of the harassment victims made my stomach turn. Whether it was my 1st invitation or 21st invitation, I would have no problem wearing black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is their chosen statement to make. i’m tired of criticizing someone’s chosen form of protest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How nice for Emma Stone to wear a pin when she still employs the cretin agent who sexually assaulted Terry Crewes. This is why HWood will never change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who decided to make this all black fashion statement? A handful of the most powerful? I personally think it’s very, very lame- but if I was actually going I’d probably just keep my mouth shut and conform. Oh, the irony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they really didn’t want anyone to talk about the fashion they’d all wear the same black dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, women change the way they dress? Why do women have to change anything! And yes I get it’s about solidarity but women shouldn’t have to change, men are the ones who need to change their behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@harryg. Love this X 1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the notion of wearing black Gucci, Prada and Fords in response to this issue just never seemed well thought out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got no big opinion on the all-black thing; I mean, whatever floats their boat. But that pin?! OMG it sucks! I mean, I’m not even artistic and seriously, I could have come up with something better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was loving the whole wearing black idea. badass
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those who want to participate in making the statement should wear black. Those that don’t want to for whatever reason, should not.
That pin is very basic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Optics and presentation does have an impact on any topic. A large bunch of women, all wearing one color does depict a unqiue picture of solidarity. Sometimes, optics are important. And this is keeping the conversation going too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
im sad that these women arent bold enough to simply boycott. all women should stick together and not go!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These events are huge networking opportunities. So you’re suggesting that these women, who have had their careers deeply affected by harassment, should be the ones to stay home and miss out on MORE professional opportunities? How does that make sense?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i dont think that necessarily fair. I mean they worked hard and I think they deserve to be recognized for that. However, since black already is a popular choice of colour…it probably would make a more striking statement if they decided to not dress up in fancy gowns/suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that the onus to “make a statement” at the awards is on the heads of the women in Hollywood, who will be exorciated at worst and side-eyed at best if they don’t either wear a pin, wear black, or make some solemn soundbite, is so very, very L.A.
Report this comment as spam or abuse