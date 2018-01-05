Justin Timberlake drops his new single, ‘Filthy’, and it’s actually a good song…?

I’m not a Justin Timberlake fan. I don’t like his personality, in general. I like some of his music, but not to the point where I would call myself a fan. So I wasn’t even paying attention to JT trying to hype his new album – I just didn’t care. When I saw some of the hype pieces, I was like “I hope the music is better than that ‘Trolls’ song bullsh-t.” Well, guess what? This sh-t is better than that f-cking Trolls song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” It actually reminds me a lot of his early work with Timbaland! By that I mean… it’s sexy, it has a good beat, it’s something you could dance to. Here’s the bizarre sexy-robot video for “Filthy,” JT’s first single off of his new album, Man of the Woods:
This was directed by Mark Romanek. The video is sort of cool, but Justin could have done just a by-the-books video where he danced and looked into the camera and that would have worked too. Why overthink it?? Anyway, no joke, I’m downloading this song. The album comes out on February 2, but Justin is going to release a new single and music video every week, starting January 18th. The album will also get a huge boost from Timberlake’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance this year. He’s making his “triumphant” return to the Half-Time show after he was one half of the 2004 Super Bowl controversy involving Janet Jackson.
Here’s the album cover. People are debating whether Justin is “white again” because the vibe from the cover is more “country music” than R&B. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
Interesting he dropped the single the Friday before the Golden Globes where his wife Jessica is nominated for an award. So I guess the red carpet questions will be about his new single/album rather than just about his wife’s nomination. Justin is all about me, me,me.
#JaniceJackson#NeverForget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JANET Jackson. If we’re gonna stick up for her, let’s get her name right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bad…I was typing on my mobile device and that’s not always a good thing….lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From he hints dropped, I think Janet is going to make an appearance for a song with Justin when he does the Super Bowl halftime show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. I’ll believe it when/if it happens. He has a career filled with using women for publicity/promotion. Dangling the lure of Janet may just be more of the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might grow on me but first listen my reaction was “this song is garbage”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not bad, sounds like a Pharell production.
And I don’t know why the author keeps saying Can’t stop the feeling was a bad song. It was a feel good song for the summer. I liked it just like Happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This song was honestly my jam that summer. It put me in a positive mood and that’s all I want from feel good summer songs. Also let’s not forget it was part of the soundtrack of a freaking movie for KIDS so it had to be fluffy and appropriate.
I like it more than this new track tbh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
V4real: the author probably keeps saying the song isn’t good because *they* don’t think it is good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally couldn’t stand it. I find him really grating, and I heard that song far too much. It was a cheap/easy, marketable song for that horrible trolls movie. It’s ‘fine’ as a summer song – it hits the usual checkboxes for what makes one. But I just personally detested it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has a catchy beat. My reaction was it sucked too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not feeling it either, though looking away from the video helped my feelings of “eww”. Still, turning it off now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I truly went into listening to this with an open mind and….it sucks.
Still can’t believe he is actually being allowed to go back and play at the super bowl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just glad it’s leaning more George Michael than George Strait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why the hate for that troll song?
(((
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said something similar. I liked Can’t stop the feeling. It was a feel good summer song. I think it’s the artist that tends to make a person not like a song. If Pharell was singing it I don’t think there would have been much or any hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s derivative trash. The video always makes me gag because JT is so self-congratulatory it’s obnoxious. Vile man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for proving my point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the song is an earworm, but some thoughts:
- when Tay Tay makes a song with that much audio and computer whizzing and just generally over engineeredness, everyone jumps all over her (other artists, too, but she’s the first example that comes to mind) for not really singing
- Justin Timberlake’s sexuality is the opposite of sex positive and runs right up to douche bro
- oh, look, scantily clad ladies and full dressed men and similulated robot sex.
Hrrmmm. No thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, there were a lot of butts in that video. Snore. He’s like a boy pussy cat doll, he doesn’t have much else to sing about than what’s going on in his trews and how we all apparently want some of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His Terry Richardson glasses do nothing for him either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And excuse my typos. “Similulated”? Betsy, don’t post squinting in the dark before the kids are up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Either I’m too old to appreciate this or it blows big time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I kept wondering if that was the right video because the song I heard sucked. “Haters gonna say it’s fake!” ??? lol grow up, Justin Timberlake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must be old too, here have a Werther’s original. I keep them in my cardigan pocket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahahah great comment hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*snort laugh*
ZB ftw!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHHHAHHHHAAA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwhahaha!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not bad but it’s not great either. He’s in ‘meh’ territory, but it will be played over and over again anyway. The real test of any song is to close your eyes and see if you’re still interested in listening and it’s basically your average pop song. I’m not sure if I can take this kind of mediocrity being released every week tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, why are we talking about this single and not the super-cheeseball video he put out to convince us he is a man of the woods? It is unintentionally hilarious. I suggest you all check out the memes making fun of him, for a good laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh — I can’t say oh wow, I want to go download this to my gym mix…but it had me moving a bit while making my coffee. I’ll give it a solid maybe.
On the superficial side, I vaguely remember when JT was a least a little bit adorable? cute? There is definitely no hot left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There really isn’t, is there? He looks like the kind of guy one would suspect of being a lifelong rapist, you know, the kind of guy who is charming but off?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s aging badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Cate, Kate are cancelled working with Woody, this dude is cancelled too. Why should woman only get the back lash?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then cancel Hugh Jackman and Colin Firth and Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Sheen and Owen Wilson and Javier Bardem, Ewan McGregor, Colin Farrell, Ian McShane, Kenneth Branagh, and a whole host of male actors. The list is endless.
And cancel Naomi Watts, Penelope Cruz, Evan Rachel Wood, Rachel McAdams, Christina Ricci, on and on.
I don’t cancel actors or actresses for future roles in a movie I might be interested in because they appeared in a Woody Allen movie. The list is beyond long. I do now cancel seeing a Woody Allen movie and not supporting him. I admit to seeing Blue Jasmine and Vicky Christina Barcelona years ago. I loved both movies. i can’t deny it.
But I now realize I shouldn’t support his movies and won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jayna well don’t worry I did, I don’t watch their movies anyway. I can live without these actors/singers. I don’t even know most of your lists. Also lucky my 1st language is not English either. Plenty of entertainment for me in other languages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like the strip clubs have a new song to perform to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope.
#neverforget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never made it through the whole song. Maybe it gets better?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I was working and thought it was the add before the real deal and when I found out it was just a boring computerised mess I turned it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I couldn’t watch the video after a minute because I HATED his god complex … so I tried listening and then realized I still wasn’t interested in listening to all of it. So grateful I don’t listen to FM/AM and won’t have to hear Mountain Man 30+ times per day.
I WILL however watch the Globes red carpet because he won’t be able to shut his pie hole about his new album. Jessica will a line, then Justin will get 3 minutes. HATE WATCH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heard this on the radio today. Don’t like it. And wtf is up with “Man of the Woods”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s referring to his name–”timber” refers to trees/woods. Although it would make more sense if his name was “Timberman” rather than Timberlake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man of the woods by the lake?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He and his family moved to a small town in Tennessee outside of Nashville several years ago. His partner in his businesses moved his family down first. He even has his businesses housed there and started a label for new acts.
I do know back in 2015 or 2014 he had a small birthday put together by his wife, with just family and close friends, She asked old-school country/blues singer Chris Stapleton to come and sing a few songs, as Justin is a huge fan. Justin was born and raised in Memphis. He did come. He said it was in the woods, but nice. He became friends with Justin and invited Justin to perform at the Country Music Awards in 2015, and they brought the house down with their performance. Chris is not bro-country. He is the real deal, old school blues/country. A songwriter for other singers, who made it big with his debut album as an older artist.
So maybe the title relates to his life in Tennessee these past years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked JT’s solo music, but just not his personality. This may the first song of his I don’t like. I’m curious about how the other singles will sound. And agreed…the video is too much. Just give me a standard pop video with some good choreography & I’m good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pass. Can we talk about Bruno Mars “Finesse” video instead? #JanetJackson #neverforget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally don’t mind his music, and in the past there are a couple of songs I really liked like Cry Me A River and even Sexyback but as someone wrote above I couldn’t even make it through the whole video the song was just not good. It’s a sad fact that people will forgive a lot of things if the music is good. This ain’t even good music. Like he should take notes from Bruno Mars. That video for Finesse that Bruno dropped yesterday was everything….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fine, but it sounds like one of the lesser tracks on FutureSex/LoveSounds.
Given that (godawful) album cover I was expecting bad country pop though, so it’s still exceeded my expectations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was funny when people said JT was “going back to white” with this album
Also this song was garbage. And I’m a terrible JT apologist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mmmm is it weird that that album cover reminded me of 1989 (Taylor) and my beautyful dark twisted fantasy (kayne) covers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s kind of like “SexyBack” in that it took a bit for my ear to catch on to it because it sounded so different from anything else on the radio. We’ll see if it repeats the success of what turned out to be his best album.
Can I ask why the video is filled with a prop Asian audience, though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cover doesn’t look “Country.” it looks like the label tag on any piece of clothing from Urban Outfitters. To the point where it looks like parody. And I otherwise really like a lot of Ryan McGinley’s work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Catchy beat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope.
Janet Jackson supporter to the end. He can kick rocks in flip flops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Put your filthy hand all over me????? WTF???????????? UGH NO NO NO NO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what is going on with all the audience shots of Asian worshipping a white performer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?????????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just a white performer – JT!!!! He has a god complex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this song is awful, it’s not memorable at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NOT a fan of this song, JT grosses me out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird, tryhard video. Still not feeling the song either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope.
I did hear that he was collaborating with Chris Stapleton on this new album so I’ll wait for that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love that.
Their performance at the CMAs in 2015 was fantastic. I love Chris Stapleton. He’s not bro-country. He’s got the blues thing going on mixed with classic country. So humble.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSfQw-Qhr14
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s amazing. I’ve been listening since he headed the Steeldrivers. Now if only bro-country could take a serious backseat to all the talented folks out there like Stapleton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Happy21, I read an article after his rise in fame. His debut album Traveller was doing good, steadily building, and then after he invited Justin to perform with him at the CMAs and Chris’ massive performance, sales took off. Guess what? Country still didn’t play him because he was classic country.
It’s just the bro country lite music being played. I read where female country artists, even popular ones, aren’t even played much at all. It’s only the men being played the majority of the time. I couldn’t believe it.
Misogyny everywhere.
Miranda Lambert in an article this year:
“Miranda Lambert doesn’t know what’s going on at country radio — where are the songs by women? Why don’t they get regular airplay? In a November cover interview with Redbook, the superstar opened up about the the disparity between male and female singers on country radio, and she didn’t hold back.
“It’s B.S., straight up!” she exclaims.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This gross narcissist has tromped all over (more talented) women during his career- I would not give this sorry excuse for a human being one cent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Pharrell Williams vibe is just too much. Justin is definitely NO Pharrell.. So quit trying to be.
Daft kid needs to find his own sound, or preferably exit the music industry. He’s really nothing without the N*Sync boys.
Also in a days where Women are fighting damned hard to not be “sexual objects”… Here we have a video with scantily clad women, robot sex, and a boy’s sick fantasy. Makes me want to go puke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing without N Sync? LOL FutureSex/LoveSounds was an amazing album. His 20/20 Experience part 1 and 2 album were hits and well-received. His tour behind it was brilliant, huge horn section, even an intermission he played so long.
He doesn’t need N Sync. They need him.
I have zero problems with him as an entertainer. I will always have a problem with him throwing Janet under the bus by groveling and going to the Grammys while she was shunned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well seems obvious that you’re a fan. I’m clearly not. He’s still a sad little boy who objectifies women. He needs to just get out of the public eye. Stat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s still Grandpa pop!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has a Pop Muzik sound. There are parts when it sounds exactly like that song. Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This pretentious twat…
Lainey summarized really well my dislike for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t Stop The Feeling wasn’t a horrible song, but it was overplayed TO DEATH. Radio killed it for me! Now I will never listen to it again.
This new song is awful… Terrible first single.
Report this comment as spam or abuse