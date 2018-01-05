Justin Timberlake drops his new single, ‘Filthy’, and it’s actually a good song…?

I’m not a Justin Timberlake fan. I don’t like his personality, in general. I like some of his music, but not to the point where I would call myself a fan. So I wasn’t even paying attention to JT trying to hype his new album – I just didn’t care. When I saw some of the hype pieces, I was like “I hope the music is better than that ‘Trolls’ song bullsh-t.” Well, guess what? This sh-t is better than that f-cking Trolls song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” It actually reminds me a lot of his early work with Timbaland! By that I mean… it’s sexy, it has a good beat, it’s something you could dance to. Here’s the bizarre sexy-robot video for “Filthy,” JT’s first single off of his new album, Man of the Woods:

This was directed by Mark Romanek. The video is sort of cool, but Justin could have done just a by-the-books video where he danced and looked into the camera and that would have worked too. Why overthink it?? Anyway, no joke, I’m downloading this song. The album comes out on February 2, but Justin is going to release a new single and music video every week, starting January 18th. The album will also get a huge boost from Timberlake’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance this year. He’s making his “triumphant” return to the Half-Time show after he was one half of the 2004 Super Bowl controversy involving Janet Jackson.

Here’s the album cover. People are debating whether Justin is “white again” because the vibe from the cover is more “country music” than R&B. Hm.

📷 @ryanmcginleystudios

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

 

  1. IlsaLund says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Interesting he dropped the single the Friday before the Golden Globes where his wife Jessica is nominated for an award. So I guess the red carpet questions will be about his new single/album rather than just about his wife’s nomination. Justin is all about me, me,me.

    #JaniceJackson#NeverForget

    Reply
  2. Lexter says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    It might grow on me but first listen my reaction was “this song is garbage”

    Reply
  3. Tila says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I truly went into listening to this with an open mind and….it sucks.
    Still can’t believe he is actually being allowed to go back and play at the super bowl.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I’m just glad it’s leaning more George Michael than George Strait.

    Reply
  5. erni says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Why the hate for that troll song?
    :( (((

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Yeah, the song is an earworm, but some thoughts:
    - when Tay Tay makes a song with that much audio and computer whizzing and just generally over engineeredness, everyone jumps all over her (other artists, too, but she’s the first example that comes to mind) for not really singing
    - Justin Timberlake’s sexuality is the opposite of sex positive and runs right up to douche bro
    - oh, look, scantily clad ladies and full dressed men and similulated robot sex.
    Hrrmmm. No thank you.

    Reply
  7. Other Renee says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Either I’m too old to appreciate this or it blows big time.

    Reply
  8. HK9 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:22 am

    It’s not bad but it’s not great either. He’s in ‘meh’ territory, but it will be played over and over again anyway. The real test of any song is to close your eyes and see if you’re still interested in listening and it’s basically your average pop song. I’m not sure if I can take this kind of mediocrity being released every week tho.

    Reply
  9. Wen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Um, why are we talking about this single and not the super-cheeseball video he put out to convince us he is a man of the woods? It is unintentionally hilarious. I suggest you all check out the memes making fun of him, for a good laugh.

    Reply
  10. wendy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Eh — I can’t say oh wow, I want to go download this to my gym mix…but it had me moving a bit while making my coffee. I’ll give it a solid maybe.
    On the superficial side, I vaguely remember when JT was a least a little bit adorable? cute? There is definitely no hot left.

    Reply
  11. lily says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:29 am

    If Cate, Kate are cancelled working with Woody, this dude is cancelled too. Why should woman only get the back lash?

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

      Then cancel Hugh Jackman and Colin Firth and Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Sheen and Owen Wilson and Javier Bardem, Ewan McGregor, Colin Farrell, Ian McShane, Kenneth Branagh, and a whole host of male actors. The list is endless.

      And cancel Naomi Watts, Penelope Cruz, Evan Rachel Wood, Rachel McAdams, Christina Ricci, on and on.

      I don’t cancel actors or actresses for future roles in a movie I might be interested in because they appeared in a Woody Allen movie. The list is beyond long. I do now cancel seeing a Woody Allen movie and not supporting him. I admit to seeing Blue Jasmine and Vicky Christina Barcelona years ago. I loved both movies. i can’t deny it.

      But I now realize I shouldn’t support his movies and won’t.

      Reply
  12. cleveland girl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Looks like the strip clubs have a new song to perform to

    Reply
  13. Nev says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Nope.
    #neverforget

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I never made it through the whole song. Maybe it gets better?

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      January 5, 2018 at 10:52 am

      Same here. I was working and thought it was the add before the real deal and when I found out it was just a boring computerised mess I turned it off.

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      January 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      Me too. I couldn’t watch the video after a minute because I HATED his god complex … so I tried listening and then realized I still wasn’t interested in listening to all of it. So grateful I don’t listen to FM/AM and won’t have to hear Mountain Man 30+ times per day.

      I WILL however watch the Globes red carpet because he won’t be able to shut his pie hole about his new album. Jessica will a line, then Justin will get 3 minutes. HATE WATCH.

      Reply
  15. Noely says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Heard this on the radio today. Don’t like it. And wtf is up with “Man of the Woods”?

    Reply
    • K-Peace says:
      January 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

      I think it’s referring to his name–”timber” refers to trees/woods. Although it would make more sense if his name was “Timberman” rather than Timberlake.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 5, 2018 at 12:29 pm

      He and his family moved to a small town in Tennessee outside of Nashville several years ago. His partner in his businesses moved his family down first. He even has his businesses housed there and started a label for new acts.

      I do know back in 2015 or 2014 he had a small birthday put together by his wife, with just family and close friends, She asked old-school country/blues singer Chris Stapleton to come and sing a few songs, as Justin is a huge fan. Justin was born and raised in Memphis. He did come. He said it was in the woods, but nice. He became friends with Justin and invited Justin to perform at the Country Music Awards in 2015, and they brought the house down with their performance. Chris is not bro-country. He is the real deal, old school blues/country. A songwriter for other singers, who made it big with his debut album as an older artist.

      So maybe the title relates to his life in Tennessee these past years.

      Reply
  16. MellyMel says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I’ve always liked JT’s solo music, but just not his personality. This may the first song of his I don’t like. I’m curious about how the other singles will sound. And agreed…the video is too much. Just give me a standard pop video with some good choreography & I’m good.

    Reply
  17. Allijo99 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Pass. Can we talk about Bruno Mars “Finesse” video instead? #JanetJackson #neverforget

    Reply
  18. So-No says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I generally don’t mind his music, and in the past there are a couple of songs I really liked like Cry Me A River and even Sexyback but as someone wrote above I couldn’t even make it through the whole video the song was just not good. It’s a sad fact that people will forgive a lot of things if the music is good. This ain’t even good music. Like he should take notes from Bruno Mars. That video for Finesse that Bruno dropped yesterday was everything….

    Reply
  19. Jussie says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:38 am

    It’s fine, but it sounds like one of the lesser tracks on FutureSex/LoveSounds.

    Given that (godawful) album cover I was expecting bad country pop though, so it’s still exceeded my expectations.

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I thought it was funny when people said JT was “going back to white” with this album
    Also this song was garbage. And I’m a terrible JT apologist

    Reply
  21. vanna says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:04 am

    mmmm is it weird that that album cover reminded me of 1989 (Taylor) and my beautyful dark twisted fantasy (kayne) covers?

    Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    It’s kind of like “SexyBack” in that it took a bit for my ear to catch on to it because it sounded so different from anything else on the radio. We’ll see if it repeats the success of what turned out to be his best album.

    Can I ask why the video is filled with a prop Asian audience, though?

    Reply
  23. byandby says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    The cover doesn’t look “Country.” it looks like the label tag on any piece of clothing from Urban Outfitters. To the point where it looks like parody. And I otherwise really like a lot of Ryan McGinley’s work.

    Reply
  24. Hehe says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Catchy beat.

    Reply
  25. Tiffany says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Nope.

    Janet Jackson supporter to the end. He can kick rocks in flip flops.

    Reply
  26. Plantpal says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Put your filthy hand all over me????? WTF???????????? UGH NO NO NO NO

    Reply
  27. deevia says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

    what is going on with all the audience shots of Asian worshipping a white performer?

    Reply
  28. gabbie says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:53 am

    this song is awful, it’s not memorable at all.

    Reply
  29. Stacey says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:10 am

    NOT a fan of this song, JT grosses me out

    Reply
  30. Alexandria says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Weird, tryhard video. Still not feeling the song either.

    Reply
  31. Happy21 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Nope.
    I did hear that he was collaborating with Chris Stapleton on this new album so I’ll wait for that…

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      I would love that.

      Their performance at the CMAs in 2015 was fantastic. I love Chris Stapleton. He’s not bro-country. He’s got the blues thing going on mixed with classic country. So humble.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSfQw-Qhr14

      Reply
      • Happy21 says:
        January 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        He’s amazing. I’ve been listening since he headed the Steeldrivers. Now if only bro-country could take a serious backseat to all the talented folks out there like Stapleton.

      • Jayna says:
        January 5, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        @Happy21, I read an article after his rise in fame. His debut album Traveller was doing good, steadily building, and then after he invited Justin to perform with him at the CMAs and Chris’ massive performance, sales took off. Guess what? Country still didn’t play him because he was classic country.

        It’s just the bro country lite music being played. I read where female country artists, even popular ones, aren’t even played much at all. It’s only the men being played the majority of the time. I couldn’t believe it.

        Misogyny everywhere.

        Miranda Lambert in an article this year:

        “Miranda Lambert doesn’t know what’s going on at country radio — where are the songs by women? Why don’t they get regular airplay? In a November cover interview with Redbook, the superstar opened up about the the disparity between male and female singers on country radio, and she didn’t hold back.
        “It’s B.S., straight up!” she exclaims.”

  32. Sarah says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    This gross narcissist has tromped all over (more talented) women during his career- I would not give this sorry excuse for a human being one cent.

    Reply
  33. Sparkle says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    And the Pharrell Williams vibe is just too much. Justin is definitely NO Pharrell.. So quit trying to be.
    Daft kid needs to find his own sound, or preferably exit the music industry. He’s really nothing without the N*Sync boys.
    Also in a days where Women are fighting damned hard to not be “sexual objects”… Here we have a video with scantily clad women, robot sex, and a boy’s sick fantasy. Makes me want to go puke up.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 5, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Nothing without N Sync? LOL FutureSex/LoveSounds was an amazing album. His 20/20 Experience part 1 and 2 album were hits and well-received. His tour behind it was brilliant, huge horn section, even an intermission he played so long.

      He doesn’t need N Sync. They need him.

      I have zero problems with him as an entertainer. I will always have a problem with him throwing Janet under the bus by groveling and going to the Grammys while she was shunned.

      Reply
  34. Harryg says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    No, it’s still Grandpa pop!

    Reply
  35. Dana_Porter says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    This has a Pop Muzik sound. There are parts when it sounds exactly like that song. Weird.

    Reply
  36. Miss M says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    This pretentious twat…
    Lainey summarized really well my dislike for him

    Reply
  37. Ozogirl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Can’t Stop The Feeling wasn’t a horrible song, but it was overplayed TO DEATH. Radio killed it for me! Now I will never listen to it again.

    This new song is awful… Terrible first single.

    Reply

