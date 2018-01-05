Justin Timberlake drops his new single, ‘Filthy’, and it’s actually a good song…?

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not a Justin Timberlake fan. I don’t like his personality, in general. I like some of his music, but not to the point where I would call myself a fan. So I wasn’t even paying attention to JT trying to hype his new album – I just didn’t care. When I saw some of the hype pieces, I was like “I hope the music is better than that ‘Trolls’ song bullsh-t.” Well, guess what? This sh-t is better than that f-cking Trolls song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” It actually reminds me a lot of his early work with Timbaland! By that I mean… it’s sexy, it has a good beat, it’s something you could dance to. Here’s the bizarre sexy-robot video for “Filthy,” JT’s first single off of his new album, Man of the Woods:

This was directed by Mark Romanek. The video is sort of cool, but Justin could have done just a by-the-books video where he danced and looked into the camera and that would have worked too. Why overthink it?? Anyway, no joke, I’m downloading this song. The album comes out on February 2, but Justin is going to release a new single and music video every week, starting January 18th. The album will also get a huge boost from Timberlake’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance this year. He’s making his “triumphant” return to the Half-Time show after he was one half of the 2004 Super Bowl controversy involving Janet Jackson.

Here’s the album cover. People are debating whether Justin is “white again” because the vibe from the cover is more “country music” than R&B. Hm.

