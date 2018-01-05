ESPN: Tom Brady & the New England Patriots are being torn apart from within

Over the past few years especially, Tom Brady has become more open about his life outside of football. By that I mean that he’s talked more about his crazy diet, his focus on “pliability,” how he thinks pliability can prevent concussions, and how drinking water can prevent sunburns. Yeah. No one ever said he was smart – they only said he was good at football. But that’s just the thing: Tom Brady’s lack of critical thinking left him open to a snake-oil salesman, and now his relationship with that snake-oil salesman is likely destroying the New England Patriots from within. The snake-oil salesman is Alex Guerrero, a fitness trainer, “body coach” and now Brady’s business partner. Guerrero created the alleged TB12 Method with Tom, and now they’re selling books and food and a whole idiotic “program” for living.
Guerrero didn’t just work with Brady one-on-one. Guerrero was employed by the Patriots’ staff, and many other players worked with him too. Note the past tense – in December, Patriots coach Bill Belichick apparently had Guerrero’s staff privileges revoked, and will no longer allow him to work with any players… besides Tom, I guess. ESPN did a long-read story about what’s going on behind-the-scenes, and how this might be the last year that Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Belichick and Tom Brady work together, because the Patriots Org has been torn apart by Guerrero. You can read the full ESPN piece here. Some highlights:
The Patriots are in trouble: According to interviews with more than a dozen New England staffers, executives, players and league sources with knowledge of the team’s inner workings, the three most powerful people in the franchise — Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft — have had serious disagreements. They differ on Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing. Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group.
The problems began in early September. The season had just started, and Guerrero was once again becoming an issue in the Patriots’ building, just weeks before the release of Brady’s first real book, “The TB12 Method.” It was more than a fitness and diet guide. For Brady, a self-described “loner” who always seemed most comfortable surrounded by family or on a football field, the book represented a move to extend his brand beyond the game — and beyond the Patriots. Until a few years ago, he seemed uninterested in ever doing so, content to be a father and husband and son and brother and transcendent quarterback, knowing there wasn’t time for much else.
No on can believe how dumb Brady is: Few in the building had a problem with Brady’s method — mostly based on stretching with bands, eating lots of vegetables, drinking lots of water, getting lots of sleep and, most of all, achieving peak “pliability.” They did have a problem with what Brady and Guerrero promised the TB12 Method could do. They claimed it could absolve football of responsibility for injury: “When athletes get injured, they shouldn’t blame their sport,” Brady wrote. The method also was so consuming and unwavering in its rules and convictions that, while it helped some players, it felt “like a cult” to others, one Patriots staffer says. The way TB12 began to creep into Brady’s life worried people close to the QB, many of whom were suspicious of Guerrero. “Tom changed,” says a friend of Brady’s. “That’s where a lot of these problems started.”
Player drama: Brady and Guerrero’s training beliefs introduced an unspoken pressure in the building, with players wondering where they should work out… New players felt the surest way to earn Brady’s trust was to join Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and others by seeking advice from Guerrero at his TB12 clinic — and not team doctors, which Belichick preferred. Guerrero says he wasn’t pressuring players to adopt his approach. “Players have always decided to come or not come on their own,” he says now. But according to multiple sources, players openly discussed with Patriots coaches, staff and trusted advisers whether to follow Brady or the team, leaving them trapped: Do we risk alienating the NFL’s most powerful coach or risk alienating the NFL’s most powerful quarterback?
ESPN goes on to describe how Belichick has long been wary of Guerrero, and how this “TB12 Method” is utter bullsh-t, etc. Brady and Belichick have been sniping at each other – directly and indirectly – for the better part of a year. Brady wants a guarantee that he will be able to play for the Patriots into his 40s. Belichick thinks it’s a pipe dream, and wants to begin grooming a younger quarterback. Basically, Brady is on an ego trip and he’s pretty dumb (not to mention petty) and Belichick isn’t going to put up with it for much longer. It’s all pretty interesting.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Maybe I’m biased because of my utter loathing for the Patriots and everything they do, but I swear Brady might be the dumbest QB out there. And I don’t care how “pliable” he thinks he is with his bizarre, culty training and diet regimen, playing at such a high level for another 5 years is pure self-delusion. Yes, he’s exceptionally talented. But no, he’s not immortal. Nate Silver’s 538 website has a funny takedown of Brady’s pseudoscience.
I’m not a Brady fan. He’s a great QB. I’m a New England girl. I’ll root for them out of loyalty and community, but he’s an idiot. Smart on the field. Dumb off.
Sounds like he’s causing riffs. Reminds me of Giselle after a super bowl loss blaming the team for not helping Brady enough.
Actually, let’s just stick that woman in front of a camera and hear those unfiltered thoughts again.
I’m also a New England fan, as my entire family are Massachusetts born and bred.
Brady is a great QB, there’s no dispute. But, yeah. A total idiot off the field. When he talks sometimes, I cringe so hard.
I had hoped this would be his last year, and that he would bow gracefully off the field in deference to preserving his legacy. Looks like that’s not going to happen…
I was sort of neutral on him until he was outed as maybe supporting Dump when Giselle is not around. Anyone who is ok with that despicable man, especially a rich out of touch white quarterback, needs to ride off into the sunset.
He’s definitely an idiot. Most of my friends that are Pats fans (ugh) also agree to this fact. Dumb as a bag of rocks
There wouldn’t be a controversy if the owner stood by the coach’s side. Seriously why is it ok to let this shaman into team HQ and espouse his $hit? Well I won’t be sorry if Kraft stuck with the dumb QB and kicked Belichik to the curb because then the Pats will tank. That’s a good consolation for Kraft and Brady’s support of the orange lizard.
NFL is cyclical. There’s never one dominant team. That ended with salary cap and free agency.
I could totally see this as a movie.
It’s basically The Master, but with sports.
A Lifetime movie at that!
Brady is a self indulged and indulged athlete. I hear people say he is one of the best QB in football history. But everyone has to ride into the sunset one day.
I can hear his conversation with his wife as they sip their protein shakes. I’m sure she feeds his self importance thinking and he feeds hers.
Tom is one dumb jock. Of course Rasputin Guerrero was bound to exploit his close connection to Brady, who probably feels Guerrero is the only one who truly understands him.
He looks brain damaged. I don’t mean that in a mean way, just he looks spacey in a lot of the pictures I’ve seen of him. And there is always that out of it vibe during interviews, like he doesn’t really understand anything that’s happening but he knows what he’s supposed to say. I used to not like him because he’s a cheater but I have more sympathy because I think he is seriously cognitively impaired.
I think that all football players risk increased brain damage the longer they play, even protected quarterback. The NFL has hidden the real effects of the game and Brady has probably been dealing with unresolved concussion issues for years.
God, he’s stupid. Stereotypical dumb jock. No wonder that he’s a 45 supporter.
Steelers fan here eating all of this up! Brady is the Tom Cruise of sports. Hahaha
My poor Colts and Chuck Pagano were decimated this year. I’m throwing every ounce of support to the Steelers for the playoffs.
Ha Ha Ha!!!!
Fellow Steelers fan laughing her butt off right here! Brady has always seemed dumb off field, so glad I now have plenty of evidence to back me up 😂
This Tom Cruise comment cracks me up! Thank you!
Black and yellow, black and yellow!!!
I’m hoping the Chiefs knock Brady’s block off, then we take out the Chiefs.
I don’t put much credence in anything that ESPN reports. They have been after the Patriots for years with shoddy news and innuendos. Past reporting with Deflategate was inaccurate and sensationalized. Almost in the same arena as Fox News. Ridiculous. ESPN needs to revamp their staff, from top to bottom.
Yes, the one name I’m not hearing in any of this is Jonathan. Jonathan has far more to do with the daily running of the team than his father does and he isn’t being mentioned in any of this, which makes everything suspect.
This. I am a fan, true, but in general ESPN is not my source of choice when I’m seeking veritable information. They are at tabloid level of “news”. And their crusade against the Patriots and Brady in specific is becoming obsessive.
Yet, women are the petty, dramatic, emotional ones and that can effect them being in the highest positions. Okay then. Yeah, we the problem.
This is a huge split for the Patriots. TB12 is Tom’s Post-career plan, and a lot of that hinges on his image as a Patriot and a winner. Am I the only one that thinks this means the Pats think Tom’s time is almost done?
He’s over 40. Everyone thinks his time is almost done.
Except Tom! And I wonder if they can tell that he’s almost at the tipping point – both Farve and Manning had really strong seasons before being shipped off (though I’m actually thinking of Farve’s season with the Jets, not his jerk around at Green Bay) and then crashed and burned by their 2nd season. Tom is old as hell for a football player and he doesn’t want to admit it.
It’s also telling that the majority of the mock drafts have the Patriots selecting a quarterback with their low first round pick. This year has some very good pro style qbs coming into the draft and multiple teams that need them badly, either as starters, to have a competent backup, or as a successor to an aging starting qb. The Patriots, along with the Giants and Packers need the last two, especially with Eli Manning getting benched this year and Aaron Rodgers’ injury.
To me, the writing was on the wall when they expelled Mr. TB12. I actually think that there’s a lot of benefit to their physical training methods, but the dude is not a doctor. He shouldn’t be treating anyone’s injuries.
it is usually around this time of year that the patriots bashing intensifies .
I wonder why? Bashers can bash, but I’ll be cheering while my home team wins another Super Bowl. I’m proud of my Patriots
Just hate us. I actually don’t care if they win this year or not. I’ll cheer them on and be happy if they win but I’m fine if they don’t. It doesn’t change my life either way. Well, except we have lots of snow on the ground this year and there’s nothing quite like confetti embedded snow banks.
Indeed. Wonder why… LOL I’m a Canadian but a fan. Right there with you. My son who is an athlete too got from me a poster which says: “Losers look at the others. Winners look ahead.”
This attitude right here that the fans display is why we don’t like the patriots. Just like Yankees fans ruining the Yankees.
What attitude? It clearly means that instead of trying to see/gossip what the others are doing, one should focus on their own thing if one wants to be a winner in sports (but it goes for everything if you ask me). I believe it’s not a complicated message if kids get it. Hardly an excuse for not liking someone for minding their own business.
Tom Brady seems like an narcissistic egomaniac. It’s a pity that Kraft seems to have sided with him over Belichick. This will be the downfall of the Pats — can’t wait.
First ever comment, but I can’t resist. I love football.
Kraft is a moron if he’s really siding with Brady over Belichick. (And I have no love for the Patriots, but seriously, Belichick is the prime asset here.)
Yes you can assemble the best players but if you don’t have a good coach it’s all for nothing (see Redskins and the 80s Tampa Bay Bucanneers. They had Steve Young for pete’s sake!). I’d rather keep Belichick and dump Tommy boy.
Bill Walsh (sorry DeBartolo 9er fan here, not York) was famous for trading away legacy players right at the cusp of their downward spiral (Montana, Lott etc). Sure those players got to play a few more years with other teams but they were never at their peak level afterwards. It’s a business and it’s better to walk when you still can.
Nothing wrong with eating lots of veggies, drinking lots of water, and getting plenty of sleep. I wish it wouldn’t be dressed up with “methods” and “lifestyles” and a whole host of other nonsense. It’s pretty basic shit. You want to be healthy? Eat real food, veggies are good for you, your body needs water, your brain needs sleep. Exercise is good too. No need to try and brand it or create a cult around it. But that wouldn’t make anybody any money now would it?
Talent is a gift, let me tell you, because some people probably can’t be trusted to breathe on their for more than five minutes without someone around to remind them if left to their own intellectual capacities.
I am a Patriots fan, but I personally think Brady is on his way out. There were recent rumors that Belichick wanted to trade out Brady and keep Jimmy Garopollo as Belichick has a knack to know when to trade out people before they tank (Brady) and when to trade in people about to hit their stride (Garopollo). Kraft basically forced his hand and traded Garopollo. I don’t get this whole “don’t blame the sport for your injuries” bull. You play a sport where you get tackled by 200+ muscle at pretty intense speed and strength. You sure as hell can blame a concussion, a torn ACL, a pulled muscle, etc. on playing football.
I thought it was a terrible decision to let Garapollo go. Terrible.
They will regret that.
Kraft is the dumb one if he let’s Belichick go on favor of Brady.
Another drama tale from ESPN against the Patriots and the haters praying for it lol.
Brady is 40 and still doing amazing no wonder why the hate.
Go Pats!
+1000
You don’t have to be stupid to fall into a cult. This is a myth that unfortunately helps cults thrive. He isn’t stupid if he’s capable of running a team like that for years. There are different kinds of intelligence. I’m fascinated by cults and the one thing I’ve learned is plenty of smart people have fallen in. Absolutely heartbreaking.
I think it’s more about his ego than his lack of intelligence. He wants to believe that he can play at an elite level longer than other players have been able to. He wants to believe he can continue to excel in one of the most physically damaging sports there is well into middle age. He wants to believe that he can prevent concussions and sunburn. That’s ego and narcissism.
I think the same things that drive Tom Cruise drive Tom Brady. The belief that they are superior to other people and human frailty doesn’t affect them.
Yes Cruise and Brady can literally be twins at this point.
Yikes. Need to clear up a few things here:
-Guerrero was never employed by the Patriots
-Guerrero’s first Patriots client wasn’t Tom Brady, nor is Brady his only client. Other Pats stars like Gronk and Amendola use Guerrero/TB12
I’m not taking up for anybody. I think the biggest mistake was giving Guerrero access to the Patriots facilities in the first place. And trading JG. Go Saints!
And look at how Gronk and Amendola wind up season after season. All over the IR. Preventative training and improvements in safety equipment are the ONLY means to stemming the tide of catastrophic injuries in the NFL. My poor, poor Aaron and his eggshell collarbones. *sob*
I could go down my laundry list of issues with professional sports, in particular the NFL. But Guerrero’s nonsense is one of the top positions. And I am so sorry, Tommy…but you can be as “pliable” as you want, but if a 300 lb defensive end is running full steam at you if you leave the pocket, your body is STILL going to wind up looking like it got hit by a car. BECAUSE IT DID. Jeebus. If you’re going into ballet, be as pliable as you like. But brute force is still brute force.
If you’d bothered to read the ESPN article about this, there is a widespread belief on the team that to get closer to Brady, you have to do the TB12 method. Players who do are considered Brady’s favorites.
Conflict of interest much? Yep that should not happen in the work place.
The entire point of the article is that he was not employed by the team, but still had all access to the patriots and their players and their facilities. That’s what the move barring Guerrero is all about, to once again get the players going directly to the staff doctors versus this guy who is not qualified to give medical treatments.
Hearing about this crazy strict TB12 makes me wonder how Tom Brady ended up partying with Ben Affleck a few years back, which got him into so much trouble with Giselle. Tom is obviously extremely disciplined and Ben is anything but! How do two such different lifestyles socialize over a weekend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then Brady needs to develop a sensible, rational and reasonable post-football plan. Perhaps his fans could come up with some ideas?
TB12 IS his post-football plan . That’s why he’s building the brand and pushing all the lifestyle stuff so hard.
I wonder what Giselle thinks about all this TB12??? She might lack higher education (as a high school drop out?) but she ain’t dumb.
As far as I know she dropped out in 8th grade when she moved to São Paulo at the age of 14. She reads a lot. All her sisters went to college and I believe her father is/was a professor. She didn’t finish school. But she is smart, especially when comes to business.
In the regular work place there are rules about employees shilling their business to co-workers (Avon, Amway). What Brady is doing is a conflict of interest and it falls under those same work place rules.
He also got Robert Kraft to trade Jimmy Garapolo to the Niners (I guess I should thank him for that) because Jimmy G was a “threat.”
Seriously you gotta know when to quit and it’s your time. It’s better to leave on a high than to be trampled by the sport and leave on a low note.
Oh yeah so does that mean he didn’t actually eat whatever he baked for Xmas?
Sadly most athletes don#t manage to quit on their end high but they don’t believe the end is coming. So they try to keep going and then their last competitions are sad losses for them and then they fizzle out.
Sad to say, Brady will probably live a long time due to a good cardiovascular system and healthy habits….but what about CTE? Will he live decades with that curse?
